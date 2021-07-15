'Ingraham Angle' on Biden calling UN probe on US, South African riots

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington. We have a totally packed show tonight. So we're going to jump right in. The surge of distrust. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.



Now, 60 years ago, a man who knew a little bit about America and its military warned us about the storm clouds gathering on the horizon.



DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER, 34TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes.



INGRAHAM: Former general and outgoing President Dwight D. Eisenhower saw the looming danger of a military that had grown so large and so powerful that it restring far beyond its role and even risked the very values, it's charged up hold.



Now, I could no doubt see our troops as the selfless dedicated and brave people that they are. But what would he think about how our national security establishment has ballooned? And about the billions of dollars lost annually, waste, fraud and abuse that marks the Pentagon?



Now, traditionally, and for good reason, our military has been one of the most trusted groups in the United States. But lately, that's been changing. In 2018, 70 percent of Americans reported having a great deal of confidence in the military. Three years later, it's down to 56 percent with the largest dips among independents and Republicans. So why is this happening?



Now, undoubtedly, our schools increasingly anti-American curricular are having some effect. Then there's the entertainment industry and big tech, which are usually apologizing for America. That certainly doesn't inspire patriotism. But that's not the whole story. The fact of the matter is Americans know that despite trillions in spending, our military leadership hasn't won a major war outright since World War II.



Americans see the rise of China. And they wonder why our politicians and our generals didn't see this coming long time ago, and then prepare us for the reality that's coming. Americans see heart wrenching losses of American military and civilian personnel in Iraq, but no victory there. They know that the best equipped, most advanced military in the world couldn't defeat the Taliban and Afghanistan after 20 years.



Now, I bet most do not know that we spent somewhere around $88 billion. I bet it's more, to train the Afghan military and police forces. But how many times did our military commanders appear before Congress and insist, insist, I tell you, that things are about to turn the corner there? But now that we're finally withdrawing our troops from Afghanistan, we see the cold, hard truth. None of it worked. The soldiers and airmen, the reservist they didn't fail us. Their leadership did.



Of course, former President George W. Bush believes Biden's decision to pull out of America's longest war is premature.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a mistake, the withdrawal?



GEORGE W. BUSH, 43RD PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it is, yes. I think because I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad.



INGRAHAM: But it's also heartbreaking he went on to say it's heartbreaking, not only because of the suffering we leave behind, but because we should have cut our losses there years ago. Instead, more Americans died with hundreds of billions of dollars flushed down the drain.



So if these trends continue, it will have a terrible effect on military recruiting and funding. Credibility will continue to wane and the Pentagon will have about the same competency ratings, as I don't know, right now, the CDC.



So think about this. China's preparing to take our ally, Taiwan, down and is aggressively promoting economic influence around the globe. But what keeps our top military leaders up at night?



LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies, but we can't do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Biden's State Department is staffed by big thinkers, who've downplayed China's brutal crackdown on human rights as they decry our own track record here in the US. They even invited the UN to come in and grade their anti-racism efforts. This is completely insane. But again, they're a bunch of self loathing idiots. They're happiest when America is down on our knees, begging for approval and cooperation from Europe and others.



Our intelligence agencies also risk running into the same credibility buzzsaw. Remember, Obama's Director of National Intelligence, Jim Clapper, claimed that they weren't monitoring domestic communications, and we found out they were.



SEN. RON WYDEN (D-OR): What I wanted to see is if you could give me a yes or no answer to the question. Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans?



JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: No, sir.



WYDEN: It does not?



CLAPPER: Not wittingly.



INGRAHAM: And now, of course, using COVID as a pretext, Biden's White House is using a backdoor to get into your texts as well, text messages. Groups like the DNC are planning to engage fact checkers and work with SMS carriers about what they decide is misinformation about the vaccine.



Well, given the government's routine obfuscation on the monitoring of American citizens, it shouldn't be surprising that voters don't trust assurances made by Intel or military chiefs today. Because if they're not using the pandemic to justify stripping you of your freedoms, they're going to lean on the events of January 6.



CHRISTOPHER WRAY, FBI DIRECTOR: Social media has become in many ways the key amplifier to domestic violence, extremism, just as it has for malign foreign influence. The same things that attract people to it for good reasons are also capable of causing all kinds of harms that we're entrusted with trying to protect the American people against.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Who do we get to protect us from you, Christopher? He makes my skin crawl.



Now, if Americans have a certain political bent, start feeling unwelcome in their own country if they're treated like potential domestic terrorists, why should they continue to support increasing the Pentagon or CIA's budgets every year? The fact that the US military is teaching critical race theory at all is frankly all you need to know about how far leadership there has fallen.



GENERAL MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: On the issue of critical race theory, et cetera, I do think it's important actually, for those of us in uniform to be open minded and be widely read. And I want to understand white rage, and I'm white, and I want to understand it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Glad he clarified that he was white. Does general Milley believe that before Joe Biden became president, the military was filled with raging KKK members? Was white rage a problem in the army when Obama was president? And if so, why didn't Milley speak out about it back then?



I don't think these generals and the intelligence bigwigs have really thought any of this through. Because once they abuse the public's trust, insult the public, it's very difficult, if not impossible, to rebuild that trust.



Think about it this way. If evangelical Christians or other traditionalists just steer clear of military service because they don't want their sons or daughters to be subjected to left-wing hectoring or propaganda, or worse just be labeled extremist, because I don't know they don't support transgenderism or something. What then? What is military going to do then?



The reason conservatives have always respected the military is because they represented a certain American tradition. They didn't come across as political. But now the left has its claws into the military just like they had their claws into institutions of higher learning, Hollywood, go down the line. So they want to turn our military just into, I don't know, another faculty lounge somewhere.



Right now we have a national defense apparatus, the Pentagon and then Intel agencies that are spending inordinate time and resources unsatisfying, the woke stirs on the left and too little on the real threats bearing down on the United States, mostly from China. Oh, and let's not forget that their ties to big tech and giant military contractors are a huge ongoing problem. More on that in a moment.



All Republicans on the Hill need to demand that our military leadership and Intel officials return to their proper roles and get out of politics. Do some soul searching, because you're doing a massive amount of damage to your really important institutions. And then what happens? When America faces a serious challenge to our security? What happens when we need national unity to prevail? And that's The ANGLE.



Joining me now are two men who will take on two specific pieces of my ANGLE. Colorado congressman Ken Buck; and U.S. Space Force Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier.



Lieutenant Colonel Lohmeier, let me start with you. You're a walking, talking evidence of how this poisonous thinking could alienate members of the military or would be members of the military. Tell us.



LT COL MATTHEW LOHMEIER, U.S. SPACE FORCE: Laura, thanks for having me. First, I want to say I speak for myself and not for the defense department. You're absolutely right that it's going to be difficult for both the American people as well as our service members to maintain trust in this institution, the United States military that has traditionally garnered a lot of trust from both our service members and the American people if we continue to push political ideology that was intended to be [ph] to visit. And when I say that I'm speaking about critical race theory.



Right now, our military service members who have been trained to be apolitical, they shoulder an unfair burden at the moment, and that is, it's difficult to remain apolitical in an environment that's becoming hyper politicized. And people are very principled who have joined our armed forces. They care a great deal about this country and when their principles are under attack, they want to speak up. But when you speak up and you're labeled politically partisan for it, you face a very terrible dilemma that shouldn't exist in our armed forces.



INGRAHAM: Congressman Buck, you in another issue are demanding answers from the Pentagon on something as just as troubling as what we laid out in THE ANGLE. And here it's DoD officials who seem to be playing footsie with big tech giant, mainly Amazon, while they're negotiating billions of dollars in government contracts. Why shouldn't every American be alarmed by these entities acting in such a manner?



REP. KEN BUCK (R-CO): Every American should be alarmed, Laura. The problem that we have is Amazon is a monopoly and it is trying to monopolize cloud contracts. The largest cloud contract in history was put out by the defense department and Amazon had a former employee and a former consultant working for Secretary Mattis. And Secretary Mattis met several times with Jeff Bezos, the President, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, and now we find out in emails that have just been revealed that that relationship was far too cozy and really brings some very fundamental questions about government contracts, and how a monopoly in the consumer cloud area is also trying to monopolize the government cloud area.



It's so dangerous because we saw what happened to Parler when these woke CEOs want to punish a group that is actually treating conservatives fairly. They can kick Parler right off the platform. If we allow monopoly like Amazon to control the government cloud contracts, I think we'll be in serious trouble.



INGRAHAM: It's so disturbing, Lieutenant Colonel, speaking of the wokeness issue, and the Air Force Academy professor was out there defending the critical race theory teaching. In a Washington Post column she wrote, "CRT helps students identify the structural racism and inequality that's been endemic in American society. And it provides methods for deconstructing oppressive beliefs. In other words, racism was ingrained in the system from the beginning and the military still struggles with these issues."



Matt, well, the Air Force, of course, isn't alone. I know you've heard from military men and women who are sharing their concerns as well. Your reaction to those comments?



LOHMEIER: I'm surprised on the number of levels here. First off, I'm surprised that we still got professors in academia, but specifically at our service academies who happen to believe in Marxist trash like critical race theory. Second, I'm surprised that I can be fired for political partisanship for exposing the Marxist lineage of ideas behind critical race theory, for example, and opposing it. While on the other hand, others both in uniform and who are permanent party professors at the Air Force Academy are able to speak in advocacy for the teaching and face no consequences.



So my question is, is it politically partisan or not? And, on the one hand, Marxism is not a politically partisan issue. If you're American and you love your country, we should all unite around this common enemy that's seeking to undermine our traditional values, our founding documents. In fact, the documents which our service members swore an oath to defend, critical race theory seeks to undo all of that because it is Marxist.



INGRAHAM: Should $1, Congressman Buck, of our tax dollars go to teaching that trash in our military academies? Yes or no, $1?



BUCK: No.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, Lieutenant Colonel, thank you.



Now, speaking of powerful agencies in the defense sphere, my next guest, Senator Tom Cotton is investigating Raytheon, one of the biggest us defense contractors out there over its use of training materials that, yes, promote critical race theory.



In a letter to the company's Chairman and CEO, Cotton writing in part, "Title VI of the Civil Rights Act ensures that no person in the U.S. shall, on the ground of race, color national origin, be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."



Joining me now is Senator Tom Cotton, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Senator Cotton, the defense industry is no different from any of these other big corporations that are under enormous pressure to bow down to the left on this. But how much worse is it when U.S. tax dollars are keeping a lot of these companies afloat to teach people to basically hate the country at its core?



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Laura, this week, it's Raytheon. A few weeks ago, I had a similar exchange with Lockheed Martin. And I suspect if you probed in some of the other major defense contractors, you'd find very similar kinds of training materials. In fact, the Raytheon CEO today, wrote back and said that Raytheon is not conducting any training that most other major American corporations conduct.



Sadly, I think he's right about that. But that's not a defense of Raytheon. That's an indictment of corporate America. It's one thing, though, if Coca Cola does nonsense like this and turns people off from their sugary beverages, it's a whole different thing, though, if the companies who are building the weapons and the equipment to keep our troops safe and defend our nation who get the lion's share of their revenues from American taxpayers are doing these things.



INGRAHAM: Senator, I want to bring up something that of all the disturbing things that I've seen over the last three days. Tony Blinken, the Secretary of State, is continuing this Biden habit of either bashing America as racist on the world stage, apologizing for America implicitly here. He tweeted last night that "Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record. Rather, they should be transparent with the intent to grow and do better. That's why I'm announcing a formal invitation for UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism to visit the U.S."



Senator, we're inviting the UN to come in, to conduct some "investigation". Afterward, they're just going to trash us and acquaint us with - well, actually trash us and give a pass as usual to countries like China.



COTTON: Yes. Totally pathetic. Laura, Tony Blinken, like his boss, Joe Biden, is sticking a kick me sign on Uncle Sam's back here. They should tell that rapporteur to pack his bags and head straight to China, where China is committing genocide against religious and ethnic minorities, where they're engaged in the systematic sterilization of minority women so they can't reproduce, or barring that, the systematic rape of them so they produce Han Chinese, to say nothing of what they've done to Hong Kong over the last year, or to Christians who are simply trying to worship God in their homes throughout China, that's where the UN should be focusing on human rights abuses. They should not be coming to the United States. And it's disgraceful that Joe Biden, Tony Blinken have asked them to do so.



INGRAHAM: But, senator, doesn't this have an actual effect on our national security, our Secretary of State by allowing this to happen on U.S. soil with the UN and their track record on human rights looking the other way on North Korea and Cuba, and obviously with China? How does this help our national security back to my angle theme?



COTTON: Well, Laura, it doesn't help us at all. And you're right that the United Nations often have nations like Cuba and North Korea sitting on their Human Rights Council. And it's simply another way to undermine the faith and the confidence that the American people have in our government that they are up to such nonsense.



It's kind of like teaching critical race theory in the military, when you're telling our young soldiers that the most important thing about them is the color of their skin, that some races are inherently privileged and others are inherently victimized. Well, that's not something that a lot of them raise their hand and took an oath to defend. I mean, you should be surprised if you have recruiting rates fall and retention rates fall as well.



INGRAHAM: Yes. This is going to help our diplomacy big time overseas. Senator, thank you.



Now, we found that minorities that the democrats don't care about and we're going to identify who they are. We're going to tell you that next. And Raymond Arroyo brings this heartbreaking news on - well, breaking news on the Britney Spears conservatorship case. Plus, why did the White House bring a pop star to the briefing room? Stay there.



INGRAHAM: When democrats say they care about protecting minority rights, well, they're lying. The only ones they really care about are the ones who vote Democrat. Now, for instance, those illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border wearing, "Biden, please let us in" shirts. Hey, come on in. Bienvenidos.



But one of those with legitimate asylum claims like the millions of Cubans living under a repressive communist regime. Well, I'll let Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tell you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Allow me to be clear. If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States. Any migrant intercepted at sea, regardless of their nationality will not be permitted to enter the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, could the real issue be the Cuban Americans overwhelmingly support Republican ideas? You bet. And it's not just Cubans, Asian- Americans are increasingly being denied minority status because of their ability to succeed at the highest levels of American society. Our next guest has just written a book that posits Asian-Americans prove that critical race theory cannot be true.



Joining us now is Kenny Xu, author of "An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy". Kenny, your reaction to this constant emoting over the last few days in Washington about the need to protect minority rights. You are the Texas representatives as they fled here, proclaiming that they're the only real safeguards left of minority voting rights. And you say?



KENNY XU, AUTHOR "AN INCONVENIENT MINORITY": I say Asian Americans are the inconvenient minority, because they come here, to this country with nothing, no special privileges. And as I argue in my book "An Inconvenient Minority", they still succeed in this country, they disprove critical race theory, and they shed light. Harvard discriminates against Asian Americans. That's how successful they are. That's how successful they've become.



Well, when you look at the controversy around education today, in Washington, DC, area in Fairfax County, there's a really high performing school and that high performing school is very science technology - is a very big Asian population in the school enrollment. Well, they want to change the standards of the school, so merit doesn't really rule the day anymore. They want to make it so the merit doesn't really count. What does that tell you? And what how does that hurt a minority here in the United States?



XU: Well, it hurts my - it hurts Asian Americans, because now Asian Americans can't, even though they work hard, they're not treated on the basis of their hard work. But you know, Laura, the theme of your show is national security. And I say this is a national security issue. Because you need, if you want to compete with China in the tech war you need the best and the brightest, you need the best and the brightest to go to the best schools.



And we have these elite schools now, like Harvard, abdicating their responsibility to admit the best and brightest just because of their race. Imagine, not only how unfair that is, but how that is detrimental to our national security and our technology interests.



INGRAHAM: Well, they'll actually invite actual Chinese from China to come to Harvard. That's not a problem. It's just the Asians here in this country are loyal to America. I hope we see some changes in the Asian voting though, Kenny, because I think that's been surprising to a lot of people over the years. But we'll see. And congrats on the book.



All right. Race has infected the debate over voting rights laws all across the country. It's also revealed the ignorance of democrat leaders and the chattering class carrying their water.



Now, while most sane people see the Texas Democrats fleeing their state as a joke and anti-democratic, the left views it all as quite story.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In 1867, Frederick Douglass appealed to the Congress, and in 2021, the Texas legislature came to Washington, D.C.



DONNA EDWARDS, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: MLK was an activist. John Lewis was an activist. Sojourner Truth was an activist. There is nothing wrong with activism to push the levers of power to do the right thing. And I think that that is what Texas Democrats and civil rights leaders are calling for.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: The threat to have you all arrested when you return to Texas, and supposedly to track you down like the Fugitive Slave Act.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now, education activist Cynthia Garrett, founder of Cynthia Garrett Ministries, and author of "I Choose Victory." Cynthia, we played some of Kamala last night at the end of the show, but I'm interested in your thoughts on her specifically invoking Frederick Douglass in this little drama.



CYNTHIA GARRETT, FOUNDER, CYNTHIA GARRETT MINISTRIES: Laura, I know I am not here to be speechless, but I have got to tell you, I am speechless, and I have been speechless all day about this, because to compare Frederick Douglass to the bozos that left their job in Texas to serve the people that elected them, to them, as if they are some threat to the nation because all the Texas legislature wants to do is pass a voting security bill. They want to protect the rights that Frederick Douglass and people like him died for, for all of us to have the right to vote, for our voice to be heard through the voting process fairly.



The problem here is so complex and multilevel that my head has been blowing up all day. Frederick Douglass said -- and it's one of my favorite quotes - - "The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful, and virtuous." There is nothing honest about what these Democratic elected officials are doing. There is nothing truthful about what any of them are doing. And there's nothing virtuous about this.



You cannot turn this into a voting rights act. By the way, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was strongly opposed by Democrats, and they have been fighting it and hiding behind what's really going on since slavery, to be honest with you, since slavery ended. This isn't a race issue. This is an issue of I want to go to a poll, I want to give my I.D., because guess what, I'm not dead, I am alive. I want to vote legally. I want you to know I voted legally, and I want you to know what my vote said.



Anyone who loves America wants this. Anyone who is running from this issue wants to protect their right to operate outside the law and to steal our vote and to throw elections. And it's that simple. And I don't know how Americans aren't up in arms and in a civil war over this, which Biden thinks it is the worst thing since the Civil War, which is a joke.



INGRAHAM: When you hear people like Al Sharpton and others claim that having a poll watchers who actually can see what's happening when they are counting the votes, that that means they don't want you to vote, when you can't even -- it is not even allowed under the rules to get close to people voting. But you can watch the process unfold from a meaningful distance. But that means you don't want people to vote. And we are supposed to listen to Al Sharpton after all these years of fraud from him? What? It's insane.



GARRETT: Right, but you know, we have been blessed with a myriad of horrible black leadership for years. And I don't understand -- it's like amongst black people, we know it. We can talk about it as African Americans, but when anybody else talks about it, it's a problem. And the reality is I don't know what we are hiding. We need to be calling all of these guys to the mat. We need to have great issue with the leadership that we have. And I've got to tell you, the writing is on the wall in Texas. Whenever these bozos decide to go back and do their job, I hope that the people that voted for them will --



INGRAHAM: Vote them out. Yes, vote them out. Cynthia, it's great to see you tonight. And you're speechless after all.



All right, and coming up, Emmy noms are out, and wait until you see what political heavyweights made the cut. Plus, the White House is drafting a pop singer for a purpose. Raymond Arroyo has it, "Seen and Unseen" next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, the Academy of Television, Arts, and Sciences announced nominees for television's highest honor, the Emmys. They looked more like the wokeys.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: There are some puzzling nominees here. For outstanding voice-over performance, Laura, Julie Andrews and Seth MacFarlane made the cut, but so did that renowned character actress Stacey Abrams. She was nominated for a one minute and seven second voice-over in a "Blackish" episode where she stretched incredibly, playing herself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STACEY ABRAMS, FOUNDER AND CHAIR, FAIR FIGHT ACTION: I'm so happy to be talking to you today about mail-in voting.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What? I thought we were talking about my campaign.



ABRAMS: Running for office is a lot of work, mostly fund-raising. To beat the big money you're up against, you will need community support.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That will be enough?



ABRAMS: Oh, definitely not. So I can't imagine you pulling it off.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was looking for more of a pep talk.



ABRAMS: Um, you've lost weight?



We need everyone to vote early. The important thing is making sure your voice is heard.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I don't understand how this could be considered a performance, Laura. She is just saying what she always says, which begs the question, what is driving this nomination? Abrams, who lost Georgia's governor's race, also was nominated for an Academy Award for her documentary on voting. Politics should never be the leading value here, Laura. It should be talent. That's what the audience expects. The Academy should feel the same way.



All I can say is, you were robbed, Laura Ingraham. You remember a few years ago you performed on "The Simpsons" and actually played the character of a therapist. Do you remember this?



INGRAHAM: Oh, no.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You thought our only option was the breakup.



INGRAHAM: I never said that. If I told people that didn't belong together they shouldn't be together, I'd be out of a job.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I must have dreamed that, too.



INGRAHAM: OK, why don't you tell us more about that dream?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All you need to know about my dream is that Marge and I have been completed turned around by it.



INGRAHAM: I think you're going to have to do a little more, Homer.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, that was so bad.



ARROYO: I think they thought you were Dr. Laura Ingraham. Anyway, Stacey Abrams wasn't the only Emmy nominee. In addition to getting awards for limiting their family size, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also nominated for that tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.



INGRAHAM: What?



ARROYO: I kid you not. They got the nod for outstanding hosted nonfiction series. Now, given the pushback from the royals, I'm not sure you can call this nonfiction, but this is only the beginning. Markel is executive producing an animated series for Netflix celebrating great women in history, Laura. You can be sure Queen Elizabeth will probably not be part of that series.



INGRAHAM: I thought the Stacey Abrams' voice was computer generated. I didn't even think that was actually her speaking, so that is why I was so shocked she got the nom. She sounded like just a computer speaking. Very odd.



ARROYO: A minute and seven seconds. Yes, you got more airtime on "The Simpsons," just for the record.



And Laura, the White House is starting to a young pop star to try to encourage teens to get the COVID vaccination. Olivia Rodrigo came to the White House to meet with Biden and Fauci, and to record some PSAs. Given Biden's resistance to voter I.D.s, I was surprised he invited someone so comfortable with drivers' licenses.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OLIVIA RODRIGO, SINGER: Hey, I'm Olivia Rodrigo. It doesn't matter if you're young and healthy. Get the vaccine to help protect yourself, your friends, and your family.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: I can't even hear it.



ARROYO: Yes, they should get their -- could somebody get a microphone in her face? According to the CDC, 38 percent of people 12 to 29 are not vaccinated. And look, Laura, with these stories of the young men's hearts inflaming and the low hospitalizations, the low deaths among young people, of course they aren't getting vaccinated. So I think it will take more than missed driver's license their to get them over the hump.



INGRAHAM: She's an adorable girl, gorgeous girl, and a global pop star, but there is some breaking news on the Britney Spears conservatorship front. Today, there were a series of Free Britney rallies in D.C. and L.A.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CROWD: Hey, hey, ho, ho, conservatorship has got to go. Hey, hey, ho, ho, conservatorship has got to go.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Well, they must be very happy, Laura. At the hearing today, the judge allowed Britney to choose her own attorney, this after she spent millions on her court-appointed attorney. But the big news is her plea to the court, she said over the phone, "I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse. I want to press charges against my father today."



Look, this is clearly the beginning of the end of this conservatorship, and after the millions of her own money that has been used to keep her in this lockdown, maybe it's time. She tonight Instagrammed herself doing cartwheels, so she is very happy. But it's strange she wants to keep the personal conservatorship in place. That's odd.



INGRAHAM: Well, that is one scandal I haven't been on top of, Raymond, but I know that you are on all the important stories. So thank you.



ARROYO: I am watching it closely for you.



INGRAHAM: Thank you, Raymond. It is good to see you tonight.



And as South Africa deteriorates into chaos, a nagging question lingers -- could it happen here? South African native Lara Logan will be with us next with a warning. Stay there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(SHOUTING)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What's happening in South Africa? Things have deteriorated, total chaos, looting, violence has consumed the country for the better part of the last week. So what is driving all of this? Well, there are a lot of theories out there. Some are saying it's just politics, that it all started when the former South African president Jacob Zuma started a 15-month long prison sentence for contempt of court.



Now, Zuma supporters believe he is the victim of a political witch hunt and saw him as a man of the people, kind of a populist, particularly in rural communities. Does that sound like anyone you know, minus the jail sentence, of course?



Now, second, the theory is that draconian COVID lockdowns are partially to blame. South Africa's economy was hit by the deepest recession on record. Citizens came to resist the officials keeping them shut in. There were protests.



And finally, the theory that there is a lot of resentment that comes along with racial reorganization. The South African National Congress post- apartheid has tried to right old wrongs by redistributing wealth and land. Does that sound eerily similar to something like the reparations push here?



Joining me now is South African native Lara Logan, host of FOX Nation's "Lara Logan Has No Agenda." Lara, a lot of Americans aren't really aware of what's happening right now in South Africa. I have traveled there, been lucky enough to travel there many times, and I've seen this kind of deterioration over the last, really, 10 or 12 years, or maybe longer, 15 years, since I've been going there. What do we need to know about this?



LARA LOGAN, HOST, "LARA LOGAN HAS NO AGENDA": Well, many South Africans are just shocked at the speed with which this is spreading, Laura. And it is worst in two provinces. One is the home province of the former president, Jacob Zuma. And I have been speaking to people there. Food is running low. This has been going on for five days. And the stores are burning down, there is no milk, there's no bread, and people are not allowed to have any fuel for their cars.



So this is a particularly distressing situation for many, many people there. With so many killed at this point, people are asking, where is the police, where is the army? And while they are going to deploy more soldiers, there are very worrying reports now of this becoming, of a racial element being introduced into this. There is an Indian community that live just outside of Durban, where Jacob Zuma is from, and there have been a number of reports that are fanning the flames of racial tension and violence there.



And what you start to see is some of the echoes of Critical Race Theory and the woke agenda that have proliferated all over the world. We are paying the price now for big tech and Facebook and all these people who are able to really set the agenda in any country that they want, and where people can spread this message and spread this divisive politics. And South Africa is no exception.



INGRAHAM: So, there is a Marxist element at play here, in other words?



LOGAN: Well, Obama's ambassador to South Africa was a man called Patrick Gaspard, and when Obama's term ended and he came home, he became the president of the Open Society Foundation, George Soros' foundation. Yes. I know. But when he was in South Africa, he was very vocal about reparations. He was one of the people who was pushing and encouraging publicly for the South African government to take land away from white people, particularly white farmers, of course -- 30,000 white farms in South Africa feed those people, and they feed other people across southern Africa. And so when you take that land away and it is not used to farm anymore, you starve your people. People saw that in neighboring Zimbabwe.



So there is a radical element at play here, and nobody can tell, at this point it's impossible to say how much this is involved. But South African media has very quickly turned to looking at who is driving this, and whether there is -- there are other forces. And there are eerily similar echoes here. There is a whole ideology that goes along with Open Society in all of these groups about joining a moment into a mass movement or a revolution, and that's what many people I speak to are looking for.



INGRAHAM: Lara, thank you for that. We are not going to hear that anywhere else tonight.



And China is hiding a smelly secret. The Last Flush explains.



INGRAHAM: Raw sewage discharged from more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels around those contested islands in South China Sea, and it's so epic, you can see all that poop from outer space. We are hearing rumors that the political party in China is renaming itself that CCPP and Poo-Poo. Is that really written? We're children.



Don't forget to set the DVR. And Gutfeld next.

