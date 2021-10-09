'Ingraham Angle' on Biden spinning economic failure as 'progress'

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on October 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Raymond Arroyo in for Laura Ingraham and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.

The LA sheriff says he will not enforce his county's vaccine mandate in his offices as a matter of public safety. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is here to tell us why.

Plus, Hunter Biden starts selling his art for hundreds of thousands of dollars. What might Congress think of that? Devin Nunes has some answers.

And Dave Chappelle stands up to the mob, while Christopher Columbus is getting canceled by the Biden White House. Joe Piscopo is here for a very special can't miss "Friday Follies."

But first, "Biden's Freefall." If this week revealed anything, it is the catastrophic troubles the Biden Administration has caused for itself and the country. This iconic image here could be a metaphor for Biden's entire presidency - an executive stumbling and causing chaos with every step he takes. And it's not just when he's climbing staircases, though, a chairlift couldn't hurt at this stage.

The Biden policies, no matter how well intended, are leading to ruinous ends for the American people. His vaccine mandates, coupled with a bloated welfare state that he means to grow even more, are wiping out jobs. Today, everyone expected 500,000 new jobs for the month of September. Whoops.

STEVE LIESMAN, CNBC SENIOR ECONOMICS REPORTER: 194. Whoa, I see 194,000.

That is real low. September now coming in weaker than August, which was revised higher. And I think that's the big number. That's the big story here.

ARROYO: Yes. Well, Biden tried to spin the bad news this way.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The monthly totals bounce around, but if you take a look at the trend, its solid. But when you take a step back and look at what's happening, we're actually making real progress.

ARROYO: Now, if that's progress, I hate to see what failure looks like.

They're the worst job numbers of the year. We have a cargo crisis at our ports. There's a 10 day backup for ships in the dock at the Port of Los Angeles, because they can't find people to unload the cargo.

But at least women are thriving under Biden's economy, right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: August, we saw men going back to work seven to one the rate of women. And my gosh, in these last jobs numbers women actually lost

26,000 jobs in the market.

ARROYO: And education related jobs are being destroyed as well. "Business Insider" reports, not only did local government shed 144,000 jobs, but

17,000 jobs were lost in state government education, and 19,000 in private education.

Along with teachers, there have been reports in recent months of shortages for other jobs related to education. This is what Biden's vaccine mandates have wrought. At the same time, he ceded educational policy to the teachers' unions. And while they advance radical curricula and insist kids wear a mask, despite no scientific evidence, his Justice Department this week targeted concerned parents.

You see, the teachers unions and school boards don't like having their decisions questioned. So now the federal government is partnering with local law enforcement to police and punish mouthy parents, after all, they're not parents, they're maniacs. Just listen to the media.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST, "AM JOY": Conservatives' manufactured outrage over masks and history lessons, took our school boards hostage like a bunch of screaming maniacs.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is this really about people being upset about mask mandates or are there sort of underlying disruptive forces - white nationalists, anarchist.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The greatest number and the biggest concern that we have are the threats of violence, the coordinated efforts that we seem to see.

BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN ANCHOR AND SENIOR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Those videos that we see are incredibly scary.

ARROYO: Almost as scary as demonizing parents worried about their kids. By the way, "USA Today" rightly states, there is no proof that involved concerned parents are a dangerous threat to school boards, and yelling at bureaucrats, trying to teach your kid about sexual positions is hardly a hate crime.

It's now clear that parents, children and families have become real targets for this administration. And on Monday, Biden lifted a Trump era ban on clinics that refers patients to abortion or for abortions rather from receiving federal funding.

And buried in the Democrats' multitrillion dollar reconciliation bill is a clause that, "more than doubles the earned income tax credits marriage penalty for childless workers, giving eligible couples a compelling reason to avoid tying the knot. The proposed changes threaten to substantially increase the breadth and depth of marriage penalties for families with children as well."

Aren't strong families and marriages in the nation's interest? Not according to this bill. Biden used to stand for families and he was moderately pro-Life throughout much of his senatorial career. When you compare the Joe Biden of the past to the president today, he appears to have literally lost his way.

The staff seems to be running the show. They've even created a little off Broadway theater next door to the White House for the president's public events. I call it Mr. Biden's neighborhood, a cozy, safe space for him to make believe them. He doesn't even require a trolley to take him there, though the puppets are present and accounted for.

This is really designed to protect the president from those uncomfortable press questions. You see, in this setting, reporters become spectators in the dark, who are forced to watch these little stage shows from the orchestra. Unlike an East Room ceremony or an Oval Office spray, the press won't dare yell questions and disrupt the production before them.

And once the staff thinks they've seen enough, well, they just assure him out. It's like Aladdin on Broadway after a COVID scare. Everybody get out - go, go go, we're canceling everything.

Not that any of this has helped Biden. Once Americans hear him without filter, it does not instill confidence.

BIDEN: Also, we've got state leadership here. Lieutenant Governor Juliana is here - Stratton. And the Ohio-Pennsylvania - the Ohio-Pennsylvania - I'm from Pennsylvania. The Illinois president, Don Harmon. And Robert Riter - Reiter - R-E-I-T-E-R - Reiter - of the Chicago Federation of Labor. And, folks, that's how we beat COVID-19.

ARROYO: That's how we beat COVID-19. Glad to know. The W.H.O. is taking notes. The American people are not stupid. They see this confusion. They feel the prices at the pump and at the grocery store. They see Hunter Biden's gallery side grift, which we're going to get to shortly. They see the pitiful foreign policy blunders in Afghanistan and Europe, and it has taken a toll on Biden.

A new Quinnipiac Poll reveals 53 percent of Americans disapprove of his job performance - 53 percent. 60 percent of Independents now disapprove of them. If Biden continues on this ruinous path, he won't need a poll. He will need a net.

Joining me now is Steve Moore, Economist and Freedom Works Vice President; and small business owner, Daveed Meiron. He is - owns the New York Bagel Cafe in Los Angeles, and he's struggling to hire workers.

Steve, I want to start with you. What's driving these job numbers so low?

Biden claims it's the unvaccinated.

STEVE MOORE, ECONOMIST: I think the biggest problem right now, Raymond, with respect to the economy - and the small business folks will confirm this - is they just cannot get workers back on the job. You know, we're in a recovery right now. I mean, the economy is doing pretty well right now.

The biggest problem is that our small businesses can't get workers back on the job.

And then you wonder, well, why is that? Why are workers not coming back during a recovery? Usually you'd see a big increase. We lost almost 200,000 workers. 200,000 fewer workers this month in the labor force than last month, that's unprecedent.

And I think the answer to that, Raymond, is we are paying people so much money to get all these government benefits, whether it is food stamps, whether it is unemployment benefits, whether it's rental assistance, whether it's cash payments. And a small businessman, like this gentlemen, they have a hard time competing with Uncle Sam. People are making more money sitting on the couch. And that is tragic.

By the way, Bill Clinton, a Democrat, signed welfare reform where we basically said you have to work to get the benefits. And now the Democrat, not just Biden, all the Democrats have repudiated that.

ARROYO: Let me--

MOORE: There's no work requirements for any of these programs.

ARROYO: Let me go to David. You are dealing with this firsthand. What's driving the lack of workers? You can't - I mean, you were closed for six months, you now can't find employees.

DAVEED MEIRON, SMALL BUSINESS OWNER: Well, one of the biggest problems is the fact that 63 percent of our industry that was afforded the Restaurant Revitalization Program, did not get it. Corporations and our governor did get some of that money - around $2.9 billion that didn't go to help our industry.

The employees are leaving, first because of the mandates. As of five months ago, when we got our first health inspection after we opened, they informed us that OSHA requires us to keep an eye on who's vaccinated and who's not, eliminating the freedoms of these employees. Employees are now talking to me about leaving the state.

So we have employees at number - not going to be around. Number two, 2 million constituents are in our industry in California alone and that is dwindling and dwindling. Tonight is a classic example. I had to come in here and our interview was set up really ad hoc, because I'm missing two employees tonight. So we are scampering around, trying to make ends meet and the government is not doing anything - local or federal, to say, you know what, we understand what it means to be a small mom and pop shop. You are the back part of our country.

You know that minority groups have the majority of managerial positions in our industry. I had to start GoFundMe campaign, because I got a letter from eviction from our landlord. And the community - that if it wasn't for the community of Sherman Oaks that have been behind our philanthropy, I wouldn't be here talking to you right now. So--

ARROYO: Let me go to Steve for a minute, Daveed, and I'll come right back to you. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, says getting back on track economically is as simple as vaccinating kids. Listen.

MARTY WALSH, SECRETARY OF LABOR: A lot of people are looking at, are they going to make a career change, they're looking at their work-life balance to change. Also I think people are still concerned about the pandemic and the Delta variant. As we think about approving a vaccine for younger kids in schools, I think, that's going to, again, bring more people back into the job market.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Steve, Daveed just told us vaccine mandates are killing him and hurting his employees. He can't get people to work for him. Is forcing kids to get vaccinated the answer?

MOORE: So this is a real problem right now. You have - I have - one of our donors has about 600 employees, he runs a factory in Wisconsin. And he said, I will not - I will close my factory rather than require these workers to get a vaccine against their will. And he took it to the workers

- the 600 workers - and he said 80 percent of them, even the ones who have been vaccinated, said, this is outrageous, that the government would force people to get vaccinated against their well.

Related problem, by the way, with respect to what's happening with the workforce is, Joe Biden today was saying, Oh, look at wages are up by 4 percent. But guess what, Raymond, inflation is up by 6 percent. You don't have to be a mathematician to understand if your wages are going up 4 percent, and prices go up 6 percent, you're losing money.

So this - you did a great job of encapsulating all the fumbles of this administration. One of the worst is the inflation, which is really affecting lower income and middle income people at the gas pump and the grocery store.

ARROYO: Now, yes, it's estimated - I read a report from Moody's that it could be $2,000 plus a month of tax on the American people when you talk about inflation, Daveed. How has that impacted your business and what are your prospects now?

MEIRON: Well, I think a lot of people have heard that some of the main state products at the grocery store is especially pork, and everybody loves their breakfast bagel, bacon, egg and cheese - these prices have skyrocketed. We literally have businesses to survive under this climate, we need to reinvent ourselves.

Part of our strategy right now is to focus on the catering. on creating sealed meals that people feel safe with. I was interviewed by NBC a week ago and we talked a little bit about the vaccine mandates, and I referred them to the data that's coming out of Israel.

And at first he said no. 45 minutes later, back, he came and he said, you know what, you're right. The vaccine is showing that it's lowering the immune system, people that has - I'm antivaxxer, but if your immune system is strong, there's no need to implement these mandates, that to me, really are looking like chaos number the table for all these people that are pushing this button for everybody to lose their freedom and to lose their businesses.

They could invest a billion dollars in giving us ionizers that would immediately sterilize the air, give us fresh air in every indoor environment, including the malls.

MOORE: Maybe I could just--

(CROSSTALK)

ARROYO: Yes. Daveed, we just want to leave it there.

MOORE: I think--

ARROYO: All right. Go ahead very quickly, Steve, because I got to run.

MOORE: OK. What is going to make this inflation problem that Daveed was just talking about much worse is that we pass up $4 trillion or $5 trillion debt bill paid for by printing money, and that is going to make a inflation. If you think it's bad now wait till he do that.

ARROYO: Biden says its free, Steve. It's all free. Don't worry about it.

MOORE: Exactly.

ARROYO: Steve and Daveed, thank you both. We will check in on you in the days ahead. Thank you.

As Biden's presidency falls apart, he's trying to drag Donald Trump down with him. The Biden White House today denied the former president's assertion of executive privilege over documents related to January 6.

Now listen to this. White House Counsel Dana Ramos writes, "the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself."

Joining me now is Bob Barr, former Georgia Congressman and Clinton Impeachment Manager. Bob, does the White House's legal argument for denying Trump's request pass the sniff test? Or is this about political retribution?

BOB BARR, BILL CLINTON IMPEACHMENT MANAGER: It does not pass any reasonable test whatsoever. The sniff test, the Constitution's tests, the legal test, the political test. For Biden's lawyer to say, oh, there might have been something unconstitutional that Trump did, where you have an administration that is implementing unconstitutional policies, such as a vaccine mandate every day of the week. If it weren't serious, Raymond, it would be very hilarious what they're trying to pull here.

ARROYO: Yes, so they're lifting really the protection of executive privilege, which Trump has asked not only all of his associates to embrace and fall under, but has invoked himself to keep their private communications from public scrutiny.

CNN's Gloria Borger, accidentally let's slip the Biden White House's has moved today. Listen closely.

GLORIA BORGER, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL ANALYST: Time is of the essence. These Democrats know what happened in the Mueller investigation. They know what happened over the last four years, and they are determined to have this done in a manner that people can see for themselves quickly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Quickly. Bob, is this about keeping Trump off the ballot in 2024?

Or thoroughly making them toxic?

BARR: It - well, it's, of course, both. Anything that Trump did or anything that this administration thinks that Trump did, they are against. And of course, with Biden's numbers tanking so dramatically, and with the Democrat numbers in the House tanking so dramatically, they are scared to death of, one, losing the House next year, and losing the White House very possibly to Trump in 2024.

So they're taking a very short sighted approach here with his executive privilege argument. It's going to come back to bite Democrats over and over again, if they actually stick to this.

ARROYO: Before I have to run - very quickly, you have - you've written a lot about this, you've talked a lot about this. Does Biden have any appreciation for what he's unleashing here, not only for himself, but for his successors to be lifting this veil of executive privilege?

BARR: No, he doesn't apparently. Every president, whether it's a Republican president or a Democrat president has always sought to protect the privilege that comes with that office for their predecessors, so their successors will enjoy the same degree of privilege after them.

ARROYO: Yes, and themselves. Thank you, Bob. We'll check in soon. Los Angeles County imposed a vaccine mandate, but County Sheriff Alex Villanueva won't enforce it. He joins us in moments to explain why.

And a professor at UC Irvine took his school to court over their vaccine requirement. They responded by suspending him. He's here next to speak out.

Stay there.

ARROYO: For over a year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has been under siege, first, by the defund police movement, which led to budget cuts and finned ranks, then by a radical district attorney whose policies embolden criminals. Oh, and don't forget the massive homeless crisis, which we've reported on.

And, finally, as murders and violent crime shot up the L.A. County Board of Supervisors imposed a vaccine mandate on all county employees. But L.A.

County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is fighting back. Sheriff Villanueva joins me now. Sheriff, you refuse to enforce this vaccine mandate as a matter of public safety, explain?

ALEX VILLANUEVA, LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF: Well, it's pretty simple.

We're dealing with the homeless crisis. We're the epicenter of the entire nation on homelessness. We have a homicides of 54 percent increase from last year.

And then we have it - we lost 1,400 positions on the department. We're the most understaffed agency in the entire nation. And then the board wants to impose a vaccine mandate on top of all that, knowing that I will have five to 10 percent of my employee to simply walk away and retire early. We cannot afford that. This is straight public safety issue.

ARROYO: Yes. When I was out there with you and we were walking around the city hall there, I asked why aren't you enforcing the homeless decrees that are on the block. These people aren't supposed to be out here. And at that time you told me if I take my men out of the prisons, that's the only way I'd find the manpower for it. How many cops are you down, how many officers are you down, Sheriff?

VILLANUEVA: Well, the 1,400 positions that we lost, plus an additional 300 now that we have the vacancies that we haven't filled, they imposed a hiring freeze on our department, while they've lifted it for all county departments except the sheriff's department. So this is targeted directly to harm public safety, for the political agenda. The Board of Supervisors simply do not care about the safety of their own residents in L.A. County.

This is appalling.

ARROYO: Yes. And, I mean - and when you have crime - and I'll put a statistic up, 65 percent increase in homicides year-to-date through September or rather from September 25th, increase in shooting victims through the same period. I mean, you can't afford to have one or two less cops on the street. What are the actual numbers? How many cops might you lose if this vaccine mandate is enforced in your offices?

VILLANUEVA: If you're looking at a 10 percent, we'd be losing about 800 deputies. And that includes senior deputies, like homicide investigators, because you're looking at - we're going to lose a tenured people at the end of their careers that your most experienced people, that are subject matter experts in homicides, gang investigations, our SWAT team - all the elements that are very difficult to replace. It takes a long time to develop them.

Those are the people that will just simply retire early.

And this is so politicized, I cannot in good conscience impose a mandate like that. It makes no sense whatsoever.

ARROYO: And what are you hearing? What are you hearing from the Board of Supervisors? What are you hearing from the mayor? They can't be too happy with you're saying I'm not going to enforce your mandate?

VILLANUEVA: Well, since we have one party rule in California, they're simply adopting that, hey, this made - this politicizes this vaccine mandate, which just like when they did the essential and non-essential businesses and destroyed tens of thousands of businesses, because they thought it was a great idea. This is one just like that.

Poorly thought out poorly executed, and then when the results blow apart, they'll just kind of pretend like they had nothing to do with it. I'm not going to be a part of that.

ARROYO: Well, and we should just say Sheriff Villanueva is encouraging vaccines for his department. Correct, Sheriff? I mean, you have encouraged them to get the vaccine.

VILLANUEVA: Yes.

ARROYO: But you don't like this mandate?

VILLANUEVA: Exactly. I'm vaccinated myself. My entire family is vaccinated.

But I'm not going to impose it on other people. I will let each person do their own. I'm going to encourage people to get the vaccination, but we're not going to impose it.

ARROYO: Yes. Well, it's an endangerment of public safety. You can't afford one less cop on those streets. Sheriff Villanueva, thank you.

In the last - late August, rather, physician Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, he took the University of California Irvine to court over its draconian vaccine mandate. He did so on behalf of colleagues, who like himself, already had natural immunity to COVID from a past infection.

I should note, this argument is 100 percent backed by scientific evidence.

But UC Irvine doesn't seem to care about that. So October 1st, they suspended Dr. Kheriaty, then banned him from working on campus or at home, and they banned him from seeing his patients. Dr. Kheriaty joins us now.

Now, doctor, you're a psychiatrist. We reached out to UC Irvine for comment. They didn't respond. It looks like they're trying to beat you into submission. They not only suspended you, but put you on investigative leave. What does that mean?

DR. AARON KHERIATY, UNVAXXED PROF DEFENDS NAT IMMUNITY: Yes, that's right.

That's sort of what feels like to me, Raymond. They are not allowing me to come on campus at all. Initially, they were not allowing me to see my patients.

I was notified at 5:00 pm on Thursday last week, and it went into effect the very next day, so I had already left the office. I was given no time to notify my patients or my students or the residents that I supervise in clinics every week. That I was being placed on leave. They didn't know what had happened to me or where I had gone.

Fortunately, my patients pushed back and the university relented and is allowing me to see them by telemedicine for visits this month. But, anyone who's gone to a therapist, or psychiatrist knows that a face-to-face encounter and a Zoom encounter are not the same thing.

So they've suspended me. They have - my ability to earn a living outside the university, while I'm suspended, is crippled by my contract which says I can only see patients at the university. So I'm in a very tough spot professionally.

And there's other folks that I'm aware of at the university, who have also not been vaccinated and have not been granted an exemption yet. But those folks have not been sent home or placed on this investigatory leave status.

So from my vantage point, it looks and feels like a form of retaliation because I had filed a lawsuit, as you mentioned, in federal court challenging the constitutionality of their vaccine mandate.

ARROYO: Professor, universities like U.C. Irvine are emboldened by national health leaders who don't even bother to study natural immunity.

This is Dr. Fauci just a few weeks ago. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: I get calls all the time. People say I've already had COVID. I'm protected, and now the study says may be even more protected then the vaccine alone. Should they also get the vaccine? How do you make the case for that?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: That's a really good point, Sanjay. I don't have a really firm answer for you on that. That is something we're going to have to discuss regarding the durability of the response.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Dr. Kheriaty, millions of people have gotten this virus, and he doesn't have an answer on natural immunity? You're the director of medical ethics at U.C. Irvine. Are these vaccine mandates medically ethical given the complete disregard for natural immunity?

KHERIATY: No, I don't believe that they are for that reason. Natural immunity we know is more effective than the vaccines. That's not to denigrate the vaccines, but natural immunity is 99 percent effective. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine by their own data that they submitted for emergency use authorization was 67 percent effective. The vaccine immunity is declining over time. That's why people are talking about boosters now.

It still offers some efficacy of preventing more serious symptoms. But it doesn't prevent infection and transmission. Natural immunity does. We have overwhelming evidence in the scientific literature now that natural immunity is robust, it's durable. It prevents not only reinfection, but it prevents transmission. I'm the safest person to be around on campus, yet I'm the person who has been sent home.

ARROYO: Dr. Kheriaty, I'm glad you're raising this issue of natural immunity. It needs to be talked about not only at U.C. Irvine, but around the country. Thank you for raising it.

Coming up, Dave Chapelle revels in the woke backlash, and Christopher Columbus gets canceled. It's Friday Follies with special guest Joe Piscopo.

Don't miss this, next.

ARROYO: It's Friday. That means it's time for Friday Follies. This week, since I'm here, we have a special guest. Please welcome comedian, radio talk show host, our pal Joe Piscopo. Joe, thanks for being here. I have to get your take on this Dave Chapelle controversy. In his new Netflix special he tells some trans jokes and spends a good deal of time answering LGBTQ criticism of his work. He mentions the rapper DaBaby who was canceled for making offensive gay comments. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DAVE CHAPPELL, COMEDIAN: DaBaby shot and killed a -- in Walmart. In our country, you can shoot and kill a -- but you better not hurt a gay person's feelings. I'm done talking about it.

All I ask from your community, with all humility, will you please stop punching down on my people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: That was the end of the show. Now there are calls to cancel Chapelle. A Netflix writer is boycotting the platform over this. Your reaction, Joe, and what effect does all of this have on comedy?

JOE PISCOPO, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well, it really sets it back. I'm more of an entertainer and radio host, Raymond. As you know these days, Dave Chapelle, and again, I must say, I always love Eddie Murphy's, my guy that has been so politically correct throughout the years but has been hysterically funny. And I think guys like Dave Chapelle and Eddie are national treasures. Don't mess with that. Let them say what they want. It's the United States of America. It's freedom of speech.

I make jokes about Italians. You make joke about everything else. Look at Don Rickles. Everybody's out. Just lighten up. It's a joke. And Chapelle is brilliant. And you cut him back. And then when Eddie was on "Saturday Night Live," right, and he started doing Velvet Jones, and they said what about the Me Too movement. And he goes, do you like women. And they say yes. And he goes me, too right to the camera, big laugh, no one questioned it. And just let it go. It's getting completely out of control, I think, Raymond.

With sympathies to people who get offended, everybody's just got to pull back a little bit, I think.

ARROYO: This latest special, this latest Chapelle specials, it felt somewhere between therapy and the defense trial. The laughs were in between. But it seems Chappell is undaunted. He told a crowd the other night if this is what being canceled is like, I love it. And then he went on and on.

We're going to move on to the next topic here, Joe. This is something I need you to touch on, and it's especially shocking to Italian Americans. It was largely overlooked today, Biden became the first president to issue a proclamation to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on October 11th, the day formally known as Columbus Day. Biden is saying, quote, "Today we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on tribal nations and indigenous communities." Joe, your reaction. I know you're involved in the Columbus Day Parade in New York and elsewhere.

PISCOPO: This is from the guy that just allowed 13 military members to die in Afghanistan. This is the guy that I guess allowed a drone strike to hit seven children.

So listen, Monday is Columbus Day. Columbus discovered America, and I'm doubling down on it. And I'm a proud Italian American. And Christopher Columbus, whether you like him or not, whether he had his flaws or not, this is something that stands strong for the Italian American community.

I'm going to be in the Columbus Day Parade in Philadelphia. I'm the grand marshal. Thank you for asking, Raymond. I am broadcasting. I'm cohosting the Columbus Day Parade in New York. And it is all about being a proud Italian American, and they're not going to tear as downgrade.

For the first time, Raymond, if I may, the Italian American community has joined together stronger than ever because they are trying to tear us down, and it's not going to happen, not even if you're the president of the United States.

ARROYO: Joe, historically it's also such as slander to say Columbus wiped out Native Americans. It's just not true. First of all, he was a man motivated by faith. He never stepped foot in the continental United States.

And the Spanish crown granted citizenship to Native Americans and then limited their enslavement. People need to read a history book.

But speaking of history, there is a new Fauci documentary which premiered on Disney Plus earlier this week, your favorite, Joe, another Italian American. The doc labors to humanize Fauci by featuring him in various episodes of cathartic weeping, especially when he watches his own speeches.

Now this one was to AIDS activist who accused him of slowing down research and not focusing on therapeutics that they thought could have saved lives of HIV sufferers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: The most vocal, provocative, are articulate groups among these are the AIDS activists. Some of them are better informed than many scientists can possibly handle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Isn't it thank you, he actually brought those activists to the table, Joe, and they helped redesign clinical trials and drug development.

Imagine if Fauci had been so accommodating to clinical practitioners who offered alternative drugs when COVID first emerged.

PISCOPO: I just came from Brooklyn so I could be here with you, Raymond.

And it's a great Italian American community where Dr. Fauci is from. I'm getting killed this year. I've got Fauci, I've got Cuomo, I've got de Blasio, I've got Pelosi. They're killing me, Raymond. They're killing me.

It's Columbus Day coming up. Can we talk about a great Italian American like Steve Scalise? Can we go there, in your home state?

ARROYO: Yes, my congressman.

ARROYO: They three of us will do the parade this year, Joe.

PISCOPO: We were going to do the parade. No one is slowing us down, and I hesitate to criticize a fellow Italian American at this time of year, but I think where you're going is not off base, Raymond, but I hope you understand my sentiment.

ARROYO: I get it. And if you think after Fauci recommended masking kids with zero scientific evidence, failing to follow through with an ivermectin study which is still ongoing, a discounted natural immunity, and the lockdown failures going to drive him from the public stage, think again.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And I actually believe a lot of Americans, a significant part of America, now have lost confidence in you Dr. Fauci. Is there a point will you were say I do more harm than good because people don't listen to me anymore, and step aside?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: No. Absolutely, unequivocally no.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Joe, all I can say is you better bone up on your Fauci impression.

You may need it. He's going to be around for a long time. Thank you, my friend, happy Columbus Day to you.

The administration that was going to restore ethical behavior is looking the other way while the president's son sells not so great art for nearly

$100,000 a pop. What can Congress do? Devon Nunes is here with answers.

Stay here.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ARROYO: There is a gallery down the block selling this work of art for

$75,000 to $500,000. Do you think it's worth it?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think I can make that with some stamps and some ink.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It looks like something my daughter used to paint.

I'm talking about in elementary school growth.

ARROYO: What if I told you it was created by Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son? Would that increase the value for you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What would I get for the donation?

ARROYO: There is an interesting question. What would you get?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: That's what everyone's wandering about the patrons who bought at least five of Hunter Biden's art prints for a whopping $75,000 each. We don't know the identities of these individuals or if they bought more of Hunter's artwork since his October 1st gallery debut in Los Angeles. That's where Hunter was cut schmoozing with 200 guests, something the White House assured us he would not do.

Joining me now, California Congressman Devin Nunes. Congressman Nunes, it sounds like the firewalls the White House said they would put up with the gallery were never raised.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, (R-CA): Raymond, I'm in California and I didn't receive my invitation. I'm quite disappointed. I was going to be pay at least $85,000, at least. I'm sure they'd be worth it.

ARROYO: I'm sure they'd take higher bids, so you have an opening there.

But my question is this. I'm going to play you a bite. This is back in July. Jen Psaki says Hunter's art sales would be handled this way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: All interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist adhering to the highest industry standards. And any offer out of the normal of course would be rejected out of hand. and the gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities with Hunter Biden or the administration. It would be challenging for an anonymous person who we don't know and Hunter Biden doesn't know to have influence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Hunter Biden doesn't know? Congressman, he is fraternizing and they're taking selfies and having drinks together at the gallery in L.A.

And there's another one in New York.

NUNES: Who buys a piece of artwork and doesn't put it up on their wall?

How are they going to keep this secret? It's ludicrous. The whole thing is outrageous. The American people know it. This was supposed to be the most transparent administration in history, and clearly they went to an area that's known for fraud and money laundering. That's why they're doing this.

And the Congress, the Republicans in Congress have asked this question. The top Republican, Mr. Comer, from the Republican Party has been asking for the information. If they want to be transparent, they should provide it to Congress, but this is a very murky area, and it looks really bad once you take it into account the long, I would say checkered, history.

Remember, I had to go through the whole issue with Burisma and Ukraine and the impeach. And at the end of all that we found out the Bidens, they were the ones doing business in Ukraine, getting money from Moscow, having deals in China. And so now that you're just doing artwork, I don't think it passes the smell test. And I think if Republicans get a gavel back a subpoena these records, they will find out the buyers are going to be people that we know.

ARROYO: It's particularly troubling I think when you know the history that laptop affords us, which is that he was involved with Christopher Heinz that is John Kerry's stepson. Those are the two who founded the group that they now think still is invested in a Chinese fund. It could be 10 percent ownership of this Chinese fund. When you've got those kinds of alliances floating around, what can Congress do?

NUNES: Now you just said laptop, the Hunter Biden laptop from hell that we've never seen that supposedly if you post that anywhere on Facebook or Google and anywhere else, it's going to be banned. So now, Raymond, I'm not going to be able to post this video and nobody is going to be able to see it. Congress can get this information. The answer to your question is Congress can get it. The Democrats are in charge, and my guess is so far the Democrats have seen, let's just say, totally uninterested.

ARROYO: Congressman Nunes, we will leave it there. Thank you so much.

Remember when Kamala Harris admitted to Charlamange tha God that she smoked weed. We're not so sure she stopped. The Last Bite explains.

ARROYO: Kamala Harris once told Charlamange tha God she smoked weed. Her tour of the National Observatory with kids today makes us believers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I just love the idea of exploring the unknown. And then there's other things that we just haven't figured out or discovered yet. To think about so much that is out there that we still have to learn, I love that. We're going to learn so much as we increasingly, I think, are curious. You're going to literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes, with your own eyes. I'm telling you, it is going to be unbelievable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Wow, so much out there.

Before we go, I have a very special birthday greeting to my wife, Rebecca.

I think she's 22 this year, I'm not sure. And yes, you nasty people, she is my first wife.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.