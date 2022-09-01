'The Ingraham Angle' on DOJ vs. Trump, Raymond Arroyo's rules for air travel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I'm Pete Hegseth in for Laura Ingraham, and this is a special edition of the 'Ingraham Angle'.



Have we seen this story before from Russia collusion to the Ukrainian phone call to the alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels? Resistance Democrats and Never Trumpers always think they have the former president right where they want him. The aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago raid, well, it's been no different.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALEX WAGNER, MSNBC HOST: Let's just talk for a moment about Trump's reaction, which has been to basically throw any sort of criticism back in the face of the DOJ. Do you get the sense that he feels like the walls are closing in at all?



STEPHANIE GRISHAM, FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think he's very worried. I don't think he'll admit it. I think that for the first time things are really - I'm going to say it, the walls are closing in.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: Ah, yes, the oft repeated, never realized, walls that are closing in. Just like the knives are out. They love to pick it. And it isn't just the resistance folks playing into this, but also Biden's DOJ.



In last night's close to midnight filing in response to his request for an independent special master to determine what would actually be applicable, they went out of their way to provide even more fodder for the chattering class. And the damning language and leaps of logic only intensified.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NEAL KATYAL, FORMER U.S. ACTING SOLICITOR GENERAL: He's got to worry that his own attorneys are going to turn on him. His own attorney - one of his attorneys signed this document that you were referring to before saying, she's turned over everything and that Trump has authorized her to say that.



The other attorney at the Corcoran evidently drafted that document. Both are implicated in this, and both right now are looking very much actively at jail time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: Everyone's going to turn on him. It's happening at this moment. And, of course, that can only lead to one conclusion, something they've been pining for over the past seven years.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What we've seen now having crossed the Rubicon and sent those FBI agents down there to do that search and seizure. And now the DOJ has gotten to the point where it's laying them out on the - they're laid out on the floor here and they're putting these photographs out. Not, I think - they're not just slamming and spiking the ball. They are implicitly or explicitly clamp signaling their - tipping their hand too.



I just don't understand a world in which now Merrick Garland could not, in the end, indict Trump. But I think that's where we're headed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: But what is the reality? We don't put anything past the Garland Justice Department.



Though we caught this note in, as always, the eighth paragraph of the New York Times sweeping article about last night's filing. It included this telling line, little detail eighth paragraph. "Department officials are not expected to file charges imminently, if they ever do at all."



Joining me now is Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor. Newt, the Trump legal team responded to the DOJ a short time ago contending that they should have known classified documents would be on the premises by the very nature of presidential records. What's your reaction?



NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Most corrupt Justice Department in all of American history. You have corruption from the Attorney General to the head of the FBI to senior elements of the FBI, and you have collusion from a wide range of the intelligence community.



You had, I think, it was 50-some intelligence senior officials who signed a letter last year that we now know is a total lie. None of whom have recanted. I fully expect the Justice Department to indict President Trump in a DC court, a district where he got 5.6 percent of the vote. So by 19 to one, the jury is likely to be against him.



I think this is an all-out effort. And just had Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, say that the FBI asked him to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop for the three or four weeks before the election in 2020.



At a time, by the way, when some 80 percent of Americans say, if they had known how corrupt Hunter Biden and through him his father were, they probably would have voted against Joe Biden.



So I mean I have no idea what's going to happen next. I'm a historian by training. And I tell everybody, you have to assume that nothing you know tells you anything about how corrupt and how sick this is going to get. Because you have fanatics who represent a secular religion, who are determined to destroy not just Trump, but Trump's followers. And they could do almost anything. We have no way of knowing what the next six months or two years are going to carry.



HEGSETH: As a historian to say the most corrupt, that says a lot. And I want - you talked about how they're characterizing their opponents. We heard how Joe Biden called Trump supporters semi-fascist. Well, here's the White House press secretary doubling down. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The President thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy. The President has been clear as he can be on that particular piece when we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms.



The way that he sees is the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party. That extreme - this is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: So political opponents are the biggest threat to our democracy, even though we're a constitutional republic. You say, this is the most corrupt Justice Department you've ever seen. How dangerous is our moment?



GINGRICH: Look, I think there's a brief period late in the Wilson administration, where you had an attorney general who, sort of, lost his mind. And they had what was called the Red Scare and they locked up a lot of people, including the former Socialist Party candidate for president. But it was a very brief period.



What you see now is an institutional commitment that runs from places like Harvard and Princeton and Yale to the New York Times and The Washington Post, and the major networks to the deep state, to the intelligence community, the FBI, the Justice Department, and all of these systems are now basically a war with the American people.



I mean, this is the thing Biden doesn't understand. Even if you thought the last election was relatively fair, and I think we learned more and more about how rigged it was. But even if you thought it was relatively fair, 73 or 74 million Americans voted for Donald Trump, to have a President of the United States characterize half of his country. And the way that Joe Biden does is the greatest act of aggression by an American president against his own people that we've ever seen.



It's truly an astonishing moment, doesn't fit any of our prior history. And I keep telling my friends, do not assume anything based on past precedent, because you're now dealing with people who are terrified.



I mean, if you're the senior FBI, or you're the White House, and you're looking at the potential of a Republican control the House and Senate, and you realize all of your emails, all of your meetings, everything that you've been doing, could suddenly become public and your entire career could be destroyed, and you might end up in jail.



I mean, you're going to do everything you can to try to guarantee that the Republicans can't win this fall, because you're terrified of what a Republican Congress would be like.



HEGSETH: And then that feels like a cycle that doesn't stop as Americans' needs are never met, because they're too busy imputing their political opponents.



Newt, thanks so much for your insight. We appreciate it.



GINGRICH: Thank you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're being told, turn over documents with classification markings. And that picture speaks a thousand words, right?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The picture is the crime. Those are top secret documents.



NICOLE WALLACE, HOST OF MSNBC: This is a crime. Anybody, I don't care where these were found, wherever they were, whoever owns that house committed a crime by having them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: It's right here. It's all right here on the paper, right here, the whole case. The most glaring example of politics being played by the DOJ, I mean laid bare a shot of folders with classified marking strewn about. It was obviously meant for propaganda purposes and nothing else.



Today, we got confirmation of that fact courtesy of the New York Times. They wrote, "The folders were arrayed by agents, not just sort of arrayed by agents at Mar-a-Lago after being removed from what the filing indicated was Mr. Trump's office. They were not discovered scattered on the floor."



Joining us now is Chris Bedford, senior editor at The Federalist. Chris, is there any reason why, let's say, Donald Trump's lawyers couldn't be present if the DOJ was just going to publish the documents all over the internet. What do you make of the charade?



CHRIS BEDFORD, THE FEDERALIST SENIOR EDITOR: I think, the DOJ is on its heels right now. They actually believe that after seven years of totally lying to the American people over and over again, been able to pull the wool over Republicans' eyes over and over again, getting good Republicans like Senator Jeff Sessions, or Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stand back, people like Mitt Romney to vote for impeachment.



The people were still going to buy this and buy their secrets after they raided the president's house which is something. If you're writing a political opponent's house, you better have a darn good reason. You better be very outright with it.



But especially after seven years of lying, first, I try to say with secrets. Then they said the nuclear word as if that would just scare everyone into it. Then they even had some of their former agents imply that this has had something to do with actual Russian spying. Then they released that fake and completely empty affidavit. And now they're coming out with this picture - this arrayed picture of documents.



They have not made a case to the American people, and the onus is on them. They've already become an internet meme. And thank goodness, finally, Republican senators and congressmen and pundits are immediately - no one's sitting on their hands and saying, let's wait and see.



Everyone's looking at the DOJ and the FBI and saying, you show the evidence, because if you raid your political opponent's house in the United States, you better have a darn good reason and you better prove it to us. And not just say, it's too secret for the kids.



HEGSETH: Well, yet the chairman of the January 6 committee, yet another effort to attempt to topple Donald Trump said, No, no, nothing to see here. The FBI, it's all aboveboard. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): I trust the FBI. They are just doing their job. It's not a partisan effort. And so the Mar-a-Lago thing concerns me. I don't know, if some of the material he carried at Mar-a-Lago compromises our national security.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: So it's not a partisan effort, because they're doing our bidding? You mentioned Russia, how much of this comes back to in never ending obsession with Russia Gate that they just can't quit. That those secrets are going to sit in those files until Donald Trump could personally deliver them to Vladimir Putin.



BEDFORD: That's what they've always believed. And I would give Chairman Thompson the benefit of the doubt had this happened seven years ago. I think a lot of the American public would, where if the FBI raided someone who is prominent in former President Trump's form, they'd say, Oh, my gosh, what happened? Something really bad.



But we know better now, because we've seen. It's (inaudible) help realize have come across - come apart. The steel dossier has come apart. FBI agents have been - dishonored themselves, have been forced to resign. People even walked out of the building over this sort of stuff. They don't have our trust anymore.



The FBI and - you know, that's actually healthy. The American public should not just look at the FBI resting or raiding political opponent's homes raiding in this case. And say, well, that's ok. We trust them. We should demand answers. And as the onus is absolutely on them.



And I like the Democratic Party has changed from one that questioned the FBI forever to one that now just does their bidding, because the FBI seems to be working with them. But right now, the plurality of independents, according to polling, and the majority of Republicans are saying, Hold on, FBI. The ball's in your court. You show us what you have, because right now we don't trust you.



HEGSETH: Their new favorite - they finally found a law enforcement agency that they just love.



BEDFORD: Finally.



HEGSETH: Chris, thank you very much. Finally. Appreciate your time.



All right. Institutional mistrust in America over the past couple of years has sadly been earned. We're now just past the one-year mark of the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. And as the Military leaders in charge escape any semblance of accountability about the myriad of failures, including 13 dead Americans, the Taliban held celebrations at Bagram Air Force to celebrate the anniversary.



We must also never forget how our Commander-in-Chief classified the withdrawal. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravely and selfless courage of the United States Military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: Incredible success. In the end, truly. Only one man, the one man punished in the aftermath was Lieutenant Colonel Stu Scheller, eventually discharged for publicly demanding accountability from the leaders over their failure.



Lieutenant Colonel Scheller joins us now. Congratulations on your new book "Crisis of Command". Folks, you need to check it out. It's the real story of what you went through and why you spoke out. Your reaction, Colonel, to where we stand one year later.



STUART SCHELLER, MARINE LIEUTENANT COLONEL: Pete, thanks for having me on, brother.



HEGSETH: Of course.



SCHELLER: Right now, I wrote this book for the American people. I think the American people need to see where the Military has gone adrift. It's the same problem with the FBI. We have these government organizations that have drifted off track and right now we need honesty, we need integrity, and we need courage.



And we need people that can hold people accountable. And so I wrote this book for the American people. It's not just about Afghanistan. It's the last two decades, really since Vietnam where the Military has gone unchecked. And we need leaders with courage to take a hard look at what's going on.



HEGSETH: As has been said before, a rifleman who loses a rifle gets more punishment than a general who loses a war. Yet you are the only one that spoke out.



The White House was asked, why they haven't talked about it if it was such a great success. Here's a statement from the White House press secretary on Monday. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of when the President lost at the end of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in the end of the war there. How does the President plan to mark that occasion? Does he plan to speak to the American people, did he plan to honor the lives of the 13 servicemembers who were lost?



PIERRE: So as you know, last week on Friday we did put out - the President put out a statement.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: They put out a statement, so they put out a statement. Got it. We know they don't care. They want to talk about it. They know it's a disaster on their watch.



When you point the finger and you talk about accountability, is this more of a political failure of the White House and what they did, or is this a failure of generalship? And where do you - as someone who spoke out, point that finger?



SCHELLER: Yes. This is a great question. I think President Biden made a lot of mistakes. But I think the whole system failed.



I think General McKinsey failed, I think General Milley failed. The generals testified that President Biden ordered to drop down from 2500 to 650 troops. But they never testified the President Biden ordered them to evacuate Bagram Air Base. The key piece of terrain that we needed.



The generals unilaterally made that decision because of the restraint of 650. And that's not good enough. We need senior leaders in critical moments to stand up for American values. And right now, we have these people pleasing creatures that don't do what we as the American people expect them to do.



HEGSETH: Any regrets, Colonel? You were the - I remember talking to you, you spoke up thinking maybe many more would follow behind. And then you ended up being basically the only one who had the courage to speak out. Your thoughts on what it took for you.



SCHELLER: Pete, I wrote a plan when I was in jail. And I thought to myself, they better leave me in jail, or I'm going to make changes to this system. And since that time, I have gone out and I have accomplished everything I've wanted to.



I know a lot of people just look at books and they think, here's another guy that wrote a book. Congrats to your success on your book. But I'm telling you what - there are books out there that can project a plan. And this is all part of making the American people aware of what's going on. And then we're going to move on to the next thing. We are going to make changes, because the time is now.



HEGSETH: If there's anybody who wrote a book that deserves to be read because of the courage of what you did, it's you. The book is "Crisis of Command". Check it out. It's out right now. Lieutenant Colonel Stu Scheller. Thank you so much for being here and for everything you've done for the country.



In moments, John Fetterman is ducking a debate because of his health, but still has time for a swanky Hamptons fundraiser.



Plus, why that push in California for all vehicles to become electric by 2035 might just run up against reality. My Fox & Friends Weekend co hosts both of them, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain have reacted to it all in moments. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HEGSETH: When you don't have an agenda to run on, what do you do? Well, you ditch debates, just like John Fetterman.



As the 'Angle' told you last night, Uncle Festerman is digging his head in his hoodie and refusing to come out for the first debate against Dr. Oz in September. Admitting that he's not up to it health wise.



So where does that put him as far as serving the people of Pennsylvania as a senator? He can't do one debate, one. But he can serve six years in the Senate. Why should Pennsylvanians believe he's up to the challenge mentally and physically?



And by the way, he should stop whining about Dr. Oz being mean for bringing up his health.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN FETTERMAN, PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATIC SENATE CANDIDATE How many of you, maybe yourself have had a big health challenge, you and your wife? Any of your parents? Any of your children maybe? Can you even imagine that if you had a doctor that was mocking your illness, or ridiculing that? Well, here we are.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: First of all, the health of a politician as we're seeing right now at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a very important issue.



Second, Fetterman has spent his whole campaign as a glorified Twitter troll. So apologies from us if we don't by the pearl clutching.



Joining me now is the very best weekend team in TV. Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain. They are, just like me, co-hosts of Fox & Friends Weekend.



Great to see you both. I didn't - I wasn't sure how we'd be on the screen. Rachel, you're supposed to be on the middle. Will's on the wrong side. But it's kind of like Fox & Friends just with a different arrangement tonight. We're glad you're here.



Rachel, let me start with you. Back in February, Fetterman tweeted this about debates during their primary. Tweeted, "We believe voters deserve no fewer than three network televised debates, including all candidates who make the ballot before major media markets across Pennsylvania."



So I guess things have changed a little bit. Huh, Rachel?



RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, by the way, I did not color coordinate my shirt with Pete's tie. So just wanted to let you know that.



HEGSETH: Well done.



DUFFY: But looks good. So here's the deal. Listen, we should learn a lesson from Joe Biden. I'm glad you brought that up, Pete. How much better would our country have been if the media and the voters had forced Joe Biden out of his basement and put him out on the campaign trail so we could see what we were getting.



And if I was in Pennsylvania right now, that's exactly what I would be thinking about. We need to get him out on the trail. So we can see if he's up for the job. It's a serious business, and we can see how much our country has declined and how much American citizens are suffering because this President isn't up for the job. It should be valuable lesson.



HEGSETH: Will, do you think he can get away with it, I mean, all the way? He clearly doesn't want to.



WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, sympathy goes a long way. You can listen even in that speech that you played, Pete. I mean, that maybe it was the music. Music is manipulative. But it certainly will pull at your heartstrings and play to your sympathies.



But politics is not the place for sympathy. It's not unlike a professional athlete in this way. Look, I'm sorry that you're injured, but you don't get to be on the field. Your candidacy and your potential ability to hold office is key to winning. We need to know the kind of job that you will do.



And truthfully, if you want to be empathetic, and Rachel's made this point to the two of us on the weekend. If you want to be empathetic, you should step to the side. Someone should be encouraging someone with poor health, like Joe Biden, or in this case, John Fetterman, to step to the side and take care of your health. You are not capable of taking care of the rest of us in political office at this moment.



DUFFY: Yes. And just to add to that, the--



HEGSETH: Oh, go ahead. Real quick, yes.



DUFFY: The role of political spouse is important. And you just wonder where these political spouses are in these moments.



HEGSETH: Ah, maybe they love the power just as much.



All right. I want to turn now to California. Governor Gavin Newsom is sounding the alarm. Get this one, guys, on impending blackouts and excessive heat. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): Between now and next Wednesday, we're going to be experiencing a prolonged heat moment. We have to address that twin challenge anew. We voluntarily ask you to do a little bit more to help us get through the next week or so to turn interestingly up a little bit, the thermostat at home to 78 degrees.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HEGSETH: What he didn't mention, Will, is that the States' grid operator is also warning residents not to charge their electric vehicles just days after announcing they're going to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035.



CAIN: So what percentage of California vehicles today are electric. And that system, that grid is buckling under the weight of the electrical demands with that percentage. Then by 2035, the percentage is supposed to be much higher, because that's all you can buy.



So in short, this system can support the current demand or a requirement for an electrical car, much less what it will be in 10 years. And so the lesson is, you can have an electrical car. You just can't plug it in.



HEGSETH: It just doesn't work. The green new future, Rachel, it's coming. We get to watch California ushered in for us.



DUFFY: Yes. Do you remember, guys, when we wanted to do a segment on the weekend called To be or not to be, where we would decide whether these headlines were real or whether they were from the Babylon bee? That's what this seems like.



I mean, one day they tell you that we're going to mandate and everyone has to buy an electric vehicle. And virtually the next day, they tell you, you can't charge it. I mean, it's just comical. Liberal ideas are stupid. They don't work.



HEGSETH: You can't make it out. You can't.



DUFFY: And these people are going to impoverish us and turn us into third world countries if we don't wake up and split the halt on this. It's insanity.



HEGSETH: Yes. These are the experts that look really serious in the camera and they say, No, don't worry, we've got it all handled. You're right. It is like the Babylon bee.



OK. Rachel, real quick. I want to get to this.



CAIN: There's a lot of cars on blocks where I grew up. I just didn't know they were going to be in Beverly Hills.



HEGSETH: It's true. It's coming, it's coming everywhere eventually. I want to get to this report about life expectancy. It is. Estimates have dropped to the lowest level since 1996. The sharpest two-year decline in nearly 100 years.



And a few months ago, the CBO warned deaths will outpace births by 2043. Rachel, you're doing your part. We know that on this. But not a good sign for society as a whole. What do you take from this?



DUFFY: Yes. I mean, this is really about fentanyl. That's what a lot of these life expectancy declines are about. And the Democrats never estimate their ability to put, or their willingness to put the lives of children behind their political ambitions and their ideology. They did it during COVID. You see it with their radical trans policies. And you're seeing it here. Open borders is more important than saving the lives of kids.



And there's a China component to this where the Chinese are selling the chemicals for fentanyl to the cartels. The Biden administration, Joe Biden himself could put pressure on the Chinese -- he's not -- to control the economy. If Xi said no more selling chemicals, it would stop. But we know in that relationship who is the boss, because Joe Biden is compromised.



HEGSETH: Yes, Will, your thoughts?



WILL CAIN, FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND CO-HOST: I'll just say this. I don't know exactly how they calculate the life expectancy. It's often an average. And to that point, there will need to be research. Somebody with integrity and honesty needs to look at why excess deaths has been up over the last two years beyond COVID death. There will be a really interesting study about that one day, why we have excess death today.



But I will say this, and I'm going to credit both of you on this front. To your point, Pete, about births lagging behind deaths in the coming years, more deaths than births, you have also said this. Rachel has done her part, nine kids. Pete, you've done your part, seven kids. Having children is a vote for the future. It is optimism. And if America doesn't feel good about its future it will stop procreating at the levels that suggest America is a good place to have kids. It's an attitude and a culture of selfishness and pessimism.



HEGSETH: So true. And if the world is going to end in, I guess now, nine years, Will, as we recently discussed, then why have kids at all? That's the ultimate pessimistic viewpoint that so many have. And I think cars on blocks in Beverly Hills. That's the next bumper sticker. I like it. Rachel, Will, thank you very much.



CAIN: With a big extension cord. With a big orange extension cord that goes into nowhere.



(LAUGHTER)



HEGSETH: All the way to Texas if you really want to power it. I'll see you both Saturday morning, 6:00 a.m. Thanks guys, I appreciate it.



Up next, the return of Raymond's rules for air travel. Plus, which big-city Dem mayors is facing a recall effort, one that she says, of course, has got to be racist. Raymond Arroyo has all the details in "Seen and Unseen" coming up next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HEGSETH: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore the cultural stories of the day. For that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, great to see you. There were a couple of travel stories that have caught your eye.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Pete, you know from your extensive travel, it's hell out there. I had two trips delayed or canceled by as many as 13 hours in one case. I missed two shows on this network. A while ago, I developed Raymond's rules for air travel, which included do not clip your toenails while on board aircraft. You can take an eye out. And armrests are to keep you in your seat, so abide the divide. I hate spillage.



I'm adding a few new rules, OK, owing to a story that just landed, Pete. On a recent Southwest flight, passengers started air dropping via their Apple phones nude pictures to the pilot. He took to the intercom.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Here's the deal. If this continues while we're on the ground, I'm going to have to pull back to the gate. Everybody's going to have to get off. We are going to get security involved. And this vacation is going to be ruined. So folks, whatever that airdrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let's get yourself to Cabo.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Which It brings me to my new rule, Pete, do not send porn to the pilot. Leave him alone.



HEGSETH: It's true, and it sounded like dad in the front seat. Like, kids, I will turn this plane around if you do not behave back there. And they are going to Cabo, so if they want to send -- they're halfway there. Just wait.



ARROYO: Just give it time.



HEGSETH: Right, give it time.



Raymond, were any of your delays -- lost baggage has been an issue for some people I know, too. Is that part of it?



ARROYO: You bet. That was not the reason for my delays, but it does bring me to another rule -- do not check baggage on certain airlines. According to the Department of Transportation, the worst airlines for mishandling baggage, meaning losing, damaging, or stealing your bags, since the top of the year were American, which mishandled 450,000 bags, Pete, followed by Alaska Airlines and JetBlue. Just stuff the carry-ons. Just fill them up and don't look back, but don't check anything.



HEGSETH: They don't really check them at security anymore if they're too big. You know how you used to have to put them in those things and make sure they're the right size. They don't really check that. So if you can get it to the gate and you get a gate check, it stays with you.



ARROYO: Don't tell them, Pete. Don't tell everybody. They're going to take all of our overhead space.



HEGSETH: It is actually the way to go right now, you're right. How would they have not figured out scanning of the bags and putting on a plane quite yet? I don't get it. But we'll get to another topic. Appreciate these tips. It's actually helpful.



Joe Biden gave an angry speech, you saw it, riddled with flubs yesterday. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Keep guns out -- you know what the Mexicans -- Mexico, which has real problems causing us real problems. You know what their biggest complaint is? Can't we stop gun trafficking across the southern border into Mexico. We could solve more gun crimes if we have the -- someone heading up, which we finally do.



We the people, that's our Constitution. It starts -- the Declaration. We the people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Pete, he isn't sure where he is, anymore. Today, Jill Biden, Dr. Biden, was holding a White House meeting on strengthening teaching, urging more money for public school teachers, which you recently wrote about, and we know how much good that does. Then the president wandered in, Pete.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And these partnerships will continue to exist. I'm going to stop talking right now.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Whatever she says, I agree with.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And I'm done.



JILL BIDEN, U.S. FIRST LADY: Speaking of partners.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's a wrap.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I don't know if they are all laughing about. The poor man wanders in. He mutters "Whatever she says, I agree with," and then he left. But this is the problem, Pete, because increasingly we see a president, he's being led around, at times literally, by the wife and the staff. And you just don't get the sense that he's in charge of any of this.



HEGSETH: No, and he wouldn't be aware of the fact that by saying that he's reinforcing the already preconceived notion that other people are handling things. Whatever she says is what we are going to do. How many times a day does he say that in response to what he's told?



ARROYO: Good thing the Easter bunny was in the hall to pull him out, Pete. Good save, Easter bunny.



(LAUGHTER)



HEGSETH: Yes, you see the furry hand ripping through, it's true.



Now, back in your hometown of New Orleans, there is an effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. What's driving it?



ARROYO: Principally her lavish spending and skyrocketing crime. We have an 83 percent increase in murders since 2019. But now the mayor's office is responding. Her campaign manager claims "The recall effort to undermine and discredit the first black woman mayor of New Orleans fits into a long history of taking away our vote and our voice. That's why we have reason to believe a conservative D.C. firm has signed on to lead the effort. That's why many GOP organizations in this city are encouraging people to sign the petition. That's why FOX News is leading the propaganda charge."



Now, Pete, FOX News merely reported this once. It was announced. Secondly, the two people who filed this recall effort against Cantrell are Democrats. One of them, Eileen Carter, actually worked for Cantrell. She tweeted today "Why lie on your residents and to your residents? Sad. Beldon," the other fellow who signed the recall effort, "and I are both black and this is not a race issue. It's a job performance issue."



So again, you see this kind of double-talk and the administration trying to cover its tracks. But these are black Democrats leading this recall effort because of the crime, principally the crime.



HEGSETH: You know that city better than anybody I know. Is there a real grassroots feeling that it's out of control and she needs to go?



ARROYO: Absolutely, all over the city. In Lakeview, uptown, all over, black, white, and in between, there is a revulsion against what the mayor, the state she has created in the city.



HEGSETH: Someone always ends up crying racism, and that's not what it's about. Stand strong. That city deserves a lot better.



Raymond, you are hosting THE ANGLE the rest of the week and you have some special guests.



ARROYO: I joined an incredible event for the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation the other day, and we're going to bring you highlights with Mr. Wahlberg, Sugar Ray Leonard, Evander Holyfield, and a couple of surprises. You can also, Pete, watch me destroy a fairway. This is not to be missed. Tune in tomorrow, Friday night, 10:00 p.m. eastern right here on THE ANGLE. And we'll also bring your reaction to Biden's big prime time speech. Can't wait.



HEGSETH: Destroying a fairway, otherwise known as golfing, maybe poorly. Well done, Raymond. Thanks. We will see you tomorrow night. We'll be watching. Look forward to that reaction to the speech, too. Thank you.



ARROYO: Thank you.



HEGSETH: Remember that story, the story about a black Duke volleyball player being the target of racist chants at BYU. It went viral. But could this be another race hoax? Bill Melugin has the report, and Dr. Carol Swain will be here to react. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HEGSETH: A Duke volleyball player says that she and other black teammates were threatened and had racial slurs lobbed at them during a game against BYU this weekend. The story spread far and wide and quickly. But, key question, did it even happened? FOX News national correspondent Bill Melugin is in our west coast newsroom with all the details. Bill?



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Pete. It's not adding up so far. Claims from a Duke women's volleyball player that she was the target of racial slurs yelled at her during a match against BYU are now coming under scrutiny, with the police say they have found no evidence whatsoever that any slurs were made.



This controversy first started over the weekend when Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson claimed in a tweet that someone in the crowd was healing the n-word at her while she served during a match against BYU in Utah. She told ESPN in part, quote, "Even like my teammates who were on the bench, like my black teammates who were on the bench who don't play, they were being called out, pointed at. It was really confusing as to why. And that's when the racial slurs and heckling just grew more extreme, more intense."



Richardson then said BYU didn't act fast enough to address the situation, while BYU said the fan who was pointed out was not a student but was sitting in the student section and was then banned from all athletic venues on campus.



Now, today BYU campus police said they are still investigating this incident, but that initial review of video footage did not appear to show the person who was banned shouting anything while Richard was serving. The police saying in part, quote, "When we watched the video, we did not observe that behavior from him." A BYU associate athletics director seconded that statement, writing in part, quote, "Various BYU athletics employees have been reviewing video from BYU TV and other cameras in the facility that the volleyball team has access to for film review. This has been ongoing since right after the match on Friday night. The person who was banned was the person identified by Duke as using racial slurs. However, we have been unable to find any evidence of that person using slurs in the match."



BYU's athletic directors is now asking students to please come forward with any information they might have on this alleged incident as campus police say they are no longer reviewing the video.



We'll see what happens next, Pete. We'll send it back to you.



HEGSETH: Thank you, Bill. As you said, alleged. But the headlines were already written.



Joining me now is Dr. Carol Swain, distinguished senior fellow -- thank you, Bill -- at Texas Public Policy Foundation. Dr. Swain, based on what we knew, true story, racial hoax, things like this when they happen, what's the impact?



DR. CAROL SWAIN, TEXAS PUBLIC POLICY FOUNDATION SENIOR FELLOW: It's usually a racial hoax. There has been a pattern of this. And there's always the media headlines. They run with the story, and that goes around the world. But then a few days later we find out that it was a hoax, and usually there's no consequences for the people who put out these false narratives.



And Rachel Richardson, I saw her interviews. She very much seems to be enjoying the new publicity, and its stole what should have been a big night for BYU because they were 10th ranked. They beat Duke. Instead of celebrating, they were reviewing film footage because of a false allegation.



HEGSETH: Yes. Yes, they were. When you make an accusation like this, people take a look. And we are going to put on the screen an Instagram post. I believe it's a tweet sent by somebody else that Rachel liked. It was in December of 2020. It's a disturbing picture. It's a picture of a black man whipping three white men in a cotton field with Martin Luther King watching. "I can feel the power of ancestors running through my veins." That doesn't feel like the type of photo that someone should be liking. And we don't necessarily know what the motivations would be, but what does this do to real racism where it exists when you claim that something happened that maybe it didn't?



SWAIN: Well, for one thing, there is a racial double standard that allows racial and ethnic minorities to engage in blatant racism that would not be tolerated by white people. That needs to end. We cannot have true racial equality until we hold everyone to the same standard. And I think it worsens race relations. And the media, they are exploiting the racial divide in America. And it really is something that we should all be pushing back against. And colleges and universities, I don't know what Rachel Richardson's major is, but we see that from college, she has learned how to play the race card. And the only people that we really see using the n-word nowadays are black people.



HEGSETH: You are a wise woman. Your courageous, you always have been. Thank you for sharing your thoughts tonight and everything you do. Dr. Carol Swain, thank you very much.



Final thoughts when we return.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HEGSETH: Sadly, that's it for us tonight. I'm Pete Hegseth in for Laura Ingraham. Make sure to get your tickets for FOX Station's Patriot Awards hosted by yours truly on November 17th. The tickets go on sale tomorrow. FOXNation.com/PatriotAwards. They're going to go quick, trust me. You do not want to miss this show, the most patriotic show on television, an awards show America deserves.



Thanks for watching this special edition of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



