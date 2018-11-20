Ingraham: Time for the Uniter-in Chief

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," November 19, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. Trump, the uniter-in-chief? What? My "Angle" is going to explain how this could happen and how this could be the path forward for this president.

Plus, have Democrats completely abandon the white vote? Well, we are going to bring you a debate over a new piece that sheds light on how the party has further embraced identity politics ahead of 2020. And Hollywood is calling for a boycott of the entire state of Georgia. Oh, that's all.

Plus, a new type of pants that solves an age old problem. And the smells and bells are in a special Monday night edition of "Seen and Unseen" with Raymund Arroyo. But first, time for the uniter-in-chief. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle."

Over the weekend, President Trump visited fire ravaged California accompanied by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom. The president was clearly moved by the extent of the devastation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Nobody would've ever thought this could have happened. So, the federal government is behind you. We are all behind each other. I think we can say truly, Jerry, right? Jerry and I have been speaking and Gavin and I have now gotten to know each other and were all going to work together and we will do a real job.

But this is very sad to see. As far as the lives are concerned, nobody knows quite yet. They are up to a certain number but we have a lot of people that are unaccounted for. I think we are all in the same path.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What was unexpected was how Governor Brown and Governor-elect Newsom responded to their day with the president. And of course his personal interest in the tragedy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JERRY BROWN, GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA: I really appreciate the president being here and putting the focus and the spotlight on probably the worst tragedy that California has ever seen.

GAVIN NEWSOM, GOVERNOR-ELECT OF CALIFORNIA: There is no politics being played here. The expectation going forward that the federal government is not just going to be here today with all of you but tomorrow and over the course of the next few years as we rebuild.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, sure the cynics are going to say this is all just a show because Brown and Newsom, they know they are going to need the federal government's help to recover from the worst fires in the state's history, but still, it was nice to see.

In the last few weeks, notwithstanding some ill-advised tweets about Adam Schiff's name and retired Navy Admiral William McRaven, President Trump seems to be projecting a different dimension of himself. Understanding now that he has the Democrat house and he has to contend with that, might President Trump be trying a new approach to governance? Should he?

Will this change minds grow support for his economic agenda? It's clearly working. But beyond all of that, wouldn't it be good for the country? I get the sense may be you do to that Americans have undoubtedly grown weary of how politics has infected so much of our daily lives. Not that it's not important, it obviously is or I wouldn't be doing this every night.

But it's not everything. And it shouldn't be a blood sport every single day. The president doesn't need to swing at every pitch. Nor does he need to respond to every unfair criticism no matter how vile it is. Not even when it comes from self-absorbed media figures.

Now this Thursday is supposed to be a time when we all gather around the table to give thanks. Not to get stuffing thrown at us by cousin Helen or Uncle Joe who is in a white rage about the president's views on climate change or something.

And may be, just may be, the president has decided to modestly recalibrate his approach to his job and find places where both parties can agree even as the critics persist. Now, believe me, I am not saying he should change his goals on core issues like trade or immigration. He is doing great on both.

But he could be changing how he pursues them. I think the president needs more happy, not more anxious, voters going into 2020. A recent Morning Consult poll showed that 64 percent of voters believe the media have divided the country while 56 percent, not an insignificant number, blame the president.

Now, it's not surprising that nearly two-thirds of Americans blame the press given how biased and how completely unbalanced most of them are, and they have been towards this president since the beginning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) ALISYN CAMEROTA, CNN HOST: President Trump is ratcheting up his anti- immigration rhetoric using the White House podium to stoke fear.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Look, I don't know whether this president is anti- Semite or not. I get asked that a lot. I think we all do. I also know that he has said things that are heard as dog whistles by anti-Semites.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He goes on television and pronounces himself a nationalist. Nationalist -- that word has been used in many ways. It was used by the American Nazi party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, the vitriol from both the hard left and the media and yes, there are some overlap there, is spewed even as President Trump has attempted bipartisan outreach on issues such as immigration reform. Remember, the Democrats rejected it last February.

You know, others might have responded to the political stonewalling by the Democrats with a "to hell with the whole bipartisan thing." But not Trump. He is undeterred, trying to find common ground, announcing his support last week of an issue that Democrats once heartily clamored for. I'm talking about criminal justice reform.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Americans from across the political spectrum can unite around prison reform legislation that will reduce crime while giving our fellow citizens a chance at redemption, so if something happens and they make a mistake, they get a second chance at life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: This got about as much coverage as his visit to California this weekend. In other words, not that much. Not one senate Democrat attended the White House announcement which I found to be a disgrace. This political slight was not lost by the way on Senator Cory Booker's home paper.

Today, the Star-Ledger wrote the following, "Booker, who has made a huge issue about justice reform, should have gone to the White House and showed bipartisanship. Democrats can engage with the White House and show independence at the same time." Apparently not.

The left's new strategy is to completely deny that Trump has accomplished anything positive and to deny him any cooperation even on issues where they agree. Now, how sick is that? Only a few fair-minded liberals like CNN's Van Jones who worked with the White House, including Jared Kushner, on this bill, actually celebrated the accomplishment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VAN JONES, CNN HOST: President Trump said listen, if this is going to make streets safer, if it's going to give people a fair chance, if some of these forgotten men and women, some of them are in Appalachia as well. Let's do something. And so listen, I think you got to give him some credit. I will give him a salute and an applause.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And for that statement of support, Jones was lacerated. Professor Crystal Marie Fleming tweeted "Give the white supremacist misogynist his due, Van Jones says." Others were equally unhinged. Michael Harriet at "The Root" saying no, Van Jones, I do not have to give the racist-in-chief his due. So much for common cause.

By the way, for all you looking like to the Obama presidency through these rose-colored glasses today, this is what the country felt about the state of America six years into Obama's presidency. Fifty-five percent said Obama had done more to divide than unite the country. Well? Now, this is something the president at the time said he had to admit when he gave his final state of the union address.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's one of the few regrets of my presidency that the rancor and suspicion between the parties has gotten worse instead of better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, are things today worse? Maybe. And both folks from both parties, they could do better, including the president. Including me, all of us, I guess. And we should celebrate though the president because he is trying to reach across the aisle. Criminal justice reform is just one of the examples.

And just because haters on the left are going to ridicule him or belittle the president's efforts, it's no reason for the president to back off. His trip to California, prison reform, his work to lift the standard of living of minority communities, it's all positive signs.

There are those who will work overtime to deflect and demean any efforts by this president to broaden his appeal. And most importantly, to broaden the appeal of his policies that, again, are working. I say let the critics do what the critics are going to do. This will make them look petty and just pure partisan.

Reagan appealed to women and minorities by smiling through the storm, always keeping the focus on the lives of everyday Americans. Trump calls them the forgotten people, their families, their jobs, their neighborhoods, their faith. By taking the focus off himself and keeping it on the horizon of possibility, the president will unmask the real dividers and give voters more of what they are hungering for: unity through strength. And that's the "Angle."

Here now, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, Candace Owens, communications director for Turning Points USA and Chris Hahn, former aide to Senator Chuck Schumer. Matt Schlapp, let's start with you.

I think the president has shown frankly often times enormous restraint, given how radical the left has become and how much they resist giving any credit or any pretense even of wanting to work with him on issues, even an issue as powerful as criminal justice reform.

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: That's right, and the American Conservative Union has been taking the lead on that important issue. I think it must be tough to be the president because when he turns on his television set at night, except for this show and a few other shows, and when he reads the paper the morning, 90 percent of it is just an indictment and an attack on everything he is and everything he stands for.

And I think you're righ. I think he's got to take it all and understand that the American people love his agenda. They want him to push hard. And I think he would do the country a lot of good if his leadership could also include the fact, look, Nancy Pelosi or another Democrat most likely will be leading the Democrats in the House.

They are going to be the majority party. Let's work on infrastructure. Let's work on China as a national security foe and let's get criminal justice reform passed. I think it would show the country that on some matters, partisanship and what party you are in, it just isn't as important as getting something done to the country.

INGRAHAM: Chris, back in June, there was a piece I came across today when I was getting ready for the show from "The Atlanta Journal-Constitution." It's a column written by Lee Raudonis. Here was the title, "Why Trump Can Never Unite the U.S."

"While the political divide between Republicans and Democrats has been going for many years, Trumps entrance onto the political stage has raised the intensity of the division to a level that would've been impossible to predict just a few short years ago."

Well, I've got to say, you know, we got Obamacare ran through without a single Republican vote. I think the stimulus had like one vote. Seminal pieces of legislation had virtually no Republican support, totally upended a seventh of our economy. That was pretty divisive stuff from Obama, was it not, Chris?

CHRIS HAHN, FORMER AIDE TO SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER: I don't think so. I think most Americans now understand that that was actually the right thing, which is why they sent Democrats to Congress this year. I think that the president should do more to reach across the aisle. I met the president before he was president. I found him very engaging and very charming.

And I think that if he engaged more and didn't like, you say, swing at every pitch thrown at him, I think he could do better and I think he would do better as president. I think he'd get more accomplished. I think this criminal justice reform measure that he passed, I will be one of the progressives that say that's a great thing. I think it's great for our country. I think it's great for a lot of people who have been thrown away.

INGRAHAM: Where were the Democrats? Where were the Democrats? The fact that Cory Booker does -- and Chris, I'm not, you know, ranting at you here. It's just frustrating because I knew Cory Booker. I knew Cory Booker, Candace, when he was the third way kind of Democrat. He was the old Clinton out from formulation. He was a third way Democrat.

He was interesting. He was innovative. He was moderate on a lot of issues. He could work with Republicans, Candace. He doesn't even show up for this, couldn't be bothered, Candace.

CANDACE OWENS, COMMUNICATION DIRECTOR, TURNING POINT USA: I mean, that's what we are seeing. And look, I am under the impression that I believe very much that Trump is a wartime president. He is like Winston Churchill, he is like Harry S. Truman. So people say, he shouldn't attack, you know, he shouldn't go on the offense so much.

But he should because he's exposing the people that have in fact been at the helm of all of this divisive rhetoric in this country. In many ways, I think that history will favor the president. They will show the reason that he won, is because he was serving a united message.

This is a message that the politicians perhaps don't understand, that the swamp does not understand, that perhaps the Hollywood elite does not understand. But the American people do. We understand exactly what he's doing and that's why we support him and that's why he is in the White House today.

INGRAHAM: Yes. My view on this is being tough, that's great. We all love it, tough, strong president. But, you know, you don't have to like ridicule Adam Schiff's name. There is plenty about Adam Schiff you can take issue with substantively. And Matt, I'll go with you on this.

That's a kind of thing -- well, that's just an unforced error. There's no reason enough to do that. I'm not going to harp on it, but that's the kind of -- it detracts from all the progress, economic progress and the stuff he's doing that is good stuff. There's no reason for it.

I know it's tempting and we all get in that mode, I mean, I have done it too, but I don't think there's any -- he's not advancing his own cause into the areas of the country, among women, among minorities, in my view, on that, but you know, maybe people have a different view.

SCHLAPP: I think when it comes to the investigation of which has gone for basically his entire presidency, I think the entire nation has had enough. I think it's interesting, Laura, Democrats didn't run 30-second ads on Russian collusion or Robert Mueller. We are all done with it.

I think what you're saying here, opening in your anger is look, when the president is the commander-in-chief, when the president is our leader and he goes to California and consoles people who are having devastation, everyone in America is rooting him on. And when the president stands up for things like criminal justice reform, I think he's going to get more Americans to route him on and I think there has been so much more bandwidth people have on issues and he ought to focus on the most important ones.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Chis.

HAHN: So Laura, you know, Democrats ran on health care. Republicans ran like Democrats are evil. I think Candace had it right. The president is a wartime president. We are at war in Afghanistan. He is not at war with people of the opposing party. We might sometimes disagree. The election is over and it's time for us now to try to move the country forward and find common ground.

Every good president that has faced a defeat like this president has in a midterm has moderated their positions, moved to the center, found common ground and got reelected. If he doesn't move to the center --

INGRAHAM: What? Obama lost 63 -- whoa, whoa, whoa. Obama lost 63 seats --

HAHN: And he moved to the center.

INGRAHAM: How did he moderate his position? He ran against Mitt Romney who rode off half the country with the surreptitiously recorded, you know, statement. And then I don't think Obama moderated at all. I don't see any example of how he moderated. I mean, I don't see --

HAHN: If he hadn't moderated, he wouldn't have gotten re-elected.

INGRAHAM: I don't think so.

HAHN: The fact that the president --

(CROSSTALK)

SCHLAPP: That's ridiculous.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: All right, Candace, last word. Let's got top Candace for the last word. Candace, can this president unite -- go ahead.

OWENS: I absolutely do believe that he can unite and I believe that we are at war. The war is ideological. We are up against cultural Marxism in this country and that is what the president is fighting day in and day out.

HAHN: Ridiculous.

OWENS: And look, people like to say that we should not be, you know, he should not be tweeting, but that's why he won. He won because he understands and he is harnessing the power of social media in the same way that FDR harnessed the power of the radio and in the same way that J.F. Kennedy harnessed the power of T.V. So he understands what he's doing. I think that that's the reason he's going to win again in 2020.

INGRAHAM: All right, guys, thank you so much.

HAHN: Not at war with other Americans.

INGRAHAM: All right, well, you got to expand that base, keep expanding, focus on the American people. I think that's, I mean, that's my old boss and that's what he did and I'm sticking to it.

All right, while the president was touring the charred neighborhoods of California with two Democratic leaders, the far left was engaged in violent protest just north of him in Portland, Oregon. Take a look at these shocking videos from just this past weekend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don't touch me. Don't touch me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Get out of my walkway. I am trying to walk.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go ahead.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How about you get the (BLEEP) out of here, Andy.

TEXT: You parents would be embarrassed by you -- and your grandparents -- who have been oppressed by white men throughout history. You should be shamed of yourself.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why should I be ashamed of myself?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because you are an Asian giving into white supremacy (BLEEP).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're a little anti-Islamic fascist (BLEEP).

(CROSSTALK)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The man who shot those wild scenes, Andy Ngo, will join us next. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Second Avenue are closed. (BLEEP). Get back (inaudible) square or any other place that is not closed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The man who shot those wild scenes, Andy Ngo, joins us to tell us what he saw. Andy, now these folks have began to target you for just filming this in Portland where you have this "Men Too" protest and then some Antifa masked fool showed up. Tell us what happened.

ANDY NGO, JOURNALIST: Yes. So on Saturday, hundreds of people affiliated with Antifa and other far-left movements descended on downtown Portland to protesting event that was meant to bring attention to men who have been falsely accused of sex crimes.

Now, for your viewers who might be wondering why an event like that would've gone to such a vicious backlash in Portland. Well, to set the context, Portland is a progressive monoculture here and the resistance is mainstream. The so-called resistance is mainstream. And so, it's used as a rallying cry and people actually think that they are in a cosmic battle with so-called fascists , hence, (inaudible) Antifa and that's how they (inaudible) these people to come out and fight.

INGRAHAM: But Andy, Andy, they are most fascistic -- Andy, Andy --

NGO: Yes.

INGRAHAM: Andy, these are the most fascistic people out there because they don't tolerate any dissent. I think you're being there filming this, you are the resistance. You are resisting, as you called it, the monoculture in Portland, Oregon. And when they were descending upon you, did the police stepped in to the kind of separate people? Were you there by yourself?

NGO: So, Antifa has a lot of cheer leaders in the media and broadcast media, they have Doe Lemon on CNN. Here they have the local left-wing press, and because I've dedicated the past two years to shining a light on their ideologies and tactics are the compass on a non grata.

So when they saw me, they encircled me. They tried to intimidate me. They pushed me around and then when they saw that I wasn't having any of it, they eventually sprayed me and my camera equipment with silly string. And all the while, dozens and dozens of police officers were all around me, an arms length away and they didn't do anything because there is a policy in place where they don't -- they are not allowed to escalate the situation.

And that type of policy is why last month you saw there was viral footage coming out of Portland of people commandeering our streets and assaulting people basically with impunity.

INGRAHAM: Of course they are. I mean, this is -- but what is it about Portland that is so wild now? I mean, it's a monolith. There's no real resistance except for a pocket of people. Why Portland?

NGO: Because -- it's important to say that it's an ideological monoculture. So a lot of the people here have really little to no experience interfacing with conservatives. So when they hear that somebody who's putting on an event and that person happens to be pro Donald Trump, in their eyes, in their ears, they are hearing that it's a fascist event --

INGRAHAM: So, Hitler --

NGO: So they come out with weapons, with bottles of urines, with sticks, with bear mace, ready to fight because they really think that they are in a cosmic battle on the streets.

INGRAHAM: No, no, because they are up against Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, you know, the KKK all wrapped into one and one moment it is Trump. The next moment it is you for filming it. And it's craziness. It's got to stop. Andy, stay safe out there. Thank you for joining us tonight.

And I want to return to the Democrats new plan for 2020. Abandon and demonize half the country. An illuminating piece in "Politico" today points out how identity politics have come to dominate the party's new power structure, writing "White and nonwhite Democratic hopefuls are shrugging off warnings that embracing so-called identity politics could distract from the party's economic message and push white voters further into Donald Trump's arms."

Joining us now, Dr. Carol Swain, is a former professor of political science at Vanderbilt University Law School and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell. Leo, let's start with you. Is this a direction that you want to see your party go?

LEO TERREL: I want to see it go like you've been trying to tell Mr. President Trump throughout this your entire program. Trump place identity politics. He has sent out coded message. The Democrats welcome his identity politics and they are intersecting race, identity and social issues such as criminal justice.

They are challenging whites to join up because Trump has alienated every base in this country. I've been watching your show. You see it, Laura. You have been trying to send Trump a message. He plays identity politics and the Democrats are seizing on it. Final point, Orange County, also known as Reagan country, is now all blue, Laura Ingraham. Orange County, California. All blue. Ask yourself why.

INGRAHAM: I am aware that it has turned all blue. There are a lot of reasons for that. Democrats also lost the south over a period of time. That had to be, you know, slowly, slowly worked on by the Democratic Party.

Politics is not a zero-sum game. It changes over time, Leo. You know that as well as I do, but Carol, you have been very vocal especially on social media discussing why you think African-Americans need to maybe in some cases look a second time at Donald Trump because of what he's done just on the issue of the economy, with black people and helping minorities have a better standard of living.

CAROL SWAIN, FORMER POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR: Yes, I am an enthusiastic supporter of President Trump and we already see movements of blacks, especially black men supporting the president. And as far as identity --

INGRAHAM: Go ahead, sorry.

SWAIN: As far as identity politics, the political left has been playing that for the last two decades on university campuses and they have taken it now to the electorate. And I think that it polarizes, its tribalism and it doesn't serve the interests of Americans. And so it's not Donald Trump, it's the political left, and they are destroying America in the process.

INGRAHAM: But Leo, Leo, Leo, I want you to respond to Carol. Hold on. I want you to respond to Carol, but she was referencing what's happening on college campuses, whether it is Berkeley, what's happening at some of the Ivy League schools. People are literally afraid to speak out. They are afraid.

If they are conservative and you are on a college campus, maybe you are a Christian conservative or some evangelical kid, you are afraid to say anything. You are afraid to speak. That can't be liberal, right?

TERRELL: Laura, I saw the same numbers that you saw in the midterms. White college students voted Democrat. White males with college degrees and females they voted Democrat this year. Laura, you know the story --

SWAIN: Because they have been shamed -- because they have been shamed and intimidated.

TERRELL: Oh, come on.

SWAIN: They have been brainwashed.

TERREL: We are not doing that (inaudible). Shame on you. We can't go in that (inaudible). They are not ashamed. You hear what she's saying? She' saying that white college people are being brainwashed on national TV. Laura, you don't believe that. You don't believe that, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Leo, what did both Hillary Clinton, and we have a segment coming up, we're going to talk about a Kirsten Powers said about white women, that they are too stupid or too naive and the fact that they voted for Trump, they must be racist. I mean, who is playing identity politics more than the left saying that a black person can't support Trump, your self- loathing, or a white woman can't support Trump, you're a racist. And you're saying Donald Trump is the problem? You've got to be kidding me.

TERRELL: What I am saying, Laura Ingraham, is that white females supporters --

INGRAHAM: You can just call me Laura, by the way. There's no other Laura onset.

TERRELL: OK, Laura, pal, friend, whites supported Trump in 2016, but in 2018, they left him. And for my opponent here, you are talking about blacks are moving towards Trump -- when he does criminal justice reform, I'll vote Republican, OK. We he actually talks, when he puts pen to paper, I'll vote for Trump in 2020.

SWAIN: He's done more for blacks than President Obama and previous Democrats.

TERRELL: Oh, please. Those are talking points.

SWAIN: And blacks are waking up, blacks are waking up to the fact that the Democrat Party has used them as pawns, and Donald Trump --

INGRAHAM: Hey, guys --

TERRELL: That's a monolithic -- that's a monolithic analogys.

INGRAHAM: Guys --

TERRELL: When he gets criminal justice reform, I'm voting for Trump. Criminal justice reform, I'm voting for Trump.

INGRAHAM: All right, Leo.

SWAIN: Civil rights activists like you are helping destroy America. White people --

TERRELL: You see that? That's talking points, Laura. That's typical talking points.

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: OK, guys, one of you is going to have to stop talking for just a second. Let me just say, Leo, I'm going to take you out to dinner, OK. When you come to D.C., I am taking you out to dinner. Carol is going to come.

TERRELL: Deal.

INGRAHAM: Carol, I'm going to fly you in. We are all going to have a meal together, OK? But Leo, you will vote for Trump, because I'm telling you he is going to get this criminal justice reform, I believe he's going to get it passed. And he's going to get some Democrat support. Watch.

TERRELL: I am recording this program, Laura. I am recording this program.

INGRAHAM: Make America great again, Leo.

TERRELL: All right, good. Here we go.

INGRAHAM: Guys, it's great to have you on. You are both wonderful guests.

And coming up, a special Monday night edition of "Seen and Unseen" with Raymond Arroyo up next. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It is time for a special Monday edition of "Seen and Unseen" where we expose the big cultural stories of the day.

Secretary Ben Carson's name may be coming off a school in Detroit, Hollywood is calling for a boycott of Georgia, and some new jeans could make Thanksgiving more pleasant. For all the details, we are joined by Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, "New York Times" bestselling author of the "Will Wilder" series. Raymond, why is detroit planning to remove Ben Carson's name from a local school? What?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Of all the people, nice Ben Carson, the neurosurgeon, now HUD secretary, the Detroit Education Board, Laura, voted six to one to remove his name from a school that it has been on since 2011. It's the Ben Carson High School of Science and Medicine. You would think that would be OK. Well, they feel the people of Detroit are out of sync with the Trump administration and therefore Ben Carson must go. Of all the cabinet members, who could be more mild and inspirational, frankly, than Ben Carson? Here is a little bit of his talk about the mind and the importance of initiative. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BEN CARSON, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: The human brain, if you have an average brain, you are capable of almost anything, because of the complexity of our brains, billions and billions of neurons, hundreds of billions of interconnections. With something like that sitting up here, why would you ever alter the words "I can't."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's very dangerous.

ARROYO: Ben Carson, he is a Detroit native, Laura. A man who came up from poverty. He became head of pediatric neurology at Johns Hopkins. He separated Siamese twins. Why wouldn't you leave his name? But you know what it shows -- political assassins willing to take a strike people's memory, names, images because they disagree political. The other day it was Robert E. Lee. Today not even Ben Carson is safe. I don't like this idea of targeting political opponents this way no matter who is in charge.

INGRAHAM: Ben Carson -- first of all, we haven't seen much of Ben Carson. I want to see more of Ben Carson. Where is he, by the way? I like him but I don't see enough of him.

Raymond, shortly before Stacey Abrams' defeat in the Georgia governor's race, Frank Rich tweeted, quote, "If Kemp wins Georgia, Hollywood should put its money where its mouth is and pull all production out of the state." I thought Frank Rich was such a great reviewer, such a great writer, but this is so sad to me. This is getting completely out of hand. What's going on?

ARROYO: It started a bandwagon effect. Now a lot of Hollywood stars, Alyssa Milano and others, Ron Perlman, they've jumped on the bandwagon. Alyssa Milano tweeted "There are 20 productions shooting in Georgia. Is the entertainment industry willing to defer the economy of a totally corrupt state that suppresses democracy, where the winner isn't the best choice for the people but the best schemer or crook?"

I want to stop here for a second. Imagine if the people of the United States look to California and said this is a corrupt state. These people disagree with me. Therefore, we shouldn't help them in the wake of these fires. This is an outrage. You have to give diversity and allow states to vote their own way, vote their conscience, and elect their own representatives. You don't get to bully them.

INGRAHAM: This whole show tonight, we didn't even plan it this way, but the show is just revealing what the left is doing to shut down diversity of thought, and it has to be resisted if we are going to live in a free society.

Raymond, real quick, tell me about these new British, can we call them dungarees? Is that allowed? Dungarees.

ARROYO: This is a U.K. company called Shreddies, and they are releasing something called the flatulence filtering jeans. They actually have a charcoal lining, Laura, that, well, they erase the aroma that comes when one passes gas. And according this company, a healthy person passes gas 14 times a day. During Thanksgiving I bet during things giving that's multiplied by 12. So imagine the health advantages of these jeans. I have to read the instructions to you. We'll put them up real fast. This is the instruction, sit or stand with your legs together and let your wind out slowly. That's the way these jeans work best. So these are going to sell a lot better than Celine Dion's gender neutral demonic children's wear, I promise you. So happy Thanksgiving.

INGRAHAM: This is just -- my kids can finally watch a segment on my show and laugh. Raymond, happy Thanksgiving, great to see you.

Up next, the full story on the caravan that you are not hearing, of course, a dual Mexican-American citizen who has been down in Tijuana, and a border agent who just met with President Trump today join us next. Stay right there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: The caravan was a complete ruse. It was a joke. It was about fear and loathing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This stupid caravan conspiracy theory.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And the solution to the caravan invasion all along, it wasn't the troops, it wasn't walls. It was apparently just getting past the midterm elections.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: We have long said that it's easy to want to welcome everyone into this country from your TV studios in Manhattan. But it's a far different reality when they are now living among you. Just ask the people of Tijuana.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CROWD: Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (through translator): What Donald Trump said is true. It's an invasion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining us now is a dual Mexican-American citizen who has been documenting what's been going on in Tijuana, Paloma Zuniga, and Art Del Cueto, vice president of the Border Patrol union who met the president today. Paloma, tell us a little bit of what you have seen just over the past few days down there.

PALOMA ZUNIGA, DUAL MEXICAN-AMERICAN CITIZEN: I have seen Mexico being furious, furious at this caravan invading. They are calling it an invasion of Mexico, an invasion of Tijuana. People are out on the streets demanding, begging our government to send these people back to their countries, because we should take care of our Mexican people before we take care of anybody else, which is a very similar sentiment as the Americans are having right now.

INGRAHAM: Are you scared, by the way, that you are going to be called a racist yourself as a dual Mexican-American citizen for basically wanting Mexico to have its own sovereign space?

ZUNIGA: I already get called a racist.

INGRAHAM: That's great. Wow.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Art, I want to go to you here. This affects the Border Patrol once they cross into the country. The story is today that there is extra spillover coming to Yuma sector in Arizona. Last time I saw you a couple weeks ago in Arizona. You talked to the president today. What did he say?

ART DEL CUETO, VICE PRESIDENT, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL: It was a great meeting talking to him. And what's truly great is we have a president that cares. We just do. It was refreshing to talk to him. He understands what's going on. Look what he did down there to the fence down in San Diego. He put the concertina wire. I know some people have criticized him over that.

INGRAHAM: They are ridiculing the wire. They are saying it is chicken wire. We need a wall. We're not getting a wall. Congress won't do it.

DEL CUETO: Whoever thinks it's chicken wire, they are welcome to go down there and rub their hand down the wire and see if it's just chicken, because he did a great thing. We are happy for it. Finally people are noticing. Just watching the people down in Mexico, they are now understanding the frustrations that we have had.

INGRAHAM: The media have told us -- this is why Trump calls it the fake news. It's fake news to say it wasn't a problem, Paloma. They say it's not a problem. It's not going to be here for another month, or maybe Christmastime. So they wanted this to be a massive crush of humanity at our border because they thought Trump was going to back off and let them all just rush the border. And today they shut the border down at the San Ysidro crossing, which was really gutsy of the president to do. It was a gutsy call. He made the call. It was the right call, it probably saved lives.

Paloma, I want to play for our audience an interview that you did with an individual only identified as Edgar. Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'll tell you that 90, 95 percent of all the residents of Tijuana are very concerned. They are very afraid of what could happen. There's no control of the crowd. The Tijuana people are scared and they are pissed off. And I can tell you people are against the caravan even at a larger rate then in California.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Paloma, DHS today said that 500 criminals at least are embedded in this caravan. I don't know how they came up with that number. We will look into that. But it doesn't surprise me. Mostly are working age men or late teenagers, it's not overwhelmingly women and children, as, again, the fake news would have us believe.

ZUNIGA: Right. It's definitely not just women and children. There are men coming in. We don't know who they are. They have no I.D.s. They claim they left everything behind, so they invaded Mexico without I.D.s. Tijuana people are terrified. I know that Tijuana's life and future will forever change if this caravan happens to stay in our city that we have worked so hard for to make safe, to make clean, because we have a very American mentality in Tijuana. We love Tijuana. I've been in Tijuana since 2008, and I can tell you that Tijuana will never be the same again until these people leave. And they are definitely not crossing over to America.

INGRAHAM: They are going to have to deport them. Mexico is going to have to deport them. And Art, I want to get to you on this. I've been hearing that there's now unprecedented -- it's kind of quiet for political reasons -- cooperation with Mexican authorities, the new administration, AMLO, and this administration on holding this back holding this tide of humanity back. Are you hearing that?

DEL CUETO: That would be something I wouldn't be involved in, obviously. It would be operational. However, I can tell you that it's going to take a lot more than just the president. We are going to need Congress to get on board.

INGRAHAM: This lame duck -- they are putting the word "lame" into lame duck. Really lame if they don't give the funding for the wall. And Paloma, this would help the people in Tijuana, it would help the safety of the people in the caravan, 100 women and children apparently are just gone, disappeared, trafficked. This is a problem.

DEL CUETO: There's a lot of things that need to be done. Like I said, we had a meeting with the president earlier today. I think it was a very good meeting. I think we have a president was on board. We just need to get everything else on board.

INGRAHAM: Paul Ryan, Paul Ryan, do the right thing before you leave this town and actually do something to help this country when it comes to this immigration crush. It's outrageous that this has not been solved by the Republicans who had the House and Senate and did literally almost nothing on this huge asylum problem. I'm sorry, it's a major problem, and the media were lying when they said it wasn't a problem.

DEL CUETO: We need the DHS leadership to get on board.

INGRAHAM: Kirstjen Nielsen, she is a nice person, but where the heck is she?

DEL CUETO: Everyone had got to get on board.

INGRAHAM: You've got to get Tom Homan in there, although I would miss him on the show.

We've got to go. Listen up, women. A CNN commentator says that you are racist if you support the president. Oh, that is nifty. Monica Crowley, Rochelle Ritchie take on that debate after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIRSTEN POWERS, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: It is one thing to just be intolerant and have your own views and say I'm not interested in what other people think and I'm not going to talk to them. I think that's a problem and that's bad. It's an extra step to say that people cannot say or express things that you disagree with, and that's what this book is about. It's about this not only did they not want to hear it. They don't want anyone else to hear it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was Kirsten Powers when she selling a book called "The Silencing, How the Left is Killing Free Speech." She felt very strongly about it at the time. She actually wrote that in the book title. How things have changed, just three years. Now Kirsten Powers is doing her own silencing and berating white women who voted for Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIRSTEN POWERS, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: They will say I'm not racist. I just voted for him because I didn't like Hillary Clinton. And I just want to say that that's -- that doesn't make you not racist. It actually makes you racist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, you follow that logic? We didn't even get to the patriarchy part of that.

Joining me now with reaction, Monica Crowley, "Washington Times" opinion editor, and Democratic strategist Rochelle Ritchie. Monica, let's start with you. Kirsten isn't the only pundit making this claim, but she might be the most surprising given some of her past work. Your thoughts?

MONICA CROWLEY, COLUMNIST, "THE WASHINGTON TIMES": I have known Kirsten for years and I like and respect her very much. But I'm incredibly disappointed in her remarks here. She seems to have dutifully submitted to CNN and its insane, dishonest agenda.

There are two things that are ludicrous on its face in her remarks about, well, if you voted for Donald Trump, particularly if you are a white woman, that somehow makes you a racist. The first, Laura, is that it's the presumption Donald Trump himself is a racist, which clearly he is not. That it's all part of this massive defamation effort launched against this president from day one, and only fools believe that.

The second part of this is, if you voted for him, you are a racist. By that logic, Laura, if you voted for Mrs. Clinton, you are a liar and law breaker. If you voted for Donald Trump, you are a racist, or a rapist. It is patently absurd. And it doesn't follow any logic whatsoever. I'm just very disappointed.

INGRAHAM: I am beyond disappointed because what she is doing is generalizing and stereotyping, which is what the left says conservatives routinely do. I think you can be a woman and be liberal, conservative, black conservative, white liberal -- it's about what you believe.

And Rochelle, I want to go to you on this. To say that women who voted for Trump are racist, she also said they are oppressed because they are part of a patriarchy. Then she said they benefit from the patriarchy. We don't have time to play that part. That didn't even make sense to me. They are oppressed but then they benefit from it. Which is it?

RACHELLE RITCHIE, FORMER CONGRESSIONAL PRESS SECRETARY: Laura, I'm not going to sit here and say all white women that voted for Trump are racist. I don't believe that, so that's not going to come out of my mouth. What I will say is that I think those women who voted for Trump where he's been accused of racism, I think they don't care if he is because it does not impact their everyday lives.

Taking race out of this, not talking about white women but talking about women in general that voted for Trump, it surprises me not because of their race. It surprises me because of the misogynistic comments that have come from Trump, and yet he has still been able to have some sort of support from white women or women in general. So that's the big thing to me. I'm not really sure why Kirsten made these comments because, quite frankly, this is a system she has benefited from as a white woman.

INGRAHAM: Liberals didn't care about any of this after Bill Clinton, right? He became a global brand after being impeached. I just watched that A&E special on the Clintons. It was like a flashback for all of us who were covering it at the time. That wasn't really a concern back then that women can't support Bill Clinton because look what he did. Women disagree, and they disagree on these issues. Monica, close it out.

CROWLEY: Feminism was supposed to be about women having the ability to do what they wanted and think the way they wanted. And I voted for Donald Trump. I am not a racist. I voted for Trump because of economic issues, trade, exiting the Iran deal, renegotiating NAFTA, and so on, and a pro- Israel stance. That's why I voted for him.

INGRAHAM: Guys, thanks so much. We'll have a longer segment next time.

And the craziest high school football finish. The last bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for the last bite.

This might have been the craziest high school football game of all time in Washington, D.C. Last night, Catholic rivals Gonzaga and DeMatha were facing off for the league crown. Gonzaga found itself down 20 to zero early on. It fought all the way back to take the lead with 30 seconds left. So it was over, right? DeMatha took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a touchdown with 15 seconds left. Was it over again? Watch what happens.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The ball is in the air, and it is going to get there. Somebody caught that. Did somebody catch that? Gonzaga, did they catch that? Touchdown Gonzaga (INAUDIBLE) won the WCAC. On a last-second touchdown pass.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And the Gonzaga kids were actually saying the Our Father in the stands. I like that video. The Our Father then you see -- they needed to do the Hail Mary, full of grace then -- all right. Congrats to the Purple Eagles. That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team, take it from here, Shannon.

