‘Ingraham Angle’ on Democrat leaders, COVID origins

INGRAHAM: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. Damning science strongly suggest that COVID-19 was not only made in a lab, but also perfected to be an effective killer. Well, that was the conclusion of two well-known scientists in the Wall Street Journal yesterday. Both are on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE exclusively to tell us more.



Plus, there was an Obama-Biden reunion this weekend. But was it really? Raymond Arroyo explains that in seen and unseen. But first, lockdowns by another name. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



It was the first Republican President Abraham Lincoln who honored the fallen from the Battle of Gettysburg, noting that a government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from this earth. In other words, our government works for us, not the other way around. And while Democrats may pay lip service to Lincoln's wisdom, they've proven themselves incapable of living up to that creed. For them, it's more like a country of the elites, by the elites, and maybe for the experts, I don't know.



Now, in a government run by bureaucrats and managed by technocrats, the American people are treated as kind of disposable commodities, their only work and sacrifice for the causes that Democrats deem important.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Now, you face another inflection point. As we put this pandemic behind us, rebuild our economy, root out systemic racism, and tackle climate change. We're addressing the great crises of our time with a greater sense of purpose than ever before.



INGRAHAM: Now, of course, no matter what the crisis is, real or imagined, the solutions they'll offer are always going to create a dynamic where you end up with less freedom and they amass more power. So when the Wuhan virus hit America, the experts let China off the hook, brushed aside cheap and effective therapeutics, then they pushed lockdowns and school closures.



I don't think Democrats were ever as happy as they were when things were shut down all across the country. They were ecstatic. There was a lot of self care going on. Don't you love that phrase? There's a lot of me time, Netflix, of course and tending to herb gardens. It's not clear that Democrats ever want to go back to work as far as I can tell.



In fact, a just released Gallup poll from last month found that 71 percent of Democrats believe people, including those who are healthy, should stay cooped up at home as much as possible. But there was also bipartisan compliance to whatever it is see the government's expert class parroted. And some people were so compliant that their fears still haven't subsided.



According to Gallup, the group most likely to stay masked up are those who are already fully vaccinated. 90 percent reported wearing a mask in the last seven days opposed to just 49 percent of adults who don't plan on getting vaccinated. But again, look at how easy it was to manipulate people into following orders.



ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, should continue to avoid medium and large size gatherings. And when in public spaces should continue to wear a well-fitted mask.



BIDEN: Some people may want to continue to wear a mask, even if they're fully vaccinated.



ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: You might get infected and get absolutely no symptoms, not know you're infected, and then inadvertently go into a situation with vulnerable people. And if you don't have a mask, you might inadvertently infect them.



INGRAHAM: Democrats in the far left love seeing Americans programmed to live in fear. Heck, if you're frightened enough, you're going to lock yourself down. The government won't need any emergency orders. But of course, it's the dissenters that the left really worries about because they tend to do things like question unelected experts. They even do their own independent research and they err on the side of preserving freedom over bowing to big government. They also demand answers to important questions like, when is the Capitol going to reopen? And what are government workers, whose salaries we pay, going to return to the office?



Now let's start with the first question, reopening the people's house. Well, reopening to the people. January 6 was over five months ago. But the riot, that was not an insurrection, gave the Democrats the perfect cover to do what they've always wanted to do. That's shut the capital to the public for good. So they spent hundreds of millions of our dollars erecting fences, razor wire multiplying the number of security personnel, and of course, all those barriers.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): When we have the supplemental put forth, which will be soon, then we'll have the discussion as to what happens with the fencing and the rest.



INGRAHAM: They've removed the National Guard, but fencing is still there. And the entire Capitol zone has a militarized look and feel. It's very disturbing.



Now, we reached out to Schumer and Pelosi's offices today, Henry Connelly, a Pelosi spokesperson said, "The speaker expects security professionals to make security decisions." And Schumer's office referred us to the comment he made in May, basically saying the same thing as Pelosi.



So just like they did with COVID, the politicians want us to revert to the experts. They're never wrong, by the way, the experts. This is insane. The House and Senate sergeants' alarms and the Capitol police, they don't make these calls. They're the employees of the federal government. They're not elected representatives who have the authority to make these decisions.



And by the way, speaking of the Capitol police, this was wild. Today, out of the blue, they announced on Twitter that they were going to carry out a training exercise on the Capitol grounds, complete with low flying helicopters and other vehicles. They have the nerve by the way to call this routine.



I can tell you, I've been in Washington for 30 years and I watched all of this on video, I've never seen anything like this. And I cannot think but help that this was in part meant to keep the threat of January 6 alive before it fades into the public's memory.



Remember, our president, our attorney general, our Secretary of State and many others in the Biden administration, have all been citing one thing as the threat to the homeland.



SUSAN RICE, DIRECTOR OF THE DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL: It's been playing for all Americans on their television sets just how serious a problem we face from nationalists and white supremacists.



MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL: We are facing a more dangerous period than we faced in Oklahoma City.



ANTHONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: Our ability to speak with that strong voice for democracy and human rights took a hit with what happened on January 6.



INGRAHAM: Keeping the Capitol walled off looking like the green zone and Baghdad, it's really just an exercise a narrative setting. And it's a step toward preemptive purging a political opposition. It's another type of lockdown. Anyone who dares protest Biden's policies going forward, any rally with a big crowd of people, heaven forbid, you fly the American flag or sing patriotic songs, you'll be no different than the criminals who shoved their way into the Capitol. You're all the same.



Oh, by the way, the thinktanks in Washington, it's a malapropism. Thinktanks are on board too. Back in 2010, the far left Rockefeller Foundation helped produce a shockingly pressured report on four possible future scenarios that could play out over the next 15 to 20 years. One of them involved a global pandemic. That's remarkably similar to what happened over the last year.



During this pandemic, "international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt. Normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers, national leaders around the world, imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing a face mask to body temp checks."



Wow! That does sound familiar, 10, 11 years ago. The report went on to detail how the powers that be would never let that imaginary crisis end. "Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty and their privacy to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability. This heightened oversight took many forms: biometric IDs for all citizens, tighter regulations of industries whose stability was deemed vital to national interests."



Now, despite the Rockefeller report predating this show by many years, none of what was laid out in that report should surprise any INGRAHAM ANGLE viewers.



INGRAHAM: They want never ending lockdowns and mandates for everything.



The elites want the U.S. trapped in this forever pandemic. How can Americans see this as anything but a naked power grab.



The pandemic porn will never end and they're going to use it to maintain total control over you.



INGRAHAM: Now, we're now in the midst of the next step of the never ending and ever changing pandemic. One where the supposed that threats are constantly shifting, despite all the evidence, and the experts will continually debase themselves and their professions to appease their Democrat overlords. And in the end, we're going to end up with more restrictions on our inalienable rights, whether they're government mandated lockdowns or not.



Again, the results will be the same, higher energy prices, higher taxes, more racial polarization, more crime and a lower standard of living. But we, the people, must reject the permanent state of emergency that the political establishment, the federal level and the state level, wants to foist upon us. We, the people, must demand that they restore the freedoms that they were all too happy to take from us. We must remind them that it is still government of the people, by the people and for the people. And any politicians who seek to undermine that basic principle must be locked out of power once and for all. And that's THE ANGLE.



All right. Joining me now, Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at Hoover; and Dinesh D'Souza, conservative author, filmmaker and host of the Dinesh D'Souza podcast.



Victor, Democrats really are in the way they're conducting themselves from the Capitol being walled off still, to the federal government workers aren't coming back into the office, climate alarmism, they're more like occupiers than elected representatives. That's how they're conducting themselves.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: And they say that, Laura. It's not what you or I say, it's what they say. Gavin Newsom said that the crisis, this pandemic was an occasion to recalibrate a more progressive capitalism, Hillary said the same thing about pushing health care and Klaus Schwab in the Davos crowd said, this is a chance of a lifetime for the great reset.



And it's really strange how they don't believe in the first amendment or "real science". Because they love all of the institutions and bureaucracies, they claim that we're threats to liberty. So they love the military, when they say we cannot allow Washington to be opened up and they criticize Trump for using the military in real crisis. But they love the military now. They love the CIA and the FBI when they went after this collusion hoax. They love all of this idea of suppression of free speech when we thought all during this show this year, Laura, we thought that Dr. Fauci was - what, incoherent, contradictory. But we really didn't get to the heart of it.



He was really subsidizing research that allowed gain of function, viral enhancement that was illegal in the United States, and maybe at the core of this whole disaster. And yet, for you are I to say that or Scott Atlas, whose career was almost destroyed at my institution, Stanford University, they wouldn't allow any discussion of it. So what's it all about? I think they have a vision. It's not about politics anymore. This is not the Democratic Party. This is a progressive, new socialist group that wants to gain and maintain power and run it by technocratic belief--



INGRAHAM: Well, They don't like the democracy. I'm sorry to interrupt, Victor. I'm sorry. Yes, they don't like democracy. They don't want - the idea that the Republicans, Dinesh are anti-Democratic. Dinesh, they are the most anti-Democratic people out there. They've shoved these mandates down, they want us all scared, they don't want our freedoms to be protected. In the end, they're the oppressors. The idea that we're conservatives want anything but people to have a good life and freedom. It's preposterous.



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR & FILMMAKER: There's no question that even though they use - the left uses the rhetoric of democracy. In fact, they don't really believe in it. They believe that public opinion is something to be molded from above. And this is why they've created this coordinated set of institutions from education through the media, ultimately to tell the public what to believe.



Even when it comes to elections, they don't really want fair elections. I mean, think of it sort of this way, there are all these states that are trying to pass these voter integrity laws. It's kind of like saying if a store or chain was experiencing regular shoplifting, and they say, all right, well, listen, let's install some cameras. Let's try to make sure that this doesn't happen again. And then people start screaming "Oh, you can't do that. You can't do that. This will discourage people of color from coming into the store."



Well, it gives you the idea that these are not people who actually believe in those measures in the first place. So this is the problem I think with the Democrats is they use the rhetoric of democracy. But at the - in the end, the people are objects to be controlled, and not subjects who have the right to rule themselves.



INGRAHAM: Victor, Clyburn and Congressman Clyburn today suggest that if Congress doesn't pass that democrat H.R. 1 election bill, America, he says, is basically over. Watch.



REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): You got to decide whether or not the members of Congress are going to stand up. If we're not this the greatest democracy on the face of the earth, we'll go the way of the Roman Empire. The history is very clear.



INGRAHAM: Victor, you know a little bit about the Roman Empire. What do you make of that comparison?



HANSON: Well, I think inflation and too much luxury and decadence was more important than free elections that pretty much ended in the Roman Empire from its very beginning. That was the Roman Republic, I think, he was talking about. But words matter. The left tells us that, Laura, and all of this racial demagoguery we hear from our elected officials are when you have a Yale psychiatrist that fantasizes about collectively shooting white people in the head with a revolver, or you have a Barnard professor like this professor Philippe that writes in fantasy that he'd like to gas white people. That's not just an abstraction from our elite, that filters down.



And then you have the corporate world that says we're going to have one rate per Amazon direct deliveries on basis of race or the Oakland city council Mayor will say, well, we're going to have one entitlement for this race and one for another. Or you see common violence where somebody hits somebody and says, "This is because of your white privilege."



So we talk about this elite as if they're in the parlor, or they're hothouse plants, but these ideas do filter down and they're very dangerous. And we all, each according to our station, have to challenge them and call them out because they are racist. And that's what they're doing. And (inaudible) that well. He rules that these elections have nothing to do with race (inaudible)



INGRAHAM: Now, you are right. Well, Dinesh, speaking of this issue, though, I want to get back to the Capitol, because the Capitol represents - that's the seat of government, that's the people's house. And they have these helicopters there today doing this drill, right? And it was very strange. And remember, it wasn't so long ago that members of our vaunted media establishment, were very upset about the idea of militarized policing.



Let's remind everyone of what Don Lemon said.



DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Is the President declaring war on Americans? They feel like they are occupied in their own communities by police departments, many of them militarized police departments.



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): They also were terrorized by the presence of tanks, by the presence of the National Guard and a militarized police.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Ilhan Omar, Dinesh, your favorite there. So they're all upset about the tanks and the helicopters, but not if they're used against the people who disagree with their policies.



D'SOUZA: No, they're trying to essentially create a domestic enemy and declare it to be the greatest threat. I mean, Biden says the greatest threat facing America domestically for the homeland is white supremacy. Now, the white supremacists run any institution, any bank, any media outlet, are they in control of any Hollywood studio? Not that we can tell.



Meanwhile, we have real threats succumbed, not just from radical Islam, but from China. There was a Chinese newspaper recently that talked about China preparing for nuclear confrontation with the United States. They basically said we've got to make sure that the United States backs down in any confrontation with China. So we've got real threats from totalitarian regimes brewing around the world. And meanwhile, Biden is acting like the real threat comes from the proud boys.



INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, it's always so great to have you on topics like this. Really appreciate it.



And what if the most damning evidence of a COVID lab leak theory is embedded in the virus' own genetic code? Well, in moments we're going to hear from two prominent scientists behind the stunning revelation. Don't go away.



INGRAHAM: How many times have we heard that even though the lab leak theory is persuasive? Well, there's no direct scientific evidence for it. Well, two prominent scientists are putting that argument to rest.



In a new "Wall Street Journal" op ed, Dr. Steven Quay and Professor Richard Muller argued the most damning evidence for a lab leak is in the virus' own genome. Muller and Quay inquiry say the presence of something called a double CGG sequence suggests COVID came from a lab. Now, why?



Well, this just happens to be a sequence commonly used in gain of function research, which we know for a fact was happening at the Wuhan lab. And here's the really damning part Muller and Quay say the DNA combination in coronaviruses has never been found in nature.



They write, "At the minimum, this fact implies that the leading theory for the origin of coronavirus must be the laboratory escape." Those two scientists join me now. Dr. Steven Quay, founder of Atossa Therapeutics; and Professor Richard Muller, emeritus professor of physics at the University of California, Berkeley.



Dr. Quay, let's start with you. You say there's also a second key piece of evidence pointing to a lab leak. Explain that.



STEVEN QUAY, FOUNDER, ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS: Yes. So it's the concept of pre- adaption. So in all previous zoonotic infections where they come from nature, nature gives us a break and jumps to humans, but then human-to- human transmission can't be sustained, and that's a month-to-year process. Here, not only did the first patient get infected and very sick, they were able to transmit it human-to-human. That's never been seen before. And it comes about by training the virus in the laboratory, either humanized mice or human cell lines.



INGRAHAM: Now, one of the most conflicted characters in this whole saga is Peter Daszak, whose group the EcoHealth Alliance, funneled taxpayer dollars to the lab. He also orchestrated an infamous letter in the medical journal "Lancet" to basically dismissing the lab leak theory. Now, the "Daily Mail" is reporting, gentlemen, that the editor at Lancet is refusing to reveal if he still supports that controversial letter that he published debunking claims that COVID started in a Chinese lab.



Professor Muller, things seem to be shifting in this narrative. Your thoughts?



RICHARD MULLER, EMERITUS, UC BERKELEY: Well, when those letters were written to give the scientists some degree of forgiveness, there were key facts they didn't know. They had been told that China had studied it, that they had identified the source, it was the Wuhan lead laboratory. The Chinese said that they had found that it had jumped from bats to humans in that laboratory. Well, given all that, that meant that they had actually - China had done an investigation that basically settled the question. What they didn't know at that time was that China was basically hoping that would turn out to be true. The measurements showed quite different, there were no bats in the Wuhan market, and that's been dismissed.



So the very premise on which these scientists wrote their letters was been demolished. Not just that, but a paper had been published by the Chinese showing the genome. The genome that they showed, this was by Shi Zhengli, didn't show the complete genome, left off the critical part of what we call the double section. And if they had known that, the conclusion may have been very different too.



INGRAHAM: Well, you're imparting very noble motives on the Chinese, Dr. Muller. You're not a political person, I am. But I'll do that. You're just a scientist and we brought you on for that.



MULLER: I'm not - the Chinese, I'm talking about the American physicists who wrote these letters saying there's clue. I mean, they had no evidence anymore. The evidence on which they based that assumption has basically disintegrated.



INGRAHAM: But Dr. Quay, if that's the case, why do we still have so many really well credentialed scientists and other researchers who refuse to see what you two, the brightest minds, in this field, analyzed and said very persuasively in the Journal? Why?



QUAY: Well, it's hard to understand why other people think the way they do. So I'll just sort of stick with the facts here. If you just look objectively, this is a singularity with respect to there are no animals that have this in nature, there are no people that had this earlier like we've seen previously. And the virus looks like a vaccine in terms of its genetic purity.



So the three hallmarks of a zoonosis, that is the - the animal, the virus and the human, all point toward a laboratory. It's quite remarkable to me that people don't just say that well, that's quite clear, because it's - the probabilities are more than a billion to one that is - was an actual zoonosis and had those features of a singularity.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Muller, given what we know about the level four labs, we've had a number of accidents at these labs across the globe. Do you think this type of research should be continued in any way, shape or form, given what we've seen with trillions of dollars, millions of people affected, so many lives lost?



MULLER: I think in the United States, there will be whistleblowers. In China where no whistleblowing is allowed, except for the virus itself. I think the virus turns out to be the whistleblower, because it came to the United States, and it carries with it this genetic message saying I was made in a laboratory.



But I think the key thing now is to make sure that such research does not go on in China or other countries without full transparency, without full access. If it does, then China is in violation of the biological warfare convention. And that's what we have to stop. We have to look into China to make sure it doesn't happen there.



INGRAHAM: And Dr. Quay, you mentioned this new study and the journal "Nature" providing this huge blow to the natural origins theory where researchers documented 47,000 plus individuals from 38 species sold between May, 2017, November, 2019, in those Wuhan markets. No pangolins or bats were traded. So, like Dr. Quay, are you -- that's it, right? That is just one more thing, the natural origins theory has to be put to bed now.



DR. STEVEN QUAY, FOUNDER, "ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS": I think so. I think China did a good job in a year of testing 80,000 animals over 300 species, 31 providence. That's every corner of China. And zero out of 80,000 SARS-CoV- 2. So I don't know where else you would look except in a laboratory.



INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, thank you for writing this. Thank you for appearing tonight. We really appreciate it.



And Barack and Joe reunite. And Dr. Biden joins Dr. Fauci on air. Raymond Arroyo has it all, "Seen and Unseen." That's next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we unpack the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, Biden seems, let's just put it bluntly, incapable of delivering a substantive address, OK. So I notice his team seems to resort to heavily edited Zoom calls to push their agenda.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The president uses phone a friend more than five "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" contestants, Laura. Where is Regis when you need him? We need to stop this. But most people don't realize that the COVID stimulus bill facilitated an expansion of Obamacare. This weekend Biden phoned Obama to celebrate the enrollment of 31 million people into the government health care plan.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know someone who is going to really want to know that number up as high it is. But I've got to call this fella.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Joe Biden, we did this together. We always talked about how if we could get the principle of universal coverage established, we could then build on it. And I just want to say how proud I am of what you have done now with the American Rescue Plan. The ACA, later known as Obamacare, which I take pride in.



BIDEN: And I keep reminding people.



OBAMA: I just want to thank your administration and all the folks who have been working on this for now building on it and continuing to expand it.



BIDEN: I'm still going to call you for advice.



ARROYO: Laura, don't you wish when we spoke they would be underscoring beneath it? I love the dramatic flourish there. Part of why they're so happy is the government is taking over health care. It's growing. Biden use $40 billion in that COVID relief bill to expand eligibility for Obamacare and subsidies. Those subsidies are ballooning, even for people making up to $51,000 a year. And if you are wondering why people aren't going back to work -- if they stay home, they get unemployment benefits and free health care. But if they take a job, the free health care ends. So Biden is actually incentivizing workers to stay at home. It's unbelievable.



INGRAHAM: Now, Raymond, are you telling me with all of your savvy analysis that you actually think they were on a Zoom call together, really?



ARROYO: No, I don't.



INGRAHAM: Really?



INGRAHAM: Are you kidding me? That was so obviously faked.



ARROYO: I agree.



INGRAHAM: The best thing, I was telling Tommy, the best thing is you can see the White House, they have the White House little insignia on the top of the screen when Obama is talking, because it's a White House video. But it's like trying to tell us, Obama is still president, no worries. That old guy who can barely get out like one sentence is not effective.



ARROYO: Laura, what president in history has ever constantly embraced or sought the affirmation of his predecessor in the way that Biden does? If I were advising him, I would tell President Biden just stay away from Obama. Be your own man. But he keeps harkening back. It's getting embarrassing.



INGRAHAM: No, Obama is really -- Obama is an amazing politician. OK, he's a good politician. I think it looks terrible for Biden, because you have this decrepit guy, and then you have this guy, he's like, Joe, let me tell you.



ARROYO: He's a lot draggier than that, Laura.



INGRAHAM: It's more fun.



ARROYO: I don't know. But home may not be as safe as we all thought it was, Laura, particularly if you have those Amazon devices hanging around. Turns out a neighborhood Big Brother could be in the making. Amazon is rolling out something called Sidewalk, though to my eye it feels more like "Where the Sidewalk Ends." If you have a ring doorbell or an echo or an Alexa, all connected to your Wi-Fi, Amazon is using those devices to borrow a bit of your Internet and your neighbors to create an Amazon controlled, low bandwidth wireless network of its own. The company says they will use it to help send ring motion notification when you lose Wi-Fi or track dementia patients.



INGRAHAM: Oh, yeah.



ARROYO: But as "The Washington Post" reports, by participating, you have no control over what sort of data you are helping to transmit. Sidewalk could power more surveillance, more trackers, maybe even Amazon drones. Look, Laura, this raises serious, serious surveillance questions that Amazon better answer quickly.



INGRAHAM: Now, first of all, all of this stuff listening to you, you burp and then suddenly your iPhone has a burp ad on the phone pop-ups. Like, wait a second, did it hear me burp? Not that I burp a lot, but you know what I'm saying.



ARROYO: Who is tapping into this electric network they are setting up who can now see your images, maybe hear conversation? Amazon has got to shut this down, or at least get permission from all their users.



Now, Laura, you will be very sad you missed "Live with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest" today. Drs. Fauci and Jill Biden were on, pushing vaccines, especially to kids. But they spent a lot of time on a familiar love narrative.



JILL BIDEN, U.S. FIRST LADY: We always have dinner together. That's the one thing that we spend an hour, at least an hour a day just quiet, no phones, the candles on the table. I like a pretty table, so I put flowers on the table. And we spend time together.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you have a candle and dinner tonight?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you having one of those tonight at the White House? Why time is the differ?



ARROYO: Laura, those who lost businesses and can't get people to work are probably not laughing. This later day harlequin romance thing is obliterating any talk of the Fauci emails. That's the biggest concern. And they have images of Jill and Dr. Fauci earlier this week with masks on. Why are they wearing masks when they are both vaccinated? The mixed messaging is amazing here. And the love narrative in replacement of the Fauci emails, I guess it is working for them.



INGRAHAM: Well, maybe we just need to just do the full-time reality show. The whole governing thing has gotten a little tricky with these emails, so it really should just be, she could do a whole Martha Stewart with the table settings and the beautiful pillows and the scented candles. By the way, Raymond, are you a scented candle person, or do you like them straight with no scents?



ARROYO: I am not. I am not. Rebecca is the scented candle person. There are lots of them around, but I don't need that. I like natural smells, as long as they're sweet.



INGRAHAM: I don't like them either. It is really important information for our viewers, I just wanted to get that out there. Raymond, thank you.



ARROYO: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: And that Biden administration just signed off on a global that that is going to sell out American companies and workers. Larry Kudlow stayed up late for us. He's here next to tell us why this would be a total disaster.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JANET YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: The G-7 economies came together to agree the post pandemic world must be fairer. What you are seeing is a revival of multilateralism, a willingness of leading nations to cooperate to address the most critical challenges facing the global economy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What you just heard was Janet Yellen, Biden's treasury secretary, announcing the U.S. would be joining an economic suicide pact, basically, to set a global minimum corporate tax rate. It's not just a horrible deal that's going to punish American companies and workers. It strips powers from voters and hands it to the global bureaucrats. Remember what we said earlier in the show, they don't really like democracy. We have been warning you about this for months. It was coming. This is the great reset, and it's in full swing.



Joining us now Larry Kudlow, former Trump White House economic advisor, host of the fantastic FOX Business Show "Kudlow." Larry, I have to imagine that China is laughing as America makes this move to sign over our tax policy to a global confab.



LARRY KUDLOW, FOX BUSINESS HOST, "KUDLOW": Yes, listening to Janet Yellen, first of all, I don't want these multilateral organizations to do anything, actually, and to give up our tax sovereignty. And you are right the way you just put it. It gives up voter sovereignty, for heaven's sakes. This thing came out periodically under President Trump, and he would always say, the only people who can decide American tax policy are American voters. Not the G-7, not the OECD, not the G-20.



By the way, all this does is jack up taxes is even more. There is a provision in there, Laura, besides the 15 percent minimum tax, which is bad enough, there is a new provision that hasn't been accurately and adequately reported yet, and that is if a company has 10 percent or more profit margin, which is not all that much, particularly after getting clobbered by the pandemic, then this deal would allow that company to be taxed up to 20 percent or even more. Now, that is remarkable. That is so antagonistic to capital formation, investment, plants and equipment, jobs, real wages, family incomes. That is the most remarkable deal for a treasury secretary of the United States to do. It is absolute surrender.



INGRAHAM: And here is what transportation secretary, your old pal, Larry, Pete Buttigieg said yesterday about this whole new global minimum tax deal. Watch.



PETE BUTTIGIEG, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: We are going to end this race to the bottom by getting the G-7 countries to agree to a global minimum tax.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So the idea is corporations would pay at least 15 percent and they couldn't go race to some other country to get a lower tax rate.



BUTTIGIEG: Right, because the system right now creates a real incentive to park your profits and sometimes even your jobs overseas.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Larry, I can think of some other country that will benefit from this, of course, China.



KUDLOW: By the way, that's not a small point, because China will not -- they have not participated in any of these discussions, and they will not play by any of those rules. China -- under Biden's tax policies, China will have significantly lower business taxes than the United States does. And China will have significantly lower capital gains taxes than the United States. And of course, this may only be the beginning unless it's all stopped.



This race to the bottom, you know who wins the race to the bottom? Ireland, with a 12.5 percent corporate tax rates. You know who put us on the right road? Donald Trump, who took corporate tax from 35 to 21 percent. And he didn't have any of these excess profits tax. The idea that raising your taxes is going to keep companies or jobs here is just -- it is counterintuitive. It's utter nonsense. People will flee, just as they did before the Trump tax cuts.



But again, this is remarkable because with so much ease so far, our U.S. Treasury and presumably the White House is willing to give away our sovereignty. Who is running this country? Is the OECD running this country? Is the G-7 running this country? Or are the voters and businesses and workforce of the United States running this country? That is a question --



INGRAHAM: But they don't like this country. Larry, I'm going to say what you won't say. I'm going to say what you won't to say because you are just too nice, diplomatic, Larry. A lot of these people don't like the country that much. I'm sorry, they think America pollutes too much, consumes too much, is systemically racist, is generally white supremacists are the real problem. So it should be brought down to a level, race to the bottom, like everybody else. So we should be as miserable as European countries who would prefer to be locked down, I don't know, for the next five years because of COVID. It goes very deep. This is the Klaus Schwab reset, first step of many steps.



KUDLOW: Well, look, I actually have said so many people on this progressive left do not like America, and they want to change our culture, they want to change our history. And they want to destroy our economy.



Look, they may not admit it. They have no interest in economic growth or prosperity or work or jobs and wages. They want redistribution. They want to punish success. And now they are willing to do it on a grand, global scale. So we will lose. Europe will have lower taxes than we will. China will have lower taxes than we will. It's a scorched earth policy. Biden's idea, this is like some --



INGRAHAM: We've got to go.



KUDLOW: -- green worker's paradise, that's what this is. And it's nutty. It's nutty as a fruitcake.



INGRAHAM: Larry, thank you.



I hate ever cutting off Larry Kudlow, but he knows this deal. It's a hard break. Larry, thank you.



So we don't know whether this video is real or not, but it's too funny to keep it from you. The Last Bite will explain it next.



INGRAHAM: If the science doesn't convince you to ditch that facemask, maybe this will.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So I'm out sunbathing in the garden yesterday. And I forgot to take the face mask off. I'm really not happy, guys. How am I meant to go to work like this?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, we don't know. Is it a comedic genius issue? We don't know if it's real, real or staged. Tweet me @IngrahamAngle, yes or no.

