'Ingraham Angle' on Biden being 'outmaneuvered' during first overseas trip as president

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Alright. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE on a very busy news night.



Joe Biden and blue state leaders are bragging about reopening over a year after many red States did. So Governor Ron DeSantis has some thoughts on that. Plus, he's going to tell us how now he is helping fellow red state governors at the border. It's teamwork there.



And Raymond Arroyo will document all the seen and unseen moments from Biden's summit with Putin, including the media's case of, let's just call it, Stockholm Syndrome with old Joe. But first, Joe don't know. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



There is simply no way to spend it at this point. President Biden's first foreign trip was an unmitigated disaster. Even Jill's goofy jacket couldn't save it. Time Magazine's stupid cover couldn't frame it. And Biden himself, well, he couldn't explain it. So he reverted to tedious aphorisms.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Or as the old expression goes, "The proof of the pudding is in the eating."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Proof is in the pudding. Oh, I'd never heard that before. If there was any doubt about what a complete flop this was. Well, that doubt was erased after Biden emerged from his three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin. Well, he had a total meltdown with his own [ph] comm shop. Oh, sorry. I meant the U.S. press corp.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAITLAN COLLINS, CNN NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Why are so confident he'll change his behavior, Mr. President?



BIDEN: What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident? Let's get it straight. I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them diminishing their standing in the world.



COLLINS: He denied any involvement in cyber attacks. So how does that account to a constructive meeting as President Putin framed it?



BIDEN: if you don't understand that you're in the wrong business.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Shockingly, Kaitlan Collins posed a common sense question. In other words, she was trying to get at what incentive is there for Putin to stop cyber attacks on the United States?



Well, the answer, of course, is zero under Joe Biden, because Biden speaks softly and carries the equivalent of a big foam pool noodle. There's no there there, and everyone knows it. Because even if you're a rank partisan, you see that these meetings require real expertise, because there are real consequences to being outmaneuvered, which Biden was.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What concrete evidence do you have from these three-plus hours that suggest that any movement has been made? And I don't mean that in--



BIDEN: No, no, no, I know. But you're all - look, to be a good reporter you got to be negative. You got to have a negative view of life, OK, it seems to me the way you all. You never ask a positive question.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Is he kidding? Is Biden kidding? He's been in Washington since Leonid Brezhnev was the leader of the USSR. And he's now just realizing that the media like to kick the hornet's nest every now and again.



Plus, let's not forget that, what is it? 99.9 percent of the reporters on that tarmac voted for Biden, and practically campaigned for him and then masqueraded as reporting about him. Now, forget apologizing to CNN, Biden should have apologized to the American people. Biden rolled over for the Europeans. And today, he let Vladimir Putin run circles around them. Right down to Putin's using Democrat talking points about America's race and crime problem.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VLADIMIR PUTIN, PRESIDENT OF RUSSIA: In American cities, every day people are killed, that includes the leaders of various organizations. But you can't say a word about. You don't have a time to say a word and somebody is killed. I remember that somebody ran away and was shot in the back, for example.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, I guess Joe and Vlad, they did agree on one thing, America's systemically racist, right? Well, the fact is, any honest observer knows that, if anyone knows even a tiny bit about foreign affairs, has to concede that this entire trip ended up being a complete waste of time and government resources.



I was thinking about this today. Next time, we should just save everybody's time and just send a notary over there to sign whatever documents Europe puts in front of us. Oh, it'd be done. But remember, this has always been the Joe Biden that we knew and some of you came to love. He's always been more interested in being pals with people than ever making waves, even when making waves is what's required to deliver results for the American people.



Remember, even before the summit began, it was obvious that Biden was just no match for the former KGB Intel officer. It's one thing calling Putin a killer when the guy is 5000 miles away in the Kremlin, but what about face to face?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Vladimir Putin laughed at the suggestion that you had called him a killer. Is that still your belief, sir, that he is a killer?



BIDEN: Thanks for the first question. I'm laughing too. They actually - well, look, I mean, he has made clear that-



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That was just excruciating. And it gets worse every time you watch it. He also picked up that annoying laugh reflex that Harris has whenever she's asked a hard question.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This whole thing about the border, we've been to the border. We've been to the border.



LESTER HOLT, "NBC NIGHTLY NEWS" HOST: You haven't been to the border.



HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe. And I don't know understand the point that you're making.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Open borders, oh, so funny. Well, tonight, America is not laughing.



Joe Biden is incapable of sitting across the table from any competent world leader. And is certainly not able to convince him to change his mind in any significant issue. In the lead up to this trip, the White House took great pains, though, to remind everyone that Biden would be turning the page on the Trump's "America First" approach. Things would go back to normal, pundits gleefully pronounced, where we work with a world community and don't sit around just thumping our chests.



But the fact is, in international negotiations, effective leaders always work to advance and safeguard their own country's national interests. Until now, at least. The fact is Biden doesn't know how to get tough. He's a guy who's simply most comfortable being everybody's friend. So all you need to do is put them in a situation where he has to choose between getting along with other people, or making them necessarily uncomfortable.



Well, he's going to choose the friendship route every single time. That might be nice at a hallmark movie, but not here. But Trump didn't care about making people uncomfortable, not when it came to protecting American prosperity and national security. This is the B team as we've told you all along.



Under Trump, we had real intellects like Bob Lighthizer for Trade, Steve Mnuchin at Treasury, and Mike Pompeo at State, who'll join us in a few moments. But now we have people in charge who pretty much couldn't get top jobs in any other administration except this one.



Biden and his team went to Europe and they got zero tangible benefits for America. They resolved the Boeing Airbus dispute by simply caving to France. Boeing got shafted. Of course, Boeing's going to - Biden's going to say, "Oh, we got language on China. It's great."



Here's one problem. The language on China is so weak that the Europeans aren't bound in any meaningful way by it. And China really isn't affected at all. The commitment is basically just that we should all keep pursuing a conversation with China. Big deal? China dominates while you try to dialogue.



China wasn't even specifically singled out in any of the human rights paragraphs. It was all kind of bland and meaningless. And international diplomacy, words matter. And over the past week, THE ANGLE is taking you through the nitty gritty and you now know that China got off scot-free.



The NATO communique referred to China as a challenge, but Russia as a threat. Even that was no big deal though, since Russia got their Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while America got higher energy prices across the board.



Here's the bottom line. Putin is thrilled with this summit. Don't take my word for it. Here's Russian chess grandmaster and Putin opponent, Garry Kasparov.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GARRY KASPAROV, RUSSIAN CHESS GRANDMASTER: Putin got what he wanted. That's why he was beaming with joy when he left, press - the summit and went to the press conference.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The Europeans are celebrating and China is completely comfortable. Now if Obama's first foreign policy trip was the equivalent of an apology tour, Biden's was a surrender tour. As a result of his efforts, going forward Europe will be in the driver's seat; China will probably take Taiwan; our southern border is going to just remain wide open; and Russia, they'll be able to hack us that will.



If the Democrats were a functional party that really cared about putting our interests first, they never would have nominated Biden in the first place. The man is totally in over his head and always has been. Since his days in the Senate, since he ran for president in 1988, he has always been the punch line. But now unfortunately, for us, America is as well. And that's THE ANGLE.



Joining us now, former Secretary of State, Fox News contributor, Mike Pompeo. Mr. Secretary, you've been in these situations, this summit, though, by all honest accounts, was sadly and I do not say this with glib, it was sadly an abject failure by the Biden administration. How do we recover from this?



MIKE POMPEO, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: Laura, thanks for having me on. And you're right, we all want President Biden to be successful, we want America to be secure and safe. This was a disaster. The whole week was, frankly, you talked about that in your opening.



It all stems from a fundamental misunderstanding that President Biden and his team have. They think Vladimir Putin gives a rip about what the world thinks about them. He said as much, he says he won't do those things, because the world would look at him with opprobrium. The only one seeking global friends was President Biden.



President Putin cares about power, about keeping control, about making sure that he can cause trouble, malign activity, all throughout the world that gives him more power for his very small economy to project, to think that you can give things to President Putin like the pipeline, or coming back into the new START Treaty to give him things. And this will somehow change his behavior is just fundamentally flawed.



Remember, this KGB agent believes in his heart that the greatest calamity of the 20th century was the dissolution of the Soviet Union. That mindset means that he's only going to respect American power. That's what we did in the Trump administration with over 200 sanctions. I could go through the list. We were really tough. Not with our words, but with our actions.



INGRAHAM: Well, I think President Trump and you, I believe, are always - were concerned about China getting closer to Russia. And so while you wanted to take on Russia, where necessary, and there are a lot of places where it's necessary, you wanted to find ways to work with Russia.



Now, Biden kind of said the same thing today without mentioning China at all. But was there any indication that we have any real leverage with Russia now, given everything we've given away in Europe?



POMPEO: No. It's the case usually, Laura, that you give the gifts after the meeting. President Biden gave Putin the gifts before the meeting. It's really, really quite something. He walked in today with great confidence that there was nothing. We had handed him all the carrots, there was no stick to show up.



And you're right. He'd been in Europe in the days before where he'd said, we want to put higher taxes on the United States of America, barely got a mention about China in the communique with the G7. And then had demonstrated that it was most important to take America back, right back to where we were these eight years of Barack Obama. This is the kind of weakness that President Putin must have been salivating walking into that room today to watch President Biden refuse to even take questions from the media from the other country is highly unusual when President Putin was prepared to take questions from the Americans. All of this demonstrates a president who's not prepared to confront the hard truth of the challenges with the Russians, and then find places you can work with them.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Take us through the significance of their decision not to appear together. I don't really know how that works out, or whose decision ultimately it was. But Putin comes out and then Biden comes out. Not together. It's very unusual to see that. It's normally the case that you stand six feet or eight feet from your adversary, or if it's a friendly country, and you talk about things and you answer questions. And one reporter asks a question and both parties answer that question. You're able to support them, or in this case confront them. For instance, when Putin talked about the racial conflict here in the United States, I don't know what President Biden would have said. He probably would have said, I agree, right?



We would have said that this is nonsense to create a moral equivalence between the Russian authoritarian tyrannical regime and the democracy of the Republic of the United States of America. A president standing eight feet away from President Putin would have had the chance to say that, but sadly we mocked it. We didn't take that opportunity.



I assume it was the United States that chose to have consecutive rather than - two consecutive press conferences rather than do it together. It's an enormous mistake. It would have given the United States President the chance to call out the false or to the fantastical things that President Putin said about America and doing more cyber attacks than any other country in the world. This was crazy stuff. And President Putin had 45 minutes to have the world to himself and broadcast that not only into the United States, but to leaders and to people all across the globe.



INGRAHAM: Yes, unchallenged. I mean, and it wasn't challenged in that press conference by President Obama - President Biden. There was no - he didn't go back into, oh, I want to correct what Vladimir Putin - no, no, that didn't happen. In fact, he got into a fight with a CNN reporter. I was like, am I watching this? He's fighting with the most friendly news network to his administration, which I thought was the number one sign that they knew this was a complete flatlined disaster for them, when he melted down with (inaudible)



POMPEO: Yes. Harsher words for Kaitlan Collins than Vladimir Putin is an odd way to held a press conference when you've just met with the leader of Russia, a country with 1000 nuclear weapons, a real capability to inflict harm on the United States through cyber and other means. We should be confronting them with the seriousness that they deserve. We should find places we can work together.



But we got to make clear that we're not going to provide you with 16 industries that you can't go after, essentially a target list for Putin on cyber. That's what we provided today. It's a - it was an odd thing to have done. I can't imagine why his staff would have permitted him to do that. But all in all demonstrates that America is now weaker today in a less strong position with respect to Russia than it was just 150 plus days ago.



INGRAHAM: Imagine if Trump had said, ok, we discussed the areas where they can't hack. So we have a list of places, we're not going to be in favor of view hacking, and we're all watching this together saying, "Wait a second, I didn't know there were areas we were allowing Russia to hack into our systems."



If Trump had said that, their heads would have exploded. I mean, it would have been on every news network tonight. I mean--



(CROSSTALK)



POMPEO: The times the Washington Post would - they had gone after, mind you, other countries are watching too, they don't want to know if that same list applies to Chinese and North Korean hackers as well. Everybody's going to want to know what the 17th industry is that it's a free for all.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, Taiwan's watching this tonight too. And that's a whole different subject. But that's, that's on the knife's edge as well. Secretary of State Pompeo, great to see you tonight.



And of the many recent victories, Biden's handed over to our adversaries. His administration's unwillingness to seriously confront China on the lab leak cover up is that thing among the most egregious. Here's our own Peter Doocy confronting Biden on the G7 agreement to let the WHO basically just take the lead on the investigation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, FOX NEWS: You signed on to the G7 communique that said the G7 were calling on China to open up to let the investigators in. What happens now?



BIDEN: China is trying very hard to project itself as a responsible and very, very forthcoming nation. What we should be doing and what I'm going to make an effort to do is rallying the world to work on what is going to be the physical mechanism available to detect early on the next pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The physical mechanism? How does he plan to do that as he turns a blind eye to this pandemic and how this started?



Joining us now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution senior fellow. Victor, when I heard that the physical mechanism for preventing the next pandemic, did your little antenna - I can see them, Victor, you have little antenna, did they pop up really high on your head? It's like, wait a second, what is this?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: I think I think the Chinese got to Joe Biden. They're saying we promise never, ever, ever, we really do promises will never happen again with the Cheshire cat smile. So they've established, whether we know it or not, deterrence. But we have to look at this from their point of view, for a year and a half they controlled the entire narrative of the origins of COVID because Donald Trump said there was a connection back a year ago, over a year ago. They said it has to be a lie, and they counted on that because they hated Donald Trump and the American left.



And then they said an anchorage, remember, in March of this year that crazy summit, mini summit. They said this is racist. They just recycled the left wing propaganda and said any suggestion that we may have had a connection between our lab and COVID is racist. And then the Trump card and the most tragic, Laura, and I don't know how to say this politely is they knew more than the American people. And you and I did that Dr. Fauci had routed gain of function research through Dr. Daszak into that lab. And they knew that and we didn't really know all of this.



So they had all of these cards that they were playing for a year and a half to disguise what really happened. And now Trump is not president. Even the left is embarrassed. They're starting to probe. And we have this trove of emails from Dr. Fauci, and now it gets really scary, because what are they going to do, an OJ style where they are going to keep lying about the connection, or they're going to privately call up the CIA or the NSC and say, Well, you know what, there was a there was a leak. We're not going to talk about it publicly, but we were trying to hide your role in it because you've subsidized some of the research that led to the leak. Or they're going to say, it will never happen again with the idea that very well, it could happen again and do a lot of damage and ruin the American economy and really shake our foundations.



INGRAHAM: Well, by the way, Victor.



HANSON: Or are they just - and that's a nice version, Laura, because they're basically saying, you should be happy, it's involuntary manslaughter and not murder.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Fauci, by the way, Victor engaged--



HANSON: It's going to get interesting.



INGRAHAM: And he engaged in a bit of revisionist history on the whole lab leak theory. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: If you go back then, even though you lean towards feeling that this is more likely a natural occurrence, we always felt that you've got to keep an open mind. All of us. We didn't get up and start announcing it, but we said, keep an open mind and continue to look. So I think it's a bit of a distortion to say that we deliberately suppress that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Didn't he - he was thanked for advising on the scientific letter that proclaimed that it wasn't a lab leak, and it was a natural occurrence. And now he's saying, "Oh, this was - oh, we were always open minded." I'd just say, flat out lie.



HANSON: Yes. That's pathetic. He knew that Dr. Daszak had loaded - signed these to the letter in Lancet. He knew that the investigation that went over to Wuhan was sanctioned by the Chinese. And it was ideologically cleansed for a predetermine result, he knew all of that. And he didn't - he made fun of people and what he did was he conflated two different things, legitimate concern that the lab had a role with gain in function research with the origins of COVID. And he tried to suppress that by saying, well, all of these conspiracy nuts are saying that the Chinese Military made a bio weapon and released it to kill Americans. And they were not saying that. They were saying that this was a sloppy procedure that we had a hand- -



INGRAHAM: Well, we should never had our money there.



HANSON: --in the gain of function research. Yes. And he just conflated that to distort reality and hide his own role in subsidizing gain of function research in China that I think and I think you and all of our listeners do too, may have had a fundamental role in the creation of this virus.



INGRAHAM: All right, Victor. Thank you. Great to see it tonight. And Biden and his blue state cohorts are now taking a victory lap. Just now about reopening.



Ron DeSantis has opened his state, he did over a year ago, has some thoughts on that. Plus, he's going to tell us how his state is going to help with the border crisis. Stay there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): This was the first state to initiate a stay-at- home order. This was a state that was guided by science, by data, by facts, by observed evidence, not ideology.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): What New York has done is extraordinary. We went literally from worst to first. We're going to light all the state assets, Empire State Building in blue and gold and we're going to have fireworks.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What preening? Poltroons, ok. These blue state governors actually want you to believe that ending their insane lockdown policies a year after red states did means that they're the great heroes of the moment. Oh really?



For instance, despite locking down hard for months and mandating universal masking, New York's overall COVID deaths rate is 56 percent higher than Florida's, which ended its lockdown over a year ago. Likewise, their death rate dwarf those of Georgia and Texas.



And while California's rate was on par with those red states, what happened to their economy was crushed under Gavin Newsom's reign of terror. The state's unemployment rate in April, 8.3 percent. It's devastating. The second worst in the nation. New York's was right behind it, 8.2 percent. Now, compare that with Texas, 6.7 percent, 4.8 percent in Georgia, and 4.3 percent in Georgia.



Joining me now governor Ron DeSantis. Governor, great to see you tonight. Now, President Biden is also planning on independence from COVID party on July 4. But of course, he made Kristi Noem cancel the fireworks at Mount Rushmore in a vindictive act. What is this theater? It was COVID theater, now it's no COVID theater.



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Yes. I think it's a head scratcher what he's doing. I mean, Laura, I think when you showed that with these lockdown states, we got to make sure this doesn't happen to our country again. The default should be freedom. And then if you have data to support policies, then you have to have a reason to do it. And I think what ended up happening is you had the 15 days to slow the spread and that just kind of turned into a perpetual lockdown in states other than like Florida and Georgia, who really fought to get everything open. That can't be the way it is.



And I talked to small business owners, I talked to people who have jobs saved because of what we did every day in Florida. And to a man they will say, if we had had those policies in New York or California here, I would have lost my job, I would have lost my business. My kids wouldn't have been able to be in school. And so we handled it in a way that really looked out for the best interests of our entire society, including our schoolchildren, and we are proud of what we did.



INGRAHAM: Governor, former Biden COVID advisor Andy Slavitt is still predicting doom and gloom in your state.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANDY SLAVITT, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER FOR COVID RESPONSE: I think what you will see is in communities, perhaps in the southeast, where vaccination rates are lower, I think you will see outbreaks, particularly come fall. And we'll see these in amusement parks, and we'll see them in churches, and we'll see them in weddings. We'll see them in places where people are not vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Governor, the sky is always falling in Slavitt-land.



DESANTIS: And I think also, in vaccinations, we have done between 85 and 90 percent of our senior population has gotten shots. We haven't mandated it, of course, for anybody. And so I think the key is have the vulnerable people been vaccinated. And so I think that most states actually in the country at this point have done a really good job.



So you're never going to have zero COVID cases, but this is clearly in a much different posture than it was last year, and we should be thankful for that rather than try to scare everybody and rile people up for the umpteenth time.



INGRAHAM: Governor, I also want to get to a partnership that you are entering into with your colleague, Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, who has a huge problem, of course, in the border area, where thousands of people a day crossing illegally. You're going to send Florida law enforcement officers to help, and in Arizona, as well.



DESANTIS: Sure. So, when we have emergency situations, states help each other out. We've gotten a lot of help over the years responding to hurricanes. This is a disaster, and it is an emergency for people like Texas and Arizona. They asked all governors to be able to send support. Florida is the first one to answer the call. We are going to have personnel from our state law enforcement agencies, and then we have a number of our sheriffs' departments who raised their hands. They wanted to be part of it, as well.



This does affect everyone, Laura. I, just a couple weeks ago, was meeting with some of my sheriffs in north Florida, some of the rural counties. They said the number one problem is that methamphetamine, and it's almost all coming in from across the southern border. Well, what has been happening these last six months, this stuff is pouring across. It is damaging our society. It is hurting people's lives. It's causing people to lose their life to these drug overdoses.



So we think it's something that, one, when they ask, we want to be good Americans, but we also think it is good for our state to get this under control. And if the federal government is unwilling or unable to act, than the states are just going to have to step up.



INGRAHAM: Governor, I'm going to ask you the same question I asked Governor Abbott. Given everything that has happened, do you believe the Biden administration's handling of this border is willful, purposeful neglect?



DESANTIS: I do, because we had policies that were working. Laura, you know, things happen sometimes you have got to respond to that are beyond your control. This is a situation that was under control because Donald Trump had good policies that worked. They intentionally undid all of those policies, knowing full well what the ramifications would be, and the results have been catastrophic.



INGRAHAM: Governor, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



And coming up, Raymond Arroyo breaks down the pageantry of the Biden-Putin summit and the media's attempt, albeit lame, to spend at. "Seen and Unseen" next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we examine the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo, safely back from the border. And between your reports, Raymond, you have been watching Biden's summit with Vladimir Putin. Now, some in the media, they were really trying their hardest to spin Biden's stature before it even started.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The handshake, Biden looked Putin in the eye with a smile, Putin looked away. It's about how you project strength.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Who goes first? Who extends their hands first? And there was that moment of --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, exactly. Biden did --



WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR, THE SITUATION ROOM: There was that handshake, and it was a significant handshake.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, objectively, Biden had a very shaky week, as you have been pointing out. He has been focusing on side issues, confused often. He has lost his way both physically and otherwise. And just look at him next to Vladimir Putin, please. The body language tells the tale. Putin is taking space, he's man spreading. He looks like a mafia don accepting tribute. Biden is physically shrinking. He looks like he is waiting for the family to pick them up at the home. He's sheltering in place.



But this is what happens, when the stakes are this high, you can't let this happen in public. Who is controlling the room? It's not Biden. And for comparison's sake, look at Trump and Putin bilat. Look at that. Trump in ceding no physical ground to him, at all, Laura. He's taking the space. That's a challenge, physically, just optically.



INGRAHAM: Trump looked comfortable. He looked comfortable in a room with other leaders, who, they are strong leaders. Angela Merkel is not a dumb person. She is a really smart person. Macron might not be large in stature, but he is not a dummy. And you have got Putin who is a killer -- he is a killer. I mean that in the nicest of ways, of course.



ARROYO: The curious thing -- speaking of killer, there was a moment where Putin was tickled, and it is when Russian security rushed in and hassled the American press corps. They were screaming. Biden is genially taking it in. He's smiling, no sense of alarm or distress. Again, he always seems to be in the wrong play, Laura, unaware of what's happening. Let's hope the bilat went better than this final press conference, and boy, was he pooped when he began.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Hello, everyone. Well, I've just finished the last meeting of this week's long trip, the U.S.-Russia summit. I caught part of President Trump's -- Putin's press conference.



We rallied our fellow democracies to make concert -- concerted commitments.



When I talked about the pipeline that cyber hit for $5 million, that ransomware hit in the United States.



If in fact, they violate these basic norms, we will respond cyber. He knows, in the cyber way.



What next? What is going to happen next is we are going to be able to look back, look ahead.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I love the Trump flashback. I saw President Trump's -- Putin's presser. He is unsteady, Laura. The cognitive difficulties are more apparent in these big moments. One wonders what is really going through Putin's mind, though, when he saw Biden shuffle in with his notecards.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, this was so disturbing, not just because we have seen someone in decline, someone in decline pushed out onto the world stage who looks like he should be finding the tapioca bowl, OK. It is just wrong. It's terrible to do that to someone. But now it's serious because it has national and international consequences. This is really serious. And the Democrats are irresponsible in nominating him to be president of the United States. Everyone knows it. They're not going to say. They all know it. It's a joke.



ARROYO: At one point he said foreign policy is the logical extension of personal relationships. No, it isn't. Foreign policy is the extension of soft and hard power and values. And that takes might and strength. And we didn't see much of it today.



He made a big deal of saying there were no angry or hyperbolic exchanges with Putin. No, it seems he saved those for that CNN reporter you played earlier. He later apologized. I want to play that. And listen to the end of this, Laura. He gives us insight into his thinking as he went into this bilat with Putin. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I owe my last questioner an apology. I shouldn't have been such a wise guy. Look, to be a good reporter, you have got to be negative, you have got to have a negative view of life, it seems to me, the way you all -- you never ask positive questions.



There is a value to being realist and putting on an optimistic front, an optimistic face.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: So basically, this is an optimistic front, Laura. He knows nothing is coming of this thing. Why do the summit at all? No wonder Putin trashed him. When asked what they talked about he offered we talked about what his mother said.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: Boris the old "Rocky and Bullwinkle" right there. That was a really bad Russian accent, OK?



There was one positive Biden performance on late night.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Here's the deal. Nobody is better than you, and I know we can do better than that, no joke.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I appreciate that, sir.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I appreciate you, Merv.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The guy that runs England, Boris Karloff, Boris Johnson, excuse. Then I met the high school kid who runs France, macaroni, had tea with the queen. I'm the president guy, come on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Laura, that Biden is a lot more snappy than the other guy. And you know, as Biden would say, Joey, keep them laughing. Back to you, Shannon.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: Thank you, Bret.



And brand-new data on vaccinating and masking kids under 18 should be a wake-up call to every medical professional. So, why hasn't it been? Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is here next with the details, and answers.



INGRAHAM: Now, the medical establishment's list of pandemics sins is pretty long, but the most egregious is their reckless disregard for our kids' safety. The FDA released alarming findings that 12 to 15-year-olds given the Pfizer vaccine experience serious adverse effects at a rate eight times higher than what big pharma previously reported, how convenient. Likewise, data out of Canada shows that among 20 to 29 years old, the risk of serious harm from the AstraZeneca vaccine is 37.5 percent greater than getting severely ill from COVID. Now, imagine the risk to even younger people.



Here with me now is Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford who has a piece coming out tomorrow with another star, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, on this very topic. Dr. Bhattacharya, why is this data being ignored?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: It really shouldn't be. The risk that children face from COVID itself is vanishingly small. And this is an emergency use vaccine, and we don't know all of its characteristics. Data are coming out to suggest that myocarditis risk, for instance, does happen in children. If there is even any risk at all for this vaccine in children, why give it to them is the argument I'd make. I'd say wait and see rather than rush forward with this. It doesn't make much sense.



INGRAHAM: Now, Jerome Adams, you might remember him, the former surgeon general under President Trump, made a comment about vaccinating young people, saying no matter your age or perceived risk, the risk of myocarditis or blood clots or hospitalizations or death from COVID-19 far exceed any known risk from the vaccine. Doctor, is that correct?



BHATTACHARYA: That's not right, unfortunately. I respect Dr. Adams quite a bit, but I think he just got this wrong. The rate at which kids suffer from COVID is very low. More kids died last year of the flu then died of COVID. Whereas the risk of the vaccines, we already are seeing, for instance, in Israel I think the rate of myocarditis in kids given the vaccine is somewhere in the order of one in 5,000. Basically, you are balancing a very, very low risk of benefit against -- even a small risk of harm would tilt you to say no.



If you are older, of course the vaccine is a good idea because the risk of COVID is so bad if you were to get it. The vaccine, you could accept some side effects because you prevent a bad risk. For children, the calculation is completely different. So I'm not sure what Dr. Adams is talking about there.



INGRAHAM: Well, the U.K. seems like it's pretty wary about vaccinating children. "The Daily Telegraph" reporting that "Experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization are expected to make a recommendation against the vaccination of under 18s. The statement is set to say more time is needed to assess the studies." But meanwhile, I just heard tonight, Dr. Bhattacharya, that in Washington, D.C., a very prominent Catholic school named Gonzaga is going to be requiring students who enroll to have the COVID vaccine. That's a private Catholic institution putting parents in a very difficult position.



BHATTACHARYA: Yes, some colleges have done that around the country, as well, mandating vaccines for young people. I think in a situation like this where we have an emergency use vaccine, it really is unethical to mandate it. It can be a personal decision, if you are very scared of COVID as a 20- year-old, maybe you take it. I can understand that. But as a leader of an institution to mandate that everyone take it, the kids in your charge take it, does not make much sense to me.



INGRAHAM: Now, Dr. Bhattacharya, parents in Florida recently sent their kids masks to a lab for analysis, and the report that came out of this showed that the masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks. Are you surprised?



BHATTACHARYA: Not even a little. Anyone who has little children, and they have them around for just a little while with a cold can understand, you're going to get all kinds of things on the mask at the end of the day if you require kids to wear it. It's just like the vaccine, asking kids to wear the mask, there is no real benefit, I think, from it, as far as disease spread. Kids spread the disease much less efficiently than adults. And there's just harm, I think. So I think, again, with kids, we've really mistreated them. We treated them as if they were vectors of the disease when they are really not. It's like the most important --



INGRAHAM: No, it's child abuse. I'm going to say it, it's child abuse, making kids where masks. Dr. Bhattacharya, thank you.



We are going to show you what I was doing in Florida today. Hint, it involves a gun and a live shooter simulation.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Police officer. Let me see your hands. You're surrounded. There is no way out of the situation. Hands up and you'll live.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That is just a small part of the report we're going to bring you tomorrow night. You do not want to miss it. My heart is still pounding.

