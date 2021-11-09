'Ingraham Angle' decodes Obama's climate speech

This is a rush transcript of "Ingraham Angle" on November 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

I'm Laura Ingraham. This is INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a lot to get to. So let's dive right in.



Housecleaning, that's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



All right. With Joe Biden at 38 percent average approval rating, now 58 percent of the country says he has the wrong priorities. And that election loss in Virginia, now one wouldn't think that the mood at the White House would be upbeat, you know, pretty giddy. But it was all smiles today after the early Saturday passage of that $1.2 trillion phony infrastructure bill.



Now, remember, only part of it is hard infrastructure. The rest is the typical wasteful Washington garbage with a socialist bent. For Biden's boy wonder transportation secretary though, it's really totally awesome.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETE BUTTGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: When our communications team presents me with a copy, I usually cross out the word excited because I think it's overused. And I often rub out the exclamation points, because it's not always my style. But we are excited with an exclamation point about what we're going to be able to deliver.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, it sounds like Pete's got his campaign commercial going for his 2024 presidential run. There it is. And let's face it, the Democrats are going to be wiped out in 2022, because we know the generic ballot now has Republicans at plus eight, if you can believe it.



Now, by historical comparison, let me translate how ugly this really is. In 2010, Republicans won by 6.8 points and picked up 63 seats in the House. Wow! So just when Pelosi and Biden really needed a win, well, it came, courtesy of the Republicans.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN BERMAN, CNN HOST: This was a bipartisan action. 13 House Republicans broke ranks with party leadership.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A house finally passed the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill. Six Democrats voting against it and 13 Republicans bucking their party leadership.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It was 12 men and one woman, Nicole Malliotakis from conservative Staten Island, who pushed the bill over the top.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS (R-NY): Roads and bridges and tunnels and ports. I'm happy to have joined with my colleagues to support this for my district, in particular. I mean, the money in there can be used for all sorts of projects. I look forward to working with my local legislators to identify what priorities we're going to unite on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: First off, the congresswoman is not going to have much of a say in how any of this money is spent. Nice dreaming, though.



The Biden cabinet is going to be making a lot of the big calls. And secondly, she conveniently leaves out that the bill is laden with progressive pork. And it lays the groundwork for all the climate change craziness to come.



$7.5 billion is going to go to electric vehicle charging stations; 5 billion for electric school buses; 1 billion for ripping up racist highways. And by the way, that's just a drop in the bucket. It's much more after that.



Now, no wonder that dim-witted anti-Trump menace Adam Kinzinger ended up supporting it. Now, none of them thought for a second about what it is they're actually putting in motion. They just thought about bringing the bacon back home.



The leader of the moderates, John Katko, is particularly odious. But what can we expect from a grandstanding blowhard who voted to impeach Trump over January 6.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JOHN KATKO (R-NY): Now, just as the Capitol Police protected us, Congress must match that courage and protect the Constitution, our Democratic processes and this nation. The presence rolling this insurrection is undeniable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, since then Katko has been a dead man walking in conservative politics. Months ago, the powerful Conservative Party of Onondaga County said, it would not back Katko's reelection. And he already has his first primary challenger. I love that. Good.



Now, at least three out of the 13 washout GOP congressmen have already announced their retirement. Get out the door. Well, good, because each and every one of them either didn't read the entire bill, which is a dereliction of duty, or they did read it and just ignored its most egregious provisions, which frankly is worse than a dereliction of duty.



A particularly lame Pelosi-inspired justification for supporting it came from Congressman David McKinley from West Virginia. Remember, it's for the children. He said, we've all heard stories of children in West Virginia sitting in parking lots to do their schoolwork because their homes are not connected to reliable broadband internet. Tonight. I voted for those kids. Oh, really, David?



After watching the Democrats destroy West Virginia's coal industry as China's roars ahead, he now trusts the Democrats to take care of the children in West Virginia? What planet is he living on?



The fact is these 13 House Republicans are trusting Biden's cabinet secretaries to spend this gargantuan sum of money. Do it wisely, when the smart move would have been to wait to pass a clean infrastructure bill until the Republicans take back the House next year. Unless, that is, you trust Energy Secretary Granholm to focus on common sense solutions to skyrocketing energy prices.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, SECRETARY OF ENERGY: That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Should Americans in - well, likely be a cold winter, most of them are, expect to pay higher prices for heating their homes?



GRANHOLM: Yes. This is going to happen. Oil and gas companies are not flipping the switch as quickly as the demand requires.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. Is there anymore idiotic person has ever been a cabinet member? I think - what we demand, madam secretary, is an energy secretary confident enough to answer basic questions. Not a 10-watt bulb pretending to be a spotlight.



Again, this is the party with zero solutions. They only exacerbate problems. And every GOP vote for this bill, which is the companion bill to the next even worse social spending bill ensures that current inflation last longer, and energy prices go even higher. Now, currently, the White House has zero plans to keep the latter from soaring out of control.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Could you just lay out what those other options are that he's considering?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: So I don't - again, I don't - I don't have anything specific here. The President spoke to this recently. But he's also asked FTC to crack down on illegal pricing. But also, we're going to continue to monitor the situation and have a number of tools in our arsenal, as I just mentioned. I don't have anything specific.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Monitoring the situation. That's always my favorite answer. Now, what you all have to understand here, and the phony infrastructure Republicans don't seem to get, is that rising energy costs are a key part of the Democrats' agenda. They want cost to go up, because they want to build back greener, even though it is going to mean that many Republicans will be forced to choose what any - many Americans are going to be forced to choose heat or food this winter.



Affordable energy means that Americans need less government and have more freedom. They can have more freedom and do what they want, to go where they want, wherever they want. But the pricier gasoline, airline and train tickets become, the less freedom you have. And they're totally fine with that.



Now, somehow the president's Chief of Staff Ron Klain, he believes that Tuesday's election losses demonstrate that voters want more spending.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: I do think the voters sent a message on Tuesday, they wanted to see more action in Washington. They wanted to see things move more quickly. And three days later, Congress responded passing the President's infrastructure bill.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, a new survey out by CNN shows, the main concern for voters isn't infrastructure. It's not equity. It's not racial justice issues either.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do Americans think are the biggest issues that he should be focused on right now?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is the economy. 36 percent of Americans say the economy's the most important compared to 20 percent who say coronavirus. That's now the second issue.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: While the economy is linked with the supply chain problems, the inflation and energy costs by driving our nation further into debt with spending, well, things are only going to get worse. Of course, selling you out in the House wouldn't have been possible though if 19 Republican senators didn't sell you out in the Senate first. From Mitch McConnell to Mitt Romney, the old establishment decided to grab a piece of the pie.



One report notes that Mitch's state of Kentucky can expect to receive more than $5 billion from the federal package. Again, as long as they get their piece, they'll just ignore the fact that it provides the momentum for the Build Back Better bill, which will cost an estimated $4 trillion. No wonder the far left is ecstatic in anticipation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It is a human infrastructure bill. It's transformational. The Child Tax Credit, when we think about $400 billion for that climate change, $555 billion there, $150 billion in housing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, the idea that Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are going to hold the line for sanity, because the GOP in the Senate and the House gave them a slice of infrastructure, highly unlikely.



Every once in a while we get big think pieces in the media about why populism continues to be so powerful in much of the country, and why GOP voters continue to press for major change. The complete inability of GOP leadership to hold the line, to do what we're - they were elected to do, and block over a trillion dollars in wasteful spending that's going to lead to more inflation, is a classic example of why populism will continue to grow.



The establishment won this round. But their time is running out. Americans are not going to sacrifice their living standards to keep the Democrats and their GOP allies in power. We saw last weekend, Virginia and New Jersey, that change is coming. And the more harm the establishment does to the economy, the faster and stronger that change is going to be. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now is Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Senator, your response to the White House victory lap on infrastructure and the Republicans that help push it over the line.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, I think it's a bad bill. I think it is really unfortunate that we saw House Republicans assist the White House, they were getting their clocks cleaned. It's another $1.2 trillion in spending. It's on top of the trillions in spending. We've already seen.



As you noted, that is already driving inflation across the economy. The price of food is going up; the price of milk is going up; the price of gasoline is going up; the price of rent and homes and lumbers, everything is going up. And the Biden administration is causing it. Unfortunately, we saw a handful of House Republicans decide to rescue Nancy Pelosi from the bill crashing on its own.



I think that did two things that were really problematic. Number one, it did what the Biden White House wanted to do, which is change the subject from the shellacking they took in Virginia. Virginia was a terrific victory. I was there on election night with Glenn Youngkin. It was a tremendous example of the parents of Virginia saying hell no to this radical left-wing approach that said that parents have no role in their kids' education.



But the house infrastructure - the House Republicans or a handful of them decided to change the subject from that. And I think it also increased momentum for the really terrible bill, which is the next one, the Bernie Sanders socialist budget. I pray to God, the Bernie Sanders socialist budget doesn't pass. But these House Republicans sadly made it more likely.



INGRAHAM: Well, as I mentioned, your colleagues - I don't want to put you in a tough spot here, Senator, but your colleagues in the Senate grief the way for this entire thing to happen. And I know you are a stalwart along with so many of your colleagues and standing against this.



But Mitch McConnell is super - he's a super smart tactician, I mean one of the smartest tacticians in the Senate we've ever had. What's going on there? Is - did I get anything wrong in my description of the piece of the pie attitude that a lot of Republicans seem to have about this?



CRUZ: Look, it was crazy in the Senate for about two months. We had massive arguments over this bill. I mean, screaming arguments at lunch. We have lunch together every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday together, all the Senate Republicans. And there were about a third of the Senate Republicans who ended up voting for this. And they would stand up and they would pitch all the terrific things that are in there. They pitch roads and bridges.



And listen, Laura, roads and bridges are popular. 110 billion of this bill are roads and bridges. I suggested fine, if you like roads and bridges, I like roads and bridges, let's pass a $110 billion in roads and bridges, and throw away the other trillion that is in this bill. They didn't want to do that. It's like the old con man, who sells you the Brooklyn Bridge over and over and over again. It's always about the bridge.



And I stood up in these lunches repeatedly. And I said, Why are you making it easier for Bernie Sanders to bankrupt this country and jam his socialist agenda down the throats of the American people? And the Republicans who voted for this, they said, No, no, when this passes, it will be harder for Bernie to do that.



And I remember, I responded to them, Laura. I said, well look, if you got this as a deal, we'll do this instead of the Bernie Sanders budget. I could understand that reasoning. That actually - there would be some force to that. But you got nothing. They gave up nothing. They said, We'll pass this, and then we'll pass everything else on top of it. What the heck is that deal getting you.



INGRAHAM: The absolute worst negotiators I've ever - I can't imagine you could get a worse negotiation out. They lost all their leverage. And now they're going into the spendorama of the $4 trillion.



Now, Senator, I have to move to this, because this - the Fifth Circuit, even I know well, blocked Biden's vaccine mandate. But the White House is encouraging businesses to go ahead and implement it. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEAN-PIERRE: This is about keeping people in a workplace safe. We're trying to get past this pandemic. And we know the way to do that is to get people vaccinated. So people should not wait. We should continue to go - move forward and make sure that they're getting their workplace vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So, Senator, they're now just strongly encouraging versus mandating to try to get around the court's stay injunction?



CRUZ: Listen, this is unfortunately a completely lawless administration. The Fifth Circuit quite rightly stayed Biden's illegal vaccine mandate. They issued an injunction against enforcing it, and the White House is saying ignore the court injunction.



Look, the White House lawyers know that the COVID mandate, especially to private employers, it is illegal and it's going to be struck down. What they're counting on, is a whole bunch of people will comply any way, while the litigation is pending. And by the way, this is not the first time they've done this.



On the border, the Biden administration refuses to enforce the border. We have chaos at our southern border. A federal court in Texas ordered the Biden administration to remain in and to implement the Remain in Mexico agreement. Again, the Biden administration is just defying that court order. They're slow walking it. And this is an administration that is utterly lawless. And unfortunately, the American people are paying the price.



INGRAHAM: Well, Senator, finally, Houston is mourning the tragic and it looks like completely avoidable deaths from that Travis Scott concert. Eight people, including two teens died. Hundreds were injured, hordes of people rush the stage. I'm hearing some troubling reports for sources in the Houston PD are telling me all sorts of things about why this thing should have been pulled back, should never have been granted a permit. How do we make sure this never happens again?



CRUZ: Well, Laura, you're right. It's horrific what happened at that concert. I grew up in Houston, I grew up going to concerts at AstroWorld. So I've been - when I was a teenager, I was in crowds at concerts there. Thankfully, we did not have the sort of chaos and tragedy that unfolded the other night in Houston.



And the city is mourning that tragedy. And there needs to be a very serious, a very credible, a very objective investigation into what went wrong. All of the steps that could have been taken to prevent this tragedy as it was unfolding. And I've been reading the stories of concert goers who were there, who were trapped, who were paralyzed, who couldn't breathe and the crowd kept pressing and pressing and pressing.



And apparently, they didn't have the crowd control mechanisms in place. They didn't have the ability to stop the concert. I got to say the video of the young woman who climbs up to the camera tower and is begging them. People are dying down there, stop the concert. It was indefensible that they didn't stop it. They didn't intervene and rescue lives. And we need to investigate it and make sure it never happens again.



INGRAHAM: Senator, great to see you tonight. Thanks for holding firm on this spending issue.



And up next, Lord Obama is back. This time, taking his really lofty rhetoric to the climate conference in Scotland. In moments, I'm going to translate what his words really meant before Victor Davis Hanson and Dinesh D'Souza react. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: Now, if you and your wife had already spent tens of millions of dollars on swanky oceanfront properties in Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard, could you really be someone who's truly worried about manmade climate change flooding those beachfront properties? Well, Barack Obama wants you to think so.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Parts of the world are becoming more dangerous to live in, triggering new migration patterns and worsening conflict around the globe. It's one of the reasons why the U.S. pentagon and other U.S. agencies have said that climate change poses a national security threat for the U.S. and for everyone else.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, as the parents in Virginia couldn't save the McAuliffe campaign, but now we're supposed to believe that Obama's determined to save the planet. It's all hot air and mirrors. And to really understand what's going on, we're going to provide you our own INGRAHAM ANGLE translation service.



Now, remember, Obama is trying to stay relevant. And I'm sure, ad to his mega Netflix fortune by writing this whole global greeniac wave, but to really cash in, his friends have to get the federal government to keep the gravy train going.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OBAMA: I am convinced that President Biden's Build Back Better bill will be historic, and a huge plus for U.S. action on climate change. Both of us have been constrained in large part by the fact that one of our two major parties has decided not only to sit on the sidelines, but express active hostility toward climate science.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, translation. We're done debating with any of the merits of our climate policy. He is not going to do it. And democracy only really works when you agree with us. And when you don't, we're going to vilify you as uncaring and anti-science.



Next up, it's time to sacrifice folks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OBAMA: I can afford to give up a lot of my current lifestyle to benefit the planet, because I'll still have a lot left over. A lot of folks don't have that cushion. So that means that any climate plan worth itself has to take these inequities into account. We have to pay attention to those embedded inequities and the politics that surrounds them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, translation. Get used to paying more for less. Welcome to global transfer of your wealth to the rest of the planet. It's time to lower your expectations for the global good, but hell, it's not going to affect his lifestyle.



And remember, it's always about community organizing. The earlier you start, the better.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OBAMA: You've grown up watching many of the adults who are in positions to do something about it, either act like the problem doesn't exist, or refuse to make the hard decisions necessary to address. So to all the young people out there, I want you to stay angry. I want you to stay frustrated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Translation. Your parents are idiots, so ignore them. And remember, having less freedom is good if you're going green. And next, imagine there's no country. I wonder if you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OBAMA: I recognize we're living in a moment when international cooperation has waned. A moment of greater geopolitical tension and stress, in part because of the pandemic, in part because of the rise of nationalism and tribal impulses around the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Translation. I didn't mention China, but don't even think we're going to worry about our national interests here at home.



Now, joining me now is Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at Hoover; and Dinesh D'Souza, conservative commentator, host of the Dinesh D'Souza podcast. Dinesh, your reaction to Obama reappearing on the global stage.



DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR & FILMMAKER: Unbelievable. Here's the guy who, as you say, has been investing in beachfront property, while at the same time, mourning about the rising oceans. But it's not just Obama. I mean, he knows that oceanfront properties are doing very well around the world. I mean, buyers know that nothing's happening, sellers know it, real estate agents know it.



So clearly, this climate change thing is a political phenomenon divorced from the actual behavior of people who are who are buying and selling property on the coast. Now, with Obama, there's always a kind of hidden agenda here. And when he puts himself forward and says something like, Well, you know, I can easily pay more.



He doesn't actually mean that he's going to pay more, because he could pay more right now. But he's not showing any signs of paying more himself. What he really means is the United States should pay more. So here's the anti- colonialism of Obama playing its hand. The idea here is that we shouldn't ask the so-called developing countries.



And notice, by the way, that China is counted as a poor developing country, even though China devotes a lot of its resources. They put it in the Military, they put it into technological advantages over America. They're a poor, developing country. And we're supposed to transfer wealth and resources toward the developing world.



INGRAHAM: Victor, Obama had to take a shot at the United States, of course, while he was over there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OBAMA: Perhaps, some of you have a similar dynamic in your own countries, although generally speaking, the United States seems to have a more vigorous opposition to climate than in many other places.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I hated his little pause there. Victor, your reaction to that?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: Yes, I think he's back to the apology tour, he's back to you didn't build that. He's even back, I think, to his revolutionary fervor, get in their face, take a gun to a knife fight. He's a little envious that his former subordinate has a far more radical, revolutionary nine months then he did in eight months -- eight years, and he thinks he's irrelevant.



But what's really disturbing about that, he has no idea that this very type of vocabulary and messaging is what Jimmy Carter did to usher in Ronald Reagan, because Reagan basically said decline, it's a choice. It's not our fate, and we reject your choice, and we're going to go ahead and prosper. And that's what's going to happen to these people.



And Dinesh is right, why wait? He could say tomorrow I'm going to live in my Martha's Vineyard mansion and give up my Washington mansion. Or Joe Biden and Bernie can say, two houses is fine, we don't need three. Or Al Gore and John Kerry can say no private jets per year. But they're not going to do that.



And the American people have already cut back. They are paying double for their natural gas. They are paying 40 percent more for their fuel to fuel their cars. They can't walk out in their major cities in safety at night. The border is wide open. And what do they get in reaction to that from these leaders? They're told by the energy secretary it's ridiculous to pump. They're told by Pete Buttigieg that the empty shelves are because of procrastination, or Jen Psaki says we are waiting for a treadmill, and Barack Obama says we're worried about your schools.



INGRAHAM: Everyone is dismissed. All your concerns are dismissed.



HANSON: They all dismiss the middle class. And this is a very strange phenomenon. This is a very wealthy, rich, revolutionary group of people who always preach to people, and they never are subject to their own ideology.



INGRAHAM: Victor, you just hit the nail on the head, and between you and Dinesh, I can't think of two better people who have addressed this issue of this is what Obama always wanted to do, right? Dinesh, you wrote about this, Victor, you wrote about it. This is what he always wanted to do, but he had all these inconvenient factors. He had a Republican Congress, and he had a free media, a media that would actually publish opposition points of view. He referenced that. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Existing political institutions move slowly even when leaders are well-intentioned. International cooperation has always been difficult. It's made more difficult by all the misinformation and propaganda that can flood out through social media these days.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dinesh, flood out, like Russia collusion? What about that?



D'SOUZA: Absolutely. With Obama, it was some years ago, but he expressed to "The New York Times" a kind of a secret wish of his that, he said, look, one of the beauties of being in China is you don't have to seek popular opinion. I guess what he was saying is that dictatorial power allows you to do things that democracy doesn't allow you to do.



And with Obama, it's always the same thing. Under Obama, government power increased over the banks, over the investment houses, over the automobile companies, over the energy sector. And with climate change, it's the same thing. It's not above the climate. It's about moving power away from the private sector and from the individual towards the centralized state. That's always -- for Obama, that's always the bottom line.



INGRAHAM: Victor, Dinesh, thank you. Great to see both of you tonight.



And Biden let it rip on the world stage. And why some upset -- some so upset over the Muppet COVID vaccination push? Raymond Arroyo has it all, "Seen and Unseen" next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we reveal the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to the author of "The Spider Who Save Christmas," Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor as well. Raymond, Biden has apparently caused another stink abroad, I understand.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Laura, Trump lowered emissions during his tenure, and if you believe the latest reports, Joe Biden has increased his. "The Independent" reports that the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, conversed with Mr. Biden on Monday evening. It has been claimed that Camilla was surprised to hear the U.S. president break wind in an emission audible enough to make the duchess blush.



(LAUGHTER)



Laura, you've got to go some to make Bowles blush. But according to "The New York Post," the presidential flatulence was long and loud. Here he is with Camilla's husband, Prince Charles.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And then right here.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: This is so -- let me just say. No, no, no. This was so juvenile, Raymond.



ARROYO: That was a dramatic reenactment.



INGRAHAM: Even for you, even for you and this segment, that was the most juvenile thing of a lot of juvenile things we have ever done on radio or TV. Oh, my God!



ARROYO: I had nothing to do with that edit, Laura. But this international incident is not the first time Biden has let his bowels breathe in public, OK. You'll remember, we covered this campaign event last year. Listen closely. This is not a recreation, I'm told. No one tampered with this. Listen closely.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Firefighters, police officers, and cut critical health care programs, or stop work on roads and bridges.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: So there is a gassy president, OK. If this continues, they're going to have to send him out with a Renuzit air freshener medallion just to clear the area. The president is going to be 79 this month, Laura, and I guess self-control gets a little harder.



INGRAHAM: I don't know quite what else to say. There have been all sorts of bodily function commentaries to come out of that. A lot of hot air, a lot of hot air of all sorts coming out of that.



ARROYO: The president seems to be having problems controlling things not only on the back end, but the front, Laura, even with a prompter. Here he is welcoming the Milwaukee Bucks to the White House today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Now, I know you've got final -- you got in the finals, the MVP player here.



And as one team, one nation. I think I'm supposed to introduce somebody, but I'm not sure who am I supposed to introduce now.



(LAUGHTER)



BIDEN: I get you guys confused.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. That's so sad.



ARROYO: The poor man, he's utterly confused about everything, Laura. And then he just ambles from event to event. It's really tragic.



And Jill Biden today, she hit the road pushing vaccines at schools. She even passed out little gold stars to the vaccinated kids. Bear in mind, the FDA only approved child COVID shots last week. Now Big Bird is getting in on the vaccine act. This is a CNN show targeting tots.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Big bird, how did that go?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, how are you feeling?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I feel OK. My wing hurts a little bit, but that's OK. I was scared, but it did go by really quickly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: I don't know what to say about that. All right, sadly, CNN did not show what happened to Big Bird later in the day.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Now, Laura, that was either a vaccine reaction or Big Bird was downwind during the presidential "Sesame Street" visit, one of the two.



Look, 27 percent, Laura, of parents, do not want to vaccinate their children five to 11 buried. You can see why. The myocarditis is a reality. Children have died from this vaccine. And they do have a natural immunity here.



INGRAHAM: Well, they have a -- it's highly, highly, highly, infinitesimally, small chance that a child will get severely ill from COVID. That is a fact, they don't want to admit it, they've got to sell the vaccine, period.



ARROYO: There was also a backlash over the weekend to Big Bird's tweet mentioning his vax, and then, of course, I found far more concerning Biden's tweets back. He said "Good on you, Big Bird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep the whole neighborhood safe, man." Well, I'm not so sure it's the best way to keep the neighborhood safe. These children have a natural, robust immunity, and they've been in school for year and a half now, Laura, many of them with their friends. There's been no outbreaks in the schools. So this is a very odd thing, pushing these vaccines --



INGRAHAM: I think we should take the whole vaccine mandate issue and put it with Oscar in the trashcan, OK? That's my view.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: All right, Raymond, thank you.



And Aaron Rodgers commentary on the vaccine and therapeutics upset all the right kind of people. My thoughts in moments.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AARON RODGERS, NFL QUARTERBACK: I'm going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5 million person study from Israel that the people who get COVID and recover have the most robust immunity. I have been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin c, and DHEQ (ph). And I feel pretty incredible.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, for that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting pilloried by the press and the COVID cartel because, for the left, this isn't about science, facts, data. No, it's about control. And there's a new mob on the block, the woke sports media.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEPHEN A. SMITH, ESPN HOST: It was the most embarrassing performance of Aaron Rodgers career, period.



MINA KIMES, ESPN NFL ANALYST: What we've got today with this interview is a public figure spreading misinformation about the best way to stop the pandemic.



JONATHAN JONES, CBS SPORTS SENIOR NFL REPORTER: He cost his team, and he was intentionally misleading.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is former NFL player Jack Brewer. Jack, the sports media, by the way, for the most part, has become so far left, it's like everything is an MSNBC panel for sports media in general. You have all these other athletes, Henry Ruggs killed somebody while driving drunk. You've had people abusing their wives, being accused of raping women. And rejecting a vaccine is considered the worst thing ever, it sounds like, to listen to this commentary.



JACK BREWER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Let's be honest, Laura. The NFL is the marketing arm for the left and the Democratic Party. It's absolutely ridiculous. Someone like Aaron Rodgers, who is in a lot of ways the face of the NFL, him and Tom Brady, in the way that they perform and play. He deserves more respect than this. He deserves respect from people like Stephen A. Smith that have never put on a helmet or played any professional sport in their lives, yet they talk out of the side of their mouths.



It's absolutely ridiculous. This man can make his own decisions for his own body. I just don't understand it. There hasn't been a single NFL or collegiate player even hospitalized from the coronavirus. And so for everyone to be jumping over these professional athletes who seem to know how to take care of their body pretty well given the fact that they are the healthiest people on the planet, it's just ridiculous.



INGRAHAM: And NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took it upon himself, of course, to scold Rodgers, writing "Rodgers' ignorance regarding the science of immunology brings back to life the old stereotype of the big dumb jock. His utter lack of even the most basic knowledge and logic is shocking."



Jack, I could go through any interview with professional athletes like politicians and point out really dumb things they've said. Aaron Rodgers' comments wouldn't be one of them.



BREWER: Not at all. And the fact remains Kareem and all these other leftists athletes were all saying they didn't trust the vaccine when it was Donald Trump who through Warp Speed created it. So when it was Donald Trump before the election, they all said don't trust it. Now all of a sudden, they're out pushing it. They've even pushing this vaccine for you to put into your children without even have time for it to be fully tested.



And so I'm not anti-vax. I'll just say that right now. You make your own personal decision for yourself. But we have to start looking at people's personal immunities and stop making everything so political, especially when you're a sports organization that aligns with people like Black Lives Matter, who wants to destroy black families. You align during gay pride week, the NFL turns gay. It's doesn't matter what it is. If it's a story that goes against the NFL, they will do whatever they can to hide it and bury it. But when it is something that aligns with the leftists that they think that will fill their stands and keep them in good graces with their players, they'll continue to push this mess.



INGRAHAM: Jack, speaking of the players, I was wondering, what do you think the atmosphere is like with Aaron Rodgers in the locker room? I would imagine a lot of the players support his decision.



BREWER: One-hundred percent, they have his back. He's a real guy. This is a guy you want to play for, someone you'd want to lineup -- if you're an offensive lineman, you want to protect them. If you're a defense, you want to get them back on the field and get turnovers for him. This is one of the perennial leaders of the National Football League.



That locker room is not broken apart. This is all in leftist push, and people that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and all these other folks who have the media platform, instead of them standing up for what's going on good in this country, they want to do whatever they can to talk about what's bad in America, and I'm tired of it.



INGRAHAM: Jack, thank you. Great to hear from you tonight.



And up next, Kamala spaces out. The Last Bite, next.



INGRAHAM: Now, this is what happens when the White House let's Kamala Harris do her own thing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Can you measure trees? Part of that data that you're referring to, EJ, environment justice. But you can also track by race, their averages in terms of the number of trees in the neighborhood where people live.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That was a NASA presentation. I don't know what that was about.



That's it for us tonight. Don't forget, set your DVR so you always stay connected with us. And finally, make sure you know what's at stake -- Freedom Matters. Remember, everything goes to charity. This month, Unconditional Pet Love Rescue. Go to LauraIngraham.com, all the great gear for Christmas.



And remember, Gutfeld takes it all from here.



