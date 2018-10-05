Ingraham: The Democrats' desperate salvage operation

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," October 4, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right. Welcome to "The Ingraham Angle." I'm Laura Ingraham in Washington. Kavanaugh cleared, that according to a supplemental FBI report that every senator has read at this hour. And in moments, we will show you how the left is lashing out in response. We're going to get exclusive reaction from the White House when Kellyanne Conway joins us live.



Mary Matalin makes a rare television appearance and Matt Schlap will be along as well. And one week after his fiery defense of Judge Kavanaugh becoming the rallying cry for conservatives, Lindsey Graham joins me tonight on where things stand now and where they go from here.



Plus, an "Ingraham Angle" investigation. We've been doing some digging into just how Christine Ford's name was leaked. Stay here for that. But first, the Democrats desperate salvage operation. That is the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



After another week of delay in the Kavanaugh confirmation saga, the FBI supplemental report is in. And it appears the Democrats have lost another one.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, D—K.Y.: What we know for sure is at the FBI report did not corroborate any of the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Even the undecided Hamlet figure, Jeff Flake says the report doesn't contain any new corroboration, while Susan Collins called it very thorough. Now, let me say again, the report, all 46 pages of it, apparently produced zero corroborating evidence to back up the accusations of Kavanaugh's accusers.



But as we've come to expect, straightforward, factual revelations have zero influence on Democrats going wild across America. For instance, at the University of Vermont, they held a cancel class, cancel Kavanaugh rally. How clever.



In Brooklyn, New York, in Bel Air, Maryland, there were similar calls to kill Kavanaugh's nomination. And here in Washington, D.C., the hate machine was ramped up to full throttle.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Our democracy has been hijacked by the powerful and they don't plan to share it. So, yes, I am angry. But let me make this clear. I have a plan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But isn't anger most effective when it becomes a chant?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE/FEMALE: We are!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: About to!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE/FEMALE: About to!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: March!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE/FEMALE: March!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We need!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE/FEMALE: We need!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Everyone!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE/FEMALE: Everyone!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To pay!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE/FEMALE: To pay!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Attention!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE/FEMALE: Attention!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, who needs chants that rhyme anyway? And what would anti- Kavanaugh pro-abortion protest be without a few Hollywood heavyweights. Well, model Emily Ratajkowski showed some outrage and some midriff and comedian Amy Schumer was as usual politically understated.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AMY SCHUMER, COMEDIAN: A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter. Let's say together. Let's fight! Let's keep showing up!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well the good thing is that when she was arrested she actually didn't have to put on prison garb. She was already wearing it. And all over the capital there were roving survivors, accosting senators undecided about Kavanaugh's nomination. So they attempted at one point this afternoon -- you will love this -- to pull a Flake and bully senators like Joe Manchin of West Virginia into casting a no vote.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As a survivor I don't understand how you can look me in the eye.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN, D—W. VA.: I can.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why are you going to vote yes on this?



MANCHIN: How do you know how I'm going to vote?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you tell me how you're going to vote?



MANCHIN: (Inaudible)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well how -- how are you not listening to us survivors?



MANCHIN: I am listening to you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you? You're going to get into this elevator. How are you going to vote? Tell me! Tell me!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I love that. Step back. Why are they always saying look at me? We see you, believe me we are averting our gaze. The Democrats brazen intimidation and harassment tactics, I don't know. I think they are total turnoff. Americans just don't like this stuff. Most people just want things to calm down.



Well, Rasmussen's daily tracking poll has the president's approval today at 50 percent, not bad. A new poll finds it at 40 percent, a four- point gain from last month. And even better, that same poll shows that the supercharged enthusiasm is on the Republican side. The Democrats advantage tanked from 11 points last month to just two points this month. Still, the Democrats will not give up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN, D—CAL.: The most notable part of this report is what's not in it. As we noted by the White House, the FBI did not interview Brett Kavanaugh nor did the FBI interview Dr. Blasey Ford.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D—N.Y.: Given how limited these documents were and how limited the scope of this investigation was, we are reiterating our call that the documents with proper redaction be made public. Why shouldn't all of America see the facts?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, I think Feinstein should have worn a white scarf for surrender. Don't you think that would've been more appropriate? Well, Americans now have the facts. Democrats wanted a witch hunt and it fizzled over a lack of evidence. The facts Americans will now focus on I think are the ones the left fear the most, the economic record of Donald J. Trump.



Jobless claims have dropped to a 49 year low. We now have 4.2 percent GDP growth with projections now to match or exceed that in the upcoming quarter. Manufacturing jobs -- remember President Obama said they were never coming back -- are growing at the fastest rate in 23 years.



Trump's Republican Party is actually offering something called results. Also on foreign policy, trade, the agenda that people voted for. Meanwhile, the Democrats offer Americans only this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why aren't you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us? Don't you wave your hand at me? I wave my hand at you.



SEN ORRIN HATCH, R—UTAH: When you grow up I'll be glad to.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When I grow up? How dare you talk to women that way? How dare you talk --



(CROSSTALK)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator, do you believe women?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Is it over yet? Oh, there we go. Well, the door has closed, but Democrats are still howling or screeching, you just heard that. Again, none of this is a governing agenda. It is just more chaos, harassment, anger and agitation. And you really want to vote for more of that in November? And that's THE ANGLE.



And joining me now is Code Pink's Ariel Gold, a former clerk for Judge Kavanaugh, Jennifer Mascott, and a former advisor for both President Bush and Vice President Cheney, Mary Matalin. And first to Ariel, got to go with you Ariel.



Democrats, they kind of complain that they want an FBI investigation, now they got it and now they are whining that it is not enough. What is enough? Zero corroborating evidence, 46 pages, even Susan Collins seems to say it is very thorough.



ARIEL GOLD, CODE PINK: I think the real question is, why so many women Republican senators are not caring about the experiences of women and specifically I was in Susan Collins office tonight with a bunch of protesters, most of whom were her own constituents and she refused to come and meet with them.



INGRAHAM: So you just barged in? Is that your new tactic?



GOLD: Why shouldn't consistencies be in the office of their representatives?



INGRAHAM: Where, you know, that sound of the screaming earlier at the elevator, do you think anyone finds that in any way enticing, influential, attractive, convincing? The screaming is not convincing. It is kind of just cover your ears stuff. I don't understand how you guys think you that is working. Obviously flamed out on this event -- this effort. You got flamed out.



GOLD: We saw over 300 people arrested today, thousands of people taking over --



(APPLAUSE)



INGRAHAM: Three hundred people.



GOLD: This is people power, democracy --



INGRAHAM: I have a question. Do you people have jobs? Do you guys have any jobs? How do you guys do? I know you're Code Pink. Do you get paid by Code Pink?



GOLD: I am on staff with Code Pink, yes.



INGRAHAM: So you get paid to do this. I assume a lot of the other people there are either taking time off from work or their mommy and daddy are paying their bills still. I mean, how does that work?



GOLD: This is next generations to come. This is a lifetime appointment. I myself is a mother of two children. My daughter is 15 and I --



INGRAHAM: So you're worried --



GOLD: -- what this means to her. The message that she is getting.



INGRAHAM: You are worried that your daughter will not be able to what?



GOLD: I am worried my daughter is getting a message from Congress that her experiences, that her safety is not important.



INGRAHAM: Is it about abortion? So you're worried your daughter would not be able to get an abortion?



GOLD: I'm also worried that my daughter would not have the right to control her own reproduction.



INGRAHAM: I just want to know what we are talking about. OK.



GOLD: There are multiple things that I'm worried about --



INGRAHAM: OK. That's fine. I just want to know what we're talking about. Mary Matalin, you don't do a lot of TV anymore but you know the Brett Kavanaugh, you've known him for years. He was the Bush staff secretary. He wasn't -- it's not like he is a Trump Republican. He was a Bush guy, a Bush appointee on the D.C. Circuit.



But Mary, you saw this play out today. There is a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of anger, a lot of agitation on the left. They feel like they have momentum even if they lose the fight against Kavanaugh. How do you feel?



MARY MATALIN, FORMER ADVISER TO PRESDIEBT BUSH: It is anarchy. This is not civil discourse. It is anarchy and it is destruction of the culture. We're sissifying men. You know, in our -- my day of feminism, there was those always been like virulent strain that a woman needs a man like a fish needs a bite.



So we've come from not needing men to today's feminist want to castrate men, emasculate men. Do know what's going to affect generations when we don't, when men are behaving like sissies and women are behaving like anarchists, then that's the definition of successful feminism.



If you want to stand up for women, what about Ashley, sweet little Ashley Kavanaugh who sat outside of President Bush's office? The epitome of class and decorum. Brett, who had the hardest job by my estimation in the White House as staff secretary, which requires absolute unequivocal discretion and again, decorum.



This huge record today, his friend, Joel Kaplan, he's a friend of ours is being attacked on Ffacebook. They will probably run him out of there because he is attended the hearings of Brett Kavanaugh whose wedding he was in and has been friends with for 20 years.



People are really -- they're just -- this is transcends politics, Laura. This is really, really about culture and people are sick of everything, from this idiocracy that is infusing and permeating every element of our culture, from football to public restrooms.



INGRAHAM: You can't get away from it.



MATALIN: You cannot go anywhere.



(CROSSTALK)



INGRAHAM: You can't go anywhere. You can't do anything. Everybody has to be angry. Go ahead, quickly.



MATALIN: Of the many incredible miraculous things that President Trump has done, and this is nothing short of a miracle, what he has got done. But he has done it in the face of constant thwarting and lying and fallaciousness and these barrel (ph) attacks on him and his person and his people. They are chasing his cabinet members and his staff out of restaurants.



They are sending private information to senators. He has exposed the hypocrisy and the ineptitude of the loyal opposition, a guy named Dick and Senator Spartacus. People are tuning in and they are saying who are these people? I'm in New Orleans, like, who is this Blumenthal guy or there is Ellison who is -- what is the standard? We don't even know --



(CROSSTALK)



INGRAHAM: -- words out the window.



MATALIN: -- You have a picture of your wife, your girlfriend being beat up and you have medical records and you have no corroboration on Brett Kavanaugh and you're destroying his life and his friends life.



INGRAHAM: Yes, it's a double standard.



MATALIN: People are really -- transcends politics.



INGRAHAM: Jennifer, I want to go to you. The cover of "Time" magazine, which you probably have seen, this is like all over the place. Let's look, we're going to put it up on the screen so people see it. And it's a letter to white women who support Brett Kavanaugh. "We need you to stand with women who are breaking the silence in spite of their terror and shame. I believe inside the bodies of some of those women who laughed at the rally where other impulses and feelings they weren't expressing. Time is short, call your senators. Stop laughing and start fighting."



That was the (inaudible) of course, "Vagina Monologue." Right? "Vagina Monologue, am I getting that right, Raymond. Yes. So, it's kind of like, you white women, how dare you laugh at survivors. How dare you dismiss survivors? And that is kind of an emotional thing. If someone is a survivor of sexual assault, no one should laugh at them. No one wants to laugh at them and yet this is not how I think a lot of fair-minded people are seeing it at least this particular case.



JENNIFER MASCOTT, FORMER CLERK FOR JUDGE KAVANAUGH: So my background of course is you know, is I clerked for Judge Kavanaugh his first year and he is an excellent jurist and he himself has a lot of care for woman. More than half of his law clerk is for women. He has really done an amazing job of mentoring us, keeping up with us over the years.



INGRAHAM: I know. We all know that. We've heard that. I don't mean to interrupt you, but anything that you saw when you are working for him, and he was a judge for 12 years, 12 times three, 36 clerks, right, about?



MASCOTT: Forty-eight.



INGRAHAM: Forty-eight clerks. I guess you have more than my time with the Court of Appeals -- 48 clerks. Anything you saw in his behavior towards the more than half of the clerks being women would give you pause about the way he treats women?



MASCOTT: Absolutely not.



INGRAHAM: Nothing?



MASCOTT: Absolute character -- No, nothing. He cared for --



INGRAHAM: Nothing untoward. Nothing a little --



MASCOTT: Nothing anywhere close to anything like that. Absolutely gracious, patient, respectful, perfectly above words.



INGRAHAM: So were you shocked to hear these allegations when they were first were leaked to the "Washington Post"?



MASCOTT: It was shocking. You know, Judge Kavanaugh, along the way, the entire time he has categorically denied them. And, you know, they are totally inconsistent with everything that I've known about him or seen in his presence.



And, you know, he's been an advocate for fair law and fair application of the law and for women and men and training up the next generation with warriors. And I think if the senate confirms him to the Supreme Court, he will apply the constitution fairly and really try to look for the justice for all Americans.



INGRAHAM: All right, Ariel, what is next for Code Pink? You guys lost this round. He's going to get confirmed. What next?



GOLD: Well, we are not done and we're going to be out there again tomorrow and the next day.



INGRAHAM: Doing what? Yelling?



GOLD: We're going to be out there in the halls and in the streets calling for --



INGRAHAM: What?



GOLD: -- somebody who to -- for him to step down and --



INGRAHAM: Him to step down?



GOLD: A nomination of somebody with a different temperament, of somebody who hasn't lied under oath, of somebody doesn't have these accusations. And there are I believe tons of people that have squeaky clean records that we could see be nominated.



INGRAHAM: OK, so you'd be in favor Amy Coney Barrett if she took his place. A woman, a very strong woman, just seven kids. You'd be in favor of a woman?



GOLD: I'm not saying that I would be in favor of them politically but I think that it's (inaudible) appropriate nomination.



INGRAHAM: OK. We got Code Pink on the record. Amy Coney Barrett more appropriate than Brett Kavanaugh. Well, watch what you ask for ther. I love this panel. We can talk to you guys for an hour. Thank you so much. And Mary, great seeing you by the way. We want you on more. Here with reaction on how the White House is feeling tonight. We're joined by counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway. Kellyane, thank you so much for being here tonight and staying up late for us.



KELLYANN CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Anytime, of course.



INGRAHAM: OK, any concern from the White House about where this vote count stands right at this moment? We don't know about Flake. Collins seems like a yes. Murkowski no clue.



CONWAY: We are feeling very confident that everything the Democrats and even Dr. Ford has asked to be done in terms of major accommodations over the last two and a half weeks had been done. The FBI supplemental is completed and this is the seventh (inaudible), seventh FBI vetting that has been completed on Judge Kavanaugh including two justice calendar years.



So now it is time for vote. And we feel pretty confident. I'm not going to go ahead of those who are still sitting on the fence, but I will tell you, Laura, that there are some red state Democrats who have a really terrible decision to make. They either have to exceed to the role of their voters who want Judge Kavanaugh confirmed, want that ninth seat filled in the United States Supreme Court, which just started it's new session.



Or, they can go and be complacent with the process that has been fraught with hysterics and hyperbole and hyper-partisanship and hapless Democrats trying to undo election results from two years ago, trying to slow down this nomination to get ahead of the midterms elections this year and they have to decide whether they are going to be a part of that leftward drift.



They own all of those protesters if they vote against Judge Kavanaugh. They own all the hysterics, all the craziness that you see there. And I think we're going to have the votes and he ought to be confirmed. And by the way, what has happened in her culture, Mary Matalin is absolutely correct. It won't go away once Judge Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court.



(CROSSTALK)



CONWAY: -- for the lack of dignity and integrity.



INGRAHAM: They are out there tomorrow. They're going to be out there. They're going to be protesting. It's a right to protest. This is America. You have the right to protest as long as it is civil and along as no one gets hurt.



CONWAY: Sure.



INGRAHAM: Richard Blumenthal in Connecticut, of course, my home state. Senator from Connecticut, said this today about this process, Kellyanne. Let's watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D—CONN.: It strikes me as really a neglect of the FBI's duty, but the FBI is not responsible. I think that the blame lies with the White House that straitjacketed this investigation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You heard that Kellyanne throughout the protest today that this investigation was circumscribed artificially, the deadline was artificial. The real facts didn't get out. This was a rush job and frankly a con job. That is what the left and the protest today were saying.



CONWAY: Well, he is lying and of course he has a history of not being able to tell the truth. He lied about his service in Vietnam. He didn't serve in Vietnam. He served during Vietnam, and that's not just the difference of a word. So, this is somebody who stood right behind Mazie Hirono of Hawaii last week when she said I just want to tell the men of America to shut up and he smirked.



And then I guess he didn't understand what she said because he's been talking since. That is one thing I agree with her. He should definitely stop lying about the FBI and this investigation and what the White House did or didn't do. The people that Dr. Ford herself claims couldn't corroborate her allegations were part of the FBI supplemental investigation. And guess what? They couldn't corroborate her allegation it turns out.



You have these 10 sitting senators who have very respectfully come forward and said they think this is a thorough investigation. One of them said there is not a hint of any misconduct and that the allegations have not been corroborated. The point is this.



There is no nominee that President Trump is going to put forward that's going to satisfy liberal Dick Blumenthal. There is no nominee that Code Pink will ever like.



INGRAHAM: This is about the midterm.



CONWAY: They had to admit -- this is about the midterms. But by the way, speaking of the midterms, I want to thank all these crazy liberals because they have done something that wasn't able to do. They have energized --



INGRAHAM: Got to keep it up though. Go to keep it up. Got four more weeks -- five more weeks.



CONWAY: There is no question about it, but I just want to tell these folks, of course they have a right to protest and the First Amendment says you can act crazy also, but to coin two phrase from --



INGRAHAM: All right, we got to go Kellyanne.



CONWAY: Time is up and move on and they ought to think about that.



INGRAHAM: All right. Kellyanne, thank you so much for making time for us tonight. Up next, we still have a major question on the table about this ongoing drama --



INGRAHAM: All right, as the confirmation vote for Kavanaugh looks set this weekend, we can forget what happened at the very start of this whole fight. Most importantly, how did reporters get their hands on Christine Ford's account in the first place?



Now, "The Washington Post" says that Ford made the initial contact through the anonymous tip line. And only after she had built a rapport with the Post reporter, Emma Brown, did Ford decide to come forward and give her on the record account.



But I want to play this moment during the hearing which really jumped out at me when I first watched it, that I don't think it's getting enough attention. Ford was asked about the decision to come forward and said this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD, ACCUSER OF BRETT KAVANAUGH: Ultimately because reporters were sitting outside of my home, a reporter appeared and my graduate classroom and I mistook her for a student and she came up to ask me a question and I thought that she was a student and it turned out that she was a reporter.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: "The Washington Post" in the statement to "The Ingraham Angle" tonight reaffirmed that Ford came to them solely through their tip line and that it was reporter's mother outlets who confronted Ford at her home and place of residence.



So, where does that leave us? Back to Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Now remember Senator Feinstein was confronted about possible leaks last week and had this kind of interesting exchange with Senator John Cornyn.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOHN CORNYN, R—TEXAS: Can you tell us that your staff did not leak it?



SEN. DIANNE FENSTEIN, D—CALIF.: Well, I don't believe my staff would leak it. I have not asked that question directly, but I do not believe it.



CORNYN: Do you know that? Have you asked your staff or other staff from the judiciary committee?



FENSTEIN: I just did. Pardon me? Jennifer reminds me I've asked her before about it.



CORNYN: Some of it is true.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, the Jennifer she referenced there is a woman named Jennifer Duck, her longtime chief of staff who now works on the judiciary committee for the Democrats, and seems to be the authority on the question of leaks. We take the Post at their word that their involvement in the story came solely through the tip line, but what we are less clear on tonight is how the other reporters found themselves in possession of Ford's identity? It is strange.



We reached out to Feinstein's office for clarity and as of five minutes ago they had not gotten back to us. Here to react, Howard Kurtz, the host of "Media Buzz" right here on Fox News and American Conservative Union head, Matt Schlapp. Alright Howie, let's start with you. Assuming the Post is being honest here, how would we think all these other reporters found out about Ford and her account?



HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST: Extremely strong circumstantial evidence that came from Feinstein's staff because staff members don't tell the boss hey, I'm about to leak this. And looks where the leaks went? First it was the left wing like "The Intercept," they found out about the anonymous letter.



Then "The New York Times" said oh, it's about a woman and some sort of sexual thing. And then it was a Buzz Feed reporter, also a liberal site that went to Ford's home and Ford -- where she was teaching. And then finally "The New Yorker" gets the actual letter and publishes it. It was at that point that Christine Ford said, people know who I am, journalist know who I am. I'm going to tell my own story to the "Washington Post."



INGRAHAM: But Matt, the idea that some person like Christine Ford just, OK, how can I get his -- I'll just type it on the anonymous tip line. I don't know, it's my spidey sense, something about the story just doesn't add up. And given the importance of guarding these documents, uncorroborated allegations to the Senate Judiciary Committee, to avoid this happening again, shouldn't it be the case that the cellphones, e-mails, text, whether deleted or not are preserved.



You can get them back. Any text you delete, sorry, you can get it back. All these are preserved and we find out any connections between Feinstein's office and "The Washington Post" specifically, friendships, romantic relationships between Feinstein's people or friendships and the Post.



MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: Yes. So Adam Thomas and Anita Hill, there was a certain similar things, and one of them is when you go back into this FBI report, only senators can look at it. I think we're going need some learnings out of this, Laura.



Here's what we know. Either Dr. Ford is a terrible victim in all of this because she did want to stay confidential or Dr. Ford, in combination with these Democrat staffers and members or may be Anna Eshoo, the Democrat that started this whole thing, and maybe with the lawyers who they found for here, they were trying aggressively to push Dr. Ford to be public.



So they were actually leaking on Dr. Ford to get her out there because they wanted the emotions of that hearing. That is what they wanted. They thought that would derail at all. They got the opposite.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Howie, "The Washington Post" responded to us today by saying, "No one leaked anything to us. She ultimately decided she was willing to put her name on the record after reporters from other outlets appeared at her home and workplace at which time we chose to publish her story." Again, does that ring true?



KURTZ: It is true that "The Washington Post" didn't go with the story without an on the record interviews and saw the therapist notes and all of them. They try to do a legitimate investigation. But I have covered so many of these stories, Laura. What happens is, that it becomes like an open secret.



A source tells one reporter, may be a source tells two reporters. Reporters talk to each other. Nobody quite wants to go with it because it's an explosive allegation. They don't have the complainant on the record, but eventually it gets out there and somebody goes and tries to ambush the person or hang out or stalk them. And that is how it eventually gets printed. I believe that Christine Ford was sort of pressured into going publicly. She clearly did not want to do it.



INGRAHAM: OK, there is another exchange we have to focus on. This was also regarding the -- what is it, the triangle, what is it called?



KURTZ: Devil's triangle.



INGRAHAM: Devil's triangle, thank you. This was Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon last night. Let's watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: How did he sign it?



DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: He signs it, F-F-F-F-F.



CUOMO: Boy, he sure loves making fun of that stuttering guy.



LEMON: That's not stuttering.



CUOMO: That's what he says it was.



LEMON: That is not stuttering. Again, do a Google search. That F-F-F-F-F is not stuttering. And Devil's triangle is not a drinking game. He knows that, everybody else does, except for maybe some senators who want to believe him.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Other tweets, I thought this was really fascinating TV. Other tweets, if Judge Kavanaugh is shown to have lied to the committee about Devil's triangle. Jeff Flake, it is over, Jeff Flake, oh, yes. It turns out it was a drinking game and other friends of Kavanaugh gave sworn statements to the FBI. It looks like in this report it was a drinking game guys. Apparently you were a bunch of geeks who never played it.



SCHLAPP: You have to give Don Lemon a lot of credit. He seems to know a lot about this. He accused me the other day on his show of being a racist because I had been criticizing Kamala Harris and Cory Booker for their outrageous behavior. What passes for news -- no, it's racism. But it is OK to pick on a Catholic. That is one thing we learned in this whole process. And I just think that, why don't we just cover the facts? I love to know his jurisprudence. What's his philosophy? Drinking games, Devil's triangle.



INGRAHAM: Didn't he say that Malaysian jet went down in a black hole some months ago.



SCHLAPP: That could be racist too.



INGRAHAM: No, he was like, could it have been a black hole?



KURTZ: I'm much more careful with "f's".



INGRAHAM: I'm of not going anywhere near that, guys. Fantastic segment. We're going to stay on the leak issue, by the way, "Ingraham Angle" investigation will continue. And one week after the explosive Senate remarks became the rallying cry for conservatives behind Judge Kavanaugh, Lindsey Graham stops by and tells us where things stand tonight. Don't go away.



INGRAHAM: The man who has really led and galvanized the GOP's efforts to rally behind Judge Kavanaugh is Lindsey Graham. And one week after his fiery call to arms, and I loved it, the senator is feeling more confident than after reading the FBI report on Kavanaugh. Senator Graham joins us how to talk about that and what's next. Senator, thanks so much for being here tonight. What other games can we expect from the Democrats before this thing goes to the final vote?



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R—S.C.: Think of the dumbest idea and they will do it, whatever that is. If they ever write a book about overplaying your hands in politics, this is in the first chapter. The FBI report, supplemental background check, interviewed nine people. They followed the direction of the three senators who asked for more FBI investigation. It came back very good for Judge Kavanaugh, and I would expect these three senators will vote yes. I hope they will because that is what they asked for.



INGRAHAM: The complaint from the left, there are a lot of them. And we have a few senators, a few of your friends, and others who commented today. Let's watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. ED MARKEY, D—MASS.: It is obviously a cover-up. The Trump White House working with the Republican leadership in the Senate have deliberately circumscribed this investigation. They're making a mockery of the constitutional requirement that the Senate provide its advice and consent.



SEN. BOB MENENDEZ, D—N.J.: That report, if that's an investigation, it's a -- investigation. The reality is that is not a full and thorough investigation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It's not full, it's not thorough. They didn't interview Kavanaugh, Ford, or Deborah Ramirez's second cousin twice removed.



GRAHAM: To my good friends, this is advise and consent. This is your view of the Senate's role is to take a good man's life, turn it upside down, betray Dr. Ford's trust, do everything in the world to destroy him to hold the seat open past the midterms. That is not advise and consent. That is despicable. It is going to blow up in your face. I hope it does, because it was wrong. He's going to get on the court. They have no idea of what the FBI supplemental investigation was about. They made up their mind to vote no before anybody said hello.



So here's what the three senators asked for, that the people named by Dr. Ford be interviewed by the FBI, just not the committee, and Ms. Ramirez be interviewed by the FBI. That was done plus four other, five other witnesses. The results are in. Senator Collins and Senator Flake said they thought it was thorough. They thought it was fair. And these two people, who are my friends, have no idea what they're talking about. And let me tell it to my friend, Bob. What you all have done is --



INGRAHAM: Senator Schumer talked about the emotion that drove Christine Ford and the country rallying behind her, and he seems like he has taken this into kind of a midterm pose. Let's watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D—N.Y., SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Dr. Ford came forward and won America's hearts. And our Republican colleagues were upset because that might derail their headlong rush to put Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Your headlong rush, you're rushing this because you want to get it through as fast as possible. There could be more of an investigation. But this was emotionally based, and you saw those protesters today on Capitol Hill, lots of women. They took over the hard office building for I don't know how long. They promised that they are going to keep doing this, Senator Graham. They are going to keep hassling you guys in elevators and cornering you in the halls. And the protest culture, which I talked about at the beginning of the show, is going to continue.



GRAHAM: It won't work with me. I think my colleagues feel offended as do Senator Schumer. I've never been more disappointed in you and your party. You're the ones that knew about Dr. Ford's accusations in July. She requested to remain anonymous. It was somebody on your side who leaked it to the press for a political purpose. Somebody, her own lawyers who were advised to be appointed by Senator Feinstein, the most politically active person on the left apparently never told Dr. Ford that they were going to California to avoid her any embarrassment. Please don't use and abuse this woman anymore.



Her accusations have not been corroborated. Time, place, location, we don't know any more now than we did before. The people she named say they don't know what she's talking about. So it really offends me that Senator Schumer would continue to abuse Dr. Ford. They are the ones who are playing politics. I voted for Sotomayor and Kagan, never thought twice about it. But I'll tell you right now, this is a defining moment for the 2018 election. This is unfair.



INGRAHAM: Let's talk about repercussions for what happened. Either the filing of false affidavits, if that can be proved, possible obviously civil case defamation. But back to this leaking issue, which we talked about on the show tonight before your appearance. It seems like someone is not telling the truth here about what happened on the Senate side.



GRAHAM: Sure.



INGRAHAM: Do you believe what Diane Feinstein said when she said, I didn't ask anybody, and then she turned around and said, well, oh, no, they tell me I did ask them. No one on my staff leaked this. Do you believe that?



GRAHAM: I believe Dianne Feinstein didn't leak it, but I don't know about her staff. I do know this, her staff recommended to Dr. Ford Ms. Katz, who hates Trump, is a politically active leftist lawyer. And apparently Dr. Ford was not told by her legal team. Our committee would have gone to California to do this in private. Somebody on their side leaked an anonymous letter without a postmark --



INGRAHAM: But why not secure their emails and texts? Leaking confidential information, you're going to do that tonight?



GRAHAM: Here is what I'm going to do. Anybody who did this is going to pay a price. The people who exposed my name, Senator Lee, Senator Hatch, that person is going to pay a price. My goal if I am the chairman of this committee is to make sure it never happens again. And the best way to make sure it never happens again is to punish those who did it.



INGRAHAM: What lesson do you think the president should take out of all this? This was a moment where the party, finally, in my mind, got unified behind what this president wants to do. The economy is on fire. Great judges. NAFTA renegotiated. What's next?



GRAHAM: The president should take the following -- if you appoint a good person who gets destroyed in a despicable manner and you fight for him, people will like you more. Whether you are a Trump Republican or a Bush Republican, libertarian or vegetarian Republican, we are all together now thanks to this despicable attack on a good man.



Here's what I want the president to know. Do the right thing and fight for it and you will get rewarded. Kavanagh is going to be on the bench. And those who tried to destroy him are going to be looked at, and they are going to pay a price. And I think this is going to help us in the midterms.



I hate that this is what it took to help Republicans. But to the other side, you made the biggest mistake of your life. To the three Republicans, you're all friends of mine, if you were a yes before this debacle, please be a yes now because everything they said about him, Judge Kavanaugh, has fallen apart. He is a good man. Seven FBI investigations, 156 people interviewed or a 26 year period. All this stuff is garbage.



INGRAHAM: But you were a House impeachment manager back in 1998, I remember it well. And Democrats are pledging, some, that if they take the House they could very well move to impeach Brett Kavanaugh. Getting him convicted will be very difficult to do. Do you expect that to happen if Republicans lose the House and keep this saga going?



GRAHAM: I think the Democratic Party has been taken over by irrationality. Hatred is there only platform. It is not about who they like. It is who they hate. And I can't believe in America you have to prove yourself innocent. You're guilty just by the accusation, that there's no requirement to corroborate because you're a Republican. If a Democratic male nominee were treated by the Republicans as Kavanaugh was treated by the Democrats, every media outlet in the country would be up in arms.



INGRAHAM: Manchin, real quick, will he vote yes or not on Kavanaugh?



GRAHAM: If he listens to the people of West Virginia he will. Brett deserves your vote, Joe. He is my friend, I've known him a long time. If you listen to Schumer, then the people of West Virginia are going to remember it.



INGRAHAM: Lindsey Graham, thank you so much for being with us.



GRAHAM: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: Brett Kavanaugh's FBI background check came out clean, but for Democrats that of course isn't enough, never will be. Up next, two former FBI agents give us insight into how this investigation likely played out. Behind the scenes, don't go away.



SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D—CONN.: This set of interviews is at best, most charitably, woefully incomplete. To put it bluntly, it smacks of a whitewash, even a cover-up.



FEINSTEIN: The most notable part of this report is what is not in it.



SCHUMER: We had many fears that this was a very limited process. Having received a thorough briefing on the documents, those fears have been realized.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Tonight, Senate Democrats are certain that the FBI didn't conduct a full investigation into the still uncorroborated charges against Brett Kavanaugh. So what happens in an FBI investigation like this anyway? We wanted to hear from two men, decades of experience in background checks between them. Here is studio with me is Steve Pomerantz. He's a former FBI assistant director. And from Phoenix, John Iannarelli. He's a former FBI national spokesperson and special agent. Gentlemen, great to have you both with us.



Steve, I want to start with you. What do you make of the Democrats complaint that this couldn't be an investigation question, only five days, and given the timeline?



STEVE POMERANTZ, FORMER FBI ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Let's start with the reality here. There's not a one of them who was ever interested in the truth to begin with. If the FBI would've spent two weeks, they would've wanted seven weeks. If the FBI would have interviewed 1,000 people they would have wanted 2,000. If they went back to grade school, they would want the FBI to go back to preschool to see what happened there. So let's start with that as a reality.



They did a surgical investigation of focusing on some specific allegations that were made. And that is what they did. That is what they set out to do, and that is what they did. Kind of end of story, but it is not the end of the story, we both know that. And it is never going to end.



INGRAHAM: It's not good enough. John, Ford's lawyers today filed basically their own protest in a letter. And they said that they demanded that Ford be interviewed -- the report is done, but it's like sound and fury signifying nothing at this point, but that Ford needs to be interviewed, and Kavanaugh I guess, and that they need to interview Ford's husband, her various friends, and of course, her. And that without that, what does this all mean? This is just a big rush job by the Republicans get this thing done. Is there any way, shape, or form that this could be reopened at this late date, or is this just a silly howling at the moon at this point?



JOHN IANNARELLI, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: It sounds to me as if Ford's attorneys need to be explained what is hearsay, because interviewing people that weren't present and after the fact, any comments she may have said, is not relevant to an FBI investigation. This case is not going to be reopened for the simple fact this is investigation number seven. It's not a lean report. There's 40 solid pages, single space type. A lot of information. Just like Steve said, every detail was narrowed down to what this very surgical investigation was. It is complete.



INGRAHAM: Steve, why didn't the interview Kavanaugh again, and Ford?



POMERANTZ: The argument is that they've got all they need from all the testimony and all the investigations preceding. Actually, I was hoping they would interview her, because she has told her story more than once, but never been subject to a serious interview. I would want to say, but a penetrative, exhaustive, face to face, impartial investigation. And that would've happened had the FBI interviewed her.



I know we are dealing in a very sensitive area when it comes to people who allege these kinds of activities, but nevertheless, I am sure the bureau would have done that, and I think it would've been a good thing to do. So it's a matter of --



INGRAHAM: John, 15 seconds. They only have one copy of the report. Senators get a half hour each to review it. Fair, unfair?



IANNARELLI: I think it's fair. These are the rules that were set up under President Obama. If they want to change the rules for the future, by all means, they can read 40 pages in a half hour.



INGRAHAM: Speed read, Evelyn Wood, they can handle it. Guys, thanks so much.



And I have a question. Where to these fence sitting senators, they're still fence sitting, stand at this hour, and what does the next 48 hours look like to the Kavanaugh confirmation vote? A live report next.



INGRAHAM: It has taken a while, but we are now in the final 48 hours before a confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. And at this hour there are still a number of key votes ahead. For the latest on where we stand we are joined now by FOX News reporter Gillian Turner. And Gillian, what else can you tell it?



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: So Laura, tonight all eyes remain laser focused on the key Republican swing votes. That's Collins, Murkowski, and Flake. So far Collins and Flake spoke positively about the FBI report, but Murkowski says she needs more time, something in short supply for the pressure cooker that is Capitol Hill tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MCCONNELL: This process has been ruled by fear and anger and underhanded gamesmanship for too long. It is time to stand up to this kind of thing.



WARREN: This is about hijacking our democracy. I am angry. I own it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TURNER: But earlier tonight, a new wrench in the plan. Senator Steve Daines, Republican of Montana, said he wouldn't be available on Saturday at any point, even if there was a vote for Kavanaugh who he strongly supports. Daines was slated to be in Montana walking his daughter down the aisle. Originally his office told FOX News with the fluid timing of the FBI report release they couldn't avoid a potential schedule conflict. But FOX News can confirm he spoke tonight directly with Brett Kavanaugh. His office says he has made arrangements to be there to get him across the finish line as needed.



Now, without Daines on the Hill for that vote, the math would have been critical for McConnell. He would have needed every single one and the 50 remaining Republicans to vote yes. That has been Flake, Murkowski, and Collins, or two of those three plus Manchin. Now the Senate is slated to convene tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m., and by rule this triggers the procedural vote at 10:30. If the Senate invokes cloture at 11:00, they then have 30 hours max until the confirmation vote. If they take all of that 30 hours, this puts us at about 5:00 p.m., Laura, on Saturday for the vote.



(APPLAUSE)



INGRAHAM: Are you covering the protests tomorrow?



TURNER: I'm going to give you my bike helmet. You need to wear a bike helmet and some type of protective gear. Good luck today, tomorrow with the protestors. Great to have you on set.



And we'll be right back with the last bite.



INGRAHAM: It is time for the last bite. Halloween is right around the corner, and President Trump knows what scares him the most.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House? Don't do that to me. I didn't buy into that. Neither did you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I think it was six years ago I actually dressed up as Nancy Pelosi and I carried around a copy of ObamaCare, the ObamaCare bill. I scared everyone in my neighborhood.



