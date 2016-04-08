Ingraham: New Yorkers have a long memory ... Cruz should just say he misspoke about 'New York values'

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record," April 7, 2016. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOX NEWS HOST: Tonight ON THE RECORD, New York values is sizzling again as the presidential race moves to the Big Apple. GOP front-runner Donald Trump stepping up his attack on Senator Ted Cruz over Cruz's crack about New York values.

Back in January during the presidential debate, Cruz criticized Trump for having those so-called New York values.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

DONALD TRUMP, GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Lyin' Ted Cruz came today. He couldn't draw 100 people.

SEN. TED CRUZ, GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Our friends in the media are very comfortable with the New York liberal who has supported Andrew Cuomo and Hillary Clinton.

TRUMP: Do you remember during the debate when he started lecturing me on New York values like we're no good.

CRUZ: The values in New York City are socially liberal, or pro-abortion, or pro-gay marriage.

TRUMP: I have got this guy standing over there looking at me talking about New York values with scorn in his face, with hatred, with hatred of New York.

CRUZ: The people of New York know exactly what those values are. They are the values of liberal Democratic politicians.

TRUMP: So, folks, I think you can forget about him.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

VAN SUSTEREN: Radio talk show host and star and editor-in-chief of LifeZette, Laura Ingraham is here.

Nice to see you, Laura.

LAURA INGRAHAM, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, LIFEZETTE: Good to be here.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK. New York values. Does Ted Cruz have to worry about that remark?

INGRAHAM: Well, a couple of things.

Look, Ted went to Princeton and Harvard and his wife worked for Goldman- Sachs. So he knows New York. And he has to know. Of course, it's a very diverse place. You have immigrants. You have the finance capital. Media capital. Communications capital. Upstate was nailed by globalization, de-industrialization in places like Rochester, Buffalo. So he knows it's a complex place. It's a rich stew of voters.

VAN SUSTEREN: How does he walk that one back?

INGRAHAM: Well, I think it's actually easier than he has made it out to be. Maybe not so easy because New York does have a long memory.

I'm from Connecticut, was a Yankees fan growing up. So the whole region -- it's don't mess with Texas, but if you talk to New Yorkers, they like don't even think about messing with New York.

I mean, each state is proud of what the state has done. And so you wouldn't go to Texas and say Austin, Texas Is liberal. All those musicians is horrible.

VAN SUSTEREN: It didn't help when Secretary Kerry called Lambeau Field, Lambert.

INGRAHAM: Oh well, exactly.

So, look, Texas has Sheila Jackson Lee. Has lots of liberals in Dallas, Houston, Austin. The Castro brothers.

I mean, it's not like Texas is all conservative, right? So he goes to New York and he has this kind of a disaster yesterday in the Bronx. If I were he, I would just say I misspoke. This is the home of Joe Torre. You know, Derek Jeter, Whittaker Chambers. Bill Buckley made this his home.

They are great conservatives. This state is going to have great leadership when I'm president. I'm going to be president of all the people. I'm from Texas, but I want to be president of the blue state and of New England states unlike President Obama, frankly, who I would argue kind of gave short trip to the red states. He's more of a blue state.

VAN SUSTEREN: I don't think that Donald Trump is anxious to let him off the hook. Here is what Donald Trump put on Instagram today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CRUZ: Everyone understands the values in New York City focus around money and the media.

TRUMP: I saw something that no place on earth could have handled more beautifully, more humanely than New York.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: Kaboom!

INGRAHAM: Yes. I mean, when you are in New York and you are looking for moments of pride, obviously 9/11. Ted Cruz knows this.

So, again, if I were advising, I would say Ted, this obviously you shouldn't have said it. We know what you meant, but New Yorkers are taking it a different way so deal with it head on.

And don't get -- well, I was talking about the liberals in New York City. New York is liberal. There are lots of conservatives. I just came back from Buffalo.

Wendy Long is running for Senate against Schumer. There are a lot of conservatives up there. A lot of people who like Cruz and there are a lot of people who like Trump in New York. Trump has the huge advantage. But I just -- I would play it a little, maybe a little more contrite than he has done it.

VAN SUSTEREN: He might be a little late. He should have done that coming out of Wisconsin.

INGRAHAM: Do you know what I respect about the fact that he is there, and he is not playing as a regional candidate and Trump isn't either. You cannot be a powerful movement candidate if you relegate yourself to a region.

I'm going to ride off California. I'm going to ride off New York. I'm not going to play in Connecticut.

I think you got to say, look, I'm going to play East, West, Midwest, South. And I'm going to play American-Samoa. I'm going to be the president of all the people. He is going to try to do that.

Again, I think he can just -- he's got to say he misspoke on that. It's not going to go away at least in New York.

VAN SUSTEREN: Laura, thank you for joining us.

INGRAHAM: Good to see you.