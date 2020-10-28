Ingraham warns Biden presidency will strip Americans of their freedom

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” October 27, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: Got it. All right. I'm Laura Ingraham, this is The Ingraham Angle

from a busy Washington tonight. Can you believe it, one week to go and the

president is still out on the trail as we speak? Omaha, Nebraska his third

stop of the day after hitting Michigan and Wisconsin earlier today. We'll

have a full wrap up in moments.



Also, tonight while Biden hit the trail in Georgia, he's already getting

marching orders from his overlords. Newt Gingrich is here on how

Congressman Ocasio-Cortez and Omar are already dictating the terms of a

Biden presidency. And we're continuing to monitor as Sean and I, we're

talking about this second straight night of looting and unrest in

Philadelphia after an officer involved shooting there. A live report from

town halls. Julio Rosas who is on the ground for us a little bit later on.

But first, build back better in Beijing. That's the focus of tonight's

angle.



Now what should be glaringly obvious as we enter this homestretch is Trump

is leaving it all on the field. He's got it all covered. Energy, gusto.

He's attracting crowds the likes of which I've never seen in American

politics, not during Obama, not during Clinton, not during George W. Bush,

not even during Ronald Reagan.



Now, the reason is simple the country we know, and love is being threatened

by the forces supporting Joe Biden. An unholy alliance has been formed

between big business forces and the hard Left. Now in theory the business

community and radical progressives should be on opposite sides, right. But

in fact, they found common cause in their joint hostility to the American

middle class.



Now the president as I said was in Michigan today and should Biden win the

automobile industry there will be flattened due to the terrible trade deals

that encourage companies to move operations overseas. And a harsh

regulatory state that will have the same result in a Biden administration.

But don't worry, plug-ins and charging stations will save us.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We're going to provide five hundred and

fifty thousand charging stations for real on the new infrastructure, green

infrastructure, we're going to be building. We're going to own the electric

automobile market.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: For real, he's so cool. But why would anyone build electric cars

here when Biden's own trade policies will encourage companies to build them

over there, overseas or in Mexico. Well, the fact is Biden's long-standing

love affair with China and globalization is simply going to drive the

companies that do remain in America to move their operations offshore.



The American workers once again will get left behind just as they were in

the Obama and Bush years, flat wages remember. In all of the key

battleground states where Trump's campaigning today. Biden's policies will

be ruinous. And yesterday in Pennsylvania of course the steel industry, my

friends the steel industry in Pennsylvania will be gone. Fracking gone.



With the removal of Trump's tariffs, our beloved industry and steel will

not survive. Now just think for a moment, what that does to families and

communities who depend on those good paying jobs, not to mention the

national security risk we face if our adversaries make all the steel. And

Joe, he's repeatedly lied about his real views on fracking, on oil and gas.

Why? Because his party has moved toward banning fossil fuels and so has

Joe.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Would you close down

the--



BIDEN: By the way, I have a transition from their own industry, yes.

Transition, it is a big statement because I would stop.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why would you do that?



BIDEN: Because the oil industry pollutes significantly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Astounding. Now the campaign cleans up mission on all those

comments is still ongoing. But this Biden obfuscation game will move to

Wisconsin on Friday where Joe visits for the third time, Trump will also be

there. But the voters there are too smart to fall for his routine, because

just like in Pennsylvania workers from Green Bay to Milwaukee would be

hammered by Biden's kowtowing to China. Biden should change his slogan to

build back better in Beijing, that would make sense.



And finally, the looming Biden lockdowns. Now, he's going to use

euphemistic language, a lot of talk about social distancing and so forth to

describe these draconian restrictions, but it's all meant to lull you into

complacency and compliance. We need to look only to the nightmarish freedom

crushing conditions we're seeing in Europe now.



Now to see what's in store for us here in the United States under Biden,

you just have to follow what's going on over there. They have an explosion

of COVID and massive crackdowns. After all, they're experts and Biden

experts agree. In Italy, anti-lockdown protesters were tear gassed.



(VIDEO PLAYING)



INGRAHAM: Conditions for tension and even unrest are building in Spain and

France and in Germany as well. We'll have more on that later on in the

show, including the idea that a Joe Biden presidency will bring this to our

shores.



So, if you have out of town relatives or dear friends who live across the

country and you think Biden's going to win, you better see them soon?

Because if Biden's experts are in charge, your traveling days are over, so

long Thanksgiving Turkey and Santa and his reindeer are not coming to your

rooftop under Biden next year. Your kid's education, it's going to be

suspended. No proms, no graduations, no Easter, no 4th of July. It's all

over.



Remember, it's all too dangerous. If you don't behave, if you don't follow

their rules, you'll be locked down for longer, that's always hanging over

your head. You'll be fined, you'll be shamed, you might be tear gassed and

you'll be blamed for a virus that no major Western government, not even an

island has been able to control.



Now, who wants to live that way? Theoretically safe, but stripped of any

freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to worship, freedom of assembly.



Remember, Joe Biden though, he's not really on the ballot, he's just an

empty vessel. In a way, he's the perfect candidate, not for America, but

for the billionaires who will call all the shots, the ones who will cut

deals with the squad to keep you down and give themselves more money and

more power.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Unlike Biden, who's made a fortune in politics, what a fortune. This

has cost me billions of dollars. And, you know, I could not be happier

because we have done things that nobody else could have done in the first

three and a half years, there has been no administration that's done what

we've done in the first three and a half years with our military, with our

vets, with regulations, with cutting taxes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, isn't that what we should want, a president who does not bow

to special interests? Shouldn't the voters, the workers, you, your

families, shouldn't be a president's only special interest? In the Trump

administration, you don't have to donate millions of dollars for the

president to care about you, you don't have to be a celebrity or a sports

star or belong to a certain social class or get star treatment in The New

York Times. Your race and your gender, your ethnicity, they don't matter

either. You just have to be an American. And that's the angle.



Joining me now is Senator Lindsey Graham, Senate Judiciary Committee

Chairman. Senator Graham, even leaving aside all we learned on Tucker's

show tonight, is there any doubt that a Biden presidency would be a gift to

China and the companies itching to outsource here in the United States?



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, not only would it be a gift to China, it

would be a gift to Russia and Iran. Who's the biggest winner if America

gets the oil and gas business, gas and oil producers, the Russians and the

Iranians would be the biggest winner of America getting the oil and gas

business, high taxes and big regulations drive people offshore.

Multinational corporations will leave America. They'll go to China. They'll

go to other places for cheap labor and no regulation and make a fortune. As

a small town, mom and pop businesses are going to suffer.



You're right. There's an unholy alliance between the tax and spend liberals

and multinational corporations that will kill the American middle class.

But if you destroy the American oil and gas industry, millions of Americans

lose their job. But the biggest winner are the Russians and the Iranians.

And I hope people are paying attention to this.



INGRAHAM: Well, Trump laid it all out tonight in blunt terms just moments

ago. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Biden was letting China steal American jobs and plunder American

wealth. You saw that for eight years. If Biden wins, China wins and China

will own the USA. If Biden wins, he will do bad things.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator Graham, American workers lose under Biden. Lose.



GRAHAM: Oh, my God. Well, so the currency manipulation by China steals

market share, intellectual property theft. The eight years of Obama were a

boom for China. Trump has done more in three and a half years to bring

China to heel than any president in my lifetime. But it's just not China

that would win from a Biden presidency.



If you go down the road of destroying American oil and gas, all the Mideast

oil producers win, we become dependent on foreign oil again and Russia and

Iran would be their - the biggest hope and dream for Russia and Iran is for

Biden to be president because they would destroy the American oil and gas

industry. And that's the only way they make a living, and they would go

back into the Iran nuclear deal.



So, the bottom-line is Biden can't say no and he can't say yes to Bernie

and the squad. If he says yes to packing the court, he loses middle

America. If he says no to packing the court, he loses Left flank. He's in a

box. Biden is in a box. The Left has him in a box. He's going to tell us

after the election, because if he told us before the election and he said,

yes, I'm going to the court, he would lose the election. If he says no, his

Left flank goes crazy, Trump doesn't have this dilemma. He is in a box.



INGRAHAM: Trump tells you what he's going to do and for the most part, he's

done it. They don't hate him, because--



GRAHAM: Totally, whether you like it or not.



INGRAHAM: Yes. They don't hate him because he didn't fulfill his promises,

Lindsey. They hate him because he did fulfill his promises and disempowered

the big special interests. But speaking of your pals in the Senate, after

ACB's confirmation, Senator Schumer reacted last night. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Amy Coney Barrett may become the next associate

justice of the Supreme Court, but you will never, never get your

credibility back. And the next time the American people give Democrats a

majority in this chamber, you will have forfeited the right to tell us how

to run that majority.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator, what's he talking about there?



GRAHAM: Well, now that's like an arsonist complaining to the fire

department. It was Chuck Schumer and his friends who tried to destroy Brett

Kavanaugh's life to keep the seat open. It was Chuck Schumer in 2013 along

with Harry Reid that changed the rules of the Senate to go to a simple

majority to pack the D.C. Circuit Court. It was Chuck Schumer who

filibustered Gorsuch requiring us to change. It was Chuck Schumer who

filibustered all the Bush 43 judges. He had this brilliant idea; he was

going to change the judiciary. And along comes Trump.



I told him, Chuck, you're going to regret in 2013 changing the rules. Well,

he regretted it last night. Amy Coney Barrett is payback for Chuck Schumer.

Chuck Schumer has done more to pave the way for conservative justices than

anybody. She's a twofer, Laura. She excites a constitutional conservative

like you and me. We're over the moon, happy and proud of Amy being on the

court. The 51 percent of the American people like what they saw during the

two days of hearings.



The Left is going nuts. You need to get on the Internet right now. My

opponent has raised more money than anybody in the entire history of the

United States Senate because I've been with Kavanaugh, Barrett and I'm

helping Trump. They're going crazy, raising

money off the Supreme Court and we need to fight back.



INGRAHAM: You've got a lot of billionaires, a lot of billionaires who want

to keep wages low in the United States where American workers are donating

to your opponent. I've seen it. I know what they're planning to do. So,

you're a threat to them because you want to keep wages going up here for

American workers. They don't want that to happen. That's why it didn't

happen under Bush and it didn't happen under Obama, it was flat, flat,

flat.



2000, all the way to your 2016. We had flat wages. They did not go up. And

you are a threat. And I'm glad you're a threat. That means you're actually

fighting for the people. Senator Graham, thank you so much for being with

us tonight.



GRAHAM: Thank you very much. Help me if you can.



INGRAHAM: We really appreciate it.



INGRAHAM: All right. With one week until Election Day, let's take stock of

where the race stands in the key swing states. In Ohio, Trump leads by just

under a point, according to the RCP average. Two weeks ago, Biden was up.

Now, Trump is now up just one point in Georgia, and he has a slight lead in

Florida. Biden was leading in both of those states a few weeks back. And in

Biden's birth state of Pennsylvania, his lead has slipped from supposedly

seven points to just 3.8 points since mid-October.



Joining me now is Tom Bevan, co-Founder and President of Real Clear

Politics. Tom let's stick for the moment on Pennsylvania, Now,

specifically, Hillary was up, I believe, over six points or so in the final

week in 2016. So, where does this stand today?



TOM BEVAN, PRESIDENT, REAL CLEAR POLITICS: Well, so our final Real Clear

Politics average in Pennsylvania, Clinton's lead was under 2 percent. So,

there was some serious closing in 2016. Trump won that state by seven

tenths of a percent. So, he overperformed the final polls by about 2.5, 2.6

percent. Right. We've seen closing - in the last two weeks, there's only

one state that's close tighter than Pennsylvania, and that's Florida, as

you mentioned, where we just had Trump moving ahead for the first time.



But the lead in Pennsylvania now is down to, as you mentioned, 3.8. And so,

if Trump over performs by the same amount as he did four years ago, that

race will be basically a tossup if it continues to close. And so, I think

both campaigns are spending an awful lot of time and energy there. But I

can tell you, the Trump campaign feels very good about the trend in

Pennsylvania right now.



INGRAHAM: Well, oil and gas and fracking, I mean, other than in Texas and

Louisiana, I mean, that is a killer for him. I mean, Trump should just have

ads about oil and gas and fracking and that's it. Nothing else in

Pennsylvania, maybe anti-lockdown. And by the way, Tom, our own Raymond

Arroyo talked to factory workers in Pennsylvania. And here's what they told

him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: What are you hearing from your

friends here in this area.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They're concerned with the jobs.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think most people it's getting back to more to a

normal situation in life.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'd say jobs. Absolutely. We need jobs more than ever

now with the economic damage from the pandemic that has been caused.

Absolutely jobs.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Tom, wow, is that a good sign for Trump? He consistently gets

higher marks on the economy than Joe does, but those people in

Pennsylvania, they see their future slipping away and in a pro-China trade

scenario.



BEVAN: Well, this is the thing. The only real tangible thing that came out

of the debate last week was this exchange on energy and fracking in

particular. And Trump's going around the state, as you've shown, and we've

seen where he just basically stops his rallies and puts Joe Biden, clips of

Joe Biden up on the screen for Pennsylvanians to hear for themselves that

he said he was going to eliminate fracking. And so, it's become a very

potent issue. And you're right, it's the number one issue on the minds of

voters, not just in Pennsylvania, but around the country, the economy. And

so, it's really given Trump a leverage point, particularly in the state of

Pennsylvania, which I think is going to ultimately, I think it's the state

that's going to decide this election.



INGRAHAM: Well, there was another expert out there, Donny Deutsch at MSNBC,

who offered this analysis on the state of the race.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONNY DEUTSCH, MSNBC ANALYST: In Kansas and Montana, which Trump took by 21

points each in the last election, he's up by six and seven. So basically,

Biden is closer in Kansas and Montana than in the battleground states in

Michigan than Trump is in Michigan and Wisconsin. No matter where you look

at the numbers, it really is starting to smell pretty good.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Thomas's sense of smell off or on?



BEVAN: Look, I mean, as I said, I'll just say what we see in the data is

that there's been closing in this race in a lot of these swing states. Now,

there hasn't been closing in Michigan. That's true. Actually, Biden's

expanded his lead there. But in almost every single other state we've seen

closing over the last two weeks in our national average, the Biden's lead

is down three points.



And given where the polls are, the new ones that are coming out, the ones

they're going to drop out of the average, that's going to tighten even

more, as you know, in the coming days. And so, I think this race is headed

toward pretty much a repeat of 2016, it's going to be close. It's going to

come down to the final few votes in the final few states.



INGRAHAM: Oil and gas, as I said, and the angle that affects Michigan

attack on the oil and gas industry with what it will do to the automobile

industry. Tom, great to see you. Thank you so much. And coming up, the

squad couldn't even wait until the election to spill the beans on what they

expect, what they demand from a Biden presidency. Newt Gingrich is here

with the reaction to their demands. Of course, we're talking about

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and Omar. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I believe that it's critically

important that the Biden administration appoint progressive leaders,

whether it's in labor, whether it's in the Treasury, whether it's Secretary

of Education, et cetera.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: One week until the election, and members of the squad can't even

hide what they expect from potential Biden presidency. We warned you about

this. We told you this was going to happen. And lest you think this is a

one-off, her fellow left his sister in arms is singing from the same

hymnal. This was Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in an interview that aired the

next day.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): The president is only as successful as his

collaboration is with Congress. And we will have a cohort of progressives

that are very clear about their objectives.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are there any positions that you think a progressive

Democrats should absolutely be in this spot in a Biden administration?



OMAR: I would say all of the cabinet positions.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That should wake you up. Joining me now is Newt Gingrich, former

speaker of the House, Fox News Contributor, author of Trump in the American

Future. Newt, what about what they want? How are they going to be bought

off by the big business types, the multinationals, Wall Street, in order to

get this going? If, heaven forbid, Biden should win, what do people need to

know?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, look, I mean, I think the

way you just posted, what is amazing is the ability of Wall Street to lie

to itself about what a socialist would be like. They seem to think they're

going to somehow cut a deal. Remember, the most important single event of a

new Biden presidency is the fact that Schumer, the Senate leader for the

Democrats, faces a primary in 2022 against AOC and she'll be coming at him

from the Left and he will be terrified because he's older. He's not quite

sure of what the populist is going to be like. And so, Schumer will move to

the Left to accommodate AOC to try to get re-elected.



And that process will take along with Kamala Harris, will take the entire

Democratic Party into a radicalism that I think people would be shocked by,

and which of course, is part of why Biden tried so hard not to campaign.



If he tells the truth, for example, yes, of course, he's going to eliminate

- end fracking and of course, he's going to destroy the oil industry.

That's exactly what his base wants to hear. But he knows as a professional

politician, after almost a half century, he can't say that, or he won't get

elected. So, it's a little bit like the bait and switch. He got rid of

Obama, who promised us, we keep our doctor, we keep our insurance, all of

which turned out to be a lie.



INGRAHAM: Yes, he was going to renegotiate NAFTA, he was going to hold

China accountable. None of it happened. Now, Newt, I want to move on to

this Tucker Carlson interview. Biden whistleblower, Tony Bobulinksi, it

happened earlier tonight. Now, he said he confronted Joe's brother, James,

on the political risks of investing with the Chinese, but he claimed James

responded this way.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TONY BOBULINKSI, BIDEN FAMILY WHISTLEBLOWER: I'm thinking about the Biden

family, like, how are they doing this? I know Joe decided not to run in

2016, but what if he ran in the future? Aren't they taking political risk

or headline risk? And I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, how are

you guys getting away with this? Like aren't you concerned? And he looked

at me and he laughed a little bit and said, plausible deniability.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Newt, your response to this entire saga?



GINGRICH: Well, I just did a 30-minute video at Gingrich 360, walking

through the entire scale of Biden family corruption and my view of it is

pretty straightforward. I can't imagine any jury in America that would look

at the totality of the corruption that the Biden family has engaged in and

not find them guilty.



I think you just look at fact after fact after fact. $3.5 million wire

transfer from the richest woman in Russia, followed by $200 million to

invest. The offer by the Chinese of $1 billion in investment money, the

payment of $50,000 a month by Ukrainian very corrupt firm. You put all that

together. And the first thing you know is that Joe Biden lies to the whole

country every morning, because it is impossible for his brother and his son

and they were all involved. It's a family business. This is not about

Hunter. It's about the family business.



And the family business was using influence and using access to the vice

president to raise millions of dollars, amounts that are just one example.

The University of Pennsylvania got $70 million from the Chinese communists

and Joe Biden happened to get almost $1 million paid by the University of

Pennsylvania. So, who is kidding who? These guys are corrupt. Now, I can't

think of any side that wants to elect a corrupt president, but it should

understand what it is getting.



INGRAHAM: Yes, well, what does China want in return? Everybody wants

something in a deal where the special interests and big money actually has

more influence than the American people and the American worker. And I

don't know if everyone can understand this saga with Hunter Biden, but it

goes down to enriching yourself, using an office to enrich your family.

Trump's family lost money, Biden's family got rich, that's as simple as

that.



Newt, we've got to roll. Thank you so much. Great to see you.



And still ahead, dozens of police officers injured in Philly last night,

including one that was hit by a truck, run over by a truck, and looting,

rioting, of course come in the wake of another police shooting. Julio Rosas

is on the ground for us in moments.



Plus, we're going to speak to a man who was facing life in prison until

President Trump granted him clemency. A can't miss, coming up.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Last night, Philadelphia became the latest American city to

become engulfed in looting and rioting, which left 30 police officers

injured, including one run over by a truck. The chaos was sparked by the

death of Walter Wallace, who was shot and killed during a confrontation

with police. Now, police say that Wallace was armed with a knife and

refused repeated requests from officers to drop his weapon.



Senior writer Julio Rosas is on theground tonight in Philly

where things are breaking out all over the place. Julio, a Walmart already

been looted tonight. What are you seeing there?





There's a whole bunch of stories. Right now, we are in northern

Philadelphia. We started the night out in West Philly which is where the

scene of everything happened last night. But unfortunately, it has spread

to all parts of the city come. And the Walmart currently behind me, it was

being looted earlier in the night, but Philadelphia police came in, secured

the area, warded off people away. And then all of a sudden, they just left,

and so now people are back looting. And I just came inside, and I can say

it's absolutely. And it's store behind me, the stores over there, the

stores out to my right. I haven't seen anything like this on this scale

since Minneapolis back in May.



INGRAHAM: It's a heartbreak. And one Philly business owner has some

interesting comments about last night's riots, Julio. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When we heard about the shooting of that kid last

night, I had a feeling it's going to happen again. But my experience,

because we had the same thing three-and-a-half. The whole store was robbed.

We couldn't get any security that time, it was too late. So we just had to

wait until the morning. And that's what we see in the morning.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Julio, it's hard for people who don't live in the area to

understand what this does psychically to a community, let alone the

financial carnage in the heartache from building businesses. What are you

sensing from the people who just kind of -- they are ready to pick up

things and leave at this point?



ROSAS: I honestly can't blame them. Laura, I talked to you back in May,

back when everything started, and it is just happening all over the place.

Kenosha to Louisville to Portland, and all the other cities in between. So

you really can't blame them, especially when it is just on this massive

scale of rioting and looting. The police are resorting to playing whack-a-

mole. And like I just said, this Walmart right behind me, it was secured

for a little bit, but then when the cops left, that's when the looters came

right back.



INGRAHAM: Yes, I was seeing something online earlier with a former Philly

resident saying at this point, we are just finding sad tragedies and

excuses to create havoc and mayhem, and may be profit a little bit

yourself. So that certainly seems like individuals taking advantage of an

already difficult situation. Julio, thank you so much.



And the media wants you to believe that Joe Biden is the candidate of

empathy and compassion. Joe cares. But my next guest is living proof that

that is false. Former boxer, professional boxer Charles "Duke" Tanner was

sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal drug charges. But upon entering

prison, Tanner says he immediately began working to improve himself and

atone, of course, for his crimes. And President Trump took notice, granting

Mr. Tanner clemency just last week, something President Obama had declined

to do.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHARLES "DUKE" TANNER, GRANTED CLEMENCY BY PRESIDENT TRUMP: President

Trump, I just want to thank you for giving me a second chance. At first, I

didn't know it was real until I was able to touch this little guy right

here. I left him when he was two-years-old President Trump, and you

reunited me back to my family. I lost my mother and my father, but I got

him, and this is what I live for. Thank you, President Trump.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Most of us who watch out for the first time were in tears,

second chances. Duke Tanner joins me now. Duke, how did you find out --



CHARLES "DUKE" TANNER, GRANTED CLEMENCY BY PRESIDENT TRUMP: How are you

doing?



INGRAHAM: It was great to see you tonight. And how did you find out the

president was the impetus behind your release?



TANNER: I really didn't know what was going on because my unit team came

and got me after the 4:00 p.m. count, and it was like they needed to talk

to me. And he said I've got to get you out of here. I said, where I'm

going? He said the president granted you clemency. I just started sweating

and praying and praising God. The next thing you know, I was in a hotel

waiting to go to Philly to the airport.



INGRAHAM: And your son, your moment with your son in that video, it just

hit me in the heart as a mom. What was that like, seeing him when you could

really spend time with him without other people watching?



TANNER: You know, that situation with my faith and my belief in my lord

and savior Jesus Christ, how I got the free gift from him for what he did

on the cross, the second best gift in life was giving to me by President

Donald Trump, that day when I was able to be in my son's life and reunited

with him, something that -- I was given a life sentence, a double life

sentence at first that was reduced to 30 years. So that day right here is

the second-best thing besides getting my salvation, being free and being in

my son's life.



INGRAHAM: I want to play something for you, Duke, that Joe Biden said

about President Trump during that last debate. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Abraham Lincoln here is one of the

most racist presidents we have had in modern history. He pours fuel on

every single racist fire, every single one. He has moved around and made

everything worse, across the board.



This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Duke, it's not just buy claiming that the president is racist,

but athletes, celebrities lob this charge routinely. Do you think President

Trump is a racist?



TANNER: For one, I never met President Trump within my life, but what I

can say is I know Miss Alice Marie Johnson. Herschel Walker was one of my

favorite football players, and I think they got too high of integrity and

dignity to hang out with a racist, and what President Trump did for me, a

black man, I can't say that he is a racist come on my belief. Now, what

other people say in this world, they've got their own opinion. But what he

done for me, like I said, the second best thing to getting your salvation

by Jesus Christ. And if you are a believer in god, you will understand what

that means and how important that means. That's the second best gift he

gave me, so I can never say that he is a racist. And that is where I stand

in my humble opinion.



INGRAHAM: Duke, I've got to say, second chances -- who among us hasn't

needed a second chance? And I think your witness and just your personal

story is really moving.



TANNER: Yes, ma'am.



INGRAHAM: Beyond politics and everything else. And we just really

appreciate your coming on, and we wish you the best of luck with your

family, and thanks for joining us tonight.



TANNER: Thank you so much. And thank everybody in the Trump administration

who had something to do with my freedom, for sending me back to my boy, to

show true redemption, and that's what I will do. I'm going to make you all

proud. President Trump, I'm going to make you proud of me, I promise.

Thanks for reading my petition.



INGRAHAM: God bless you.



And up ahead, how would a Biden COVID tracing plan upend your rights?

Frightening scenes playing out in New Zealand and in Europe may offer a

glimpse. Victor Davis Hanson joins us in moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The American left and their media poodles have long held up New

Zealand as the model for how to properly deal with the lot of things,

including COVID. But anyone who loves freedom should take note, because the

kiwis have a terrifying new response to rising COVID case numbers. They're

throwing into quarantine camps.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JACINDA ARDERN, PRIME MINISTER OF NEW ZEALAND: If someone refuses in our

facilities to be tested, they have to keep staying. So they won't be out of

leave after 14 days. They have to stay on for another 14 days. So it is a

pretty good incentive. You either get your tests done and make sure you are

cleared, or we will keep you in a facility longer. So I think most people

will look at that and say I will take the test.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: No leaving the camp until you're negative. The left's other

COVID role model, the E.U., is taking equally drastic measures. They're

requiring government officials to use thermal imaging cameras designed by a

Chinese company, the same one that provides surveillance equipment to the

concentration camps, that they call reeducation camps, for the Uighur

Muslims.



Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution senior fellow.

Victor, are these the type of scenarios we are going to be facing under a

Biden administration?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, it's frightening. Here, the

virus started in China, it was spread from China, and now China is offering

the west the methodology and technology of fascism to supposedly cure what

they started. It reminds me of Crassus in Rome. He had the private fire

brigade. He pulled up when a fire was devouring a house, and he said for a

price, I will be willing to put your fire out, but better yet, I will buy

it at rock-bottom prices. That's what the Chinese, that whole technology

and methodology I guess is seen in the west by.



But it's also bizarre because we are not in an ascending pattern. We are

having a million tests per day almost, so we are bound to have more cases,

but the cases are mostly asymptomatic. They're more younger. The death rate

is going back down. The therapeutics, medicines are improving. The

vaccination is on the horizon. It's not the time to double down on this

lockdown.



And it begs the question, why are these people doing these things? And in

the case of New Zealand, they have a nation of 5 million people, they've

only lost, tragically, but they've lost 25 people. That's an astounding low

number to throw away personal freedom. And here in the United States,

whether it's Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama or Joe Biden, they have all

said that this is an opportunity not to let it go to waste, as Hillary

Clinton was explicit about. They want to use the pandemic and the lockdown

to recalibrate things.



INGRAHAM: Yes, but Victor, I have got to ask you, speaking of that, but

that's why these polls showing that Trump is behind in Michigan, given

what's at stake in Michigan, Victor, with future lockdowns, which you know

they are coming, you know they are coming under Biden. They're setting the

table for that if he wins. So they are going to lose their economy. The

virus will still be there, as it was in Europe after that lockdowns. So

what do they get? They get a wrecked economy and COVID. So how would

Michigan go along with this, and any resort?



HANSON: I don't think they're going to go along with it. I think another

element, this has always been a class issue, and Trump is finally doing a

good job in emphasizing that. The people who are out there working, and

they have small businesses and can't afford to avoid and do what I'm doing

right now, telecommunicating, they don't have a choice. And they have been

absolutely destroyed. And Amazon and Walmart and all these large

conglomerates and people in the professions and insurance and law, high-

tech, they've done pretty well. And they are the people telling the rest of

the country, you've got to lockdown more. You've got to lose more money. We

have to have zero chance that you're going to get infected.



But these people, if they did that, all the people like us, where I am in

an isolated room, we wouldn't have anything to eat, we wouldn't have any

fuel, we wouldn't have any electricity. So it's really a terrible thing.

And we're not even talking, Laura, about all the people who have died from

missed surgeries that you've so eloquently had on your show, and spousal

abuse, substance abuse.



So it's really hitting the middle class very hard, and I don't think

they're going to take it, especially when the elites keep telling us that

there's opportunities to be had in this crisis. Not quite as crass as Jane

Fonda that said thank God for the COVID crisis, but something near that,

that they can recalibrate American freedoms and manipulate the First

Amendment under the guise that we are all going to die unless you take them

control of our lives.



INGRAHAM: Victor, sorry to jump in, Victor, but in Europe, and this is a

real quick answer on your part. In Europe, when people are standing up

against the lockdowns, they are sending people in to call them fascists. So

the people who are for freedom are now being branded as fascist and

dangers, and they are being blamed and shamed. Does that sound familiar?

Real quick.



HANSON: Yes, it does. You go out and break the quarantine and you are

either exempt or punished depending on your ideology and your political

correctness. And that is what destroyed all confidence in the quarantine,

because it was unfairly applied according to politics, and it was bankrupt.

Europe is doing what we did, you're exactly right. It's familiar.



INGRAHAM: And it's only going to get worse if, heaven forbid, Biden is

elected. Everybody has to understand what's coming. Don't plan Easter

dinner.



Ahead, a rare face on the campaign trail for Trump. The Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Is there any place you would

rather be than a Trump rally on about a 10-degree evening, 10 degrees?



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: Biden's agenda, the guy is shot.



(LAUGHTER)



TRUMP: He's shot. He is so gonzo.



All they talk about is COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, and we've made

such progress. It's incredible. Excuse me, I'm here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It was an unbelievable wrap-up of a busy day for the president.

He was on fire tonight and get this, Melania Trump hit the trail solo for

the first time this campaign, and she was terrific as well. All hands-on

deck. One week out, Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" take it all

from here, Shannon.



