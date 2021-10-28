'Ingraham Angle' on Garland weaponizing the DOJ

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on October 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



Now, for too long Joe Biden has skated on this idea that he's just some aw shucks uniter. But tonight, my mini 'Angle' completely dismantles that one. Plus, a surprising anti Biden song has just knocked Adele off the top of the charts. And Mayor Pete gets his big break. Raymond Arroyo explains it in Seen and Unseen.



But first, arrogant, bullying cowards. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now, in 2009, when the Tea Party took off, the issue that had so many Americans energized was the opposition to Obamacare. In 2021, the issue is education. The one good thing about the awful, terrible pandemic is that parents had the time to burrow into their children's schooling, and many were horrified about what they saw.



It turns out that a new so-called anti-racism and gender equity focus wasn't so popular after all.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: --poison, this will tear this country apart if it becomes a part of our fabric.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On critical race theory, which is pretty much going to be teaching kids how to hate each other, how to dislike each other.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just because I do not want critical race theory taught to my children in school does not mean that I'm a racist, damn it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, apparently school boards across America thought they could radically revamp course offerings from American history to literature, and no one would notice. But they were badly mistaken.



Now, parents and citizens alike see how activists promoting a deeply anti- American agenda have wormed their way into almost every facet of the educational experience. While parents should be upset about this, and their concerns are not political, they're practical. Parents are saying, 'Hey, my kid's not reading and writing at grade level'. But somehow they have time to hold assemblies on diversity, equity, inclusion and police brutality. Or are they saying, in school they put more focus on George Floyd than George Washington.



Parents should be demanding answers, because schools have become a minefield for Democrats, of course. The Biden administration just reflexively took the side of school boards against the parents.



Now, after the National School Board Association pleaded for relief, claiming its members were under siege, the Department of Justice snapped into action. I've never seen anything like it.



In their own memo, they warned of a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, and promised to take action if necessary. It sent a chilling message to moms and dads, pretty much anyone interested from coast-to-coast. Be aware joining a movement that we essentially linked to domestic terror.



When a firestorm then erupted, the National School Board Association pulled back. They saw they had created a bit of a ruckus, so they apologized for the descriptions of parents as violent harassing menaces. But when press today on why the DOJ has also rescinded its follow-on letter, Attorney General Merrick Garland just dug in.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Presumably you wrote the memo because of the letter. The letter is disavowed now. So you're going to keep your memo going anyway, right? Is that what you're telling me?



MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL: Senator, I have the letter from NSBA that you're referring to. It apologizes for language in the letter, but it can - can use its concern about the safety of school officials and school staff.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK. If the point wasn't to intimidate parents, it's all justifiable, why did the DOJ invoke a national security component?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): You're going to create a taskforce that includes the National Security Division. What does the National Security Division have to do with parents at school boards?



GARLAND: This is not, again, about parents at school boards. It's about threats of violence.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Again, this begs the question. Why would this suddenly be a new federal matter? Any threats or violence are already prosecutable under state law as well as federal law in some cases, so why the need for a DOJ task force?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



COTTON: How is it the Department of Justice was able to move so rapidly on a single letter from a special interest group that has now repudiated that letter, said it regret sending the letter and apologize to its members for sending letter?



GARLAND: The answer is, when we get reports of violence and threats of violence, we need to act very swiftly.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You didn't investigate before you issued your memorandum, the incidences cited in the letter did you?



GARLAND: Look, I took the statement by the National Association. When they said that they were facing violence and threats of violence, and when I saw on the news media reports.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. But you didn't investigate the incidence in the letter, did you?



GARLAND: No. This is the first step. This is an assessment step that comes before investigations.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Come on. We all know what happened. Presumably the White House, let it be known, that they needed this whole school controversy to quiet down, and for parents to pipe down. Dangling the possibility of FBI action against parents just attending school board meetings would be one way to get that done, or so they thought. This was all coordinated, and it blew up spectacularly.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



COTTON: Are you aware of conversations between your department of justice officials and White House officials and the members of the school board association, all cooperating together?



GARLAND: As I said, I am sure there were conversations with the White House. I have no idea whether there were conversations with the school board association. It's nothing wrong with there being such conversations. There's nothing that I know - knew about this organization to suggest that it is any way partisan.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: yes, all those conservatives on school boards are in association for school boards. Of course, it's not partisan. None of this is partisan. It's all just a coincidence that school boards are overwhelmingly liberal.



And what about this underlying evidence? Is there really a growing national threat posed against these school boards? Committee chair teachers' union apologist Dick Durbin was reaching for anything.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): Those who argue that school board meetings across America are not more dangerous and more violent than in the past are ignoring reality. I went on and just typed in this morning school board violence on one of the search engines, page after page is coming up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: 24 years in the Senate, ladies and gentlemen, and he's just entering terms into search engines and then proclaiming it itself. Another argument for term limits.



This is all too much. And if Glenn Youngkin wins the Virginia gubernatorial race, it will be because he focused so much on the travesty unfolding on the education issue in Loudoun County. Rapes in school bathrooms and classrooms that cover up, and the harassment of parents who dare to ask questions, even the family of the victim.



Meanwhile, Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe is flailing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TERRY MCAULIFFE, FORMER GOVERNOR OF VIRGINIA: I am sick of them talking about these issues of critical race theory. We do not teach critical race theory here in Virginia. It has never been taught. It is a racist dog whistle.



This is all generated by Glenn Youngkin. This is what MS-13, the Republicans used on Governor Northam four years ago when he was running. They tried to find a divisive tactic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It's pathetic. McAuliffe is too bought off by the teachers' unions to see that this goes way beyond Glenn Youngkin. This is about parents discovering many cases for the first time, the truth about a growing socialist monopoly in education. The 'Angle' warned you about this over a year ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Black Lives Matter zealots now have outsized influence in school districts like Fairfax County. And their goal is to turn your kids into hardcore activists by remaking education from top to bottom.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I've watched hours of these school board meetings and it's horrifying what we're seeing. It's a big business. Critical race theory, anti-racism, pedagogy, cultural Marxism, implicit bias training, decolonizing syllabi. And this extremism is like a cult.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And now that many of us are on to them, progressive school boards and districts across America are freaking out. Do they change the radical course? Or do they just try to discourage parental involvement on all these hot button issues?



The Mankato Minnesota school board chose the latter.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a business meeting of the school board. It is not a meeting that belongs to the public. Each speaker is asked to state his or her name and address for the record. Failure to do so will result in an individual not being allowed to speak. Open forum participants are prohibited from calling out or addressing any individual school board, or school district staff member.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Do you understand what she said, this is not a public matter. So if a parent's concern is not on her agenda, I guess the controversy or concern didn't happen. It doesn't matter. It's like magic. It just goes away. How convenient. Sounds like there's another school board that needs to be replaced.



Taxpaying parents fund the public schools and rightly deserve answers and accountability. Any politician, I mean, any politician who stands in the way of this legitimate exercise of parental rights, and any bureaucrat who uses procedural gimmicks to insulate himself from criticism, should be tossed from office as soon as possible.



This spells political defeat from McAuliffe of and countless Democrats who believe they're above reproach, as long as they're woke. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now is Utah Senator Mike Lee, who was at today's hearing with the Attorney General Merrick Garland. Senator Lee, it was fascinating to watch this unfold. Could Garland cite any specific instance or pattern of threats, or intimidation against school boards that would necessitate or justify this level of federal engagement?



SEN. MIKE LEE (R-UT): No, Laura, not one. Not even a single one. He couldn't identify a single threat of violence. And he basically acknowledged that he couldn't. Nor did he explain to my satisfaction, or that of anyone, why this needed to be a federal investigation.



Look, most crimes as you know, Laura, occur in violation of state law. And most criminal prosecutions occur under state law in state court systems. I asked him to identify what the base is for federalizing this? He couldn't, he wouldn't, he didn't. Why? Well, he's weaponizing the Department of Justice for blatantly partisan political purposes. It was distressing. It was discouraging. It was wrong.



INGRAHAM: Here's Senator Booker, Cory Booker pressing Garland to make a connection somehow between parent protests and then domestic terror. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ): Domestic terrorism in the United States, sir, has it been more from overseas? Radical terrorists since 9/11 are more from homegrown terrorists, most of them being right wing extremists, which has been greater since 9/11?



GARLAND: I want to be careful about that.



BOOKER: Has there been threats and violence against schools in the United States of America?



GARLAND: There have been. Yes.



BOOKER: Coming from what types of groups?



GARLAND: Well, they come from domestic groups.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Senator, domestic groups. First of all, could there be anything more vague? Again, it begs the question, why is this a federal matter when state law covers any violence, or threats of violence?



LEE: Yes. It's not. It's not. That's the whole point. And I actually thank Cory Booker for framing this appropriately. Look, maybe one could justify this if one were convinced that parents showing up to school board meetings to discuss as neighbors and local constituents, concerns with how their children were being educated at public schools.



If you could identify them as a domestic terrorist network, then - then - then yes, that would perhaps be appropriate to get the Department of Justice involved. And of course, you can't, because that's absurd. And the entire exercise today was absurd. I've never seen anyone take so much time in order to explain something that really should have just been dismissed with, 'We screwed up. We screwed up badly. I'm sorry'.



Now, that wouldn't make it OK. But it makes it that much more inexcusable that he would come and spend hours with us trying to defend the utterly indefensible.



INGRAHAM: Well, he said repeatedly that, there is no partisan basis for his determination. That this was not partisan, that he absolutely believes spirited exchange of ideas is covered. He doesn't want to intimidate parents from going to school board meetings. That's America. I mean, he did say that over and over again, but you're not buying it.



LEE: Yes. If you believe that I've got a bridge somewhere to sell you. I mean, Laura, the fact that there was this quick of a turnaround is itself an indication, something went terribly wrong. Four days, five at the most. They submitted it, I think, on a Wednesday. He responded the following Monday. Just over a weekend, he responded.



Look, Laura, as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I submit requests for information all the time, in my oversight capacity over the Department of Justice. I feel lucky, I feel blessed if I get it in two or three months.



INGRAHAM: Yes. How many times do we hear that in a four day turnaround, Senator? How many times, four day turnaround?



LEE: Zero.



INGRAHAM: Zero.



LEE: No one gets that. It doesn't exist in a state of nature.



INGRAHAM: But somehow the National School Board Association does. Somehow that just--



LEE: They managed it.



INGRAHAM: Yes.



LEE: And they had been bragging publicly about the fact that they had been working with White House staff for weeks on this. We know what happened. He needs to apologize. And this is inexcusable. This can't ever happen. And we talk about this a lot on my website at leeforsenate.com.



INGRAHAM: Oh, Senator, thank you. And we really appreciate it at the questioning today.



And speaking of what is going on in Virginia. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, he's now trying to fight back against this idea that he doesn't care about school safety with flashy new mailers. The timing, that was really awkward. Not just because of how he has downplayed the sexual assaults of these students in Virginia high schools, but also because of what the Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak is now reporting.



Rosiak's story notes that, McAuliffe's former law firm, one he has recently reported some income from, is currently fighting on behalf of a school that covered up one of the cases where a student was brutally assaulted. "The Hunton Andrews Kurth law firm is battling a young woman who says she was repeatedly raped on her Fairfax County middle school campus as a 12-year old and then she was slashed with a knife, burned with a lighter, penetrated and gang raped."



Here now is the reporter who broke this story. Luke Rosiak for the Daily Wire. Luke, his response would be, I imagine, the word former ok should count. It's a - his former law firm. He is no longer associated with it. Is that valid?



LUKE ROSIAK, THE DAILY WIRE: From what we understand, he left to run for governor. I mean, if he wasn't running for governor, he'd still be there. This law firm has been doing essentially the dirty work of school systems ever since they were on the wrong side of Brown versus Board in the 1950s. It hired him in 2019, paid him over a quarter million bucks a year. And since that time, 2019 Fairfax County public schools has paid Hunton Andrews $9 million.



Now, why do school systems pay that much money to lawyers? They do it to fight parents. They do it to fight kids who allege that they were wronged in schools by the inaction or action of school system officials. And so, when Terry says, he supports the educational establishment. That's what he means. It's the special interest of administrators who have their own interests, which are different than parents.



And so, they're trying to get this - they were trying to get this poor girl, as you described, it's worse that the allegations are true. It's worse than the Loudoun rape case. Just last month, they were trying to get that case tossed out of court on a procedural basis involving the girl's desire to be anonymous, which I think we can all understand why a rape victim would want to be anonymous.



INGRAHAM: Now, another case that was defended by his former law firm involves another student in Fairfax County, alleging that she was sexually harassed by another student. Now, the jury, I guess, didn't - initially didn't hold the school board responsible. But here's how the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.



"The jury found that Smith had sexually harassed Doe and that the harassment had been severe. The Fourth Circuit concludes that no evidence in the record supports the jury's conclusion that the school board lacked actual notice of Smith's alleged sexual harassment of Doe."



What else can you tell us about that case particularly?



ROSIAK: See, this case is actually really important because he's working - Terry McAuliffe's former law firm is working with the National School Board Association to try to take this case to the Supreme Court. And the reason they care about this case, in particular, is because they're trying to change the interpretation of Title Nine, and set a precedent that would apply to schools all over the country in a way that's much more favorable to administrators and less favorable to kids and victims.



What they want is not a reasonable person standard, would a reasonable person think you were informed of sexual assault. They want it not to be judged by a reasonable person, but by a "trained school official", which is kind of funny if you think about it. And they actually cite a case as precedent, where a principal was repeatedly informed that a teacher was a child molester. And then she was told that a kid was sitting on his lap. And she said, 'Oh, it's probably just innocent', like father-son type thing. Well, it wasn't innocent.



But their argument was - that lady wasn't held responsible, because in her mind, she was naive but she didn't - she wasn't being a reasonable person. But in her train judgment, she didn't act. That's the standard McAuliffe's law firm is pushing.



INGRAHAM: Luke, I think parents really are - and this was one of the only good things about the pandemic, which is horrific, is that parents really did have a chance to look over the shoulder. Kids were online. You're doing what, you're reading what, they're telling you what? And I think the schools are freaking out because they thought they could do this with impunity, and in secrecy, and it's not happening.



So, Luke, your reporting has been indispensable. Thank you so much. Keep up the great work.



And in moments, my mini 'Angle' completely dismantles this myth of 'Joe, the unifier Biden'. J.D. Vance is going to explain what this must mean for Republican candidates going forward.



INGRAHAM: Dividing Biden, that's the focus of my mini 'Angle'.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: He thinks about every day as president, what can you do to pull this country together, to move this country forward? Just try to heal all the divisions that we have. And I think we've made some progress in that regard. That's something that the President's very, very focused on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What a load of bull from Biden's Chief of Staff. The President's been in office for, what, just over nine months. And in that time, has he done anything to appeal to the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump last election?



Think about this, just last night his appearance for Terry McAuliffe in Arlington, Virginia, rather than making the affirmative positive case for McAuliffe, he just returned to the Dems' January 6 addiction.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: You've had the courage and the wisdom to reject the very extremism that has taken over the Republican Party all across America. Extremism can come in many forms, can come in the rage of a mob driven of assault - driven to assault the Capitol. It can come in a smile and a fleece vest.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now he's attacking fleece vests. Biden's boosters on the left though, and among the never trumpers wasted a lot of breath, claiming he's some kind of depolarizing figure, right?



His main line of attack was that Glenn Youngkin, the suburban dad who's more Mitt Romney than Donald Trump, is akin to a Capitol rioter. But the truth is, Biden has always been a rude, loud mouth bully, whose first instinct when confronted or challenged is to smear and demean. Who can forget that one of his uglier attacks also took place in Virginia back in 2012.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Romney wants to let the - he said in the first 100 days, he's going to let the big banks once again write their own rules, unchain Wall Street. They're going to put you all back in chains.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And it isn't just politicians he's comfortable exploding at, even regular Americans have been on the wrong side of his gross defamatory smears.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: You're a lying, dog-faced pony soldier. You said you were, but - now you got to be honest. I'm going to be honest with you.



If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business.



Look, fat - look, here's the deal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: We warned you. We warned you long ago that Biden's whole on the candidate of unity and empathy (inaudible) the dignity guy was total bunk. But I guess a lot of people did buy it. Those who didn't, now compromise the vast majority of the opposition party at least. So the question becomes, what kind of message does this send to voters that even moderate Republicans like Youngkin are going to be tarred as extremists?



Biden, like everything else he does, obviously hasn't thought any of this through, neither has Klain, Psaki, or any of his other handlers and puppeteers. This is going to have terrible implications down the road. And it's not going to be Donald Trump who's at fault, but rather the politicians he held a mirror up to. And that's the mini 'Angle'.



Joining me now is J.D. Vance, Republican Ohio Senate candidate, author of "Hillbilly Elegy". J.D., if Biden is just going to kind of respond with a smear, or whether you're a domestic terrorist, or you're a candidate - bulging vein, Charlottesville. It's this whole litany of the horrific. What should GOP candidates take away from this going forward?



J.D. VANCE, "HILLBILLY ELEGY" AUTHOR: Well, I think Biden is always been one of the worst demagogues in Washington. He's always treated his political enemies as people to just disparage and destroy. And I frankly think that Republican candidates should take away an understanding of how the Democrats now do politics.



This is not about disagreeing with somebody. They are trying to turn half of the country into second class citizens, from the vaccine mandates to Attorney General Garland going after parents as domestic terrorists. They're trying to make it impossible to live a normal life. If you think the way that we think, if you act the way that we act. That's politics in a totally different way and Republicans have to respond to it. They have to wake up to what's actually going on.



INGRAHAM: Yes. I mean, we played that little clip of Biden going after Romney. It doesn't matter who has the R after his or her name. It doesn't matter. It could be you. It could be Susan Collins if she didn't go the right way. It doesn't matter. If you're not in lockstep with the far left on whatever their agenda item is of the day, then you are fair game.



And that's what the never-Trumpers never understood. They thought somehow they were all going to be in for the solutions, they were going to be working across the aisle with the Democrats. They are just laughed at. I'm sorry, they are all laughed at hysterically. I don't know, your thoughts on that.



VANCE: Yes, at best the people who try to cozy up to the left are going to be treated as useful idiots, which is exactly what they are. At the end of the day, there is this conceit that a lot of Republicans have that if they try to be the good Republicans, if they tried to be the nice type of Republicans, the type that the media loves, then they're going to get off with a free pass. There may be even going to be able to get some things done with the Democrats.



But the Democrats are in a zero-sum political war against Republican ideas and principles. The only time they will ever make nice with a Republican is when a Republican is being useful to them. And if they are being useful to the Democrats, they are not being useful to our movement or the country.



INGRAHAM: No, they are betraying the movement. They're betraying the people who voted for them. Case in point, tonight, there's a piece, I believe it was in "Axios," J.D., that Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana who came on this show and debated me about that infrastructure bill and tried to say that I was kind of naive or pessimistic for thinking that the Democrats were just going to play all these Republicans and ram through the reconciliation and the infrastructure at the same time in tandem, oh, no, that's not going to happen. He kind of laughed. It was really condescending. And now he's complaining, it looks like they are not playing fair. Yes, moron, we tried to tell you that in the beginning. I'm sorry I'm being uncharitable. But these are the people we're electing the office, yet they don't seem to know politics, J.D.



VANCE: That's absolutely right. All of us were saying three or four months ago that if you give them this bipartisan win on the infrastructure package, they're going to wave the bipartisan flag with one hand and shove it down your throats with the other. And that's what they're doing. They got their big political win, and they are taking all the things they promised wouldn't be in the infrastructure bill, they're just putting it in the reconciliation package. We got played. The Republicans who played along with this stuff got played. Luckily, There were those of us like you and me saying this is going to happen. Hopefully they listen to us next time.



INGRAHAM: J.D., thank you. Great to see you tonight.



And what does the bestselling song on iTunes tell us about the American electorate? And there's new guidance on what kids should be wearing on Halloween. Raymond Arroyo explains it, "Seen and Unseen" next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Now Raymond, the producer said you had a question for me. What --



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I do, indeed, Laura. What is the top earning movie in the world right now, Laura? What is it?



INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh, I have no idea.



ARROYO: Box office topper, what is it?



INGRAHAM: I don't know. I don't know any of the movies, I don't go to the movies.



ARROYO: It's called "The Battle of Lake Changjin." It's a Chinese propaganda film. It's based on a Korean War battle in 1950. So far, Laura, it has made $808 million. And it concerns a spunky Chinese group of soldiers who battle and defeat the Americans. Even though the battle was considered a failure at the time, the Chinese regime now says it was not a failure. They're serving up patriotism and heroic masculinity with intent, Laura. Remember when we made movies like that? "Sergeant York," "Saving Private Ryan." We may have forgotten, but the Chinese, they haven't, and they're doing this on purpose. And they are rounding up critics, by the way, who are calling them out on this film.



INGRAHAM: Have we gotten a movie review from LeBron James? Has he chimed in with his view of this film?



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Or any of these studios. They don't say anything about China. They won't even put China in the movies anymore because they don't want to offend or lose that marketplace.



But don't worry, Laura. While the Chinese are giving their people movies filled with patriotism and masculinity, we give them ancient serial killers Jamie Lee Curtis and a documentary on Mayor Pete.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You spent so much of your life hiding who you truly were. Did you feel like you weren't able to be your true self for the campaign trail?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I made Pete promise that we would have fun.



PETE BUTTIGIEG, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: This is the only chance you will ever get to vote for a Maltese American left-handed Episcopalian gay war veteran mayor millennial.



(LAUGHTER)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: This is an amazing thing we are saying, Laura. We are the only country that takes the losers and makes documentaries about them. Where is the Jeb Bush documentary, I'd like to know? Amazon, get on that.



But we are learning the wrong lessons from China, Laura. We are learning the lesson of aggrandizing and lionizing members of the regime and excluding any other voice, rather than the more important lesson, which is patriotism. And male leadership might not be a bad thing to show your citizens. The Chinese are clearly preparing culturally for something here.



INGRAHAM: We don't need to make up great stories of heroism or bravery. We actually have them. Our history is filled with them.



ARROYO: Replete with them, I agree.



INGRAHAM: Except in today's schools we want to downplay them.



Now, meanwhile, what's this piece from the Anti-Defamation League advising kids on what costumes to wear this Halloween?



ARROYO: Yes. The ADL are warning that costumes can involve cultural appropriation, Laura. For instance, kids should avoid dressing as native Americans because, they say, it's not a costume but a sacred part of who they are. I guess nuns, priests, and rabbis did not make the cut apparently.



Then there's this guidance, quote, "Many children are attracted to traditional gendered costumes. Think girls who loves princesses or boys who are obsessed with action heroes. When that is the case, it's best not to reinforce that these are the only appropriate options available. Be mindful that you may have students who feel excluded and marginalized by the overly gendered way Halloween costumes are marketed."



Laura, with this guidance, what is a poor kid supposed to wear? They can't dress as a cowboy, it's too gender specific and they kill cattle. You can't dress as Aladdin. That's cultural appropriation. You can't dress as Pinocchio, I guess. That's Italian appropriation. I guess they can dress as rocks and polar bears. Maybe that's OK.



ARROYO: I remember one year my mother wouldn't get -- we were like 13 or 14 and we just want to go out and have fun, my friend Pam and myself. And we just dressed up as bums. You know the bum outfit, like any rag you had around the house and some charcoal. You couldn't do that anymore, right, no bums, because you can't call people bums?



ARROYO: I hate to tell you, the ADL literally calls that out. They says do not dress as hobos or bums because you are making fun of the poor. You have two selections, rocks or polar bears. That's all you've got, Laura.



Laura, there may be no Halloween, by the way, at the White House this year, I'm sorry to report. The administration has announced the Bidens will not be celebrating the holiday as other presidents have, handing out candy. Biden is headed to Europe to the G20. He will be meeting with the Pope, and I guess he will be dressed for the season as a faithful Catholic. We'll see how that plays.



INGRAHAM: So he met with Pelosi pushing abortion on demand. Now he's going to go for Biden. Maybe there is a pull aside, and cut that other stuff out. Do you think that is going to happen, Ray-Ray?



ARROYO: It looks like it's going to be a climate summit. I don't think they will ever get on to those moral issues.



INGRAHAM: Yes, who cares about those other issues of life. Let's just talk about climate.



All right, Arroyo, turnabout is fair play. What is the number one downloaded single on iTunes?



ARROYO: I would have said Adele maybe. Is it something else?



INGRAHAM: It's rapper Bryson Gray's new timely tune.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: OK, this is the "Let's Go Brandon" song. This has been number one since Sunday. I just looked it up. And two songs now titled "Let's Go Brandon" are ahead of Adele. I was almost right. Music is an indicator, though, Laura, of where people are. And I guess it's probably a good thing that Biden is headed to Europe. I don't think "Let's Go Brandon" is topping the European charts just yet. But hey, it's early in the week.



INGRAHAM: I think that other song, they need to work on the choreography. They need to spruce up the video a little bit, but that is wild. If I hear one more piece about Adele, she's been everywhere. So it's kind of a shocker.



ARROYO: She has. But this "Let's Go Brandon," that reporter who said the "Let's Go Brandon," thing, she should get royalties on this.



INGRAHAM: My goodness, exactly. Raymond, thank you. I can't believe I didn't know the movie.



As a left seems dead set on keeping up to $550 billion of climate change in the latest reconciliation bill, it's worth asking, are climate activists actually to blame for the global and energy crisis? Bestselling author Michael Shellenberger presents some compelling evidence, next.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president admires the activism, the energy of young people who are out there advocating for what they believe in. And the changes that he agrees should be made to how society functions.



We are confident we are going to move ahead to have the biggest investment addressing the climate crisis in history by the United States. We're creating targeted manufacturing credits that will help grow domestic supply chains for solar, offshore and onshore wind, expanding access to rooftop solar and home electrification. And we are talking about a historic effort to make critical investments in environmental justice.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And tax credits for weather-stripping. In other nothing to solve the energy crisis we're in right now. Nationwide the price of gas is at a seven year high because of the skyrocketing oil prices brought about by shrinking supply. That's Biden's fault. And Biden's solution, to earmark $500 billion for climate programs in the reconciliation bill now.



So how will more handouts for solar, wind, and electric end up lowering energy prices? My next guest points out it's largely because of insane climate policies and the activism going along with it that we are facing an energy crisis now. Joining us now is Michael Shellenberger, author of "Apocalypse Never, Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All." Michael, explain this link in the activism in the place we find ourselves now.



MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER, "APOCALYPSE NEVER" AUTHOR: Sure, thanks for having me on, Laura. As you know and most Americans know, gasoline prices are up 60 percent over the last year. We feel the pain at the pump. I think what most people don't know is that it didn't need to be like that. Petroleum prices have been rising over the last half-decade, but investment in oil and gas exploration is down by half of what it was 10 years ago. It should have risen, but a combination of both shareholder and activist campaigns put pressure on the big oil and gas companies in the United States to really slow down or even stop the amount of oil and gas drilling that they were doing, and exploration.



And it's also the heavy subsidies for renewables meant that we weren't making the investments to the United States that we needed to make. We have a lot of oil and gas in the United States in our shale that we get through fracking. It's an amazing technological revolution. But we are just leaving it there because we haven't made those investments. And as a result, we now see Biden just pleading with OPEC to increase oil production.



INGRAHAM: It's so embarrassing. And Putin is just laughing all the way. China is building all these coal plants. I think even Germany is relying again on coal, given the energy shortage they are going to face this winter. So who wins here?



SHELLENBERGER: Obviously the people that made the investments in oil and gas are doing very well. So certainly, Russia is doing well, the Saudis are going to make out well. Basically, everybody in OPEC, everybody outside of the United States, outside of western Europe, you are absolutely right. Both China and India were facing blackouts. They've had to reopen coalmines. They've waved environmental regulations.



And it's a global market for oil and gas. So if United States had been making investments we should have been making five years ago instead of letting the investments drop by half -- by the way, we are at 25 percent less investment that we need just to keep oil prices down to where we were. So if we had been doing what we should've been doing and really developing this incredible asset that we have, we would be seeing a significant continuation of the transition from coal to natural gas, which of course is half as carbon intensive as coal and has been the big driver of lower emission.



So Biden is going to go to climate talks, United Nations climate talks, in a couple of weeks, and basically at the same time that he's demanding that we use a lot more oil from abroad.



INGRAHAM: It's unilateral energy disarmament. We are just unilaterally giving up one of our greatest assets, other than our freedom, which is our energy supply, which has huge repercussions for our national security. The World Economic Forum, Michael, has had outsized influence on this entire climate debate, pushing for a global reset of capitalism. How important has that been as we move forward?



SHELLENBERGER: Yes, in "Apocalypse Never" I describe three forces behind apocalyptic environmentalism and the push for renewables. It's both big financial interests, Black Rock, other shadow banks. We see obviously big industrial renewable energy companies, really the desire for Europe and big green NGOs like the World Economic Forum to push for power over global economies. And then finally it's a religious impulse. You have to keep in mind, we've been told for 10 years that solar and wind are cheaper than existing electricity, and now they are proposing a half-trillion in subsidies.



INGRAHAM: Michael, sorry to cut you off, but it's all going to be made in China. Michael, great to see you, as always.



And we've been looking through some old clips ahead of this show's anniversary. It turns out we could see into the future a little bit, next.



INGRAHAM: Two years ago, while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE inadvertently predicted the future.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You must wear a mask. It is actually against the law not to wear even when you're in. Put them on, here we go.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now we know where Fauci got the idea for the mandates. Thanks, Raymond.



Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.



