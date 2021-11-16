'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's 'team of incompetents,' Rittenhouse case

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on November 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: You can never really predict accurately what the jury is thinking. I do believe that the prosecution failed to reach a standard of guilty by the law of Wisconsin.



Meantime, let your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes it here away tonight. She has a big show, Laura, take it away.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hannity, thank you so much. And we'll see you in a few days at the Patriot Awards. I can't wait to see you then.



HANNITY: You get to harass me in person. I have everyone - I'm like a punching bag to everyone.



INGRAHAM: We'll cause lots of trouble. Great to see, Hannity. We'll see you tomorrow night.



HANNITY: I'll see you tomorrow.



INGRAHAM: And I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from a very busy Washington.



My 'Angle' will come a little later and reveal how in just 10 months, Biden's team of incompetence, forget the team arrivals, has set up on a disastrous path that only we can get out of maybe next November. We hope. But first, an explosive day in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as closing arguments were delivered.



Now, for three years, a rogue prosecutor named Robert Mueller wasted tens of millions of taxpayer dollars, trying to make a case against President Trump that was based on a series of false premises from false facts and a phony dossier to ridiculous assumptions that were fraudulent in FISA applications.



Prosecutors on TV at the same time, look, they're often portrayed as valiant, hardworking protectors of truth and justice. So that must have been Robert Mueller. Well, maybe it's the old white collar criminal defense attorney side of me speaking here, but far too often federal prosecutors and state district attorneys are drunk on their own power and happen to abuse their discretion. Now, case in point. Of course, Rittenhouse prosecutor Thomas Binger.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



THOMAS BINGER, PROSECUTOR IN THE RITTENHOUSE CASE: They have to convince you that Joseph Rosenbaum was going to take that gun and use it on the defendant, because they know you can't claim self defense against an unarmed man like this. You lose the right to self defense when you're the one who brought the gun, when you're the one creating the damage - danger, when you're the one provoking other people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK. A second-year law student would know that that's wrong. Frankly, that lawyer should be sanctioned for stupidity and wasting the court's resources. Like, a personal vendetta against the Second Amendment. That's what looks like we're seeing right here.



Now, Binger and most DAs that people like George Soros helped elect, despise the right to keep and bear arms. They think it's evil. And frankly, they think any judge who upholds it is evil as well. Yes, when the person who's brandishing a weapon like a gun is a leftist like Gaige Grosskreutz, who admitted to drawing and pointing his pistol at Rittenhouse before getting shot, a different standard seems to be applied completely.



Now, you literally cannot make up how moronic this man is. Any responsible gun owner knows you do not point a gun unless you are prepared to use it in a circumstance that is justifiable.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BINGER: The defendant comes running in and drops the fire extinguisher on the ground like this, and then raises his left hand to the gun and points. This is what we see in the video, him putting the fire extinguisher on the ground and then raising the gun.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Another reason he should be sanctioned. The man is just - I don't even know how the man got his - passed the bar exam. But it gets even more absurd, his insistence that Rittenhouse, not the mob that was actually in pursuit of him, was a criminal.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BINGER: The crowd knew the defendant had just shot someone. When they're coming after him, they know he's just shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.



Everyday we read about heroes that stop active shooters. That's what was going on here. And that crowd was right and that crowd was full of heroes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, most fair-minded Americans sense the disparate treatment of the rioters from the Summer of Love and the few law abiding individuals who dared to stand against them.



So you rip down a statue while you're wearing a George Floyd T-shirt, or you bust up some cop cars during a BLM rally, and it's kind of a justifiable expression of anger. They are just courageous crusaders. They're heroes for a better America.



Now, one of the prosecution's so-called heroes, of course, is Joseph Rosenbaum, who was shot and killed by Rittenhouse. Yes, he rioted, but note the flipping way that his illegal conduct was described here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BINGER: Oh, let me tell you, all the awful things Joseph Rosenbaum did. He tipped over a porta-potty that had no one in it. He swung a chain. He lit a metal garbage system dumpster on fire. Oh, and there's this empty wooden flatbed trailer that they pulled out in the middle of the road, and they tipped it over to stop some bear cats and they lit it on fire. Oh, and he said some bad words. He said the N word.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, has there ever been a more annoying prosecutor? And I've put Robert Mueller in this category. Yes, well, he was also a convicted child rapist, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse and chased him and tried to take his gun. An independent press would have shredded this prosecutor, instead it ended up just joining in the smears.



And naturally, when the facts don't go your way, what do you do then? Well, you make a desperate attempt to claim racism anyway.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: White privilege on steroids.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A biased racist judge.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Has never really held white people accountable for murdering black people.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Imagine, if Kyle Rittenhouse was an 18 or 17-year old black kid.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It's the same one we played. Now, they thought they could get away with twisting the truth to match their preferred narrative of this case. That - again, the narrative is that America is just filled with a bunch of racist rednecks driving around pickup trucks, who are hell bent on killing anyone who gets in their way.



Well, Jen Psaki tried to cover for her bosses tainting the trial when he called Rittenhouse essentially a white supremacist.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse on trial in Kenosha is a white supremacist?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: So, Peter, what I'm not going to speak to right now is anything about an ongoing trial, nor the president's past comments. What I can reiterate for you is the President's view, that we shouldn't have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: My goodness. Thank God the Judge seems to be playing it straight down the middle here, applying the laws as written to the facts as we know them.



Also, Rittenhouse is fortunate that cell phone video captured multiple angles of what actually transpired.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARK RICHARDS, DEFENSE LAWYER IN RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: You'll see the videotape of this event. Kyle's got his medical bag, his gun. And it comes upon these three individuals. And the individual in the yellow pants accuses Kyle Rittenhouse of pointing a laser sight from a gun at him. Kyle shrugs it off, does not want confrontation with these individuals, does not point his firearm at them and he leaves.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: If it were up to the left, Kyle Rittenhouse would be thrown into solitary confinement for the rest of his life, or worse, just like all of the evil January six defendants that were then taken.



Joining me now is David Hancock, spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was in the courtroom all day today. David. I can't imagine after watching just today what it felt like in that courtroom. Let's just go to the pointing of the weapon by the prosecutor, which - that speaks volumes of him as a person, or him with just a basic sense of what is proper and what is improper with the handling of a gun.



DAVID HANCOCK, KYLE RITTENHOUSE SPOKESPERSON: Thank you for having me, Laura. I just want to thank everybody who has supported Kyle and the family so far. And if anybody is so interested in making a donation, they can go to freekyleusa.org. We are still in need of some help to, like, finish through this.



I think it's absolutely ridiculous that Thomas Binger is accusing Kyle of reckless actions. And then him himself, so shortly after the incident in New Mexico decides to shoulder a AR-15 and pointed at people with his finger on the trigger. So - I mean you got to wonder how these prosecutors are prosecuting these gun crimes yet have zero understanding of handling a weapon. It's ridiculous, it's ridiculous.



INGRAHAM: Yes. He didn't know - remember, he didn't know the time - he didn't know full metal jacket, hollow point, he got all that screwed up too. I mean how do you even know that? I mean, that's just kind of the stuff that jumps out at us.



But right now, given what you've seen, and Alan Dershowitz is right, he said this last hour that we don't know how a jury is going to ultimately deal with the facts of this case as presented. But given what you saw today, are you more confident that this will end up in an acquittal and not end up in a mistrial?



HANCOCK: Yes, I believe we are - He is very, very disingenuous. I mean, if you watch the trial, it was just so many lies, and so much sarcasm and just unprofessionalism, at least from my perspective.



I can't understand how a prosecutor can sanction and make light of a individual who has 11 charges of child molestation using the N word, tsk, tsk, tsk. Is that really how you feel Binger? I thought that that was just absolutely ridiculous that he did that.



INGRAHAM: David, how's Kyle feeling tonight?



HANCOCK: He's feeling good. He's feeling confident. I think, Mark Richards did a excellent job getting out the facts. He really nailed at home. The jury seem to - seem to take some issues with the behavior of Binger today. And I think Mark just kind of came in and he cleaned it right up with the facts, the truth and the facts. I mean, that boy defended himself and there isn't question about--



INGRAHAM: You're getting a lot of text messages there, Dave. Dave, you are getting a lot of text messages there. You got to turn those off next time. Come on, my friend. This is your first - this is when you know it's live TV. I would make you redo that or that now.



Now, look, you're a man that a lot of people want to talk to. We're going to be following this. We expect the jury to come back, I hope soon. I think this is a pretty obvious case. So, David, thank you for being with us. And we really appreciate your time.



And joining me now Dinesh D'Souza, host of the Dinesh D'Souza podcast; and Mollie Hemingway, Fox News contributor, author of 'Rigged'.



Dinesh, the left wanted this to be a racial case. They were desperate for to be a racial case. Your reaction thus far.



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR & FILMMAKER: It's been so startling to compare the videos and also the facts as presented in the trial with the leftist media narrative leading up to the trial. For example, even small things that came out in the trial. At one point, Kyle Rittenhouse blurted out that his dad lives in Kenosha. And it turns out he has other relatives in Kenosha as well.



And right away, I thought, wow, I had been reading for months and months that this guy crossed state lines. He was a chaos tourist, he was coming to Kenosha, he had no business whatsoever in Kenosha. Well, he has family in Kenosha. So one after the other, he's a white supremacist, he was chasing after those guys. They weren't chasing after him. Evidently, a lot of people were even under the impression that his victims were black. So you had this elaborately constructed narrative.



And if I'm someone reading the New York Times or just watching CNN, I would take in these lies. You can't even blame people for, sort of, completely being on the wrong track, because they're fed misinformation on top of misinformation. And it's only if you watch the trial, and you watch the videos that you go, wow, that's not true. That's not true. So the whole narrative begins to fall apart.



And yet, I predict that none of these people who've been peddling these lies for months, almost a year now, are going to do any corrections. They're not going to have any repentance.



INGRAHAM: They never do, they never do.



D'SOUZA: They are just going to keep lying.



INGRAHAM: Let's get Mollie in. Mollie, the prosecution, they also argue that Rittenhouse had just no right to defend himself. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAMES KRAUS, KENOSHA COUNTY ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY: When you get a couple of scrapes, everybody takes the beating sometimes, right? Sometimes you get in a scuffle, and maybe you do get hurt a little bit. That doesn't mean you get to start plugging people with your full metal jacket AR-15 rounds.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mollie, reaction to that.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: It just is a sign of how incompetent this prosecution was. They were describing getting your - getting beat up with a skateboard, having guns pointed at you, being chased as just a tussle that everybody should expect, or this idea that if you take steps to protect yourself that you lose the right to self defense. None of this makes any sense. And it really was shocking to see the prosecution make a case out of a set of facts that doesn't exist in the real world.



It is, as Dinesh was saying, as if they took some of the media claims that were made and treated them as if they were real when they weren't. We were told that this 17-year-old cross state lines trafficking a weapon in order to be in a place that he had no business being in to engage in vigilante justice. It turns out he didn't traffic a weapon across state lines, which is why that charge was dropped today. That his family is in Kenosha and that he was asked to help protect some of the property that was being assaulted by the violent rioters who were engaged in such acts of destruction during that time.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, they wanted to burn. Democrats want this stuff to burn. They - that is like a badge of honor. Another city block burns, fantastic. I mean, that's got to be what they're thinking at this point. But we have Congresswoman Karen Bass, who thinks that Kyle isn't the only Rittenhouse who should be on trial. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. KAREN BASS (D-CA): Here you have a 17-year-old boy who was driven by his mother across state lines with an automatic weapon. Frankly, she should have been detained for child endangerment to go to a protest where he says he's going to help the police? I mean, it was ridiculous.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I don't recall Karen Bass, Dinesh, saying all those mothers who let their teenagers go out and smash things last summer, that they should be held responsible for any of that property damage. I must have missed her comments on that.



Well, I mean, this is the key point. I think the reason for the false narratives is essentially that the left is protecting Antifa. I mean, these guys that came up and confronted Rittenhouse and attacked Rittenhouse are complete psychos. And they're the ones who pick the fight. Rittenhouse didn't go up to them. They chased him and they chased him down.



So I think what's happening here is that a lot of the reason for demonizing Rittenhouse, well, part of it is that he's white, part of it is that he is lower middle class. So he's an easy target. But a lot of it is that - is an attempt to cover up for the crimes of Antifa, the crimes that went on at the BLM rights.



And you could see the prosecutor in a sense blowing his own case by saying things, well, I mean, all they were doing is burning things, all they were doing is beating people up, all they were doing - and so you got the - you get the window into the left's mentality that if they do it, it's completely ok. But if Kyle Rittenhouse does it, 'Oh, this guy's got to be locked up for life'.



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, Mollie, great to see you both tonight.



And up next my 'Angle'. It's usually at the top of the show. We moved it down, because of all the news today. What Biden's cabinet - the makeup of his cabinet, what does it really tell us about where this administration is right now, given all the issues we face. My 'Angle' will lay it out in moments. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: A team of incompetence. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a defining moment in the chaos that is this presidency.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The reputation of the United States has created.



BOB WOODWARD, ASSOCIATE EDITOR, THE WASHINGTON POST: I've never seen an instance when the President is so detached from the reality of what's going on.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): It's a slow motion disaster machine.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, they worked overtime to brand the Trump White House as out of control from day one. Time Magazine, "Inside Donald Trump's White House chaos". The Guardian, "Chaos in the White House: There's never been anything like this'".



Yet, when the media cried chaos, what they really were expressing was fear. Now, why fear? They knew Trump was going to do what he promised to do during the campaign. In other words, take the country in a new populist direction. In other words, a gut punch to the old establishment in both parties.



Unlike so many others, Trump would just - wasn't willing to play the old game of media patty cake in exchange for more favorable coverage from them. So they set the stage for the completely bogus Russia collusion investigation; the targeting of Michael Flynn; the phony claims of racism; the shim impeachment proceedings and much, much more.



And because of that wildly bias reporting, most of what Americans saw during the Trump years was a swirl of controversy. Yet now, look at where we are. America is truly in danger under a president who is physically and mentally deteriorating before our eyes. And real chaos, and I mean real, is unfolding.



Food and fuel prices are devouring family budgets; schools are under siege by radical anti-American forces. Inflation spinning ever higher and Democrats just recklessly try to spend and borrow even more money in order to grow the government. All of which means, you'll have to get used to a lower standard of living.



Now, chaos is inevitable when you assemble a team of incompetence. People chosen not because of the most experience for the job, but because they check the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion box.



Even CNN had to admit what we warned about last spring, Kamala Harris is floundering writing, "Harris is struggling with a rocky relationship with some parts of the White House, while longtime supporters feel abandoned and see no coherent public sense of what she's done or been trying to do as vice president. Defenders and people who care for Harris are getting frantic".



Then there was Jen Psaki's Sunday night desperate tweet, defending Harris as a "Vital partner" and "Bold leader", which of course only made matters worse. Literally, there is no human being on Earth right now who's thinking, 'Thank God, Kamala is there working with Biden, because she's a bold leader'.



Now, they've had to do similar propping up of diversity cabinet pick Pete Buttigieg, who took two months off during a crisis. He's such a lightweight, the administration had to pull in former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the spending of their phony infrastructure bill. Because when I think of New Orleans, I think of smart budget priorities.



And then Low Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who needs to buy a vowel on gas prices.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, ENERGY SECRETARY: The President is all over this. The President is looking at the limited tools that he has. I have nothing to announce on this. But no, he is looking and evaluating all of his options, limited though they may be in the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, are they looking into the oatmeal ballroom? He's looking into. What is he looking into? Go to the gas pump. You don't have to look into it. It's 4.75 a gallon in D.C. It's morning competent after another. Blinken at the State Department looks like a fawn in a spotlight, who lost his mother.



And let's not forget John Kerry, who's now in a position of outsized authority, ready, willing and able to give China whatever it wants for vague assurances on climate goals. Then General Mark Milley; Secretary of Defense Austin, they're still bumbling about looking for extremists in our own ranks. That's our biggest threat. Still no accountability for 13 dead Americans, or the 120,000 unvetted Afghans who are flooding our communities as a result of the half (inaudible) withdrawal they did from Afghanistan.



And we don't need to remind you of the infuriating performance of Secretary Mayorkas at Homeland Security, who just has no intention of stopping the flow of illegal swarming our border. An overrun border, remember, is the Biden administration's policy.



Well, Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, she's now just making stuff up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANET YELLEN, TREASURY SECRETARY: The pandemic has been calling the shots for the economy and for inflation. I think it's important to realize that the cause of this inflation is the pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Is this her way of admitting that inflation won't be temporary? Because the virus isn't going anywhere anytime soon clearly.



And one of the dimmest evolves in a drawer of low wattage intellects is Biden's chief economic adviser Brian Deese.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIAN DEESE, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR: We know that the more that people feel comfortable getting out into the economy, go into movies rather than buying a television at home, working in the workplace, the more we can return a sense of normalcy to our economy. Getting those shots out for five to 11- year olds is going to provide a lot of comfort to American families. We're making a lot of progress on that front.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait, wait, wait. Is he not aware of the fact that red state America, Florida, Idaho, Tennessee, has pretty much been back to normal for most of the past year when zero, five to 11-year olds were vaccinated.



Frankly, the only part of Biden's administration that seems to be making an effort is the comm shop. Every day they're out trying to sell sand in the desert.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PSAKI: We look at most of these data points through the prism of COVID. And we know that we were in this place we are in now, because of COVID, because of the impact of the pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, you might not be able to buy many Christmas gifts this year. But Biden just signed into law a new government slush fund for Democrats to direct toward their friends and cronies.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This law was supported by business groups, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, organized labor, who understands this about jobs.



Special thanks to the AFL CIO, the United Auto Workers, electrical workers, the IBEW the iron workers, it goes on. Who did I leave out?



Pardon me. And my wife is a member of the Union, the NEA, I'm going to get in trouble.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But the real question is, what does corn pop think? The internal chaos might not be reported on much, but the voters know what's happening. The havoc the Biden administration has caused in 10 short months is astounding. But he had a lot of help from the most incompetent White House team in history. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now is Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Senator, the Biden administration has created real chaos. He had, of course, it was Trump that they claimed was the master of all government chaos of all time.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Yes. Laura, that's a pretty good catalog you just went through there. Biden has surrounded himself with a team of incompetents, but they're also ideological and arrogant as well, which is a toxic combination for the American people.



I think it's important to remember that what the American people are seeing right now is not an unintended consequence or an accident. It's the specific design of Joe Biden and the far left' policy. They want you to pay $4 or $5 a gallon for gas because they want you out of your pickup truck or your SUV. They want you to ride in a small, compact electric vehicle, or a bicycle or a scooter or whatever it is that Pete Buttigieg takes to work this week. They want the border to be open. They think borders are racists and xenophobic and nativist. They want this country flooded with illegal migrants to help drive down the costs of working class wages and reward their business supporters with more cheap labor. None of these things are unintended consequences or accidents. They are the intended results of incompetent ideologues in this White House.



INGRAHAM: This isn't selling very well among the American people, Senator. This new "Washington Post"-ABC News poll shows Biden's approval has hit another new low of 41 percent, 45 percent of independents strongly disapprove of his performance. Among suburbanites it's 48 percent. That is a devastating fact. That not even the worst, though. The poll also found if elections were held today, the GOP would have a whopping 10-point advantage in that generic ballot among registered voters. Senator, if these numbers hold up, and that's obviously a big if, this is a wipeout that we haven't seen in, I don't know, 40 years in politics in the midterms?



COTTON: Yes. And Laura, you didn't even get to Kamala Harris's approval ratings which are even lower than Joe Biden's or the Democratic Party's. Yes, the American people in places like Virginia and New Jersey and Long Island and Minneapolis and Seattle sent a very clear message two weeks ago -- stop. Stop the madness, stop the reckless spending, stop the open borders, stop coddling criminals, stop with all of the inflation. The Democratic Party clearly didn't get that message.



So if they go on headlong rushing towards this $4 trillion spending bill, they don't close the borders, if prices continue to rise. If Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin and the Ayatollah continue to see Joe Biden wearing a "kick me" sign, then it's going to be a massive repudiation for the Democrats next November.



INGRAHAM: Senator, tonight was the big virtual meeting between Biden and Xi. And Biden didn't mention COVID once. Forget that whole origins things, nothing solved there. But there was something that Xi said that had us going back into the vault.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Let's get something straight. We know each other well. We're not old friends.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He still does not consider him an old friend. So that remains consistent.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Though it's not as good as a face-to-face meeting, I am very happy to see my old friend.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, are they friends or not? This isn't the dating game here, but something strange is happening, Senator.



COTTON: The president knows that China and the Chinese Communist Party are massively unpopular in the United States, not just for unleashing this plague on the world, but for decades of stealing our jobs and our factories, stealing our intellectual property, riddling our companies and our universities with their own spies. So he doesn't want to be associated with Xi Jinping.



But let's remember what he said on the campaign. He said that China was not a competitor of ours. And he said going back to the Obama administration and his time in Congress that it would make America safer and more prosperous if we welcome China into the civilized world, if we gave them permanent most favored nation status, if we welcome them into the World Trade Organization.



Joe Biden wasn't just a bystander for those things, he was a champion for them. And look what it's gotten us now, millions of lost jobs, communities hollowed out, and we've helped create one of the strongest nations in the world that is now a competitor of ours. And that's the direct result of failed policies going back 30 years that Joe Biden championed.



INGRAHAM: Now we are go to give Xi Jinping a big P.R. propaganda victory in the Olympics. So we're rewarded him and the COVID origins with the Olympic. That's a great thing. Thank you, Senator, great to see you tonight, as always.



And why does "Yellowstone," the show "Yellowstone," have more viewers than Adele, and the real reason Kamala Harris is being sidelined by the White House. "Seen and Unseen" with Raymond Arroyo is next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, author of the "The Spider Who Save Christmas," Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, in that big CNN piece over the weekend, Kamala Harris's allies are complaining that she's been sidelined by the White House unfairly.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Biden's spokesman, Jen Psaki, disputed all of that, claiming the V.P. is a valued member of the team, Laura. But the start of today's infrastructure signing ceremony told a very different tale.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please welcome Heather Kurtenbach.



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In a moment.



(LAUGHTER)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Me first. She didn't even get an introduction, Laura. Kamala later had to elbow her way to the front of the lawmakers to get in the photos. But look, it's no mystery why Kamala Harris has been cast aside. Her poll numbers are 10 points below her boss's, and she was probably hired so he could have job security. But that CNN piece claimed she was a victim of sexism and racism.



INGRAHAM: Oh, please.



ARROYO: But all you have to do is watch her performance, Laura, last week in France to know why she was sidelined. This could be titled "Build back bluster." See if you can follow any of this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We must together work together to see where we are, where w are headed, where we are going and our vision for where we should be, but also see it as a moment, yes, to together address the challenges and to work on the opportunities that are presented by this moment.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What else are you going to do to fix this problem with inflation?



HARRIS: Thank you. Well, let's start with this. Prices have gone up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: In that hang time, Laura, interest rates went up. My word, could she take any more time?



INGRAHAM: Remember when they used to ridicule Dan Quayle, OK?



ARROYO: Right.



INGRAHAM: They just hammered him morning, noon, and night. This takes my breath away. Maybe she's been hanging around Biden too long. But remember, Raymond, "The New York Times" said it was one of the worst campaigns they had ever seen, basically, presidential campaigns, so not surprising. But maybe Kamala has been just hanging out with Biden for too long. This is from today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A couple of my friends are going to be coming out here, I'm told, cabinet members. But here we go. Where is everybody? Jill?



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: Jill's here. The attorney general. We got, oh, everybody is here, all right.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, they are worried about high speed Internet. I'm worried about slow speed presidents and vice presidents.



While that may be the least watched show on T.V., but do you know what the most watched is? "Yellowstone," 14.7 million people watched the premier of that Kevin Costner show. It's sort of a King Lear set in the west. It's "Bonanza" meets "Dallas." There is a reason people are in love with this, though, Laura. It is an antidote to the politics and all those woke storylines in so many shows today.



I was watching an episode of "You" where measles came up.



INGRAHAM: When did I mention measles?



ARROYO: I don't know. It was on "You".



INGRAHAM: What was on me? What are you talking about? Is Raymond even hearing what I'm saying? I never had the measles.



ARROYO: The vaccine episode was on "You".



INGRAHAM: We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke? I don't know what you're talking about.



ARROYO: I know. It was on "You". It was on "You".



INGRAHAM: Raymond, I have never head measles. What are you talking about? It's stupid?



ARROYO: It was an episode of a show, Laura.



INGRAHAM: What's it called?



ARROYO: "You," "You". It's called "You".



INGRAHAM: I have never done a show on measles. I just completely give up. We've got to get out of here. I give up.



ARROYO: It's a show called "You" on Netflix.



INGRAHAM: There's a show called "Laura Ingraham" on Netflix? What are you talking about?



ARROYO: Never mind. I'm moving on to Adele. I can't explain this to you.



INGRAHAM: What is he talking about?



ARROYO: The pop singer had an Oprah produced special on CBS last night. It drew about 9 million viewers. The NFL had 19 million. Again, I'm not sure America wanted to see a singer wailing to her invited group of elite friends in L.A., especially one produced by Oprah who released her own singalong online. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, Oprah did this Montecito Harry and Meghan set piece interview with Adele. I think that put off viewers as well. People couldn't relate to that elite group, all these stars assembled. And then that set up, that's kryptonite to viewers.



INGRAHAM: It's like, Raymond, sometimes when you go to mass and it's a Latin mass and you don't quite know the Latin, and you kind of mumble. It's the thought that counts, Raymond, thank you.



ARROYO: Poor comparison, Ingraham.



INGRAHAM: Yes, all right, fine.



FOX's own Lisa Boothe just wrote a piece about why she has chosen not to get the vaccine. She is here in moments to explain.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The Austrian government just ordered a nationwide lockdown of the unvaxxed only. Starting tonight, millions of Austrians 12 and older will be barred from leaving their homes except for essential activities, which of course includes getting vaccinated. Isn't this exactly what the Democrats would do here if they could?



Joining me now is Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale School of Medicine and epidemiologist, and Lisa Boothe, FOX News contributor, host of "The Truth with Lisa Boothe." Lisa, you just wrote a piece in "Newsweek" about your choice not to get vaccinated. Explain why.



LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: So it was just a risk-benefit analysis. I am 36. I have no underlying health conditions. I'm not obese. So I have a 99.97 percent chance of survival. So why would I get a vaccine that I do not need for a virus that is not a threat to my life but doesn't stop transmission. We know now, people are finally admitting that the vaccine doesn't stop transmission. So even vaccinated I can still get and spread COVID. And it has an expiration date, right. Any protection you'd be granted wanes after a short period of time.



So it just didn't make sense to me. But we've been told these two big lies about the vaccine. The first is that everyone needs to get it, which doesn't make sense because there is more than thousandfold difference between mortality between the old and the young. And the second is that it stops transmission. But that's not the case. And we have seen that in recent studies as well as just anecdotally, seeing all these high-profile people who are fully vaccinated get COVID.



INGRAHAM: NBC has been doing some interesting reporting on all of this, and one doctor on NBC, Dr. Risch, claims that, well, I guess you need to hurry up and get a lot done before the holidays. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ERIC FEIGL-DING, EPIDEMIOLOGIST: I think Europe is a bell weather of what is to come. Super spreading events always happen after Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. So please, take as many medications as you can, and please get your third shot.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, they are never as happy as when families are staying separated. They were thrilled last year. They loved us all being separated and not traveling. Is there a real need for, quote, everyone to get these boosters?



DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: No. The arguments for boosters are the same as the original arguments for vaccination, which is, if somebody is high risk, then there is a discussion as to whether it is a risk or benefit to do the boosters. That's it. There is no benefit for low risk people, as Lisa Boothe just said.



INGRAHAM: Lisa, have you have been subjected to the shaming of friends, maybe even family, people that run into you, especially after your piece came out? And how are you dealing with that?



BOOTHE: I have. It's fine. But it's fine, because I believe I will be on the right side of history. And I am standing up for what is right, so I'm fine with societal scorn. I'm fine with people shunning me because I know what I'm saying is right.



And we're seeing, you look at what is going on in Austria, but there's things happening here in the United States. We have people being fired, denied jobs for a vaccine they do not want or need. Maybe they have natural immunity. Maybe they are young and healthy. We have people being denied medical care, denied kidney transplants. In New York City if you're not vaccinated, you can't dine, you can't go to a restaurant. This is happening here in the United States. And we've seen this mass psychosis take over the country, and we've seen politicians and public health officials leverage that fear to reshape the government, to reshape the power dynamics in the country and to turn this nation into something that looks more like an authoritarian regime rather than the constitutional republic that we love. So I think it is important right now to stand up for what is right, to try to push common sense and force people to think about this a little bit.



INGRAHAM: There's a lot of things we could all do to be healthier, all of us. Get in shape, try to cut back the bad habits, maybe lose some weight. We all can gain weight over the holidays, and so forth. But Dr. Risch, all of that is kind of discarded. The comorbidities that get people into real trouble are not really discussed very often.



RISCH: No. It's mostly obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease. Everybody should be taking vitamin d. Vitamin d is extremely safe. People generally are low and get even lower during the fall and winter months. So everybody should be taking vitamin d as a matter of course.



INGRAHAM: Absolutely, vitamin d, take you zinc if you can, if you can tolerate it. Dr. Risch and Lisa, great to see you.



And something you might not have seen from today's Rittenhouse trial. The Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Just how embarrassing was lead prosecutor Thomas Binger today? This is a key slide in his closing argument.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But let's assume for a minute, yes, Joseph Rosenbaum is chasing after the defendant because he wants to do some physical harm to him. He's an unarmed man. This is a bar fight. This is a fist fight. What you don't do is you don't bring a gun to a fistfight.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: "Road House" deserves a lot better.



Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.