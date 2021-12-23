'Ingraham Angle' on Biden, COVID

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on December 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

WATTERS: I'm Jesse Watters in for Laura Ingraham and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from New York City.



It is official. 11 months in and Americans like Biden less than Jimmy Carter. Larry Elder breaks that down with the latest polls in the show that Democrats are freaking out. Plus, Tom Homan isn't surprised, Border Patrol caught a potential terrorist trying to sneak into the country. He's here to tell us what's really going on at the border.



And we have a special Tuesday edition of Seen and Unseen. Raymond Arroyo reveals the only Biden to ever be held accountable for anything.



But first, back on the campaign trail. Biden promised to shut down the virus, but not the economy. So how's that working out? Despite 73 percent of eligible Americans being vaccinated, cases have shot up 20 percent just in the last two weeks. Hospitalizations and deaths are also up. Colleges are completely locked down; final's online.



And you can bet blue cities and states will try to shut down schools as well. And to top it all off, Kamala Harris just admitted to the 'LA Times' that the administration didn't see any of this coming. Gee! You mean Biden's scientific brain trust and Fauci and Collins couldn't foresee any of this? Why am I not surprised after all?



These are the same clowns who thought funding dangerous experiments on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab was a grand idea. With the economy lagging and the virus spreading like wildfire again, Biden announced a new two- pronged plan to get the pandemic under control. Prong one, browbeat and vilify the unvaxxed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned. You're at a high risk of getting sick. You're putting other people at risk, your loved ones, your friends, neighbors, strangers you run into. And your choice can be the difference between life or death.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Prong two, more testing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: One of the other things that we know that has to be done is more testing. We're going to continue to add federal testing sites. We also need to do better with at-home test. So I'm announcing today that federal government will purchase one half billion, that's not million, billion with a B, additional at-home rapid test. We'll be producing as many tests and as quickly as possible.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: If Biden thinks shipping free tests to every asymptomatic triple- vaxxed hypochondriac who demands one is a good idea. I've got a bridge to sell them. But I have no fear. They have apparently learned their lessons from the disastrous Obamacare website.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: We've arranged for it to be easier for you to find free COVID testing site near you on Google. Just enter COVID tests near me in the Google search bar, and you can find a number of different locations nearby where you can get tested.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Thanks, Joe. Google it. We got it. What could go wrong? We know what the end result is going to be. Thousands of asymptomatic positive cases that will cause more panic and more despair, which of course, means more restrictions, masks, mandates, and possibly lockdowns.



No wonder the left and their media allies love this plan. That includes outgoing NIH head Francis Collins, who by the way gave a totally nutso interview last night. The mad scientist doesn't even begin to describe his insane ramblings. Take a look for yourself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FRANCIS COLLINS, NIH DIRECTOR: The laboratory is also potentially a cathedral. Because what we're doing is to learn how to be even more amazed at what we've been given as human beings surrounded by a beautiful world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: More like a cathedral of misery. Remember, the most likely origin for COVID is in the Wuhan lab. Then there was Collins' totally bizarre response to this question.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is there something you would wish that could have - emerge from NIH?



COLLINS: Maybe we underinvested in research on human behavior. I never imagined a year ago when those vaccines were just proving to be fantastically safe and effective, that we would still have 60 million people who had not taken advantage of them because of misinformation and disinformation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Americans not wanting to take a vaccine is nothing new. Factor in the doubt sewed by the Democrats because it was created under Trump. And of course, you're going to have hesitancy, lest you thought this was about public health and not controlling your life.



Let's not forget that Collins along with Fauci and others spent the better part of two years dismissing potential treatments to COVID that could have saved many, many lives. In fact, if they truly cared about public health, they'd urge Biden to launch an operation warp speed for - his own for therapeutics, instead of doubling down on more of the same policies that clearly aren't working.



So why aren't Fauci, Collins, and the rest of the medical bureaucrats pushing for effective therapeutics to fight COVID?



My next guest recently went on Joe Rogan's podcast to unveil what he thinks is really going on. Joining me now is Dr. Peter McCullough, an epidemiologist based in Dallas, Texas. So Doctor, what is going on?



PETER MCCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, INTERNIST: Well, what we've seen is a focus on lockdowns, masks, and then a really a giant focus on vaccines and what's been left out is treatment. We know when sick patients are treated early. We reduce the period of infectivity from 14 days down to three or four days. That's what happened in Joe Rogan's case.



Joe Rogan got state-of-the-art treatment with nutraceutical supplements, monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, steroids. He was overweight in basically three or four days. And Joe reviewed that with me. I told him, Listen, that's the protocol I drew up for America and for the world last year.



Sadly, what's happened is, we've actually had a chilling effect on early treatment - chilling effect on hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin. We have not had any featuring of monoclonal antibodies in the national discussion, nor any focus on steroids, anti-inflammatories, high-quality drugs like Colchicine, shown in the largest clinical trial of COVID-19 to reduce hospitalization and death.



And now we have new therapies from Merck and from Pfizer that we will use in treating patients. Patients really - when they're sick, they don't want to hear anything about vaccines. And whether they're vaccinated or not, they want early treatment.



WATTERS: Ye. The COVID pills, a lot of people like pills better than needles. I can count myself as one of those people. So you see now the President's tried to vax his way out of this thing. Now, he's trying to test his way out of this thing. Do you think testing your way out of this winter is going to be an effective strategy?



MCCULLOUGH: We have plenty of tests. And right now, I have patients in my practice getting tests on a daily basis. They're widely available. We just need to make sure the cycle threshold limit is less than 28, following the CDC standards. We have antigen testing, home testing.



And I agree with you, I think if we pour more tests into households, we're going to end up with just more asymptomatic false positives. The tests should only be used in acutely sick people as a diagnostic aid in making the diagnosis of COVID-19.



WATTERS: So this is a guy who hid during the pandemic in his basement. And then he went from the basement to the White House and his mandate fired all the essential workers who were working, while he was hiding in his basement. Says, he's a Catholic guy, and then tells who can go to Christmas with their family or not.



Do you think he has any credibility as a messenger left with the American people on COVID-19?



MCCULLOUGH: We heard the darkest message I think ever Americans have heard before the holidays about a long and deadly winter for the unvaccinated. And I have to tell you, my message for America is one that's positive, it's joyous.



We've learned so much about COVID-19. Our treatment of COVID-19 is causing large numbers of individuals to avoid the hospital, avoid death, recover and then have natural immunity. It's a very positive story as we're working our way through the pandemic. Americans have suffered enough. And in my view, they don't need a strong negative message moving into the holiday.



WATTERS: That's a great message. And I think everybody should take that to heart, except it's hard to absorb that type of positive message when you have fearmongers on CNN, like this doctor, who says he wants to form a task force to attack the unvaxxed. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER HOTEZ, TEXAS CHILDREN'S PEDIATRICIAN: Empty science aggression is now probably one of the leading killers of young adults in the United States. What they've got to do is create an interagency task force that brings in Homeland Security, the Commerce Department, the Justice Department. We have to bring in the State Department and really take a hard look at how we dismantle the anti-vaccine, anti-science empire.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The anti-science empire. Going to get Homeland Security involved, Doctor.



MCCULLOUGH: You know, all doctors do is, we weigh out the risks and benefits, all forms of therapies and vaccines have risks and benefits. And I think those who are proposing the vaccines need to give a fair balanced review. We should have had it on a monthly basis on what are the risks and the benefits of the vaccines, how are they doing?



And to give Americans actually an intelligent choice in terms of whether or not they take a vaccine. But it's exactly that. The choice of a therapy is always belongs to the individual. We cannot have that circle of medical freedom broken by external forces.



WATTERS: I couldn't agree more. Thank you so much. Dr. McCullough.



Despite the return of masks, mandates, travel bans and colleges locking down, even professional sports canceling games, Biden wants you to believe we're not taking a huge backward step as a country.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: The question that folks are asking is, are we going back to March 2020? Not this last March 2021. But March 2020, when the pandemic first hit. That's what I keep getting asked. The answer is absolutely, no, no.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joining me now is Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union chairman; and Charlie Hurt, Washington Times opinion editor and Fox News contributor.



All right, Charlie, what was your assessment of the President's tone and posture today as he talked about this very, very dark winter?



CHARLIE HURT, WASHINGTON TIMES OPINION EDITOR: Yes. Well, I think you really just touched on it. At a point where Biden has never been at a lower level of credibility, he's still using the bully pulpit to harangue Americans and vilify Americans for the choices that they're making about their health care. And it's - it's not helpful. It's ridiculous. And I think that it's probably only hurting him politically.



And look, you have to remember the entire Biden campaign is based on two lies. It was based on the fact that they claim that Donald Trump was a racist, and then they claim that COVID was all Trump's fault. And what we're seeing now and we're seeing especially with the emergence of this Omicron variant, that which Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have both said, took them by complete surprise.



And at a time when a pandemic takes you by surprise, what should never take you by surprise is that there are going to be variants. That's the one guarantee here. So the fact that they're admitting that the variant took them by surprise is proof that their entire campaign was a lie, is a lie. And I think the Democrats will pay a grievous price for it next year.



WATTERS: Yes, Matt. The Taliban taking over Afghanistan so quickly, also took Joe and Kamala by surprise, didn't it?



MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIR: Right. Yes, no, his presidency is just the story of the self-inflicted wound. When he - when they went out on the campaign trail, and they blamed Donald Trump and Republicans for a pandemic, it was quite outlandish.



But they're suffering exactly what Charlie said. They're suffering the consequences of building up this thing that if you just elect Joe Biden, somehow you'll be protected from a virus unleashed on us by the communists in Beijing, in the Wuhan lab. This thing is a serious, serious threat.



But let's keep our heads, Jesse, why does it take you to talk about therapeutics and not all the doctors? Why does it take people like me to talk about the fact that we have very, very affordable, dirt cheap therapeutics for people who get sick? We also have this great news. Most of us who get Chinese corona, recover, and we're fine. Yes, there's some serious cases and people have died and it's a terrible thing that was unleashed on us.



But, my God, we are the American people. We've got to keep our heads. We can get through this. And, Joe Biden, I'm afraid is now part of the problem, because he's turning American against American. And that's just not the way we do things here.



WATTERS: He needs to borrow some hope from his former boss, Barack Obama, because he needs that and he needs it now before the winter hits.



Charlie, this guy has really just latched his political fortunes on the COVID cases. And COVID cases, they go up, they go down in different parts of the country, different times of the year. This guy has no control over COVID cases. He doesn't understand this virus.



SCHLAPP: No.



WATTERS: He needs to change the message fast, because there's no defeating this virus. You got to live with it, and live with a positive spirit about it.



HURT: Yes. And, of course, all of that goes back to the fact that they built the entire purpose of their presidency on this lie that somehow the pandemic itself was Donald Trump's fault. And when you start with that premise, this is what you wind up with. But one thing that I think is really fascinating about all this effort that Biden wants to put into testing.



Testing is a perfect socialized medicine solution to a problem like this. Therapeutics and vaccines are perfect, free-market solutions to a crisis like this. And what is Joe Biden want to fall on? He wants to fall back on this whole idea of testing, because, of course, these tests get taken. The information goes back to the central planners, and they solve no problems whatsoever.



Meanwhile, you have the free market coming up with these therapeutics, which apparently work very well and the government has no interest whatsoever in trying to promote them and trying to encourage them, because they actually solve the problem. Joe Biden and his doctors, all they want to do is just gather information and talk about how bad it is, and scare the crap out of people.



WATTERS: Yes. Man, I'm afraid that everybody this winter is going to get a runny nose, and get a little ache in the lower back, and they're going to run out and they're going to take a test. And all of a sudden, Oh, my gosh, I have COVID. They didn't even feel that bad, but they have COVID. And it's going to shoot the case numbers sky high. And that's going to freak out all the politicians and the politicians will go, Oh, my God, we got to do something. We got to shut everything down again. We got to mandate this, mandate that. And now we're sliding back into 2020.



(CROSSTALK)



SCHLAPP: Yes. And I live outside of Washington, D.C.--



HURT: --as if that's a bad thing.



WATTERS: Go ahead, Matt.



SCHLAPP: I live outside of Washington, D.C., where they're already starting to shut down schools again. And I want to speak out for the domestic terrorists, the parents. I'm the father of five girls. Literally, they're encased in masks. They've been doing this now for two years. Football games, basketball games, dances, all at risk to being canceled all over again. This is a dehumanizing childhood for our children. Where is the balance here? Enough is enough.



What I'd like the American people to do is say, Stop it. We're going to use some common sense. I'm the parent. I'll govern my kids' health care decisions. I want my kids to go to a school that allows them to have a mostly normal environment. And we will deal with the consequences of this virus when it hits our families. It's time for the American people to get a little Ron DeSantis and say no more.



WATTERS: If I see another photograph, Charlie, of fourth graders in below freezing temperatures sitting outside six-feet apart having lunch, I'm going to lose it. I think every parent will lose it if they saw their kid like that.



HURT: Yes. Because government bureaucrats care about our children more than we do. Really?



WATTERS: Yes. And Matt, five daughters, I'm sorry to hear that. Good luck with everything. We got to go.



HURT: Talk about the domestic terrorists--



SCHLAPP: I'm just trying to save a lot of money.



WATTERS: You better start now. Thank you, guys, Matt and Charlie.



It isn't just COVID that's dragging Democrats down in the polls. Larry Elders here in moments to highlight the avalanche of issues hurting the left. That's next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: When it comes to the economy, Americans think Biden is doing the worst job of any president since 1977. Most have heard CNN to report this, but they said the average of Joe Biden's December polls put his net approval on the economy at negative 13 points.



For perspective, Carter's economic net approval in '78 just negative eight. That's not all. Biden's approval is also underwater on crime, foreign policy and, of course, the southern border. Add it all up and it's no wonder Biden's overall approving is abysmal.



A new PBS/NPR Marist poll released Monday, put it at just 41 percent, which is a new low for that survey. Joining me now is Larry Elder host of the 'Larry Elder Show' and former California gubernatorial candidate.



All right, Larry, it's bad. But how bad is it?



LARRY ELDER, "THE LARRY ELDER SHOW" HOST: Jesse, it's real bad, particularly when you start looking at the Hispanic vote. Since the midterm elections of 2018, there has been a 40-point shift among Hispanic voters in favor of Republicans. Now, among Hispanic voters, a generic House Republican will beat a generic house Democrat.



This is earth shattering. This is a major, major earthquake within the Democratic Party because the whole reason that the Democratic Party has porous borders is because they have always assumed that illegal aliens turned citizens turned voters would pull that lever for the Democratic Party.



If that weren't the case, the borders would be closed tighter than the clans behind. But that assumption might very well now be backfiring on them as a greater number of Hispanic voters are moving towards Republicans. And even among black voters, Donald Trump improved the percentage of black voters at the presidential level from 8 percent to 12 percent from 2016 to 2020. That is a 50 percent improvement that's going in the wrong direction. Why?



The economy, crime, school choice. Urban parents want school choice, particularly among black parents. They know they're getting the worst teachers, the worst bureaucrats, the worst prisoners and the worst outcomes. I ran for governor, as you know, and pre-pandemic 75 percent of black boys in California, Jesse, could not read at state levels of proficiency. And the math score is even worse, half of all third graders in our government schools cannot read at state levels of proficiency. And again, math scores are even worse.



So on the issue of school choice, which was huge in Virginia, the Republicans are gaining - are gaining ground among so-called voters of color, and the Democrats are scared, (ph) bleakness, and they should be.



WATTERS: Well, yes, I mean, the Democrats usually get what at least 70 percent of the Hispanic vote. If they're only getting 30 percent of that, they'll never win another election, and that's just math. I guess math is racist. But that's math.



Now, this is a Fox News alert. The Biden Justice Department is allowing some prisoners who were let out during the pandemic to remain in home confinement. The move reverses a Trump era decision that would have sent many of the thousands of inmates released to home confinement during the pandemic back to prison.



But now, Larry, the prisoners just get to stay home. Thanks to Joe Biden and his justice department. Permanent pandemic.



ELDER: Right. It's a continuation of the overall soft on crime attitude on the part of the Democrats. Cashless bail, soft on crime DAs. The governor of California oversaw the release of 20,000 convicted felons early, many of them violent offenders.



Barbara Boxer, the former senator, he got mugged in Oakland, her cell phone was taken. I shouldn't be laughing. A few months before that Gavin Newsom was attacked by mentally-ill homeless guy. We got a whole bunch of people who are out, who ought to be in prison. We have DAs that are not - they are not imposing would have called crime enhancements, so that bad guys go into prison for the fullest extent of their time.



And this is just another continuation of this. And the people who are mostly affected by this, mostly hurt, are the black and brown people living in the inner city that the left prides themselves on caring about.



WATTERS: Yes, it's sick. And this kind of things - I think this is going to happen with the ballots too. Permanent pandemic, Oh, Omicron. We're going to have to do universal mail ballots again. I can see it coming, and I hope I'm wrong. I'm never wrong, Larry. But this time, I hope I am. Thank you.



ELDER: My pleasure.



WATTERS: Last night, we told you about the Saudi national with potential terror ties, who was caught trying to sneak across the southern border. But here's a question. How many suspicious characters like that don't get caught?



Joining me now is Tom Homan, former acting ICE Director and Fox News contributor. This is alarming time, this guy had like some fake uniform on, looked all official, except the flag was upside down. Thank God, we caught them. But could you imagine how many guys we don't catch?



TOM HOMAN, FORMER ACTING ICE DIRECTOR: I think there's a lot we didn't catch. And look, I've been saying for a year. When you open the border up to illegal immigration, that drives half the Border Patrol off the line to process family units. And that's what's happening right now. Half the Border Patrol dropped the mine was made very vulnerable.



Look, the Border Patrol has already arrested 15 people on FBI screening database. This is just the latest. But we got to remember. There's over 400,000 gotaways. These are illegal aliens that were arrested by border patrol and that's based on camera traffic, sensor traffic, and drone traffic they could respond to, because they're busy with (inaudible).



400,000 gotaways, how many of them were known suspected terrorists? We don't know. But I'm afraid someday we will find out.



WATTERS: But you know, Tom, this guy with terror ties, he's just a dreamer. So what if he has a dream to blow things up here? You know, let's give them some scholarships and maybe some health care subsidies. That's the mentality. All the people that are crossing, they're just good people looking for a job, except the ones on the FBI watch list.



And now it looks like some crazy footage out of Florida, they're - the illegals are coming in in boats. They got boats coming in. They're filled with illegal immigrants. They go right up to the shoreline, drop them off. And then they come on. And now, we're hearing the Uber drivers are responding. They got a call, they got, Oh, we got - 20 people need to be picked up here. Hello. Uber will just pick you up, take you wherever you want in the country.



HOMAN: Well, look, maritime smuggling is picking up. They're seeing how successful the smugglers are in the southwest border. They know the chances are to get to the United States. They're not going to be detained, because ICE detention's been decapitated. They know, even if they lose your case in court, ICE can't remove them could the Secretary put a policy in place saying, it's - been in the country legally on its face is not enough for ICE to make an arrest.



So they - the cartels are using our own policies, the Biden administration policies, seeing you can enter the country legally, you won't be detained, you can even lose your case in immigration court if you show up, and ICE can't remove you because they can't remove anybody for just simply being here illegally.



So look, it's - the cartels in the Caribbean is taking advantages, maritime smugglers up just like the southwest border. But real quick, Jesse, on the terrorists. I want to make something clear to your viewers. Why is southwest border vulnerable? Because if you're somebody who wants to come to this country and harm as a terrorist, you can't get a plane ticket anymore because all the database checks that are done after 9/11. You can't get a visa anymore, because the visa security unit, they put to a myriad of databases and if there's any derogatory information in any database, you can't get a visa. You can't get a plane ticket.



So if you're a terrorist, how do you come to United States to do us harm? The same way 20 millions and others did across the Southwest border. The same way 600,000 were released this year, 400,000 gotaways, because half the border patrol is off the mind. That's how you get into United States and that's what makes this a national security issue.



WATTERS: Yes. Just fly to Cancun from anywhere in the country and just take a little trip up north, and voila, you are in the promised land. Tom Homan, everybody. Thank you so much for coming on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



Coming up, Biden turns to a rescue dog and a boy band to save his agenda. And "Harry Potter's" favorite sport is about to change its name. Raymond Arroyo explains it all in "Seen and Unseen" next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to author of the "The Spider Who Save Christmas," FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo.



Ray, the president's agenda is on the rocks, and so are his approval numbers. But he has a plan, doesn't he?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, he does, Jesse. He does have a plan. And as your reported earlier, there is that new NPR-PBS poll that has Biden down at 41 percent, 29 percent with independents, 33 percent with Hispanics, which is awful. And when your performance is that low, Jesse, there is only one thing to do.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Hey, pal. How are you doing? How are you?



(MUSIC)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: So predictable. They also just brought in a new cat.



Now, Jesse, as a refresher for you and the audience, as they welcome Commander, they are dumping the last new first dog, Major. Remember Major? Major was literally dining out on White House staffers and Secret Service people. They tried to retrain him, but they should have released him on the Senate. That killer might have passed Build Back Better. But instead, major is being re-homed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We heard about nature being re-homed, a new puppy, and a White House cat. So is this like the worst week ever for the White House?



(LAUGHTER)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I met the pet this morning. The pet, Commander, we can call him by his name. And he is very adorable. He's going to bring joy to the president, the first family, and all of us as well.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: If he doesn't eat you all first. Jesse, call him by his name, Commander. Commander.



WATTERS: Commander.



ARROYO: Insistent from Psaki.



WATTERS: Yes, I don't know. I remember when Bill Clinton got into a little bit of trouble, didn't he just bomb a bunch of factories in Africa or Afghanistan. I guess getting a dog is better than launching missiles into the middle of nowhere. But Commander.



ARROYO: When in doubt, get a dog. But poor Joe Biden, he needs more than just a dog. Given the president's performance of this presser today, the distraction of a new dog seems almost necessary.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: -- among the unvaccinated - - among the vaccinated, among the vaccinated.



We'll send dozens of ambulances to New York and Maine because the COVID is spreading very rapidly.



The unvaccinated have a significantly higher risk of ending up in a hospital or even dying.



Still too many. Excuse me --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I'm glad the triple vaccinated people are OK, Jesse. He doesn't need pets. This man needs a roving medical unit and a rescue inhaler. What is with the cough? It's endless, chronic.



WATTERS: I don't know what's going on with the guy. You're supposed to go like this into your elbow. Even my children know that, Raymond. Into the elbow, not the hand.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: You're right.



WATTERS: Heavens forbid. Don't shake anybody's hand as he likes to do after that.



ARROYO: You're right. You are right.



WATTERS: All right, Raymond, the Jonas Brothers recently visited the White House and they cut a little video to commemorate their visit.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you vaccinated? Yes, sir!



Who is the president?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Byron.



Who is the president?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Byron.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you want to tell Joe Byron right now?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What's up, baby? Take me out to dinner.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did we?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We got it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: This is so sad, Jesse. He doesn't know the Jonas Brothers from the Osmonds. Which one is Donny? Which one of you guys is Donny? That bizarre audio in the video actually comes from some viral interview with a homeless man. How this convinces anyone to get vaxxed is beyond me, Jesse. They tried it with Olivia Rodrigo. They tried it with that weird Internet influencer. They even dragged out poor old Bill Nye. All of this is an admission that the president has no influence over the American people. But the string of celebrity endorsements for this agenda item or that, it shows one thing, there is only one thing less credible than Biden trying to make us do something. That's random celebrities trying to do it.



WATTERS: I think they send the Jonas Brothers to West Virginia, Raymond. That's the only thing that's going to convince him to go to for Build Back Better. These guys are so influential. Only the Jonas Brothers could twist his arm.



ARROYO: Send the Jonases and Major out there, and Manchin might move.



Finally, Jesse, this could well ruin a few Christmases. The U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch teams have made a big announcement. This is the sport created by J.K. Rowling in her "Harry Potter" series.



WATTERS: Yes, in a release, the leagues are hoping this name change can help them continue to distance themselves from the works of J.K. Rowling who has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions in recent years. Raymond, what the heck is going on here?



ARROYO: Remember, Rowling has repeatedly stood up for biological woman, and some say that as anti-trans. But have you seen these people who play quidditch? They literally run around on a field on broomsticks pretending to be wizards, Jesse. You can't separate the sport that was created by J.K. Rowling from J.K. Rowling. This is crazy.



And by the way, they don't know what they're going to name quidditch yet. They haven't quite up with a right turn. I have an idea for them. You have heard of bed knobs and broomsticks?



WATTERS: Yes.



ARROYO: This could be nerd slobs on broomsticks. That would be a perfect name for this board. Who needs this? It's absurd.



WATTERS: Raymond, I am actually speechless. I didn't read "Harry Potter." I don't know what quidditch is paired. This looks like field hockey, or like some sort of "Dungeons & Dragons" game of lacrosse. I have no idea what I'm looking at.



ARROYO: It's a one arm. You see, they ride around on the broomsticks like they're wizards in the movie. When you read this to Jesse Jr., you will figure out what quidditch is and how important it is to the "Harry Potter" universe and nerds everywhere.



WATTERS: All I'm reading is "The Spider Who Save Christmas" to Jesse Jr.



ARROYO: Thank you.



WATTERS: That's all that's his assignment these days.



ARROYO: And all I'm reading is how you saved the world.



WATTERS: That's right. We're going to do this together. Raymond Arroyo, an expert in quidditch and all sports surreal. Thank you so much.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Thank you.



WATTERS: And we are going to see Raymond tomorrow night when he hosts THE INGRAHAM ANGLE, and on the New Year's Eve from New Orleans. Don't miss that.



Still ahead, this week in Kamala. What is our VP un-extraordinaire up to now? We'll tell you in a few moments. Stay right there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: In the last week, Kamala Harris has once again proven why her favorability is at 34 percent. Let's start with her disastrous interview with Charlamagne tha God. It was just one embarrassment after another. First, when the going got tough, Kamala got going. Here is how her outgoing chief advisor tried to throw her a lifeline. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I want to know who the real president of this country is. Is it a Joe Biden or Joe Manchin?



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's Symone. I'm so sorry Charlamagne.



CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: She can hear me.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you hear him?



CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Can you hear me, Madam Vice President?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm sorry, we've got to wrap. So I'm sorry to interrupt.



CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: They are acting like they can't hear me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: How awkward was that? Second, after Kamala's earpiece magically started working again, she tried going on the attack against the host.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Who is the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden, Madam Vice President?



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Come on, Charlamagne. It's Joe Biden.



CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I can't tell sometimes.



HARRIS: No, no, no, no. It's Joe Biden. And don't start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he is president.



CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Do you think Joe Manchin is a problem?



HARRIS: And it's Joe Biden, and it's Joe Biden, and it's Joe Biden, and I'm vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: It's like you aren't black if you don't vote for me.



Moving past that dumpster fire, Kamala then went on CBS where she gave the Chinese Communist Party a total pass for unleashing this virus onto the world.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIS: I don't think this is a moment to talk about the fold. It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. But it is more about individual power and responsibility.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: The only good thing you can say about that is she didn't blame unvaxxed Americans.



And Kamala's terrible week didn't stop there. As I told you at the top of the show, she blamed Fauci and other scientists for not seeing the Delta and Omicron variants coming. Dr. Doom himself fired back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: We did, Jake. We definitely saw variants coming. I think what one referred to, what was not anticipated was the extent of the mutations in the amino acid substitutions and Omicron.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WATTERS: Joining me now is Rachel Campos-Duffy, FOX & FRIENDS weekend co- host, and author of "All-American Christmas" which is topping "The New York Times" bestseller list. Rachel, let's start at the top with the Charlamagne tha God thing. She is the vice president of the United States, and she has a handler interrupts the interview and say no, no, no. You can't ask that question. Interview is over. She really needs to get bailed out like that?



RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, she does. And by the way, this is what's so incredible. She has a team of P.R. and communication experts who are working around the clock to try and improve her image, and they can't do anything about it.



WATTERS: I need a team like that.



(LAUGHTER)



CAMPOS-DUFFY: The reason they can't help her is because she should have never had this job. The only reason she became vice president is because she meant two qualifications -- she was the right gender and the right color. And Democrats have thought that that would be enough. It turns out, it's not enough. You have got the Hispanic vote literally cratering.



And the only good news for Democrats in all of this is that maybe, just to maybe, I doubt it, but maybe they might start to rethink this obsession with identity politics and using that as a way of picking people for very important jobs. She is not some low-level staffer on a committee or something. She is the vice president of the United States with a very sickly, likely already experiencing dementia president.



She is not qualified for this job. Part of the job is being likable and being able to sell your ideas. The second is to have good ideas. And as you can see from the economy, from her response on China, which was disgusting, that she is giving China, our greatest enemy, who threw the entire world into extreme poverty is at the highest level it's ever been in history because of that virus that was released by China.



So her policies make a difference. They are hurting America. They handed the reins to the socialist wing of the party when they promised to govern from the middle and unite the country, and a lot of Americans, including Democrats feel like they have been tricked. They have huge buyer's remorse.



WATTERS: He hasn't officially been diagnosed with dementia, although a lot of people do see him up there at the podium, and they have a lot of questions. When she was --



CAMPOS-DUFFY: I will say this. You're right, he has not been diagnosed. Nobody has told us, we have not seen the reports, his medical reports. But I know plenty of people who have family members who have dementia and say many of the things that you are seeing, these weird things that you are seeing on camera are the early signs.



WATTERS: There are a lot of people who have lost confidence in his ability to execute the office.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Sure.



WATTERS: And then she is just thrown a total soft ball down the middle, just a big meatball. Whose fault is this virus? I don't know, China, anybody? Anybody? And she whiffs. This is politics 101. You unite the country against the country that unleashed this thing instead of going after unvaxxed Americans like her boss does. At least she didn't attack the unvaxxed. I guess maybe her P.R. team is showing little bit of promise, we can give her that, right?



CAMPOS-DUFFY: Maybe, but also maybe what she is doing is pleasing her boss, Joe Biden, who I believe is compromised by the Chinese government. All you have to do is look at Hunter Biden's laptop and the 10 percent that went to the big guy.



WATTERS: Absolutely.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: So that, so she's -- in that moment, I think she is actually appeasing her boss.



WATTERS: Yes, she could be running interference for sleepy because his sone, and I guess a lot of his other family members allegedly are totally, totally invested with the Chinese. They say Hunter I guess sold the stake in the Chinese communist company. I haven't seen any evidence of that, but we know what that's about.



Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband have the number one book out in the country. And Rachel put her name first on the book.



(LAUGHTER)



WATTERS: And I think Sean is upset about it. So everybody go check that out.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: You keep trying to start this fight, Jesse. It's not going to work.



(LAUGHTER)



WATTERS: We've got to go. Thanks, Rachel.



Final thoughts when we come back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



WATTERS: That's it for us tonight. I'm Jesse Watters in for Laura Ingraham. You can catch me every weekday on THE FIVE at 5:00, and on Saturdays for WATTERS WORLD. And if you want more of me, which I know you do, watch Tucker tomorrow night at 8:00 eastern.



And if you need another Christmas gift for someone you love or even for someone you hate, order a copy of my book, "How I Saved the World."



Tune into THE INGRAHAM ANGLE tomorrow night with Raymond Arroyo, sits in the chair. And Greg Gutfeld takes it from here.



