'The Ingraham Angle' on America selling out to Democrats' agenda

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham, this is the "Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. It's a heinous assault of a female soldier by Afghan refugees on a New Mexico base. And the reaction from the media has been essentially crickets.

Tonight in Ingraham investigation with the Congresswoman demanding answers. Plus, Broadway's biggest night turns into a BLM and vaccine promo adequate. And Harry and Megan release more hot air at a climate conference. Of course, it's Raymond Arroyo. It's all in seen and unseen.

But first, the great American sell-out. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".

Now, they've worked overtime to deny, obscure and deflect the truth. But Democrats are conspiring with an array of activists and business leaders on plans that are already well underway. Now, more significant than that obscene $3.5 trillion grab bag, these two unofficial policies will weaken and change America forever. Simply stated, this stealth agenda includes maintaining open borders and surrendering to China.

The activists think America is evil, that we're living on stolen land, and they want to get as many New Democrat voters in here as quickly as possible. And then there's the donor class who always loved cheap labor, never fans of immigration enforcement, they prefer the free flow of goods and services. And they don't care how it affects any of the little people they never have.

And as for China, the Biden administration's concern for human rights, totally out the window. They're happy to ignore cruel deprivations of basic rights to dissent, worship, a fair trial, et cetera. So long as the CCP makes some, I don't know, unenforceable pledge on climate change, save the planet, but let those Uyghurs die.

And with these dupes in the White House, there isn't a top investment bank or multinational in the world, that would think of staring money away from China. Why bother? The sad fact is, by the end of Biden's two years - first two years in office, America will be home to several million more migrants and hundreds of thousands of refugees. And as we obsess over our diversity and newfound multiculturalism, China will have likely grown a lot more powerful than America, both economically and militarily.

Now, don't get deceived when every now and then for political expediency's sake, the Biden team will take action that seems to run counter to their agenda, like deporting some Haitians. New York Times will even write about it. But that's all for show.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS HOST: How many have been released into the U.S. ?

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: They're released on conditions and approximately, I think, it's about 10,000 or so, 12,000.

WALLACE: Have been released?

MAYORKAS: Yes.

WALLACE: And of the 5000 that are still in process?

MAYORKAS: We will make determinations whether they will be returned to Haiti based on our public health and public interest authorities.

WALLACE: So are we talking about a total of 12,000, or could it be even higher?

MAYORKAS: It could be even higher.

INGRAHAM: I wouldn't buy a car from that guy. He's lying when he says, it could be higher. No, Mr. Secretary, it will be higher, exponentially higher.

By ditching most all of Trump's effective enforcement tools at the border, the Biden administration sent a message to the world that our border is de facto open. Now local media in South and Central America is running ads hawking passage for anyone who wants to cross into America. The cost is anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000 now, which they can pay off in installments while they're working here illegally.

Now, these are economic migrants. They're not legitimate asylum seekers. But there is literally zero deterrence from the Biden administration. In fact, they want this to continue. New voters and cheap labor, it's a win- win for Democrats.

WALLACE: Why didn't you build, forgive me, a wall, or a fence, to stop them from walking in this flood of people coming across the damage?

MAYORKAS: Because this is the policy of this administration. We do not agree with the building of the wall. The law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief. That is actually one of our proudest traditions.

INGRAHAM: Can you believe this guy? He's proud of what they're doing down there on the border. It's disgusting. Then again, DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas himself, is kind of a smooth talking corrupt-o-crat, who has a long tradition of working overtime for the elites who skirt the rules. And now he oversees a bigger scam at the border.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Some have argued and there's certainly in the actions that have been taken a reason to argue that the administration is loosening enforcement.

MAYORKAS: I don't know that that is the framing that I would use. What I would say is we are implementing fairness and justice.

WALLACE: The statistics of your own department show that the flood of people coming illegally across the border has gotten worse under the Biden administration.

MAYORKAS: So I wouldn't call it a flood.

INGRAHAM: It's not a flood. I wouldn't frame it that way. But China's watching these clowns run America into the ground. They see all this happening. And they must be thinking, how hard can it be to eclipse and dominate another country that loathes itself so much that it doesn't even think it deserves a border, or that U.S. citizenship is a privilege, not a right.

No one in the Chinese government is going to lose much sleep over Biden's posture toward the CCP. They know they already control Biden and his family. Never forget, they already helped make Hunter Biden rich. And now they get to toy with John Kerry, who just can't stop showering China with praise over climate change.

JOHN KERRY, U.S. SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: If China makes a move and does something positive and constructive, it's important to recognize that. But it's important to try to sit down to understand exactly where the differences are and where they may be able to be bridged.

INGRAHAM: He said that President Xi takes this very personally last week, and thanked him personally. It's so humiliating. Forget everything that China has done to prove itself to be untrustworthy. To conceal the origins of COVID-19, we should have cut off all engagement with them just at that point. Of course, crushing dissent, making activists just disappear, none of it matters to the political elites, none of it. And certainly not to our tycoons who see opportunity where barbarity exists.

ELON MUSK, CO-FOUNDER, TESLA: China spends a lot of resources and efforts applying the latest digital technologies in different industries, including the automobile industry, making China a global leader in digitalization. Tesla will continue to expand investment and R&D efforts in China. I look forward to meeting you soon. And I send my best wishes to the 2021 World Internet Conference.

INGRAHAM: The fact is the CEOs are responding to the political climate here at home. They've watched as our leaders, political military leaders in the U.S. have downplayed the China threat.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: China is going to eat our lunch. Come on, man.

KERRY: There is no U.S. strategy to try to push back against or be in conflict with China.

GENERAL MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: China is a rising power. That is not to say, however, that they are an enemy.

BIDEN: They're not a competition for us.

INGRAHAM: If our own government doesn't seem to care if China does things like threaten Taiwan, or slaughters the Uyghurs, destroys freedom in Hong Kong. Then why should Elon Musk, or Tim Cook, or the head of Goldman Sachs for that matter?

The most recent example, though, of Biden's embarrassing capitulation to the CCP came in the form of a prisoner swap. China took two businessmen prisoner to force the U.S. to drop its extradition request of a Huawei executive in Canada. The White House's chief propagandist Jen Psaki, of course, insisted, this was all an uncanny coincidence.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think it's important to note and to be very clear about this, there is no link. It is not - it is a - we have an independent Justice Department. We can't determine how the Chinese or others manage their business over there. It's a little bit different.

INGRAHAM: China's own state-run media outlets have been bragging nonstop about the party's deft handling of the matter. The Biden administration can spin this any way they want, and they will. But in the real world, everyone from business execs to foreign leaders to desperate migrants are seeing the truth.

America's borders are undefended and it's returning to its pre-Trump posture of submission to China. Once again, the world believes that the future will rise or fall in Beijing, not Washington. And as long as old Joe's in charge, they're probably right. And that's the "Angle".

Joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution, Senior Fellow, author of The Dying Citizen. Pre order your copy today.

Victor, you wrote a very important column today about Americans becoming kind of numb to all of this insanity. On the China question, specifically, how big a deal was this Huawei prisoner swap they're trying to say it was a big coincidence today at the White House?

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: Well, I think they're confused by us. I think they're getting so many concessions on this deal, but also as John Kerry on climate change. And then with General Milley, don't forget his phone call, to the Chinese top military leader, advising him and if we ever would even think about attacking them.

And then you add in that our cheap point man on COVID is somebody who helped fund probably gain of engineering at the locus classicus of the pandemic in Wuhan. And then he told us from the very beginning along with people like Bill Gates, that China was a very constructive partner.

So when they look at all this, they think, wow, aren't these people going to defend their own interest? And that's the only thing we have going for them. They're so bewildered by this administration that they never see anything like it, but they're going to act on it.

I don't think Joe Biden even - I don't think the left, Laura, cares anymore about winning public support. They're down 18 points a day in the Rasmussen daily poll. And I - every one of these issues that you articulated, the border, Afghanistan, inflation, energy, nobody has any - there's no public support for.

I think they just want to rush through, like you said, get $2 million a year. That's what's predicted across the borders illegally. And maybe in two years before they lose the midterms, or maybe in four, by executive order, they'll have 6, 8 million new people. They're just one vote short from the filibuster, getting rid of the filibuster or the Electoral College, or getting rid of the nine persons Supreme Court. So change the system, change the demography.

And how that manifests itself, you've noticed that they don't even care anymore that Joe Biden doesn't answer questions, or he says, there's trillionaires in existence, or just get your passport and saunter down to the Kabul, or jump on a plane. There are no vaccinations until he became President. (inaudible) just outright--

INGRAHAM: Yes. I just wanted to ask you - a lot of people are--

(CROSSTALK)

HANSON: But I think their attitude is now, ok, he's cognitive challenge. What are you going to do about it? Maybe it's--

INGRAHAM: Victor, Victor, Victor, hold on, hold on. Hold on. One of my friends had asked a question and I really didn't have a great answer for it. So I'm going to ask you. Why does the left love China so much, given the repression in China, given the fact that there's very little freedom in China, minorities are brutalized in China? Why is the left cozying up to China?

HANSON: Well, that's a good question in contrast or behavior with the Russians. I think one of them is because it still has a allegiance to communism or statism or totalitarianism. It's the only major country in the world that says it's Communist or leftist. All the others are either minor, or they're bankrupt. But China, even though it's probably a hyper capitalist, crony capitalism in many ways, the left still likes the idea of Mao.

Remember, the adviser for Obama said Mao was our hero and every once a while a leftist let's help the truth that they admire that. And then also I'll be frank in this era of identity politics, they see China as part of the other. So that it suffers from racism, because it's a non-supposed--

INGRAHAM: Well, because we're evil. So the bottom line is because we're evil. Yes, because we're evil that they believe America is evil - evil past. It's like anyone but America, especially a country that can control all these choices. Like, you can't just travel where you want, or do what you want. You're watched, you're surveilled. And they keep everything in order.

HANSON: Yes. It's a foreign extension or manifestation of the other at home, the left wing other, and that's the victim. And China - even though it's a victimizer, or an oppressor, in the mind of the left it's a - it's part of the other and it's a socialist country. And it's a force for liberation and equity and inclusion and diversity, even though it's exactly--

INGRAHAM: Yes. None of that makes sense. All right. I got to ask you about domestic politics. Everyone wonders whether Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema will hold out. And those two or combination of those two and maybe one other person could stop this $3.5 trillion spending bill. They want to go into people's bank accounts and monitor them.

Do you think that Nancy Pelosi would bring a bill to the floor if she knew that was ultimately going to die in the Senate?

HANSON: No, I think their degree of courage, I'm not trying to deprecate them, depends on the polls. And I think if you'd asked me that question three weeks ago, they would have probably gone along with it. And now they look at the polls, and they don't know how long this freefall is going to last, and how [ph] load Biden's going to get.

But they realize if they vote for some of these crazy ideas, they're not going to be reelected, or their political careers are going to be ended. So they're going to get more emboldened and courageous. The poor Biden is polling.

INGRAHAM: I hope you're right on that. I'm not sure - I'm not sure I'd hold out that hope. But, Victor, great to see you tonight as always.

And now, back to the Democrats' first agenda item, open borders. In addition to the 12,000 Mayorkas admitted, have already been released into the country just in the past few weeks, there's a new wave of migrants on the march here.

"A source with Panama's security ministry told Reuters that between 3,500 to 4,000 migrants are now passing through migration reception stations there. And 16,000 are waiting their turn in Colombia to also be smuggled through parts of Latin America by a boat."

Joining me now is Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council president. Brandon. I mean, as long as they know they're going to be able to, for the most part, stay, is there any end in this trail of migrants that's going to continue to overwhelm our system?

BRANDON JUDD, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL PRESIDENT: No, absolutely not. Until we get back to a position of strength, like what we were in under President Trump, we're going to continue to see this flood. And let me - it's not a flood, it's a tsunami. It's over and over again. The tsunamis of people coming into this country illegally. We have to go back to the policies of Trump in order to get this under control. If we don't, the catch and release is going to continue and people are going to continue to come.

In Del Rio alone, since the Haitians were underneath the bridge, we have caught people from Gambia, Senegal, Angola, that's in the western African nations. Then we've caught people from Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, from South America. And, of course, the Central Americans, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala. We're seeing people from all over the globe. They continue to come because they know that Joe Biden is going to release them into United States. There's no reason for them to stop.

INGRAHAM: Brandon, do you agree that this - the big show that we're going to send some of these people back to Haiti, and I know there were some sent, but there weren't very many, maybe under 2,000 out of the 15-or-so thousand? That was just kind of a bone they had to throw to the pro enforcement - middle of the road Democrats out there. I mean, that's just a drop in the bucket, is it not?

JUDD: Oh, it is. It's the deflection. It's what they do in this administration to try to show that, hey, we are, in fact, doing something. In reality, the vast majority, upwards of 60 percent to 70 percent of the people that crossed the border illegally will ultimately be released into the United States.

We're talking about millions of people under this administration. This tsunami will continue until the public stands up and tells him he has got to stop.

INGRAHAM: Now, do you think the Democrats who are whining about the border agents on horseback, would they have had any trouble if there were agents on horseback, or police officers on horseback on January 6? Would they have had a problem with that?

JUDD: No, they would have applauded it, of course.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

JUDD: They would have said, what a great job they were doing. That's what they would have done.

INGRAHAM: Throwing the mounted officers under the bus, Mayorkas is just so bad on this. He also had the gall to say this. Watch.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Can the Border Patrol count on you and President Biden to come to a determination based on the facts and not based on Twitter outrage?

MAYORKAS: They sure can. They are heroic, what they do. I'm incredibly proud to work alongside them.

INGRAHAM: Brandon, do your agents believe him?

JUDD: We are heroic. That part is true. He doesn't believe it that's why he made those comments. There is no way this investigation is going to be fair and impartial. When President Biden says, those agents will pay, they are going to have to come up with something. Investigations are never impartial when you have a President of the United States that is giving them their marching orders, and he did that.

INGRAHAM: Brandon, thank you. Good to see you tonight.

And a shocking story from Friday that has received almost no coverage from the media. Reports from a New Mexico army base that a female soldier was assaulted by a group of Afghan refugees. The Congresswoman represents this district, has been trying to get answers, has some breaking news in moments. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Last week we told you about two male Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, who were charged with heinous crimes, including child sex and spousal abuse. Yes, on U.S. soil. And now we've learned the FBI is investigating more alleged crimes by male Afghan refugees. This time against a female U.S. service member at Fort Bliss, New Mexico.

Fox's chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher has this story. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Laura, we are getting more precise information on the attack itself. But nobody is explaining how the attack was allowed to happen, or how much oversight these 10,000 Afghan refugees have on Fort Bliss. The attack happened at the basis DiAna housing complex in New Mexico back on September 19.

The unnamed female service member was reporting for the start of her shift around midnight when three to four Afghan refugees attacked her and physically injured her, were told the attack was not sexual and that the woman was able to eventually break free and that her injuries are not considered serious.

The base says, the buddy system was in play at the time, but the attack happened before the service member was able to connect with her partner. The FBI is handling the case and the Afghan suspects have not yet been identified. Remember, because of the chaotic and haphazard circumstances surrounding the Afghan pull up, most of the evacuees were never fully vetted. Some were never vetted at all.

So while we work to resettle some 60,000 or 70,000 refugees in the United States, we still do not know how many criminals or bad actors are among them. Several GOP lawmakers have sent a letter to the Biden administration asking in part, quoting here, "How many Afghan nationals are waiting on background checks at a transit site? How many Afghan nationals have been paroled into the United States?"

This comes as two Afghan refugees have been indicted with federal crimes at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. One of the refugees is facing three counts of raping a minor and one count of attempted rape on a minor. Another refugee is accused of trying to strangle and suffocate his wife. And she claims, he threatened to send her back to the Taliban, so they could deal with her. Laura.

INGRAHAM: Trace, shocking. And joining me now, Republican New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, who represents the district where these alleged assaults by Afghan refugees occurred.

Congresswoman, you have an update for us tonight. Explain.

REP. YVETTE HERRELL (R-NM): Yes. Thanks for having me. And first off, of course, my thoughts and prayers are with the service member's family. But here's what's shocking, Laura. So far in this investigation, no one has been arrested, no one has been charged, and no one has had their parole provoked - revoked by ICE. This simply cannot be happening.

If we cannot guarantee the safety of our service members on American military installations, then how do we ensure the safety of the American people once this resettlement starts, and this is anywhere in the United States of America?

INGRAHAM: Well, there's apparently unbeknownst to this host, until a few minutes ago, we learned you have to have a buddy system on a U.S. military base where we're bringing in these Afghan refugees who we were told, I guess, we're all going to be translators and interpreters. And these were going to - these were our allies, and we made them promises. And apparently they're assaulting our service members, and now we need a buddy system to walk on our own base? How can that be right?

HERRELL: Right. It makes no sense. Here we are using taxpayer dollars to erect these villages so that we can house these refugees. And now not only do we have to have the buddy system, now they have to have extra security cameras, more lighting. And this just doesn't make sense. If these are really the people that came to America, got on the planes, came for a better life to actually keep their families and themselves safe, and then they're going to commit a heinous crime against a service member on a military installation? It makes no sense.

And this is why we have been pushing and asking the tough questions, who is coming into our country? How many are SIV holders? How many actually helped the coalition and U.S. forces? But we're not getting any answers from this administration.

INGRAHAM: Well, I can say 8 U.S.C. 1227 is the provision of our code that delineates when an alien becomes deportable. OK. Various things you can have done to become immediately deportable. One of them is to commit a crime. You are immediately a deportable alien under U.S. law. So we need to know who these people were, they need to be quickly tried, and this has to be expedited.

I mean, so you're a sitting Congresswoman, and you can't get answers on this?

HERRELL: We can't. In fact, we asked for a briefing. The minute we found out about it, we actually went to leadership on Fort Bliss and said, we need a briefing. And one of the things we were told was, well, when you bring this many people into one setting, you can expect these kinds of things to happen.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, who said that to you? Who said that to you? Who was it?

HERRELL: One of the members on the briefing call that we had the other day. And in fact, I think it was somebody from ICE or DHS. But it didn't make any sense at all for them to be so flippant about it. And here's the thing. The administration, by their own admission, said that these background checks, this vetting, was not working but they would try to catch up on the backend. Well, you only have to go as far as the service member, a female, who was attacked on a U.S. military installation to see how that backend process is going to work. It's not going to work, and it's putting the American people in harm's way.

INGRAHAM: People are watching this across the country, they can't believe this is the United States of America. I can't believe this is America, this is actually happening in our country. Do we know what happened specifically? The word "assault" can mean a lot of things. It could be horrific, sexual assault. It can be shoving someone. Do we have any clue as to what this was? None of it is good, but did you ask, what was this assault? And did they -- the commander of the base, and no one will tell you anything?

HERRELL: They wouldn't. We asked for at least a 30,000-foot overview because we knew that it was under investigation.

INGRAHAM: This is ridiculous.

HERRELL: They were not going to tell us the breakdown of the buddy system. They have kept it very hush-hush.

INGRAHAM: I bet.

HERRELL: And I believe the American people need transparency.

INGRAHAM: Republicans have to say, we are not funding this. The way you get their attention is like, we are not giving you any additional funding until we have complete transparency on all of this, on all of it.

HERRELL: Right. That is exactly right. We deserve to know what's happening. We deserve to know that we can be safe in our own homes. And we deserve to know who is coming into our country and what this administration is doing.

INGRAHAM: Congresswoman, demand answers. It's your district. You have a right, and we all have the right to know. But you get the answers for us, we'll have you back. Thank you.

And coming up, Broadway's biggest night didn't highlighted stats of the stage, but rather BLM and vaccines. Plus Harry and Meghan create some royal broiled CO2 at a climate event. Raymond Arroyo has it. "Seen and Unseen" is next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, the Tony Awards, honestly, we're really doing the Tony Awards? Celebrating the return of Broadway. It was on CBS last night. How were those ratings, Ray-Ray?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, this show should have closed out of town, Laura. It was the lowest Tony Awards ratings ever. Half of the all-time low audience that turned out in 2019. Part of the problem is while the audience is craving a little escapism and a hummable tune, they got BLM talk and vaccine advocacy. I watched, so you didn't have to, Ingraham.

(MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We've got to ask that you wear that mask until everything feels right. Because it's no great but the can about your neighbor when Broadway is back tonight.

Yes, a page has been turned and the lesson has been learned, and now Broadway is back tonight. But you can't get a seat unless you get that vaccine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Breonna Taylor. Breonna Taylor. Breonna Taylor.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: George Floyd. George Floyd.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This land that we are standing on tonight is Native American land.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You can't stop this beat. Not this black beat. This beat will resist arrest. Arrest. Arrest. Arrest.

ARROYO: Can't you hear America singing along, Laura. They weren't. They were watching Sunday night football.

But it is sad to see this. This was once, Broadway was once a uniquely American art form, Laura. It created stars, Yul Brynner, Julie Andrews, Gene Kelly, and popular music that defined the country. It has now become an instrument of division and protests and alienation, and it's just not fun, not at these prices.

INGRAHAM: By the way, I couldn't believe Anthony Fauci was doing that Rockettes kick in the background. He did it pretty good. He got that leg up pretty high. Was that he? Someone else?

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: No, I don't think it was Anthony Fauci.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, just shouting out names and then the audience, like Pavlovian -- it is so -- it is just so, it's all off.

ARROYO: It's hectoring.

INGRAHAM: Nobody is watching.

ARROYO: Storytelling and music can move the heart and the mind. That kind of hectoring never works. But among the standing ovations, Laura, that deservedly won acclaim, from Kristin Chenoweth to Idina Menzel to Audra McDonald, there was one who turned a performance that, well, everyone recognizes this star. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Broadway is back thanks to the support of New York's own senator, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator Schumer?

(APPLAUSE)

INGRAHAM: I was like, get rid of that. He steels. He bombs the show, not steels the show.

ARROYO: You would have sworn he was starring in a new revival of "The Producers." He produced all right, Laura. They are hailing Schumer's latest show, "Hello Dollars." He's slipped $16 billion Broadway bailout in to that COVID relief bill. Bear in mind, 160,000 small businesses closed during the shutdown. But Broadway producers got billions in welfare thanks to Schumer.

And to give you an example, the musical "Hamilton" got its shot. They received up to $50 million in taxpayer money. And they can use the money any way they like. Pretty good. In the room where it happened, I guess.

INGRAHAM: And if you haven't seen "Hamilton" then you didn't get Raymond's shot line. OK, you didn't understand the shot line. So very clever.

ARROYO: When tickets are $350 a seat, Laura, they can afford to not take welfare. They make $100 million a year off that show. Come on.

INGRAHAM: And over at Central Park, there was another advocacy event, Raymond, the Global Citizen Concert. And somehow I missed this, but the welcome by Mayor de Blasio, that didn't go so well.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: New York City is proud to be at the forefront of the climate revolution with our own New York City green new deal.

(BOOS)

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Laura, you can see from this action why the only raised $1.1 billion, which is 16 times less than Broadway got in welfare. You'll remember, he was also booted, that rained out New York homecoming concert a few weeks back. But no matter, when you are a global citizen, Laura, fighting poverty and climate change, you need a royal to speak for you. Cue the Montecito royals.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it. It is a lot. And some people are just over it. But if everyone is over it, it's never going to be over.

INGRAHAM: I'm glad she let him speak. I'm glad she let him speak. That was actually very nice, he got up to speak a little bit tonight. Or last weekend.

ARROYO: Inspiring oratory, isn't it, Laura? You can see why they had less of an audience, believe it or not, than the Tony Awards, almost by half. And that was with big stars, J-Lo and Coldplay. They had the biggest acts in the world. Not a big turnout. And Laura -- go ahead

INGRAHAM: But Raymond, you missed something. You missed something, because Netflix was filming them the whole time. They were like, they are so accessible. They royals are so accessible. And meanwhile you see the Netflix guy behind them filming. It was all done for the Netflix.

ARROYO: It's all for the documentary.

INGRAHAM: What else, real quick?

ARROYO: Well, a lot of people, Laura, are hoping that by Christmas the COVID strictures and masking will be behind us. But don't bet the stable on it. Here's the best-selling item on Amazon right now, a masked nativity. You'd think if you were dealing with the prince of peace, if God made man, he probably wouldn't need a mask, but I guess theology is out of the question when you are dealing with this.

INGRAHAM: I know. And there's another book, I guess, it's selling pretty well, too. The masked spider who saved Christmas. There's a little mask on him. I don't see the mask. Where's the mask?

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Never, Laura, never. No, no, no. And I'm waiting to save my money. I'm not going to buy those little figurines. I'm saving my money for the wisemen with their own little vaccine jabs. Look at that profanity, to put a mask on my spider.

INGRAHAM: No, there's a mask on the spider. No, she said there's a mask on the spider. It's so little, I couldn't even see it. Raymond, good to see you. And I know the royals appreciated that lovely tribute tonight. Thank you.

ARROYO: I'm going to Montecito when this is over.

INGRAHAM: Republican, Raymond.

And if you haven't been paying attention to what is happening in Australia, boy, you should be. The COVID police state there is more out of control with every passing day, with assaults on the citizenry becoming the norm. A journalist has been documenting this in Melbourne and joins us live from there in moments. A cautionary tale perhaps. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think less liberty is medically necessary? We have a huge argument over that in this country. Why did you think it was worth it in Australia?

SCOTT MORRISON, AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER: It's 30,000 lives is the simple answer.

We've introduced what we believe are practical controls that have saved tens of thousands of lives, and I think the proof of those decisions is in the results.

INGRAHAM: Practical controls and results? I want to show an example of what the prime minister of Australia thinks that mean when it comes to someone not wearing a mask in public. This was in Victoria yesterday.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What size --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you mean? I'm not doing anything.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has no reason to be here. That's not a valid reason. He wasn't wearing a facemask.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And the reason I didn't have a mask on is I was having a cigarette. I have got two masks in my pocket. What else do you want me to do?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What for?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Cause you're not exercising or doing anything.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're walking, this whole interaction.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think they're giving him a ticket for offensive language. I think. I don't know. It tears us up inside as well.

INGRAHAM: Joining me now from Melbourne is Rita Panahi, columnist for the "Australian Herald-Sun." Rita, if Americans weren't paying attention to what is happening in Australia yet, boy, they better start. I have been watching video after video. That is just one thing, but I have seen others that are even much worse than that, as bad as that is.

RITA PANAHI, "AUSTRALIAN HERALD-SUN" COLUMNIST: Yes. It is not isolated. We have seen this over the past 18 months throughout the pandemic. The police overreach has been fairly consistent, unfortunately. We're seen instances of pregnant women arrested in their kitchens because they put up a Facebook post wanting to have a protest. We have had elderly women on park benches being harassed. We've had a young woman being choked because she didn't have her mask even though she had an exception. She didn't need to be wearing a mask.

And the incidents you showed there, someone who is just a few hundred meters from their house, but they were told that you don't have a right to be there. Why aren't you wearing a mask? Even though he explained in that video, I had my mask in my pocket because I was having a cigarette. And the girl there, too, is brandishing her -- she's showing that she had gone to get lunch, which you should be allowed to do even under our strict lockdown conditions. But the police overreach, unfortunately, has been a feature of what we have been experienced in Australia, particularly here in Victoria.

INGRAHAM: Rita, I want to show some other clips of Australians being violently dealt with during this pandemic. Watch.

(SHOUTING)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Get off of me! Get off!

(INAUDIBLE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are choking me. He's choking me.

INGRAHAM: Rita, that was the same video we just played a minute ago. But why is Australia so committed to this? Scott Morrison yesterday said our results speak for themselves. But suicide, drug and alcohol abuse, we know those are way up, as well as business closures and other just general despondency. Does that count at all?

PANAHI: It should count. And we have had data showing suicidal ideation. Self-harm amongst young Australians is at levels we haven't seen before. And there was this fervor for COVID zero in this country for so long, because our international borders have been closed since March of 2020. And we thought, some premieres thought we could eliminate coronavirus. We could just if we were harsh enough and hard enough, we could eliminate the virus. But of course, this is a virus that is going to become endemic, and you can't be isolated forever. At some point you need to interact with the rest of the world. And with the Delta outbreak in Sydney and Melbourne, we are seeing you can't eradicate this virus no matter how much suffering you inflict on people.

INGRAHAM: It's a virus. Rita, it's a virus.

PANAHI: It is a virus.

INGRAHAM: It's a virus. Unless you're just going to go in a bubble. Rita, we're going to continue to track this, and thank you for bringing us these stories, and please keep in touch with us. Americans have to pay attention to where this could all lead really fast.

Fauci's latest fumbled COVID prediction, what could it be? You got to think about it. The Last Bite will tell you, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Remember all the hyperventilating from the doom squad about packed college football stadiums?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sitting next to the same people for a couple three hours, there's lots of shouting going on, a lot of virus getting into the air.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you seen whether any of those are serving as spreading events at all?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's hard to always know where people get sick. But clearly large gatherings of people are going to be putting people at risk.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: I think it's really unfortunate. People would like to say we are done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us, and that's really the problem, that you can't wish it away.

INGRAHAM: We are just done with you, Anthony. Four weeks into the college football season, millions upon millions of college football fans attending these games. There's been no super-spreader event. Sorry to disappoint you guys.

That's it for us tonight. Gutfeld is next.

