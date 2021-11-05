'Ingraham Angle' on Democrats' 'brazen' power grab

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on November 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the 'Ingraham Angle' from Washington tonight.



Now, just for 14 months after he shot two protesters to death in what he says was self defense, Kyle Rittenhouse is standing trial. Now, what's curious is that despite the high profile treatment it received at the time, it's been virtually ignored in the mainstream press. Now, why is that? Well, we think we know and we're going to have a breaking report a little later on this hour.



But first, command, coerce, control. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now, anyone who thought the Democrats' losses on Tuesday would humble them and cause a little self reflection, he were badly mistaken. If anything, they're now going for broke on woke, or they want us to be woke and go broke.



Democrats know full well that they're going to lose huge in the midterms in 2022. So they need to hurry down the socialism road. This requires that the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress spend trillions of dollars we can't afford to spend to amass more control over every aspect of American life.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): America is back. Whether it comes to fighting the pandemic of COVID, whether it's saving the planet from the climate crisis, whether it's enormous success, but with the global minimum tax. COVID, COVID, COVID, it begins and ends everything we do.



INGRAHAM: And today, we see how brazen their power grab really is. With new mandates on American employers, Biden is turning the screws on 100 million workers. Now, using an emergency directive under OSHA, the administration's pandemic police is forcing about two-thirds of the country's workforce to choose between supporting their families and taking a vaccine that they may not want, and many cases do not need.



Now, whether you're vaxxed or not vaxxed, this should disturb you greatly. Biden's actions are plainly unconstitutional and illegal. If we submit to his rule, we will have arrived at a point of no return. But there is some good news. A former high-ranking Trump official told me today that the Biden mandate is unlikely to survive legal challenges for a variety of reasons.



First, these emergency moves rarely hold up under court scrutiny. For one, there is no common period for the public input. Second, Biden is clearly trying to regulate employees' choices by threatening their employers.



Now, that becomes very obvious when you read what's actually in the OSHA rule. It doesn't require companies to pay for any of the costs associated with testing, nor does it require them to even offer testing at all. So the unvaccinated will also be forced to pay for this and then masked up at work.



So you'll know who the unvaxxed are. You got to point out, who the unwashed people, the unvaxxed people are.



On the other hand, OSHA's rule requires that companies give employees paid time off to get vaccinated and paid times for sick leave if they get any nasty side effects. Oh, and non-compliant businesses face fines of up to $14,000 per violation. Of course, that's unless Democrats pass the Build Back Better bill, which allows OSHA to impose fines of up to $700,000.



Now, what's also curious in this OSHA mandate, it has a start date of January 4, but it has no end date. In other words, submit now and you could be facing boosters and masks forever.



Biden is simply using OSHA to advance his own public health agenda rather than permitting it to fulfill its statutory authority, and address actual hazards in the workplace. That's a big no, no.



Now, we all know his real motive, Biden's shown nearly as much hostility to unvaxxed Americans, than, well, pretty much as he has to the Taliban.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Freedom. I have the freedom to kill you with my COVID. We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co workers. We cannot let unvaccinated do this progress. Undo it. Turn it back.



INGRAHAM: If he was really worried about COVID, Biden, he'd shut down the border. Yet they adamantly refuse to do this. And they're encouraging the spread of COVID by releasing more than, what, about a million untested and unvaxxed illegals into the United States. Think about that for a moment.



The fact is employers already complain that they can't get workers. We've paid people for too long to stay out of the workplace. And it's not just in retail and restaurants. No, no, no, no, no. Hospitals and trucking companies were already losing employees before the vaccine mandates started kicking in in the states.



Look at the mess they've created in New York. The economy is being held back there because of their crazy policies. And you've seen it, I've seen it. Service everywhere is being compromised. And now our health and our safety will be as well. Thank you, Joe Biden.



So because of this mandate, the worker shortage, the related supply chain problem issue, and inflation will all get worse. But the White House will not tell you that very inconvenient truth.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How did concerns about the supply chain, the possibility of workers maybe quitting because of these mandates play into that decision and that timing?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So - I mean, if you're asking like if we think the rules impact supply chain. The answer is no. We don't think that it will. First of all, vaccine requirements work. We have talked about that.



INGRAHAM: Coercion works, in other words, threats work. Now, if we had an honest press corps, that'd be hammering the administration with nonstop questions about this overreach day-in and day-out. Instead, in typical fashion, they're all kind of giddy at the prospect of punishing their fellow Americans.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Vaccine mandates among city employees, all frontline workers, and the numbers go down. I just wish that people could look at the science.



ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: What you're hearing is experts who've been doing this all their lives, decades and decades, certainly in the case of Dr. Fauci in government, telling you what they found from the data. That it works.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I reached the deadline from the federal government. We're a little earlier, but I'll take January 4. It's better than nothing.



INGRAHAM: The Democrats response to losing on Tuesday is to make work even less attractive for millions of Americans, to force millions more to choose between their conscience and putting food on their table, and to turn employers into the COVID police force of America.



They know Americans hate these policies, but they do not care. Why won't the Biden administration let this go? Hospitalizations are way down. Tens of millions of people already have natural immunity. And Fauci knows that it gives durable and broad-based immunity to those previously exposed.



The red states leading the economic recovery from COVID lockdowns are stepping up though to defend this new assault on our freedoms. Among the states suing to overturn the mandate are Texas, Missouri, Ohio and Florida.



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): We started with 15 days to slow the spread and now it's gone to 'get jabbed or lose your job'. And this is 500 pages of a government of a bureaucracy, a government that is being run by executive edict, not in accordance with the typical constitutional processes. And the state of Florida is going to respond, and we will combat the OSHA rule.



INGRAHAM: From the beginning, the left never saw COVID as a public health crisis. For them, it was always a political opportunity to remake America, to put more people on the dole, to limit our freedoms, to push us toward the socialist order they've always wanted. They hate this country. They hate the people of this country, and they will seize any opportunity to punish us.



Polls aren't going to stop them, close losses won't stop them. They must be beaten over and over again until they finally give up. The losses began on Tuesday and more are on the way next year. But in the meantime, we will have to continue resisting and urge all elected officials, including any Democrats, who want to pass themselves off as so-called moderates, to join us. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now are two state attorneys general who are fighting back against Biden's vax mandate, Florida attorney general Ashley Moody; and Ohio Attorney General David Yost. Ashley, how will Florida make its case that this should be struck down?



ASHLEY MOODY, (R) FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, Laura, if you look at what the White House Chief of Staff himself was bragging about when this was first announced, saying this was the ultimate workaround using an OSHA emergency rule. I mean, look at what it means when you try to do an ultimate workaround. That's an ultimate workaround that is unlawful, unconstitutional, completely obliterates the separation of powers.



Florida will put up a ferocious fight. Governor DeSantis and I pledged to support Florida's workers, Americans, to be pro freedom and make sure that we're standing up for Florida's sovereignty in court.



INGRAHAM: Now, in an actual line in this regulatory filing note you just held up for this vaccine mandate, they claim that "The OSHA Act gives the labor secretary's - secretary almost unlimited discretion to devise means to achieve the congressionally mandated goal of protecting employee health".



Attorney General Yost, is that - let's - I'm going to go to Attorney General Yost for a moment. Is that correct, how they phrase that?



DAVE YOST (R) OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL: It's absolutely not correct. Look, the President is not our nanny, is not our doctor, and he is not the Congress. Laws are written by elected representatives, not by executive fiat. And furthermore, Congress did not delegate that much authority in the OSHA Act to reach this far.



This is supposed to be about workplace limitations, a railing to keep you from falling off the scaffolding, protections around a chromium (ph) pit or an acid VAT, not something that's everywhere in the world.



When you walk out of the workplace, it's still there. No matter where you go, the school, the church, the shopping mall. This isn't a workplace issue, it's a public health issue. And just like everything else that this administration is doing, he's trying to pound a round peg into a square hole.



INGRAHAM: Now, Attorney General Moody, there's another portion of this filing that states. "In determining the type of health effects that may constitute a grave danger under the OSHA Act, the Fifth Circuit emphasized the danger of incurable, permanent, or fatal consequences to workers, as opposed to easily curable and fleeting effects on their health."



But I got to say, wait a minute, COVID sounds like the latter. It's a temporary sickness, not a long-term disability. I know there's long COVID, and people have talked about that. But overwhelmingly, it's a survivable illness that that most people can get through, especially with early treatment, much of the early treatment. Of course, Fauci disavowed early on. But what about that part of it?



MOODY: And yes, I mean, you've highlighted how absurd this is to try and force health care policy on the majority of American workers using an emergency temporary standard that was meant to address an imminent grave danger in a workplace site. I mean, think about - you mentioned truckers earlier, think about truckers that have been driving throughout this pandemic alone in their trucks. They're not infecting anyone. Some of them have already had it. This in no way should be addressed through an emergency OSHA rule.



INGRAHAM: Attorney General Yost, Biden's labor secretary has a - well, interesting defense of this rule. Watch.



WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: How confident are you that you have the legal status to go ahead and get this done?



MARTY WALSH, SECRETARY OF LABOR: Yes. We're confident in this. What we want to do is get to the other side of this virus. This is one step in moving there, making sure we have safety in the workplace. And what we want to do is prevent other deaths. And how do we do it? Making sure that workplace are safe.



INGRAHAM: Mr. Attorney General, how does forcing nurses and healthcare workers to quit or to be fired prevent death exactly?



YOST: You'll have to ask him. That didn't make a whole lot of sense to me. But, look, I think we've got an - have to look at the collateral damage on this aside from the legal implications.



What happens to our supply chains that are already hopelessly snarled around the world? We're talking - this vaccine mandate is going to hit shipping, trucking, warehousing, distribution. It's going to pour sugar into the gas tank of our supply chains.



INGRAHAM: Now, Attorney General Moody, the defense of this is it works. You keep hearing them say, Oh, it works. 98 percent of this company's workforce is - has taken the jab. And then you find out, of course, that thousands of people have been terminated from their positions, whether it's Washington State, or New York, or in some other cities in New England. And those are important positions. These aren't just like random restaurant tours. These are essential workers, who are critical to our economy, safety and health. So what about that?



MOODY: Absolutely. I mean, you--



INGRAHAM: Is that working?



MOODY: We saw here in Florida, where we had governments mandating vaccines, where some of our first responders already had it. We saw success when we pushed back. We'll continue to push back, but you hit the nail on the head, Laura. This is about control.



When we had to force them to open back up our cruise industry, the judge that agreed with us said, it was unprecedented, breathtaking, authoritarian. They will say anything to maintain control. They will use any emergency rule to push some sort of mandate on the American people. It's unconscionable. General Yost and I will continue to stand up and push back.



INGRAHAM: And Mr. Yost, when you think about the level of immunity, natural immunity that is already circulating in the United States with so many people already having been exposed to the virus. And yet, they're doggedly refusing to acknowledge that natural immunity. This is a whole separate matter. But it dovetails under this discussion. What does that tell you about their real pro science approach here, when it's basic immunology at hand?



YOST: Well, I think that they are bought into a particular storyline and a particular policy goal. And so they're saying whatever they feel they need to to get there. This has been an administration that has made no bones that it's frustrated by the fact that the elected representatives of the people, the Congress, can't agree to do the things they want.



They just don't have the votes. And so they're turning to force executive fiat, ruling by edict. And the President said a couple months ago that he was losing patience. Frankly, I'm losing patience with his lawless ways.



INGRAHAM: Ashley and Dave, just ask you this one question. Do you think this is an opportunity to grow this pro freedom movement in the United States with African-Americans, Hispanics, rural workers, frontline workers? Is this a new coalition we're seeing being put together here?



MOODY: I think this has been a shock to the American people. I mean, you see when a President of the United States comes out and says that he's going to start doing a federal mandate that's never been done, that they have unlimited authority to ensure there's 0 percent transmission. That's incredible power grab. And I think the American people are waking up. Absolutely. This is not anti-vaccine, it is pro freedom.



INGRAHAM: This is the precedent they want to set. It can't stand. Attorney General, thank you, both of you.



And as the Democrats tried to jam more immigration provisions in this bill, the President is caught lying about payments to illegals. And an illegal flown from the border to Florida has just been charged with a gruesome murder. What the heck is going on here? Congressman Jim banks and John Rutherford have answers in moments.



PELOSI: As the American people learn more about what we are doing in this legislation for families, for children, for women in the workforce to save our planet and rest, it will be very positive. You can't deny that it would be very positive.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Very positive. Well, let's be clear about what's going on here. The lying to everyone about this. They tell you every provision inside this 2100-plus page bill is essential. That's a lie. The bill includes $500 million for race-based recruiting in med schools; 10 billion to fund environmental justice programs at colleges and universities. In other words, more brainwashing.



It shuts down oil and gas production in Alaska that was already approved under Trump. And the media, they get a handout too in the form of tax credits to cover Medicare taxes and journalists' wages. Can you see - say buying them off?



And as to that $1.75 trillion price tag, well, the New York Times is reporting tonight that, "Budget experts say the true cost of the legislation could be $4 trillion as lawmakers rely on a slight of hand to bring down the price tag".



So the Democrats are lying to Manchin, Sinema and everyone else about the true cost of this bill. I'd bet that they're - they have been lying to Ron Klain, the Chief of Staff at the White House and Biden as well. Manchin should stop all further negotiations and go home to West Virginia, start holding some townhall meetings, and ask his constituents what they want him to do after you tell them the full truth about this bill, including its cost.



I can't wait to hear their response, Senator. The bottom line is Americans can no longer be party to this unending waste in this unsustainable cost of living. Enough's enough.



Here now is Congressman Jim banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee. Congressman, the word outrage does not capture our feelings tonight at the 'Angle' about this. Frankly, after looking at this, I'm just - I'm at a loss for words, how any sane person can negotiate on these terms is beyond me.



REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): I couldn't agree more. In late, late breaking news, Laura, the Rules Committee in the House just reported out a new version of the bill just minutes ago. And the House Democrat leadership said, we're not going to vote on it tonight. We're going to vote on it at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.



So over 2000 pages of this latest version, I guarantee you, not a single Democrat is going to stay up all night reading it. I guarantee you that no one in Congress can read it. That's like reading the Bible from cover to cover twice, to read a bill that much in detail. So we're going to come back at 8 o'clock in the morning.



Why? Why 8 o'clock in the morning, you might ask? Because the Democrats have several flights scheduled to Europe and Asia for (inaudible). That they need to get out around noon tomorrow, because they got to make their flights to go to Europe. So they can go on congressional taxpayer funded trips to get out of town. So that's why we're voting on at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.



INGRAHAM: Now, Congressman, Connor Lamb said the quiet part out loud, about what the Democrats spending bill would actually mean for taxes on the middle class.



REP. CONOR LAMB (D-PA): If we want to propose a lot of new spending and adventurous new government programs in our party, we have to have the confidence to ask, the middle class and people like that to contribute to it and then seeing the public on the ability to do them well. So that it is easier in the future to get them to trust and invest in the government.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Invest in the government? Is that what we're doing? I thought the government works for us, but now we have to invest in them. That sounds like the worst investment ever.



BANKS: It is just crazy. It's why they've got $80 billion in this bill for an IRS slush fund to hire 87,000 new IRS agents and IRS army to go out and look through your bank records. Because they need to go on find - the charge for these new IRS agents is to go find $400 billion to pay for the bill.



So they're - and they're not going to find that from big corporations who have been - have an army of lawyers to fight back and they know all the tax loopholes, they're going to go out and find $400 billion with the 87,000 new IRS agents from all of your listeners, from regular people, working class people and small businesses. That's who they're going after to pay for it.



INGRAHAM: Well, he admitted it. Connor Lamb admitted that the middle class is going to be paying higher taxes, because they don't have the money for this. They know that. They've been lying to Biden and Manchin and Sinema from day one. They've been lying about this.



And they said, they floated that idea, congressman, about surveilling bank accounts. And initially, it was $500 deposit bank accounts and per year they'll start surveilling them, reporting requirements. Has that been changed? Because they were floating some $10,000 limit, but that's millions and millions of Americans.



BANKS: It is indeed, and that's what this slush fund will do. Hire 87,000 new IRS agents to do exactly that, to surveil your bank account. They don't get into the specifics in the bill. But they create the slush fund to hire this army of IRS agents. It's dangerous. It's crazy. But that's exactly what they want to do with the bill. And they hope that nobody's going to take the time to read the bill overnight between right now and 8 o'clock in the morning when we're supposed to vote on. They're hoping nobody's going to notice.



INGRAHAM: Of course, they're not. I mean, just like Obamacare, you have to vote for it to pass it to see what's in it. And then the American people are always stuck with the tab. Congressman, you've been going through it. We'll check back with you soon. Thank you.



And as Democrats continue to push to include immigration amnesty, and the reconciliation bill, it's worth noting what they ignore. Now, we just learned that an illegal immigrant who posed as a minor while crossing the border has been charged with a murder of a father of four in Jacksonville, Florida.



"When he entered the U.S., he told me, 'Mommy, I didn't go in with my name'. His mother Wendy Florencia Ulloa told the Spanish-language Univision network. 'I went in with the name of another person because right there at the shelter, they helped me".



Now, three weeks ago, a local Jacksonville station said, they counted 21 charter flights carrying these migrants into the area in just the last three months. Here now is Congressman John Rutherford, he represents Jacksonville. And tried to blow the whistle on this weeks ago.



Congressman, does this administration have blood on their hands?



REP. JOHN RUTHERFORD (R-FL): Laura, I have to tell you, the clear consequences of the Biden-Harris catch and release policy at this Southern border is a man now in Jacksonville, Mr. Cuellar, a father of four, has lost his life. It's been taken by a gentleman who crossed the border, lied about his name, lied about his age, and then we released him to the interior of the country. DHS was unable to properly identify. HHS then took him into custody and was unable to properly identify him. And then they released him into the country.



And now when I look at this reconciliation bill, and they want 8 million illegal aliens to receive amnesty, when I look back at the fact that in the last year, Laura, 144,000 unaccompanied minors have come across that border. How many Mr. Ulloas are there in that group?



INGRAHAM: I'm sure they're all valedictorians.



RUTHERFORD: How many more have come across and lied? And listen, I've sent letters to the Department of Homeland Security and to Health and Health Services. I want to know, how many of these individuals of that 144,000 have you followed up on to make sure that we know who they are, how old they are, and whether they've committed any crimes in this country?



INGRAHAM: Not of them. They haven't checked up on any of them. We know that. We just know that. They are not checking up. Come on, Congressman. This is an all-out effort to change America.



RUTHERFORD: Absolutely. And listen, Laura, I will tell you, I want people to understand this. This is not a failed immigration policy at the southern border. This is their policy.



INGRAHAM: Exactly.



RUTHERFORD: This is exactly the outcome that they're looking for. So don't -- this is not some failed policy. This is their policy.



And I tell you, the incompetence -- the incompetence of this administration is putting our cities all over the country -- listen, this is not just a border crisis, Laura. This is a countrywide crisis because they are literally flying them all over the country. You mentioned the flights into Jacksonville.



INGRAHAM: Super-spreaders. These are super-spreaders. I'm sorry, they are spreading COVID. The only people spreading COVID now is the U.S. government flying these illegals over and dropping them into communities they hope to change at some point, I imagine electorally. Congressman --



RUTHERFORD: And worse than that, Laura, worse than that, they are sending people out kill Americans. That's what just happened in Jacksonville.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, Americans are collateral damage to the open borders community. They are just -- if they lose their job or undercut wages or dad or raped -- do you think the secretary of Homeland Security is up at night losing sleep over that? No way. Congressman, you've blow the lid off this, thank you so much. We'll check back with you very soon.



And well Generals Austin and Milley search feverishly for all the whites supremacists in the military, well, our forces are getting their butts beaten in military exercises. Senator Josh Hawley is here on a stunning report out of California. Plus, he tells us how he's going after Merrick Garland. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: While Secretary Austin and General Milley search feverishly for white rage within their ranks, their lack of focus on what the military should be doing is already having embarrassing repercussions. You might not have seen this, but the U.K. Royal Marines recently forced U.S. troops to surrender just days into a training exercise. During the exercise in California, the British commandos dominated U.S. forces. And the U.S. asked for a reset halfway into the five-day war fighting exercise having suffered significant simulated casualties. At one point, the commandos' kill board had a tick against almost every American asset. Wow.



Here now is Republican Senator Josh Hawley, a member of the Armed Services Committee. Senator Hawley, what is China thinking when they see this? The Afghan withdrawal -- the withdrawal, and now this.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY, (R-MO): Well, they are probably wondering why it is the people like General Milley and Secretary Austin spend so much time recommending books on white rage, on Critical Race Theory, and are not more focused on war fighting. Here's my view, Laura. We've got the best soldiers, airmen, marines, in the entire world. Our soldiers are amazing war fighters. Let them fight. Train the tight. Let them do what they do best, and stop using the military as a giant social experiment, which is what the left seems to want.



INGRAHAM: Speaking of General Milley, he's apparently confident that China is not going to attack Taiwan anytime soon.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it your belief that China is preparing to make a move on Taiwan in the near future?



GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN, JOINT CHIEFS: I would say that based on my analysis of China, I don't think it is likely in the next -- near future being defined as six, 12, maybe 24 months, that kind of window.



INGRAHAM: Oh, what a relief. Senator, I don't know if it's in the late- night calls to his Chinese counterpart that he's gleaning this information, but I seem to remember Milley vastly overestimating another timeline recently, of course, in Afghanistan.



HAWLEY: Yes, that's exactly right, Laura. And I have to say that General Milley has been pretty darn casual about the threat from China. I asked him a very similar question before the Armed Services Committee about China's intentions towards Taiwan, and he similarly was pretty dismissive, and said I don't know if that's really going to be a problem. He said I don't really know -- he cast doubt on the Chinese ability to even take Taiwan.



I can tell you that there's a very serious danger that China will invade Taiwan, and we've been warned by the commanders in the region, our commanders in the region, that this could come sooner than we had previously expected. We need to get ready to defend right now, and what we really need to do, Laura, is we need to get the Taiwanese ready to defend themselves. They need to have the ability to fight off China, to defend themselves, and we need to be ready to do it.



And again, this ought to be the priority, rather than assigning our troops to read stuff on Critical Race Theory and white rage and white supremacy and all of these other leftwing pursuits.



INGRAHAM: We love the troops, but under this leadership, we can't beat the Taliban, we're going to take on the CCP? OK. I think that's a bridge too far given this leadership that we have.



But Senator, I have to get to some other big news tonight. You're one of a dozens of Senate Republicans who back a Congressional Review Act resolution to strike down the OSHA vaccine mandate. But given I guess that it would have to pass both changers and get Biden's the signature, what's the point, in a way?



HAWLEY: Well, I think one of the points is to put the Democrats on notice and to put them on the record, Laura. This is an illegal mandate, let's just be blunt about it, 100 percent clear this is illegal. The president has no authority to order private citizens and private businesses to get a mandate against their will -- get a vaccine, rather, against their will. And we need to put the Democrats on the record as voting for this total lawlessness.



But you know what, more than that we've got to give -- we've got to give help to those state attorneys general out there are going to court right now as we speak, filing injunctions against this thing. I fully expect that this will get enjoined by the federal courts. It should, because, again, there's no legal basis for this, and I hope the thing that struck down, the mandate gets struck down as soon as possible.



INGRAHAM: And especially since there's no natural immunity exemption in his vaccine mandate. That's not even considered, and they rely on some study that has been dismantled by serious people, the CDC relies on this study about the waning effects of natural immunity compared to the vaccine. It's just bunk, so that's another thing.



But Senator, I've got to get to your parents' bill of rights, which I was very excited about, that will protect the right of every parent to know what's actually being taught to their kids in school. Tell us about that, because that's, of course, been our big issue here.



HAWLEY: Yes, this I think is one of the central issues of our time, Laura. You see the Biden administration trying to use the FBI to silence parents. It's time that we gave parents some support. And parents have the right protected in the law to go and see their kid at school, to know what's being taught, to know who's teaching them, to know where the school money is going, what organizations are getting contracts from schools. Merrick Garland's son-in-law makes a lot of money peddling Critical Race Theory. I think parents deserve to know who is being paid. Is he being paid? Are other consultants being paid? We need to enshrine in the law parents' basic rights to have control over their kids' education and to be involved in it. The time has come.



INGRAHAM: Senator, thank you, fantastic news on that front.



And why isn't the media reporting on the details of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha? The testimony has revealed some inconvenient truths for the prosecutors trying to put him away. A breaking report in moments.



INGRAHAM: More than a year after shooting two rioters in Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse is finally standing trial. So why does there seem to be a media blackout on the actual case itself? Perhaps it's because the case against Rittenhouse seems to be crumbling. FOX's chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher has all the details from our west coast newsroom. Trace?



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Laura, at the heart of the case of more than a dozen videos, many of them were posted on social media the night of the shootings. None of the videos actually show the gunfire, though you can certainly hear it. What the videos show are the locations of both the shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, and the men who were killed, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. But Rosenbaum was of particular interest because the defense says he was the aggressor, and that Rittenhouse open fired in self-defense.



The prosecution acknowledges that Rosenbaum was chasing Rittenhouse, but that it was Rittenhouse who started the confrontation. But that was disputed by two witnesses who were actually called by the prosecution, Richie McGinniss, who was recording the events for the conservative website "The Daily Caller," says that Rosenbaum was killed after chasing down Rittenhouse and making a lunge for his gun. The prosecutor tried to undo some of the damage by asking this. Watch.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So your interpretation of what he was trying to do or what he was intending to do or anything along those lines is complete guesswork, isn't it?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, he said -- you, and then he reached for the weapon.



GALLAGHER: Other witnesses have backed up that statement. Then prosecutors called Ryan Balch, a former Army soldier who was also carrying an AR weapon that night. Balch testified that Rosenbaum was, quote, "hyperaggressive and acting out in a violent manner," including trying to set fires and throwing rocks. Balch said Rosenbaum also told the people carrying guns that if he caught them alone, he would f-ing kill them.



A detective also testified that two seconds before Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire, another protester fired a shot, and the defense says the shot made Rittenhouse believe he was under attack. Prosecutors maintain the shot that killed Rosenbaum was in the back, but video clearly shows before Rittenhouse pulled the trigger, he was the one being pursued. Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 at the time. He is facing life in prison. Laura?



INGRAHAM: Trace, this is fascinating, thank you.



And speaking of law and order, we turn now to Long Island, where two Republicans flipped blue seats in the D.A. races there, largely seen as a rebuke of the New York bail reform movement. Just how big a backlash was this? In Suffolk County, Democratic incumbent Tim Sini lost by 14 points to my next guest, Ray Tierney, Suffolk County district attorney-elect. Ray, we've seen this anti-law and order movement get blown out across the nation. Why did this bail reform law -- and explain briefly what that was - - resonate on Long Island?



RAY TIERNEY, (R) SUFFOLK COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY-ELECT: I think it resonated, Laura, because we had a situation where the crime rate is rising, and the bail reform law creates a revolving door of justice where you're unable to keep certain criminals in for crimes. And it creates a situation where the public can't have trust in the criminal justice system because there's no sanction for certain actions.



INGRAHAM: It's easy to see, I think, why there was this backlash, because earlier this year it was reported that a knife-wielding Long Island man, a suspect in a recent stabbing in New York City, had recently been released from jail in Suffolk County due to so-called bail reform. But Ray, all the police officers I've had the great privilege of knowing and keep in touch with have told me this. We arrest someone, we know they committed a crime, and they are out a week later, or in some cases, 48 hours later. It's time for a change here.



TIERNEY: Absolutely. I think the problem is that the bail reform law is just a small part of an overall criminal justice reform law. Each of these laws individually are bad, but when taken together, are a complete disaster. We're talking about parole reform, less is more, clean slate law where you expunge a criminal defendant's record, including DNA and fingerprints. So taken together, this is a disaster. And then you have district attorneys who, rather than reacting aggressively to the laws that are on the books, they are further retreating. So you have an overall lack of criminal prosecution.



INGRAHAM: No cash bail is supposed to be part of the equity agenda, correct? That's how they sell it. It's more equitable for it to get rid of cash bail. But of course, it actually worked, and it's hurting the people now.



I want to move to the opioid epidemic, which is uncomfortable sometimes for people to talk about. It's hit your county really hard. In 2017, Suffolk had three times more deaths from opioids 100,000 people than the U.S. average. Ray, quickly, how do you change this?



TIERNEY: I think what you have to do is you have to understand where -- the cause of the overdoses is fentanyl-laced -- cocaine laced with fentanyl. That's coming through our unguarded southern border, and then it's coming up onto Long Island, and drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with cocaine. So you have to do is incentivize that conduct.



INGRAHAM: Ray, thank you and good luck to you.



Is Pelosi secretly the witch from Hansel and Gretel? The Last Bite will tell you.



INGRAHAM: How does Nancy talk about kids being injected with an experimental drug?



NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: The system was established for children, little children, to be able to get vaccination to keep them safe, to keep their family safe, because we know how things spread in school. And to see the beautiful pictures of the children, some of them near tears for getting a shot, others very proud of the fact that they're going to be on T.V.



INGRAHAM: She's sick. But Gutfeld is next.



