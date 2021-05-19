'The Ingraham Angle' on border, COVID, congressional leaders' 'investigation theater'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," May 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a very big show for you. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senator Tom Cotton, Newt Gingrich, all here.



Plus, civil rights icon Bob Woodson is out with a new book that looks to wrestle America's history of race away from the agitators. He gives us an exclusive look tonight. But first, investigation theater. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



With consumer prices climbing, inflationary pressures building and the border long past a breaking point. What exactly is the party in-charge focused on? January 6, of course. You know, the riot, they call it an insurrection because it sounds scarier. Worried that voters are starting to miss the Trump days of $1.92 gas and rising incomes.



Pelosi and Schumer are going back to their dog-eared playbook. It's so tiresome of tying the GOP to domestic terror, racism and white supremacy. Hence, their push for a 9/11 style commission to investigate the capitol riot and their smearing of any Republican who doesn't agree to the new witch hunt.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I want to be clear. I will put the January 6 commission legislation on the floor of the Senate for a vote. Period. Republicans can let their constituents know. Are they on the side of truth? Or do they want to cover up for the insurrectionists and for Donald Trump?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Is this what it's really come to for Chuck Schumer? It's just so pathetic and embarrassing for the Democrats. The FBI has already launched a massive investigation and the feds are holding many people in custody. Some of them I think in solitary confinement, presumably some will be tried for various crimes. Evidence will be put on, testimony will be taken. We're going to find out a lot more about the events of that day in the normal course of these jury trials. That's the way it should go.



But these morons want U.S. taxpayers to spend millions of dollars and God knows how many years on another idiotic congressional commission. Now, we don't need no stinking commission to tell us what happened on January 6, least no one with a brain does. We already know what happened first.



There was an election that some believed was tainted by fraud. Then on January 6, the same day as Trump's speech, a few hundred people ended up breaching the Capitol. Police were overwhelmed. This obviously was really dumb and shouldn't have happened. Things got very chaotic and dangerous. Thankfully, only one person was charged with having a gun on Capitol grounds and it was not fired.



It's important to note that there was one shot fired by a Capitol Police officer against one of the rioters, Ashli Babbitt, who was killed by that shot. As we've said from the beginning, all law breakers, I don't care what you believe or what your agenda is, should all be punished.



But to label a two and a half hour riot and insurrection, it's just - in the end I think it's just incredibly revealing. And it's coming from the most anti-Democratic forces out there. All of course in the Democrats ranks.



Those who support voting rights for illegals, who oppose voter ID at the polls, who use ballot harvesting to vacuum up votes at old folks' homes and Indian reservations.



On the other hand, Republicans want elections to be fair, legitimate and thorough. That means there needs to be a good reason for voting by mail or registering to vote on Election Day. Meanwhile, the leftist media hacks are stuck on Biden like Velcro, but they still can't stop talking about Donald Trump.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALISYN CAMEROTA, CNN HOST: This is the part that we need to know why President Trump didn't send help sooner, or call off the mob sooner of his violent supporters.



NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: GOP is an obstacle to accountability and getting to the bottom of the Capitol insurrection.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Without Trump, their ratings are in the toilet. They hate him, but they need him. They may as well call him Lazarus, because they resurrect him daily on every single broadcast. They can't quit him.



And as for the claim that this vaunted January 6 commission is bipartisan, please. The only Republicans who seem to back this boondoggle are rabid, anti-Trumpers, who despise their own base, or people who soon be retiring and want a sweetheart deal on a corporate board.



And then there is the Republican sponsor of this bill, Congressman John Katko. Katko voted to impeach Trump. Anyone who votes for this cockamamie bill just wants to help the Democrat score political points. That's literally the only purpose of this, yet Katko is trying to sell this as some kind of bipartisan breakthrough saying, "I am confident Chairman Bennie Thompson and I negotiated a solid fair agreement that is a dramatic improvement over previous proposals that sought to politicize a security review of the Capitol", he said.



Now, this is a complete joke. The bipartisan commission staff and hiring will be totally controlled by the Democratic chair, who, of course, will be chosen by Chuck and Nancy.



Now, on top of that, the commission basically has an unlimited budget and an extremely vague mandate. Now, does that remind you of anything? After Congressman Katko estimated as many as 50 Republicans would [ph] buck Kevin McCarthy and vote to form the commission, the final number looks to be closer than a meager 15.



Mark these words, this commission will be used as a forum to tar and punish Trump supporters. That is its only purpose, with usual strategic leaks and requests for the ever-expanded focus of the investigation.



If they play their cards, right, the Democrats will have this commission operable through 2022. And maybe up until 2020 for perfect timing. Any Republican, any Republican who agrees to take part in this nonsense or even waste time talking about it is either hopelessly naive or working to help the Democrats retain control of Congress. Their only lasting claim to fame will maybe be as a mention on Jeopardy. Well, they'll join Liz Cheney as an answer in the irrelevant politicians' category. I'll take who is Mitt Romney for 200.



Republicans are looking strong next year. Their betting site predicted.com gives them a 69 percent chance of retaking the house, and even odds now at retaking the Senate. That's only going to get better the closer we get to 2022.



And Democrats' transparent attempt to shift the conversation from their own lousy policies to a January 6 issue reveals their own electoral insecurity. So let them obsess about an event that has no impact on the lives of most Americans. Meanwhile, we'll be relentless in our efforts to expose and resist their radical agenda on our schools, our immigration system and our economy. But the last thing we need now is a second taxpayer funded investigation to prop up a hoax. And that's THE ANGLE.



Joining me now is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Congressmen, the Democrats are claiming that you are covering up for insurrectionists by opposing this commission. Your response.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Not at all. There is already four investigations. You mentioned one, Department of Justice, already has arrested 445 people with approximately another 100 arrests to come. This would just get in the way of that. You have two investigations going on in Senate committees. You also have the architect of the Capitol was given $10 million to have a full review of the Capitol of ways to secure it. And now we want to put a political commission to go forward?



And you raised a very good point, Laura. Remember, this commission, the appointment of the chair goes to Schumer and Pelosi and they appoint the staff. All the staff would be Democrats. You already have four investigations, I think that's enough.



INGRAHAM: Well, this is not just unnecessary as an investigation. This is politically based. The goal here is to put Republicans on the defensive and try to tie Republicans or anyone who supported Trump to a white supremacist allegiance to some QAnon conspiracy. That's the goal.



I won't even get into this. It's political. It's what they always do. And yet, somehow 15 Republicans out of 200 or so support this? I mean, who are these Republicans? What's their motivation?



MCCARTHY: Well, you see, you raised a very good point here, because if it was a serious commission, Nancy Pelosi would have had you research. Remember, on Good Friday, an officer was killed at the Capitol. We don't need to investigate that. What about all the riots that have led up throughout the summer, the unrest from BLM, Antifa and others, no, you can't investigate that. This is driven solely by politics and Nancy Pelosi, but we should not be a part of that.



What America really wants to start talking about is getting our country back to work, back to school, back to health. But I'll raise a very good point of what we should be focused on. I went to the border a couple months ago, I was told how we were catching people coming across the border, not from Central America, but from Yemen and others that were on the terrorist watchlist.



INGRAHAM: Yes. 160 countries. You want to talk about an impeachable offense, the dereliction of duty at our borders. I don't see what is more important than protecting our country and our borders. And it's a joke.



MCCARTHY: It's worse, Laura. OK. So I sent a letter to the CIA Director and FBI, I went down to the skiff today. It's classified, I can't talk about it. But what I read about what we're finding at that border and what's coming across is more alarming than I could ever imagine.



If our Vice President, our President would read that classified information, they would go to the border.



INGRAHAM: No, they won't.



MCCARTHY: The Democrat leader should read this. This is concerning to me, specially in the future. Why do these individuals want to come to America, who is bringing them through? You know, publicly that we have caught a couple of people from Yemen. But it is worse by reading with the CIA classified information provided to me and I was shocked that there is not more instance of why we're not focusing on that. Why don't we have a commission about that? Why aren't we securing our border? That's putting Americans at risk.



INGRAHAM: Because that puts them on the defensive. They want you on the defensive. And it's about time that every Republican in office marches down to that border and demands a enforced border, and everyone who crosses this border during a pandemic, and we still have kids and masks is sent respectfully home, or back to Mexico to wait, whatever we want to do. But this is a scam.



I got to ask you about what's happening still at the Capitol? Congressman, if you were House Majority Leader, what would you do first with the people's house that people are paying for tonight with their tax dollars? Would those fences finally come down?



MCCARTHY: Well, the fences would come down, there'd be no more proxy voting, members would have to show up to get paid, you wouldn't have to wear a mask and bills would go through committees. You'd actually have a debate where constituents could actually have their voices heard, ideas would be debated. And we would focus on getting our schools open again, stop rewarding people to not work but give the incentive to work and go back, and get this country back to normal.



INGRAHAM: Do you think, congressman, that Nancy Pelosi is afraid to have all the members back in the building? Is she afraid of that for some reason?



MCCARTHY: She's not afraid of it. It provides her greater power if she has the proxy votes. You know what's so interesting? Follow the science. CDC says, you don't have to wear a mask if you're vaccinated. You could be a member of congress. Pelosi says you still have to wear a mask. But you walk on the Senate floor, you don't have to wear a mask there. I don't know where the science changes in that building.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, that building has to be opened to the people. They're paying the bills. Congressman, great to see you tonight. Thank you for standing strong against that commission.



And the left is also using January 6 as a pretext, of course, to completely remake our Military and target conservatives in the ranks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies. But we can't do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.



We're also tackling the problem of violent extremists, in our work - in our ranks in our workforce. We established the countering extremism working group.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What about the extremists that are running the Pentagon? Joining me now is Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton of the Armed Services Committee. Senator, the Pentagon very clear on who they are - whom they are trying to purge. So why should Republicans rubber stamp funding for a Military that is being turned into this (inaudible) factory branding conservatives as extremists?



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Laura, we're not going to in the weeks ahead as we start to write a new defense bill, I'm going to be taking up this matter. I've already introduced legislation that would forbid the Military from teaching critical race theory at our service academies or professional Military schools.



And there's nothing that can be more divisive, more destructive of morale and a common fighting ethos among our troops than critical race theory than saying some races are inherently privileged, or some races are inherently oppressed or victimized. That's the exact opposite of what we should be teaching our young troopers, which what we want to teach them is to love their country, to defend their country, and look at the man or the woman on the right or left as a fellow comrade.



(CROSSTALK)



INGRAHAM: But, Senator, I'm sorry to interrupt, but you won't get--



COTTON: Not as a representative of their rights.



INGRAHAM: Right. But you won't get that pass, that's a great piece of legislation. But with Biden as president and Nancy in charge in the house, that's not going anywhere. But you can prevent the funding of this with the Republican votes, because a plenty of Democrats don't want to give any increase in spending to the Military. So if you guys hold up the funding, they're suddenly going to listen. Will you do that?



COTTON: Yes. That may be a step we have to take, Laura. But I wouldn't say that we can't get that passed either. Remember, the defense bill passes every year, it has passed every year for 60 years. We have an open amendment process in the committee and on the floor.



I think there may be one or two Democrats who don't think that we should be teaching our troops that the most important thing about them is the color of their skin, rather than their ability to help save the lives of the man and woman to their right and to their left. This - we get all kinds of calls and letters and emails coming to my office. I would encourage all troopers tonight if they're being indoctrinated with this kind of nonsense to contact us, cotton.senate.gov.



We welcome whistleblowers, you can send us your experiences, you can send us the documents that are being seen. We want to stand up for you. We want to make sure that you're spending your time training to fight and to win our country's wars and to take care of your battle buddies to your left and right.



INGRAHAM: The Secretary of Defense, he's calling the troops the enemies. I never thought I would be in a country where the Secretary of Defense would call our troops, some of them, the enemies. I hope everybody listened to that clip if you had missed it when we played it before.



But I got to ask you similarly, this new report from "The Intercept", is revealing, Senator, that the Pentagon is launching a pilot program to monitor the social media accounts of our Military personnel for extremism. So John Kirby denied it. But then he added this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: There's no effort inside this extremist working group to somehow spy on every individual in the Military, or spend hours and hours just gleaning through social media activity just for the sake of doing it. What we are interested in doing is seeing how the services are doing it as they recruit, see if there's things that can be learned, things that can be improved.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Do you buy that? They're not trying to target traditionalists or conservatives?



COTTON: Yes. We're going to get to the bottom of that, because it was a very disturbing report. John Kirby has denied it. Look, the Military is always screened for extremists. I remember when I enlisted years ago, you had to write down what tattoos you had and describe them and provide pictures of them and make sure there weren't any the old gang tattoos being enlisted in the Military.



But if the Military was proposing to actively monitor social media accounts of our troopers on an ongoing basis to look for partisan or political statements, that would be an extreme overreach, which wouldn't be surprised to the so-called extremist working group. It's filled with extremists itself. So we're going to be getting answers to these questions soon.



INGRAHAM: Who knows better about the finding an extremist, senator, than the extremist? I guess that takes one to know one. Senator, good to see you tonight. Thank you.



And the great reset comes for American energy independence, Newt Gingrich responds. Plus, make the conservative activists taking the fight to the woke corporations. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The great reset is back and this time from the globalists at the International Energy Agency. They're out with a new report calling on the world to abandon fossil fuels altogether. As the "New York Times" enthusiastically reports, "Nations around the world would need to immediately stop approving new coal-fired plants and new oil and gas fields and quickly phase out gasoline-powered vehicles if they want to avert the most catastrophic effects of climate change".



Now, as we've told you before, the climate agenda isn't really about saving the planet. It's about controlling the people.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KERRY, U.S. SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: This is an opportunity to have the greatest beneficial economic transformation since the Industrial Revolution.



JANET YELLEN, TREASURY SECRETARY: Tackle this crisis and marshal the full capacity of the U.S. government.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This is moral imperative and economic imperative, a moment of peril, but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Are we trying to put the audience to sleep for that montage? The COVID and COVID of course has proven to be the perfect catalyst for this change. Buried deep in the report, the IEA shockingly gives it all away saying, "COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that people can make behavioral changes at significant speed and scale if they understand the changes to be justified".



Now what behavioral changes are they recommending? "Urban design can reduce the average city dweller's carbon footprint by shaping lifestyle choices and influencing day-to-day behavior." In other words, a lockdown of another kind. This time in the name of climate. Can't say we didn't warn you that this was coming.



COVID gave them the playbook for how to bring society to its knees and in fear. And now they have a new crisis perhaps to weaponize. Joining us now, Newt Gingrich, former House Speaker, Fox News contributor.



Newt, a lot of us have felt like this was a process long in the making of conditioning the public when we realized there is mostly a vulnerable population that was really suffering from COVID. Most people would tolerate it quite well. Nevertheless, these lockdowns persisted, was this a conditioning process for the next lockdown?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Well, it may have been. I think the left, the bureaucrats, the political structure, loves the idea of power, for any excuse anytime. But I'm really struck with where we are right now, first of all, because a famous Marxist historian, economist, named Heilbroner, wrote in 1990, in a very revealing article, that with Marxism having failed in the Soviet Union, the last refuge of gaining power over people was going to be global warming. And so he literally laid out an entire article on the degree to which this is a political, not a scientific problem. And it's an excuse to take control of people.



In addition, I would point out that Obama's leading scientist on the topic, just came out with a brand new book and said, "Hey, it's not nearly as dangerous as you think it is. It's not as big a problem as you think." This is Obama. This is not Trump, not George W. Bush. But the climate scientist that Obama relied upon has now gone back, looked at the evidence, and said, it's simply not true. And I've noticed over that - one last point. Go ahead.



INGRAHAM: Newt, I just want to get back to this issue of climate lockdowns, because in March, I think it was back on March 3, this was the headline, "World needs equivalent of pandemic lockdown every two years to meet the Paris carbon emission goals". And the quote was "The dramatic drop in global carbon emissions seen during the early days of the pandemic and global shutdowns would be needed to be matched every two years for the rest of the decade in order to meet these goals of the Paris Climate accord."



They see that people will change their behavior. That's why I mean I was so resistant to this from the beginning, because I just - I never bought the Fauci line, I never bought the idea that you give up your liberty for a virus. I just never, never bought it. I thought it was wrong from the beginning and I got into a lot of controversy saying what I thought. But now they're admitting it. They want more of these lockdowns and maybe in 2022 and 2024.



GINGRICH: Look, it's kind of weird. You have to wonder about these bureaucrats and what kind of limited lives they lead. Because the fact is, most Americans are not going to tolerate lockdowns that are theoretical and abstract.



I watched the other day, when they went through a very brief period of running out of gasoline and with the colonial pipeline hacking, people immediately, all sorts of people, referred back to Jimmy Carter and the gas lines of the late 1970s. And they were not in favor of it at all. So if the Democrats want to become the party, that's going to lock you down for a theoretical argument, let them do it and after the total disaster of 2020 or 2022 and the further disaster of 2024, we'll just be rid of - they'll be gone.



The average person is not going to accept utter total stupidity in the name of some theoretical belief system. It's just this won't happen.



INGRAHAM: Well, I was stunned that people went along with the pandemic controls as long as they did. Thank God for the red states. But before we go, I need to get to something, Newt. The Biden administration has waived sanctions for the Russian oligarch who heads the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bringing all that natural gas into Germany.



So Biden is killing pipelines here in the U.S. but clearing the way for the ones that benefit Putin abroad. What would've happened if Trump did this? Would they have had a problem with it or raised some issue of rewarding Putin?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Sure, of course they would. Way back in 1984, Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick gave a speech in which she said that the Democrats had become "blame America first." That's now I think metastasized into a situation where you say routinely, if it helps America, Biden will oppose it. If it hurts America, Biden will be for it.



And this is by any reasonable standard a crazy decision because it strengthens the Russians, it weakens us, it accomplishes nothing towards any goal that I can understand. But it fits, frankly, the John Kerry pattern of selling out to the Iranian dictatorship, and the general pattern you've had on the left of appeasing China. And I think it's a sign of how dangerous the next three-and-a-half years are going to be.



INGRAHAM: Yes, from blame America first to punish America first. Newt Gingrich.



GINGRICH: That's a good line. You should keep that.



INGRAHAM: You can take it, Newt. Great to see you tonight.



And from climate change to antiracism, the left's radical agenda has now taken over corporate board rooms. So why is this happening? Because CEOs fear the leftwing activists more than they fear you. Those days may be coming to an end. Today, a group called Consumers' Research is pushing out ads taking on some select corporations.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: American Airlines rated the worst, losing the most bags, shrinking legroom during COVID. American requires passengers to show I.D. to fly, but attacks Texas's popular voter I.D. law. Why is CEO Doug Parker trying to appease the radical left?



Coca-Cola is getting political, attacking Georgia's popular voting law. Why? To distract from years of dismal sales, terrible 2020 results, reports suspecting they benefited from forced labor in China.



Nike is constantly political. Why? Cover. Congressional reports suspect Nike used forced labor in China.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, that is a great ad. Joining me now, Will Hild is executive director of Consumers' Research. Will, we've been asking, when are conservatives going to stand up and say, we spend money, too. We don't like the woke-fied, politicized corporations. So who are the targets of these ads?



WILL HILD, CONSUMERS' RESEARCH EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: We're excited to announce today the launch of the Consumers First initiative. It has a simple message. It's to tell corporate America to stop trying to cozy up to woke politicians and serve their consumers. And the three companies we are targeting first is Nike, Coca-Cola, and American Airlines.



INGRAHAM: There are others, though, right? And possibly the most hypocritical of these corporations is Apple, particularly when it comes to their dealings with China. There was a stunning piece in "The New York Times" today, an analysis found that tens of thousands of apps have disappeared from Apple's Chinese app store just over the last several years. It also blocked tools for organizing pro-democracy protests. So clearly Tim Cook has decided to bow down at the altar of communist censorship in order to make the phones there, make them cheaply, push them out, and make billions for his shareholders. Will, your first ads didn't tackle apple, but could you have them featured in future campaigns?



HILD: This is phase one of the campaign, and so we are very excited and focusing on that. But this is going to be an ongoing program, and I'll be excited to come back and talk about phase two, maybe we can talk about that.



INGRAHAM: The corporations decided that somehow, Will, this was going to be protecting them from, I guess, protests or left-wing boycotts. And don't Americans need to understand that 75 million people voted for Trump. We have more people who probably didn't vote who generally support Republican right of center initiatives and just freedom. So why do they make this calculation that going left is always the right way to go?



HILD: I think it may be even more insidious than that. I think what's happening, take American for example, "Wall Street Journal" just rated them the worst airline in the nation. They lose the most bags, they kick the most people off of flights. And we were actually able to confirm by reaching out to them that during the COVID pandemic they continued to decrease legroom on many of their flights. This is of course at a time when they got a multibillion-dollar bailout from the American taxpayer. And their CEO, Doug Parker, still got an eight-figure paycheck last year.



So it may be that they are worried about woke activists, but I think the real issue here is that they want to distract from their feelings and their complete inability to have a plan to pay back the American taxpayer despite paying their CEO Doug Parker eight figures last year. I think that is the real reason, and that's the message that we are trying to deliver.



INGRAHAM: This is good. You have a lot of corporations on your naughty list, Will. I want you to move on to Apple, though. Don't -- they are the big kahuna. Don't be afraid of the big boys, OK. You're like David and Goliath here. Get the slingshot, in a good way, rhetorically, rhetorically a slingshot. Will, we'll be waiting. We've got to roll, but great job. Awesome ad.



Now, next, two pandemic darlings go down in shame. THE INGRAHAM ANGLE tried to warn you early and often. Who are they, who are these two men? There they are right there, Bill Gates and Tony Fauci propped up for all of the wrong reasons. And up next, we document their fall from grace and what we can learn from it. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joining us now is Bill Gates who is now the cochair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which has been focused on finding a vaccine for COVID-19 but.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let me ask you next about the pandemic, Bill.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Someone who has made fighting disease around the world much of his life's work, Bill Gates.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A lot of people talk about not wasting a crisis. We shouldn't.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Not only was Bill wrong about all about almost every aspect of COVID, he reportedly had some dark circuits as well. Just days ago "The New York Times" dropped a devastating story. Long before divorce, Melinda French Gates voiced concerns about her husband's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in a harassment claim against his money manager. He also had an affair with an employee.



But Bill Gates isn't the only pandemic darling to go down in shame. Enter Dr. Fauci. In our opinion, his credibility was shot the day he wouldn't stand up to the Chinese over there's slow-go on the investigation into the origins of COVID. That was back in February of 2020 on this show. But courtesy of a compliant media, he became the COVID pinup boy. The media rushed into his aid when Senator Rand Paul called out the good doctor's mask theater. But of course, he had to -- well, ended up today, Fauci made all of them look like fools for supporting him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: I am now much more comfortable and people seeing me indoors without a mask. Before the CDC made the recommendation change, I didn't want to look like I was giving mixing goals. But being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh, he so far past its expiration date at this point. Joining me now, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford. Dr. Bhattacharya, how badly have folks like Dr. Fauci destroyed public trust in our health officials given the zig, the zag, constant moving of the goalpost after now 14 months, 15 months of this?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: It's really unfortunate, because he was one of the premier infectious disease doctors in the country before the epidemic. But he is utterly failed during this epidemic. There is a long list going back -- just his overstating of how effective the lockdowns would be. Remember he said that New York was the model. And when Texas and Florida opened up, he excoriated the governors there. And yet Texas and Florida have done much better than New York.



On schools, remember he panicked the population. I think he among a few others is primarily responsible for why schools in many blue states, and public schools especially stayed close through the whole epidemic even though private school stayed open and schools where they stayed open in other places like Florida or Sweden, it didn't actually hurt population. In fact, they did much better as a result.



If you think back to the mask thing that you talked about, I recall an interchange you had with Senator Paul where he said, it's not theater. But he just said it's theater. When a public official like that, especially an esteemed one, tells the public things just to manipulate behavior, that is an abdication of their responsibility as public officials. And it's really unfortunate, because it harms public health. And we are going to need to work very hard in public health to regain the trust of the public that I think Dr. Fauci has lost.



INGRAHAM: I just think everyone is tuning him out. I guess the people who still go to the church of COVID, they worship at the altar of COVID every minute of every day, they still have him on the wall, he is the pinup boy of public health. I get that, I guess, for them. But most people just have moved on.



And Dr. Bhattacharya, very quickly, what is stunning to me, someone of his infectious disease pedigree has never, ever talked about the natural and acquired immunity of having had exposure to COVID, having t-cells specific to COVID, having antibodies specific to COVID. He is saying all those people should get vaccinated. Is that madness?



BHATTACHARYA: It's a misallocation of the vaccine. There's still people all around the world, older people, who are vulnerable to disease that don't have the vaccine. Why would you prioritize people that are basically already immune for the vaccine when they don't need it? This denial of natural immunity has caused all kinds of problems through the epidemic. And again, it's another failure of Dr. Fauci and the public health authorities at large to not acknowledge a basic immunological fact.



INGRAHAM: At some point, you've got to do the Johnny Carson thing and just retire. Doctor, thank you.



And Americans are tired of the left's lie that the U.S. is systematically racist, another lie being told. So civil rights veteran Bob Woodson decided to do something about this. He's going to explain how in his new book he ends up rescuing our nation's history from the revisionists and the race hustlers. He's not afraid to say it. He's here, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: With us now, Bob Woodson, civil rights icon. And he's sick and tired of the Critical Race Theory poisoning our schools and our public discourse. He and the 1776 Unites Initiative, though, are fighting back. In a new book, "Red, White, and Black, Rescuing American History from Revisionist Race Hustlers," it comes as the House Democrats look to ram through a radical reparations bill. Bob Woodson joins me now. Bob, congrats on the book. I have to ask you, why is the left so adamant, in your mind, what is their goal about saturating our schools with this race obsession?



BOB WOODSON, FOUNDER, THE WOODSON CENTER: They really don't care about black people. They really are doing this, using the black experience and our birth defect of race, as a bludgeon to undermine the fundamental institutions of our society. And they are doing this by promoting a false narrative. 1619 is a false narrative that paints America as a slavetocracy, and therefore all whites benefit from racial privilege and white supremacy, and therefore they must pay reparations. And all black people are victims to be pitied and pampered.



And if what we did, since they were using the issue of civil rights and injustice, we organized 28 outstanding scholars and activists to offer a counternarrative to the lies and falsehoods that are being perpetrated in this publication. So we give an inspirational and aspirational challenge to their assumptions.



One of those assumptions is that the one corridor of blacks who are living in drug-infested crime neighborhoods, that this is the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow. In our essays we talk about how blacks prospered in the presence of Jim Crow. We built railroads, we built homes, we built businesses, hotels, medical schools, 100 colleges. Our essays have produced curriculum that we have released 10 of those lessons thus far. And there have been 11,000 downloads on the part of educators and others seeking accurate and complete accounting of American history. So we are excited. We are challenging this narrative. But what they are doing, Laura, is really demeaning to black America to assume that whatever change or reform that comes must come from white America.



INGRAHAM: And their reports tonight out of Chicago, Bob, that Mayor Lori Lightfoot -- I know you two are pals -- is only now granting one-on-one interviews to black or brown journalists.



WOODSON: Here again, she's -- I'm sorry.



INGRAHAM: No, is this what racial progress looks like?



WOODSON: They are using racism to conquer racism. As we said, we fought to get white pigs away from the trough, not to replace them with black pigs. We fought to get pigs away from the trough. And what they are doing is so insulting and demeaning to black America, the assumption is that unless and until white people change and reform, there's little we can do, as if we have no agency, we have no understanding of what the past --



INGRAHAM: It's insulting. Bob, your book is great. Thank you for writing it and being here tonight.



Up next, Biden shows no respect for the Squad. The Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Biden is really proud of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, if only he could recall her real name.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Rashid Tlaib. Where is Rashid? I tell you what, Rashid. I want to say to you that I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many other people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What about Isaac Omar or Adam Pressley?



Gutfeld.

