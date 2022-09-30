'The Ingraham Angle' on Democrats' midterm agenda

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on September 30, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hey Sean, we are going to pick it up where you left off with the Florida reports and a lot more. So we'll try to keep people's spirits up in a very difficult time for our friends in Florida. I am Laura Ingraham, this is 'The Ingraham Angle' from Washington tonight.



Now after dumping record amounts of rain across inland Florida, Ian is now back to hurricane strength. Now at this moment, it is directly off the coast of Jacksonville where residents had been warned to stay off the roads as coastal flooding is now basically assured. Now what they'll incur is nothing compared to what Southwest Florida woke up to today. You've seen the houses shredded, others carried away by brutal storm surge and debris including cars ending up in bays in some circumstances, the destruction is almost unimaginable.



Steve Harrigan, by the grace of God rode out this storm, as close to the impact zone as anyone else. And tonight, we find him in Placida, which is right across the causeway connecting the Barrier Island of Boca Grande. Steve, you've seen some just horrific destruction? What can you tell us about now how the search and rescue attempts are unfolding in the dark there?



STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: They are going on, they are continuous. They've carried out more than 700 rescues and they really got started just after 1 o'clock in the morning. As soon as the winds died down below 40 miles per hour, they were out there really risking their lives to try to save people who were trapped some of those people on rooftop they went by boat by helicopter and by land. And these first responders and these rescuers with their high water vehicles coming really from across the country to try and help out here in Florida.



And you talked about destruction; it is remarkable in the daylight hours to go around and to see the level of destruction. I'm standing in front of a destroyed house, really in a destroyed neighborhood and it's a sad sight to see along parts of Southwest Florida. The destruction is so intense, so catastrophic, not just houses, but infrastructure. There are real questions as to whether some areas will be rebuilt or not. The governor has said this was a 500-year flood, some areas getting 2 feet of rain and of course an aging population here too, so a lot of challenges.



40 nursing homes had to be evacuated. There are challenges just moving around. We're not seeing people go through the wreckage now because they simply can't get here roads are down, bridges are down, communications are down, 3 million people without power. And as you mentioned, this storm is not through yet. It's actually gaining steam, gaining energy as it moves north. It's expected to post of South Carolina, Midday Friday, yet again, as a Category 1 hurricane. Laura, back to you.



INGRAHAM: This is unbelievable. It is a massive, massive storm. Steve, thank you so much. We'll check in with another devastated part of the state later in the hour. But now, 'Decline is Their Policy' that is the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now it's been 20 months with Democrats in charge of Congress in the White House. So, we thought tonight, we'd just ask this question. How are things looking? Well, let's do a quick inventory, shall we? First, the economy is collapsing.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We do begin though with our talk of the tape, it is this ugly market. Down again today, and sharply after a one day reprieve and now fresh concerns about what lies ahead for your money.



INGRAHAM: We appear to be drifting into war with Russia.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Russian President, Vladimir Putin told his people that the U.S. is bent on destroying the Russian homeland. On Wednesday, he drafted 300,000 reservists and threatened nuclear war. This is not a bluff, he said.



INGRAHAM: And China is threatening the United States.



INGRAHAM: Obviously that's crime rising across the country. Our schools are failing. Our people are being poisoned by fentanyl.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Greatest threat facing our communities, our families, our children, is the cartels, the two cartels in Mexico that are responsible for the vast amount of fentanyl that is in the United States today.



INGRAHAM: And our borders are undefended.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a plan disaster by the Biden Administration. It's hurting the entire country.



INGRAHAM: Now faced with all these facts. The Biden regime has decided to focus on three priorities. Number one, find a way to indict Donald Trump for anything. Number two, find a way to blame Ron DeSantis for the harm resulting from a hurricane. And number three, try to get you know the midterm voters to choose more abortions over restoring prosperity and safety.



No wonder populism is booming everywhere. No wonder most of the watch races that were closer leaning Democrat just a few weeks ago, are now either toss ups or leaning Republican.



Now, I want you to look at Wisconsin where incumbent Senator Ron Johnson, who was supposedly in a weak position a few weeks back is now up five against Mandela Barnes or Tim Michels who's in essentially a dead heat with incumbent liberal Tony Evers and the governor's race there. And then Dr. Oz, well he's closing in on Mr. Hoodie without a clue, John Fetterman. He's only down by four.



So people are waking up, not just to the wreckage that the Democrats and their policies have left behind. But I think now more of you are starting to ask, is all this intentional? Or as Texas State AG, you just heard him say Ken Paxton. He called the border nightmare, a planned disaster.



Now remember, even before Biden's inauguration, they began to flash the green light to Central Americans. Essentially it was Bienvenidos. I mean, we knew right how to restore the border, restore order there close it down because Trump did it. But Biden did the opposite. He ditched the remain in Mexico policy and put Kamala in charge, if there was ever a sign that the White House never intended to enforce our border, that was it.



Another clue that this was intentional, Biden and his crew have made it abundantly clear that they think America has a terrible past that informs our present.



MERRICK GARLAND, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL: Racism is an American problem, it gets reflected in discrimination in housing and employment in the justice system.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Racism is real in America. And it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and always has been, sexism too.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, if America is truly systemically racist, you know, after Brown versus Board of Education, after the civil rights movement, after the election of the first black President, two times. How can the system that's that corrupt after all of that be saved at all? Well, the answer from the left is it can't be saved. They hate our constitution. They hate our Judeo Christian tradition. They hate capitalism, and they now believe it needs to be reset, courtesy of George Soros.



Now the reset which they've discussed ad nauseam on college campuses, and at Davos requires a complete reordering of all of society but especially American society. That means things like no more employment, no more jobs based on objective criteria or merit.



ANDREW ROSS SORKIN, AMERICAN JOURNALIST: Men in the 232-year history of the U.S. Department of Treasury to hold that position.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She's making history. First black woman, first openly gay.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A member of the Biden Administration, the first openly trans Assistant Secretary for Health.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You get the point, the Biden cabinet, top staff. They're presiding over one nightmare after another. They offer no solutions, only actions that make matters worse, but they're firsts. So we all should just forget about the failures.



So an administration that was focused on truly serving the American people, truly improving their standard of living and safety, they would have canned Yellen a Treasury, Mayorkas, Austin at the Pentagon, Grant Hallman at Energy, Buttigieg from transportation, they would have been fired months ago. So it leads us to the only sensible conclusion.



Their goal is our decline. But today inflation that you know Yellen ignored, well, it has the markets down to its lowest point since November 2020.



JANET YELLEN, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY: I believe there is a path through this that can succeed in bringing down inflation, while also maintaining what I think all of us would regard as a strong labor market.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh my god, how she even employed. The supply chain that Mayor Pete was supposed to address. It's still messed.



PETE BUTTIGIEG, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: Up over $1.5 billion that going into grant awards across the country announced today, to build that world leading transportation system, strengthen supply chains, create jobs, advance equity, and improve economic opportunity.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And China is on the move and South and Central America and even funding Russia's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile John Kerry the climate czar is left begging China to keep focusing on climate change.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What can be done about China, their seeming reluctance to participate in - in affairs of climate control that other nations?



JOHN KERRY U.S. SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE: Well, China, Mike China, interestingly enough, China has a plan more electric vehicles will be put on the road over the next year or so in China than in all the rest of the world put together.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, you get the drift here. America is humiliated. That clip from John Kerry is an example of our humiliation. We're poor, and we're weaker. And it's just the way the left loves it. Because they want to create as many awards of the state as they can, as many people dependent on the government as they can. Why do you think the left wing governors refused to open during COVID when it was obvious they could, because what they cared more about families and young people, please, they didn't care about the families of the young people.



This was all about setting the stage for the new normal. A new normal when you would have less freedom, less travel, a lower standard of living, lowered expectations. Now remember, when global elites are in power, they'll always, always find an excuse to take away your freedom. Under Bush, it was 911 and the Patriot Act, of course, the Pandemic, the lock downs and Big Tech censorship. Then it was January 6, and the DOJ is domestic terror focus. And now of course they cite climate change. They'll ban gas powered cars, gas appliances, and cause energy prices to skyrocket.



Remember through all of this to them, we're the real threat, and they feel that they need to restrain us. This is why they're so threatened by people like Giorgia Meloni, the new Italian Prime Minister. She's warning her citizens not to fall for this domination play of the left. She wants Italian schools to teach not to turn students against their parents or their culture. And what really unnerved them is that she actually quotes G. K. Chesterton.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GIORGIA MELONI, PRIME MINISTER OF ITALY: Chesterton wrote more than a century ago, fires will be kindled to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in summer. That time has arrived. We are ready.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: She's fearless. She's forthright, and she's well spoken, a triple threat. Now like her, we all must refuse to live in the left's liberal dictatorship of ideas. We have to realize that none of this, none of what you're seeing happening around you, the bad stuff is happening by accident. Because the left is busy, they got busy creating the America that they want. One that's run by a small sliver of rich people who flooded float above it all. And then a lot of poor people who depend on government services.



And just a tiny middle-class who never really get ahead. So this election coming up is our chance to say hell no, to these devious plans, and heck yes, to our plan to leave no state behind. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now is Arkansas Senator, Tom Cotton, author of the upcoming book, 'Only the Strong: Reversing the Left's Plot to Sabotage American Power. Senator, the theme of your book is that they are sabotaging us. This is not being done by accident. Your reaction tonight.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Yes Laura, what you see is decline by design. The left has a 100-year plan to try to weaken the sources of American power. It goes back as you said, to Woodrow Wilson and the progressives attack on our declaration, our Constitution and the moral foundation of our country. And it was not a very far slide into the 1960s and 70s when you had the radical blame America first Democrats, and today's left is acting in their shadow. This is exactly what the Democrats wanted.



Why is inflation up 13 percent? Why does gas costs $4 to $5 a gallon? Why are you having trouble paying your utility bills? Why are your food bills so high? It's because Joe Biden and other Democrats promised to eliminate fossil fuels the source of so much of our prosperity, prosperity, it literally powers our economy.



Why do we have 5 million illegal aliens entering this country in the last two years, because Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and all those other Democrats promise to open our border? Why did the Democrats consistently from Carter to Clinton to Obama to Biden weaken our Military in their office, constrained us with crazy international treaties and bureaucracies is because they don't want a strong, sovereign America leading the free world. These are not things that are accidents.



They're not mishaps. They're not bad luck or misfortune. This is their deliberate choices. They want to weaken the source of American power, because they think a strong America is bad for our country, and more importantly, their eyes bad for the world.



INGRAHAM: Well, we have a really huge problem in our military, that receives the largest share of our budget for spending. And we can't seem to recruit people to the extent that we need to, to keep our Military strong, because we've decided to go woke. So it's part of their plan to break the Military to Senator, because it seems like it?



COTTON: No question, that's been the consistent theme you've seen with Democrats really going back to the beginning of the cold war, even so called Hawkish Democrats, like Harry Truman or JFK, consistently cut Military spending, it gets worse over time with Carter and Clinton, especially Obama and his understudy, Joe Biden, but it's not just the devastating budget cuts as well. It's also the misplaced focus. That's one reason why we have this recruiting crisis.



You know, I read a story the other day that Joe Biden and his administration are trying to identify the causes of this recruiting crisis. That's kind of like OJ searching for the real killer, Laura. I mean, all you have to do is look at the debacle in Afghanistan. The foolish vaccine mandates. The radical gender ideology, indoctrination sessions.



The hunt for supposedly white nationalist and extremists that turned up none. These are the reasons why we're struggling to recruit young Americans joining Military. Kids don't join the Military to learn how to use the right pronouns. They learn how to kill the bad guys, and they don't think that's going to happen right now.



INGRAHAM: Yes, we got to defend these programs that do that, otherwise, we're just going to lose our Military. So today we learned that the Army's first transgender officer, Major Jamie Lee Henry and his wife, a Maryland doctor were indicted on conspiracy charges for allegedly attempting to transfer confidential Military medical info to Russia. Senator, quickly your reaction?



COTTON: Well, it's very disturbing case. We want to get to the bottom of what exactly happened. And you know, even Jim Mattis when he was Secretary of Defense, not exactly an ultra MAGA Republican said that there were real challenges trying to integrate transgender persons into our Military, they get down to basic medical science and physiology. This is just one more example of how Democrats put their political ideologies ahead of the readiness of our troops in the safety of our nation.



INGRAHAM: Senator Cotton, we can't wait for your book. Thanks so much.



Now, when does the body count at the border actually start mattering? You know we have to lay it at the feet of this administration. We have a live report from Eagle Pass that will shock you coming up.



INGRAHAM: It's time to start really keeping track of Biden's mounting death toll at the border. Now it's been just over a week since we learned about a new record set at the southern border. 782 migrants have died trying to illegally cross so far this fiscal year. And this week that number is climbing. In Otay Mesa, South of San Diego another body was found earlier this week. This morning in Laredo, Texas border patrol found another dead body in the brush after a group crossed the Rio Grande without food or water.



Now just north and Eagle Pass is becoming too much to handle officials there have been forced to bring in refrigeration trucks to store up all the bodies there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TOM SCHMERBER, MAVERICK COUNTY SHERIFF: Since or the previous year who have all these bodies right now. You see somebody either in the river, rush wherever body, we'll transport him, put him here but we take over. We have to ID the bodies we have to finger print, tattoos, whatever they're wearing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Eagle Pass is also where we find Jorge Ventura, field reporter at The Daily Caller who joins us from their live. Jorge, you said some of these bodies include children, pregnant women. It's getting very little attention. Now why is that?



JORGE VENTURA, DAILY CALLER FIELD PRODUCER: Yes, Laura we're here officials for the past six months are just trying to sound the alarm on the amount of migrant deaths. The officials here are telling me that they're averaging between one to two deaths per day. Laura it's getting to the point that they're actually starting to bury some of these migrants at their local cemetery.



Now, the majority of the migrants that are being buried at the local cemetery have not been id. It's truly heartbreaking lower than one of the PCP pipes may ship pipes that they made for the crosses for these migrants, you could actually see a baby John Doe. So this includes babies, infants, that baby actually drowned on August 13. It's actually forcing the sheriff's here to request refrigerator trailers to store the bodies and because Webb County Medical Examiner's Office has told Maverick County that they have reached capacity.



They are also receiving way too many bodies Webb County right now is receiving bodies from not only Mary County, but eight different counties. And here Laura, it's become unfortunately the new normal amount of deaths are seen per day here.



Now Maverick County Deputy Constable, Frank Bowles was forced to make this admission, watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FRANK BOWLES, MAVERICK COUNTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE: Fortunately, we're going to have to open up, or the county's going to have to open up another plot here in the cemetery at some point open up another section because some days we're receiving one to two persons deceased per day sometimes we're receiving 8 to 10. And it's gotten to the point where our local mortuaries are no longer taking the deceased.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That, I guess that was a drone footage of that cemetery. You know Jorge, I see that, and I see, this is what an open border brings. Its people think it's always, that's what it brings death.



VENTURA: It's a true, you know, humanitarian crisis. And one thing that the sheriff tells me as well as it's mentally actually taken a toll on Maverick County sheriffs the men and women here who are after dealing with the deaths every single day, they were telling me that they're only seeing before Biden came in maybe one or two deaths per year. That's because that's become the new daily occurrence. Laura right after that interview with Frank Bowles an hour later, another migrant drone or cameraman Thomas Cooper was on the scene to capture that with a drone, it was a Honduran national, is what our sheriffs are telling us. And that body is now stored in the refrigerator trailer.



And what they're saying as well as they don't know what to do next, they're scrambling to find room, they might have to contact the State of Texas and request more refrigerator trailers as they're getting no answer from the Biden Administration on this issue at all. It's a true humanitarian crisis. And, unfortunately, is the new normal here and Eagle Pass.



INGRAHAM: Well, maybe the Department of Homeland Security might start paying attention to this issue or maybe we can call Kamala Harris's office, she can leave the DMZ and come to our border and see what how things are going. Jorge, thank you for reporting on this, very tough stuff.



Now speaking of the border remember this from Trump's presidency.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Coming into a significant story that the government may not want you to see. The Trump Administration right now secretly moving hundreds of migrant children to 10 cities. This is all happening in the middle of the night.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Trump Administration is stowing these kids that they're taking.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They would just release the children in a timely and safe manner. There wouldn't be this build up there wouldn't be any need for this horrific 10 city.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And who could forget AOC's Oscar worthy performance outside of Texas facility that houses migrant children? Well, where are those tears now?



HHS Inspector General just released a report detailing how Biden's policies are jeopardizing the safety of children in these facilities. Now, this is because of the overwhelming number of migrant children, the lack of staff, some go months without even talking to a sponsor.



Now in one such instance, a young girl began to hit and cut herself in front of a group of children after learning that her mother had not yet been contacted by a case manager.



Here now is Congressman, Jim Banks, who serves on the Armed Services Committee Chair of the Republican Study Committee. Congressman, whether it's the cemetery housing the unidentified bodies of migrants crossing the Rio Grande or the hot desert, or the stories, I keep wondering where all the cries of concern from the left that is happy to have this border wide open.



REP. JIM BANKS (R-IN): Yes, if you read this IG report, Laura it talks about these migrants, long waits anxiety, panic attacks. But with the administration never talks about is the effect of the open border on the American people 300 Americans a day dying of fentanyl poisoning because of the open border that Joe Biden has put in place. One more American will die of a fentanyl overdose by your next commercial break because of Joe Biden of the Democrats leaving the border wide open.



That is the humanitarian crisis, unlike anything that we've ever seen before in American history and is hitting Americans worse than anybody. That's the, that's what, that's what should outrage every single American heading into this midterm election.



INGRAHAM: Yes, you bet it. China is poising us through the border with Mexico and our government is allowing it with the open border. And I want to move to another topic, Congressman last night, President Biden warned Democrats not to be complacent, saying, you just saw what's happened in Italy in that election. You're seeing what's happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is that you can't be sanguine about what's happening here either.



Congressman, why does Giorgia Meloni scare Biden so much? Why, why are they so worried about her? And how is that diplomatic after she just won?



BANKS: Well, he's exactly right. The Democrats should be afraid. I mean, this is a worldwide example of what's coming to America on November 8 in the midterm; here you have Giorgia Meloni, talking about God, country and family. It turns out that's a winning recipe in elections, just like it's going to be a winning recipe for elections in November, as Biden puts God, country and families last in the policies that he's put in place over the last couple of years.



So that, when he talks about fascism, because the new prime minister in Italy is talking about that, that tells you everything that you need to know. If Republicans focus on God, country, and family and America first policies in America, we're not going to just win the majority. We are going to win big, solid majorities we can keep for a long time to come if we focus on that recipe that Meloni teaches us from so far away.



INGRAHAM: I need to get to one more thing, Congressman. At a House Oversight Committee hearing today, Planned Parenthood had a so-called medical director for primary and trans care. This is what was said.



REP. ANDREW CLYDE (R-GA): Dr. Kamar, "can biological men become pregnant and give birth?"



DR. BHAVIK KUMAR: So men can have pregnancies, especially transmen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Congressman, if you vote for Democrats, this is what you are supporting.



BANKS: Well put. This is so whacky. This is so crazy. And the American people see it for what it is. It's not just the rhetoric, it's the policies that these Democrats have put in place that will be rejected in the midterm election on November 8th. So the choice is very clear. Vote for Democrats and you're voting for that. Vote for Republicans, and in our commitment to America, Laura, that we rolled out last week, we talked about advancing policies that protect girls' sports for girls. Those are the types of fights that we're going to take up in the next Congress, and I intend to be leading the way.



INGRAHAM: Congressman, we really appreciate it. Great seeing you tonight.



And up next, the president's new speech protocol and diplomat blooms in D.C. Raymond Arroyo explains it, Thursday edition of "Seen and Unseen," very special. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: It's time for a special "Seen and Unseen" segment. For that we turn to FOX News contributor, author of the forthcoming "The Wise Men Who Found Christmas," Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, you noticed that Joe Biden has established a new pattern.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, a new public pattern, Laura. At almost every address, I guess due to his weakened voice, the president now reaches for a hand mic like he's Frank Sinatra, and then he begins, as he did the FEMA address today, with a cough.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The FEMA administrator who has become the MVP these days, I spent a lot of time in this room, Criswell of FEMA, the entire workforce. That's what we're doing is we focus on delivering help to the people directly impacted by hurricane Ian. I'm going to use this.



I signed into law the bipartisan Crew Act championed in the Senate by Gary Peters and Rob Portman, in the House by Dina Titus and John Katook (ph) -- excuse me, Katko.



OK, thank you. Thank you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President?



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: And that, Laura, brings us to the second new Biden protocol. No matter where the man is, the exit is always confused. He either wanders away or doesn't know where the devil he is. This is from yesterday.



(APPLAUSE)



JILL BIDEN, U.S. FIRST LADY: You'll go down on this. Go down here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, for a minute I thought he was going to climb through the rosebushes. He didn't know what he was going to do.



INGRAHAM: So first of all, I'm not getting the hand mic. I thought he was going to start singing "My Way." So that was disturbing. But then he immediately -- he usually goes, does he go left usually? I'm trying to think, was he going left there or right? I don't know.



ARROYO: He always goes opposite the actual exits. So the Secret Service is standing somewhere else. But you know, Laura, when FEMA can't rescue you and help redirect the disaster, you know he's in trouble. Whatever Biden has, it's apparently catching. This is DHS Secretary Mayorkas today at the same event.



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: We are in it for the long hard -- haul.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: They need their own disaster declaration just for this FEMA press conference.



Laura, so long as we're speaking about the Biden officials, the president named a new one this week, one that makes a lot of sense when you think about it. There is a vocal and growing part of America that apparently needs someone to represent their interests.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I can talk and I can move, who is to say I can't do anything I want? Get me some lunch.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Audrey II can rest easy. President Biden has heard the plants pleas. I wish I were joking. He just appointed a new State Department ambassador for plants and animals. This is not a joke, Laura.



INGRAHAM: Oh, it is. Thanks. It's not April Fools. These guys are punking me tonight. There is no way that's true.



ARROYO: No, it's totally true.



INGRAHAM: I don't -- Raymond, she's not just any appointee, though, right? Monica Medina is the wife of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Yes, Ron Klain's wife, who is -- her present job, Laura, I actually looked this up, he is now the assistant secretary of oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs. Now she's basically the new Green Deal lobbyist at the international level. But it's amazing that we now have a diplomat of plants and animals.



INGRAHAM: I was going to say, is she representing the fish? Where do the fish end up in this?



Before we go, tell us about how Lizzo ended up playing a historic flute in D.C.



ARROYO: Yes, you can't make this up. When the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden heard that Lizzo, who often uses flutes in her performance, was coming to D.C., she invited her to the Library of Congress to see what is apparently the largest collection of flutes in the world. So Lizzo came to the Library of Congress.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the flute vault. And they're going to show you everything.



LIZZO, SINGER: Oh, my goodness.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is where all the flutes are.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The U.S. premiere of this piece happened in the Coolidge auditorium across the street. And Rampel played it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And this is the flute --



LIZZO: You scared me.



(LAUGHTER)



LIZZO: I can play it, or no?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Lizzo later played a crystal flute created for President James Madison that dates back to 1833, but they didn't do this in Madison's Day.



(MUSIC)



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: She also played the crystal flute and twerked at her concert, Laura. It's not exactly James Galway, but I guess if the Pied Piper can pull a few rats on the other side of the Potomac, let her the crystal.



INGRAHAM: She's a pretty good flutist. She's pretty good.



ARROYO: Classically trained. And you've got to give big points to the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden who tweeted to Lizzo to invite her to the Library. And look, she got a lot of publicity off of that incredible collection that she curates and takes care of.



INGRAHAM: I will focus on the sound of the flute, not the shaking, but the flute I thought was amazing. All right, Raymond, thank you. I still don't believe the other story.



In moments a live report from one of the worst hit areas in Florida, plus the rampant crime in Portland. To the legalizing of hard drugs statewide Oregon, yes, Oregon is firmly in play for the Republicans. And of course, this next one trying to become governor. Christine Drazan joins is next.



INGRAHAM: Breaking tonight, Lee Health, which has hospitals in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Florida, is evacuating about 400 patients after hurricane Ian knocked out local water and power. Cape Coral is where we find FOX Weather's Will Nunley who brings us details from one of the hardest hit areas of the storm. Will?



WILL NUNLEY, FOX NEWS WEATHER CORRESPONDENT: And Laura, when we last spoke, people were trying to get to the chaos of the moment. And tonight, they have come face-to-face with the truly remarkable damage left behind from this powerful storm. You can see an example of that here behind me. I'm happy to report, though, that the man that owned this home did make it out OK. I was able to speak with him this afternoon.



Meanwhile, our crews have been out surveying some of this damage. We're here at Matlacha. It's on the tip of Cape Coral right next to Fort Myers, and this is one of the hardest hit areas of the entire region. We have heard the buzz of Coast Guard helicopters throughout the day performing rescues here. You have to get some of these areas by boat because the bridges and roads have been washed away.



As a matter of fact, I'm standing next to a canal that was created under the storm surge and the force here, making waterways where before there were none, washing away people's homes completely. And they've had the diligent and very dangerous work of trying to go into what's left of some of these structures to check for survivors. And unfortunately, tonight that fatality count continues to rise. We are still working on an overall number of fatalities to report to you at this hour.



We also understand tonight that more than 700 rescues have been attributed to this storm so far, and that number continues to grow as the search and rescue operation is still very active at this point. It's a chaotic scene around Fort Myers area as well. So much of the area still without electricity, people trying to navigate the roads when gas stations are not open. There is no fuel provided to them even if they have electricity, no hotel rooms to be found. Still some delicate hours ahead.



Meanwhile, what's left of this system, word is it's strengthening tonight. It could be upgraded once again. We have another update coming from the National Hurricane Center shortly at 11:00. Their team at FOX Weather will keep you posted. Laura?



INGRAHAM: Will, thank you so much.



And in tonight's Retaking America segment, we turn to Oregon where the state could get a Republican governor for the first time since 1982. This shocking new poll shows GOP candidate Christine Drazan leading Democrat Tina Kotek by one. And it's not a surprise to see why. In 2020 Oregon became the first state to decriminalize the use of hard drugs, including things like heroin and meth. What has happened? Oregon has the highest drug addiction rate of any state in the nation.



And once the crown jewel of the state, of course, Portland, has just been flattened by progressivism. The number of homeless in Portland has spiked by 50 percent from 2019 to 2022, and Portland's police force is now the smallest in modern times due to the defund efforts. And as a result, this city has seen a 207 percent increase in homicides between 2019 through 2021.



Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is looking to change it all, and she joins me now. Christine, great to see you tonight. Now, given what we have laid out, it is a wonder why you really have anyone wanting to stick with the status quo in what is such a beautiful state with wonderful people in it like Oregon.



CHRISTINE DRAZAN (R) OREGON GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: It really is an incredible place. And Oregonians themselves are the ones demanding change. We have a historic opportunity in this race because Oregonians are tired of the status quo. We need change here. And as you mentioned, it's just a beautiful state. It really has just hardworking people that live here who love their home state, and they are demanding better. You ran through some of the stats, and it really is a tale of woe under single party control in our state. We are a petri dish for progressive policies that really have harmed Oregonians, and they are ready for change.



INGRAHAM: As I had noted, Christine, the opioid crisis, I guess, the state's biggest problem, and your Democratic opponent, Ms. Kotek, wants to keep the same failed policies in place. Watch this from the debate.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TINA KOTEK (D) OREGON GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Let me get this right. We have people dying, we have an addiction epidemic in our state, and we are good to spend time repealing it? Do you know how much time that takes? How about we just dig in, make sure the dollars are getting out the door to the people who need it. We can talk about accountability. We can walk and chew gum at the same time. Get more recovery services out there, make sure folks are accountable, and frankly, get people healthy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Is that it? Move your hands and say get people healthy. Is she for real? That can't be what Oregon chooses.



DRAZAN: Thankfully we're winning, and we're winning in large part because my opponent in this race is completely oblivious to the reality for Oregonians. What is happening in our streets is not good enough, not good enough for the people that are addicted to drugs, not good enough for people that need mental health supports, certainly not good enough for the neighborhoods and the community that's being impacted by this. They know it, but my opponent is completely missing it. She's completely oblivious to what our state actually needs moving forward. That's change.



INGRAHAM: Christine, at some point, leftist policies break a state. They literally break a state. And they're breaking Oregon, they are also breaking Washington state. And I would submit at some point they are going to break California. So a lot of the independent voters --



DRAZAN: Oregon is past the breaking point. They are.



INGRAHAM: And is it the drugs, the homelessness, the high energy prices? Which is the number one issue, do you think, driving people to vote for you?



DRAZAN: For Oregonians it's homelessness, the process that they have experienced here. My opponent passed legislation that legalized tent cities. So if you see and experience homelessness in any other place across the nation, it's different here in Oregon because of the failed and misguided approach that my opponent has taken. And Oregonians are standing up and saying no, this is an emergency crisis. And they know that I will declare a homelessness state of emergency, and I will solve this problem.



INGRAHAM: Yes, common sense. It's not right or left, this is common sense. Christine, we are going to be watching this race very closely, maybe we'll have you back, but good luck. Everyone get out and vote.



Now, one of the cringiest "View" moments you will ever see. The Last Bite will you about it.



INGRAHAM: Now, the giant puppet Amal is supposed to represent Syrian refugees' journey across Europe. Here's what happened when she showed up at "The View."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, "THE FIVE": I wish I had a cookie for her, because I know she likes cookies.



(LAUGHTER)



GOLDBERG: I didn't bring anything. I didn't have one. I couldn't get it in the car.



(LAUGHTER)



GOLDBERG: I'm sorry. But it's phenomenal.



(APPLAUSE)



GOLDBERG: He has a Tic Tac.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, awkward. Are you one of those people who are afraid of puppets? I think I have that phobia, any puppet. I don't know what it is.



That's it for us tonight. Thanks for watching. Please set your DVR so you never miss an episode of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. Continuing coverage of Ian here on FOX News.



