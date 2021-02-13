Ingraham: Democrats kick off futile impeachment trial with drama, lies

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" February 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm glad you press the Trump lawyer on the

first lawyer who presented the case.



HANNITY: Yes, little meandering, little free associative, let's just say -

go ahead.



INGRAHAM: It was terrible. I'm sorry but it was terrible.



HANNITY: Extemporaneous.



INGRAHAM: You're way too charitable. If you hire that guy in the case that

you were paying the bills on you - it would have been like, I'm sure you're

a nice person but enough praise toward the Democrats.



HANNITY: I was a little nervous in the beginning.



INGRAHAM: Oh my God.



HANNITY: I was like oh boy.



INGRAHAM: How much time could he spend praising the Democrats. The whole

thing was like a walk down memory lane about how much he loves the Senate

and I mean this is like story time at this - at the at the trial, it was

ridiculous.



All right sorry, I'm going to get into this but I'm pretty worked up about

it given what's at stake for the - for the constitution, the country but

I'm glad you pressed - the second lawyer Sean was much better so.



HANNITY: All right Laura, have a great show.



INGRAHAM: All right Sean, good to see you. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE

INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. The left's vow to reprogram Trump

supporters is getting serious. Now they want to purge law enforcement as

well and last week they tried pretending remember they cared about the

police but we're going to tell you the truth later on the hour.



Also tonight, an adviser to the WHO says the organization's dismissal of

the COVID lab leak theory, they said this today. He's saying it's a lie and

he's brave enough to come on to tell us why but first the impeachment

circus kicked off today with House Dems making this argument to justify

impeaching a president no longer in office.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Their argument is that if you commit an

impeachable offense in your last few weeks in office, you do it with

constitutional impunity. You get away with it. This would create a brand

new January exception.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It looked like a DNA chart. Of course the media approached it all

with the usual uncritical lie.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KING, CNN HOST: What a powerful presentation, quoting the framers and

quoting the history of past impeachments saying, we have every right to be

here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This really was a master class.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Disqualification is powerful here to protect the

country.



WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: House impeachment managers made a very, very

powerful case.



ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: One of the most powerful and disturbing pieces of

an opening argument I've seen covering any trial.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Do they do they send around talking points to each other because

they know nothing about the law themselves, OK. But for all the

bootlicking, it made no difference at all and we have the evidence to prove

it because they couldn't convince retiring GOP senators like Rob Portman or

Richard Byrd a flip, they have nothing to lose and despite language to the

contrary over the past few weeks, no GOP leader from McConnell to John

Thune broke ranks either.



Now to put it simply, 44 Republicans voted against allowing the impeachment

trial to continue meaning Democrats still have 0 chance of convicting

former President Trump. They need 67 votes to do so. Now meanwhile Trump's

lawyers argue that the impeachment trial shouldn't be happening.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVID SCHOEN, TRUMP DEFENSE ATTORNEY: In this unprecedented snap

impeachment process, the House of Representatives denied every attribute a

fundamental constitutional due process that Americans correctly have come

to believe is part of what makes this country so great.



How and why did that happen, it is a function of the insatiable lust for

impeachment in the House for the past four years.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well in there a session with Trump obviously hasn't ended with

Trump leaving office. They crave Trump at this point. They want to make an

example of him and what they really want to do and I've said this before,

they want to demoralize you and scare you.



But leave processing constitutionality aside for a moment, what is inside

the article that the Democrats have brought, well, remember what's inside,

let's read it. "Incited by President Trump members of the crowd he had

addressed, in an attempt to interfere with the constitutional duty to

certify the results of the 2020 presidential election unlawfully breached

and vandalized the Capitol."



So again, they're saying President Trump incited those people who breached

the doors. Now here's the key part of his January 6 speech that the

impeachment managers would rather you not see.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD J. TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know that

everyone here will soon be marching over to the capitol building to

peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Marching over peacefully and patriotically. Patriot's don't break

doors or put people's lives in danger. That's not what patriots do. Are the

Trump words, the words of someone trying to foment an insurrection?



Joining me now is Congressman Devin Nunes, ranking member of the House

Intel committee. Congressman Jim Jordan, ranking member of House Judiciary

and former Clinton impeachment manager Bob Barr.



Congressman Jordan, now the process arguments of course matter but I think

the weakness of the Democrats article of impeachment, their single article

of impeachment, I wish the President Trump's team had spent more time just

on that. Your take?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Well yes, but they got across the main message

Laura, which is this is about canceling the guy who got 74 million

Americans to vote for him. They don't want him on the ballot in 2024 and

they're so focused, obsessed I think the word you used and that's the right

word. They're so obsessed with that, they're willing to ignore the

constitution, they're willing to ignore due process and they're willing to

ignore the facts which as you point out, the president said peacefully and

patriotically go down to the capitol and make your voices heard. I mean I

think about this past year, Laura.



The Democrats told us you couldn't go to church, you couldn't go to work,

you couldn't go to a loved one's funeral, your kids couldn't go to school

and now they're trying to tell those same Americans you can't vote for the

guy you want to vote for in 2024.



That's how obsessed they are. I think the American people see through it

all. I think they understand that this is ridiculous and as you said the

president's going to prevail here which he should based on the

constitution, the lack of due process and based on the facts.



INGRAHAM: Congressman Barr, I thought it was significant that Congressman

Cicilline refused to concede that the Chief Justice not showing up to

preside was in fact significant. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. DAVID CICILLINE (D-RI), HOUSE IMPEACHMENT MANAGER: Let me state this

very plainly. It does not matter. It is not significant. When the current

president is on trial, if he - the chief justice doesn't preside, the vice

president can preside and it would be a conflict for someone to preside

over trial that would become president if there was a conviction.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK. Ken Starr vehemently disagreed with that last night on the

show and said it is entirely significant that the Chief Justice declined to

be part of this. Your take.



BOB BARR, FMR CLINTON IMPEACHMENT MANAGER: Well first of all, Chief

Justices don't like to sit in impeachment trials. That was obvious a

generation ago when Justice Rehnquist had to be sort of dragged kicking and

screaming to preside over the Clinton impeachment and with the last

impeachment of President Trump also, it puts the Chief Justice in an

uncomfortable position but the fact that this Chief Justice properly reads

the constitution that they cannot impeach by prior, they cannot convict a

former president is very significant.



Otherwise since President Trump as president was impeached, now they're

going to triumph if in fact there was a constitutional basis for that

trial, the Chief Justice would be sitting in that chair. The fact that he

is not is very significant.



INGRAHAM: Now Congressman Nunes, House impeachment managers played video of

the violence on January 6. They produced quite a - quite a presentation and

it included a very disturbing moment. I have to warn our viewers. It's

graphic. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressmen, that's the moment Ashley Babbitt was shot dead. We

still don't have a report on what exactly happened, who shot her, what was

the actual finding in the report. Was it capitol police? Was it secret

service? You can't really tell what is going on here. Why don't we know

this?



REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Well, I would start with what you're talking about

Laura is actual evidence so if you go back four years are actually five

years now, open an investigation into Trump. No evidence but they

investigated the Trump campaign for supposedly colluding with the Russians.



I feel like we're kind of groundhog day from a year ago, I think Jim and I

were probably on your show during the last impeachment that they had a year

ago and but when the evidence was actually presented, the evidence was that

the Democrats were actually coordinating with someone who really wasn't a

whistleblower and the I.G. testimony still is sitting behind locked doors.



Nobody's ever seen that likely because the Inspector General who was

involved in this was actually also meeting with the Democrats and their

staff so fast forward and look at what's happened here. OK, there was a

violent Bob a riot. We want everybody prosecuted and when during every

prosecution, you will have to present evidence.



But what they're trying to conflate is that Donald Trump participated in a

rally and told everybody to come to Washington and have a rally. That is

perfectly legal. It's one of our basic rights as Americans and when you

look, the rioting, the mobs and the fires and the looting that were going

on all over this country, that's what I hope that we will raise that, that

the Trump lawyers will raise this and Republicans will raise this.



Democrats were saying this, there were Democrats who have in previous past

not voted to certify electors.



INGRAHAM: Yes a lot of unanswered questions. Yes, 100 percent. The

unanswered questions that Byron York wrote about days ago still haven't

gotten answers so if a president's going to be impeached for something, we

better have a full report. That's my point in raising Ashley Babbitt issue.



It's just one question. Both of by the way, the BLM riots over the summer

Congressman Barr and the January 6 riot at the capitol were obviously,

they're all terrible but let's talk about the damages that were caused

because we need to put all of this in perspective, given the Democrat

rhetoric that was inciting people all last summer.



Now the BLM riots did upwards of $2 billion in damage, injured over to 2000

police officers, resulted in at least 30 deaths. The capitol riot injured

about 50 officers and 5 deaths. Congressman Barr, deaths are deaths but

when you when you repeatedly say that America is a systemically racist

country and tell - get people out of restaurants and threaten people just

because they supported Trump, threaten them when they're out with their

families.



I mean there's never a charge of incitement going the other way, ever.



BARR: No, it's a one way street like so many things are to the Democrats in

today's world Laura. It's a one way street. The fact that there were riots

this past summer, spring and summer and really into the fall, is irrelevant

for their purposes because of course it doesn't fit their narrative.



The riots swept across this country caused hundreds of millions of dollars

in damage, damage that cannot be replaced, small businesses shut down,

lives lost, families torn apart and yet the Left still to this day will

have America believe that those rights were or those demonstrations were

mostly peaceful. It's laughable.



INGRAHAM: Well Cicilline, Congressman Cicilline, Congressman Jordan,

basically just blew off any concern about violence over the summer. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CICILLINE: To counter the undisputed evidence of what actually happened in

this case, you'll see video clips. They'll show video clips of other

politicians including Democratic politicians using what they consider

incendiary language.



Apparently, they think this will establish some sort of equivalence. That's

a gimmick. It's a parlor game meant to inflame partisan hostility and play

on our divisions.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh yes, so the Republicans are the ones trying to foment

division, Congressman Jordan so certain violence is apparently dismissed,

other violence has to be taken seriously enough to impeach a man no longer

in office.



JORDAN: Yes, you're right. Both on the 6th and what happened last summer,

both tragic and both wrong. What happened last summer though while it was

going on, we had Democrat members of Congress say while the violence is

taking place in the streets, we had Democrat members of Congress say we

need more unrest in the streets at the very time there is unrest in the

streets.



Now compare that to what happened in this situation where the president

says peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard, where the - where

the attack was planned before the president even gave his speech. The FBI

knew about it. There was a pipe bomb filed the day before.



The Sergeant of Arms told a Capitol Hill police when they asked for

additional help, asked for the National Guard, he told him no. So those are

the fundamental fact that show how this is so much different than what

happened last summer where you had people encouraging the very thing that

was going on at the time, it was going on.



That's the problem and Americans I think again see through all this.



INGRAHAM: And Congressman Nunes, it really is the case, is it not? That

Democrats for all their boasting and all their you know, they think they

have the wind at their back now because they have control of both Houses of

Congress and the presidency, they don't seem very secure about just making

their policies, put them front and center and bringing them to the American

people.



They are absolutely obsessed with stopping another Trump run for the

presidency.



NUNES: Yes, it's very odd because that's exactly what it looks like. They

just don't want President Trump to run again but what you're also not

hearing and Jim mentioned a little bit about this, the intelligence was

good in the days leading up to that.



So FBI and other law enforcement knew there was going to be a problem. I

had been briefed on it that morning by Capitol Hill police officers who

were wondered what intelligence that I had and if I had seen anything so

they knew of the groups. They knew the groups are going to be there.



What they're trying to do, the reason they're so worried about this is

because for some reason there was the smallest fencing I've ever seen

around the capitol as getting as we get closer to inauguration of the new

president.



You had the request for additional security that was denied. Ultimately the

Speaker of the House is responsible for that. Nobody's asking those

questions is what did the speaker know and when did she know?



INGRAHAM: Well, we got to keep pursuing that. That is extremely interesting

and a phenomenal conversation tonight. Gentlemen, thank you so much for

being here tonight. And we're going to move on because there's something

very perverse going on in our country.



We have woke agitators looking to shame and cancel, de-platform you, make

sure that you never work again. My ANGLE on the rise of the sanctimonious

snitches is next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: And now Biden's snitch patrol. That's the focus of tonight's

ANGLE. Now you probably encountered the busybody phenomenon, right, during

this never ending COVID-era. You know the neighbor who barks at you for

going maskless while you're out walking your dog in a freezing day, an

empty road.



You know, the social media friends who comment on your Instagram post. Hey,

nice dinner party but looks like more than 10 people at your house. Well,

the Super Bowl parties in Tampa Bay. They had COVID-scolds in a froth.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Large crowds of mostly maskless fans celebrating the

Superbowl win.



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Man, if you could just animate the COVID being spread.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I thought you know Florida's going to kill all of us.

I really felt that way.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I spoke to the Tampa Bay police and I asked them what

are you doing about this?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I think they just hate Florida now. Of course liberal politicians

in the medical cartel have been encouraging us to tell on one another since

the shutdowns began.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know the old expression about snitches. Well, in

this case snitches get rewards. We want to thank you for turning folks in

and making sure we are all safe.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you see a crowd, when you see a line that's not

distance, when you see a supermarket that's too crowded, anything, you can

report it right away so we can get help there to fix the problem.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What a horrible mayor. Well, it was last April when the

Associated Press seemed thrilled to report that snitches are emerging as

enthusiastic allies as cities, states and country work to enforce

directives meant to limit person to person contact. They're phoning police

and municipal hotlines complaining to elected officials and shaming

perceive scofflaws on social media.



Wow, the CCP must be very, very proud and our very own social credit

system. We've done it to ourselves, courtesy of unhinged progressives who

are happiest when they're ordering someone else around. Now this is funny

in one way but it's pernicious stuff and it's infected every level of our

society.



Last fall students were encouraged to rat out their friends who had the

nerve to attend parties on campus, that a way to build class spirit. Now my

guess is that about, I don't know 90 percent of the sanctimonious snitches

are just frustrated bitter lefties with too much time on their hands.



Case in point. Taylor Lorenz, a reporter who covers the challenging Tik Tok

beat for The New York Times. We learned that she recently strayed from

covering stupid pet and dance videos to snitching on a Silicon Valley group

chat.



She tried to embarrass Marc Andreessen, the wildly successful investor by

falsely accusing him of using the word retarded during a private discussion

on the platform Clubhouse. Well, when retraction - retraction was demanded

because it was false, she diluted it by saying well, people just needed to

be more careful about context and when they use certain words.



According to The Federalist for months Lorenz had obsessed over Andreessen

in conversations on Clubhouse. Last fall Lorenz alleged that several men on

the platform were perpetrating malicious sexual behavior on the app,

tweeting that it was rife with sexism and misogyny.



But people like Ms. Lorenz, they're kind of everywhere and with Biden in

office, the snitches are even more emboldened. You don't even want - they

don't even want you to freely communicate in private now. Earlier this

month, a New York Times tech writer said "I'm worried about Telegram. Other

than private messaging people love to use Telegram for group chats. Up to

200,000 people can meet inside a Telegram chat room. That seems

problematic."



You know what else seems problematic that these seething snitches have more

in common with the old fashioned Soviet faux police than they have with the

free speech liberals of the 1970s. That's what's problematic. And one of

the most disturbing aspects of the rise of the Snitch and Ditch culture is

how the Left is using it all to divide families.



Now we've seen how children who rat out their conservative parents are

instantly just crazed by corporate media and their praise by corporate

media and even some of them become social media darlings. This woke 18-year

old spotted her own mother in a viral video taken outside the January 6

riot.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The mom was the one punched in the face. Her daughter then called

her out in a tweet. And then the daughter did an interview with TMZ.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HELENA DUKE: I would have had no idea she was there at that video for

getting punched in the face. It wasn't viral on Twitter.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Down the road, I could see government officials moving to

liberate children from their conservative parents on the pre-tax of

preventing kids from getting radicalized.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DUKE: I present her with like educated points and facts that I have like

studied or researched because I want to be as like unbiased as possible and

she would just be like nope, that's not right.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: She was like nope, that's not right. Like totally. Apparently

family snitchdom pays. She's raised $74,000 for college on a GoFundMe page

since tweeting about mommy. I guess it beats baby sitting or waiting tables

to pay for tuition.



Liberal busy bodies claim that they're just trying to save lives with their

snitching but we know that's not true. They're silent when blue state

mayors and governors are caught violating their own COVID dictates and they

made excuses when entire city blocks were in flames last summer because of

the BLM riots.



The complete frauds. This is not about standing on principle. Snitches want

riches and of course, they want power. Their political overlords in the

Biden administration themselves are masters of snitching.



That's entire job description - that's an entire job description for

Anthony Fauci shaming America for wanting to go back to normal. But it's

time to shame them right back, for turning Americans against Americans and

that's THE ANGLE.



All right, joining me now is Dave Rubin, host of 'The Rubin Report' and

author of 'Don't burn this book.' Dave, this isn't just one issue of COVID,

you know the people who are, you're outside on a trail and they literally

jumped to the other side of the trail if you don't have a mask on in the

middle of summer.



It's pervasive on a whole host of issues and it's having a very corrosive

effect on personal relationships and even family.



DAVE RUBIN, HOST, THE RUBIN REPORT: Yes, Laura, you gave me so much to work

with there in that - in that beautiful intro. I mean I'm hearing crazy LA

where I kid you not, if I'm walking my dog, people walking their dogs the

other way on the other side of the street will pull them in different

directions.



The dogs are going to start having nervous breakdowns and I'm only

partially kidding about that. I mean we're going to actually start giving

dogs the same anxiety that so many people are walking around with. But real

quick on the New York Times and this Taylor Lorenz story and Clubhouse and

everything else, this is exactly what wokism will bring to every industry.



Wokism and social justice and the ideas of equity as opposed to equality

will destroy every single institution, whether it's an educational

institution, a journalist institution, a governmental institution wherever

it goes he will destroy things but there's something a little more

nefarious going on here with the New York Times, which is the reason that

they write all of these anti-tech stories is because they don't like

competition.



People are starting to realize that you don't need the paper formerly known

as The New York Times to get information anymore. It's pure left wing

propaganda. We all know it. The New York Times wrote a piece actually, the

journalist too you mentioned who wrote that piece about Telegram, that

Telegram is scary now.



That's where the bad guys are coordinating. He once wrote a piece that

included me about a bunch of YouTubers that were leading people to the all

right. It was a Sunday front page piece. It also included libertarian

economist who I think won a Nobel Prize Friedman.



So that is what we're up against. They don't want competition on top of the

generally bad ideas that they have.



INGRAHAM: I think they don't want freedom. They - I mean these are the same

people who are praising China's response to the virus. Where you have a few

people making all the decisions for everybody else because everybody else

is dumb and uneducated.



Even that 18-year-old girl who ratted out her mother, I tried to give my

mom facts, like, like, like -- I tried to give her facts. But they are the

ones who are terribly uneducated, Dave, about history and what this type of

thought police, these thought police patrols, what it will ultimately do

when it backfires on them.



DAVE RUBIN, HOST, "THE RUBIN REPORT": Of course, when you see Eric

Garcetti say snitches get rewards, it's not much of a jump for then kids to

turn in their parents, right? So this will affect, as you said, it will

affect families, it will affect local communities, it will affect basically

everything.



And it does have something to do with belief, I think, that the general

belief systems that these people have if they can control the world. They

can create a system that all the generations before them could never

create. All the people before them that were backwards, racist, bigot,

homophones, they did all of this terrible, terrible stuff, and only these

educated, follow the science, elite "New York Times" people and their woke

partners, who are antiracist -- although they are actually, that's the

irony -- only they if we gave them enough power could they perfect a

society.



But of course, you know this, Laura, any time you try to get to utopia, you

end up in dystopia. And in many ways that's what we're in right now. We're

in a modern dystopia. We just don't quite see it.



INGRAHAM: And just going back to the obsession with President Trump, Dave,

President Trump really has revealed these folks for who they really are.

They don't want -- they don't really want the people to have any say or to

be able to meet in private or to go to church when they want. Families

getting together, there is too much tradition in families.



They don't like any of that. The find it all a threat. And it took Trump,

four years of Donald Trump, to really explode this out into the public,

because a lot of us knew this was happening, but now we really see them for

who they are and what they really represent.



RUBIN: Absolutely. I had well-respected, liberal public friends that were

applauding Jack Dorsey on Twitter when he banned Trump. Since when are good

liberals for censorship? But he broke a lot of these people, he really did.

But even when you see what is going on with impeachment right now, nobody

cares except the media elite and the woke-sters.



Nobody cares. I'm fairly certain we have got some bigger problems in the

country, like all the unemployed people and the lockdowns, and the litany

of other issues that maybe government should have something to do with. But

instead, what are they doing? We are impeaching a guy who is out who can't

even get on Spotify because they booted him from that.



INGRAHAM: Dave, great to see you tonight, thanks so much.



And the WHO has just dismissed the COVID lab leak theory. So it's all over,

no questions asked. Not so fast. A current advisor to the WHO, he is brave

to come on. He's going to tell us why, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: We've told you about the seedy ties between Biden's cabinet and

China. But it's Joe's pick to head the CIA who has perhaps the most

extensive CCP links to date. Since 2015, William Burns has served as

president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and according

to the Daily Caller News Foundation, the endowment took millions from pro-

China interests under his leadership. That includes $1.5 million from a

Chinese businessman who is a member of the two organizations directly tied

to the Communist Party, and as much as $250,000 from the China-U.S.

Exchange Foundation. Now, that's a think tank to help advance the CCP's

geopolitical ambitions.



Burns also invited a number of congressional staffers on a junket to China

in 2019 where they met with a slew of Chinese bigwigs. One congressional

staffer who attended said they were surprised Burns was able to have that

much access to Chinese officials.



Now, should Americans feel confident that this man is poised to lead

America's premier spy agency? Sadly, that is not all, though. Before

leaving office, former President Trump proposed a requirement that U.S.

schools disclose their relationships with the Confucius Institutes.

Basically, those are fronts for CCP propaganda. Well, late tonight we

learned the Biden administration quietly axed the Trump plan, allowing the

influence operation to continue working in the shadows.



While Biden lets China's propaganda infect our schools, the World Health

Organization is becoming a global super-spreader of Chinese disinformation.

The head of the team that the WHO sent to investigate the origin of COVID

more than a year later made this absurd statement today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We also looked, for example, at the Wuhan Institute of

Virology. It was very unlikely that anything could escape from such a

place. And we also know that when lab accidents happen, they are, of

course, extremely rare.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, let's get this straight, the WHO wants you to believe that

COVID-19 just happened to start spreading at a wet market that is very

close to not one but two high-security China virology labs, one of which

was doing highly controversial gain of function research on coronaviruses.



Joining me now is Jamie Metzl, WHO adviser and Atlantic Council senior

fellow. Jamie, what did the WHO fail to do in it's Wuhan investigation?



JAMIE METZL, W.H.O. ADVISER: Well, the investigation itself was very

short. It was two weeks of quarantine and two weeks of meetings, but the

actual investigation was done by Chinese authorities. And so the WHO

investigators were basically receiving a report from the Chinese officials.

And as I see it, the big failure is that they outlined four possible ways

that COVID could have begun. One was direct bat to human, second, bat

through an animal intermediate host, third through shipping or some kind of

frozen food from somewhere else, and four, the accidental lab leak.



As you know, Laura, for more than a year I've been one of the leading

advocates saying we have to look very, very seriously at option four. But

rather than saying, let's look more deeply at all of those possibilities,

the WHO investigators say we should look at the first three, but not at the

accidental lab leak. And I'm just miffed that this happened. I think it is

really terrible. We don't know, most of us don't know exactly how COVID

began, but certainly an accidental lab leak is a very, very credible

possibility.



INGRAHAM: What really needs to be done, then, in order determine how the

virus started, how it originated?



METZL: In the best of all possible worlds, we would have an international

team that would be able to go to China and have the ability to do an

unrestricted forensic investigation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and

other sites. This is in many ways a potential crime scene. But we're not

going to get that kind of information from the Chinese. So what we really

need to do is to build an international consortium of private scientists

and professors and willing government and others to say we need to get to

the bottom of how COVID began. We need to be fearless. We need to ask tough

questions.



Yes, most of the evidence is in China, but there's lots of evidence that is

elsewhere. I'm actually part of a community of scholars who are connecting

digitally around the world, trying to ask the tough questions, trying to

get to the bottom of this. But it is going to be really difficult. And I

think today was an unfortunate step backward.



INGRAHAM: The problem is also, is it not, China's outsized influence and

money that it donates quite generously to all sorts of academic and

research institutions that, frankly, depend on that money. China has an

enormous reach across the globe, and there are a lot of people, I'm sorry,

they don't want to get crossways with China now, not if China is running

the field.



METZL: Yes, unfortunately it's true. So let's take it in two parts. First

is with the WHO. As you and I discussed the last time I was on the show,

Laura, the challenge for the WHO is it's an organization created, funded,

and controlled by states. And so by definition, the WHO needs to balance

big power politics. And so the WHO is in a really tough position.



But then there are these broader Chinese influence operations all around

the world. You look at a place like Australia where they are really

suffering from all kinds of intervention, including the most aggressive

intervention in Australia's political system. It's not just there. It's all

around the world.



And that is one of the big challenges that we face, because for those of us

in the democratic world, we have certain norms, ways that we think about

interacting with civil society groups, with business investment. And China

is in many ways playing by a different set of norms. And if we don't

recognize that and respond aggressively and creatively and wisely, we are

going to lose so much of what we've spent many decades building.



INGRAHAM: We learned today that Beijing is saying any country that decides

to boycott the Beijing Olympics is going to be subject to all sorts of

sanctions and a really aggressive -- so China responds very aggressively

when anyone questions them. But Jamie, your insight and your willingness to

discuss this, especially given what is at stake, is really admirable. Thank

you so much for coming on.



METZL: My pleasure, Laura.



INGRAHAM: The left's plan to deprogram those they consider extremists, now

it includes sheriffs who keep us safe. One of them reacts, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The left began its mission to purge conservatives from

government by targeting the military, remember, looking for all those

extremists. But they are not done yet. "Axios" reporting that "A key part

of breaking extremists' rising mainstream influence will be making it

unacceptable for white nationalists, antigovernment extremists, and

conspiracy theorists to serve in the military, in police forces, or as

lawmakers. Former FBI counterterrorism analyst Clint Watts says "It's a lot

of sheriffs' departments that make me nervous because they're elected.

Politics means you go with party."



Here to respond is Sheriff Richard Giardino of Fulton County, New York.

Sheriff Giardino, this isn't just insulting to law enforcement, in my mind,

it's incredibly dangerous.



SHERIFF RICHARD GIARDINO, FULTON COUNTY, NEW YORK: It's very dangerous.

But see, they are very clever. What they are doing, Laura, is what started

in the summer when the narrative outpaces the facts. And what they are

doing is saying what makes him nervous is elected sheriffs. Elected

sheriffs serve the Constitution, and they serve the public and their

communities. And what they are seeking to do is eliminate elected sheriff's

so they can take control over law enforcement.



We saw it this summer when we had over 35 chiefs, superintendents, and

commissioners, mostly men and women of color, removed as chiefs, sheriffs,

and superintendents because they did not adopt the narrative that they were

supposed to. And so you see this now, they are trying to undercut the

Constitution. They are trying to take away power from the sheriffs. If you

remember, the sheriffs were some of the few people that stood up to some of

these unconstitutional orders at Thanksgiving, that we're going to count

how many are at home. It's insulting. I don't want members who are QAnon

supporters. I don't want white supremacists.



INGRAHAM: Obviously.



GIARDINO: They are trying to paint all of us with the same brush. Go

ahead.



INGRAHAM: I just have to ask you. I am worried about this being set as the

narrative as you get closer to the warmer weather, because people thought

Biden is in office, there's going to be no more BLM riots. There is going

to be something that happens, and then you add this to the mix, fomenting

this understanding that law enforcement is rife with white supremacists? I

find that puts a target on your back. Forget getting rid of the elected

sheriff. It's put a target on the backs of law enforcement.



GIARDINO: It continues the narrative from the summer that all police

officers are racist. All police officers get up in the morning with the

intent to go shoot men of color. And what is really disturbing about that

is the narrative outpaces the facts. For instance, nobody knows that 60

children 12 and under of color were killed last year in drive-by shootings

because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Hardly anyone knows

the names of those kids. There's no condemnation. There's no protests.



Then other thing is law enforcement during the summer and into the fall, we

were ambushed in cars in Los Angeles. We were thrown -- bottle rockets were

host at us, rocks, bottles. They condemn us. They say we are there to

murder people. They set this narrative, and then they call -- we're the

only profession when all that is done on a Friday night, you call 911 on

Saturday and beg for help. And we don't care what color you are. We don't

care what your religion is or your politics. We go.



It is very scary, because it continues to undermine law enforcement and

authority. And the statistics and the facts really outweigh that law

enforcement is the enemy of young black and brown people. And that is

showing in New York City last year where last year 1,500 shootings and

almost 500 homicides, 90 percent of victims were black and brown, and over

90 percent of the suspects were black and brown. It's not the police.



INGRAHAM: It's heartbreaking. Sheriff, we really appreciate your joining

us. We are out of time, but we are following this story, don't you worry.

We are staying on it.



And a virtual court hearing takes a pretty funny turn, I think so. I

couldn't stop laughing. The Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: A west Texas judge got a big surprise today when one of the

lawyers in a virtual hearing appeared on the screen like this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I believe you have a filter turned on in the video

settings. You might want to -- I think it's a filter.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is. I don't know how to remove it. I've got my

assistant here. She is trying to. But I'm prepared to go forward with it.

I'm here live. It's not -- I'm not a cat.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can -- I can see that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Thanks for clarifying. What an interview late tonight, that

lawyer Rod Ponton. If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these

difficult times, I'm happy to let them do that at my expense. I -- how old?

What a good sport and I can't take those filters off either when my kids

put them on.



That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @

NIGHT" take it from here. Shannon, I think I've watched it 10 times.



END



