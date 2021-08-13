'Ingraham Angle' on the left's war on work, Chicago's crime crisis

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE HOST: All right, I am Laura Ingraham. This is Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. We're going to get to the work deal, but you're being lied to, yes, about COVID from government agencies, medical experts. They're trying it out (ph) on TV, and they look so reasonable and so expert, but tonight I'm going to dismantle a web of deceit that they have been spinning for months, and I'm going to explain why we need to start really paying attention to this and ignoring those people.

But first the war on work. That's the focus of tonight's angle.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Here's where we stand. Jobs are up, and monthly price increases have come down. Economic growth is up the fastest in 40 years, and unemployment is coming down. So I would argue that our Biden economic plan is working.

INGRAHAM: Working. Hmm (ph). Well is it working when people choose not to work, when your policies are increasingly encouraging Americans to stay home? When the government keeps sending checks - we call them Biden bucks - to people that remain out of the workforce, OK, you know what? It turns out a lot of people just don't work. It's shocking.

MIKE LISH, D.LISH HAMBURGERS OWNER: We've been looking for the last - hard, hard for the last couple of weeks. Can't even get people to come into interviews when they do apply.

CHRIS KUNISCH, ALLENDALE BAR & GRILL OWNER: It's really very, very frustrating. You know, front of the house, back of the house, across the board we just can't find people to work.

BRIAN DUNCAN, PIG FARMER: We have plants that aren't able to run at full capacities because they simply can't find enough people to work in them.

ANGELA MARSDEN, PINEAPPLE HILL SALOON OWNER: I can't find enough staff to keep the service going here. Now I'm going to say, well, you have to get vaccinated?

INGRAHAM: Can't get - you can't get anyone to show up at work. Now Biden, remember, decided to continue COVID unemployment benefits when all we really needed was to fling open the doors of our economy. He's destroying the work ethic across the country.

3.4 million Americans are still long-term unemployed. Now you didn't see those kinds of numbers when Trump was president. No longer are the days of Theodore Roosevelt when he said nothing in this world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty or to be a little more contemporary. This is from one of the most successful actors in the world.

DENZEL WASHINGTON, ACTOR: Don't be afraid to fail big, to dream big, but remember dreams without goals are just dreams. In order to achieve your goals you must apply discipline, which you've already done, and consistency every day. Hard work works. Working really hard is what successful people do.

INGRAHAM: Working really hard is what successful people do. It's a simple message, and it's getting lost today because Biden and the Democrats too often seek to punish and demonizes success. Meanwhile, they flit off to the mansions, the Martha's Vineyard party circuit, and of course, let's not forget Radio City on the big opening nights.

My friends, our recession ended in April 2020. It's the shortest on record after Trump agreed to the original federal shutdown during COVID, but now we still pumped a huge amount of money into the economy, we kept the blue states flush with cash despite the fact that for all those months they kept their self-sabotaging policies.

How depressing and aggravating is it to you - it certainly is to me - to see an able-bodied young man or woman sitting at home playing Fortnite or talking to friends on social media all day when they could be out feeling really good about themselves because they're working.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was like a snow day from life, and I felt safer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When it first started, the pandemic, it was very comfortable for me. I began to feel very relaxed.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm honestly incredibly nervous to return to any kind of normalcy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The pressure to perform and project and engage in the world is intensified.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't want to see us return to normal. I want to see us return to better.

INGRAHAM: OK, is this - is this really America? The government deserves almost all of the blame here, and it's now squarely on the Democrats. They absolutely love keeping Americans petrified. Almost people seem scared, glued to the TV for the latest CDC viral update.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're entering a period that is arguably the most dangerous time for children during the entire pandemic.

DR. ESMAEIL PORSA, PRESIDENT AND CEO, HARRIS HEALTH SYSTEM IN HOUSTON: I don't see any intervention, any mitigating interventions being put in place trying to slow this down. This will be a disaster.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is the strategy behind killing children in your own state and letting children die of COVID?

INGRAHAM: That's where they get you; their hollow concerns for the kids.

Now that 26 states are getting rid of the extended unemployment benefits they want you scared to send your kids back to school so that then you're forced to stay home and you can all just be isolated from the rest of the world, turn on the boob tube.

It's nirvana to them when millions of workers are at home in their athleisure wear on occasional Zoom calls, doing a lot of self care. That's their ideal. So just when companies begin to call workers back the CDC's fear mongering threatens to send them home again. It's a vicious cycle, and it's killing the very work ethic we need now more than ever.

So when you're feeling weak and maybe helpless they want you to believe that only government can solve your problems. Not hard work, not personal initiative, not your family and getting family help.

Democrats have used this pandemic to target the very heart and soul of America. With lockdowns and now mandates they've waged a war on the country. Here are the sad set of facts. They don't want you to be part of a strong family or a strong church or to be part of a strong community or to even really trust your neighbors.

They'd prefer that you not really own anything. Rent if you must. You won't have to pay it anyway now that Biden illegally extended the eviction moratorium. The government is your family, your religion, and the only community that really matters, and your role is to obey.

Notice they're never willing to spread hope and optimism. What happened to all that? Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer, they're in charge of everything, and they use that power to spread not hope and wonderment about the country but a never-ending message of gloom and doom.

BIDEN: We've got wildfires in the west. We've got - approaching the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. All across the country the Delta variant is spreading.

NANCY PELOSI (D), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: People are feeling the pain of COVID.

CHUCK SCHUMER (D), SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: As bad as COVID was this year, and it was horrible, 5 or 10 years from now, every year the climate - climate change will make things worse and worse and worse.

INGRAHAM: It's fun, isn't it? Fun being a Democrat. If you really want to annoy the left, if you really want to defeat them, work hard. Take responsibility. Be a good parent or a good child or a good friend. Fly the American flag every day. That'll really bug them. Keep living your life with a sense of joy, not dread. Share your love of America with your kids or any young people you spend time with. Lord knows they hear enough on social media and in school about how awful everything is. It's toxic, and it's ultimately disempowering.

Free people and free societies will always have the advantage over broken down slaves (ph) as we learned during the Cold War. West Germany did better than East Germany. South Korea did better than North Korea, and free America will do better than a lockdown America where people choose sloth over hard work and when they give into fear over hope.

Millions of people putting in a hard day's work made America a global powerhouse, and it made us home to stunning innovation. Now it's all at risk by a movement that seeks to discourage personal independence and encourage collectivism.

When you think about it the war on work is ultimately a war on America itself. It is in struggle, it is through hard work that America has always shown her true colors, and it's time to fly them again boldly and unapologetically, and that's the angle.

All right, joining me now is Jon Taffer, the Executive Producer and host of the hit show "Bar Rescue", and creator of the new Taffer's Tavern franchise, the first of which just opened in Alpharetta, Georgia. All right, Jon. I know you say there's a larger problem if people keep taking the Biden bucks to stay at home and not go to work. Explain that.

JON TAFFER, "TAFFER'S TAVERN" FRANCHISE CREATOR: Well you know, Laura, what I find interesting is my dog got sick last week. I wanted to go to the veterinarian. They pushed me back last week because they didn't have employees. The Walmart in my neighborhood is installing all self-service checkout counters. I have a friend who's in the distribution business. He can't get his drivers back.

This isn't specific to any industry, Laura. It's across all industries, so it's across different income levels as well, and I'm in complete agreement with you from your - from your angle tonight because there's a change in attitude. You know, there's so many jobs available now this is an opportunity for people to get promoted, to stand out, to really carve a future for themselves in a career. Opportunity is enormous today, but nobody is seizing it, and it's a massive change in attitude, Laura.

They're trying to balance - and this is their words. Not mine. They're trying to balance quality of life and work, but you know. I think to us, Laura, we worked hard to earn that quality of life. I think that's a lot of the shift is they're moving the quality of life to today before they've earned it rather than after they've earned it. It's a powerful shift.

And if I could just speak economics for a second - and I'm not an economic professor - if you get $800 a week unemployment benefits and you live with a partner who also is getting $800 a week unemployment benefits, $1,600 a week, Laura, $83,000 a year for that household in unemployment benefits.

The median income in America is only $63,000.

We're incentivizing people to stay home. What if we gave that additional unemployment benefits to employers to incentivize people to go to work?

INGRAHAM: Well what if - what if we just cut off the unemployment?

I mean, hunger -

TAFFER: Of course.

INGRAHAM: -- is - hunger is a pretty powerful thing. I don't mean physical hunger because people who truly are in need need help. I'm talking about people who can work but refuse to work, but the government is literally putting anvils in many ways on people's shoulders either through the mandates, regulations, and now through free money, which obviously we're all going to - the piper eventually has to be paid.

Jon, I want to ask you, though, about this idea of work-life balance because, look, no one wants to miss their kids growing up. No one wants to

- you stay in the office your whole life, you never see your family, so that's really important. However, have we taken that a step too far when you think of, well a lot of the millennials talking about, well, I need time for self care? I don't know why I'm harping on that tonight, but the whole self care movement is a little - I mean, my mother is not with us anymore, but she worked from the time she was 12 during the depression. If she heard the self care thing I think her head would explode.

TAFFER: You know, I think that's right.

INGRAHAM: Old school.

TAFFER: I have a friend in the military who trains military dogs, Laura.

And they only feed a military dog at night because a hungry dog is an obedient dog. Well if we're not causing people to be hungry to work, then we're providing them with all the meals they need sitting at home.

I'm completely with you, Laura. These benefits make absolutely no sense to us, and on top of the impact of not getting employees and not being able to run our businesses, in my industry we have meat prices are up 10 percent.

Chicken prices are up 50 percent.

INGRAHAM: How inflation is killing - is killing - is going to kill business. I mean, it's going to - if that's -

TAFFER: Yes.

INGRAHAM: -- that's the next shoe to drop. The Democrats know it. Jon, really quickly, the best message and the best advice you can give a young person graduating from college today who maybe isn't really sure what he or she wants to do. Is it show everybody you're going to work harder than they next guy, right? Is that it? Something like that?

TAFFER: Well the - yes, the opportunities are unbelievable, Laura. I'll hire people that I normally wouldn't hire for a position to give them a chance. This is an incredible time for people who are graduating universities, high school to really dive into the workplace and be noticed.

INGRAHAM: Hard work.

TAFFER: It's very sad that they're not doing it.

INGRAHAM: Hard work. Jon, thank you so much. And it's not just Biden's economy that's at risk of crumbling; our sovereignty as well. 212,672 illegals were encountered - I love that word - encountered like it's romanced at the U.S. southern border in July. That's a 13 percent increase over June and a new 20-year high. Congrats, Joe.

Here to react to that a lot more, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, Ranking Member of House Judiciary. Congressman Jordan, I said this earlier on Twitter. I think this, frankly, is an impeachable offense. Our country is being overrun and not enough Republicans are making out - making hay of this and the Democrats want it to happen. Your reaction?

JIM JORDAN (R-OH), HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE Ranking MEMBER: Yes. No, it's intentional. It's deliberate. Intentionally harming our country by now following the law, not enforcing the border. This is what Hillary Clinton said five years ago when she said she wanted a borderless hemisphere. We now have it under the Biden administration.

And just to emphasize how bad it is, March was the highest month on record for illegal crossings until April, and then April was the highest month until May, and then May was the highest month until June, and we just got the numbers. June was the highest month until July. That's what you call a bad trend, and there is no conclusion you can reach but this is intentional.

So you are right. The Biden administration is responsible for the chaotic situation on our southern border and all the - all the - all that comes along with that when you have just this influx of people with COVID and all kinds of other concerns.

INGRAHAM: I mean, I still can't believe we had Governor DeSantis on the show I think it was last week, and I asked him are you given any warning when a plane load or bus load, a caravan of migrants are dropped off in your state? Are you told? He said we have no idea. We have to pick up dribs and drabs of information.

JORDAN: No. No one. No one has any idea.

INGRAHAM: No one's being told. There's got to be a lawsuit here somewhere.

JORDAN: I mean, no governor, no community, no city, no mayor, no one has any idea. They're just doing it, again --

INGRAHAM: Where are they going?

JORDAN: -- intentionally. They're going all over the nation. They're coming to Ohio. They're coming to every state, and we have no say. And the idea that the Commander in Chief, the head of the Executive Branch, the President of the United States is actually doing this on purpose makes no sense.

The American people - that's why the American people are so fed up with this administration, which by the way has had the worst start to any administration certainly in my lifetime. We've never seen whether it's inflation, the border, international situation, you name it, the crime in our big cities. We've never had an administration with this bad of a - this rough of a start, so I think it's why in 16, 17 months we're going to win back the House of Representatives.

INGRAHAM: Well there's no choice. Got to win back the House and the presidency. Congressman, you're the Ranking Member on House Judiciary. I wanted to get your thoughts on another development tonight. A lot of people are upset that Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court Associate Justice, ruled against Indiana students on the vaccine requirements to be back on campus.

It wasn't a ruling on the merits, and I think this could be more complicated than people think at first blush because, again, it's not a ruling on the merits of the case. The facts of this case might not have been the greatest for determining the constitutionality of these types of mandates. What is your initial impression?

JORDAN: No. That may, in fact, be the case, and the legal arguments for why they didn't take the case itself, but I can't imagine a world where the founders would have envisioned that this kind of mandate on the American people, on American citizens is OK. I just can't see it.

And frankly, Laura, when you look at the broader context - and look, you were a leader on this. I remember being on your show a year ago April, and you said where is this all going to go with the mask mandates, with the shutdown, with the vaccine passports. We now see where they want to take it.

So in that context I would have preferred, frankly, the court take this case up and rule in the right way, rule in favor of the students.

Unfortunately, it didn't. I'm sure there's a legal justification for it, but in the big picture sense I'm troubled by this because I'm troubled by where Dr. Fauci - I mean, for goodness sake. Parents out - school boards out there, quit listening to Fauci. Start listening to parents. I mean, this guy has been all over the board. He's contradicted himself time and time again, so I'd have preferred they take the case -

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Yes.

JORDAN: -- but unfortunately they didn't.

INGRAHAM: Well there's probably another set of facts that will end up at the court and another challenge that will end up the full court consideration.

(CROSSTALK)

JORDAN: Let's hope so.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, good to see you. Thank you. And why should we ever, frankly, trust the CDC again? In moments, my mini angle is going to dismantle their most recent lies and expose the media that's essentially that parroting bad science day-after-day. Stay there.

BIDEN: Our medical and scientific experts at CDC and the National Institute of Health will be out there in the public every day to answer questions and get the facts our.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: When they make a formal recommendation it has to be based on data.

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: When I became CDC Director I promised that I would lead with science to rebuild trust in our public health institutions and to keep people safe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Nice job, Rochelle. We're reaching a point in this pandemic where Americans just can't believe both the government agencies tasked with giving us information or the media responsible for disseminating it, occasionally asking tough questions.

Now let me explain. Let's take the CDC first. Inside a July 26 slide show leaked to "The Washington Post", the agency made what was a stunning claim about the Delta variant, that it was as transmissible as the chicken pox.

Wow. The claim was false. It turns out that the chicken pox is three times as transmissible as COVID, so where do the heck did the CDC, those geniuses, get the information from?

It turns out that they stole it from a graphic in "The New York Times", but we're not done. This past Sunday the CDC recorded 28,317 new cases of COVID in Florida. Now that was until the Florida Department of Health noticed that as nearly double the actual number in their records, which was close to 15,000.

So the CDC agreed to meet the Florida Department of Health in the middle and revise their number to 19,000 after reportedly rolling several days worth of numbers into one. What? They agreed to meet in the middle? This isn't a negotiation. We deserve actual data.

And what about the CDC's guidance on the vaccine? Well first, the guidance was that it prevents all symptomatic infection and spread by up to 95 percent.

WALENSKY: In Israel there was a demonstrated 97 percent vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic and 86 percent effectiveness against asymptomatic infection. In the rare event that people get infected after a vaccine, the resulting infection is more likely to have a lower viral load, be shorter in duration, and likely less risky of transmission to others.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well that became, well, it reduces severity of symptoms and spread which itself then became it doesn't reduce the spread, so now you have to wear masks. And now, well we're discussing boosters. Of course it never ends. So if the CDC can no longer claim that the spread is eliminated by the vaccine or that you can lose the mask for the vaccine how in the hell can they justify mandating it?

And finally, we've long told you that the media aren't interested or invested at all in the truth about the virus but rather in inducing this perpetual panic by cherry picking and often using incorrect data and guidance. Well the latest example is quite jarring. You've been hearing this for weeks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN NEWSROOM HOST: More children are now hospitalized in Texas than ever before, yet Republican Governor, Greg Abbott, filed a petition yesterday to keep school officials in Dallas from exercising their freedom to institute new mask requirements.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well that, too, is based off faulty data that has led to some embarrassing corrections. This from "The Texas Tribune" today. "An earlier version of this story overstated the number of children who have been hospitalized in Texas recently with COVID. The story said over 5,800 children had been hospitalized during 7-day period in August, according to the CDC. That number correctly referred to children hospitalized with COVID since the pandemic began. In actuality 783 children were admitted to Texas hospitals with COVID between July 1 and August 9 of this year."

So we did the math. The original claim, 828 hospitalizations a day, what - was it really, though, it was about 19 a day. It's not bad. They were only off by a factor of 43.

If we're being forced to take a vaccine and to mask up to enter a business or a restaurant, and if our kids are being told to mask in school or they're not going to really have any school experience at all, and if our lives continue to be turned upside down the least we should demand is the truth, something that's been missing for most of this pandemic.

Joining me now is Harvard Medical School Professor, extraordinaire, Dr.

Martin Kulldorff. Professor, what is going on here? This can't just be a series of just random mistakes. These are not dumb people I would imagine.

DR. MARTIN KULLDORFF, HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL PROFESSOR: No. It's very stunning I think. I mean, Dr. Walensky is so very prominent, the infectious disease doctor, and the commission, but her approach to public health has been rather surprising I would say.

For example, we all know that you have good immunity after having recovered from COVID disease, and there's - we at least have good immunity from that or probably better immunity than from the vaccine, and there's more evidence for long-lasting immunity from having had COVID than for the vaccine, but the vaccine passports and the vaccine mandates only acknowledges immunity from vaccines but not from having had COVID, and that's very strange.

I know that Dr. Walensky has sort of expressed doubts about immunity from natural disease. So to do that sort of most people understand that you do get immunity from having had the disease.

INGRAHAM: Now there was another study out today, Dr. Kulldorff, that demonstrated that natural immunity from exposure is now lasting as long as

12 months with continuing t cell memory response. And they're just going to keep studying it as the pandemic goes on, so I imagine it will keep going.

But so far it's up to 12 months, which seems to beat the vaccine as far as we can see.

DR. MARTIN KULLDORFF, HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL PROFESSOR: For sure, and it was something that showed immunity from COVID disease is seven times better than from -- or from vaccine is seven times worse than from natural disease.

INGRAHAM: I want to ask you about COVID and pregnancy. Dr. Fauci made a comment about pregnant women taking the COVID vaccine. Watch.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: The right choice is to get vaccinated without a doubt. We have experience with tens of thousands of pregnant women right now, and there is no safety signal of any concern. And right now, the recommendation is that they should get vaccinated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, I'm not a doctor, but that makes no sense to me, Dr.

Kulldorff.

KULLDORFF: There hasn't been any indication that there is a problem, but the pregnancy lasts for nine months. We've had the vaccine for a little less than that. So if you're concerned about, for example, birth defects or other things, then we don't have that data yet. We will have to wait longer for at least half a year or a year longer before we actually know truly what is safe for pregnancy --

INGRAHAM: OK, but this is Dr. Anthony Fauci, Professor Kulldorff. This is the guy who Trump put as the face of the pandemic. He's on the cover of magazines, he's known worldwide, global health expert, and he is saying the strong signal is that women who are pregnant should get the vaccine, that there's no safety indications, but he's not aware that pregnancy last nine months? Do you see why people are not trusting these people. They are saying things that are not already proven.

KULLDORFF: Yes, and public health is based on trust. For public health, for the public to trust public health officials, the public health officials have to trust the public. You have to be honest about these things, otherwise it's not going to work.

INGRAHAM: And then things we do know about natural immunity they claim doesn't really exist or isn't great, and the stuff we don't know, they claim is true. Dr. Kulldorff, thank you. It's great to see you, as always.

KULLDORFF: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And after seeing his country's rights being eradicated by a power-hungry government, an Australian politician delivered a powerful anti-lockdown speech to parliament. That speech got him censored and shunned. Well, he's here tonight with a warning for America. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: Tensions are running high in Chicago after Mayor Lori Lightfoot's handling of the shooting that left one police officer murdered and another fighting for his life. But it's another leader under the spotlight tonight, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. Remember her abysmal performance in the Jussie Smollett race hoax. Now we are learning something far more shocking. FOX's own Trace Gallagher has the story for us tonight. Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Laura, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says the big reason Chicago's crime rate is rising and why many people consider Chicago a warzone is because of the revolving door at the courthouse, meaning the refusal to prosecute criminals.

Now "The Chicago Tribune" has put out some numbers that tend to back up the superintendent's theory, showing Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is dropping felony cases including murder, rape, and aggravated battery at a rate higher than her predecessor. For example, during Foxx's first three years as Cook County's top prosecutor, she has dropped charges against more than 25,000 suspects. During the first three years of former Cook County state's attorney Anita Alvarez, she dismissed more than 18,000 cases.

Kim Foxx claims her office is focused on dropping cases against, quote, "low-level nonviolent offenders." But "The Tribune's" numbers don't bear that out, and here's why. When it comes to those arrested for homicide, Kim Foxx has dropped 8.1 percent of cases, compared to her predecessor dropping

5.3 percent. For those accused of aggravated battery with a firearm, FOX has dismissed 6.1 percent of cases compared to 4.8 percent for the previous administration.

Then there's sex crimes, where Foxx has dropped 9.5 percent of cases compared to 6.5 for Anita Alvarez. And lastly, during a time when many police officers don't feel like their superiors have their backs, I found it interesting that for those accused of aggravated battery of a police officer, Kim Foxx has dropped 8.1 percent of those cases compared to only

3.9 percent for her predecessor.

And keep in mind through all of this so far this year, shootings in Chicago up 48 percent from the same time last year, murders up 55 percent, and we have got four-and-a-half months to go. Laura?

INGRAHAM: Trace, disturbing. Thank you.

And joining me now is Anthony Napolitano, Chicago alderman and former police officer. Alderman, this is beyond disturbing. Murders up 58 percent in Chicago since 2019, and now Foxx is accused of putting more accused criminals back on the streets. These numbers are just staggering.

ANTHONY NAPOLITANO, (R) CHICAGO ALDERMAN, 41ST WARD: Yes, they are staggering. We've been pointing them out for the last five years and no one has really been listening. The worst thing about the state's attorney is she is a public defender. She's not a state's attorney. And what she does is she takes these felony offenders who are legally carrying guns and she kicks them down to misdemeanors and put those offenders back on the streets who the next day become a felony shooter offender.

And she does it under the guise, her statement was police are locking up the wrong offenders, because she considers just carrying a gun a misdemeanor. And she doesn't not realize what she's doing. She is creating the revolving door effect. She is the one that is putting the shooter back on the street to carry out what they were doing on the original time they were out there. It's such a bad way -- this is such a bad way to go about prosecuting crime. I just don't know what she is doing anymore. She has a dereliction of duty as a state's attorney.

INGRAHAM: She has taken issue with the idea, Anthony, that she is somehow dropping cases. Watch.

KIM FOXX, COOK COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY: It's not so much dropping, it's focusing our attention on violence.

We don't of the capacity to do all things, and so our prioritization is on violent crime. For low-level, nonviolent offenses, we're looking at alternatives to prosecution, community-based solutions to deal with that so that we can have an all-hands-on-deck approach to gun violence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Anthony, has this been an all-hands-on-deck? And what are the community solutions? How is that working out?

NAPOLITANO: There has been zero effect in the communities. I've been saying for a while we don't need police accountability. We need citizen accountability. And it's no hands on deck here. All she is doing is telling people to raise their hands. She's uncuffing them and putting them back on a street at an alarming rate.

And she knows what she's doing. Follow the trends of the prosecution rate.

She will charge somebody with a felony, and weeks later she will drop it down to a misdemeanor without telling the victims what she is doing, and kicks these offenders back to the street. She is ruining great police pinches, and she is hurting our city.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, (D) CHICAGO: People feel like it is their right to spew hatred at everyone that they don't agree with.

People have to be better humans, better human beings. And it doesn't matter if they are police. It doesn't matter if they are an elected official, or a reporter. We need to be better humans to each other.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: People actually vote for this? This is like a fortune cookie. So she mentioned the police first, though. You have got to be a better human being, police.

NAPOLITANO: You know what, another thing that we have been pointing out for years now, there is a people problem in the city of Chicago. And the problem is there is a lot of elected officials who are working their candidacy off of these problems, not trying to fix them, but trying to help what they say, help the community. And they are doing nothing to help the community. They are and enticing them -- they are vilifying the police department, making them seem like they're the enemy, and then they're trying to make it look like what they are doing the city council is strengthening the community. And it's the absolute opposite effect.

INGRAHAM: It's time for the voters to act, don't you think? Alderman Napolitano, thank you.

And an Australian politician delivering a powerful anti-lockdown sentiment to parliament. That speech got him censored and basically shunned. He joins us live from Australia next.

INGRAHAM: It's been seven weeks of lockdown in Sydney, Australia, and they're still keeping the vice grip on the population. So what is the caseload? It must be terrible. In Sydney's province of New South Wales, there were a reported 345 new cases today. That was up a whopping one from

344 the day earlier. The population of New South Wales -- 8.2 million, meaning a case to population ratio of 0.004 percent. They locked down that.

The reaction in Canberra is even more insane. The capital city has a population of about 400,000. They have just entered a snap lockdown -- now they have names -- over one case, a single case.

All of this has led to one member of parliament, George Christensen of Queensland, to speak out.

GEORGE CHRISTENSEN, AUSTRALIA PARLIAMENT HOUSE MEMBER: It's time we stop spreading the fear and acknowledge some facts. Masks do not work, fact. It has been proven that masts make no significant difference in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Lockdowns don't work, fact. Lockdowns don't destroy the virus, but they do destroy people's livelihoods and people's lives. Studies have shown they can even increase mortality rates. Domestic vaccine passports are a form of discrimination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Video of that speech was removed from Facebook after the tech behemoth claimed it contained harmful information in the breach of its COVID misinformation policy.

Here now is the man you just saw, George Christiansen, who will not be censored on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE, member of the Australian parliament.

George, I've been meaning to ask you for some time, what has happened to you Aussies? The strong, the tough Aussies, what is going on down there?

GEORGE CHRISTENSEN, AUSTRALIA PARLIAMENT HOUSE MEMBER: Firstly, good day from lockdown down under, Laura, and it's good to be on your show and say good day to all of your fantastic FOX News viewers.

But yes, we are suffering from what is pandemic policy insanity in this country, and what you've just said highlights it. In the city of Canberra, which I am currently in, one single case in the entire 400,000 plus population moved into lockdown, basically stay in place orders, businesses shut down that are deemed nonessential. It is very interesting, we have governments deciding which people have essential roles in our society and which don't.

But this is happening across every inch of this country -- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, over in Perth. We are locking down because someone sneezes, quite frankly. And worse than that, we have state borders that are shutting as well. I fear that there is too much fear in the community about this virus, which we know has a very, very low infection fatality rate actually. That is what is causing this collective policy insanity in Australia. And I'm just going to say, do not do what we are doing. It robs citizens of absolute freedoms.

INGRAHAM: George, what's the reaction of the average working person in Australia to these draconian lockdowns that are being enforced with police authority?

CHRISTENSEN: Worse still, not just police authority, but they've brought in the army to place civilians as well, which is an issue in itself. And there's more troops coming to actually do that placing. But in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, you name it, there is a lot of what we call tradies, trades people that are very, very angry about the fact that they cannot get to work. And if they don't get to work, most of them don't get paid. And there are compensation measures that are out there, but they don't fully make up for what people might lose and for what businesses might lose. It's everything.

INGRAHAM: The military -- but George, military in the streets of Australia against their own people?

CHRISTENSEN: That's right. I shouldn't have glossed over it. It's crazy.

There are now something like 500 troops in Sydney at the moment. People, defense-force personnel on the streets patrolling civilians to make sure that they are complying with coronavirus restrictions. And apparently the New South Wales government which covers the city of Sydney, they've called for an extra 200 troops from --

INGRAHAM: People better wake up. People better wake up. This is -- I heard some of them booing you when you are delivering your remarks. Some of them were booing you. But there are a lot of people here that watch that were cheering you. They were cheering you, because it takes guts to say that.

CHRISTENSEN: A lot of people in everyday life were cheering me, but Laura, as I said, collective policy insanity here. I'm persona non grata in Canberra for saying that.

INGRAHAM: Good.

CHRISTENSEN: I was condemned by the government and opposition for saying what I said.

INGRAHAM: Your prime minister's ratings, I understand, his approval numbers are at an 18-month low. So Mr. Morrison, you are in some big trouble of your own.

George, your message for the American people in 15 seconds before we have to let you go?

CHRISTENSEN: Stand up for freedom. It needs to be fought at every inch of the way in this fight against pandemic restrictions. It's worse --

INGRAHAM: Freedom matters. George, we'll check back with you. Thank you.

When we come back, final thoughts.

INGRAHAM: A final congratulations to Joy Reid, because earlier tonight she and her panel celebrated the happiest day of their lives.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Today we learned that the United States is increasingly more multiracial and urban as the white population continues to age and shrink. For the first time the portion of white Americans dipped below 60 percent.

Everybody who is everything other than white is growing in number.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

