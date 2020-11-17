Ingraham: Biden's 'reset' will strip Americans of freedom, money

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” November 16, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right. Well, I'm Laura Ingraham. THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.

Black Lives Matter curricula, yes, flooding school districts across the land. Do you know about it? Well, I'm going to show it to you. We have our hands on it.

Shelby Steele has can't miss reaction. Also, as I just mentioned, her first interview since the runoff election was announced. Senator Kelly Loeffler is here to tell us if she has faith in Georgia's ability to successfully count legal votes in the runoff and details of the radical beliefs of her opponent are coming out.

Plus, the left's COVID nanny state now threatening a holiday with your family. Raymond Arroyo brings us the worst offenders, the doomsdayers, in "seen and unseen."

But first, insult, ignore, insight. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

Now if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Well, that is the age-old philosophical thought experiment about perception and observation. But after this weekend we can modify it this way. If a Trump march draws tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands of peaceful patriotic people to Washington and no one is around to report it, did it really occur?

Well, it was build as the Million MAGA March. That's more than tens of thousands. And you look at it by the overhead shot, so it could be one of the biggest grassroots protests the capital has ever seen. Attendees were families, young, old, black, white, Hispanic. They came from near and far, all to support the "America First" agenda and to stand with a man who has endured so much in order to lead the movement.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What brought you out here today?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: to support one of the best presidents we've ever had, which is President Trump. We need Trump forever.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: for the first time I voted and I voted for Donald J.

Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's fought for us through thick and thin. He has been bombarded with one thing after another. And American people know it and you can see it by the support.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We got to make sure our President gets back into office, four more years.

INGRAHAM: Now, it's a fair guess that most in that gigantic crowd are convinced that Trump won the election. And it is likewise reasonable for them to conclude that they don't have much trust in the U.S. media.

Now pockets by the way were even chanting against this news channel for what they perceive as election night bias against the president. Others were rightfully outraged that few networks were even carrying the rally at all. And the ones who did were only interested in insulting the attendees.

MARY KATHARINE HAM, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: The president supporters, they poured into the streets of Washington this weekend try to give love life to these unfounded and baseless claims of a rigged election. How did this become normal?

ALEX WITT, MSNBC HOST: I think with some of these demonstrators' good luck getting a clear or fact-based logical answer to some of the questions you're opposing.

ELIE MYSTAL, THE NATION CORRESPONDENT: These people are fundamentally a joke. These aren't serious people, these are members of a cult. I hope they get frostbite.

INGRAHAM: I hope they get frostbite is what he said. Now remember, these talking heads are some of the kind, tolerant, unifying and loving people that Biden and Harris claim make up their movement.

Well, 73 million people voted for President Trump and it's not too much for them to expect, is it, that the media treat them fairly and respectfully?

Likewise, it's not too much for them to expect that only legal votes will be counted and that their votes must not be nullified due to fraud.

Now for years now, I have been speaking about this type of honest, hardworking Americans who came to Washington over the weekend. And throughout this time, the so-called elites in our nation's capital have responded to the legitimate concerns of American citizens with mockery and contempt.

It's dumbfounding to me that the media and Democrats still don't understand what a stupid strategy it is to alienate and dismiss all of these Americans. I think they're making the same mistake they made back in 2009 and 2010 when the much smaller Tea Party movement started.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: DO you see the Tea Party movement as a real political force this year?

ROBERT GIBBS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, it seems to be a very successful private enterprise.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nobody, I see, knows what they are for, we just know what they are against.

JANEANE GAROFALO, ACTRESS: It's not about taxes. This is about hating a black man in the white house.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We call it Astroturf. It's really not a grass- roots movement.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Those of you who are watching certain news channel that - on which I'm not very popular and you see folks waving tea bags around.

INGRAHAM: They thought that all that condescension would make the movement go away. But it only made the Tea Party stronger. Less than two years after those insults, Republicans took control of the house in 2010.

Now some of the Tea Party candidates included those little-known people, Kristi Noem, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Tim Scott and Mike Lee. And four years later, the GOP took control of the senate. Two years after that, Donald Trump was elected president.

Now the difference between the Tea Party then and President Trump's movement now is that this movement now has a lot more clarity about what it wants. The same Trump economic and foreign policy agenda that led to higher wages, fewer wars. And whatever the final Electoral College tally is in this election, this movement has a proven track record of success on everything from achieving our energy independence to challenging China to fast tracking a COVID vaccine to raising family incomes.

The results were so impressive that not only did President Trump broaden his coalition among working-class Americans, but he helped grow the party's numbers in the house, when all those vaunted media experts with all their credentials were predicting the opposite. They claimed Trump was going to shrink the party, remember that? Especially among minorities. Wrong again.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Blacks and Latinos are doing much better under Trump versus Obama. Yes, absolutely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Opportunity zones, which is something that in my opinion is the largest economic empowerment program for the black community since probably Reconstruction.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has done a lot of things. I've been seeing a lot of businesses have come to my neighborhood. I've been seeing a lot of black people own homes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Why couldn't the networks find these people to interview? They were there. We found them. In a Biden administration, that you just saw, all those gains, are going to be flushed down the toilet. His handlers who were basically all the Obama staffers believe in something called the great reset of capitalism. I told you about this last week.

It's a plan to force a more equitable distribution of global resources.

Translation: Most Americans will have less freedom and less money, except for the same elites who always find a way around the rules, like during the lockdowns when the families of these many tyrants skirted the restrictions.

Just like last week, California governor Gavin Newsom was dining with a prohibited number of pals at that exclusive restaurant, The French Laundry.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was caught partying maskless in a massive crowd celebrating Biden's unofficial election win. No problem at all. And Pelosi, well, she was going to have a big congressional soiree until she was shamed into canceling it.

The American people are onto these frauds. The MAGA marchers certainly couldn't have been clearer about what COVID lockdowns and restrictions have done to America.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's like what Trump said in the beginning. The cure can't be worse than the disease itself. We still need to go on.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: they're trying to finish off any business that was able to hang on by the skin of their teeth in the last closures. They'll finish them off.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People are hurting. Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, they all talk about caring about the American people, but you shut this country down for four to six weeks and you're going to absolutely - it will be the final nail in the coffin for a lot of small businesses.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: 100 percent true. But so far Joe Biden and his handlers aren't listening. Biden loves to talk about dignity and unity and respect, but the time for talk is over and the time for action is here. Because if Biden really wanted to unite the country, he wouldn't even be entertaining the idea of destroying our current economic recovery with another devastating lockdown or series of lockdowns.

If Biden really wanted to unite the country, he would not dismiss the concerns of tens of millions of Americans about mail-in voting, instead he would do something like, I don't know, a point of bipartisan commission to answer every question about how this election was conducted and to make certain that we will never have to wait so long for an accurate count.

And if Joe Biden really wanted to unite the country, he would have personally and on camera condemned the BLM and Antifa thugs who beat, kicked, and harassed Trump supporters on Saturday. He has done none of these things. He still hopes this movement is just going to go away, but that's not going to happen.

Here are few hard truths for Joe Biden, his handlers and his enablers in the press court, you know who you are. The pro-Trump throngs didn't show up in D.C. on Saturday because of conservative media, because we told them to.

They showed up knowing they could be physically attacked for doing so because they love America and lying about them, insulting them, ignoring them will only incite more violence and more resentment and opposition.

All Americans deserve to be heard, to be seen, and to be safe. It's the least the government can do for its citizens. And that's THE ANGLE.

Joining me now is Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at "The Federalist" and Fox News contributor. Mollie, I missed all these hollow calls for unity.

There seems to be a concerted effort to just kind of erase Trump and his supporters when they are not being punished. And I know you were there on Saturday.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: Yes, I think what people were hoping, a lot of people who controlled media and other elite institutions were hoping that what would happen with this 2020 election was that Donald Trump would be repudiated and instead their worst nightmare is happening. Not only did he gain 10 million new voters over what he got in 2016, that happened after four years of just histrionic lying about the man and his supporters.

And then this past Saturday, there was this completely organic and spontaneous outburst from so many of his supporters who just came to Washington, D.C., and showed this love that they have for the country and for this president and for this movement. And it was exactly the opposite of what people were hoping. They were hoping that they could say that this conservative populism has been denounced and renunciated and instead it seems almost more powerful than it has ever been.

And as you noted, it was black, white, Asian, Hispanic people all there in a very positive environment and they were filling up various parts of the city. It was at Freedom Plaza, it was at Supreme Court, it was at the Washington monument, and it was massive. And I don't think anyone expected it would be anything approaching the numbers that they had and it was a really powerful thing to be able to go down there and see it. And I'm glad I did because if I had relied on the media, I wouldn't even know what had happened.

INGRAHAM: No, I mean, we were seeing shots of people on street corners with five people around them. You would think that it was just like a day, a regular day in the city and there were a few people with Trump t-shirts.

And I'm watching this, wait a second, because I'm getting - I was not there unfortunately because I wasn't here, but I'm looking at friends who were there and they are sending me video. I'm thinking do we have any reporters around who are actually reporting on what's happening on the ground? There is no curiosity at all about all these Latinos and African-Americans and families from all over the country, really?

HEMINGWAY: There's a point where you walk up Constitution Avenue and it's on a hill and so you can kind of get a perspective of who is ahead of you and who is behind you. And the people started realizing just how massive this gathering was and again, this was not centrally organized. I don't even know how people knew to be there. And people started joking, people started joking that the media would claim that there were only a few thousand people there. And yet, that actually turned out to be generous because Politico claimed it was a few hundred.

But it was really something to be able to go and talk to people, including immigrants who would come, who were just pleading with everybody in the march to please help make sure that Donald Trump can continue being president for four years. They sacrificed so much to get to this country and they can't bear the thought of sliding backwards into socialism or other things that they were concerned about.

And if we had an honest media that weren't accurately conveyed what the people there were talking about, they would not have written such false propaganda like stories about what motivated the people who were there.

INGRAHAM: Yes, they don't care about the truth. They just don't care about

- they don't want to report it, they can't, they physically can't. I don't know what it is. But Mollie, I'm so glad you were there.

And do you agree, yes or no, that what you witnessed on Saturday was the true future of the Republican Party?

HEMINGWAY: Oh, absolutely. And it shows that's where the energy is and you see things today, like Mitch McConnell saying that we need to stay in Afghanistan for 20 years, exiting after 20 years is premature and you realize these people still don't get it.

INGRAHAM: They still don't get it.

HEMINGWAY: In the same way they didn't get the Tea Party. And they need to realize what the situation is.

INGRAHAM: Yes. I love Mitch McConnell for what he's done to the courts, but my goodness, could we go back to Afghanistan? Let's double and triple our troop numbers there.

Mollie, thank you so much.

HEMINGWAY: Maybe in 20 years.

INGRAHAM: Yes, exactly. And as the media was dismissing the violence against Trump supporters at the Million MAGA March, two journalists were on the ground capturing what really happened. Some of the footage they recorded was absolutely terrifying. Those two journalists join me now.

Julio, I want to first get to something that you shot on Saturday night.

These thugs were throwing fireworks at people who were committing the crime of trying to enjoy their dinner. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People are dying while you are dining.

(PEOPLE SHOUTING)

INGRAHAM: Julio, where were the cops?

But throughout the night, they were kind of playing catch up as these Antifa and BLM activists were going around and purposefully trying to find Trump supporters who were either walking or just eating dinner outside because of the COVID rules that are in D.C. but they were constantly playing catch up. It was an absolute mess.

INGRAHAM: Brendan, you caught a Black Lives Matter individual attacking a woman. How brave on a Saturday night. Watch.

INGRAHAM: Brendan, give us some more context there.

BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, INDEPENDENT REPORTER: Yes, basically throughout the evening the Black Lives Matter plaza saw a lot of those confrontations and ambushes were basically these protesters would go try to seek out any Trump supporters they could find that were in or around the plaza and they would swarm around them, start yelling at them, grabbing their hats if they could them, their flags. And in some cases, like you saw, just running up and sucker punching people from behind and then just kind of disappearing back into the crowd. There was a lot of that going on throughout the event.

INGRAHAM: Now one CNN political analyst actually suggested that Trump and his supporters were to blame here. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN LIZZA, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Washington this weekend, we saw these protests late last night, they devolved into some skirmishes and some violence. The president has been celebrating those, encouraging them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Julio, your footage shows that this was not an instance of Trump supporters gone wild at all.

ROSAS: Right, and that was going on for hours. And unfortunately, because of the police presence, it was not as great as it should've been. It was until after, there was hours of Trump supporters being attacked that we saw the proud boys coming out in force to confront the Antifa and BLM people.

And then that's when we saw some of the street brawls later in the evening.

INGRAHAM: And Brendan, I know the Biden folks had tweeted out or released a statement saying they condemn violence of people at night. And then they cited white supremacists' violence as well. Did you see a lot of white supremacists' activity?

GUTENSCHWAGER: No, I would say the vast majority of the violence that I saw going on, the physical assaults, were these Black Lives Matter activists and protesters that were seeking out the Trump supporters there. There were definitely fights and skirmishes along the way but as it got into the evening and the people from the MAGA March were starting to get back to their hotels and things like that, I was seeing just a lot of violence and I did not hear much of this condemnation last night while it was going on and while this was unfolding all evening long.

INGRAHAM: Unbelievable. Well, both of you, thank you for actually being there and doing reporting. It's invaluable. Thank you so much.

And with so much riding on the Georgia senate runoffs and all the chaos created by the glitchy voting software, is Senator Kelly Loeffler confident the votes are going to be counted in a fair manner? She tells us in her first interview since the runoff was announced, next.

INGRAHAM: Well, the Georgia recount is underway and already officials have discovered thousands of uncounted votes in Floyd County. This mistake was attributed to human error, not voting machines. Now those previously uncounted ballots netted the president nearly 800 votes.

The recount is ongoing so it's impossible to say how many other counties might discover more misplaced or lost Trump votes. Either way, Georgia's handling of the vote count was a national embarrassment courtesy of mass voting by mail, potentially glitchy software, and sheer incompetence.

And given how the fate of the country is riding on two upcoming Georgia senate runoffs, should we be worried that this could happen again?

Joining me now exclusively and I am delighted, Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler who will be on the ballot in the runoff election. Senator, first off, thank you for joining us. Are you concerned about these votes being counted fairly and in a timely manner?

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): Well, Laura, I am concerned and I expressed valid criticism of the process. We have to make sure that we know that Georgia voters can trust the process. They want to hold us accountable, we have to hold officials accountable for having an election that is fair, where every legal vote counts and no illegal votes don't count. And we have to make sure that we hold people accountable who break the law.

I actually introduced legislation in September that would increase penalties for those that commit election fraud who meddle in our elections, that try to influence the outcome, that goes against Georgians' right to express their views via a vote and I'm going to continue to make sure that Georgians' know that only legal votes will count.

INGRAHAM: And Senator Loeffler, right now the race is tight. I mean, this Remington Research poll shows that as a one point race. Again, given what happened with some of these polls again, we don't know what to believe, but this is all we have so far and it shows it's pretty tight.

Warnock has challenged you to three debates. Will you take him up on the challenge?

LOEFFLER: Absolutely, Laura. I would welcome another chance to debate Raphael Warnock. Look, we had a debate, I had the opportunity in that debate to show how radical his agenda is, and we are just getting started.

So I welcome that opportunity to also show what I've done for Georgians since getting into the senate in January.

I've hit the ground running, delivered for Georgians during the pandemic to bring relief, and also holding people accountable, like Raphael Warnock for their comments supporting folks like Fidel Castro, inviting them into his church, at the same time criticizing police officers. So Georgians need to know who he is and I welcome that chance to debate him as many times as he wants.

INGRAHAM: Are you worried about all this outside money pouring in?

Obviously, Republicans are raising a lot of money as well, pack, super packs, senate majority fund. Obviously, your campaign directly, but Hollywood is pouring money in.

John Legend said everyone it's more important than anything else going on, which is this runoff. Are you worried?

LOEFFLER: Look, Chuck Schumer made it very clear that if we take Georgia, he said, we will change America. So it's no wonder that liberals are supporting the most radically liberal candidate in the country for senate today in Raphael Warnock and I'm going to expose that. And look, it's really important that everyone get involved.

INGRAHAM: Senator Loeffler, there are concerns that sometimes I think Republicans were so worried about mail-in voting that they just decided not to do it, maybe on Election Day they didn't show up even though we had record turnout. How do you want people to vote? Are you concerned about mail-in voting? Do you want them to vote Election Day early? What do you want?

LOEFFLER: Great question. We want everyone to vote early. Absentee ballots are available. They are going to be starting to be mailed out on Wednesday.

Early voting is December 14, in-person early voting. We encourage folks to get out and vote, vote early, to make sure that their vote counts and we're going to be keeping track to make sure that this election is fair, that only legal votes count. And we're going to make sure Georgians can trust this process, because we have to win. You know what's on the line.

INGRAHAM: And if you want lockdowns, definitely vote for Warnock and the rest of the Democrat slate. So lockdowns and freedom are on the line. So if you want to be locked down, Georgia, you know what to do. Senator, thank you for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it.

And all the media and medical establishment types, what do they want for Christmas in your stocking? Lockdowns. And Joe Biden made a lot of big promises today on the economy, so can he keep them? Raymond Arroyo unpacks it all. "Seen and Unseen" next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the stories behind the headlines. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, author of the bestselling book, "The Spider Who Saved Christmas."

Ray, Biden held an economic presser today. What happened?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, it was really a collage of greatest hits from Biden's campaign speeches, taxing the wealthy, unions and businesses coming together. Then came the challenging questions from the press corps.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you see is the biggest threat to your transition given President Trump's unprecedented attempts to obstruct?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It doesn't appear that the president is going to come around anytime soon and admit defeat. So what are you going to do?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I want to get your thoughts on the president's tweets. He said he won't concede, then he said I won. How did you interpret it?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Every question, Laura, was, the president is an awful person. How awful do you think he is? And once Biden started responding, they were -- ah -- stumbles.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I find this more embarrassing for the country than debilitating.

I'm having a lot of meetings with world leaders on the telephone.

Everyone from the holy father to prime ministers across the globe, and so we are moving along.

Asked a rhetorical question. Do you understand this? Does anybody understand? It's about saving lives. For real. This is not hyperbole.

There are three things that are going to happen if I'm elected.

ARROYO: See, Biden is not sure he has been elected president-elect either.

What I found fascinating, Laura. What I found fascinating, Laura, the press will highlight a Trump tweet about the election, but Biden says if I'm elected, he gets a total pass. Nobody mentions it. Nobody covers it. Nobody discusses it. It's amazing.

INGRAHAM: I loved his little rhetorical device when he looks at his friends and says do you guys understand it? For real. He says stuff like my kids say, for real, mommy. Like, for real. Come on.

ARROYO: He's the Chauncey Gardner of this election. I've never seen anything like it. He just recites these things. It's amazing.

INGRAHAM: This is a Hallmark greeting card situation.

Biden says that he's totally focused, totally -- come on, man -- on the transition, the transition to the holidays.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Jill and I spent this morning, like many of you, trying to figure out, what are we going to do for Thanksgiving? How are we going to do it? And we've narrowed down which family members, and that they were tested, recently tested.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, he says only 10 people can come together at his house for Thanksgiving. Wouldn't they have to be tested on the way into the house?

What good would testing now do? He said we want to get those most recently tested. None of this make sense. But if you're concern, Laura, don't be.

Public officials and anchors have canceled all the holidays, including Christmas. You're a mean one, Jake Tapper.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Christmas is probably not going to be possible.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In cases where there is a flagrant disregard of the law, people should and will be cited. We want to make sure that we don't accidentally kill someone.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cancel those vacation plans right now. Do not sneak in other households for Thanksgiving. Get a chicken instead of a turkey. Don't share your air, and don't do stupid things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, just buy spam and stop breathing, OK. That's your Thanksgiving. Happy holidays to you.

INGRAHAM: If only they took their own advice -- don't do stupid things -- OK, we'd be in really great shape.

ARROYO: The supreme arrogance of these people. Who are they to declare Christmas is not possible? I'm sorry. For most people watching this broadcast and for us, Christmas is happening. It's the birth of Jesus.

People get celebrate it.

INGRAHAM: Yes, get over it.

ARROYO: At home, at church, in the street, that's their decision, and coming together as family. But Laura, don't worry. CBS is offering some alternatives for the holidays. You could have a virtual celebration. You could cook and eat with your family via Zoom. Or they say you could have a pajama Thanksgiving, whatever the hell that is, where you and the kids eat in your pajamas. Sounds like a lot of fun, doesn't it? And next, Laura, make time for yourself. Do yoga. Light a candle. Self-care, they say.

INGRAHAM: I hate that phrase.

ARROYO: Because that's what the holidays are really all about, you.

INGRAHAM: You.

ARROYO: And finally, stand up to anybody who wants to get together. Reject those in-person gatherings. This list could also be called how to lose your friends and family in one simple holiday. I think that's what --

INGRAHAM: Raymond, do you know anyone who is sitting around thinking, how are we going to live up to Anthony Fauci and Jake Tapper's edicts? Do you know anyone who's thinking that way, anyone?

ARROYO: Laura, years ago when the president said you'll be able to say "Merry Christmas" again, many people said he's in engaging in hyperbole.

Now it looks like he was prophetic. People need to see "Merry Christmas"

and be able to exercise it and celebrate it. We'll see what happens.

INGRAHAM: My only question is, my only question is, will their hearts grow bigger and bigger and bigger at the end and bust through that little frame?

Raymond, great to see you tonight.

And BLM propagandists spilling into schools across the nation. THE ANGLE has its hands on a lesson plan. Shelby Steele is here.

INGRAHAM: Last week we exposed that disturbing Black Lives Matter propaganda video that a teacher in the small town of Burlington, Wisconsin, was forcing students to watch. Tonight, we are going to show you more video that we've uncovered, starting with a lecture on systemic racism.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Interpersonal racism, expressing bigoted ideas, is widely seen as unacceptable. But the protests we're seeing today aren't really about that sort of thing. They are about structural racism in our society, a built-in system of bias that makes life easier for white people, and more difficult for black people and other people of color.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So if you didn't understand that, with those little goofy cartoons, we're supposed to know that America is an inherently racist, evil place, and that must be why millions of people of color immigrate here every year.

But that's not all. Listen to how the video describes the events that led up to the founding of Black Lives Matter.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: After the jury found the killer not guilty, three community organizers start of the Black Lives Matter hashtag, because the verdict seemed to be saying that Trayvon Martin's life didn't matter. A year later, a police officer killed 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Brown was unarmed when he was shot multiple times.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, they failed to mention, of course, that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson in his car and even lunged for his gun. Here to respond to all of this and a lot more, Shelby Steele, Hoover Institution senior fellow, the man behind the documentary "What Killed Michael Brown."

Shelby, this series by the race hucksters is something we're going to see in a lot of schools across the country. Your initial take?

SHELBY STEELE, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, what's interesting is -- what interested us in the film is that here you had this 18-year-old boy shot by a white policeman. Thousands of people descend on this small town of Ferguson, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. At the same time, in Chicago, in the same year over, over 3,000 boys were shot. And of course, no one paid much attention.

In Ferguson, around Michael Brown, this is an event that happened in a society that is still, sadly, a little bit guilty about its history of racism. And so therefore, the fact that there was a white trigger finger here that shot Michael, it sort of echoes this history of American racism.

And so it was just pregnant with power.

And people descended on the town. Black Lives Matter was a group that formed in Ferguson as a reaction to this. And it is still with us, transformed certainly our racial politics if not a good deal more than that. But in the end, my feeling is it's just about power. And Michael Brown represented power. And people descended on the town to get some of that power.

INGRAHAM: But imagine if you're a young African-American kid, or young white kid, and you're watching this for the first time. They haven't seen your documentary. They weren't alive or don't remember the truth of what ultimately was reported about, let's just say, Michael Brown's death. And so they see this cartoon. It is depressing. No wonder these kids come out thinking this is a really rotten, horrible, awful, racist country. That's what these schools are teaching our kids.

STEELE: Right, it's worse than that. It is -- the goal of all this propaganda is to make the transform the black identity itself into a victim focused identity. So the tragedy here, what breaks your heart here, is they are in a sense seducing these young students into thinking of themselves as victims in the world. Not only that, but to be proud of it, and to take an attitude of militancy toward the larger society as the authentic way to be black in America, is to hate on America, charge America wit with one sin after another. That is what makes you who you are. It makes you authentically black.

If you're not like that, if you say, well, it's more complicated than that, all white people are not bad. If you say the truth, which is that white Americans have made one of the greatest instances of moral evolution in all of human history from the 60s to today, I can testify to that. I was born and raised in segregation. Well, that side of it is never mentioned. That's where the real freedom for blacks lies. But black groups themselves, like Black Lives Matter -- and I want to make a point. These groups are not that representative. They are the young people acting out, as happens in every generation, or every other generation.

INGRAHAM: Shelby, I want to get your quick take really quick on what Barack Obama said today, or over the weekend. He was interviewed for his new memoir about why Donald Trump was elected in 2016. He said "It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted for millions of Americans spooked by a black man in the White House. He," meaning Trump, "promised an elixir for their racial anxiety." That's in the memoir itself, Shelby.

Reaction, quickly.

STEELE: It makes me sad. I've never been a great fan of Mr. Obama, but this is really, really disappointing. This, I think, makes the point, Obama feels a pressure -- many blacks do, we all do really -- that if you don't really take on a negative attitude toward America, you are somehow inauthentic as a black person. And so we as blacks suffer from what might be called the angst on inauthenticity. And so we do what you just mentioned, Obama. We identify with victimization as the deep and profound truth of who we are. I can't imagine a sadder statement. Can you imagine Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, any number of other great leaders saying something like that?

INGRAHAM: He was a two-term president of the United States. Two-term president of the United States. It's shocking.

STEELE: The people loved him. They loved him. They still do.

INGRAHAM: He's a global superstar. He's a global superstar worth about, I don't know, $250 million.

STEELE: Yes. But he's afraid to say that.

INGRAHAM: Yes.

STEELE: He's afraid to say he is a global superstar. That's the worst thing is to actually make it and do well in America. That makes him an Uncle Tom by the terms of this victim-focused identity.

INGRAHAM: Shelby, thank you so much. Wonderful to see you tonight, as always. Congrats on the film. You can watch on Amazon.

More exclusive footage THE ANGLE team got from that MAGA march. What do attendees fear most about a potential Biden presidency? Next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: THE INGRAHAM ANGLE did what the mainstream media largely refused to do. We covered the Million MAGA march. The attendees' answer to this question likely reveals the fears of Republicans and Democrats alike.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What scares you about the prospect of a Biden presidency?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everything. Everything. That old man, he doesn't even know where the bathroom is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He doesn't know what day it is. He's in three states

-- confusion, delusion, and sleepy time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's all the time we have tonight. Thank you to Jessica for doing such a great job out there. Shannon Bream and the "FOX News at Night"

team take it all from here.

