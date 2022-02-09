'Ingraham Angle' on the Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' for medical freedom

This is a rush transcript from "Ingraham Angle," January 10, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the 'Ingraham Angle' from Washington tonight.



OK. We have the documents in our hands. The shocking curriculum that's about to hit public schools right outside of the nation's capitol, and how parents can fight back. This is an important message just in moments.



Plus, how our Not One Minute campaign is making a huge difference. And why are stuffed animals becoming sexualized? Oh, Raymond Arroyo has it in Seen and Unseen coming up.



But first, lessons from up North. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



All right. Just when you think that CNN can't sink lower, they surprise you. They are so lazy, so unimaginative, and so bereft of fresh thinking that now they just cut and paste their scripts about January 6th, and apply them to any protests or rally against left-wing government overreach.



Now, case in point is their coverage of Canada's expanding freedom convoy. Now, note the reporters' exasperated tone and pained expressions.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: State of emergency in place in Ottawa where the police chief says, COVID protests are a 'nationwide insurrection driven by madness'.



PAULA NEWTON, CNN CORRESPONDENT: Just think of the language. I know it sounds familiar to you, right, a threat to democracy and insurrection, sedition. Things have quieted down a bit, but that does not take away from the basic trucking, right.



The sitting senators, sitting - at least one sitting governor are supporting these people from the United States. The police chief has a message for them, don't. You are supporting unlawful behavior.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, that's the same way. Basically, they covered the BLM protests, right?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is Atlanta, a bit of the outrage expressed across the country. This is right outside of CNN world headquarters.



CHRIS CUOMO, CNN FORMER HOST: They broke the glass that was right in front.



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: It's not the main entrance of the CNN building.



CUOMO: Got you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: They didn't break the main entrance, just some of the glass. It's like they're building in Atlanta.



Now, you get the point. The regime media knows exactly what's happening in Canada and it scares the heck out of them. Now, it's not because they think the truckers or the truckers' supporters are terrorists. They know they're not. But they're scared, because if usually mild mannered Canadians have figured things out that most of what their governments did to fight COVID was insanely destructive. Then how can liberals here possibly think for one second that they're going to keep this COVID theater going on in the United States for much longer?



So back to CNN. Rather than seriously reporting on these unprecedented grassroots protests, the CNN and the backbenchers denigrate or dismiss them. I'm telling you tonight, this is a huge mistake.



People and viewers follow strength and courage. Not small men like Jeff Zucker, or the dewy face, Justin Trudeau, who, as far as we can tell, is still hiding in an undisclosed location tonight.



For two weeks now, Canada has seen what happens to do a supposedly free people when they're pushed to the brink. Out of touch provincial governments drunk on their own power thought that they could keep Canadians subdued with these COVID rules forever. But they were wrong.



The situation in Canada is a preview of what would have happened here if we didn't have a strong populist movement that listens to America's working class voters. In Canada, workers have a lot less hope than we have here. So they're turning to more radical actions.



For years, Canada's mainline leaders like our establishment here, frankly, did everything they could to help China at the expense of their own people. Then came woke ideology and condemnations of Canadian history and patriotism. Unlike here, where populace in the GOP were able to take over their party and offer an alternative governing approach, the Canadian Conservative Party was led by a limp-wristed moderate, who tried to pull his party to left. It's crazy.



But let's review what happened in Canada just over the past few years. In June of 2020, BLM radicals took over Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Naturally, pretty boy Trudeau was there to take a knee.



Then in Montreal in August of 2020, leftists tore down and decapitated a statue of Canada's first prime minister. In July 2021, the liberal mob cheered as they tore down statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II.



So what has this all taught average Canadians? That their government is more concerned about heaping more and more restrictions and rules on the working class and sucking up to the wokesters than standing up to the radical left. And by hammering working class Canadians while enabling and praising the leftists, those in charge were inviting a blow up and, boy, have they gotten one.



At least the Conservative Party at this point in Canada is looking for new leadership though. The Canadian Liberal Party is stuck with its positively boosted cutie pie, who doesn't like other boys playing in his sandbox.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(FOREIGN LANGUAGE)



JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA: I've also chosen to not go anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric.



The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa, or who are holding unacceptable view do not represent the views of Canadians.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Small group of people? Doesn't he look like he's looking for like a Pilate's class? Anyone have a good home teacher who can come?



But it looks like Justin strategy really did fail than calm things down at all. Look at the crowds.



Now, I see these protests happening every other week for almost 18 months across Europe, in France, and Italy, and elsewhere, people are out there demanding their basic freedoms. And when I see it, I have to say, thank God for our red state governors. They started our own freedom convoys back in May of 2020 by pushing to open their states, or never closing them in the first place.



Now, it never made sense that kids in Florida had normal school experience for almost the entire pandemic. While New Yorker kids were masked and separated from each other. And I also think, thank God, we have a Republican Party that has almost entirely rejected its old guard. We're not the party of Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, who wouldn't know how to fight for the average blue-collar worker in America if their lives depended on it.



Conservatives in Canada did everything that Romney and Cheney wanted. They had a moderate leader named Erin O'Toole, who ran under progressive platform in 2021. As the Washington Post noted, "He ran as an explicit centrist, a man at pains to emphasize how he revised Conservative Party. Pro LGBT, pro-choice, pro-carbon tax, pro-immigrant, spend-happy, against budget cuts and so on. He was not your dad's Conservative Party."



Well, it failed spectacularly. As a result, the liberals were still able to cling to power in the 2021 election there. So many working class of Canadians saw how this all worked out. And they essentially - for at least now, they gave up on a political solution. And now Canada's problems are bigger than ever. But here, thankfully, things are different. And tens of millions of us see real reason for hope.



It's a fact that the movement Trump began has already taken power in many states. School boards, now they're looking over their shoulders now, aren't they? People are demanding more law enforcement, given the crime rates and Hispanics are moving to the GOP and record numbers. We have an incredible new Hispanic voice later on in the show. You got to stick around for that.



And even some blue states are starting to drop their mandates. So will we need our own trucker rally to end all of this insanity once and for all? I thought not, until Biden spoke through Psaki today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Back on the mask mandate question in New Jersey and other states. The CDC is still recommending universal masking in schools.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: That's correct and that still remains our recommendation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Just think. Honking, really loud honking may keep Joe from his usual 12 hours of sleep at night. And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Speaking of Liz Cheney, we warn Nancy Pelosi against putting her in - on the January 6 committee. Well, Pelosi, of course, didn't listen, and now it's all starting to crash and burn around her. Now, it's gotten so bad that even the New York Times has been forced to report on how unwieldy this committee has become.



They noted over the weekend that the committee is borrowing techniques from federal prosecutions, employing aggressive tactics typically used against mobsters and terrorists. Some of the Democrats on the committee were concerned that if the panel was too aggressive, Republicans might turn the tables. But Miss Cheney insisted they be as aggressive as possible.



Joining me now is Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, House Judiciary Committee ranking member; and Indiana Congressman Jim banks, Republican Study Committee Chair.



Congressman Jordan, let's start with you. As someone who has been targeted by this committee, your reaction to Pelosi tying herself to what seems to be Liz Cheney's revenge fantasy.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Well, I mean, Laura, this is all about getting President Trump. Remember, they tried to get him before he got elected in 2016. They spent four years while he was in office trying to get rid of him. And now after he's left office, they're trying to make sure he doesn't run again.



And they have - the New York Times piece was amazing, because it said, 14 former prosecutors are part of this committee. Now, if your whole focus is a legislative purpose as it's supposed to be under our Constitution, do you really need 14 former prosecutors to figure out what you might do or might not do with the Electoral Count Act or whatever?



This is all about getting President Trump, but it's also bigger than that. It's about getting his family. It's about getting his friends. It's about getting, as your monologue talked about, you and me and all the people he represented; all the people he fought for. It's really about making sure this town doesn't have someone like President Trump come back and disrupt the cozy relationship, the establishment and the elite have here in Washington, DC.



INGRAHAM: Now, Congressman Banks, Adam Kinzinger went on MSNBC to deliver a different message to the GOP. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): This is that moment at which if you don't stand up, you are part of the problem. You are part of the problem. Your silence is complicity. And that's what we're dealing with right now. It is so egregious. We're in such a dangerous position.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I'm concerned for his health. Congressman Banks, your reaction?



REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): Well, it's just more of the same from Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. You know what they say, the old saying as it goes, there's no one more zealous than a recent convert. And in this case, Kinzinger and Cheney, they've converted to the other sides why the RNC was absolutely right to censor Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. These two have long ago left the Republican Party.



The RNC over the weekend made it official by censoring them and saying they no longer represent the values of the Republican Party, because they've turned this sham investigation. They're treating it like a criminal investigation, even though they're not going after any criminals. They've issued 80 subpoenas, and very few of them have actually gone toward anyone who was involved in, or participated in any way in violence or crime on January 6.



Instead, they're going after people who were lawfully participating in a permitted rally, exercising their First Amendment rights on January 6. But these two want to go after them and go after anybody that has any ties to Donald Trump, or represents anything that had to do with the agenda of the Trump presidency. And that's why they should no longer be associated with the Republican Party.



INGRAHAM: Congressman Jordan, there was this wild propaganda documentary that ran on MSNBC last night. And Jamie Raskin, Congressman Raskin from the committee was featured prominently. Look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): The country is still just trying to absorb the emotional impact of events that brought us right up to the edge of a real coup in America. In the GOP, they're manipulating every anti-democratic lever of power there is in order to entrench minority rule against the majority. That's the struggle in the country today.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressman Jordan, they're trying to produce an outcome like some kind of Hollywood thriller that this is dominating the thinking of most Americans, who are trying to figure out how to pay for $4 a gallon gas.



JORDAN: Yes.



INGRAHAM: Does this work? I mean, they're really doing the hard sell on this.



JORDAN: No, of course, it doesn't work. And Mr. Raskin just used the term anti-democratic. Think about this. Nancy Pelosi has closed the Capitol, allowed proxy voting, kicked Republicans off committee, won't let Jim than I serve on the Select Committee. First time in American history that has ever happened.



They're trying to make DC a state, trying to end the Electoral College, trying to end the filibuster, trying to pack the United States Supreme Court, and they're trying to get rid of executive privilege. And oh, by the way, this January 6 committee altered evidence, a text mail - text message I had forwarded to the chief of staff altered evidence and lied about it to the American people.



But somehow it's Republicans and Donald Trump, who were a threat to democracy. This is ridic - and the American people are so fed up with this. This is - a few months ago with moms and dads in Virginia, then it was 12 jurors in Kenosha who spoke for the truth and due process and the facts. And now it's truckers in Canada. They're so fed up with this elite mindset that says we're all dumb, and they're all smart.



Americans have had it with all this. And I think you're going to see it manifest itself in a big way come this November's election.



INGRAHAM: I just - I actually thought Nancy Pelosi was smarter than this, both of you. I mean, she's been around a long time. She's a wily cat. I thought she's smarter than tying herself to Liz Cheney. I mean - she doesn't represent anyone. I mean - maybe a few lobbyists for some of the defense contractors in DC, but she doesn't represent anyone.



And yet Pelosi thinks that's the way to portray an optimistic vision for the Democrats? Well, Claire McCaskill, actually, Congressman Banks, gave away the store in an interview, which I think was extremely revealing about what this committee is really all about. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CLAIRE MCCASKILL, FORMER MISSOURI SENATOR: Now, this committee has to really focus on how they communicate with the voters who are going to decide the midterms and ultimately decide 2024. It's not going to be just by subpoenaing more witnesses, or just convincing everyone who's already convinced. They got to convince some new folks of the seriousness of what happened.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressman, we got to convince some new folks as this should be their focus. January 6th.



BANKS: That's what we call it, saying the quiet part out loud, right? I mean, they put this in a memo, the DCCC put this in a memo as well, about - this is a big part of their campaign strategy. Anything to distract the American people for how much of a failure the Biden administration has been when it comes to inflation, or crime, or the border crisis, or drugs, killing the American people. That's what this is designed to do.



In the very fact that Liz Cheney is a part of a well-designed plot to prevent Republicans from winning back the majority to save this country from that radical agenda is everything that you need to know about why the RNC censored Liz Cheney over the weekend and were right for doing so.



INGRAHAM: All right. Gentlemen, thank you. Good to see you both tonight.



And now, we want to remind you of something. The Democrats are very, very serious about climate change. Now, who could forget Barack Obama's stunning proclamation upon clinching the nomination in 2008?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That was so inspiring. But apparently, not as inspiring as the protected ocean view Obama will have from his sprawling new Hawaii estate. And much like his presidency, Obama's majesty is quickly fading among the locals.



As the Daily Mail is noting, "In 2020, it was revealed how the buyer of Obama's estate used a planning loophole to preserve a century-old sea wall on the beachfront, much to the annoyance of neighbors and environmentalists. It now contradicts modern laws that are specifically designed to preserve Hawaii's natural coastlines."



Now, look at these things. The wall looks like a prison camp there. Now, when it comes to climate change and environmental activism, Obama's obviously full of hot air. But then again, he's no different from most other wealthy and connected Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): The climate crisis is a national security matter. It is, of course, a health matter for our children, the water they drink, the air they breathe, et cetera.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, it turns out the San Francisco's queen of climate awareness has shelled out a half million dollars on private planes since 2020.



Do think she wanted to wear masks with the rest of you people on cross country commercial flights? No. Rules for thee, but not for me.



Well, when of course, Stacey Abrams, come on. She illustrated the same type of liberal hypocrisy perfectly on Friday, posing with all those poor little kids all masked up, while she was beaming maskless in the foreground. She cares so much about those kids. What a humanitarian she is.



Well, they say a picture's worth a thousand words, but this image brings to mine just one. Fraud.



Coming up later in the show, why are Hispanic women flocking to the GOP? One new congressional candidate from the Rio Grande Valley will tell us how the media has gotten it all wrong. You won't want to miss her.



But next, a wealthy DC suburb forcing primary and secondary school students to participate in an anti-racism audit. What is it? Journalist Chris Rufo is here. He has a response. And a brand new way parents can fight back.



And Conservatives won a huge victory against the CRT crowd in Colorado. But now, far-left teachers are revolting against it. The stunning details when we return.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Has your kid, your neighbor, your grandkid participated in an anti-racism audit yet? Do you even know what that means? Well, you're about to find out. Because in Montgomery County, Maryland, right outside the nation's capitol, students in grades four through 12 are now going to be asked to complete a survey about their experiences with learning about race.



Specifically, the auditors want to know if the curriculum empowers students, and helps them understand and resist what they call systems of oppression. And this is the video that students were sent to prep them for this survey.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These are conversations that we have to have and we have to ensure racism has no place in MCPS.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have to ensure that every single person's voice historically marginalized is represented.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A lot of students either aren't aware of the issues occurring, or they don't know how to address them.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We must be open, honest, and answer the questions based on our own experiences.



MONIFA MCKNIGHT, MONTGOMERY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT: We are committed to ensuring that MCPS serves as an anti-racist school system and environment for all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining us now is Chris Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and writer at City Journal. He has been instrumental in exposing CRT.



Chris, now you actually are developing plans for parents to fight back about this. We'll get to that in a second. But what is this? And how prevalent do you believe this is across the country?



CHRISTOPHER RUFO, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: Oh, this is prevalent. There are now tens of millions of students that undergo these kinds of surveys and so-called anti-racism audits. And this is what happens when you take the ideology of critical race theory and you attach it to administrative power.



What they're doing is, they're plumbing the students for dissent. They're trying to reorganize them from the inside out. It's really a form of, kind of, brainwashing technique where you go in, you do an anti-racism audit. Guess what, they always find racism. It pays these diversity consultants. And then it puts the children under the thumb of these ideologues.



And make no mistake about it. This isn't about education. It's about turning (ph) Czech children into activists.



INGRAHAM: Well, here's what the anti-racism audit want schools to do. "Schools must look at this data to acknowledge if progress is being made with students of color and populations we've not been making progress to level the playing field."



Now, Chris, who determines when the playing field is leveled, because it used to be that equal opportunity to achieve was what we were looking for. But now it's equal outcomes?



RUFO: Yes, that's right. And really, this is a way of shifting blame. They are scapegoating these abstract kind of demonized ideas like systemic racism, really to absolve themselves the people in the school districts of their own faults. We've expanded funding for schools by somewhere between 20 and 300 percent over the previous decades. But scores all over the country have remained completely flat.



It seems like no matter how much money you pour into these bureaucracies, they can't improve student outcomes. And doing these kind of complex pseudo scientific audits is really just a way for them to say, Hey, wait, it's not our fault. Keep giving us money. Shut up if you don't like the results.



INGRAHAM: Well, the county's anti-racism audit calls for this work of the audit to migrate outside of the schools saying, "Community engagement at each school is key, because the schools cannot combat hate alone. It takes a partnership between the school house, central office, and the community to combat."



Chris, what are they getting at?



RUFO: This is really the theme that we've seen over the past year. It's that the permanent bureaucratic forces in American society are now turning the apparatus of the state against the American people, against parents. And this is exactly why you're seeing parents revolting.



In more than 1000 school districts across the country public institutions are designed to serve the public not to subjugate the public. And this kind of reckless, political and ideological activism should be resisted by the people of Montgomery County, and resisted by people all over this country.



INGRAHAM: And in your point, Chris, just very quickly, is full transparency of the curriculum, which the teachers unions, and these race hucksters, the consultants, they don't want any part of that, because they want to do this sub rosa for the most part. Occasionally, some stuff slips out like this, but they don't want this to be publicly acknowledged, or the public to be made aware of.



RUFO: That's right. Critical race theory can only survive in the shadows. And so for the last few months, I've run out advocacy campaign for full curriculum transparency, and 19 state legislatures have now introduced bills that would require all public schools to post all teaching materials online so parents could easily see what's happening in the classroom, and that is where we need to go.



INGRAHAM: Chris, that is so great. And it's such a simple idea, and you thought of it. OK, I wish I did. You thought of it. That's awesome. Let's keep it going. Chris, thank you.



And retaking the schoolboard, as Chris just discussed, from the left, taking it from them is the only way, the first step, really, to saving our education system. Now, the second step is facing the teachers' unions and all the control. Case and point, Douglas County school district was forced to cancel all classes last week after teachers held a sick out in protest of the policies pushed by the new conservative majority school board.



My next guest chairs the political action committee that helped flip Douglas County school board in Colorado from liberal to conservative. And joining me now is Ryan Girdusky, chairman of the 1776 Project PAC. Ryan, what policies did the school board push that have the teachers up in arms?



RYAN GIRDUSKY, THE 1776 PROJECT PAC CHAIRMAN: In January, the school where the new conservative majority school board asked for the superintendent, Corey Wise, to review the equity program by September to offer suggestions to make it better. Many parents had complained about privilege walks, about questions about race and equity and power structures within the homework and lesson plans, and just to review to show possible improvements.



On the asking of even recommendations to improve it, 1,500 teachers within the third largest school district in Colorado called out sick in one day. And rather than trying to temper the situation, rather than trying to bring on the anger by the teachers and just clarify, this isn't a white nationalist thing, this isn't to attack LGBT students, as many on the left were sitting there and saying. This is just to review the program that many parents complain about. Corey Wise, the superintendent, did nothing. And so he was fired on February 4th, and now the new school board, conservative school board is looking for a superintendent that better reflects the value of the school district.



INGRAHAM: Good, great. It's going to take time, Ryan, right. This is not going to be fixed overnight. And sunlight really is the best disinfectant. But as Chris said, none of these teachers who are on the left -- there are some conservative teachers out there, or just middle of the road folks, but a lot of them don't want this information to become public because the public doesn't want this. They do not want this garbage to be taught in the schools.



GIRDUSKY: And the teachers' union said this is a process to take back power from the conservatives. This is all about politics. It's never about the students. And now many people are demanding they recall the superintendent. So that is why my PAC, the 1776 Project PAC is working to protect these school board members who are fighting these superintendents and these leftwing activists in the teachers' union, and trying to win more schoolboards back for conservative parents.



INGRAHAM: Ryan, one of the conservatives who got elected, I guess that you helped get elected to Douglas County school board was Kaylee Winegar, I hope I get the name, pronunciation right. She spoke with FOX News Digital about the latest moves from the teachers' union there. Watch



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAYLEE WINEGAR, DOUGLAS COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: We see the union as the bullies, as the power grabbers. And we have grave concern with they're inserting themselves in our district and trying to cause chaos.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Ryan, the left always invokes the children whenever they are pushing some horrible policy. So the teachers, they're walking out on the kids. They don't care about the kids. They care about their power.



GIRDUSKY: Right. And these are children who lost almost a year of school because of the COVID shutdowns. The last thing they need to do is miss more school. But the priority of the teachers' union is never the students, it's always the teachers and their power and their grip on public education. And it is so important that conservatives realize public education and curriculum is key. We can't give up and we can't cede this fight.



So I'm so proud of all these school board members who are taking on this very, very tough role and receiving protests. The teachers' unions are absolutely the bully. But you know what, as many people are supportive of teachers' unions, they are more supportive of parents and the children that need this education.



INGRAHAM: I agree. Ryan Girdusky from the 1776 Project PAC, Ryan, thank you.



And from stuffed animals to universities, why is everything suddenly so sexed up? Raymond Arroyo, he has the answers, "Seen and Unseen" next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore the cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, in the lead up to Valentine's Day, you have noticed a trend.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Laura. Everything and everybody is suddenly hyper-sexed and sexualized. Maybe it's the loneliness of COVID, I don't know. But you know things have gotten out of hand would Build-A- Bear sets up an adults' only site, and I'm not kidding, that unveils and after dark collection of bears, OK? This valentine edition, tarted up stuffed bears come in little sexy outfits, complete with champagne bottles. But the most disturbing feature is when you pass the cursor over these after dark bears, their clothes disappear. It is always a bad trend, Laura, when stuffed animals have their Onlyfans account, OK, have an Onlyfans account on the side. Always a bad trend.



INGRAHAM: Do you know that 80 percent of Build-A-Bear stuffing and all the material is made in China? Did you know that?



ARROYO: Wow. I didn't.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, there's always a China connection. Go ahead, what else?



ARROYO: I noticed you're finding that.



Even Facebook avatars, Laura, have gotten downright randy. There's a virtual reality Facebook site called "Horizon Venues" where you assume an avatar. It turns out a British woman is complaining that within months of entering this virtual world, she was groped -- or moments, rather -- she was groped by four male avatars. In response, Facebook has instituted a new feature called "Personal Boundary." This keeps the avatar is four feet from each other. How about just staying out of the virtual reality world and staying in the real one? Maybe that's the better approach.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, I find this so unappealing. It's just so -- isn't regular life, it's just more interesting than weird, whatever those are, avatars attacking each other.



ARROYO: I don't know.



INGRAHAM: It doesn't make any sense to me. All right, so given Biden's history, though, maybe it's time to introduce the personal boundary feature at all White House events, right?



ARROYO: I guess it couldn't hurt, couldn't hurt, Laura. I wish they would also extend Meta's personal boundary to universities around the country. How did valentine's Day, a holiday associated with a saint who married couples illegally, translate into an effort to normalize degenerate behavior in dorm rooms?



INGRAHAM: What?



ARROYO: But that is what we are dealing with. That's right. It is sex week at universities across the country, where your tuition dollars will so bring you educational moments like this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are we excited about starting sex week? Yes, yes. Can I get a oh, yes?



(SINGING)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why does this keep happening?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Guys, it's sex week.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: That's right, forget about whether the graduates are employable, Laura. The burning question at campuses this week is, do you engage in kink or polyamory? At Ohio State University, and I'm not making this up, they are featuring an event called "Great Minds Kink Alike," with Lion's Den. This is the quote, "This beginner's workshop will give you an introduction to all things bondage, dominance, submission, sadism, masochism, fetish, and a variety of toys and gear. Just what everybody wants for their daughters and sons.



And at Tulane University, collegiate's can create anatomically exact tools based on human modeling techniques, and presents a vast spectrum of genitalia, Laura, meant to destigmatize genitals and celebrate the diversity of bodies that exist.



INGRAHAM: What are we doing? What has happened to our --



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: What has happened to our Monday segment with Raymond? It went right into the toilet. Raymond, this is like --



ARROYO: No, no, no, it's outrageous that they are violating our kids innocence with this stuff. They're training them basically to be sex workers or degenerates. I don't know why this is happening, but we all should put a stop to it. This is our state dollars and tuition being paid for this crap. It's funny, but it's horrible.



INGRAHAM: No, it's not. Go ahead.



ARROYO: Finally, Laura, your "Not One Moment" Olympic viewing event is apparently paying off, your initiative. The opening ceremony on NBC had the lowest Olympic viewership in history, down 43 percent from the 2018 games. And while you were not watching, there's a slew of American-born athletes who renounced their citizenship to compete for China. Among them is a California born skater Zhu Yi. She fell on her tuchus and hit the wall during the first performance, then Monday she fell twice, leaving the ice and tears. I hope she doesn't come back.



INGRAHAM: God bless her, but did she hit the red wall?



ARROYO: Apparently.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, thank you. Thank you.



ARROYO: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: I'm still trying to get over the other segment.



Why are so many Hispanics, especially women, leaving the Democrat Party? Monica De La Cruz is the GOP frontrunner in one of Texas' most competitive seats. She's here next. She's going to tell us why. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Democrats dream of turning Texas blue, remember, that, is getting less likely by the day. "Politico" noting that the GOP is gaining among Texas, Hispanics. Women are leading the charge. Hispanic women now serve as party chairs in the state's four southernmost border counties, and six Hispanic women are running for Congress, including my next guest.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MONICA DE LA CRUZ, (R) TEXAS CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Almost two-thirds of our border is unsecured. You've got to see it to believe it.



I'm Monica De La Cruz. Socialists are ruining our border security, our values, and our economy.



You won't recognize America when they're done.



In Congress, I'll end the catch-and-release, and always support our Border Patrol and law enforcement.



I'm Monica De La Cruz, and I approve this message. And together we will finish what Trump started.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Texas Congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz joins me now. Monica, that's a pretty cool ad. But I thought immigration enforcement, we heard, was going to drive Hispanics out of the Republican Party. That is what the GOP establishment side for so many years.



MONICA DE LA CRUZ, (R) TEXAS CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Look, Hispanic values align with the Republican party. They are about faith, they are about family, and they are about freedom. Just the other day I was talking to a local citizen who is a Cuban-American, and he says we want the freedoms here in America. We fled socialist Cuba because we know socialism just does not work. And that's why Hispanics are moving towards the Republican Party.



INGRAHAM: But on the border issue, obviously you are in the Rio Grande Valley. We've been in Del Rio reporting from they are a couple years ago actually when Trump was president. I sense from the Hispanics that we were able to interview when I was there, some of them are second and third generation Mexicans who came here, raised families here, have small businesses here. They didn't like any of this illegal immigration. They thought it was destroying border communities. Is that part of what you are appealing to as well?



DE LA CRUZ: You're absolutely right, Laura. Look, there are many people here who waited in line, sometimes for years, and paid their dues to come to America to live the American dream. So it's very frustrating. I have constituents here that have been in line, waiting patiently for five years to come in legally. And to see millions of people cross our border and get a free pass from the Biden administration is very upsetting to the people of Texas 15, but to Hispanics who did immigrate legally.



INGRAHAM: And what do you say to Hispanics who had small businesses that were shut down during COVID, oftentimes indiscriminately so with very little payback with health benefit as we are seeing now? They lost everything, even with the federal government help that came.



DE LA CRUZ: You're absolutely right. Look, COVID affected all of our small businesses. And we saw them closing not only because of COVID but a labor shortage. So can you imagine small already have a labor shortage, but yet you have millions of illegals that are coming through Texas 15, just walking through, getting government aid. Look, our small businesses have suffered through this border crisis, our Border Patrol agents are understaffed. They need assistance to help secure our borders. And they are just simply not getting the resources that they need to keep American communities safe.



INGRAHAM: Monica, we're going to be watching your race really closely. We wish you the best of luck. I think we are going to see a lot more of you. Thank you so much.



And up next, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reveals where his priorities really are. Surprising Last Bite, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: I have good news, it looks like the DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas finally getting serious about security at our most vulnerable entry points. Tomorrow he's going to go to L.A. where he is going to review security operations ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl. He's going to meet with local law enforcement and the NFL security team. We don't know if he's staying for the game.



What a philosophy, though. Ignore the border, police the Super Bowl. Maybe it's a start.



That's it for us tonight. Remember our Valentine's Day special for Freedom Matters gear all made in the USA on LauraIngraham.com. Everything red, and we've gotten so many comments about how cozy this hoodie and sweatshirt is, awesome. We've a lot of red gear. Obviously, the t-shirt, you all know that. All the other stuff, pink hat. Sam likes the pink hat, All 10 percent off for Valentine's Day. Everything this month, all profits in February go to the wonderful women at the shady Grove Pregnancy Center in Maryland, incredible people.



That is it for us tonight. I'm Laura Ingraham. Remember, it's America now and forever. Greg Gutfeld is next. Maybe I'll send him one of these.



END



