Ingraham: GDP numbers more proof of 'the Great Trump Recovery'

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham, this is The Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. Is there an effort to suppress the Trump turnout in the ever-tightening Minnesota race? What's going on there? Donald Trump Jr. is here in moments with a late breaking development. Also, some breaking news out of the DOJ regarding what could be now an active investigation into Hunter Biden and his business associates.

Is Joe involved? And why are we just learning about these five days from the election? And Raymond Arroyo was in Tampa, Florida today to speak with voters at the dueling Trump-Biden rallies. So, what people on both sides will tell him will surprise you. But first, the great Trump recovery.

That's the focus of tonight's angle.

Only a few more shows before Tuesday. We have a special one on Sunday coming up though and I want you to have all the information you need and won't hear anywhere else before Election Day.

First, as the Biden boosters want you freaking out about COVID case numbers, we should instead be celebrating tonight, America's GDP number that would not have happened were it not for the smart decisions made by President Trump. Now today's third quarter GDP report simply put is astounding 33.1 percent on an annualized basis. And remember, it wasn't so long ago that the experts had a different GDP in mind, Great Depression possible.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The unemployment rate is approaching Great Depression levels.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Numbers we haven't seen since the Great Depression. Will those jobs come back?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have we gone past the R word recession to the D word.

INGRAHAM: Are these people, ever right? No. And they never admit they were wrong either. They just do their best to downplay any good news.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That number I mean its gangbusters, but you have to remember it's after a record crash.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Don't expect that growth to last at that pace.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We also got some new unemployment numbers today. That number is trending down. That's good news but it's still incredibly high.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was the easy part though and two to Christine's point you know there are some real obstacles lying ahead.

INGRAHAM: Well, that was the easy part they were saying. What Trump did was the easy part. Really? Then why didn't Europe replicate this level of GDP growth. Now if President Trump's stewardship of our economy was so obvious why is it that every other country in the G7 is doing much worse.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal survey of economists has us only down 3.6 percent for the year markedly better than what the IMF estimates that every one of our European counterparts do not forget this chart. Look at it. Look at where we are. Look at where Italy is. Look at where even Germany is compared to us. You're not going to see that chart anywhere else on television.

Now, remember, these countries all stayed down, locked down longer than we did, and they all do contact tracking and tracing and they all have masks mandates. They blew up their economies with these long lockdowns. And yet their cases still exploded. And now most of them are in the process of locking down again, complete lunacy.

I mean Lord knows how bad our third quarter GDP number would have been if we had stayed locked down all through the summer like Biden's experts preferred then and now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, I think that's that in-person schooling are likely going to that - we're going to have to reconsider those particular parts of society right now in the midst of an out of control pandemic. Yes, I do.

Certain parts of society that are currently open will likely have to close down for a period of time as this outbreak continues to worsen. I do think we're going to have to reconsider strategic lockdowns.

INGRAHAM: Anyone else find him creepy? In other words, under a President Biden prepare for the economic calamity that is happening in Europe. You can run, but you cannot hide from a virus. The president understands that a free nation of our size cannot play with people's livelihoods like this.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're never going to lockdown again. We understood the disease and now we're open for business. Joe Biden's plan is to deliver punishing lockdown. There will be no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgivings, no Christmases, no Fourth of July. There will be nothing.

INGRAHAM: Now, the Left here and abroad is using the tragedy of this pandemic to turn over political decision making to unelected health experts who have zero accountability to you. And regardless of how wrong they've been in model-after-model, they want us to have no choice in the matter whenever they decide to put the brakes on freedom.

So, if your kids ask you why Tuesday matters. Well, tell them because our freedom matters, because without freedom, what are we anyway? Millions of serfs waiting to receive new rules from nameless, faceless bureaucrats, always worried that you're going to be ratted out by government apparatchiks monitoring how many cars are parked in your driveway at any given time.

That's not America, that's the Soviet Union circa 1977. I'll never forget around 3 AM or so on election night, standing about 20 feet from the stage when President Trump delivered these words.

TRUMP: I've gotten to know our country so well, tremendous potential. It's going to be a beautiful thing. Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

INGRAHAM: Forgotten not more, and he meant it along with tax cuts and deregulation, he cracked down on illegal immigration and took on the trade abuses of China. Now, that part was resisted by big business, which is addicted to cheap labor while President Trump kept his focus on the American worker.

Now, look at Biden, Old Joe has been buckling under pressure to big money interests for so long, he probably doesn't even remember his first principles. Now he just does what he's told.

In 1973, he probably didn't ever think he would sell out the blue-collar workers in Scranton after being pressured by the outsourcers. I'm sure those same industries thought they could get President Trump to sell out too.

TRUMP: Somebody went through Wall Street, you're the one that takes all the money from Wall Street. I don't take it. You have raised a lot of money, tremendous amounts of money. And every time you raise money, deals are made, Joe. I could call the heads of Wall Street, the heads of every company in America, but I don't want to do that because it puts me in a bad position.

INGRAHAM: It sure does. And Wall Street is not pouring money into the Biden campaign because he's going to be difficult to influence, they're pouring money into the Biden campaign because they know he's an easy mark. This is something you need to keep in mind before Tuesday.

President Trump has enormous courage, most men would have sold out long ago just to make things easier on themselves, but he didn't, and our regular working-class heroes know it, as even Democrat Debbie Dingell had to concede.

REP. DEBBIE DINGELL (D-MI): Some of the auto workers who I thought were going to go back to Joe Biden that were very clear with me last night. They were voting for President Trump. You want to know what the auto workers said to me last night. He said, I'm tired of your Democratic friends. They look down.

INGRAHAM: They do look down on you. Of course, those workers can't write big campaign checks though, but the president did the right thing, which ended up increasing median household income by more than $6000. Amazing, which brings us all back to Joe's running mate, COVID.

President Trump having seen what a media superstar Dr. Fauci had become. He could have just let Fauci decide everything from when it's safe to get on a train to when your kid can play T-ball again. The media would have loved that. All those daily COVID briefings, all the talk of shared sacrifice as they headed off to the Hamptons to blow off steam on the weekend.

But thank God Trump knew that listening to just one type of expert would be irresponsible and, yes, dangerous. In Florida today, Biden claims that the president endangered the country by not listening to the experts. No, Joe.

Trump likely saved us by resisting their unproven strategies that somehow, some way always leads to more power for them and less freedom for us. And that's the angle.

Joining me now is White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow. Larry, it's good to see you tonight. What would happen to this recovery that is underway if Joe Biden became president, brought in some 2 trillion plus immediate debt in spending coupled with rolling lockdowns or huge restrictions on movement and freedom?

LARRY KUDLOW, WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER: Well, the lockdowns would make it worse, whatever it's going to be, and it's not going to be good, higher taxes and regulations will not do the trick. Getting rid of the energy sector is not going to do the trick. By the way, the energy thing not only rules out natural gas, it starts ruling out gasoline powered automobiles.

Just think about that.

So, let's go back. The Hoover Institution at Stanford priced out Mr.

Biden's plan of higher taxes, higher regulations and energy takeover, a health care takeover. They say we will lose in a couple of years, $2.6 trillion of GDP. That's about 10 percent of the economy gone. They say, we will lose at least 5 million jobs, gone.

And you are talking about the middle class, those who benefited the most for those who needed it the most, the middle and lower income people, they picked up $6500 and family incomes, the biggest rise in real wages in 15 years. That will be gone, according to the Hoover Institution study.

So that just gives you a sense. You want to lockdown the economy on top of the tax hikes, then you're talking about utter catastrophe for this country. We mustn't go there. You heard the president. We will not lockdown.

By the way, we had a virus task force meeting earlier this week and you'll be pleased to hear this. Dr. Fauci said, no lockdown. OK, interesting. We can mitigate and we can contain. And the therapies are picking up and the vaccines are on the way. But there will be no lockdown. I'm sorry, Europe is going that direction, but 33 percent today, GDP. Let's talk about that.

This is a gargantuan number that is going to predict the future also.

INGRAHAM: Yes, well, I'm glad you believe everything that the medical experts are saying about what they are going to do in the future, Larry.

But they've changed and moved the goalposts several times since 15 days to stop the spread. So, forgive me, if I'm not believing that five experts from the Mayo Clinic and everyone else say, we need strategic lockdowns, that they're not going to do them. But I'm glad you have faith in what's being promised.

Joe Biden tried to put this spin on his economic plan, Larry, earlier today.

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: My economic plan has been analyzed by the guys on Wall Street, you know what they say, they say, my plan will create 18.6 million good paying jobs, 7 million more than he's going to be able to create if he got elected, and $1 trillion more in economic growth.

INGRAHAM: He seems very unhappy, first of all, but Larry when Wall Street says your plan is great. Is that good for Main Street necessarily?

KUDLOW: Well, probably not. It's not good for Wall Street either. Look at the study he's referring to is put up by a never Trumper. Look, let's do pragmatic practical sense, raising taxes across the board, raising regulations across the board, decimating the energy sector, taking over health care. Do you really think that's going to create jobs or lose jobs?

I go back to my Hoover study. It's a very important. Done very well. You're going to get crushed. You will lose jobs and GDP and your family income.

Did you look at the under the hood of the GDP today? You're talking about

41 percent increase in consumer spending. 59 percent housing, Laura, business investment 70 percent, automobiles up 1200 percent now.

INGRAHAM: So, Larry, they claim that's only because, Larry, the economy was so in the toilet in Q2. That's the only reason. Well, we had - I mean, I'm telling you that's their spin because they have to spin it.

KUDLOW: I understand that's their spin. But let me get my point of view out. I'm saying that not only do we have this remarkable rebound across the board, but now inventories are going to explode. Businesses have to build inventories.

Businesses have to build housing to meet all of these demands. And that inventory rebuild with empty shelves right now will drive this economy up by five or six percent in the fourth quarter and probably the same amount next year. And we'll probably reach parity, we'll recoup our losses by the late winter, early spring. It's a remarkable recovery story. It is a V shaped recovery story.

And president is arguing for lower taxes and lower regulations in the second term and is going to protect energy and he's going to protect our trade deals. Now, that's the stuff of optimism and opportunity and prosperity. This is no time to change courses in midstream, stick with the guy who brought you to the prosperity in the first place.

INGRAHAM: It's no time for a dark winter. Winter is coming, but winter can also be beautiful. That's the president's point. Larry, wonderful to see you tonight. Thanks so much for joining us.

KUDLOW: Good point.

BIDEN: Each day we're in office. We worked as hard for you and the entire country as we did. Not red states, blue states. It was always the United States of America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, of course, Biden is going to say that, of course for the United States of America. But he does not want you to think of what's happening in the red state economies where they opened up earlier compared to the blue state's economies, which are in total freefall.

Joining me now is Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization. Don, if not for California, New York, Michigan, Illinois, crushing their economies, I wonder what that GDP number would have been today, even higher?

DONALD TRUMP JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, THE TRUMP ORG: Well, 100 percent. A 100 percent. Laura, you hear that. I mean, you hear the dismay in the voices of the reporters when they have to say, man, the economy is pretty good, and they totally neglect to talk about. California, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, parts of North Carolina, et cetera, et cetera. All being still in partial lockdown. That's the ridiculous part. The other irony of that statement from Joe Biden. Joe Biden talking about working hard.

He called a lid with 10 days left in a presidential election. I know people running for first grade class president that spent more time campaigning and working than Joe Biden has running for President of the United States.

So, I don't think Joe knows much about actual work,

INGRAHAM: Don, I want to get your thoughts on a story developing ahead of tomorrow. The president's heading to Wisconsin, then to Michigan, then Wisconsin, and then what was going to be a really big rally in Minnesota where the polls are tightening. Now, the Biden team, I think is worried, he's going there as well. Biden is actually traveling and going to Minnesota.

And then you enter liberal Governor Tim Walz and his AG Keith Ellison, they're trying suddenly to cap the rally at 250 people when there have been all sorts of outdoor events prior to this, including with Vice President Pence just a few days back.

So why suddenly they have to break down a location where there was going to be 6000 seats and move it to another location where they want to limit it?

What's going on here? Don't the people have the right to see the candidates?

TRUMP JR.: Are we shocked even a little bit, I mean, this is Keith Ellison, after all. I don't think anyone surprised that they would play these games.

When I look at what's going on across the country with - they want to be able to collect ballots for 11 days after an election. They want to make sure that the signature doesn't have to match, the signature of the registered voter who's absentee ballot. It's supposed to be. I mean, if you're not trying to cheat, why could that possibly be the case?

I mean, the Democrats haven't lost Minnesota in decades, and yet Joe Biden's going there. I wonder if it's because they're panicked, because they understand that people recognize Donald Trump's accomplishments, they recognize he built the strongest economy. He hasn't been talking and yakking for 47 years like Joe Biden with zero accomplishment. He actually got things done.

People in Minnesota recognize that. Those are good, hardworking people.

They're nice and they're decent and they've been steamrolled by the Left and they've been trampled on by the Left who's pushed their radical agenda into their state. And they've had enough. I was there the other day. I've seen it with my own eyes.

INGRAHAM: We saw the devastation from those riots in East Lake Street. And those neighborhoods, good immigrant families, have set up great businesses devastated. But, Don, I think this is part of a larger media effort as well to brand the rallies, tell people not to go to the rallies. This was CNN's Sanjay Gupta.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Don't go to these rallies, I mean, look, just about anywhere in the country now, if you go to a gathering that's several hundred people, it's without a doubt the virus is attending that rally with you. My advice, if you've already attended one of these rallies, is that you have to assume that you've been exposed at this point. I would say that you should quarantine yourself for 14 days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Don, is he you kidding me? They are pulling out all the stops.

Now, the virus is attending the rally, apparently, they're waving flags too.

TRUMP JR.: These people, these people are truly morons, you know what I mean? I like how they go after Scott Atlas because he's not an epidemiologist. But Sanjay Gupta now magically is. I mean, give me a break, Laura. The reality is this. If you look - I put it up on my Instagram a couple of days ago because I went through the CDC that because I kept hearing about new infections. But I was like, well, why aren't they talking about this? Oh, because the number is almost nothing, because we've gotten control of this thing.

We understand how it works. They have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this. If you look at that, look at my Instagram, it's gone to almost nothing. We're outperforming Europe in a positive way so well because we've gotten a hold of this. But they understand that Joe Biden brings nothing to the table.

He literally brings a half a century of failure. He brings a half a century of bad trade deals that took your American dream and shipped it off to China and to Mexico and everywhere else. He brings incompetence. He's just the camouflage to bring the radical left, whether it's Kamala, whether it's Bernie, whether it's AOC. So, they're manipulating that, but that's all they've got. So, they've got to put fear. They want to shut down the country - why don't we shut down for 10 or 15 years, Laura? Why don't we do that? And, you know what, be your kid can learn from their iPhone. They can go to school on their iPhone for the next five years.

INGRAHAM: It's a difficult future.

TRUMP JR.: I'm sure that won't affect their education.

INGRAHAM: They foresee a dismal future. And, of course, there are COVID deaths. But the question is, are they really rising with the rising case numbers? And I think we know from all the charts; you can go on all the websites. You can see that there may be a slight uptick, but not tracking with the rising case numbers, which frankly is good news, but a tragedy is not a reason to take people away from their candidate.

Donny, we've got to roll.

TRUMP JR.: 100 percent. The rising case numbers are because they're testing more. So, I mean, they don't talk about that either.

INGRAHAM: Now, Don, a lot of fearmongering going on and they don't want the candidate to see the people or vice versa. Don, thanks so much. After taking a weeklong trip through the Midwest, two folks from the Federalist are convinced that the polls showing Biden ahead are missing something.

It's a key something. What they found in moments. Plus, the only pollster who actually correctly predicted this part of the country for Trump in 2016 tells us why they could be right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The President of the United States is losing and he's losing pretty much everywhere.

JEFF ZELENY, CNN SENIOR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: The Democrats we talked to, former governors, current governors in these states, other elected officials, they do believe that Joe Biden is in command of this. It's a race.

JOHN KING, CNN CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: The polls, however, crystal clear, the president is losing and there is little evidence of any momentum as he tries now to rally his way to another dramatic comeback.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Kind of odd, they're rushing Biden to Minnesota if it's all done, all wrapped up. Sounds a little like 2016. Well, Hillary Clinton also had a commanding lead against Donald Trump in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

And four years later, the polls once again showed Donald Trump trailing.

But after taking a weeklong road trip through those states. My next guests say the polls are once again missing something.

Trump energy and a lack of Biden excitement was everywhere and enough to cast serious doubt on what the pundits are once again claiming. Anyone who assumes these Midwestern swing states are a lock for Biden should think twice and not rely so heavily on the polls. Federalist editors Chris Bedford and John Daniel Davidson joins me now. Chris, you say this Trump enthusiasm wasn't confined to just Trump friendly spot. So, what did you find?

CHRIS BEDFORD, THE FEDERALIST SENIOR EDITOR: No, not at all. There's a lot of places that we went to and we focused on counties where President Barack Obama had won, sometimes won handily, and President Donald Trump won there.

But we found it also and in cities, we went to, deep blue cities like we went to Milwaukee trying to get dinner late night, not expecting to be able to find anything to watch the debate.

We sat down at the bar at a German restaurant. The whole bar was there. And the NBA finals, Ron and two middle aged men came into the bar and asked, hey, do you mind? This is a strange question. If we put on the vice- presidential debate tonight, don't worry, we don't have - we're not rooting for anyone. So, I told John, these guys are probably Trump supporters. So, they wouldn't have said that.

Within about half an hour of the debate being on, it became clear that every single person sitting at the bar and the bartender were rooting for Mike Pence. And before you knew it, they were passing out shots when he made a good point or when he had a good victory. And we also found the same when we went out to Minneapolis, the bartender said his center left, but he's voting for Trump. And a lot of his friends are thinking that because they are sick of how they're being treated with COVID.

INGRAHAM: Well, and MSNBC voter panel guys that happened tonight showed just how enthusiastic Biden supporters are for their candidate. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't like Biden more. I like Trump less. This time around we have to pick between the two, one of the two lesser evils. Not necessarily excited about voting for Biden.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is not an optimal choice, but it's the only choice that we have. In the future, I'd like to see some younger presidential candidates.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's just going to be another four years of nothing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: John, did you encounter any Trump supporters who were that apathetic or unenthused?

JOHN DANIEL DAVIDSON, THE FEDERALIST POLITICAL EDITOR: Not at all. We found a lot of enthusiasm for Trump all over Michigan, in Wisconsin, out in one swing county in western Wisconsin. We found a Trump ATV rally, which we've never been to an ATV rally before. But this was just local people, not really political folks, some of whom admitted that they voted for Barack Obama in 2008, some in 2012, and they organized this massive ATV rally with flags and homemade signs and Trump paraphernalia festooning their ATVs.

But that was the case a lot of places that we went. And again, as Chris said, these were swing districts, a lot of enthusiasm for Trump. And the Biden supporters that we did talk to, we talked to a business owner in Macomb County, which is where the term "Reagan Democrat" came from in 1980, who is a Biden supporter, but he said he was really worried because there was no energy for Biden, the Democrats had no ground game there. This is a big swing district in suburban Detroit, and he said he was worried, with good reason, I think.

INGRAHAM: Chris, this is Dana Bash's warning yesterday from CNN.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: We'll know at the end of the day whether he is making a mistake that, frankly, Hillary Clinton made four years ago. A candidate's time is the most important, most valuable asset at this point in a campaign.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Is Biden getting outworked? Is there a risk of that, very quickly?

CHRIS BEDFORD, "THE FEDERALIST" SENIOR EDITOR: We are seeing a repeat of

2016 with a candidate who was chosen against what the voters wanted, even the laptop scandal and the lack of campaigning. Obviously, the Biden campaign has recently been spooked by that lead that they had in the early voting being shrank dramatically. They no longer have that in a lot of the swing states. And he's showing up in Michigan. He is starting to show up in these states.

It's too little, too late, maybe. Donald Trump has been coming to counties that Hillary Clinton won in Michigan and other states, and I think that the energy is still there for him.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, wonderful to see you tonight. Thank you so much, and that's for the reporting.

Anecdotes are one thing, but are there actual polls that reveal the Trump enthusiasm? Joining me now is Robert Cahaly, chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the pollster that correctly predicted that Michigan and Wisconsin would go Trump in 2016. Robert, could the same thing happen again? All the same people are saying no way, this is essentially a lock for Joe Biden.

ROBERT CAHALY, CHIEF POLLSTER, TRAFALGAR POLLING: It's so entertaining the way they just go forward and with such confidence say these things, and yet it's exactly the same. They haven't learned anything. They don't understand how average people think, and they certainly don't know how to poll average people. So yes, I think it's on the way to happening again, absolutely.

INGRAHAM: And pollsters have been taking some shots at you on social media, I know, and Twitter, because they think you're the outlier, and you're just a pro-Trump guy, and you're saying all this nonsense. So now you're a target I've noticed.

CAHALY: Absolutely. They are out there. They are taking shots at me.

They're calling me an outlier. I am an outlier, and I have no problem with that, because I don't want to be part of their herd. Their herd is wrong.

It was wrong last time, it will be wrong again. And I enjoy it. I'm sure there are people that were making fun of those telegraph lines and defending the pony express too.

INGRAHAM: Robert, you have exclusive new polling for us tonight. The main takeaways are that Trump is maintaining his lead over Biden in Florida, that Trump is just two percent off Biden in Nevada. And you say there is a surprising group propping up Trump. Who is that?

CAHALY: What we are seeing with the Hispanics in the black vote and now the youth vote is starting to move. The Hispanic numbers in both states is 41 for Trump, and the African-American number in Nevada I believe was 20, and

27 in Florida. And then the youth vote is starting to move.

And what they are telling us is they are moving about lockdowns. There's a lockdown candidate, and there's a let's get back to business candidate. And it's not a matter of safety. There is this feeling that we can operate, we can wear the masks, we can wash our hands, but let's get back to it. And young people, what they saw in that debate was there's a guy who wants to lock them down again.

INGRAHAM: I don't care how much they are trying to walk away from lockdowns now. All the experts, when you peel it back, are advising Biden, that's the only thing they go to is mask mandates and lockdowns. Trump has done pretty much everything else. Robert, wonderful to see you. And we'll see you on Tuesday if we don't see you ahead of time.

And up ahead, stunning new developments regarding Hunter Biden, his business associates, and an FBI investigation now. Kim Strassel, Lara Logan react in moments.

INGRAHAM: Last week FOX News reported exclusively that the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden's purported laptop, and that it had been seized as part of a money laundering investigation. But was the investigation ongoing, and was Hunter Biden a target? Tonight, we may finally have some answers. A DOJ official telling Sinclair that Hunter and his associates are in fact the targets of an active money laundering investigation.

Now, FOX hasn't confirmed this independently, but here is what former Hunter associate Tony Bobulinski told Sinclair about the information, "a very deep dive into all the facts across the time period in connection with a discussion of the Biden family, CFC, and other operations around the world."

Joining me now, Kim Strassel, "Wall Street Journal" editorial board member, FOX News contributor, and Lara Logan, host of "Lara Logan Has No Agenda" on FOX Nation.

Kim, why didn't we learn about this in December, 2019. If I were Bernie Sanders tonight, I'd be as mad as hell and doing that pointing thing he does.

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Look, I think that there's two ways you can look at this. And I'll be honest with you, Laura. I'm a little bit of a split mind on this. On the one hand you can say this individual, if it is indeed true, was certainly relevant to impeachment, and that perhaps the FBI had an obligation to put this forward.

On the other hand, I can also see that the FBI, having spent the last year legitimately being criticized for inserting itself into politics, might have been very reticent to have turned over or offered up something that potentially involved yet another Democratic candidate, or a presidential candidate.

So I've got to think that through a little bit more. But I think the relevant thing here is that no one should necessarily be surprised by this.

If you saw Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley's report in September, they noted that numerous of Hunter Biden's activities appear to have been flagged by the federal government for suspicious activity. And it seems as though the FBI took that seriously.

INGRAHAM: Lara, this is how a "Washington Post" contributor thinks we should handle the Hunter Biden revelations, saying "The Russian interference of 2016 holds valuable lessons on what to do and what not to do in 2020. We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation, even if they probably aren't." Lara, even if they aren't, OK. This is how delusional the media have become, irreversibly destroying themselves in my mind.

LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: It's gone from the absurd to the ridiculous, Laura. I've never heard anything like it. But my real problem here is how does an institution like the "Washington Post" allow an opinion writer onto their pages to push Russian disinformation when that has been so significantly and profoundly discredited, with legions of evidence and documents and everthing from inspector generals' reports to transcripts under oath to the Special Counsel, et cetera, et cetera, right?

And that's what I find is so disturbing about all of this, because I don't know, Kimberley may agree with me on it. I've been a journalist for going

40 years now, right, and I've never seen anything like it, when journalists are falling over themselves to discredit a story that they haven't even investigated or reported on. There are so many examples. You can say the Christopher Steele dossier, that was unverified. In fact, journalists even said it was unverified while they still reported on its most salacious claims, and used it as if it were a smoking gun that definitively proved that the president was a Russian agent, et cetera, et cetera. Now those same media institutions are saying, oh, we can't possibly report on this.

It's unverified.

So the level of hypocrisy is quite staggering. And what disturbs me about that is that it seems to indicate that none of these people care about ever having to go back to a time where their objectivity actually mattered. And I am old school like that. I think objectivity does matter, honesty in reporting does matter. And more importantly, if these institutions never correct the record and allow the same people to push the same false narratives, then it means that all the people who don't watch your show and who do read those newspapers and watch those television programs, that they still believe that this is true, when it's not. So these institutions are deceiving the American people, and they're lying to their viewers and readers. And it's very dangerous.

INGRAHAM: Lara, that is such a good point. And Kim, very quickly, isn't this interfering with, in a way, the election? Or at least interfering with a free flow of objectively confirmed information, pieces of information about the enrichment of the Biden family? We've got about 15 seconds, but that's interfering.

STRASSEL: Yes, but this is of a piece Laura. We are witnessing an unprecedented aspect of this election in which a media in which we previously just said was biased is now something much more. It's an active participant in the election. You have Donald Trump versus two opponents, the media and Joe Biden.

INGRAHAM: Yes, he's always debating to at least. Ladies, thank you.

LOGAN: And I would say three, Laura. I would say three, because I'm not as kind as Kimberley. I think the FBI has a lot to answer for.

INGRAHAM: The president, I think, agrees with that. Ladies, thank you so much.

And what is the difference between a Trump and Biden rally? Our own Raymond Arroyo found out today in Tampa. What he saw in moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: President Trump and Joe Biden held dueling rallies in Tampa today, but the two events couldn't have been more different. Our own Raymond Arroyo attended both events, and here's what he found.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Not only is Joe Biden corrupt, he's unfit. He has no plan to end the epidemic. It's all talk, no action.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: What do you fear for? Do you fear COVID-19, of the loss of freedom and prosperity?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The loss of freedom and prosperity.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Loss of freedom. Loss of freedom. We definitely cannot go towards a socialist country.

ARROYO: What would be lost if Joe Biden wins the White House?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, my God, all of our freedoms. He's going to lock the country back down. We are not going to just be able to send our kids to school. And we just want to get back to normal life.

ARROYO: If Biden wins the election, what you think America looks like?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tyranny creeps in slowly, and that may be the start of it.

ARROYO: Are you worried about more shutdowns?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A hundred percent. I don't think our economy can afford that whatsoever.

TRUMP: I don't always play by the rules of Washington and the Washington establishment. It's because I was elected to fight for you, and I have fought for you harder than any president has ever fought for the people he loves, never.

ARROYO: Why are you supporting Trump?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Promises made, promises kept across the board.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As a Latina and my family, we are 100 percent behind President Trump.

ARROYO: Why do you see Latinos gathering around the president?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because of the opportunities he gives us, because of the law and order.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They've been there. They've been in the oppressive and the socialists. They left that to come here because we are free and we are not restricted. We have friends from Cuba. We have friends from all over the country that are in socialist and in communist countries right now.

They are trying to share that voice here to let us know like this is what will happen to us.

ARROYO: The Trump rally today here in Tampa had about 15,000 people in attendance. This is the Biden-Harris event in Tampa. As you can see, there's not exactly a huge ground formed out here. It's only a couple of hours before this event is to start. It's a drive-in, socially distanced rally. We tried to talk to some of the participants.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Hello, Tampa!

BIDEN: Thank you so much, Chloe (ph). You guys look like you're so far away, you may be in Delaware.

ARROYO: We're inside the Biden drive-in rally. As you can see, there is little more than 100 cars here. Talking to the voters, we've discovered it is COVID that's the biggest issue driving their vote this season.

Are you more afeared or afraid of COVID right now, or a diminishment of freedom and the diminishment of prosperity.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't think we have a diminishment of freedom if Joe Biden is president.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He will be the one to solve our problems with COVID.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm not worried about freedom. This is not taking away my freedom and people need to get over that.

ARROYO: Would you consider yourself anti-Trump or pro-Biden?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think I would say pro-Biden.

ARROYO: Because there's --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm trying to look on the positive side.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, thank you.

And we should note, right after Raymond left Biden's rally, a massive rain cloud just opened up and started pouring on Biden, forcing him to wrap early, or put a lid on it, and leave the stage. A harbinger of things to come? Oh, come on. It's funny.

Tonight's Last Bite, what holidays under Biden would sound like.

INGRAHAM: Do you want to know what holidays will be like under Joe Biden?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We usually have a very large Thanksgiving dinner. We're not going to have that this year.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to forego Thanksgiving this year. I have all the parents, not going to be bringing together a large group of people.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: You want to take a couple of steps back and say, is it worth it for this year to bring those people together when you don't know what the status of everybody in that pod that you've created is?

INGRAHAM: How does turkey with a side of the stuffing and lockdown sound?

That's tasty. There's no fun. There's no joy. There's no love. No one can come into your home. My goodness. Trump seems pretty optimistic.

