Ingraham: Democrats running 'Biden- COVID ticket' in this election

INGRAHAM: One week. One week. I'm Laura Ingraham, this is THE INGRAHAM

ANGLE from the White House, as Sean said. Coming up, my angle will explain

how Joe's supposed COVID strategy, is that what we're calling it? Will keep

us stuck for years in this absurd and destructive pandemic paranoia. Plus,

Raymond Arroyo brings us weekend at Biden's in tonight, Seen and Unseen.

What does old Joe forget this time? We'll reveal.



And I went to Ohio State University where students told me, they're

actually scared to reveal their political views on campus. Dinesh D'Souza

knows a lot about this. He's been all over the country on college campuses

talking politics. What does this type of new radicalism mean for our daily

lives?



But first, as Joe Biden continues to phone it in and let the press do his

campaigning for him, President Trump continues to demonstrate that

regardless of what the polls say and you see them all over the place, he

remains an unwavering political force of nature. Just over the past 72

hours, he has held massive rallies in Ohio, then to Wisconsin. Then he went

live free or die in New Hampshire, and then it was up to Maine. And today,

three more stops in Pennsylvania.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Sleepy Joe Biden said a

little while ago, he was in a lid. You know what a lid is, it is a garbage

can. They put the lid on it. They put the lid. And he saw we had two of

these today.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But all of the Trump rallies, perhaps the ones who didn't even

attend, I think they actually ended up saying the most to us, like in the

liberal bastion of Beverly Hills.



(VIDEO PLAYING)



INGRAHAM: I wanted to be there. OK, I think I've got that video, different

forms of it, from five different people in in LA. It was awesome. And then

after all of that, tonight here at the White House, President Trump

returned to swear in his third nominee as associate justice of the Supreme

Court, a woman of outstanding intellect and character.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: The American people put their trust in you and their faith in you as

you take up the task of defending our laws, our Constitution, and this

country that we all love. We ask God to give you wisdom and courage. I know

you will make us all very, very proud.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: With Justice Barrett's confirmation, the Democrats are seething

that the president and the Republican Senate did what the Constitution

allows. Oh, but they're hoping for payback next Tuesday. But there I see

the same time they're still freaking out. Check this out from the LA Times,

Biden operatives are obsessing over the ways that everything could go

sideways in this unpredictable election. Everybody is anxious, said Paul

Begala, longtime adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton.



We have permanent traumatic stress disorder. We'll never get over what

happened in 2016. Well, that's why Democrats and their media lackeys are

going to great lengths to keep you all in the dark about Joe's real plans

for America.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Not pack the court. He's got to agree to give us a list of five or

10 or 20 or 30 or 40, got to have people to pick from. And if you don't

have that list, you can't vote for him. You know, it's more than just the

pack in the court. He's got to say, who's he going to put on? Because we

can't have radical Left justices that are going to destroy our nation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, to be fair, maybe Biden's not telling us because he's

forgotten his own plans. Watch Biden's staff quickly swoop in to shuffle

them along during a quickie escape the basement trip to Pennsylvania.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Here's the deal, one of the things that

is important is that - keep in mind although they're going to vote on

Barrett, I think today.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That was terrifying. I'm sorry. The fact is, they're papering

over a lot in the Democrat Party and their quest for power, the Far Left,

which used to be pro worker and anti-war, is now throwing in with the pro-

outsourcing, pro-war Joe Biden. And on fracking, AOC either knows Joe is

lying about not wanting to ban it or she's making the ultimate devil's

bargain.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You introduced a bill earlier this year that would ban

all fracking nationwide within the next five years. Vice President Biden's

position on the issue of fracking has been confusing. It sounds like now

he's on the other side of this issue from you. Does it bother you?



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): It will be a privilege to lobby him.

Should we win the White House? But we need to focus on winning the White

House first.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But as usual, the voters are pretty good at seeing through the

hogwash.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Voters we spoke to in western Pennsylvania are still

pretty confused on the former vice president's position.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Biden in the past and through the campaign has kind of

gone back and forth on what he wants to do.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Almost like a domino effect. And it could just be

disastrous in my eyes. If first a pandemic and then tracking is ban.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The majority of voters we spoke to say they will be

supporting President Trump this time around because they do feel like his

message is a little clearer and will be good for their livelihoods and

their future.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, this is all going to come down to one question. Are

Americans more fearful of losing their livelihoods and freedom than they

are the virus? Now, if the former is true, enough, will choose to bet on

four more years with Trump, who fights for the American worker like there's

no tomorrow.



Joining me now is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley of the Judiciary Committee,

which of course, took the lead on securing Justice Barrett's confirmation.

Senator Hawley great to see you tonight. All that hard work, I thought

about this. I was at the South Lawn watching Amy Coney Barrett be sworn in,

and I thought all of her hard work paid off for her personally, but it

actually paid off for the country and getting a just woman of incredible

intellect and character on the court.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Yes, we're getting - the country is getting a

stellar, stellar justice. And I have to say, Laura, I mean, for religious

conservatives who have fought for so long and who have gone and voted for

so long for Republicans on the basis that they would appoint pro-

constitution, pro-religious liberty, pro-life justices to the Supreme

Court, tonight's a big moment. This is the most openly pro-life justice of

my lifetime, the most openly pro-life judicial nominee to the Supreme Court

of my lifetime.



And you know what, she didn't back away from that in her confirmation

hearings. She didn't back away from any of her views, any of the things she

had written. She stood her ground. She stood down the Democrats. Tonight,

she's a new justice.



INGRAHAM: But she spoke tonight from the South Lawn, also about the role of

the judiciary. Senator Hawley. I mean, the fact that she's a pro-life

justice doesn't really for her and given what she said tonight, she said

there are two different roles. The legislator who has the policy preference

might be against Roe versus Wade and abortion. But as the jurist, you must

be faithful to the Constitution. She gave everyone a constitutional law

primer tonight in her very short remarks.



HAWLEY: Yes, exactly. She's someone who understands that judicial

imperialism is not the role that the Constitution gives to judges on the

Supreme Court or any of our courts, and that, in fact, the role of the

judge is not to impose policy views, but is to follow the law faithfully.

And that means Laura, we're sticking to the Constitution's text, sticking

to the text of the laws. And I have to tell you, I think that Judge

Barrett, now Justice Barrett is going to do exactly that.



But it is important that in this day and age, you can be openly pro-life.

She was openly critical of Roe when she was a professor, when she was in

private practice. And you know what? That's not a disqualification. It's OK

to be a pro-life Catholic and be on the Supreme Court of the United States.

It's OK to be openly critical of Roe. You can do that and be on the Supreme

Court of the United States. This confirmation is vital for setting that

principle down. She's going to be a great justice.



INGRAHAM: Yes, I could not be more thrilled. And by contrast, I don't know

if you caught 60 Minutes last night, Senator Hawley, but Joe Biden laid out

this plan for the court.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: If elected, what I will do is put together a national commission, a

bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats,

Republicans, liberal, conservative. And I will ask them to, over 180 days,

come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system.

It's not about court packing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: 180 days and a bipartisan commission. What's going on here,

Senator Hawley?



HAWLEY: Yes, that's a total joke. I mean, listen, he wants to pack the

court, the Democrats, the radical left, who's taking over their party,

they're desperate to pack the court. I mean, this has been their whole

mantra here now for a long time. I mean, the Democrats were threatening the

Supreme Court months ago by saying we're going to restructure you. That's

their new word. They want to pack the court. They want to pack the Senate.

They want to rig American democracy and basically overturn the results of

the last two elections. That's their agenda.



He's, of course, going to give in to it. He just doesn't have the guts to

say it. I wish he'd just own it. You know, I mean, have some guts, say yes,

I want to change the court and then we can have a debate about it. But

let's make no mistake, Laura, their goal here, the Democrats agenda, pack

the court, pack the Senate, rig our democracy just like they rigged our

economy under Obama. Biden shipped all of our jobs overseas. Now they want

to rig democracy. And that's why we've got to stop them.



INGRAHAM: Well, when you see how incredibly nasty things have gotten in

this presidential election year where the Left is blaming the president for

a virus that originated in China as the Left is now cozying up to business

interests that want to send jobs over to China, Senator Hawley, I thought

there used to be pro-worker. What happened to that?



HAWLEY: Yes, exactly. They don't make much pretense of that anymore, do

they? Now, this is a party that now is owned by these multinational

corporations, Wall Street, Silicon Valley. That's where their big donors

are. They give all the money to the Democrats and what they want is a

return to liberal globalism. They're going to go right back to the Obama-

Biden years, where they've shipped all those jobs overseas, where workers'

wages were flat or declining. That's what they want to go back to.



And Biden, he's an apologist for China. He also said in that interview that

he thought that Russia was our biggest threat. He can barely bring himself

to name China as a competitor. I mean, this guy is totally out of touch

with reality, totally in the pocket of the big corporations. That's bad

news for working Americans.



INGRAHAM: Social media is a huge force in this election, especially this

election, with all sorts of warnings and context and all sorts of little

messages you see on Twitter and other platforms. What about the CEOs of the

big social media companies? They're not going to testify before the

election. They are, I guess, set to testify November 17th. How does that

move the ball down the field post-election?



HAWLEY: Well, it doesn't move it in the way it should. I mean, I've

absolutely of the view that they should have been subpoenaed and they have

been, but they should have been subpoenaed before the election, which is

what I'd cast my vote for. So, I think we should be hearing from them. I

think it's a mistake that we're not hearing from them before the election.



INGRAHAM: But who is behind that, Senator. Who is behind putting that off,

sorry to interrupt, but who is behind putting that off?



HAWLEY: The Judiciary Committee voted to authorize the chairman, Senator

Graham, to issue the subpoenas, and it's up to the chairman of the

committee staff to decide when the subpoenas will issue. So, I think if I

believe, Laura, that actually now these CEOs have agreed to come in

voluntarily. So, I think the subpoenas actually didn't even go out. So

maybe that was part of the deal that, well, we've got to come in later and

therefore, you know, that way, off to subpoenas, I don't know.



But I think they should be in before the election. I think it is absolutely

vital that we tell them you cannot get by with this. And Laura, we need to

change the law. We need to change the law to quit giving the special

sweetheart deals to Twitter and Facebook and Google. We have got to hold

them accountable and to make sure that this doesn't happen again.



INGRAHAM: All right, Senator, thank you so much tonight. Great to see you,

as always. And the media's reaction to Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation was

exactly what you'd expect.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: Judge Barrett will be sworn in tonight at the

White House. And yes, you heard that right. The White House site of her

nomination slash super spreader event.



ELIE MYSTAL, THE NATION CORRESPONDENT: What we have right now is Mitch

McConnell setting the house on fire.



CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: I will never, ever in the rest of my life read an

Amy Coney Barrett decision from the court without seeing the charts,

without seeing the daily fatalities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Is that a parody, is that even real? Joining me now is Mollie

Hemingway, Senior Editor at the Federalist, Fox News Contributor. Mollie,

I'm sorry, I needed a good laugh tonight. That was ridiculous. But they

have to paint her in the worst possible light now trying to connect her to

COVID. What?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: Well, it is true that the

media have really tried to have something stick with Amy Coney Barrett and

they have failed to do so, but they have done all sorts of crazy coverage

over the last few weeks. They tried to tarnish her for her religious views.

They went after her children in multiple different ways, trying to tie her

to a global pandemic that has hit the entire world.



And what I think is really interesting about it is as much as the media

tried to do a repeat of what they did to Brett Kavanaugh, nobody seemed to

bite on it this time. And I think part of that is a reflection of people

having learned a lesson by what they saw the media put Brett Kavanaugh

through and they were not about to put up with it again. So, each time

these hit stories came out or these crazy attacks, people just responded by

not taking the bait.



INGRAHAM: And Senator Blumenthal, from my old home state of Connecticut,

Mollie, is out there issuing threats now.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): Our Republican colleagues are shattering

the norms and breaking the rules and breaking their word. And there will be

consequences. There inevitably are consequences when one person breaks her

or his word.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I think he had a Joe Biden moment there. I'm not sure where he

was going with that. What rules did the Republicans break, the

Constitution? I'm not getting that.



HEMINGWAY: Not sure where he's going with that. But this was - Mitch

McConnell gave a lengthy address right before the vote to confirm Amy Coney

Barrett, where he went through how Democrats seem to think that there is no

legitimate way for them to lose. So, if they lose an election, they say

it's not legitimate. If there are results from those elections, such as the

confirmation of Supreme Court justices, they say those aren't legitimate.

Now they're saying Amy Coney Barrett is not legitimate, but they said the

exact same thing about Brett Kavanaugh, and they said the exact same thing

about Neil Gorsuch.



And Mitch McConnell pointed out that when it comes to norm breaking, there

has been quite a history of norm breaking, unfortunately, by Democrats in

the Senate, including as recently as last year or earlier this year. Chuck

Schumer making a threat against Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, sitting

members of the Supreme Court. He threatened them while on the steps. He was

rebuked strongly, even by liberals for it, where you have senators saying

that if you don't vote the right way on a certain decision in the way that

we want you to rule, we will enact retribution, we will pack the court or

we will do other things to punish you.



And that really is norm breaking. And that really is different than what we

have seen in this country for a long period of time. And Mitch McConnell

called them out on it.



INGRAHAM: Mollie, really quick, Vladimir Putin apparently comes out and

says that they don't - he doesn't see anything wrong with what Hunter Biden

did or and so now that kind of shatters the Russian collusion. Trump's a

puppet of Putin narrative, but the media just kind of let that go. Right?

It's just - that happened today.



HEMINGWAY: We have an eyewitness to Joe Biden talking about business with

Hunter Biden, talking about Hunter Biden's business. He has evidence in

support of the claim. It matches with contemporaneous evidence about where

Joe Biden was on a particular date back in 2017, and the media are

pretending like there's no need to cover this, even though Joe Biden is

caught here in a lie about whether he ever discussed foreign business of

Hunter Biden.



INGRAHAM: Again, shoe on the other foot. There already be launching the

inquiries. Mollie, thank you so much. And coming up, my angle exposes the

lie behind all of Biden's plans to fight COVID that he can somehow control

the virus. My medicine cabinet is here to respond, next.



INGRAHAM: The Biden COVID ticket, that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE. Now,

the ANGLE has been telling you for many months that COVID is Joe Biden's

true running mate. Using the virus panic button is all they have.



Well, the only way to scare old people into voting for someone who seems

more like, I don't know, an assisted living resident than future president.

As if on cue in the final week of the campaign, the media is looking to

Vice President COVID to do the heavy lifting for old Joe. It's breathless

24/7 COVID coverage as the case numbers hit a record high today in the U.S.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The average of daily cases here in the United States

hitting the highest point of the pandemic.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The most ever in a single week.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Back to back numbers like we have never seen before.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's terrible. It's terrifying.



INGRAHAM: As angle viewers already know because you are super smart. Case

numbers are just one metric and not a particularly relevant one. We're

testing more than any other country in the world. So, of course, we're

picking up mild and asymptomatic cases, which thankfully account for the

vast majority of all COVID cases in the United States.



The COVID daily death rate has ticked up a little bit, but a shockingly

small amount given the dramatic rise in cases. This just supports what

we've been saying for a while now. The virus is likely attenuating and

we're getting a lot better at treating it. But to keep Joe's running mate

front and center, the fearmongering must remain at full tilt. Thus, it was

no surprise when Dr. Fauci fanned the flames during an October 15th Zoom

meeting hosted by Thomas Jefferson University.



He said it's not going to be the way it was with polio and measles, where

you get a vaccine, case closed. It's done. It's going to be public health

measures that linger for months and months. And Friday, Fauci added this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE: If everyone agrees

that this is something that's important and they mandated and everybody

pulls together and say, we're going to mandate it, but let's just do it. I

think that would be a great idea to have everybody do it uniformly. If

people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: He also said that this could go on through 2021 into 2022. Well,

that basically ended up being an endorsement for Joe Biden, of course, and

hearing that drumbeat that we're going to have universal masking and that

we're going to have social distancing going into 2022. Well, the financial

markets took a significant hit today. Investors clearly don't want more

lockdowns, which would obviously put the brakes on our current recovery and

put tens of millions out of work.



Now, think about it this way. Why would anyone want to start a restaurant

in a country that is going to be shut down socially distanced? Why would

anyone invest in a country that could be closed to business altogether? And

why would anyone, for that matter, loan money to the United States if

that's our future for the foreseeable future? Yet there's been one guy

consistently fighting this crushing blow of lockdowns and he lives over

there, Donald Trump.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: COVID, COVID, COVID, that's all they talk about. The fake news

COVID, COVID, COVID. That's all they talk about, what progress we've made

on it too, we understand it. We know we have to protect our seniors.



It's a choice between a Trump boom or a Biden lockdown. He wants to

lockdown the country again.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, the Biden campaign and his press poodle's, they went

bananas today because Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows said that we're

not going to control the pandemic. Of course, Meadows told the truth. This

is a terrible tragedy. And we mourn those who succumb to it. But it

originated in China, not Trump Tower. And the desperate attempt to

politicize it is absurd. It's venal.



It was the president who energetically dealt with the pandemic and then he

decided to push for reopening, allowing states to make their own decisions.

That decision saved countless jobs and lives. And thankfully, we now have

things like convalescent plasma therapeutics, which we know work and we

know steroids can help later in more serious cases, something as simple as

taking Vitamin D3 and zinc over the counter supplements, they can also help

protect you. We've talked about this for months and months on the angle.



And if you needed a reason for optimism, all you need to remember is that

the president was in the hospital for three days with COVID and now, he

seems stronger than ever, crisscrossing the country. Three stops today

alone in Pennsylvania.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Our opponents' agenda is one of doom and gloom and depression,

decline and despair. Our agenda is one of unlimited optimism. We want to be

optimistic. Remember during the debate, he said it will be a dark winter.

No, it's going to be a beautiful winter. It's going to be a beautiful

spring, OK?



Our country is coming back stronger than anybody would have thought. And

you have to get your governor to open up your state what this guy is doing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That was a message to Governor Walz. And the crowd went crazy

when he said that. Now Biden and his shut down crowd have been lying to you

about COVID. The truth is, Joe's plan consists of what Trump has already

done on PPE and vaccine distribution plans, along with lockdowns, tracing

and tracking and mask mandates. Well, guess what? A lot of that, all of

that stuff is being done in Europe and what's happened there. We'll get to

that.



Now, most Americans were already wearing masks. This survey comes out. 92

percent of 2200 Americans, poll said they wear face masks when leaving

their home, with 74 percent saying they always do. So, given these facts,

the notion that a national mass mandates going to make any difference on

COVID is a ludicrous distraction from reality. And as I said, they've taken

all those measures in Europe that Biden's experts are pushing extended

lockdowns.



And guess what's happening now in the EU? France mandated masks, put a

national strategy in place, has widespread contact tracing and now a record

number of new cases in France. The same thing in Spain, which actually

brought in the military to do their contact tracing.



But COVID is exploding there as well, and new restrictions already in

place. In Germany, check this out, thousands marched in Berlin over the

weekend to protest their newest coronavirus restriction as cases have

search, especially in Berlin.



Now, you're not going to hear this on the other cable outlets. You're not

going to hear it from a lot of the experts. But Europe now has 250,000

COVID deaths, and its nation's economies are in the toilet compared to

ours. Again, understand this, Europe was supposedly the gold standard and

managed in COVID, now has more COVID deaths, and they've wrecked their

businesses, their economies.



The facts show, and so will history, that Trump was right. His approach was

more balanced. Theirs was all in on lockdowns and restrictions, tracing and

tracking, and still it failed miserably. The Democrats, if successful,

heaven forbid, on November 3rd, if they are in there, they're never going

to control the virus because that's not how viruses work. But Biden's

keepers will keep inflicting untold emotional, physical, and financial harm

onto millions of Americans with their strategy. We must not allow that to

happen over a virus, even one as horrid and tragic and awful as this one.

We need to take reasonable precautions based and real science and heed the

old Churchill line, stand firm and carry on.



And that's THE ANGLE.



Joining me now is Dr. Ramin Oskoui, cardiologist, CEO of Foxhall

Cardiology, founding member of the Medicine Cabinet. Dr. Oskoui, wonderful

to see you tonight.



DR. RAMIN OSKOUI, CARDIOLOGIST: Republican.



INGRAHAM: Biden's COVID strategy consists of what that Donald Trump hasn't

already done? The big thing is, number one, lockdowns, correct, and number

two, national mask mandate. Will either one work?



OSKOUI: No. In fact, lockdowns and mandatory mask mandates are probably

slowing the onset of herd immunity. We want people who are generally

healthy to actually contract COVID if they do naturally. If you're under

the age of 50, you have got a 99.95 chance of survival. You need herd

immunity to develop, and that's going to be somewhere between about 50 and

66 percent. Young healthy individuals get COVID, they get sick, they move

on with their lives for the vast, vast majority.



Look at President Trump. He's 70 plus. He got COVID, he did beautifully. I

think that we need to talk about the fundamental issues, vitamin D, zinc.

If you're sick, quarantine. If you're fragile, vulnerable, again, stay

safe, quarantine. But the rest of us have to get the society moving. This

is a cruel experiment.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Oskoui, this is what the Obamacare architect Zeke Emanuel

said about the so-called herd strategy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ZEKE EMANUEL, FORMER OBAMA WHITE HOUSE HEALTH POLICY ADVISER: Herd

immunity is not a strategy. It's the absence of a strategy. It has never

actually been shown that you can get immunity by just letting a disease run

through the population. If we get 200 million people in the United States

infected to get the herd immunity, that's probably 800,000 to 1 million

deaths that is going to be a result of that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Push the panic button, Dr. Oskoui. You've got to do it a week

before the election.



OSKOUI: Herd immunity is neither a strategy or not a strategy. Herd

immunity is what viruses do like this. And I don't live rent free in Zeke

Emanuel's head, but I just don't know what he's thinking. What he says is

simply fearmongering, and it's not really germane to this conversation by

serious scientists that we both know.



INGRAHAM: Bill Gates lashed out as well at the White House COVID adviser

Dr. Scott Atlas today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL GATES: The most maligned thing is where you start to attack your own

experts, and to suggest that maybe politicians know better than disease

experts. We now have a pseudo-expert advising the president.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Oskoui, where did Gates get his medical expertise again?



OSKOUI: Apparently, he's largely self-taught. But remember, Bill Gates

doesn't even have a college degree. What he does have is tremendous wealth

and power.



But unfortunately, what he hasn't pointed out is that Bill Gates'

tremendous bias toward vaccines. Remember what happened in the Sudan with

polio, and the WHO and Bill Gates. He pushes one line of approach to this

when really there should be multiple lines.



But Scott Atlas has been incredibly diligent and really, quite frankly,

braving the swamp to really push real science and to put aside this

fearmongering. Bill Gates, really, unfortunately, has given too much of a

platform, and it's been to the detriment of the entire world. I think he's

desperate now.



INGRAHAM: Well, Scott Atlas must be onto something if so many of these

multibillionaire powermongers are after him. I like Scott Atlas more that

Bill Gates went after him. Dr. Oskoui, thanks so much, great to see you.



And up next, weekend at Biden's, what's old Joe up to this time? And Kamala

Harris can't quite remember where she is. Raymond Arroyo explains on a

can't-miss "Seen and Unseen." Don't go away.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the

big cultural stories of the day. Joining us with all the details, FOX News

contributor Raymond Arroyo, author of the new book "The Spider who Saved

Christmas." Raymond, the media practically ignored Joe Biden's events of

the weekend. Why?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: They probably know his appearances,

Laura, raise questions about his competency. They don't want to talk about

those Hunter Biden allegations. So they made the decision. They made a

decision to keep their candidates in lockdown, standpat, and kill the

clock. Biden did do a few events in Pennsylvania, Laura, over the weekend,

but they barely got any coverage, though there was a holiday scene in

Bristol.



INGRAHAM: You could almost hear someone saying --



(MUSIC)



INGRAHAM: -- what is that rising in the pumpkin patch?



ARROYO: It's the sedate pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Though I think he is

having a little trouble finding where he supposed to go, Laura.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JILL BIDEN, JOE BIDEN'S WIFE: Our country will never settle for less than

our highest aspirations. OK, get ready for this one. Will you stand with

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Joe Biden's is like a human palm, Laura, he just bounces back and

forth. And even once he got his bearings, then he got really amped up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'm sick and tired of smart guys.



It is what it is because he is who he is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: He is starting to yell, Laura. He just screams into the parking

lots now. Those are the events. And then he offered the dignified,

empathetic message to those who might not support him.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'll work as hard for those who don't

support me as those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out

there. We don't do things like those chumps out there with the microphones

are doing, the Trump guys.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Don't you love that, Laura? This is the empathy candidates,

dignity, all the chumps over there. It erodes his argument for running

every time he loses it goes off script like this.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: Ray, he reminds me of someone who used to live in our

neighborhood growing up who we used to cut across his lawn on the way to

the bus stop.



ARROYO: That's right. You chumps, get off my lawn!



INGRAHAM: Oh, no, no. Screaming at us to stop doing the cut through. And

he would scream. That just took me a flashback to Connecticut growing up.

It's hilarious.



ARROYO: Laura, there were also a few slips of the tongue that both Biden

and Harris committed of the weekend. As Richard John Neuhaus used to say,

slips of the tongue belie slips of the heart and slips of the soul. Listen

closely to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: We have put together, I think, the

most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of

American politics.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He was on the

debate stage, as we just saw, the last, the debate before last, and refused

to condone white supremacists.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: All right, well, one of Biden's virtual star-studded events has

exploded on the Internet. I'll let you explain. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: The character of the country, in my

view, is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be?

Four more years of George -- George, he's going to find ourselves in a

position where, if Trump gets elected, we're going to be -- we're going to

be in a different world. And so -- and the reason why I think people should

be voting is out the of their own self-interest right now because, look,

everything is at stake, from the environment to our health. You heard what

his chief of staff --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Climate change?



BIDEN: That's what I'm talking about.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: He snapped at her, Laura. There's that hair trigger temper. I was

talking about climate change.



Some thought Joe Biden was confusing Trump with George W. Bush, or George

Bush. That's not quite the case. We have got to put this in context. Biden

makes enough gaffes and mistakes without having to create them. What

actually happened here, he was talking to George Lopez, the comedian. He

was reading the teleprompter and couldn't follow. I think he got lost and

bungled up, and then he snapped at Jill when she tried to correct them. It

happens.



INGRAHAM: That's good, Robert. Whatever your name is.



ARROYO: Thank you, Susie.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: It was great be with you tonight at the Amy Coney event. What an

incredible --



INGRAHAM: Yes, we were socially distanced, in masks.



ARROYO: Yes, in masks.



INGRAHAM: We had it all down, but it was a beautiful event, and socially

distanced. Raymond, great to see you.



And still ahead, what's it like being a Trump supporter on a college

campus. Dinesh D'Souza responds to the rampant radicalism silencing college

conservatives, next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: If you were going to vote for President Trump, I'm not asking

how you'd vote, but you would be reluctant to share that with someone that

perhaps you don't know that well?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes. So I went to a campaign rally, had a few things

on, and when I came back to campus, I instantly took them off in the car

before I came back on because I'm afraid of how people would react to me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It's never being easy being a conservative on campus, but the

intolerance keeping pro-Trump students from speaking their mind is seeping

into the rest of our society. Joining me now, Dinesh D'Souza, conservative

commentator whose film "Trump Card" is fantastic. It's available now on

demand. Watch it.



Dinesh, it's gotten to the point where everyday Americans can't put up

Trump flags, stickers on their car without being harassed or even attacked

now.



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: I think it's gotten to an

intolerable level. When we were students a generation ago, we were young

Reaganites in the 1980s, and of course we were outnumbered by the left on

the campus. But we never felt we couldn't speak our minds, we couldn't

organize politically. There were conservative professors on the campus. And

there was debate. Students were aware of different points of view.



I think what's frightening now is the sort of uniformity that's being

imposed on the campus. So it's the antithesis of what liberal education is

all about. in fact, I'm pretty convinced that if Socrates were to walk on

American campus today, the professors would surround him and make him drink

the hemlock all over again.



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, at Ohio State last week, I was just stunned at how the

students are adapting to the COVID restrictions, But how they want them

done. They're like, this is so unfair what's happening to us. We're paying

all this money, we're not getting to be in most of our classes. And they're

kind of soldiering on, but you can see that they get it, that this is

ridiculous at this point. It's a tragedy, but you can't keep doing this.



D'SOUZA: There's a natural idealism and also rebelliousness in young

people, and I think that those two things are actually very powerful

engines of education, because it's part of what makes young people question

things, challenge things. But they need the intellectual and social freedom

to do that. So when the colleges come down and drop this blanket all over

them, I think ultimately that you're paying not only a social price but

also an intellectual price.



INGRAHAM: And Dinesh, the attacks on Jewish Trump supporters in New York

was stunning over the weekend. A massive rally, a car rally, in New York

City. They were greeted by deranged anti-Trump nuts throwing rocks and

other things at their cars. And leftists ripped flags off the car, et

cetera, pepper sprayed children. What is this, Dinesh? This the tolerant

left?



D'SOUZA: This is the way in which Antifa, if you will, or the Antifa

sensibility meets the fascist sensibility. It's not just that they have the

same costumes, the same tactics of intimidation and bullying, but now both

sides are picking on the Jews. One of the Nazis' complaints about the Jews

was that the Jews embodied capitalism, the capitalist spirit. And you see

at the Antifa people hate the Jews pretty much for the same reason.



INGRAHAM: That's horrible. Dinesh, congrats again on the film, "Trump

Card." Really appreciate seeing you tonight.



And still ahead, words of wisdom from our newest Supreme Court justice. The

Last Bite explains.



INGRAHAM: Tonight, right here at the White House, our newest Supreme Court

Justice Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in. This was part of her message to the

country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AMY CONEY BARRETT, FEDERAL APPEALS COURT NOMINEE: My fellow Americans,

even though we judges don't face elections, we still work for you. I will

do my job without any fear or favor. And that I will do so independently of

both the political branches and of my own preferences. I love the

Constitution and the democratic republic that it establishes, and I will

devote myself to preserving into.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The separation of power, everyone needs to learn a little bit

more about those, and she gave everyone a little constitutional lesson

tonight. It was a great night for the country.



That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream at the "FOX NEWS @

NIGHT" team take it all from here.





