Ingraham on Biden's handling of COVID-19

INGRAHAM: All right. Great to see you. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



Now for over a year, this show has been telling you that the most likely origin of that COVID virus was a lab leak. Well, that theory was labeled misinformation by the media, remember, and Big Tech said all of this is a big lie. So now that this is the likeliest scenario where are the recriminations for those who buried the story? We're going to speak to Congressman Mike Gallagher and Scott Atlas about that.



Also tonight, critical race theory. It's not just warping our education system, it's now creating dangerous revolutionaries. Journalist Chris Rufo has all the details about what he uncovered in Portland, and the commencement address, oh, lots of them from the bizarre to the pathetic. Raymond Arroyo documents them all. I cannot - I've been waiting for this in seen and unseen.



But first, Trump was right. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



Tonight, we officially declare that journalism in the U.S. is dead, cold and buried. Now, just when you thought things couldn't get worse for him. The "Washington Post" is defending the position that because of Trump, because he advanced the theory that COVID may have originated in that Wuhan lab, that it was perfectly acceptable for "The Post" and others to ignore evidence confirming the theory. This is what they said in part. Some corners of the mainstream media overcorrected Aaron Blake wrote, he went on to say that "Caution and skepticism were invited and very much warranted, even when led - even with some of it led to over simplification".



Over simplification, skepticism? Oh, that's funny. Because as early as 15 months ago, THE ANGLE pretty much figured out that China was engaged in a cover up.



INGRAHAM: We're sitting around saying, "Oh, yes, we believe - oh, it could have been caused by a rabid bat". And oh, no, just because there was a level four lab in the vicinity, it couldn't have been. I just think - I'm surprised that you would say that, given what we know about China's pattern of lying about critical issues, Dr. Fauci.



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: The Chinese scientists, we've dealt with, I've dealt with myself personally for years, if not decades. Many of them have trained here in the United States. I have faith that they are not distorting things.



INGRAHAM: It was five weeks ago we asked, why don't we really know more about this patient zero? Well, now, that would be patient zero, was apparently a lab worker.



China lied about its origins and engaged in a massive virus cover up with, of course, the help of the World Health Organization.



INGRAHAM: Now, this headline from Vox captured the coverage in March 2020. They labeled the lab leak theory a conspiracy and a rumor and claimed evidence to the contrary.



Now, again, I want you to marinate in this for a moment, because they hated Trump, the American media and their demigod Anthony Fauci gave a communist regime that enslaves millions of people, the benefit of the doubt and an issue that led to worldwide death and economic ruin.



Beyond the origins of COVID, though, we see now that Trump was pretty much right on every major issue facing America, while democrats and their media propagandists were wrong.



During the campaign, Trump repeatedly warned voters that if they chose Biden, things on the domestic and foreign policy front would start to unravel. Foreseeing how dangerous and disastrous these extended lockdowns would be for the economy, Trump urged all the governors to open their states.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Virginia, they want to close down to the middle of June.



We are opening our country and I hope that the lockdown governors, I don't know why they continue to lockdown, the ones that are most energetic about opening they are doing tremendous business.



Look at what's going on in Florida. It's incredible. The job the governor of Florida has done, it's incredible. The numbers they're doing, you've got to open it up.



INGRAHAM: For that, he was called reckless and irresponsible, and of course, anti-science for saying all that. And Biden, he wanted reopenings to mimic his own style, very slow.



So if it weren't for the red states like Texas, Florida, South Dakota, embarrassing the blue states, those blue states would probably still be in full lockdown. The undeniable fact is the top 12 states leading in job growth are run by Republican governors. And 17 of the top 20 led by GOP governors are doing a better job allowing Americans to return to work. States that remain locked down longer, California, New Jersey, Michigan, New York, are now dragging all of us down the rest of our economy dragged down because of them.



Now, here's a list of complete jurisdictions where the unemployment rate is over 7 percent. Noticed anything that they have in common? And after we've already spent nearly $3 trillion on COVID, Democrats still think we can spend our way out of this slowdown. But now they're running into an inflationary buzz-saw, something Larry Summers has been warning about now for months. And again, in today's "Washington Post".



Now, Trump tried to warn them. Reopening the entire economy meant ending unemployment expansion and also getting kids back to school.



TRUMP: I think you should absolutely open the schools, our country's got to get back and it's got to get back as soon as possible. And I don't consider our country coming back if the schools are closed.



INGRAHAM: Oh, boy, was he right? Yet Biden was so captive to the teachers unions, he refused to demand that schools opened, refused to refer to teachers as essential workers. Governors in Texas, Tennessee, Iowa, South Dakota, and Florida, others, figured it out. It wasn't until - well into this winter though that Biden and the Democrats finally gave in. And that's only because they saw the political pressure building. Again, Trump warned us that the economy could not fully recover unless the kids were back in school. He was right. And of course, he was all too pressured about what Biden would do to our border.



TRUMP: The open borders, lobbyists that killed our fellow citizens with illegal drugs and gangs and crime that poured into our country, they support Biden.



INGRAHAM: I was at that speech. And by the end of the year at the current pace of crossings, Biden will have allowed in 2 million migrants from all over the world. These illegals are overwhelmingly indigent and dependent on taxpayer provided resources. It's a complete travesty. If I had my way, facilitating mass immigration fraud should be an impeachable offense.



Trump was right about how Democrats anti-police rhetoric would make our streets more dangerous too.



TRUMP: Joe Biden and the Democrat Party may wage a war on police (inaudible) and inciting riots and that's what you do when you take away the majesty of that position. You are inciting violence.



INGRAHAM: Now we all know what's happened to violent - crime rates - violence and crime rates across the country, it's way up. After four years of Joe Biden, expect more of America to look, I don't know, a lot like San Francisco. There they decriminalize theft, they decriminalize camping in public parks, drug use, public defecation. So now things are so out of control there, Walgreens has closed 17 stores. And of course, Trump was right on energy and gas prices.



TRUMP: Biden is vowed to abolish the entire U.S. energy industry, right? And you're going to have gas prices. This is not great for selling your beautiful cars. Gas prices of $6 and $7. Right now, it's nice to be under $2, isn't it? You never thought you will see that.



INGRAHAM: Those were the days. And let's not forget the Trump's predictive powers extended to foreign policy as well.



TRUMP: If Biden wins, China wins. A lot of people have noted for a long time, who has done nothing but betray you for 47 years. Sell out to China, China owns him. Sell out to Big Pharma, and sell out to foreign countries. The only thing he cares about is political power.



INGRAHAM: Now Trump recognized that dealing with China was the most important issue and also understood that other countries aren't that interested in helping us. So he focused on getting leverage over our trading partners, including China and using that leverage to improve the terms of trade. That meant pressuring multinational corporations to create more jobs in the U.S. of A.



And finally, he understood that we shouldn't squander our influence in the Middle East, so sending Secretary of State Tony Blinken there today, means that Biden's foreign policy essentially dead in the water. While the Secretary of State is busy untangling knots over there, the rest of the deep states is just going to go back to doing nothing on the CCP or any other issues. We saw this playbook all through the Bush and Obama years, and now it looks like we're just back to that.



But if Trump were still president, the situation in Israel would be more stable, and we would have significant leverage over China. We could do a week on shows just on this topic of how Trump was right from the Russia collusion lie to the work of the Deep State cabal to vaccines to canceled culture to critical race theory. He was right. The Democrats weren't just wrong, though. The media wasn't just wrong, they lied. And they lied repeatedly. And that's THE ANGLE.



Joining me now Kurt Schlichter, Attorney, senior columnist at Townhall.com, author of the book "Crisis"; also with me Dinesh D'Souza, conservative author, filmmaker, and host of the Dinesh D'Souza podcast.



Kurt, so you got Walgreens over some years now, they've closed about 17 stores because of crime. Murders are up in all democrat-run cities all over the country. So when our voters do you think going to figure out that they might not like some tweets of Trump's but these policies of Biden's are a disaster.



KURT SCHLICHTER, AUTHOR OF "CRISIS": Well, you know, Laura, no mean tweets doesn't quite cut it when you can't walk the streets at night when you have to play hopscotch over human waste walking down the sidewalk. We've seen this before. We saw it in the 70s and 80s and early 90s, when the democrats sided with the criminals, sided with the people who were disrupting society. And they did - and the Democrats were losing ground again and again and again, until Bill Clinton came along and said, "The cause of crime is criminals. And it's better to work than be on welfare." And suddenly it became safe to do this, the liberal nonsense again.



The most liberal city in the world, New York, turned to Rudy Giuliani, when it finally got up to here with the crime and the filth. And that's going to happen again. It can't not happen. This is an intolerable situation. And people won't tolerate it.



INGRAHAM: All right. As crime, Dinesh, is surging in Minnesota's bigger cities and the twin cities, Senator Tina Smith there made her priorities very clear over the weekend.



SEN. TINA SMITH (D-MN): White police officers kill unarmed black people all the time in this country. We have to build our power so that we can get the real change that we need over the long run. This is about the challenge we have in this country to address the systemic racism, the systems that devalue Black Lives.



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, she really cared about black lives? Wouldn't she be demanding more law enforcement to protect black neighborhoods inside of Minneapolis tonight?



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR & FILMMAKER: Absolutely. It seems like she is very solicitous of the black criminal, and has no concern for the black victim. In most cases, it's the black criminal who is focusing on the black victim. In other words, black on black crime. That is the norm. The kind of racist white cop that is an anomaly.



So it's really odd here that what you have is in Democratic-run cities, they're subsidizing homelessness, they are subsidizing crime. And no wonder they're getting a lot more of it. It's not just that they are providing benefits to the homeless, but they're also, in a sense, giving them a kind of immunity. They're above the law. And so in places like San Francisco, they'll walk up to a diner and kind of take the chicken like right off your plate and nothing can be done about it. So there is a kind of civilizational breakdown in these cities.



And by the way, these cities have been under Democratic control now for decades. But I think they're getting even worse because it's corresponding to the radicalization within the Democratic Party. Bill Clinton is no longer the Democratic Party. Now it's a completely different party.



INGRAHAM: And by the way, guys, CNN, they see zero connection between the entire defund the police movement and the soaring crime rates. Watch.



NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL REPORTER: There hasn't been any real movement in actions around defunding the police, plus the country even though there has been this rise in violent crime really going back a couple of years. If you look at and you saw a massive increase in 2020, not clear why that is. I think you will have people start to turn against this movement.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Kurt, people when they're scared, they just cling. They cling, that's all. It is back to the bitter clingers deal, right, smearing Americans are more concerned about violent crime.



SCHLICHTER: How dare Americans not want to be raped or robbed in their own towns? It's outrageous, and it's not going to continue. Look, there's going to be a backlash. And I wish I had more confidence in the Republicans' ability not to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. But people are getting tired of this, Laura.



They are tired of always being to blame. They are tired of having to work hard, support your families, but carry the brunt of all society's problems. The cause of crime is criminals. It is better to work than to be dependent on the government. These are basic facts that almost all of us believe once you're outside of a faculty lounge. And those are the values that the Republicans will embody.



INGRAHAM: And I think, Dinesh, look, you and I over so many years have talked about Republicans' efforts to court minority voters and how important it is. And Trump really did that. If it weren't for the pandemic, I think he would have done even better among minority voters. Is this the opportunity this and the schools, the collapse of the public schools, and the collapse of law and order in the streets, is this the opportunity for the Republican Party to finally make the real pitch and make it strongly?



D'SOUZA: I think, absolutely. And I would add one more issue. So yes, safety, if you think, is one of the most fundamental issues of government. That's why we have government in the first place to protect us from sort of foreign and domestic thugs. Education is a fundamental issue. And I would say the third one is sort of ladders of opportunity. If the Republican Party doesn't just preach about the ladders of opportunity, but is able to go to inner cities and barrios and say, listen, here is the ladder, here is the way in which you can climb out of poverty. I think that combination of education and ladders of opportunity and safety is a winning program for the Republican Party.



INGRAHAM: Excellent conversation, gentlemen. Thank you.



And flip-flop Fauci strikes again. Has he really seen a light on the COVID lab leak theory? I don't know, 15 months after we asked him about it, or is he just trying to cover is behind? Congressman Mike Gallagher, Dr. Scott Atlas, both here, next.



INGRAHAM: Well, that was just Fauci's latest flip-flop. He's now realized how idiotic it was of him to believe China on anything. Of course, Fauci denies, he has changed positions at all telling CBS "His opinion about the origins of COVID-19 have not changed. He believes that it is highly likely that it first occurred naturally before spreading from animal to human. Since no one is 100 percent sure, he's open to a thorough investigation."



Thorough? Now does that mean Fauci is going to finally explain NIH's role on the gain of function experiments being carried out at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? I'm not holding my breath. And what was the White House's response to Fauci's sudden reversal?



INGRAHAM: Now we'll move into a transparent and independent phase like 10 years after the first person died of COVID. The Biden administration now shamefully passing the buck to the WHO, which already failed to get the truth from China. We already pointed that out so long ago.



Here with me now is Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher. Congressman, this is so infuriating at so many levels. You might not have seen the clip we played earlier of my interview with Anthony Fauci in February of 2020, where I pursued this line of questioning and his answer was, that he knows the scientists and he's fairly has lot of faith in their answers and they've provided and so forth. But now it's like, "Oh, no, I never changed my mind". What?



REP. MIKE GALLAGHER (R-WI): Well, that's crazy and a month prior to your interview, Fauci was out there saying, "We don't need to worry. The Chinese Communist Party has it under control, and we will not see human-to-human transmission". And a week later, we saw our first case of human-to-human transmission in America. Then, of course, Fauci has admitted to lying to us about the masks.



And now, a week and half ago he was in front of the Senate and when questioned by Senator Rand Paul, I believe he either straight out lied or is hiding behind a highly legalistic interpretation of gain of function research. In either case, he's not being fully forthcoming. We know for a fact that Fauci's organization, NIAID, funneled money, U.S. taxpayer money to the EcoHealth Alliance run by Dr. Peter Daszak.



Dr. Peter Daszak has built his entire career and reputation on doing research, including gain of function research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Daszak is the only American that was allowed on the WHO investigative team, the one person in the world who has the biggest conflict of interest, was the one person we allowed to investigate the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That's absolutely insane.



And so for Psaki to go out there and say, "We have hope that the WHO is going to investigate this in a more transparent manner". I'm sorry, but that is unacceptable. We cannot rely on the WHO, which has been corrupted by the Chinese Communist Party, to get to the bottom of this. We have to do an independent investigation. We need all the Intel declassified.



And the final thing I say is the Intel community was corrupted by the exact same scientists that they were relying upon in April of 2020. The DNI went out there and said, "The Intel community agrees with the scientific consensus that it was a natural emergence and not a lab leak". And I guarantee you will.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, I got to ask you. What do we get for all this money that we give to the Intel communities? We're funding a woke military right now that's doing critical race theory, and all the cartoon recruitment ads and pushing all their social justice issues. So we're doing that, funding that and now we're funding this? I mean, we're spending trillions of dollars over decades on this Intel community. And now they're taking the benefit, giving the benefit of a doubt to China?



GALLAGHER: Well, I'll say this is a former human intelligence officer, I come from that world, this is the biggest Intel failure since 9/11, and it needs to be investigated. And more to the point, we're giving our foremost adversary, the Chinese Communist Party, a gift.



Look no further than Alaska, when their diplomats sit across from our diplomats and they lecture us about the dangers and evils of racism in America. They're co-opting the woke narrative, they're co-opting the critical race theory narrative that too many on the far left are using every single day. They're turning us against ourselves, and we're giving a gift to our foremost adversary, and it absolutely has to stop.



And if you reject that, then I think all Americans should just get behind the simple idea that we need to get to the bottom of this crazy virus and pandemic that has upended all of our lives for the last year, if for no other reason that we don't want it to happen again, and we don't want our taxpayer dollars to fund this type of research and this type of incompetence.



INGRAHAM: Now, and why did the Obama administration at the tail end of its time in office, why did they push for the lifting of the moratorium on the gain of function research? That memo came down, I believe, in early January of 2017. Why was that done? It's all very - all of this needs to be looked at. But Congressman, you've been such a great voice on this and keep digging, please. We just love having you on. Thank you.



And my next guest says, Fauci is flip flopping just about every COVID issue, highlights why Americans are justified now and just, frankly, total distrust of the medical elite. He also says that what used to be the envy of the world, the science and research of the U.S. of A, is now likely a scandal.



Here now is Dr. Scott Atlas, former White House COVID adviser, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow. Dr. Atlas, the medical establishment, has it irreversibly damaged itself at least for the foreseeable future?



SCOTT ATLAS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COVID ADVISOR: Yes. Hey, Laura, I actually think it's - I'm not sure it's irreversible, but there has been serious damage done, not just to the politicization of science that we have all seen during this pandemic, but the credibility of experts, the seeking out of the truth, and now what seems to be really corruption, if not financial, at least in a moral sense, at the leadership of our - we are the gems of the United States, the research and the science agencies were, like I said, the envy of the world.



So I think there is some serious damage here. These people are not just incompetent, it's worse than that. There's a shocking inconsistency in what they say. And at some point you have to wonder if these people are really just doing some kind of cover up or what's happening here. I don't know anything about any intentional cover up by the way, I'm just saying that there's been a complete lack of transparency.



INGRAHAM: But they're not dumb people, Scott. Scott, Scott, hold on. They're not dumb people. These are people with big scientific brains. They know basic immunology. They know natural infection has enormous power to beat off future viruses or acquired immunity. They understand that, I would assume. But now it's like immunology 101 is out the window because we got a lot of vaccines to push? I don't get this.



ATLAS: No, I agree with you, Laura. Some of the stuff we've known now for almost a year-and-a-half. This is already not explicable by, like I say, incompetence. It's worse than that. And I think some of these people have been in their positions for decades. This is what happens when you don't have enough oversight on these people that are really essentially bureaucrats.



And I think the American people have been harmed tremendously by the policies, and now what we are seeing is people don't know who to turn to because the trust in experts is essentially gone, and honestly, rightfully so. It's a disgrace what has been happening on the basis of the public health --



INGRAHAM: Right, but now we're talking about our children, OK. First they kept the kids out of school for a year plus, some of them are still not back in school. So that was devastating enough. We won't even know the damage done to our kids probably for years. But now they are saying your kids need to be vaccinated. They're enrolling toddlers to be vaccine guinea pigs now. Parents are putting one and three-year-old in the Pfizer vaccine trial at Stanford. Let's just watch this quickly, Scott.



INGRAHAM: Totally. I'm sorry, Dr. Atlas, your response to that? I can't even believe someone said that.



ATLAS: I feel sorry for the parents. I don't really blame them because they have been manipulated or brainwashed, they are psychologically damaged. There is no question about that. But I think that the attention should be on the institutional review boards of the universities who are approving injecting what are literally experimental drugs -- the vaccines are emergency use authorization. They're injecting experimental drugs into young children that have no significant benefit from the drugs. What kind of country is this?



At some point this is really -- where are the bioethicists? What doctor in their right mind would write the consent form and be involved in conducting the trial of, like I said, injecting experimental drugs into young children with no benefit to the young children. This is a serious abrogation -- this is a violation of medical ethics, and if anybody thinks otherwise I'd like to hear the argument.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Atlas, it is truly terrifying, but this is also power of big pharma. They have a lot of money they sprinkle it around for a lot of research. A lot of it is good research obviously, but it's an enormous amount of power. And I think power does corrupt and we're seeing it. Dr. Atlas, thank you.



Now, the TV special that no sane person would ever watch, a Biden and Fauci town hall. We're going to kill our audience tonight. Plus, Hillary's weird commencement speech, did you see that? Raymond Arroyo has it all, "Seen and Unseen" next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore the cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Ray, Biden had kind of an eventful day today, and he and Fauci did a fascinating COVID town hall.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They called it a town hall, Laura. It was actually a heavily edited and scripted White House video, starting with a YouTube makeup influencer. What this has to do with COVID I have no idea.



ARROYO: You may get COVID, but at least they will flatten the melanoma curve, Laura. But you have to admit that was a lot more coherent than today's Biden briefing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



ARROYO: Laura, at this point, Biden's unscripted moments are a federal emergency. Congress should set aside some additional funding, see if General Honore is available. In fact, I'll go ask out here in New Orleans when I leave, see what we can scare up.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, don't get stuck on stupid. Remember the line of his, Honore's? If he is doing such a good job opening up opening up D.C., right, Honore is, they're still locked down around the capital. I'm not the fan.



ARROYO: He did the study of Capitol safety.



Laura, it is commencement season, your favorite time of year, a time when well-known people stand before graduates and say things for the most part useful only to themselves. This was Fordham Law School's commencement, one of your favorites.



INGRAHAM: I'm just glad "Shut Up and Sing," that's why it keeps selling. It gets getting book plugs like, kind of LeBron, he does his other version of that. But then John Legend gives me a book plug for "Shut Up and Sing," I love that.



ARROYO: Everybody's doing it, Laura. The commencement was good for something.



Dr. Fauci offered a virtual commencement today to Yale University Medical School students. Unfortunately, due to technical challenges, he repeated the same lines, I'm not kidding, for 10 minutes, though it ended well. And there is the big finish.



Laura, as you know, my son Alexander graduated from Notre Dame this past week and I'm wearing the colors. According to reports Joe Biden was invited to the commencement, but following the petition by more than 4,500 members of the Notre Dame community, Biden did not speak. Instead Jimmy Dunne, the investment banker, offered a touching and powerful commencement. He lost 68 of his colleagues on 9/11 and moved quickly to help their families. Listen.



ARROYO: Laura, we were crying through most of this speech. It was moving, and at one point he said I almost feel bad for the president standing here looking out at you all. He may have been the only one. I've posted the speech on my Facebook and Twitter pages, it was an amazing moment. And it uplifted spirits, which is something few of these commencement addresses, I have to admit, often do. This one more than hit the mark.



INGRAHAM: John Legend has a nice voice and I think he's a very talented musician. I really like his voice. But let me tell you, Hillary, I thought she was about to give a sermon. She reminded me of one of the ministers, a eucharistic minister or a minister at the national cathedral with the sash.



ARROYO: She revisited all of 2017, all her political failings. It was quite something. Again, we don't need therapy at a graduation. It's not what it's there for.



INGRAHAM: Isn't supposed to inspire as Jimmy Dunne did? You're supposed to inspire, not to revile. But Alexander Arroyo is a star, and I'm so proud of your son.



ARROYO: He's amazing. Me, too.



INGRAHAM: He's an amazing young man. I cried watching it online, so I imagine you and Rebecca did. So, Raymond, thank you for that.



ARROYO: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: And Critical Race Theory isn't just poisoning the minds of our youth at school, it is now turning some of them into revolutionaries in the streets. Journalist Chris Rufo says he has evidence of this out of Portland, Oregon, and shares it with us next.



INGRAHAM: An explosive new expose by Chris Rufo reveals how teachers in Portland, Oregon, are preparing students, not to be productive citizens, but to be revolutionaries. Rufo writes "The political education programs in Portland area districts constitute a training ground for a child soldiers. This is not hyperbole. Some of the most active and violent anarchist groups in Portland are run by teenagers, and dozens of minors were arrested in last year's violence.



Here's a glimpse of the violence that Portland's child soldiers wrought last summer. Warning, this is graphic.



INGRAHAM: The person you saw kicking the victim in the head was 14.



Joining me now Chris Rufo, Manhattan Institute senior fellow, contributing editor at "City Journal." Chris, even though Portland is about as far left as any major city can get, why should every American be concerned across the country about the indoctrination going on in the schools there?



CHRIS RUFO, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: Portland area schools have adopted a new philosophy called the pedagogy of the oppressed, which was originally a Marxist theory that came from Brazil, as one of the key teaching frameworks. And what you're seeing is that students are being told that they need to achieve critical consciousness about their own oppression, and that the education system needs to be reoriented towards achieving liberation, achieving revolution. And you see it in every facet of the schooling.



And I think what is most important and most damning is that not only were many children arrested during those riots, but actually many Portland public school teachers were arrested. And through my reporting I have shown that some of the teachers, despite being arrested for violent riots, are still employed by the district. They have doubled and tripled down on revolutionary rhetoric, and that's exactly what they are pushing to the youngest people in our society.



INGRAHAM: Meanwhile, if you ate a hot dog near the Capital on January 6th, you could be in solitary confinement. That's an exaggeration, but you're immediately suspect.



Chris, there is a program in Text Smart in Portland that's, I guess, supposed to help improve literacy for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. And I want to show a video that you obtained of one of the coaches teaching these students.



INGRAHAM: Chris, what does this have to do with improving literacy?



RUFO: It doesn't, but what you have seen is that the bureaucracy has been totally ideologized and submerged in this ideology. And keep in mind that this teacher is speaking to elementary school students, telling them they need to become justice fighters, telling them they need to get out into the streets and fight along with the protesters in Portland. And this same teacher, according to witnesses who observed it, also engaged in essentially George Orwell's two-minute hate program. In this public school, they allowed minority teachers to berate white teachers for 90 seconds in a kind of display of public apology for your whiteness. These are the kinds of things that are happening within the institutions. I have the documents, I have the videos. And if it's not in your school district now, they are pushing to put it everywhere in the coming years.



INGRAHAM: These eight and nine years old are being told that America is a racist country and they're racist. Really quick, Chris.



RUFO: Yes, I spoke with actually a woman from Iran who said that she grew up in Tehran, Iran, chanting "Death to America" before school, and she told me that what's happening, the indoctrination of her child in Beaverton public schools reminds her of what was happening back in Iran. They're sending up these red flares to warn us what is happening in the school. It should terrify all Americans. And I hope that we can come together and push back.



INGRAHAM: None of these people should be employed as teachers, period. They should all lose their jobs. Will they? Chris, thank you.



And up next, the Last Bite. It's a lie, and who's is it tonight? It's a high-ranking government officials. Stay there, we'll be right back.



INGRAHAM: It's no wonder the intrepid White House press corps sees itself as the defenders of democracy with questions like this.



INGRAHAM: Hard to keep up with? First of all, it's "regimen," it's not "regime." That's the lie of the year.



Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.

