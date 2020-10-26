Ingraham: Trump's 'America First' agenda has made our country better

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” October 23, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is "The Ingraham Angle" live from Washington tonight.

The media, they are desperately trying to shield Joe Biden from any coverage of his son's scandal, his family's scandal, and of course conceal whatever Joe knew and when he knew it.

Well, we on the "Ingraham Angle" will not let this story get buried. So we went straight to swing state voters to find out what they think.

Plus, it went to Ohio State University, where I spoke with students who are begging, begging for things to return to normal. And Republican-state lawmaker tells us what he's doing to give people hope of getting their old lives back. And that is a state where interesting things could happen on November 3.

Also Raymond Arroyo breaks down Biden's biggest tales from last night's debate. And he is going to reveal which candidate the moderator interrupted the most. I can't miss Friday follies in moments.

But first, the final stretch, that's the focus of tonight's "Angle".

Biden has his big donors, he has his political consultants, of course he has his Hollywood celebrities and his Silicon Valley billionaires, but we all know that the man himself inspires zero excitement among the voters.

For Democrats, he is just the un-Trumpion necessity of the moment.

Now by contrast, millions of Americans, they would walk across glass to vote for Donald Trump. They will line up by the hundreds of thousands this week when you add it all up at his rallies across the Midwest, the Sun Belt, and in states like Pennsylvania. Well, and for good reason, right?

His "America First" agenda, it helped raise median wages by about $6,000.

He kept us out of stupid wars, he took on China, he strengthened our border, and although the media won't admit it, he handled the pandemic better than Europe. Oh, a lots happening in Naples, Italy tonight. Check it out.

Oh, and another reason, voting for Biden would mean, you would be aligning yourself with some of the most condescending snobs on the face of the planet.

JON MEACHAM, FORMER EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, NEWSWEEK: I think Trump did himself good with his base tonight. The question for America is how big that base is? There is a lizard brain in this country. Donald Trump is a product of the white man's - the anguish, nervous white guy's lizard brain.

INGRAHAM: In 2008, you were clinging to your guns and religion; 2016, you were the deplorables, the irredeemables; and in 2020, a wanted historian says, "You're just a bunch of racist lizard brains". Lizard brains is the quote, racist is obviously implied.

And of course Biden agrees, don't fall for the whole homespun, "I'm from Scranton and I rode Amtrak" nonsense. He's just a hologram for the real power base. His real power base, who is it, wants the donors. And they had no use for people in flyover country? Well, unless they speak mandarin, maybe.

Biden's puppet masters, they know that their candidate can't be beat Trump's economic record, and they don't even pretend otherwise. And they know they can't compete with Trump's record for African-Americans or Hispanics, so instead they throw down their worn-out racism card. And they repeat that Trump's Charlottesville, good people on both sides lie, then they pivot to the gassing of protestors and Lafayette Park lie and so on and so forth.

And their media poodles recklessly regurgitated it all day in and day out with these pained expressions on their face. They never smile.

Now in essence, the Democrats uplifting argument for Biden comes down to this, hey lizard brains, check your white privilege and vote for Joe. And if you don't, you're going to be branded a racist. If you put a Trump sign on your yard, you are going to be targeted. If you go to a Trump rally, you might as well wear a white hood.

These insinuations, these attacks, they are beyond cynical. It's not just hardball politics, these are flat out lies. It's actually evil. The forces propping up Biden do want you to know the truth, and they will spend billions to prevent you from getting the truth.

But it's not just that, like this man, Duke Tanner, just pardoned by President Trump, who was serving a 20-year sentence for a nonviolent offense.

DUKE TANNER, FORMER BOXER: President Trump, I just want to thank you for giving me a second chance and believing in me and reading my petition. I'm just so thankful. It was just 20 years ago, I fought at the Trump casino, and now you sign to give me clemency. First I didn't know it was real, until I was (inaudible) touch this little guy right here.

I left when he was two years old, President Trump, you reunited me back to my family. I lost my mother and my father, but I've got him, and this is what I live for. Thank you, President Trump.

INGRAHAM: I cried when I watched that entire video. Watch it if you can. Go online and see it. Who among us hasn't needed a second chance in life?

Biden and Obama had eight years to get something done on criminal justice reform and give a lot of people second chances, and they didn't.

And yet, Joe claims that he has the patent on the decency vote.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: What is on the ballot here is the character of this country, decency, honor, respect, treating people with dignity, making sure that everyone has an even chance. And I'm going to make sure you get that, you haven't been getting in the last four years.

INGRAHAM: It's just so shallow. You got to be your own news consumer. But he is right to this extent, it is on the ballot. Decency is on the ballot.

And it's another argument for Trump's reelection.

President Trump loves this country and he has made enormous personal sacrifices to serve the country. And from the beginning, even before he was inaugurated, his entire family came under a sustained assault from a failed establishment from both sides of the aisle that loathes him.

Now others might have given up, or just soured on politics, gone back to New York, had a good life, maybe thrown in the towel, but not him. Through it all, he has continued to celebrate the United States and its history. He has defended our monuments and our cities. He's put conservative talented men and women on the federal bench, including soon-to-be associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. And anyone who claims to be pro- life and yet isn't supporting him is a complete and total phony. He has done more to promote the pro-life cause than any president in U.S. history.

Now compare that to Vice President Biden, who stands with the callous butchers who profit off abortion on demand. Biden supporters include many who despise this country, who believe that our whole history from beginning to end is nothing more than a sorry saga of racism.

BIDEN: There is institutional racism in America. And we have always said, we've never lived up to it, that we hold this truth to be self-evident, all men and women are created equal. But guess what, we have never ever lived up.

INGRAHAM: That was the unbelievable thing ever. Nothing we've done has even taken a step toward redeeming the sin of slavery, nothing. Even the election of Barack Obama, I guess that didn't count either.

His administration would teach our young people to hate this country, to tear down its history, to spoil our cities, and terrorize our people.

Meanwhile Biden's family, they have made a fortune out of what is supposed to be public service.

If you love America, if you think our experiment in democracy is one of the greatest triumphs of the human spirit and you reject this pay-to-play government symbolized by Biden, you must stand with President Trump, for all of us who love America and who fought as hard as we could for the middle class. This is our time. This is our chance. Because never before in my lifetime have the elites gathered in such numbers, were spent such money to stop a political movement.

They used to mock us, but now they fear us, and they are right. They had their chance to govern this country for decades and they blew it. So let them spend their billions on propaganda, let them spread their lies, let them quiver with threats and rage. We will defy them.

In the final week of the campaign, President Trump is doing his part. He's doing everything possible to get a message, a strong message, past a hostile media. We have to help him spread that message. Talk to friends, talk to your parents, talk to your kids, talk to people at work, at church, at your kid's schools.

On Election Day, let's teach the elites and their lackeys, a message they will never forget.

In America, power belongs to the people, all of the people. Not just an elite few who write the checks every four years. And that's the "Angle".

Now yesterday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation, which means it will likely be up for a floor vote on Monday.

But today, Chuck Schumer, throughout procedural hurdles, threw a hissy fit, including demanding a closed-door session in calling a vote to indefinitely postpone Barrett's confirmation.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): The Senate Republican majority is conducting the most rushed, most partisan and least legitimate process in the entire history of Supreme Court nominations, and Democrats will not lend an ounce of legitimacy to the process.

We should shut off the cameras, close the Senate, and talk face-to-face about what this might mean for the country.

INGRAHAM: Well, they don't the cameras in there. Suddenly no cameras, that's when they are really up to no good.

Senator Lindsey Graham, Senate Judiciary Committee chair joins me now.

Senator Graham, good to see you tonight. Now, he is acting - this is like a

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Thank you.

INGRAHAM: This is like a teenager throwing a temper tantrum because he can't take the car out at night and hit the town. What is the bad temper tantrum today?

GRAHAM: Well, being lectured by Chuck Schumer about how to treat judges is like an arsonist complaining about the fire department. Chuck Schumer is the guy that changed the rules in 2013, so they could stack the circuit and district courts. Chuck Schumer is the guy that declared war on Kavanaugh.

Chuck Schumer has done everything he could to politicize the court.

And I told Schumer when he called me in 2013, you will regret changing the rules. Come Monday, we're going to put Judge Barrett on the court and Senator Schumer is going to regret it. Without Senator Schumer and Senator Reid, there would be no Judge Amy Barrett. So, payback is hell.

INGRAHAM: Well, last night, we did a pretty interesting focus group, senator, in Columbus, Ohio. We had people who were Biden supporters, a couple of independents, and Trump supporters. And we asked them about this Judiciary Committee stunt by the Democrats.

Watch the reaction.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Defensive and an abdication of duty, hands up. OK, all the three, you didn't think it was an abdication of duty.

You studied under Amy Coney Barrett, Alex.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I did. But as to the actual prompting question, I think it was just a hollow political maneuver. I'm not giving them any credit for it. I just think it was nonsense.

INGRAHAM: Senator, nonsense is a nice way of putting it, but people are pretty smart. They see through the desperation.

GRAHAM: Well, so number one, is disrespect to Judge Barrett. She has lived a life worthy being on the court. You know very well. She is one of the most talented people I've ever met in my life. Her knowledge of the law is wide and deep, her judicial disposition should be the gold standard for every future nominee. And as a person, she has lived an incredibly well- rounded life. She embraces her faith without apology, she's pro-life, but she's going to apply a lot of the facts not the law of Amy.

By not showing up and giving her the courtesy of a vote says more about the Democrats than it says Judge Barrett. My opponents raised $109 million against me. He said the reason he got in this race is because the way I behaved in Kavanaugh. The reason I'm going to win South Carolina is because I stood up for Kavanaugh. They are trying to destroy the Trump presidency.

They are trying to wipe us out financially.

So, if you are out there and you want to do something to help the Republicans, go to my website LindseyGraham.com, have my back, I've got Amy's back. I need your help to finish this race, all of our Republicans do. They're trying to wipe us out with money, but South Carolina is not for sale.

The president did a hell of a job last night. So, Laura, people - they should listen to your monologue. This country is worth fighting for, Judge Barrett is worth fighting for. I'm in the fight, I'm up here, I'm not leaving until she gets on the bench. Help me if you can by going to my website.

INGRAHAM: Senator Graham, the fact that you are fighting for your Senate seat this year, to some people it's a cause for great concern for the Republican Party. On the other hand, it's a sign I think that the Trump agenda has been wildly successful against the billionaire class that wants to outsource more jobs to China, like the old days under Biden. And they want to go back to that, and I don't think South Carolinians want to go back to those days. Do they, senator?

GRAHAM: No, ma'am, this is the most successful presidency for conservatives since Ronald Reagan. 250 judges on the district and circuit courts, three Supreme Court justices, constitutional conservatives, the strongest military since Ronald Reagan, order at the border versus chaos. Who wants to go back to the good old days of being overrun with caravans?

You know what's on the ballot, conservative judges versus liberal judges, tax cuts versus tax increases, open borders versus secure borders, to the American people that the difference between these two candidates in terms of where they take the country is stark. It's real and they are trying to beat us because they are afraid of four more years of Donald Trump. Four years of picking conservative judges, four more years of controlling the tax cut.

INGRAHAM: Well, they are being exposed. I think they don't like to be exposed and we now see who China is rooting for in this election. They are not rooting for Donald Trump. They want Biden back in the White House, because that was a good run for them. Biden-Obama that was a great eight years for China, not so, not so. If Trump has four more years, it's going to be brutal for China.

GRAHAM: Trump is the first guy in the last 30 years to take on China. He is pushing back it's against they are cheating Iran, the Ayatollah. Donald Trump has been the Ayatollah's worst nightmare. Trump got out of the Iran nuclear agreement which was the worst deals since Munich. He has reset the Mideast.

Look at all of the piece deals now between Arab countries and Israel, because Trump stood up to Iran, who is a threat to the Arabs and the Israelis. This is been a consequential presidency. Let's keep it going, folks. Four more years of this and we will change the world, just not America. Help me, I'm fighting, we are all fighting.

Help this president, help President Trump, help me.

INGRAHAM: Senator, this has been - they want Trump to be a speed bump on the way to socialism, and it's as simple as that. The blip in the road, a pothole - but they want to roll right back over the American worker. And I know the good people of South Carolina.

When they saw Nancy Pelosi today talking about energy jobs and phasing out of the fossil fuel industry - can we play that, guys? I want to play that really quickly. Because I think the American people need to see this. Joe Biden said, he's going to phase out oil and gas, ok. That's what he's going to do, fossil fuels gone in a number of years.

This is what Pelosi's response to that was.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): It is a health issue, a public health issue, it is an issue of jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs. This is god's creation and that we have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of it. We don't want any more government than we need, but we can't have any less than to keep the American people healthy, preserve our planet.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No more government than we need? Senator, really quick. Close it out.

GRAHAM: The Mideast is cheering Nancy Pelosi. If we destroy the oil and gas industry in America, the biggest winner is Mideast oil producers. We have become - we lose our energy independence --

INGRAHAM: Millions of jobs.

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: So millions of jobs and the bad guys dominate the oil and gas market. Trump got to stay energy independence, don't let the Democrats take it away.

INGRAHAM: Senator, thank you so much and best of luck on November 3.

Lindsey Graham for South Carolina.

And coming up more from our focus group in Columbus, Ohio, last night.

Their thoughts on the importance of the Hunter Biden scandal, plus who they think really won the debate.

Don't go away.

INGRAHAM: Raymond Arroyo and I are here in Columbus, Ohio, to get instant debate reaction from swing state voters following the following presidential debate.

And as you saw last night, well, we at the angle brought together this amazing focus group of both Trump and Biden supporters for their reaction.

Now there are few things that we didn't get to last night that we wanted to circle back to. And I want to start with what President Trump said about the emails found on the Hunter Biden laptop.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: -- dollars from China.

BIDEN: Not true.

TRUMP: -- after spending 10 minutes in office and being in Air Force Two, number one. Number two, there's a very strong email talking about your family wanting to make $10 million a year for introductions.

INGRAHAM: Now did that change anyone's mind about Joe Biden? That question, raise your hand.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

INGRAHAM: That exchange?

AL EDMONDSON, BIDEN VOTER: No, not at all. The emails are not that important to me. I do think that you have to look for more substance and the substance wasn't good enough for me.

ARROYO: Kevin, you had a huge reaction to this when it happened live. What did you make of this moment?

KEVIN POPHAM, TRUMP VOTER: I think where there is smoke, there's fire. And I hope, I hope that the truth comes out, one way or another. I just don't think we've had enough time but I think there's something there because we have got some smoke.

ARROYO: Go ahead, Alex.

ALEX EHLER, TRUMP VOTER: I'll say equally concerning with that exchange and also in relation to the Hunter Biden emails, the response to the story that we saw last week as well has turned me more away from Biden as a see a collection of interests in tech and elsewhere that saw to suppress "The New York Post" story on Twitter, how the "The New York Post" is still locked out of its Twitter account. And I think the op-ed editor of the "The New York Post" has been on this network a few times discussing that. And that really has pushed me in a certain direction.

INGRAHAM: Well, to add, the point that I think a lot of people were raising last night as this was going on is, Joe Biden keeps saying, this is part of the Russian disinformation. But Trump said, and you can all react to this, he said, "Well, wait a second, are you saying the laptop was created by Russia?" and so he did the Russia, Russia, Russia thing. Was that effective?

DEB LUDWIG, TRUMP VOTER: That didn't affect me, but what bothers me is, we've become - our news has become so personalized that if you are a Biden supporter, you are not getting that part of the story. And if you are Trump supporter, you are.

So the Trump supporters are going to continue to believe that this is a Joe Biden corruption piece. And the people who are Biden supporters are going to think that this is a bunch of Russian hooey.

ARROYO: I want to go to my independent Sadie in the middle and then to Lauren. Go ahead. Your reaction.

SADIE MOORE STEWART, BIDEN VOTER: The response of the media and the press is symbolic of what it takes to create the system that we are under. And the divisiveness is just advanced and supported, split, that's exactly what the system requires, that's what democracy requires under a two-party system and they did it very effectively. "The New York Post" played their role, and then the other side played their role.

LAUREN ENGLER, BIDEN VOTER: This is actually, for Democrats, a non-issue, a non-story. It's not being covered like it is on Fox. And quite frankly, I'm kind of tired of it. I don't believe that it's a thing, and even if it is, it's like, it doesn't matter. It's not pertinent anymore to any of this.

INGRAHAM: The Hunter Biden's former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, was speaking out. And this is what he said. Now this happened just before the debate, someone who both has spoken to, Vice President Biden and knew Hunter.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TONY BOBULINSKI, CEO, SINOHAWK HOLDINGS: I've heard Joe Biden say that he has never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have first-hand knowledge about this, because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.

Hunter often referred to his father as the "big guy", or "my chairman". I have no wish to bury anyone, the few contributions I have made have been to Democrats. To protect my family name and my business reputation, I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Kevin. On this issue, is corruption in government, specifically the idea of a government official and his family getting rich off of ties to foreign businesses, especially our adversary, is that important, whether the president is a Republican or a Democrat?

POPHAM: it absolutely is important on either side and she is right. It's not being covered, but the question is why. Why don't you see it on NBC, ABC or CBS? That's a question that we should be asking.

ARROYO: Show of hands, did the Bobulinski presser, Hunter Biden's business partner coming forward and saying this, does this change at all your perception of this story? Mark?

MARK ARNOLD, BIDEN VOTER: I don't know this gentleman. This was the first time I'm hearing this. And frankly, it's unsubstantiated until it's truly investigated.

INGRAHAM: He is a Democrat, right, he was a Democrat. He is a Democrat and he donated and supported and has his whole life to Democrats.

ARNOLD: He has.

ARROYO: Yes, bobulinski has. And they have emails of their exchange, Hunter and Bobulinski's exchanges over the years. Lauren, you're not shaking your head. You are not buying this, no matter what?

ENGLER: You told you are talking about possibly a president making money off of foreign deals, that's what President Trump is doing right now and he's in office. So I think it's like you're kind of comparing - if I do it, it's OK, but if Biden does it, it's not. It just doesn't flow.

INGRAHAM: Taylor, I want to get to Taylor. Because Taylor hasn't spoken yet. Taylor, the media for some time now has said, more the left-wing media has said that Donald Trump, we thought he was some great businessman, but now we see his taxes and he is not such a great businessman, at least in recent years.

But now the narrative has shifted and people that deflect this story say, "Well, President Trump have made money off of foreign business". Well, which is it? Is Trump losing money, or making money?

TAYLOR ARMSTRONG, TRUMP VOTER: It's a great thing, it's contradicting to say that the president of the United States isn't a good businessman. He doesn't have any money, he doesn't have any funds to his name, but yet he is working in all these bilateral deals, I guess, in Moscow and the hotel and now have foreign bank account in China?

You can't have it both ways. It's either he has a lot of money, or he doesn't have any money at all. So which one is it? And right now the American people are confused on, I'm sure, which way they are trying to talk.

INGRAHAM: Are you first time voting for you?

ARMSTRONG: First time presidential election, yes.

INGRAHAM: And what draws you to President Trump?

ARMSTRONG: The can-do attitude. It's let's get things done. Especially as a college kid looking for a job here in about a year, I want results. I want something that there so that when I graduate I can get a job, get things, make a living for myself, and I think the president has done a good job with that so far.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: David in the back in small business owner, Laura. David, you're very concerned about outsourcing and offshoring of jobs. You have a business connected to manufacturing. Your reaction to what you heard the other night? And does this play at all, does this concern you at all that Hunter Biden may have been a conduit to enrich Joe Biden and the family was making --

DAVID WILSON, TRUMP VOTER: Absolutely. Also the lack of attention it is getting nationally, that's concerning, because you know if it was a Trump doing this, it would be blood in the water.

ARROYO: Alex.

ALEX EHLER, TRUMP VOTER: And I think building on that as well, what's equally disturbing is I think just this morning National Public Radio said that this story was a distraction and it wouldn't dedicate any time for it.

INGRAHAM: So this is the reason NPR gave for not covering the Hunter Biden story, saying "We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions."

So how many people out there think a media outlet, again, regardless of who is in the White House, should regard stories about our adversaries funneling money to family members of a sitting president that's not a story, how many of you think that's the way media should react?

ARROYO: Nobody. Nobody.

Final question I want to ask, very quickly. Who won the debate last night do you think? Show of hands, Biden. One, two. Donald Trump? OK, a majority thought Donald Trump won.

INGRAHAM: Up ahead, Raymond Arroyo reveals Biden's debate tells and ticks.

That's next.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for "Friday Follies." For that we're joined by FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo, author of the new book, "The Spider who Saved Christmas." Raymond, there were plenty of moments in the final presidential debate that went uncovered up but not unnoticed. And I think they can affect the way the voters viewed the candidates.

ARROYO: Laura, what do we always say? The optics, the unsaid things are how people perceive, and it shapes their perception of these candidates. Some people in our focus group thought that Biden was a little fuzzy, evasive in his answers. They came to that appraisal due to repeated instances where Biden used crutches, like "in fact," or "come on," when he ran out of gas.

Watch.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We're, this is -- don't worry. It's all going to be over soon.

Come on.

Come on.

Come on.

Come on.

Come on, folks.

The fact is that he's already cost the American people --

The fact is I've made it very clear.

If in fact you had family came across, they were arrested, they in fact were given a date to show up for their hearing.

If, in fact, he continues to withhold his plans --

A whole range of other people who, in fact, are concerned.

ARROYO: Anyone who has, in fact, closely watched Biden, as we have Laura, will recognize that "in fact" filler, which he in fact employs when searching for the next thought. It was painfully obvious in this debate.

And the longer it were on, the less coherence we had. It was kind of concerning. At many points, he just ran out of gas.

INGRAHAM: Well, he has always -- going back to the 90s and 80s when I first saw him, he has always relied on these verbal crutches. And he thinks they somehow make him more accessible. I have never bought into that homespun thing. The more someone talks about how dignified they are, the less dignified they become in my eyes, OK.

ARROYO: You don't like the stories of Pop and Corn Pop and riding in a car, you don't like all those homespun stories?

INGRAHAM: It's all trying too hard.

There was also moments in the debate where Trump bested Biden, who had no way to recovery.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Sitting around the table.

Come on, Joe, you could do better.

Joe got $3.5 million from Russia.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: The crime bill had been in the law for a while. And one of these things we should be doing, there should be no minimum mandatories in the law.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You both have very different visions on climate change.

ARROYO: Was Joe looking -- is he waiting for the Amtrak, Laura? What was that? The two-minute limit actually helps Biden. I've said this before. And it helps him a lot because at 2:15 or 2:30, he starts to wander into incoherence, and some of that happened last night, particularly the later the hour got.

INGRAHAM: Again, he tries to substitute real substance with these bromideal constructions, so it's cliches, you've got to pull yourself up from your bootstraps. It's that whole thing. That's fine as far as -

ARROYO: We can do this. We can do this, Laura. We are America.

INGRAHAM: Quick. We're running out of time.

ARROYO: Meanwhile, Biden has a couple of events planned over the weekend, but as you mentioned earlier, he wandered 15 minutes from the house to campaign. But the campaign is sending Kamala Harris out to Cleveland and Michigan. But in between dancing, she has been making some Biden-esque gaffes of her own.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We're looking at over 220 million American who just in the last several months died. Many -- it breaks your heart.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: You can have all the TV ads you want, you can have all the digital ads you want. But at the end of the day, people connect with people. And obviously, this is an extraordinary election because we are in the midst of a pandemic.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh, how did I miss that?

ARROYO: Laura, it's rough out there. I talk to more people on my coffee run that Obama talked to the other day. This is sad to watch.

INGRAHAM: When he said ads, ads don't win elections. That's they have, because Biden hasn't been campaigning. What are they talking about?

ARROYO: He's been at home. He's been at home.

INGRAHAM: They are swamping Trump in ads. They are swamping the Trump campaign in ads in the Midwest because they have billionaires supporting their campaign who want to outsource jobs to China. That's how this campaign is being funded. So for Obama to go up there in his shirt sleeves and start trying to do that whole thing he does is a joke.

Raymond, I don't mean to step on your "Friday Follies" but that was too much for me. All right, Raymond, awesome.

Still ahead, all across the Midwest, Americans are begging for a return to normalcy. We went to Ohio State. I'll tell the tale when we come back.

INGRAHAM: While we are in Columbus, I stopped by Ohio State University, of course home of the Buckeyes, to see how students were coping with life under these ridiculous COVID restrictions. Here's what they told us.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Super great just knowing that I'm finally here on campus and I'm going to be able to see the Buckeyes. I feel like I'm definitely safe on campus.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It just sucks trying to go through all this knowing that I feel like we should all be in class learning with our friends.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that we need to learn how to live with that, but not just shut down the entire world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A whole lot of students are suffering academically because they are at home in virtual classrooms. And the ones who are here can't get the right education just because of all of the restrictions. It's hard to have labs and things like that. So shutting down the country will be very detrimental to academics as well as the economy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I feel like people are starting to wake up to that, and realize that there is always going to be fear in life. There's always going to be obstacles in our way, and we have to be able to overcome those things and learn how to deal with things. Just last year, as I heard you say earlier, it was a pretty bad flu season, and we didn't lock down the country for that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's very hard to learn online and to teach yourself some subjects. I'm personally ready to go back to the in-person classroom.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are isolated and we are alone. And as many Zoom meetings as there are created, I know that I'm not feeling like I'm connecting with anybody personally. And that's really hard.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KURT DAUDT (R), MINNESOTA HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: First, thanks for having me on, Laura. And you are right, the same thing we're hearing, that you heard in Ohio we are hearing here in Minnesota. Parents want their kids in school. We have the highest achievement gap in the country here in Minnesota, which means our low income and minority students aren't getting the same level of education as their peers. And we think that's shameful.

Unfortunately, our governor has a policy in place right now that will have a default where most kids will be in a distanced learning situation.

And we are hearing from parents via email and text message and calls constantly that their kids who are normally straight A students are suffering and falling behind in the classroom. So we have a very simple statement that we just believe that every Minnesota student has a right to be in the classroom. And that should be the default. And if there is some reason, maybe there's an infection and they need to quarantine, then they can participate via distant learning. But we feel that every Minnesota student has a right to be in a classroom.

INGRAHAM: Kurt, this was a big topic of the debate last night, of course.

President Trump has always wanted schools to open. Europe, of course, has had almost all their schools open during the entire pandemic, Sweden and so forth, seeing that kids don't really get the virus, or if they do, it's very mild. And it's not even clear they transmit the virus as readily as adults.

But that having been said, Joe Biden has been coming out there strong, saying we have got to listen to the science, and this is part of what he said last night.

BIDEN: I'm not shutting down today, but look, they need standards. The standard is if you have a reproduction rate in a community that's above a certain level, everybody says, slow up, more social distancing, do not open bars and do not open gymnasiums. Do not open until you get this under control.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And he went on to say that schools need money for new ventilation systems. Now, that's a pretty heavy cost, don't you think? I know what HVAC cost in a house. Every school in the United States needs HVAC replaced before they can go back to school, what?

DAUDT: It demonstrates how Democrats really are trying to scare people. We should follow science, and the science is really clear. We have had kids in school now for a couple months, and the data is clear. There was a great article in "The Atlantic" recently that said that the infection rate among students is 0.013 percent, or about 1.3 infections per 1,000 students over a two-week period. That's almost nothing. And if you only have to quarantine and isolate the kids that came in contact with that 1.3 infection, we can successfully and safely open our schools and give the kids the education that they deserve to have.

INGRAHAM: We also have other things happening in Minnesota, which is we have an unusually, or surprisingly, I should say, tight Senate race with Democrat incumbent Tina Smith being challenged in a dead heat according to the latest poll by Jason Lewis. That's right.

DAUDT: Jason Lewis.

INGRAHAM: And that's how bad it is, I didn't even know his name. It's a dead heat. What's happening? Is that possibly a good sign for Trump in Minnesota?

DAUDT: It is. And Trump has been really visiting Minnesota a lot. We're hearing that he will probably come one more time. I know the vice president is coming up Monday to northern Minnesota up to the Iron Range. We think that Minnesota is absolutely in play. The president almost won it, a point- and-a-half from winning it four years go, and we think that it's absolutely in play. The Senate race is, we think that those numbers are accurate. We think that the Senate race is that close. Jason Lewis is a former congressman. The current senator, Tina Smith, is a former lieutenant governor appointed by our previous governor to fill Al Franken's seat. And she has probably the lowest name i.d. of any competitor would be my guess.

INGRAHAM: She's a dud. No, she's a dud.

DAUDT: People don't know who she is.

INGRAHAM: She's a dud, nobody knows.

DAUDT: She is absolutely vulnerable.

INGRAHAM: And she did not lead during any of the violence and the destruction in Minneapolis. You never heard anything from her. So Minnesotans, you're nice, but now it's time to like -- no more Mr. Nice Guy. You've got to put out the fires, literally and figuratively.

Representative Daudt, it's great to see you tonight, and I certainly hope you open up to Minnesota sooner rather than later. Thanks so much.

DAUDT: Thank you so much, Laura.

INGRAHAM: And up ahead, a response to Biden's dark winter warning. The Last Bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We are about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he has no clear plan. And there is no prospect that there is going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump, your reaction? He says you have no plan.

TRUMP: I don't think we are going to have a dark winter at all. We are opening up our country. We've learned and studied and understand the disease which we didn't at the beginning. When I closed and banned China from coming in heavily infected, and then ultimately Europe, but China was in January. Months later he was saying I was xenophobic. I did it too soon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: One hundred percent he's right. Remember, Biden sent that tweet out about xenophobia. Trump is an optimist, and he trusts the people.

Biden, the pessimist, thinks that government, not you, knows best. Once again, I'm always struck by how gloomy and dark the Democrat outlook has become.

Months ago, "The Angle" told you that the Democrats were waging a war against freedom and a war against fun. For Biden it's always nighttime in America, where you have to work harder for less, sacrifice more in order to fund their radical destructive plans. But for Trump, like Reagan, it's always morning in America, because we believe we're heaven blessed with liberty, faith, and family.

And just remember, as President Reagan said, freedom is never more than one generation away from extension. Let's not lose it on our watch.

That's all the time we have tonight.

