Ingraham: Billionaires and Bolsheviks for Biden

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle" September 15, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, it just kind of spilled out of Kramer.

I mean it was like a reflexive thing.

HANNITY: OK. She is nuts. Her views are nuts. She is - sorry, I just think her Left-wing views are crazy.

INGRAHAM: She's holding the country hostage and they want to use lockdowns to do the exact same thing.

HANNITY: Well said.

INGRAHAM: Sean, this is fantastic show tonight and thanks so much.

HANNITY: Take it away, Laura Ingraham.

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingram and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have the first reaction to President Trump's Pennsylvania town hall, a little later in the show. And Jason Whitlock, he wraps the first week of NFL protests and some breaking news on Big Ten football.

Also, California is targeting a church for daring to hold services and it's a massive church. Well at the same time the state just passed a law that may make it easier for sex offenders to avoid a registry. We talked to a pastor and a state senator fighting back on both of those stories. But first, billionaires and Bolsheviks for Biden. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Joe Biden made a quick trip to Florida today, his first time in the Sunshine State for nearly a year. Well, it turns out his 2020 basement strategy has him looking a little vulnerable and at times even a tad confused.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort.

When we hit the recession, President Obama and it frightens people when I talk about the testing area, really shoot live ammo and things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Meanwhile Trump is signing a historic peace accords getting two Nobel Prize nominations and criss crossing the country. Now over the past

36 hours, the president was in Nevada for a rally, California to deal with the wildfires. Arizona for a Hispanic event. Then back to Washington to sign the Abraham accords.

And after all that he then headed to Pennsylvania for a town hall tonight which will have as I said first reaction later in the hour. Trump is truly the energizer bunny of politics, keeps going and going. Now for Biden though a big day is, I don't know casting a primary vote just a few minutes' drive from his home.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And what about early voting. You guys voted early today.

BIDEN: Because I'm going to be - where am I tomorrow? I'm in...

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Florida.

JILL BIDEN, WIFE OF JOE BIDEN: We're traveling.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Since Biden himself can't tell us. It's important that we examine the twin forces behind the Biden candidacy. The billionaires and the Bolsheviks and explain what each faction wants.

Now when Michael Bloomberg announced that he was giving the Biden campaign

$100 million to spend in Florida. It became obvious that the billionaire class is getting a little nervous. Suddenly the goal of getting back to normal and our relationship with China, which is what they want, it doesn't seem such a sure bet after all.

Now Bloomberg hates the Trump tariffs because they make it harder to do big deals in China and to offshore more U.S. jobs both of which he ends up favoring. Now of course he's just one of 132 prominent billionaires who are supporting Biden.

First, there's Bill Gates who seems to be rooting for a Biden win in November as well. After all, he, and Biden both share the same agenda. They both agree on appeasing China a national mask mandate and no return to normalcy without a vaccine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL GATES, FOUNDER OF MICROSOFT: For the world at large, normalcy only returns when we've largely vaccinated the entire global population.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I love how he does this with his hands. Well then there's Tom Steyer, of course who is a rabid promoter of the Green New Deal which we already know will cost trillions and kill the oil and gas industry. And there's also Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of the late Apple founder whose magazine The Atlantic just published that bogus smear claiming Trump belittled our war dead. False.

Well, they all have one thing in common, they absolutely despise President Trump's America First agenda. The billionaire crowd prefers an America where there is always a glut of labor. Now what does that mean. It means there's no pressure on companies to raise wages.

Trump prefers a tight labor market that puts upward pressure on wagers meaning bringing them up. That's good for the average working person.

Besides the billionaires don't really - they don't need a functioning government. They certainly don't have to worry much about law and order.

They have security guards and big walls and helicopters and planes if they want to escape, but not the average person.

Now, check out this headline. Pennsylvania's blue-collar voters see danger and back Trump. Now, these same workers, they know the truth, Trump's economic nationalism works, and these same workers know the truth that Trump's economic and economic nationalism is nothing that Biden would ever agree to.

In fact, he works against it. Now, check out this headline. Median household income increased 6.8 percent to 68,700, the highest on record.

Now, the nation's poverty rate fell by 1.3 percentage points to 10.5 percent. Of course, this was in 2019 and that was down from 11.8 percent in 2018.

This marked the lowest rate since estimates were first published in 1959.

And it was the fifth consecutive decline. Now, this was real money in Americans pockets all before the pandemic, and if Biden wins, there's going to be no repeating the 2019 fantastic numbers because we'll be in lockdown, as I said last night, with massive job losses and stagnating wages. We're going to be hit with a $4 trillion tax increase as well.

Now, the only thing that will trickle down from all of this is poverty, government dependence. Now, the other four supporting Biden are the modern- day Bolsheviks, the AOC plus three types O plus ANTIFA, as far as the eye can see.

They believe that America is an awful, rotten, racist country and they plan to punish anyone who gets in the way of their cultural revolution. AOC's tweet yesterday is characteristic of how she feels about us. The fact of the matter is the United States is engaged in a program of mass human rights violations targeting immigrants. This includes a mass child separation, systemic sexual assault, police and detention, people in detention, kangaroo court procedures and more. Our country must atone for it all.

Of course, she's talking about illegal immigrants, not legal immigrants.

Now, the radical fringe, they are going to let billionaires run economic policy as long as they can run everything else. So, AOC is fine, as long as she can do climate policy, have a say in the courts, the DOJ. That's because they'll use every tool in the government's power to harass Americans who defy the socialist edicts. It's going to be a long, dark period of recriminations and retribution. And don't think for a second that Biden or Kamala Harris or anyone else will even try to slam the brakes on as we speed towards socialism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): This is our time to make sure we get rid of Trump and we elect someone who's going to be responsive to the policy positions we are advocating for.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden has put probably the boldest plan I've ever seen in my lifetime to be by 2035 carbon neutral.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): What came out of those task forces were pretty strong progressive programs. Joe Biden is prepared to do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now Biden is being propped up by the energy of the Left that loathes America more than it really likes him, along with the money of some of the richest men and women on the planet. But neither the billionaires nor the Bolsheviks have much interest in building a strong middle class.

The billionaires don't like workers who can think for themselves and the Bolsheviks, they don't like the masses to be independent of government control.

They formed kind of an unholy alliance to turn the whole country into a giant version of Baltimore with a tiny number of rich people and a lot of poor people. But the middle class, guess what? It still gets to vote. And if we want to preserve our way of life, if we want to keep the good jobs that have been created in recent years and the freedoms that Americans have enjoyed for centuries will reject Biden, the billionaires and the neo Bolsheviks. And that's the ANGLE.

Joining me now is Raheem Kassam, The National Pulse Editor-in-Chief, co- host of the War Room Pandemic podcast. Raheem, what does America look like when the levers of power are totally controlled by the billionaires and these neo Bolsheviks?

RAHEEM KASSAM, THE NATIONAL PULSE EDITOR-IN-CHIEF: Well, it's a good question. It looks a lot like a lot of European countries at the moment, which are totally out of step with their populations. It looks a lot like Macron's France. Macron being incredibly unpopular in France at the moment because of this unholy alliance, as you say that rules between the Bolsheviks and the billionaires in France.

And here's the thing. You look at someone like Michael Bloomberg and you look at the broader situation that's going on here. Bloomberg is in-charge of this organization, funds this organization called Hawk Fish. Hawk Fish comes out a couple of weeks ago and says on the night of the election, it will look like President Trump has won in a landslide. But over the next coming days and weeks, that lead is going to be whittled away by these mail in ballots.

You have the Transition Integrity Project, which we've done just a heck of an amount of exclusive reporting on the national polls about and who's in charge of it. It's the Open Society Institute's partnered with the Berggruen Institute. What's the Berggruen Institute? Well, the Berggruen Institute has this thing called the 21st Century Council, which has Chinese Communist Party members as part of that council.

Look, it's very clear what's going on here. And when you look at what the president has done today, when you look at what the State Department is doing, when you look at what the DOJ is doing, this president and I say this is a Brit is positively Churchillian in what he's doing and seeing down the new fascism that exists today.

Remember, they called Churchill a board and an elf (ph) and a warmonger and said that he was going to drag the entire Western civilization into the lows of the lows, and we would never recover.

Instead, what he was somebody who actually recovered Western civilization.

And that's what this president is doing, whether it's the Middle East peace process that we've seen from today, whether it's seeing down China, standing up for human rights with a Uyghur population in the Xinjiang province and all of the human rights abuses doing that are going on there.

Now, what's Bloomberg and Biden and Kamala Harris and AOC, what are they doing about all of this stuff? It's absolutely nothing. So, you see this--

INGRAHAM: Hold on, Raheem. They're doing a lot. They're making it easier for China to buy weapons of war, which they love to talk about weapons of war. They're the ones whose policies will enrich China, empower China, and add to the mass human rights abuses against Christians, Uyghurs, and anyone else who is a little political dissident. So, I think they're doing quite a lot.

And let me say, Raheem, we have Ilhan Omar, who is one of the neo Bolsheviks in Minneapolis, cheering on their move toward a total dismantling of the police in Minneapolis, which we've been tracking on this show. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OMAR: You have to make a big decision on what you do with that institution and for so many of us, it is going through a process of dismantling that institution and coming together as a community to reimagine what public safety looks like for us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Raheem, we have a complete scene of chaos in Minneapolis. It's a heartbreak what's going on? But will this or will this not continue across America if Biden wins?

KASSAM: It'll continue, by the way, into the election and until November the 3rd, it will continue on from November the 3rd until January the 19th.

The Transition Integrity Project, which is this nonpartisan organization, which is actually staffed by people linked directly to Hunter Biden and Kamala Harris and all of these other Democrats. This group, they say in their report, which is cited in The Atlantic, which is the organization, as you said, which put out that fake news story about President Trump and the military.

They say in the report that this is going to be a street fight to decide who wins this election after November the 3rd. And here's the deal. Here's the big deal about all of this stuff. If people think November 3rd is going to be the last election, you're going to get your heads out of the Senate.

They plan to steal this thing and Americans need to be wary.

INGRAHAM: All right, Raheem, great to see you tonight. Thanks so much. Now on to another question. Did President Trump say Big Ten college football?

We've been talking about this for weeks and weeks. Roughly two weeks after sitting down with the president, the league is poised to move forward with fall sports. Now, while no official decision has been announced, sources are telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that officials have already approved an eight game, nine-week season that could begin in mid-October.

Now, this comes after eight University of Nebraska players sued to save their season from being canceled by the Left. Joining me now, Jason Whitlock, partner, and columnist at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Outkick.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=QHB_eHMdEXF0EcUPphHjOXhpbAvVxeShEIqDjq26128&s=j4FoYR7stg3i0Ra8BTLeLDVOS07O9o4NqT9paXyjOJM&e= . Jason, how big is this after we know that there are a lot of forces against reopening Big Ten football and the SEC and the ACC, they're going ahead and plan.

JASON WHITLOCK, PARTNER AND COLUMNIST, https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__OUTKICK.COM&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=QHB_eHMdEXF0EcUPphHjOXhpbAvVxeShEIqDjq26128&s=jDxf4HGXNxrDsMrbwhgBhPCXDEIQORvGRPG8bXVIh2E&e= : I think it's one of the most positive things we've seen in sports since this whole COVID, since the social unrest, since George Floyd is still the most positive thing we've seen. The Big Ten made a gigantic error of shutting down. I think they thought they would force the other dominoes to fall in behind them.

And thankfully, some parents at Nebraska, some parents at Ohio State, some players across the country. Justin Fields, the quarterback at Ohio State, Trevor Lawrence, a quarterback down in Clemson, played in the ACC. They started to elevate and speak out. President Trump gets involved with the Big Ten and offers them, I think some assistance in terms of testing.

And I'm glad to see the Big Ten retrack, fold or however you want to frame it. It's a positive sign. These kids should be playing football. Kids should be in school. Kids need to be moving forward with their lives. We can't keep everybody frozen in time forever.

INGRAHAM: Jason, week one of the NFL is over and the ratings are in and it looks like Fox's ratings were up while the other networks, especially ESPN saw a huge decline in their audience. Are fans sick of the lecturing and kind of the - what looks like self-indulgent political preening from athletes who are very privileged, work very hard, but the very privileged, let's face it.

And then sports commentators, Jason, who don't want sports. I've never seen people who are commentators on something, who don't want sports. I've never seen anything like it. They should go into another line of work lower.

WHITLOCK: Laura, we're living in a unique time in history where everybody is focused on am, I going to be on the right side of history? That's a prediction. Instead of the standard being, am I doing the right thing in the moment? That used to be the standard. Now everybody wants to be on the right side of history. So, let me take a knee. And 20 years from now, they're going to write about me as I was on the right side of history.

What if you're doing the wrong thing right now? History will be decided later by whoever controls the narrative. And the NFL players, NBA players are committing career suicide, financial suicide. They're setting a horrible tone for the rest of the country. They are some of the most privileged and blessed people on the planet. And certainly, part of that blessing is being here in America.

And for them to be the leaders of demonized in America, I think sports fans are just tired of it. We've gone through a really rough stretch here, six, seven months of being locked down. Nobody wants to turn on a sporting event and be depressed even more because LeBron James is trying to convince everybody that there's a plot by the police to destroy African Americans to black men 10 times a year.

It's just crazy. People are turned off by I'm still watching sports. I love sports. Sports are a big part of my brand in history and why I'm even here and why I was able to elevate in this country. But I understand the people that have walked away, sports very good to me. I was a kid in Indianapolis living in a 400 square foot apartment with my dad as an 18-year-old in the ghetto. And sports took me out, brought me to a college campus, set me on a career path where I needed to take care of my family.

INGRAHAM: Jason, we need sports.

WHITLOCK: We definitely need sports.

INGRAHAM: Jason, your life story, your life story is one of millions of positive life stories and experiences, whether at the local high school, a collegiate level. I mean, the pros. That's a dream, obviously. But I mean, for me personally, I don't know what I would have done without sports in high school and even in college. I honestly don't know what I would have done. So, my heart goes out to all these families.

WHITLOCK: There's a bunch of guys like me.

INGRAHAM: A bunch.

WHITLOCK: Bunch of guys that would have seen a college campus without sports.

INGRAHAM: You've got it. And there are a lot of people who want to take college football away and they've wanted to take it away for a long time.

Jason, I know we won't let that happen. Thanks so much. Great to see you tonight.

And is a California pastor defying Governor Newsom's order? But he continues to hold services in defiance of protecting his inalienable rights and those of his parishioners. He's here to tell us why. And speaking of Newsom, a little covered law he just signed could make it easier for sex offenders to avoid registries. A state senator taking him on is here. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: As THE ANGLE has been telling you for months, blue states are using COVID restrictions as a cover to launch an all-out assault on your inalienable rights like your right to religious liberty.

Now, the petty tyrants in California are still prohibiting people from worshipping indoors, all by executive fiat. But one pastor, he's fighting back defying a court order against indoor services. Now, that man is Pastor John MacArthur. And this is from the sermon he gave to a packed hall of worshippers last Sunday.

Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church joins me now. Pastor MacArthur, why is it so important for you to stand up to these onerous edicts?

JOHN MACARTHUR, PASTOR, GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH: Well, we believe that the governor, the county, the city, and the health department are going against the Constitution. And just to remove one obvious question, the rate of COVID in California is one one hundredth of one percent. So, one one hundredth of one percent of 40 million people have CVID, and that eliminates freedom to worship from the entire state. That is the onerous reality.

The Constitution supports us. And by the way, I am so thankful that President Trump has told me personally that he supports the church as essential and that churches need to stay open. So, with the Constitution on our side and the president's backing, we're open.

INGRAHAM: Pastor MacArthur, Kamala Harris thinks we're in essentially a World War II. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: This is not about punishment. It's not about Big Brother. It is simply about saying what a leader, but what a leader says in times of crisis. And this is - you look at World War II. You look at the Great Depression where leaders said we each have to sacrifice for the sake of the nation and the collective. And that's what this is about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, almost half a million Americans died during World War Two, trying to free Europe from the grip of Nazi Germany, is that similar, Pastor MacArthur, to what's happening now to somehow justify depriving people of their inalienable rights to assemble, to petition the government and, of course, to worship as a community?

MACARTHUR: Well, of course not. But it's more than that, Laura. The church preaches the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Jesus died and rose again and is the only source of eternal salvation. The church doesn't exist to make sure it navigates around politician's whims. The church exists in the world to preach the saving gospel of Christ.

We're not concerned about the flu. We're concerned about eternity, eternal life, salvation. And the more dire circumstances become in the world around us, the more critical, the more essential the church becomes and the more important the gospel becomes.

I'll tell you something, our church is literally flooded with people. We have them in every nook and cranny jammed together inside, outside, on several floors in our children's education building, in the gym, in a tent outside. They're flooding the place to hear the message of forgiveness and salvation in a time when fear is being propagated on every street.

Pastor MacArthur, I've listened to so many of your sermons over the years.

You're unbelievable. You're incredible as - and not only, of course, your message about the gospel, but your courage and your strength at this time is inspiring. I've got to say, I'm a Roman Catholic, but I'm very disappointed with a lot of ways that the Catholic Church has kind of rolled over for these prohibitions. And you turned around, you said put us in jail. We're going to go preach the gospel. People are coming. We're going to try to be responsible. But look, you put us in jail.

Did Gavin Newsom threaten to do anything to you personally for defying essentially his order?

MACARTHUR: No, not personally. But we received a letter with the threat that we could be fined, or I could go to jail for a maximum of six months.

Of course, my biblical hero, apart from the Lord Jesus Christ, is the apostle Paul. And when he went into a town, he didn't ask what the hotel was like. Yes, what the jail was like because he knew that's where he was going to spend his time. So, I don't mind being a little apostolic if they want to tuck me in a jail, I'm open for a jail ministry. I've done a lot of other ministries, haven't had the opportunity to do that one. So, bring it on.

INGRAHAM: Pastor MacArthur, I hope everyone across the country takes what you just said to heart because they work for us, not the other way around.

And you just - we can't roll over to these ridiculous ongoing edicts that never involve a legislature. You notice that there's no legislature involved, just an executive fiat, and then everyone's supposed to go into a defensive crouch. But you are not going to do that. I've been so wanting to talk to you. Thank you so much for coming on and come back soon.

MACARTHUR: Laura, I love watching you. Thanks for the offer.

INGRAHAM: All right. All the best. And while California is shutting down churches, they're making it easier for child predators. Well, Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a new law permitting a 24-year-old to have sexual relations with a 14-year-old and stay off the sex registry list. Adding to that depravity is that the state lawmaker behind the wretched new law, a Democrat named Scott Wiener is the same official who got the penalty for knowingly exposing someone to HIV reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Joining me now is Melissa Melendez, California state senator. Senator Melendez, the Wiener side of this, the congressman, state representative, said that this is a complete distortion of what this law is. It just brings in parity the discretion that non-LGBT people get with sex registry designations. They say it's just bringing it into parity for the LGBT people. Your response?

MELISSA MELENDEZ, (R) CALIFORNIA STATE SENATOR: Well, Laura, first, I appreciate you having me on to talk about this. He's wrong. I know he keeps trying to downplay it, but he's wrong. This does reduce the penalty for this type of crime. And I would love to have Senator Wiener tell us all, when exactly is it appropriate at any time for any 24-year-old person to have sex with a child? Because that is what he's suggesting with this bill.

If he wants to talk about parity in the law, we can talk about that. But perhaps a better law would have been to make sure that any adult that is 24 years old that has sex with a 14-year-old gets a felony and goes on the sex offender registry list. What he's trying to do is water down the law, and that's the exact opposite of what we need. The level of depravity coming out of Sacramento, I hope everybody is paying attention, because I'm telling you, they put Democrats in the White House, and you're going to see this kind of thing spread across the country.

INGRAHAM: Well, I think what they're trying to do is turn the tables on anyone that questions this. And again, Senator Wiener called you out on Twitter specifically saying, "This is absolutely false, SB145 does not in any change what the crime is or what the punishment is." You're spreading false info. You should delete that tweet. Senator, were you spreading false information about the fact that a 24-year-old can have sexual relations with a 14-year-old and avoid this registry for sexual offenders?

MELENDEZ: Absolutely not. I know he wishes that that were true but that is not the case. We had this debate on the Senate floor, and I asked the same question, when is it OK for a 24-year-old to have sex with a 14-year-old?

Because what he is saying if it's consensual, then it shouldn't be a crime.

Well, when does a 14-year-old consent to sex? Think about this. What he's doing is he is sending a message, start grooming your prey now before they turn 14, because once they turn 14, then you can escape punishment of the law by not being required to register as a sex offender, and also, you pay possibly avoid being convicted of a felony.

This is the exact wrong message. We're supposed to be protecting our children, not opening them up as victims to all the perverts out there who may look at this law and say, oh, well, this is great. All I have to do is start at age 12, grooming them by 14. They say, OK, I consent. And then they're free and clear. It's disgusting. And he is wrong.

INGRAHAM: Lowering the age of concert, whether through this side door here or doing it directly, it's abominable, period. The idea that a 14-year-old can give legal consent to sexual activity to an adult is -- any type of sexual activity across the board, it's just completely preposterous.

MELENDEZ: And he also tried to suggest that -- because I think his comment was we need to stop criminalizing sex between teenagers. So he's sort of suggesting we're talking about the 17 and 18-year-old high school couple.

But if that's the case, why would you allow a 10-year age gap for this type of crime, 10-year age gap? He didn't narrow it down to within one or two years age difference. He gave 10 years, which opens the door for a 24-year- old man to start grooming and have sex with a 14-year-old child. I have a 14-year-old son. God help the person that ever comes near my kid.

INGRAHAM: Senator Melendez, thank you for speaking out on this.

And President Trump just wrapped an ABC News town hall moments ago. We're going to bring you the first reactions in moments with Bevan and McLaughlin, lots of news there to share. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: President Trump finishing up a Pennsylvania town hall just moments ago. It was hosted by ABC News and former Clintonite George Stephanopoulos. But the DNC may as well have put the whole thing on.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: You should know that some of these people voted for you last time around. Some voted for Hillary Clinton.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why did you throw vulnerable people like me under the bus?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why don't you support a mandate for national mask wearing? And why don't you wear a mask more often.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why would you downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately harm low income families and minority communities?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And then there was this moment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Should preexisting conditions, which Obamacare brought to fruition, be removed?

DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Please stop and let me finish my question, sir.

Should that be removed?

TRUMP: I hope you are taken seriously. I hope you are. And we are not going to hurt anything having to do with preexisting conditions.

They will not do that. They have socialized, George, they have --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. President, I have to stop you there.

You've been trying to strike down preexisting conditions.

TRUMP: It doesn't matter. I have it already, and it's a much better plan for you, and it's a much better plan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of Real Clear Politics, and John McLaughlin, Trump 2020 campaign pollster.

John, I want to start with you. I know the president loves mixing it up with everybody. He did the interview with Jonathan Swan, he did the 18 tapes of Bob Woodward, and now he did this. But this is an ambush. And Biden is not going to take any questions like this. He is not going to get any questions like this. So why did the president decide to do this, to open himself up to a roomful of, basically, Trump resistance?

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN POLLSTER: Well, the president, first of all, he did very well. I watched it where he answered those questions.

And at the end of it, he demonstrated empathy. There was a woman there who had lost her mother, she had just became a citizen, and he was very sensitive and demonstrated empathy with that woman, where the president really, really did very well.

And I think he's doing it because he knows that Biden is not going to be able to debate, so he was debating Stephanopoulos. And George interrupted him virtually every answer right off the bat. But you're right about, he does thrive on the challenge and he does do well, and I think most voters who watch this will see it for what it was, and it was a win for President Trump. So he did very well.

INGRAHAM: President Trump had this to say about the chaos that's, of course, taking over our cities and who is responsible for it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: Black Americans are more than three times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police. And that indicates that this just isn't bad apples. This just isn't choking. This is a real systemic, endemic problem.

DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Black communities are 81 percent in favor of having more police. They want more police. They want protection. They suffer more than anybody else by bad police protection.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Tom, is that messaging successful? Of course, it was the big set-up by George Stephanopoulos. And again, it was -- he's debating a moderators, which a lot of people believe that's what Trump is going to be doing if these debates actually happen.

TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: Right, and having the moderators fact check him in real time and interrupt and say I have to stop you there. Look, I thought this was actually one of his stronger answers in terms of saying, listen, he agreed with the woman. He said, look, these incidents are a problem, we need to make sure they don't happen again. We have some bad apples we have to take care of. But I think he made the case for this law and order message that he's been pushing. So I think that probably was one of his better answers.

This was not his best performance. This is not a great environment for him.

It's not a rally. But the reason he's doing it, Laura, I think, one of the reasons is because he does need to expand his base. He can't just always be preaching to the choir. He does need to reach out to independents and to moderate voters in these swing states. I don't know that this was the proper venue for that given the way the moderator and the way the questions were posed, but I think that's the strategy, and I think that's what he was trying to accomplish.

INGRAHAM: He also brought up the possibility that there will be another stimulus package. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: So will you call the speaker in, and can you hammer out a deal?

TRUMP: At the right time, yes.

We should do stimulus. We did a lot of it initially, and now they stopped because they think it's going to better for the election. I don't know --

STEPHANOPOULOS: They said if you'll come up, they said they'll meet you halfway on the money.

TRUMP: We can do something maybe. But I'm just hearing for the first time about an hour ago that maybe there is a chance to get something, and I'd like to do it. I would like to see it happen, George.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: John, a lot of folks want something done, but there are a lot of other people who believe if California and New York would really open up, this would take care of itself, the economy. Thoughts?

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, the president wants to make sure that the economy rebounds and there's jobs there, and he wants to make sure that the economy reopens safely. So he's been very, very good right now where he signed executive orders to try to help people because he wasn't getting any cooperation from the Democrats. And I think the Democrats are coming around now because they're getting pressure because they're seen as obstructionists and playing politics, and people don't want politics played with coronavirus. They definitely want help right now in their personal lives, and they want to be able to get their jobs back and get their lives back.

INGRAHAM: And finally, really quick, Tom, 10 seconds, this new Minneapolis situation with unrest, more crime, violence. But a poll in Minnesota showing this is very tight, within about four percent -- basically a statistical tie, 48 to 44 in the Monmouth poll. Is Minnesota really in play?

Tom? Is Tom there? All right. John, is Minnesota in play?

MCLAUGHLIN: Minnesota is definitely in play. And you can tell when Biden takes his teleprompter there, they're in trouble. That shows you that we're going up in the polls. He had his teleprompter in Florida today because we're ahead in Florida. So where the Biden teleprompter goes, that shows you where the polls are going to work for us.

INGRAHAM: All right, wherever Tom went, and John, great to see you both.

More exclusive reaction to President Trump's town hall in moments, including attempts to trip him up on race relations. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: The ABC News ambush -- sorry, town hall with President Trump seemed to focus a lot on race. And host George Stephanopoulos did his best to push the left's favorite narrative about the police. And so did the audience.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When has America been great for African-Americans in the ghetto of America?

DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Prior to this horrible situation, that was probably the highest point. Lower crime, the best jobs they've ever had, highest income, the best employment numbers they've ever had.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Under your administration, under the Obama administration, under the Bush, under the Clinton, the very same things happened. When need to see when was that great.

TRUMP: I have great respect for all races, for everybody. This country is great because of it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Carol Swain, former professor and Black Voices for Trump board member. Carol, that questioner also asked the president about his slogan, MAGA, suggesting, as you heard, that it's never been great for black America. Your response to this tonight?

CAROL SWAIN, BLACK VOICES FOR TRUMP BOARD MEMBER: Well, all I can say is that America has been great for me and for many others who came from poverty, white and black, who have been able to overcome the circumstances of their birth and to attain the American dream. And I think that the people who say that America is not a great country are doing a great disservice to our young people. And it also flies in the face of the reality that there are people from all over the world who are willing to risk their lives to come to America. Why would they do that if America was not a great country?

INGRAHAM: Well, one thing that we saw a lot of tonight was, again, the police narrative, that African-Americans are targeted unfairly by the police, and that's systemic racism. And my question to you is, if the country at its core is a racist country, that has to be taken down, if you really take their logic to its logical conclusion, correct?

SWAIN: Yes. And they are trying to take the country down. And this whole narrative about systemic racism comes out of critical race theory and Marxism. And I think we've talked about it enough over the past few weeks that people need to educate themselves about it. And we see almost every institution of our government and in our society that they are all parroting the Marxist narrative of critical race theory, and the corporations that support Black Lives Matter, that bring in the diversity inclusion trainers, they are pushing that narrative, and it's very destructive to our society.

INGRAHAM: Professor, also, the University of Chicago has always been thought of as kind of the un-P.C. of the elite universities. But even the University of Chicago has now given in on only Black Studies focused for their graduate program. Fifteen seconds, what do we know about this?

SWAIN: I know that the English department, they have five positions, and those positions for Ph.D. students will only go to those interested in Black Studies. And the Black Studies department itself is Marxist.

INGRAHAM: Carol, thank you so much. I'm sorry to interrupt you. Hard break here. We'll have you back on this topic. A lot more coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: When President Trump said he would bring peace to the Middle East, everyone laughed. But now two Arab nations have normalized relations with Israel, and to commemorate this monumental achievement, the old walls of Jerusalem were lit up with images of the Israeli, American, Emirate, and Bahraini flags. It is a beautiful sign of the progress President Trump and his team have made in bringing peace to this war-torn region.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and the "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" team have all the latest developments, and they take it from here.

Shannon.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.