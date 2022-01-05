'The Ingraham Angle' on Twitter banning mRNA vaccine platform inventor

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," January 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening as we kick off this midterm New Year. Thank you for being with us. Please say DVR so you never miss an episode.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled, Laura Ingraham, happy midterm New Year.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh, are you excited about this year? I am, Sean.



HANNITY: Yes, excited.



INGRAHAM: It's going to be a great year. I am pumped. Ready to go.



HANNITY: Me too. I am pumped. You had a good holiday?



INGRAHAM: I did. I did have a good Christmas and a good New Year's. Actually went to a Free State. It's always fun to travel to a Free State. So I enjoyed that very much.



HANNITY: I did too. I spent a lot of time, because almost everybody I know and every contact I had was asking me, what's that stuff you could talk about all the time mono something clonal antibodies? Like, you know.



INGRAHAM: All right, Sean. Well, Happy New Year. And it's great to be back- -



HANNITY: Happy New Year.



INGRAHAM: --and I'll teach you a lot in the New Year. All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



Now, frequent guests of this show, Dr. Robert Malone, he's one of the most well regarded immunologist in the world. Now, along with 1000s of scientific citations, he's credited with inventing the technology that led to the mRNA vaccine.



But because he's been a critic of some of the heavy handed government mandates, so he's been labeled anti-vax. Now, this is despite his having gotten the vaccine himself. So after the past week, those fascistic censors have gotten even more desperate. Twitter permanently banned him with no explanation. And his recent appearance with Joe Rogan has been taken off YouTube. So Dr. Malone is here exclusively tonight to tell us what this is all really about.



But first, "Now What" that's the focus of "Tonight's Angle." All right, welcome to 2022 people. Now, if the polls are right, this year should be one of great victories for the Republican populist movement.



Now, across the country, the grassroots is unified behind policies that already make life better for working Americans of all backgrounds. Meanwhile, their political opponents are angry and divided.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): We all knew that Senator Manchin couldn't be trusted. The excuses that he just made, I think, are complete (bleep).



REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): The only thing we have to trust around here is our word. And it's unfortunate that it seems we can't trust Senator Manchin's word.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Even AOC knows that the only way you can have fun these days, you have to leave the mandate states and go to places like sunny Florida. But winning in November isn't going to be enough. Republicans need a governing agenda that they can implement right out of the gate.



We can't wait until 2024, no way. We need members of Congress who are ready to govern now. And committee chairman who will use their oversight authority to keep the Biden Administration in line. We need draft legislation, that's what I'm talking about, that can fix the broken policies still in place.



And Republican Governors like Ron DeSantis are already showing what a difference good government can actually make.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): You look what's going on in other states, they're letting hysteria drive them to doing really damaging things. We are 100 percent committed to making sure that people are able to live their lives, that our kids are able to get an education, that people's businesses are able to operate, and that people have jobs. And so that is just nonnegotiable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And now it's time to take our movement nationwide. THE ANGLE platform includes four major planks. First, saving our freedom. Now, both the federal and state governments exceeded their constitutional authority in myriad ways. They destroyed countless lives in the name of public health. Their extended use of emergency authority, without legislative approval, was and is an abomination and anti-democratic. The consequences were devastating.



Now, only now are the so-called experts verbalizing the truth that we told you 21 months ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: There is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated who are asymptomatic for the full 10 days that could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running. So the decision was made, let's get that cut in half.



DR. SCOTT GOTTLIEB, FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER: And a cloth mask is not going to protect you from a virus that spreads through airborne transmission.



DR. LEANA WEN, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: Don't wear a cloth mask. Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: We must never again allow government by unaccountable experts. No more lockdowns, no more school closures, no more vaccine mandates, no more random testing, mask requirements, all of it. It all must end when Republicans take over.



And you're not really free - speaking of freedom, if you're terrified of walking down the street. Fighting crime, we know it's mostly a state responsibility, but we need to put the pressure on and keep it on. The GOP needs to be the party of safe streets.



Now, we're tough on criminals, because we love our people, our law abiding Americans. So my question is, does Lori Lightfoot really love her city? Certainly, gangs and violent criminals love her, because they're literally getting away with murder. Chicago had its deadliest year in a quarter century, nearly 800 homicides - tragic.



And being truly free also requires that we resist any and all efforts to undermine our system of free and fair elections. Democrats can never be allowed to pass their bill to nationalize election laws. The GOP has to say no to ballot harvesting, no to gutting voter ID laws and no to using COVID as an excuse to change election rules.



Now, the mail-in ballot push, we knew this was going to happen. It's already begun in New York and this has been their plan all along. Instead, Republicans have to make sure that we return to the same common sense principles that governed our elections for decades. And we will know the results on election night. Oh, yes, we will.



And speaking of rule changes, here's the newest threat to our freedoms from Senate Democrats trying to end the filibuster.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Because if we don't change the rules, the Republicans will block this and our democracy could be at risk and even wither in very real - in real ways.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But back in 2005, when Republicans held the majority in the Senate, Schumer felt another way.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SCHUMER: They want, because they can't get their way on every judge to change the rules in midstream, to wash away 200 years of history. They want to make this country into a banana republic. It'll be a doomsday for democracy if we do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: A doomsday for democracy. Well, his move, of course, to end the filibuster now smacks of pure desperation. He knows he doesn't have the votes the old fashioned way, and that they're going to get wiped out in November under the old rules.



So like the dictators he just referenced in that old clip, they do it across the globe. What do they do? They change the rules to keep themselves in power in perpetuity. If Democrats are able to pass the so called voting rights bill, ensuring one party rule than Schumer is going to be able to push through the left dangerous agenda, no questions asked.



Now, this brings me to my second plank, saving our independence, that small thing. Unlike the Biden team, we don't answer to any type of international order. The United States is a free and independent and sovereign country. We don't take orders from the EU or the WTO, or the W.H.O. or the UN. Our government and our Military, they work for us.



And speaking of our Military, we need to propose major reforms for the Pentagon. Their focus should be on competence and accountability. Now, this requires immediately ceasing Biden's Pentagon obsession with diversity, equity and inclusion, and the good old standby of critical race theory. Call me crazy, but don't you want a general who cares about winning battles, not spreading anti-American propaganda, the latest fad in the college campuses?



Now, likewise, we insist that our trade negotiators walk away from bad deals. And we want a State Department that fights for our interests. Doesn't just rubber stamp whatever talking points it gets from Brussels.



And by the way, we shouldn't be pretending that the murderous CCP represents the Chinese people. And this will help with our third plank, saving our economy. Right now the U.S. economy is being carried by hardworking Americans like you, and you're seeing your wages stolen by inflation. And you're facing onerous taxes and endless regulations that make our lives harder. This must stop.



We will end all wasteful and unnecessary spending, and that goes for the Republicans, and will have trade and immigration policies that give all working Americans a fair chance of success, and it will prevent big business from shipping jobs overseas. Under this type of Republican leadership, the border will once again be enforced. And those who came to abuse our system and helped enrich the cartels, they're going to be sent home.



And THE ANGLE'S final plank is perhaps the most important, saving our culture. The Left is filled our media and our public schools, our universities with anti-American hatred. Left wing mobs tear down our history. Left wing plutocrats ban American critics from tech platforms. We're going to talk to Dr. Malone coming up. And, of course, at the same time they coddle and protect the CCP.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party thinks that anyone who believes in traditional notions of gender or sexual morality they should be canceled or banned from public life completely. This will not stand. The populist movement began over a decade ago with the Tea Party, when they saw the damage done by federal bailouts and Obama's health care takeover.



And year after year, we've urged policymakers to trust the American people, to trust them with the truth, to respect their beliefs, and to give them a fair chance to succeed through hard work.



Using those principles, sticking to those principles, we completely transformed the Republican Party. We liberated it from the clutches of big business and the warmongers and turned into a vehicle for working people across the country.



Every year, and especially under Trump and his policies, we grew the base, and now we're becoming much more diverse. That is very good. Every year states following our principles gain more people and they grow economically, while Left wing states are bleeding population and falling behind.



And, today, I hate to break the news to old Liz Cheney, but we're more united than ever, while the failures of the hard Left establishment she's now in bed with, grow more obvious by the day.



So ours is a movement of optimism and of hope. And it's time to take this movement that includes our four planks laid out tonight to every corner of the country, and that's THE ANGLE.



Joining me now is Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, Chairman of the Republican Study Committee. Congressman Jordan, your reaction to THE ANGLE?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): No. Right on target. And you're right, this is America. We're always optimistic. But I think you captured it. The Democrats are trying to destroy every norm, precedent and principle we have.



Think about what they've done just this past year in Congress. They've closed the Capitol, they've enacted proxy voting to kick Republicans off committee. They weren't let Republican sit on a Select Committee. They're trying to make DC estate, trying to in the Electoral College, trying to end the filibuster, trying to pack the court, trying to nationalize elections, as you talked about, trying to let illegal immigrants vote and already doing that in some locales.



And, Oh, finally, the January 6 Committee has altered evidence and lied to the American people about that information. So they're the unprecedent where they want to take us, but the American people get it, we the people get it, and we're going to stand up and make sure the principles that make our country great are defended and protected as we go forward. And in November, I think we're going to put Republicans in charge of the United States Congress.



INGRAHAM: And Congressman Banks, speaking of Liz Cheney, she's trying to rip the reins of the GOP from its own voters watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): I think the country needs a strong Republican party going forward. But our party has to choose, we can either be loyal to Donald Trump, or we can be loyal to the Constitution. But we cannot be both. And right now, there are far too many Republicans who are trying to enable the former president embrace the former president--



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressman Banks, so I guess her litmus test is, if you actually agreed with President Trump's policies, you can no longer effectively be a Republican. This is the reason I laid out the four planks, not to just be against Cheney and all of her nonsense. What are we for? It can't just be against them. We've got to be for things. That was all point of THE ANGLE. We know what they screwed up.



REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): Yes. And you nailed it. Your platform nails it. That's the platform that has united the Republican Party. We are as United and stronger than ever, that's why we're going to win back the majority, not by a little bit, but by a lot in these midterm elections.



If President Trump taught us anything, he taught us that America First agenda is a winning agenda for the Republican Party. The Republican Party made that pivot. And that's why we're more united than we've ever been in my lifetime, Laura. The Republican Party is stronger than it's ever been in my lifetime. You're going to see evidence of that in a big way on Election Day in November.



INGRAHAM: Congressman Jordan, I do want to get to this point of concealing documents. That's a big charge, and it looks like it's backed up by actual evidence regarding what Nancy Pelosi may be trying to cover up about what happened on January 6th.



Now, I - just for everyone to understand this Congressman Rodney Davis' office sent this statement to THE ANGLE. The House Sergeant at Arms, at the direction of the speaker, has refused to provide us their communications surrounding January 6th. I believe those records will show there was a lot of communications and coordination between the speaker's office and law enforcement officials, leading up to and on January 6th."



Congressman Jordan what can you tell us about this?



JORDAN: Yes. Why won't the speaker's office let the Sergeant of Arms office give us the information, give us the documents, give us the communications? I mean, you have conflicting testimony from that time period.



The Capitol Hill police has said that they asked for the National Guard to be present on January 6th. The Sergeant at Arms has said, no, you didn't. So one guy says, we asked for it. The other guy says we didn't. The guy who says we didn't reports directly to the speaker and won't turn over the documents. The guy who said we did ask for the National Guard, they'd given us the information.



So I think that's what we want. When senators asked the Sergeant of Arms, just give us the information, guess what he said? He said, you'll have to go to the speaker's office to get that. And the speaker's counsel, the speaker's lawyer, the House counsel said, we're not going to give you the information.



So turn over the documents, let us see what's going on here. But, again, remember this committee documents they do have, they have altered and lied to the American people about those. So I don't know if you can trust anything this committee does. But we'd least like to know what the discrepancy between these two conflicting testimonies that we have.



INGRAHAM: Congressman Banks related to this somewhat. President Trump has decided to can do a rally on January 6th, given all the emotion and the lies about what happened and what did happen criminally, and some things were horrific that happened, it shouldn't have happened that day. Is it smart for President Trump to do a rally on that particular day versus next week or the week before?



BANKS: I welcome it. President Trump has important things to say on Thursday on January 6. And like everybody - like so many others, I'm looking forward to hearing what President Trump has to say.



Now, just like Jim Jordan said, Democrats fear nothing more than the truth. And that's why when that's why Nancy Pelosi kicked Jim Jordan and I off of the January 6 Committee, because we were already asking questions that Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to answer. We don't know why she's trying to cover up many of the facts about what happened on January 6. But we know that she's trying to cover it up. She's covering up the truth.



And I know President Trump has important things to say about what happened that day. Jim Jordan and I and other Republicans are still at work, conducting interviews with Capitol Police officers and others to try to get to the truth. And we're going to expose this - the truth along the way that shows that Nancy Pelosi and Democrats were involved in the negligence that led to the disaster that happened a year ago on January 6.



If we're serious about making sure that another January 6 never happens again, then we need to answer these important questions about the systemic breakdown of security at the top ranks of the Capitol - the U.S. Capitol Police which report to, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



INGRAHAM: And Congress in Jordan wasn't the Sergeant at Arms office - well, people there summarily dismissed - I believe I heard that--



JORDAN: Yes.



INGRAHAM: --that they - people that have been there for 10 and 12 years were just told to leave their offices at some point. And it seemed to be there was some politics involved there.



JORDAN: Yes, the day after Pelosi asked the Paul Irving to leave the Sergeant at Arms, and that the new person that they brought in won't turn over the documents, the house counsel won't turn over the documents.



But this whole thing - I mean, Laura, think about this, Democrats have objected to counting the electors every single time a Republican has won the presidency this century. Democrats spent four years trying to overturn President Trump's election, Democrats spied on President Trump's campaign, and they did an impeachment proceeding in secret, based on a so called whistleblower whose identity only Adam Schiff got to know.



But somehow Donald Trump is the threat to democracy according to Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff? It's ridiculous. And the American people see it for what it is. So we have to - to make sure we get the truth out, as Jim Banks said, about what really happened, what should have been in place that day to protect the Capitol.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, great to see both of you. Happy New Year.



And what happens when one of history's most renowned neurologist and immunologist pushes back on the government's heavy handed response to COVID. Well, he's immediately censored, of course. Dr. Robert Malone is back on this show in moments to describe what's happened to him this past week, stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ROBERT MALONE, INVENTED MRNA VACCINE PLATFORM: Data are already in the both the double and triple vaccination is not protecting you from Omicron. Now, here's the good news. Very low disease, highly infectious. It looks an awful lot to experienced vaccinologist like a live attenuated virus vaccine that you might design for purpose.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now that was my next guest, Dr. Robert Malone, the scientists behind the mRNA Vaccine platform. He was on this show just a few weeks ago. And of course what he told us turned out to be exactly right.



Over the last two weeks COVID cases have shot up 204 percent, but deaths are down 3 percent. Omicron is not the disaster the so-called experts told us it would be. So big tech is souping in, of course, to bail them all out.



Last Wednesday, Twitter permanently banned Dr. Malone for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. Now, "The Ingraham Angle" asked Twitter what post it deemed problematic, and they wouldn't tell us. So we asked Dr. Malone, he didn't know either.



The very next day Malone went on Joe Rogan's podcast where he called out the medical establishment's rabid push for control, and in doing so, drew disturbing parallels between what's going on now versus 100 years ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MALONE: What the heck happened in Germany in the 20s, and 30s - very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free floating anxiety, and then their attention gets focused by a leader or a series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis, they literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It took YouTube just a few hours to rip that video off its platform under the guise of protecting the people against vaccine misinformation. Joining me now, the apparently very dangerous, Dr. Robert Malone, Chief Medical and Regulatory Officer at the Unity Project.



Dr. Malone, who would have thought that mass formation psychosis is really going to send the sensors into overdrive. What's this really all about? What is going on here?



MALONE: All right. So, Laura, as you know, it was trending. It was like the top trend over the weekend. And what was fascinating was that it happened so fast that it caught Google with its pants down. And they ended up manually editing the search results in real time. And my followers on getter (ph) caught them at it and took screenshots as they were doing it.



And they were posting stuff and increasing the ranking on things, it was claiming that it was my theory, when in fact it's Mattias Desmet that is led this. The whole weekend after Rogan posted that was fascinating. I had no idea that Rogan was going to put it up on New Year's Eve - bless his heart. But it just ripped through the world.



INGRAHAM: Now, Dr. Malone, doesn't there censoring of you prove the point that they're so desperate to control the conversation, no questions asked, no questions allowed, that they have to use all of their big tech mic to try to silence you. But, of course, that only makes your message, your point, certainly more interesting, and I think probably more convincing to a lot of people.



MALONE: Thanks. They absolutely validated Mattias Desmet's hypothesis. I mean, you couldn't have asked for more. And it was a perfect storm. Sorry, that's overused for the media. They have blown it so badly in this case.



But, Laura, I wanted to also give a shout out for your messaging and your plan. I really like the point that you're talking about, bringing people together and giving a message of hope. I'm reminded of Ronald Reagan. And I just wanted to give you a shout out of encouragement on that. I'm really grateful to hear you talking like that.



INGRAHAM: Oh, thank you. We have such an incredible country. We have amazing people. We have people with an incredible work ethic if government doesn't get in the way, and try to, you know, replace that work ethic with something that's, obviously, extremely damaging, which is permanent government promises of so-called assistance, which ends up just screwing everything up. So - but I appreciate that--



MALONE: --in current in current situation inserting themselves into the family by mandating vaccines for Children. This is absolutely wrong.



INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. Malone, I have family in California, and they're just horrified at what's happening to their friends' kids, their grandkids in the schools in California for a virus that is overwhelmingly well tolerated by children, to threaten them with, perhaps pulling them out of school altogether. I mean, it doesn't seem like the United States of America, not to me.



MALONE: So this is part of what's driving the migration from California into places like Texas, Florida. And I've been in Puerto Rico a couple times the last couple months it's full of expat Silicon Valley families that don't want to have their kids jabbed.



INGRAHAM: Dr Malone there are members of Congress who believe that--



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.



