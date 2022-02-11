'Ingraham Angle' on Biden home alone

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on February 10, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes it away. And the reason I'm going early is because Laura has promised me a gift and a package and every day--



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Oh, my god. Has it still not arrived?



HANNITY: I go look right after my workout and there is no present.



INGRAHAM: OK. Sean, this is an advertisement for the U.S. Postal Service. I think we sent in snail mail just to do an experiment of how long it would take to get from Washington, DC to parts unknown in New York. And as far as I can tell, it's never getting there. But it was sent and I have the actual time it was sent and from where it was sent.



HANNITY: What time it was sent? OK. I have a question.



INGRAHAM: We might have to (inaudible)



HANNITY: Can you give me a hint what did you send me? I'd like to know what you sent.



INGRAHAM: Well, things that work with your pastel. You like pastels. You're very confident in your--



HANNITY: Oh, good grief. How much store do you think--



INGRAHAM: --your masculinity. So you like pastels.



HANNITY: My producer picks up my tie. I don't even pick it out. I literally am on time on one hour a day.



INGRAHAM: I have a question. Wait, wait, wait. I have a question. How many buttons tonight do you have? No stripping. Actually, we can use it for the ratings. Brutal out there. You are stripping. Keep going. Let's go.



HANNITY: This is not - off the time is not stripping. Oh, my God.



INGRAHAM: All right. Now, each button really slowly--



HANNITY: You have lost your mind.



INGRAHAM: Take the buttons off really slow. I'm done - I'm going to get in trouble.



HANNITY: Oh, really. OK.



INGRAHAM: All right, Hannity.



HANNITY: That's it. Lawsuit. See you tomorrow.



INGRAHAM: I'm stopping. All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



Biden home alone. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now, leave it to Joe Biden, one year into his presidency, and he's already made himself a lame duck. So he's paddling around by himself and his pond is now just a muddy puddle. And it's not just Republican governors ignoring him, members of his own party don't want him around either.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you like the president to come and campaign with you?



BETO O'ROURKE, TEXAS GOV CANDIDATE: This campaign in Texas is not going to be about Joe Biden. It's not going to be about Donald Trump. It's not going to be about anyone from outside of our state.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Does that mean that you would prefer that he not come?



O'ROURKE: It means that I'm focused on Texas and on my fellow Texans.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But the stiffest of stiff arms came courtesy of Stacey Abrams, who refused to appear at Biden's voting rights speech in Atlanta last month. That's her big issue, by the way. And we never did find out what Abrams' scheduling conflict was.



Well, the truth is, Biden is human kryptonite for anyone hoping to win politically. Even the dullest Democrat knives in the drawer know that Biden is clueless on stopping the biggest issue facing us now, which is inflation.



Now, I woke up this morning and listening to the news. I thought I was living in a 1979 time warp.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The latest inflation number is out and it shows the biggest jump in prices in 40 years.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The expectations were already very high, and the reality was worse than expected.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't see much relief at least in the next several months.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: No relief in sight. But wait a second, I thought Biden was going to promise us the D word.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I'm going to stay in my message that I've started off saying, we have to restore the dignity and honor of the office and the soul of this country to gain respect in the country and around the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But there's no dignity and what his inept team has done to America. Crippling COVID mandates, racist appeals disguised as diversity and equity, millions of illegals, and just for good measure skyrocketing living costs. But don't worry, because when you're in a debt hole, you should borrow and spend more, right?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Inflation is up. It's up and coming from a family. The fact is that, if we are able to do the things I'm talking about here, it will bring down the cost for average families, bring down the cost for average families.



In my Build Back Better legislation, we can do that. There's a lot we can do to give families extra breathing room. We can do this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Absurd on its face, Biden's plan to borrow or print and then spend more money, money that we don't have, will only stoke more inflation. Now, this is all very obvious. It's kind of ECON 101, which I think Joe's top advisors apparently just slept through.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRIAN DEESE, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: We have historically strong economic growth. In January, we now see that real wages after adjusting for inflation were up.



JARED BERNSTEIN, MEMBER, COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS: There is some light in this report under the hood. I expect inflation to come down significantly in 2022.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Consider the source. They're the same group, who last year predicted only short term inflation. Remember that? Now, if Biden had really wanted to help the economy, he would have immediately ended all COVID mandates. He would have opened everything up, and he would have told the nation, it's time - he'll do it like this, it's time to go back to work, including the Federal Government.



Got to go back to work, but he's not going to say that. Instead, he likes to pull what we call, the Biden and switch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I'm asking the American people to mask up for the first 100 days.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: 100 days of masking? Right. Well, if you were watching the 'Angle', you would have known that when Biden said 100 days of masking, he really meant 100 years of masking.



Soon, Americans were on to his little game though. They saw that Florida and South Dakota, which went virtually maskless the entire pandemic, were no worse off than universally masked, New York and Illinois. In fact, Floridians and South Dakotans they even seemed happier, a lot happier than the mandate states.



Thus, with the midterms around the corner, it's not surprising that state mask mandates are dropping faster than (inaudible) close. They can't afford to wait until Biden sees the light on these COVID mandates, especially when this woman runs the CDC.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: Now, our CDC guidance has not changed. Continue to recommend universal masking in our schools.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Although infuriating, this defiance is a huge gift to Republicans. Just look at Biden's approval ratings.



A new CNN poll puts Biden's overall approval at 41 percent; 58 percent disapprove. Now, of those who disapproved, prove 56 percent said they approve of nothing. I repeat, nothing, that Biden has done while in office.



Biden's fast and dramatic slide downward explains why McConnell is now totally comfortable just telling Republican governors to ignore altogether the Biden administration's guidance on how to spend that infrastructure money they're going to get. In other words, ditch the bike lanes, fix the bridges.



And how happy are Manchin and Sinema that they didn't buckle on that voting rights bill now? Pelosi's media bullies turned up the pressure campaign on them, but the senators resisted. And then they were trashed by the left. They didn't care. But they obviously made the right call.



As for the other senators who build themselves as reasonable moderates, but who've never spoken out, they're desperately trying to play catch up now.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JON TESTER (D-MT): The National Democratic brand in, I think in rural America generally, is toxic. And it's because, quite frankly, we don't show up. We're not willing to go places we're not wanted, and answer questions. I honestly don't think the Democratic Party can be the majority party unless we start appealing to middle America a lot more.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You think, Jon. It's a little late. Where were you last spring, last summer, and last fall? Does he think Montanans are stupid? They know a phony when they see one. They tuned out Biden, and they're going to tune out Tester as well.



But the abandonment of Biden isn't just happening on the home front, of course. Our allies are also moving on from him. Just recently, French president Emmanuel Macron decided to bypass the bumbling Biden altogether, and then go on to have his own meeting with Vladimir Putin to defuse the Ukraine situation.



Now, it's obvious what happened here. European leaders saw Biden as a problem, not a solution, kind of a bull in a China shop, or Biden in a China shop. So they felt that they had to rush into de escalate. How embarrassing for America getting briefed and ordered around by the French?



But not any more embarrassing than America being left in the dust by the Chinese. Under Biden, our overall trade deficit ballooned to an all-time high, this is shocking, $859 billion. That's a 27 percent increase from the year before.



President Biden might not know how to make Americans happy, but the Chinese, they got to love him. Because the trade deficit with China grew 14.5 percent for the full year to $355 billion, reversing the decline that followed then-President Donald Trump's policies aimed at reducing the deficit with tariffs and purchase targets.



By the way, Biden's team wants to get rid of all the tariffs too. This is as despicable as it is as heartbreaking. Now, all because we have a president that no one trusts or respects to stand up for the average American. President Xi knows that Biden is easily rolled, or just easily ignored all together.



Ditto with his military men. Secretary Austin and General Milley for whom, I don't think, China or probably Putin have much respect for. To them, woke is a joke. And the U.S. military, sadly under this leadership, great men and women, are pushed to go woke.



So Democrats, they made a terrible choice in Joe Biden. His hologram campaign has become a hologram presidency. And what when he does appear in public, I put "appear" in quotes, he has no presence. He has no credibility, and he has little influence.



Now, given all this, maybe he should just stay home alone for the next three years. And let Nancy run things for a while. Oh, on second thought. And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Joining us now John McLaughlin, CEO of McLaughlin Associates, and Trump 2020 pollster; and Mark Pennsylvania, democratic pollster and former Clinton strategist.



Mark, now as someone who's polled a lot for the Democrats over the years, is there anything Joe Biden can do now to stop the bleed of public approval, which I've never seen anything in my lifetime? And I've been around for a long time in Washington, longer than I like to admit. What can you do?



MARK PENN, DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER: Well, this is a pretty dire situation right now. Of course, he could change the staff, reverse the policies, come out with a State of the Union that, as I've suggested, maybe even pardon those people who were non-violent on January 6 and only prosecute violent - violence. And he could really reach out and try to unite the country.



But these are all steps that he's had no intention of doing this, no evidence whatsoever, that he's been willing to make even the slightest pivot as Bill Clinton did after the 1994 congressional elections.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Mark suggest a move to the middle, but, John, there is no indication given this refusal to drop mandates - COVID mandates when - you know, I called the 'Angle' Biden home alone, because everyone's moving on. It's like he's not even there. But they're - Walensky and Fauci, they're holding on to these mandates with a death grip. They don't want to let them go.



JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, CEO, MCLAUGHLIN & ASSOCIATES: Well, it's about government control. What's crazy about this is - by the way, the poll that you quoted a CNN poll. In 2020, we kept on saying those polls were skewed, they under polled Republicans, Trump voters.



And guess what, Chris Cuomo who attacked us, said our polls were wrong, et cetera. And we were saying, the election was close. He's wrong. He's gone. Your ratings are up. And I tell you what, our polls right now the voters say - 60 percent say, Joe Biden should be tested cognitively. And it should be made public. That's how bad it's gotten.



Most Americans think this guy doesn't have the capacity to run the country. And guess what, the rest of the world knows that. This is really scary right now. And his job disapproval, it's 57 percent. That's a ton of votes for Republicans to get, including 22 percent of the Biden voters now think they disapprove of him.



22 percent of Democrats; 25 percent of the liberals; 25 percent of the African-Americans; 50 percent of the Hispanics; and 45 percent of our urban voters. The Democrat Party is cracking up. The Democrat party that Mark Penn knew doesn't exist right now. They're heading for the exits. This is unbelievable.



INGRAHAM: Now, Mark Biden's approval started really - I think, cratering with the image of those planes leaving Afghanistan, the bodies falling off. That clip was just released from NBC. He was asked about that fallout. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LESTER HOLT, NBC HOST: Investigative report that's come out about the lead up to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It interviewed many military officials and officers, who said the administration ignored the handwriting on the wall.



BIDEN: No, no. That's not what I was told.



HOLT: Are you rejecting the conclusions? Or--



BIDEN: Yes, I am.



HOLT: So they're not true?



BIDEN: I'm rejecting them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mark, I guess he's rejecting his own military leadership. Well, I'm kind of rejecting them for other reasons. This - they keep sending him out, Mark, to do speeches or press conferences, or interviews and every time they do, his numbers go down further. I've never seen anything like this.



PENN: Well, look, there was a Biden honeymoon, I think it fell apart during the summer with Afghanistan, to which people said, well, is he really competent. And now you're in a winter of discontent, in which inflation, the economy, immigration, crime, the virus, all of these issues seem out of control and the president in the White House don't seem in control of any of them. And that was capped off today with 7.5 percent inflation.



This is a dire situation if you're in the White House. I have seen something like this before. It does happen to presidents. But they've got to act, they've got to lead. And we have not seen anything right now that is a recognition of these kinds of numbers and the kinds of attitudes and discontent we see in America right now.



INGRAHAM: John, really quickly. Did - shuffling the deck chairs of the staff at the White House, let's say Ron Klain, Chief of Staff out, let's say they drop Becerra and from the cabinet a couple of others. Is that going to change the sentiment here?



MCLAUGHLIN: No, he needs to go back to the Trump policies. Biden didn't have a honeymoon. He was given a growing economy by President Trump and the Trump vaccines. And guess what, he blew it. He decided to increase government spending. The economy - 63 percent of Americans now think the economy's getting worse. They can't go to the supermarket without sticker shock.



He just has to say - you know what, he has to go do it plenty in there, where the year of big government's over, Biden needs to say the year of big government socialism is over, and totally reverse the policies he's got. He might as well call it Donald Trump and say - Trump's beating him 49-44 in the polls. Trump's beating his Vice President 51-40. He ought to just say to Donald Trump, why don't you just come back and be president and fix the country? Because it was pretty good before I messed it up.



INGRAHAM: I know. Or maybe have Trump come back to the Oval Office, give some advice. Why not? But it's not going to hurt. It's not getting any worse.



MCLAUGHLIN: Yes, well.



INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, thank you.



It's obvious to every single person in the country right now that inflation, it's not temporary, nor is it slowing down. Well, obvious to most people.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HOLT: Back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is.



BIDEN: Well, you're being a wise guy with me a little bit. The reason for the inflation is the supply chains were cut off. It's ought to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And while Biden makes empty promises about inflation tapering off, while small businesses are getting clobbered. My next guest has experienced this firsthand. Here with me now is Mary Josephine Generoso, manager and owner of Rocco's pastry shop in New York City.



Mary Josephine. I wanted to talk to a small business owner tonight, not a politician about this. Because people have to understand how it affects just the possibility of a business surviving today. How hard has it been?



MARY JOSEPHINE GENEROSO, PASTICCERIA ROCCO MANAGER: You know, it's funny, because a couple of weeks ago and it's probably been only about three weeks, I decided to raise the prices. I felt very guilty that we needed to raise things by $1. Thinking that the customers won't notice, but it'll help us a little bit, help us with the new vendor uptick, and the employees. And I'd like to give my employees a raise.



And I realized yesterday or the day before, that this is clearly not enough. I don't know what Joe Biden is doing. I don't know what he's looking at. I don't know if he's the administration. I don't know who's behind him. But this is a sad, sad state of affairs. When I decided to raise my prices and it didn't make a difference.



INGRAHAM: Mary Josephine, the worker shortage is a huge issue for small businesses and restaurants. The National Restaurant Association found that roughly half of the restaurant operators expect that recruiting and retaining workers will be the biggest challenge this year. Does that match with what you've been experiencing?



GENEROSO: We just recently put an ad out on Instagram, basically saying, I know for those of you that know New York City, we have to have our employees be vaccinated in order to work. We basically put out an ad that said, you know, regardless of vaccination status, we don't care if you're vaccinated, we'd love to hire you. It wasn't just about the vaccine. It's simply because we cannot get employees to work. We cannot staff our two locations.



This is New York City. We can't staff. We are struggling. And between the President and this new mayor, I just don't know what to say anymore. I mean, I just can't believe that I am a desperate person on national media saying that the country feels like it's collapsing. It's getting out of control. We don't have leadership at the top. We don't have leadership in our city. And we're here fending for ourselves in what's supposed to be the greatest country in the universe.



INGRAHAM: It's - I mean, this is criminal. We've gone from a booming economy, the China virus, all that happened, the closures, the lockdowns ridiculously long. And the people who want to work, you, are the ones have to pay - you have to pay the most. It's - that is not the America that we know.



GENEROSO: It's not. I mean, I rather pay my employees than pay myself at this point. Because without them I'm nothing, right? So I mean, it's not even - you can't even capture anybody to stay with you. I mean - and then if you're paying them, you're not paying them enough for what's going on in the country.



I think they said, inflation is at 7.5 percent. I mean, I dare say that it's much more than that. I ordered takeout the other night for a family of three. It was $125. I was shocked at what I was experiencing as a business owner that should be able to afford that.



Now, imagine not being able to cook at home and you're working at $15 to $20 an hour having to do that. It's just unsustainable and shame on the country for allowing this to happen.



INGRAHAM: Mary Josephine, I hope New Yorkers, I hope, New Englanders, I hope all the people who voted for these policies are waking up. It's not about politics. This is common sense. And you gave us a lot of it tonight. Mary Josephine, we wish you and Rocco's the best through these difficult times. Thank you.



And the Biden administration is so fanatical about this idea of remaking America that they're flagrantly harming our security, and targeting everyday Americans as potential terror threats. We're going to explain how they're doing this through a few select agencies. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The Biden DHS today leaked a new threat bulletin to select media outlets painting any American truckers who opposed Biden's vax mandates as a possible domestic extremist threat. Of course.



Now, this comes after the agency on Monday released a bulletin sounding the alarm on the proliferation of false or misleading narratives. Now, what does that mean?



Well, DHS, of course, doesn't say. They don't want to actually give you facts, which is why the center to advance security is demanding that DHS turnover records showing how they make these determinations. As DHS conjures up phony threats, the Pentagon embraces a real one.



The DoD actually tweeted something yesterday that goes like this. "News: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion are necessities in the U.S. military." Now, this had a lot of people extremely concerned, but not the Pentagon.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: This argument of wokeness in the military. I was in the military for 30 years, and I can tell you things like diversity and inclusion that makes us a better military, because it brings to the to the fore. Somebody else's lived experiences which might actually make us smarter on the battlefield.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait, is he criticizing his 30 years in the military then?



Joining us now, Dinesh D'Souza, conservative commentator and host of the Dinesh D'Souza Podcast; and Stephen Miller, founder of the America First Legal and former Trump senior adviser.



Dinesh, the real threat to this country that they're trying to map out for us are the people of this country, who are now overwhelmingly rejecting Biden's agenda. Does that mean like the 58 percent who disapprove, they're all potential domestic terror threats at this point?



DINESH D'SOUZA, "THE DINESH D'SOUZA PODCAST" HOST: What I find really remarkable is that there seems to be an embedded point of view inside the Biden administration that America has now somehow become under Biden, a one party state. And what I mean by that is that with a one party state goes a one perspective, a party line in thinking about issues.



And so, if you fall outside the party line, they don't just want to ostracize you, or de platform you, or excommunicate you, they want to actually brand you an enemy of the state. Now, they're very far from this point of view becoming established or consolidated.



But if it is, just think what a short step it is, to essentially start locking people up, setting up camps, basically treating people as if they deserve to be somehow shut down because they represent a danger to the country's national security. But this seems to be the operating premise of the Biden administration. And you see it in a number of areas, including DHS.



INGRAHAM: Well, Stephen, this is why so many of the elites love China, because China doesn't have to do this whole, like, listen to the people stuff. This - a small minority of people make all the decisions for everyone else. And if they don't like it, they're dealt with.



There's some weird disturbing parallels here, given what the DHS and the DoD is saying now.



STEPHEN MILLER, "AMERICA FIRST LEGAL" FOUNDER: No, America's leftist elites are envious of the Chinese system and the ability it provides them to control the population. What is truly terrifying right now, Laura, is that the left has gained control of the security state. In other words, between DOJ, within it, the FBI, CIA, as well as, of course, the Department of Homeland Security, they're able to use the security apparatus to police speech and to police thought they disagree with.



And if this sounds like it's too hard to believe, ask yourself how many innocent people were jailed as a result of the Russia collusion hoax? How many people were given unequal legal treatment as a result of that? They are advancing the idea that law enforcement can be used for expressly political purposes. That DHS bulletin should be taken with utmost seriousness about all Americans who treasure their civil liberties. We are heading down a very dark path.



INGRAHAM: And Dinesh, to Stephen's point, the A.P. just drop this bombshell a few moments ago. The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans two Democrats on the Senate Intel Committee said late tonight. A secret undisclosed data repository, what? What are we talking about here, Dinesh? Enemies of the state, I guess.



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Well, I think this is very scary because, as you know, Laura, the FBI is the domestic police operation inside the United States, and the main domain of the CIA is abroad. The CIA is not supposed to be conducting elaborate intelligence operations within the United States. And so what you seem to have here is a rogue agency, either an agency gone rogue, or an agency operating with the sanction of the Biden administration to turn its lenses away from Islamic radicals abroad, or Chinese subversives, and focus really within the United States, and that would be a very scary turn.



INGRAHAM: Stephen, a lot of us have bemoaned our previous support for this Patriot Act. I have. I did the mea culpa on that years ago. But this really all began after 9/11. There's a bipartisan push to do something and to protect the country, and it was a noble impulse, obviously. But this is now everything that civil libertarians worried about back in 2001, 02, and 03. Here we are now collecting data on the American people, what, because they disagree with them?



MILLER: To Dinesh's point, the CIA's mandate is overseas. And we saw the same thing happen repeatedly in recent years where spy agencies that are supposed to be investigating foreign enemies and foreign terrorists are investigating Americans.



And let me tell you something, when you have the Department of Justice and Merrick Garland treating parents concerned about Critical Race Theory as domestic terrorists, when you have the Department of Homeland Security accusing people of spreading what they call disinformation, what you and I would call common sense, of being potential terrorists, we should take this all very seriously.



At the same time, our citizens are literally being killed by the drugs pouring across our border by actual foreign criminal organizations, and this administration is aiding and abetting that lethal import into our country while targeting our citizens. This government is truly persecuting innocent Americans while facilitating foreign lawbreaking. That is morally reprehensible.



INGRAHAM: It's happening on a daily basis. And the CIA, I'm sure, is going to say gobbling up this information, Dinesh, is just incidental. They are not after the Americans, but they are incidentally gathering information when they do their investigations of overseas threats. That's what they always say. But I don't think they have any credibility after what they did to Trump.



D'SOUZA: Well, I think these agencies feel a sense of immunity because they never seem to be able to be held to account. And if we put this in the broader context, we seem to see a process in which aliens, in other words, people who are foreign to the United States, are being treated as citizens, or being given the rights of citizens, allowed to come into the country, allowed to operate in the country. Meanwhile, citizens are treated as aliens, and that would make sense of what the CIA is doing. It's essentially literally alienated in the literal sense of the term ordinary American citizens and it's treating them like foreign operatives who are legitimate targets of spying by the CIA.



INGRAHAM: That is a disturbing way to sum it up, and perfect one. Gentlemen, great to see both of you. Thank you.



And in moments, we are going to introduce a new feature in THE INGRAHAM ANGLE, I love this, where we bring FOX News digital originals to air. The first installment will take you to New Mexico where educators there are proposing sweeping changes to introduce racial and social identity lessons to students as young as kindergartners. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The Democrat-controlled state of New Mexico is considering new standards that would completely pervert what we used to think of American social studies classes. Since the current standards don't address the increasingly diverse perspectives and histories of the peoples of New Mexico, the state education department says that these racially charged lesson plans are necessary for all students. So kindergartners, they would learn about identity groups. Third-graders, they'd have to sit through cultural identity lectures. And high schoolers, oh, no, you're going to have to tackle privilege and systemic inequity.



What's worse, if there can be worse, is this toxic curriculum is endorsed by local religious leaders.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SYLVIA MILLER-MUTIA, NEW MEXICO PASTOR AND MOTHER: In the same way you wouldn't had a calculus textbook to a kindergartner, but you would teach them their numbers, because otherwise when they get to high school they are going to be really lost. Likewise, you give kids tools when they are very small to build the foundation that enables them to have the skills and the tools they need to engage more difficult or nuanced material as they age.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I bet they are busting down the door to get into that church.



But most parents, especially among minorities, abhor this twisted brainwashing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ELIZABETH RAMOS, NEW MEXICO MOTHER: I send my child to school to be taught math, reading, writing, not another "r" which is "race." I'm the one who has the credentials to teach my children how to treat other people.



SARAH OLIVAREZ JOHNSON, NEW MEXICO MOTHER: When I started to understand what it was, it frightened me because I have two children of color, and I've always taught them that this is America. And whether you fail or succeed has nothing to do with the color of your skin but everything to do with how hard you're willing to work. And this is antithesis -- the end to antithesis of that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I'm cheering. I'm cheering her. But perhaps New Mexico schools are just so far ahead at this moment, so positioned for success, that they can afford to focus on other aspects of learning, right?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MARK RONCHETTI, (R) CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR OF NEW MEXICO: We are 51st in education in the state now that count D.C. And they go and lay out social studies standards that are not designed to fight our literacy issues, not designed to fight our mass issues or our writing issues. They are designed to divide kids. And it makes no sense.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Keep the kids numb and dumb. It only makes sense, though, when you realize that this isn't about education at all, never has been. It's about indoctrination. These people hate America. And you know what's truly frightening? We live in a world where it isn't too far-fetched to imagine the department of education there factoring in the prevalence of racial teaching into school rankings at some point.



For more on this story and other FOX News digital originals, visit FOXnews.com.



And from one side of the country to the other, in Washington, D.C., it isn't just public schools that are refusing to take parents complaints seriously, but parochial ones as well. The archdiocese of D.C. has ignored all complaints -- calls, emails, otherwise -- about insane COVID restrictions at Catholic schools, so parents have taken matters into their own hands.



One of those parents, Sheila Dugan. She joins me now. Sheila, you weren't itching to get involved in activism, but you did because it bothered you and your family so much. What are some of the restrictions that your kids are still facing two years in?



SHEILA DUGAN, WASHINGTON D.C. PARENT: Thank you, Laura. You're right, I wasn't planning on doing this. But I think it's important that we start to say that the archdiocese in Washington has had the authority since last summer to implement its own policies related to masking and other COVID protocols in the state of Maryland where they have schools in five separate counties.



In the District of Columbia, they are under much further draconian measures from the mayor's office, but we know the archdiocese has been willing to take the mayor to the mat in the past. Last December they file fired a lawsuit when she tried to restrict the number of people who go to church. And they have not shown a willingness on behalf of their students or parents to go to Mayor Bowser and advocate on behalf of their parishioners and their parents and their students, most importantly.



And last summer we got a very large group of parents, hundreds and hundreds of people signed a letter to the archbishop, Cardinal Gregory, begging for normalcy and mask choice. And the response, it fell completely on deaf ears. And alarmingly, one of the major takeaways that came out of the letter was that the diocese appeared to be entertaining this idea that vaccinated students could take their masks off.



INGRAHAM: Wilton Gregory, I'm going to say, Sheila --



DUGAN: -- while unvaccinated students could not. And is that what we're doing? Are we going to have a two-tier system in our Catholic schools?



INGRAHAM: Yes, so the vaccinated kids versus the unvaxxed, that's what the Catholic church is all about, right? Wilton Gregory is a big liberal, OK. He's a huge liberal. It doesn't surprise me that he did everything you're saying.



DUGAN: Laura, our children are suffering, and you've got kindergartners in Silver Spring who are told when they're eating lunch, don't look to the left, don't look to the right, you've got to look straight ahead because you don't want to get your germs on your friends. You've got hands --



INGRAHAM: We've got to go. Sheila, we've got -- Sheila, we've got to roll. We get it. D.C., Maryland, nightmares. Keep it up, keep advocating, don't relent. They should have never closed the churches either, that was another mistake. Sheila, thank you.



Now, there is something very strange going on with America's favorite punching bags, Beto O'Rourke. We're explaining it in a minute.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BETO O'ROURKE, (D-TX) RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR CANDIDATE: Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, or AK-47.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you, in fact, in favor of gun confiscation?



O'ROURKE: Yes, when it comes to AR-15s and AK-47s.



We are going to buy that every single one of those weapons, get them off the streets, out of our homes!



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: but almost overnight, it seems, Beto went from gun grabber to gun enthusiast.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BETO O'ROURKE, (D) TEXAS GOVERNOR CANDIDATE: I'm not interested in taking anything for anyone. What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment. I want to make sure we protect our fellow Texans far better than we are doing right now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Back in 2019 when Beto made those original remarks that he was going to take your guns, an Arizona gun store owner had a nifty idea. He was going to put AR-15s and other rifles on sale under a discount called "The Beto Special." Naturally, it sold out in hours. That man, owner of Alpha Dog Firearms, joins us now. Matt, I had to bring you on because I saw that clip of Beto. He's practically running the NRA at this point. Should we believe him, he wants to protect the Second Amendment, Matt?



MATT BOGGS, ALPHA DOG FIREARMS OWNER: There's two actual enemies of firearms. One is rust, the other is politicians. So I don't believe anything he has to say for anything ever. But we made a lot harder for him to buy back those AR-15s.



INGRAHAM: The big point initially, like I'm coming for your ARs, do you think he really knows what an AR-15 is, like what it actually is?



BOGGS: No, I think a lot of people who, especially politicians who talk about guns, really have no idea what they're talking about. They just know what their handlers say. And then that's how you get these terms of ghost guns and assault rifles. There's no such thing as assault rifle. But yet it's thrown everywhere you go. AR actually stands for Armalite, which is actually a Phoenix based company who was the first person to come up with an AR-15. So it's just an Armalite model 15 that somehow became the assault rifle.



And people like to use scary words for things they don't fully understand, and if they can drive -- if they can drive up fear and panic and do it that way, they're going to do it.



INGRAHAM: Given the crime increase, Matt, that we've seen in the country, especially in metropolitan areas, I know there's been a big increase in gun purchases by law-abiding Americans of all colors and backgrounds for personal safety. Are you seeing that same trend, very quickly?



BOGGS: Yes. Yes. The pandemic really taught us one thing, and that first thing is that people care about their own safety. And so gun sales in 2020 just actually skyrocketed. And the people who bought those guns were law- abiding citizens. And it wasn't just a Republican-Democrat thing. It was everybody. So yes, it absolutely happened.



INGRAHAM: Matt, we had to bring you -- we had to bring you up after that Beto turnaround on the guns. Thank you for being with us.



And what do Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau have in common?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: What was Justin Trudeau's reaction when one of his fiercest critics spoke in parliament recently?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN BARLOW: Canadians, including a senior member of the liberal caucus are speaking loud and clear.



(BOOS)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Justin just got up and left.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: He got up and left.



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.