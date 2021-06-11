‘Ingraham Angle’ on border, Biden’s relationship with Europe

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is the "Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight.



Congressman Byron Donalds, a black Republican was denied entry into the Congressional Black Caucus, if you can believe it. He's here with us in moments to respond. Also, with the Biden administration shirking its responsibility at the border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is stepping in. He has an announcement for us a little later on. But first, Biden sabotages America. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".



During the 2020 campaign, anytime Biden was pressed on how he'd deal with the growing threat from China, he'd respond with the same, "We are the world" refrain.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In restoring America's leadership on the world stage, I promise you, I will repair our alliances.



We need someone to take office this time around, who on day one can stand on the world stage, command the respect of world leaders.



We should be rallying our friends to take on China's abusive practices around the world.



INGRAHAM: Now, working with our friends, are we? Well, at the same time, the media, of course, relentlessly portrayed President Trump as a bull in a China shop who was hated by every world leader. And they sold Biden as Mr. Foreign Policy, kind of a diplomatic superhero of sorts, able to heal the world and get nations like Germany and France to work with us on all the big issues.



But now about six months into the Biden administration, we see that once again, this was another Biden bait and switch. Come on, Biden can't even get Canada to open our border to the north, and he's going to take on all of the EU?



Now time and again, we see that Biden sabotages rather than advances America's interests, on issues ranging from our energy needs to the China threat, he either projects abject weakness, or he pushes policies that hurt American families, our economy, and national security.



Now, Trump saw things as they really were. He understood that world leaders, much like CEOs are generally going to act in their own interest, unless, of course, they have to cut deals for their own survival. So America First wasn't just a slogan for Trump, it was the cornerstone of every major domestic and foreign policy decision, and international affairs protecting our interests on issues like trade and border security, required our having leverage against reluctant allies and aggressive adversaries.



Now, remember the media and globalists freak out when Trump attended his first big NATO summit? Oh, I do. They were in rage that he refused to play by the old establishment game of papering over all the differences with niceties. Well, instead he used the occasion to put our friends on notice that America wouldn't be the sap anymore who picked up the check forever. It was time that member nations started living up to their obligations.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES: NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States.



INGRAHAM: Of course, in the media's eyes, an American president should never ask our allies to pay up. It's so (ph) gosh and threatening.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was an epic foreign policy fail. It was an easy lay- up missed by the United States.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It seems like the phrase leader of the free world might be obsolete.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are not getting along with any of their European allies.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is really striking the degree of hostility that Donald Trump events is against NATO.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: NATO is not like a golf club. There are no dues, there are no green fees.



INGRAHAM: I forgot that gem. Well, and these people are still upset about it. This was just a few hours ago.



YAMICHE ALCINDOR, PBS NEWSHOUR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: I covered the NATO and the G7 when President Trump was there. And I said, well, what does a normal summit look like? And they said, well, first, it doesn't look anything like what you've experienced. They are the impulses of President Trump, former President Trump, the elbowing of leaders, the calling into question that what should be done in these organizations, whether or not they should even exist.



So European leaders were frankly scared, a lot of them were traumatized (ph) by President Trump, who was just openly hostile and was so mean in some ways to our European allies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So mean to our allies. That's Yamiche putting your tax dollars to work by the way. You see folks at NPR and the Washington Post are never as happy as when American president shrink on the world stage. And the global elites love it when American leaders apologize.



Heck, President Obama's Nobel Prize was the equivalent of, I don't know, a participation trophy in global affairs. It was embarrassing, both for the Nobel Committee and President Obama. But I wouldn't be at all surprised if all Joe got one before the term is out at this rate. It all depends on how much he gravels and caves on the world stage over the next four years. So we'll have to wait and see.



Now, but seriously Biden sabotage, it reaches every part of the American landscape. In just months, we went from energy independence to energy depressed. Trump understood, though, that America was stronger and more powerful when we're less reliant on other countries for energy, and when American families are more prosperous.



On the other hand, Democrats love high energy prices, and they've always wanted us to pay the same exorbitant prices at the pump that the Europeans pay. Why, why do they want this? Because they want us to travel less and use less energy. They kind of prefer us all to be crammed into cities living in little apartments like many European families do.



The climate change fanatics that Biden stocked his administration with absolutely detest even the memory of $2 a gallon gasoline, especially when it's pumped into, I don't know, a Ford 150 F 150, blasting country music with that really offensive thing called an American flag bumper sticker. That sends them over the edge.



Now, somehow old Joe thinks Americans won't blame him that their cost of living is going up as long as he is not rude to the Europeans, and as long as he just spouts meaningless cliches.



BIDEN: Let me make it clear that United States is back and democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Can't even get the micing right there. Now, if America was really back as he said, we wouldn't see China brazenly signaling it's about to take Taiwan. We wouldn't see a flood of humanity crossing our southern border. We certainly wouldn't be seeing opioid use skyrocketing, we wouldn't be seeing violent crime spiking. And we wouldn't see a secretary of state so neutered on foreign policy, that he fumbled the embarrassing question on how the Biden team wasn't able to stop Germany's mega energy deal with Russia in that Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It totally undercuts America's natural gas industry.



The truth is, Biden has bent over backwards for Germany and the EU and has gotten virtually nothing for it. Zero. Other countries, even our friends, simply don't share many of our values. We have to understand this. So we can work with them on occasion. And we have some things in common. But on big issues, we have very little in common. Things like gun rights, even free speech, military spending, and especially on the need to ban together to keep China in check.



EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE: It's counterproductive, because it will push China to increase its regional strategy. It will push China to precisely diminish its cooperation on the different agenda. And I think this is detrimental to all of us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Heck, the French would (ph) sell the loof to China for the right price. The truth is, Europe is perfectly content to play America off China and China off America. They'll make a lot of demands but give us almost nothing back. They'll freeride off our vaccine generosity as they hoard their own PPE like they did early on in the pandemic.



You know, it's bad though, for Biden, when the press is starting to write all these preemptive stories to manage people's expectations on how this whole trip will go. Here's how Axios framed it.



They wrote, "It's also not clear to what extent Biden's top geopolitical priority countering China will be on the agenda." What? Biden's whole campaign rested on the notion that he would persuade allies to support him on China. And he's going to Brussels for a NATO Summit, and it's not clear whether countering China is even on the agenda? How is that even possible? It's like Kamala not going to the border. How is that possible?



But well, how is Biden's issue not really possible when Dr. Jill Biden insisted that her husband had been cramming nonstop for her - his first big trip?



JILL BIDEN, FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: I think he's so well prepared. I mean, he's been studying for weeks, working up to today. Of course, he knows most of the leaders that will be here. And Joe loves foreign policy. I think that we're bringing love from America. I think that this is a global conference and we're trying to bring unity across the globe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Unity. Well, that jacket Jill wore is something my 16-year-old might get at Target. But I don't think it's going to impress the Chinese somehow. You know what Xi Jinping and the CCP do love, though, power and domination.



If Trump had won the election, he would have had enormous economic leverage against the EU, and he wouldn't have been afraid to use it. Biden, however, will not. Let's never forget that Biden and the Democrats essentially agree with the European elites who think that American history is corrupt, and its present marred by fat, evil racist.



Going forward, Republicans should make it very clear, that any grand deals Biden makes with Europe over the next few years will be undone immediately when they get back into power, whether it's the minimum global tax rates or climate change, vaccine passports, global surveillance, all of that will be undone.



Their ideal world is one where the U.S. is kind of like Gulliver, tied down by the Lilliputians, where the WTO and other international bureaucracies have the power, and American citizens just work a lot and take orders.



Are the Europeans going to finally agree to fulfill their promises on defense spending? Of course, not? Are they going to give us genuine practical efforts on the China problem, or just more empty words? Well, I think we already know the answer on that.



When the trip is over, will Americans be safer? Will our country be stronger? No, and no. It's just a political show. It's designed to make you think that Biden is looking out for our interests, but we will have to wait three more years to elect someone who will once again put America first. And that's the "Angle".



Joining me now is South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Senator, good to see you tonight. The only thing that Biden seems to be able to rally the world around is, at this point, just undermining America in talking about how we're all systemically racist.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Yes. I mean, yes, let's just be honest, the bad guys were - are afraid of Trump, who's afraid of Biden? I mean, the Europeans are talking about doing a trade deal with China as China dismantles Hong Kong's democracy and is engaging in genocide against the Uyghurs. So this just blows my mind.



They're talking about going back into the Iranian nuclear deal, even though Iran hasn't changed its behavior at all. I can tell you one thing. The Israelis miss a strong of American president. The Mexican president blamed Biden for the spike in illegal immigration. We've had 160 percent increase in our illegal immigration in the last six months, because Biden doesn't know what he is doing on the border.



INGRAHAM: Well, here are the big issues that Biden thinks he can rally Europe around. Watch.



BIDEN: 80 years ago, Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin Roosevelt signed an agreement, today we build on that commitment with a revitalized Atlantic Charter speaking directly to the key challenges of this century, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, global health and climate change.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: He talked about an international rules-based order, quite different from what Winston Churchill was talking about all those years ago, Senator.



GRAHAM: Well, let me give you two examples. We've had two cyberattacks on our economy coming from Russian territory, by Russian organizations, I think, are given a pass by the Russian government. They're probably working together to be honest with you. And you've had growing evidence that the Coronavirus came out of a lab in China, not nature. And is Biden asking the Europeans to do anything to push back against Russian cyber terrorism, is he even talking about what should we do to rein China in? No. This is just all fluff and happy talk. I miss Trump.



INGRAHAM: Well, Senator, you argue in a new op ed that "Early and near- total dismissal of the lab league theory played a prominent role in Trump's defeat in 2020 in the presidential race". Explain.



GRAHAM: Well, OK. In February 2020, 27 American scientists wrote an op ed saying that anybody who suggested the lab - the Coronavirus came out of the Chinese lab is a right-wing nut. Then later on five other scientists said the same thing. Why is that important? If, in fact, the coronavirus came out of the Chinese lab, like a lot of people suspected, people in America would be outraged and want somebody to take it to China. That would have been the biggest issue in the entire campaign who can make China pay for infecting the world.



Secondly, by shutting down this legitimate question about where the coronavirus came from? They reinforced the idea that Trump was a nut. So, the scientist who signed that letter in February 2020, I got a question for them. What evidence did you have to make you feel so strong, there was no other alternative than it coming from nature? Was this a political document or a scientific document to Dr. Fauci?



I'm not challenging science. I'm questioning the motive of the scientist who definitively said in February 2020, a lab leak was a right-wing conspiracy idea. Well, why did they say that yet? They're tied to the Wuhan lab. They have a self-interest to shut down that inquiry. I think it changed the 2020 election. I really do.



INGRAHAM: Well, it obviously did. I mean, I don't say it's obvious, but it 100 percent did, as did the dismissal of all these early treatments and just blowing them off saying, "Oh, they don't work". It turns out now, of course, this big study about hydroxychloroquine just published. 200 percent increase in survival, if it's used with zinc and azithromycin.



And so all these people's lives could have been saved, but Anthony Fauci and the medical cartel, as we call them, dismissed it and trashed the motives of President Trump and any of us who interviewed the top experts who said it worked. Outrageous. People died because of it.



(CROSSTALK)



GRAHAM: Not only did people die, but anybody who suggested it may have come from the lab in China and competence in the lab in China infected the entire world, they were written off as a right wing. Tom Cotton, President Trump was vilified. I've got a letter going to Dr. Fauci from myself and Senator Paul, asking him about the op ed piece of the two scientists who believe that the sequencing of the Coronavirus proves almost positively that it came from a manmade laboratory experiment, not from nature.



So how could they know so certain in 2020 February that the lab league theory was a bunch of right-wing propaganda when it seems to be more likely than not today?



INGRAHAM: Do you think Anthony Fauci has the confidence of the American people and should be sitting in this position getting $400,000 a year given everything we know, not just on that issue, but all these other medical issues? Senator, do you really think he should be in that position today?



GRAHAM: No, I smell a rat. This letter written by the scientist, I think, was designed to stop an inquiry, because their ass was in a sling. They actually had a relationship with the Wuhan lab. And if it had been a lab leak, Trump would have been right. And oh my god, what would have happened if Trump was right about the source of the virus. This doesn't pass the smell test. I'm not a scientist, but I understand conflict of interest. And I am going to ask until the cows come home. How did you know for sure, in 2020, it came from nature? How did you exclude the lab leak theory? And why is it more prominent today than it was back then? What happened?



INGRAHAM: Senator, now - I think these emails came out. That's what happened and they knew they had to answer some questions, Senator.



GRAHAM: I think you are exactly right.



INGRAHAM: Yes. I said, Senator, that the emails for Fauci are what the blue dress was for Clinton. OK, taking you back to the old impeachment manager days. OK. It's good to see you tonight. Thank you for joining us.



All right. Congressman Byron Donalds, an African American republican is being denied entry into the Congressional Black Caucus. Now, what's worse? That was following up by an insulting interview on CNN. Congressman Donalds is here. He'll respond to both in moments.



INGRAHAM: Founded in 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus was envisioned as a biracial alliance of black lawmakers. So guess how many Black Republicans are in the group today? Zero. Now it's not for lack of trying.



For months, Congressman Byron Donalds has inquired about joining, but the CBC won't give him an answer. In fact, one CBC source tells BuzzFeed, the group is actively blocking Donalds' membership. But don't worry, there's a consolation prize, a patronizing interview with CNN's cheerful morning crew.



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN HOST: Do you think that you're defensive a person that said things like that might be in congruent with the mission of the CBC?



REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): First of all, whatever the President said in the past has nothing to do with this discussion at all. I think what you don't understand--



KEILAR: Well, you've defended him. You have defended him.



DONALDS: Please don't cut me off. I have not cut you off in this interview. Please do not do that to me. Thank you. As a black man in America, I'm allowed to have my own thoughts and who I choose to support, who I choose not to support.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Florida congressman Byron Donalds joins me now. Congressman, the CBCs actions are bad enough but then to have the media try to justify it by implying that you don't have the right to disagree with the prevailing wisdom, political wisdom of this Congressional Black Caucus. It's amazing.



REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): Completely amazing, but I'm not surprised. The media has been covering for the democrats for quite some time. And so when they try to bring up President Trump and the things that he has said, his justification, I found it to be outrageous. Because, Laura, last time I checked, I was born black, I've grown up black, I've made it, I've made it in America as a black man, I graduated college as a black man, I raised my sons as a black man, I came into the halls of Congress as a black man. So I don't know what Donald Trump or Joe Biden, or frankly anybody else has to do with the CBC and myself.



But like I said earlier, they asked me if I wanted to join, I was a member of the Congressional - of the Legislative Black Caucus when I was in Florida's legislature for four years. So I've been through this before. It was much more congenial in Florida, but I'm in Washington now. So we'll see how it goes from here.



INGRAHAM: You ever run into like Eleanor Holmes Norton, or any of the other members of the CBC and chitchat about this in the halls? You ever talk to each other?



DONALDS: Well, that's the funny thing, because I've talked to a lot of the members, whether we're on the floor, in the speaker's lobby, like just in passing, and it comes up and they say, "Hey, would you join a CBC?" And I said, yes. I was in the Legislative Black Caucus, and I was in the Florida Legislature. For me, Laura, it's about making sure that conservative ideals are actually being discussed in the room and at the table.



I know that a lot of members of the CBC will not agree with me, and I'm not going to agree with them. But it's about actually having the conversation that the left always says they want to have. I'm prepared to have it, I'm ready to sit down and discuss it. But apparently, they don't want to discuss it with me.



INGRAHAM: Well, do you think they're worried that if you enter these meetings, or were taking part in the meetings, that you might convince a few people to consider issues a little differently from a different point of view? Or they don't want anyone outside of their fold knowing what they discuss? I mean, it's got to be one of those two things. I mean, you don't seem to be a very threatening person. I think you're just - you kind of want your views heard, I imagine.



DONALDS: I really don't know. I got to put - leave that up to them. I think the thing that's really been kind of weird about this whole situation is that you had a member say something off the record to a reporter, and a reporter ran with it. To me, we're all members of Congress, we go on TV shows all the time, we debate each other in committees, and on the House floor. So I don't see why we can't have this conversation just in front of each other. And then we go from there and part our ways, if that's what the decision is.



But I don't think it's really about me convincing any of them, although I'm pretty smart. And I make a good argument. So I think that would probably happen. I think it's more a matter of they're accustomed to the way they do things into CBC. I don't know if I cause a problem for them or not. But it's really about all of black America, and all of America being exposed to all ideas and ideologies across the political spectrum, not just one.



INGRAHAM: Well, when you listen to comments from people like Maxine Waters, you may remember she was inciting violence during the summer riots. I mean, they don't really think that you're authentically black. I mean, your skin color is black. But to them, you are not authentic. And when you go online, you watch some of the speeches from some of the radicals - for them, you don't really count. And they use phrases like Uncle Tom and maybe not to your face, but, look, I work for Justice Thomas. That's what they did to him, they still do to him.



DONALDS: Yes. That part, frankly, it just sucks. I've never had anybody bring that to my face. I actually will respect somebody if they actually would say it to my face. But they don't, they prefer to say it on Twitter, or on Instagram, you get a lot of cute little memes and stuff like that, and I ignore those people.



When I have conversations with black Democrats, we actually just have a good conversation. So when this came up in the media, and it came up from left wing media, when it popped up it kind of surprised me. I was like, "Oh, wow, we're here already." But that's ok. Let's just go ahead and do - and take care of business right here and there.



When it comes to people on the radical left, especially when it comes to white liberals who try to make me seem like I'm not black enough for them, I tell them walk a mile in my shoes, talk to my mom who still lives in Brooklyn, New York, today.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, thank you for standing up. And thank you for just being a voice of reason. Everyone has failed to have a conversation across the party lines every now and then. Congressman, thank you.



And in their desperate attempt to cling the power, Democrats are once again turning to machine politics. And Illinois Democrats think they found a new voter base for their corrupt designs.



Prison inmates. Illinois lawmakers could soon take up legislation to restore voting rights to convicted criminals who are still serving jail time. Now of course, they obviously see inmates as a captive audience from which they can harvest ballots, vacuum up votes, you know how it goes. But that's not all.



Just days ago, Governor J.B. Pritzker gave Democrats another tool to ensure ill-gotten dominance, signing an explicitly partisan redistricting bill that heavily favors Democrats. Of course, it was also something old J.B. promised not to do. He promised not to do it while running for governor.



Joining me now is Jason Hill, Professor of Philosophy at DePaul University, author of the forthcoming book, "What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post Oppression." Jason, thanks for joining us. This is kind of nothing new under the sun in a way, because we've seen this type of machine politics, really this has gone back more than 100 years, but voting rights for inmates still behind bars? That's a whole new level of corruption.



JASON HILL, DEPAUL UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR: Well, Laura, it violates the Illinois Constitution, first of all, and the Illinois Constitution is premised on the idea that when you violate other people's rights, you evict yourself from ambit of certain rights. The right to vote is not a constitutional right.



But we know what is behind this move. That is, those in prison who are going to be granted the right to vote, will of course vote for the left, who is giving them this right, and on release, the left will have a coercive monopoly on that sort of demographic. So this is more than corrupt. This is just a well-thought-out strategy aimed at a particular demographic group in the prison population, and a violation of the Illinois Constitution.



INGRAHAM: Jason, don't you think for the left and the Democrats, they are looking at the Hispanic vote, and I think they are seeing that their previous calculations, that they were all going to be overwhelmingly Democrat, not necessarily working out for them. And so I think they have to -- they have to go back to the race, well, it's got to be racism 24/7, dangling the reparations issue as well. They have to stoke that kind of anger and resentment among various racial groups to solidify the black vote. I think they are frantic about what happened to the Hispanic vote for them may happen in pockets, at least, to the black vote.



HILL: Well, yes, we saw in Texas that the Hispanic predictions didn't really play out as people thought they would have played out, so they have to sort of play a divisive race war. And especially with the reparations movement, I really think that these people are out to launch a civil war in this country with the reparations movement, because since the 1964 Civil Rights Act which granted them equality before the law and the Affirmative Action programs that followed, the various contracts issued to minorities, that whole reparations movement, Laura, is moot. It is a nonissue.



INGRAHAM: It's a fraud. Jason, we have to go, but thank you, and happy birthday.



HILL: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: You share a birthday with one of my sons, so happy birthday to you. Great to see you.



HILL: Thank you, Laura. Great to see you, too.



INGRAHAM: Go eat some cake.



And fed up with the excusable inaction coming from the Biden White House, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking border measures into his own hand. The governor joins us from the border with a big announcement. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: For the first time in 21 years, border agents stopped more than 180,000 people illegally crossing our southern border. So far this fiscal year, about 930,000 migrants have been caught trying to enter the country, mostly in areas without a fence or border wall. This fact, and Biden's utter incompetence and inability or unwillingness to solve this crisis has my next guest, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, taking his matters into his own hands.



GOV. GREG ABBOTT, (R) TEXAS: I will announce next week the plan for the state of Texas to begin building the border wall in the state of Texas.



(APPLAUSE)



INGRAHAM: Governor Abbott joins me now from the Del Rio sector of our border where THE INGRAHAM ANGLE reported a few years ago. Governor, how will you get this wall built without the help of the federal government?



GOV. GREG ABBOTT, (R) TEXAS: Laura, Texas will build it ourselves. However, tonight is not the night to announce those details. Those details about building the wall will be made next week. We've been through the process, however, of analyzing what it will take, the steps that are needed, the legal processes that are required. We believe that we can do it in a multistep process.



INGRAHAM: Governor --



ABBOTT: To make a fine point on it, Laura, listen, we have to build a border. I've been down here talking to the people in the Rio Grande Valley, and the way they are being overrun is reprehensible. It's disastrous what the Biden administration has done.



President Trump had adequately secured our border. He had the remain in Mexico policy, he began building the border wall. And now suddenly all of that disappeared. And as you highlighted, it has led to a dramatic increase in the number of people coming across the border. But it's not just unaccompanied minors. It's people who are causing great damage and harm to the residents right here in Del Rio as well as up and down the entire border.



As a result, that why I announced tonight a multitude of actions that Texas is taking, including the fact that Texas passed a budget adding more than $1 billion for border security in the state, which is a good start. But Laura, also I announced that Texas is going to begin increasing arrests that are being to be made, arresting people coming across the border, arresting people for trespassing. And because I've declared it a disaster, that elevates the penalty, ensuring the people that we arrest were trespassing, they will be serving time in jail. We're going to take this very seriously. We're going to do everything possible to secure our border, including building a border wall.



INGRAHAM: Governor Abbott, at some point, I think we all have to ask ourselves as Americans, is this a willful refusal to do what we know works? Kamala Harris a couple days ago said there's no quick fix, it's a complex issue, go to the root problems, go to Central America, give them more money. But we actually know what works, but they refuse to do those things. Given that, do you believe this is purposeful on the part of the administration, allowing this many people to come into our country?



ABBOTT: I feel certain that it is willful, it is purposeful. It's wanton disregard for the border laws, for the immigration laws, for the border communities, for candidly anybody in the United States of America. The Biden administration has abandoned the border, any pretense of border security, any pretense of enforcing our immigration laws. They've laughed it off just the exact same way that the vice president laughed it off in our interview the other day.



And so it is a joke to the Biden administration, but we are not taking it as a joke in Texas. We are going to step up and respond the way we must respond to secure the sovereignty of our state, to prevent the invasion that's taken place in front of our very own eyes.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When are you going to the border, Vice President?



HARRIS: The administration has asked -- I'm not finished. I said I'm going to the border.



INGRAHAM: She gets very snippy there. She's had, what, 80 something days, and she hasn't visited -- she hasn't visited any part of the border, and she doesn't like being asked hard questions. She gets very uncomfortable, and she kind of blows it off and insinuates that the reporter has an agenda. By the way, I believe that was a Univision reporter.



ABBOTT: So they completely don't care about the border at all. And they try to brush it aside as much as they possibly can. They ignore it, and they haven't come here. They haven't talked to us, they don't want to do anything for us. They are fighting us every step of the way. In fact, the Biden administration is now suing me because of actions that I'm trying to take to better secure the state of Texas, to try to crack down on people coming across the border. So they are fighting against Texas's efforts to secure our own border.



INGRAHAM: Governor, thank you for stepping up, and the people of Texas are spending an enormous amount of their tax dollars to try to secure their state, but that money should ultimately come from the federal government in court, and I'm sure you're looking at all those avenues. But thank you for joining us tonight. We are going to be following this, obviously, as we always have.



ABBOTT: Thank you, Laura.



INGRAHAM: Specific bad actors are whipping up fear over another January 6th in a craven attempt to line their own pockets. We're going to expose one, and then speak to Matt Walsh and Chris Bedford next.



INGRAHAM: As the pandemic and January 6th have shown us, keeping Americans scared and compliant isn't just about accruing power. The fact is fear pays. Few people know that better than Michael Chertoff, former Bush 43 DHS secretary. Of course, he profits of domestic security industrial complex, if you want to call it that. He sits on the boards of giant defense firms and runs his own consulting company that specializes in security, particularly cybersecurity. So why should any of us be surprised when he pops up on MSNBC today stoking fears about domestic extremism on the web and another pending attack?



MICHAEL CHERTOFF, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: I think there is two cases, which is not just a look at the Capitol police, but at all the elements of government that led up to this, and to determine who instigated, who financed it, and what was available to the various elements of the law enforcement and intelligence community in advance that couldn't be used to prevent it or to mitigate it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How active do you think the threat to our democracy still is?



CHERTOFF: This is, in fact, a very serious challenge to our democracy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Matt Walsh, host of "The Matt Walsh Show," and Chris Bedford, senior editor at "The Federalist." Chris, I'm looking at the Chertoff website now just during the commercial break. Cybersecurity risk management, manage cyber risk and security, learn to assess systems from the mindset of an adversary, account for implementation risks and priorities threat prevention and detection.



He makes an enormous amount of money off the very thing he is warning against, and obviously inflating the risk post-January 6th. Unbelievable.



CHRIS BEDFORD, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": This is a whole industry that's been built. When I was just beginning as a young reporter at the end of the Bush administration, I was at a speech at a major conservative think tank where Michael Chertoff was there, then director, he was talking but a new technology he was unveiling that would allow TSA agents to scan Americans and get their naked image and put it in front of a TSA agent to see every single aspect of them and determine if they were an Al Qaeda agent.



At the end of that speech, the entire audience stood up and cheered and applauded. All that is to say that over the last 20 years this complex has been feeding and feeding and getting bigger and bigger. And who's been standing in the way of it? You have a lot of leaders of the GOP as well as a lot of leaders from the Democratic Party that are entirely in favor of this. The fear gets them votes. The fear makes people money. It means power here in Washington, D.C.



So you look at what's the difference between January 6th and the riots, the hundreds of riots we saw that actually killed dozens of people across this country. January 6th is a useful tool for that fear and that power, so he's going to make a lot of money on that.



INGRAHAM: Matt, when you look at his website, it just all of the security industrial complex that they make millions and millions of dollars off of the very thing he's commenting on in television, yet he doesn't reveal that when he appears. It's all like he's just an objective analyst, saying this is a real problem and we should do something about it. It's all President Trump's fault. He didn't say that, but that was implied in the questioning. Your reaction to this? I guess we shouldn't be surprised.



MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Not surprised, but obviously he's got his graft going, so he's got money to make off of it. The media does as well, stoking fear about this. My question just is, if this is a huge threat posed by these rightwing, quote-unquote, "insurrectionists," then why do you have to lie about it? We were told it was an armed insurrection. Now we find out, well, not really. We were told it was a deadly insurrection. The owner person that was killed was Ashli Babbitt who was killed by Capitol police officer.



So all of these lies, if this is a real threat, a real danger that we are under, it's kind of like a hate crime thing. we are told that all these hate crimes happen, although we always get the hate crime -- the hoax hate crimes. Why do you have to hoax it if this is a real epidemic? So that's my confusion.



INGRAHAM: They peddle fear, and the virus, there was a lot reasons for people to be worried about it. But there are a lot of reasons that people thought there could be decent treatments for the virus, too. But when you stoke the fear, other people on the other side can make a lot of money. You can't discount any of that.



And I've got to get to this shocking story, guys. "Human Events" has uncovered a deleted archive of tweets belonging to a military commander named Andrew Rhodes, commander of the 1-8 Infantry Fighting Eagles ran a private woke leftwing Twitter account under the name Dru. What's more, he reportedly said at a military function that if you're white, you're part of the problem. If you're a white male, you are part of the problem. Chris, why should Republicans keep voting for this woke defense industrial complex given how it's working against classic and traditional American values and just fairness?



BEDFORD: This is a major problem, because what the system seeks to do is divide us by race. And it's extremely successful in that. We've seen what it's done in our cities and our communities, to our police, to our politicians. And to have that level of distrust and division in our military is the opposite of what makes a cohesive fighting force and needs to be tackled now.



INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, thank you.



And what is the biggest threat facing America? Biden and his generals can't agree. The Last Bite explains.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates once said that Biden has been wrong on almost every national security issue over the last four decades. Joe's losing streak continues.



BIDEN: You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming.



GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN, JOINT CHIEFS: Climate change is a threat, but the president is looking at it at a much broader angle than I am. I'm looking at it from a strictly military standpoint, and from a strictly military standpoint, I am putting China and Russia up there.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It's not climate change, Joe.



That's all the time we have tonight. Don't forget, set your DVR for THE INGRAHAM ANGLE every night, 10:00 p.m. eastern. Remember, Freedom Matters, made in the USA. To go LauraIngraham.com for a great charity.



Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.

