'The Ingraham Angle' on CRT, Democrats' spending bill

LAURA INGRAHAM: All right. I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. What really happened when a stampede at a Houston music festival killed eight people? Well, we speak to the Houston police union head, who has some inside details.

Plus, Newt Gingrich tells us what the Republicans really gave away with that infrastructure vote. And Stephen Miller is here with shocking amnesty details inside the Democrats $4 trillion destruction of America they want to pass.

But first, flunking and flailing. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.

Now, you know it's bad for the Democrats when they've gotten the New York Times worried about how they're handling education. Now, liberal columnist Michelle Goldberg sees the signs flashing red going all the way into 2022. It's what we've been saying since April 2020 here on the 'Angle', that Democrats desperately need schools to get back to normal.

Well, public schools may finally be open across the country, but in many districts, things are far from normal. In Fairfax County, an unvaccinated student, she writes, identified as a close contact of someone who test positive for COVID must quarantine for 14 days, no matter the results of the students own COVID tests. And at some schools, students have been forbidden, she writes, to talk during lunch.

And then further from Miss Goldberg. At her own kid's school, students must be masked even during outdoor recess. She goes on to cite a different school problem in the Michigan schools have been forced to close because of staff shortages. Classrooms are doubled up and principals are acting as substitutes as pools of candidates dwindle.

She writes, this is a complicated problem, but it sums up. It's up to the state's Democratic governor as well as the Biden administration to solve it. Wow!

Now, since the early days of the pandemic, the 'Angle' tried to warn Democrats that locking down schools would damage children and the economies in states that refuse to open up. Now, it was obvious to anyone except the rankest partisans that life had essentially returned to normal in states run by more conservative governors.

So in Florida, South Dakota, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, parents had kids in school, and they were learning last spring and even last fall. Yet the Democrats running these other States and the school boards that are just dominated by teachers union influence, they simply didn't care. So they ignored warnings and pleas from parents and from us, from everybody.

But beyond the closures and the mask mandates, parents also began to see the garbage their kids were actually being taught. The most depressing and racialized, sexualized course content taught by, generally, activists who are masquerading as educators. So moms and dads describe the situation kind of as a one-two punch to the solar plexus.

But rather than getting knocked out, parents punched back. Hence, the victory in Virginia and the nail biter in New Jersey. And parents began organizing and even saw some gains in school board races in places like left leaning Colorado. Challengers force liberal school board members in Colorado to spend big money to defend their seats. Still, conservatives picked up seats in Colorado's Douglas County, Mesa County, Colorado Springs and Greeley. It's not bad.

Things went the other way with voters in some of the more liberal areas. Denver suburbs, Wayzata, Minnesota, and Guilford, Connecticut, just to name a few. Apparently, those jurisdictions can't get enough of the negative lectures on white privilege and diversity, equity, inclusion. They want more of that.

The decline in our public education system tracks the other parts of the country where the Democrats have dominated. So your average city public school in Baltimore is going to be about as well run as the Baltimore City Council runs the city of Baltimore. Ditto for Chicago, Hartford, Connecticut, and LA.

And in Sunrise Park Middle School in Minnesota, rather than raising the bar for students, they decided to remove standards altogether.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Grades will not include behaviors, attitude, tardiness to class, whether the assignment was turned on later on time. This is really increasing the rigor of grades.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Students are encouraged to retake or revise quizzes, papers, projects.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And the other thing that you probably notice is that we're not using anything under 50 percent. We want our students to know that learning takes work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes. Teaching actually takes work too. And instead of adopting smart policies, what they're doing is just pandering to the unions, to the race radicals, to the gender benders. Today, we see where 40 years of neglect and politicization has gotten us.

And the New York Times' Michelle Goldberg and every other liberal out there should know that the reason schools haven't gotten back to normal, and they're doing nonsense like that, is because the left doesn't want them to go back to normal. They don't want the old standards. To them, schools are nothing but anti-American propaganda outlets, that they then use to separate children from the racist, sexist, traditional views of their parents.

So teaching American history, as many of us learned it, is out of the question now. Because, remember, most of us grew up loving our country despite her flaws. The left needs an army of no recruits and its climate change and anti-racism revolution. And the schools are their trusted source. And now, they have their puppet in the White House helping them too.

Biden's goal is to make things easier for the teachers unions. Kids and what's good for them about 999 found his priority list. Now, this was obvious early on in his presidency, when he backtracked on his promise that a majority of schools would be open for in-person learning by spring.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: His goal that he set is to have the majority of schools of more than 50 percent open by day 100 of his presidency. And that means some teaching in classrooms, so at least one day a week.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, one day a week. That was so pathetic. The unions also, of course, got a huge payout in Biden's so-called American rescue plan. And American parents and their kids in turn got ripped off. But the rip off didn't begin with COVID and George Floyd.

The fact is, conservatives have been losing ground in education for decades. Remember, the attacks on grade books classes, on western civilization in general, the anti-nuke protests on campus in the 1980s. And heck, professors and students, remember, had to take a mental health day after Trump won the presidency.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

For those mourning the Trump victory, colleges are offering comfort with everything from hot chocolate to (ph) Play-Doh.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I know that speaking for myself, as a gay man, I was very concerned about the outcome of the election and what it might mean for my own rights. So I assumed that students would be as well. So I sent an email saying, if you don't feel like you want to be there, that's fine. Let me know. And most of the students took me up on that offer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Shocker. Students don't want to go to class. But now, parents are realizing that the radicalization isn't starting in colleges. No. It's starting long before that. And over the past 18 months, many now, parents, are voting with their feet choosing homeschooling, parochial, and other religious schools, or they're just moving to a red state where their rights are protected and kids education - priorities are put first.

And think about this insanity, instead of listening to the concerns of those who are paying the bills, the school boards in the blue states responded by limiting access to things like school board meetings, or just canceling the meetings all together. They kicked out and arrested dissenting parents, and then they urged the Justice Department to investigate the parents as potential terrorists.

And the whole time, they deny that radical racial views are even being taught in the schools at all. Facts never get in the far left's way, never. And they always have the media to cover for them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): Parents know it's been - their kids are being indoctrinated with critical race theory in Virginia. And the Democrats wanted to deny it. And so--

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I mean, well, it's not in the curriculum.

SCOTT: The parents showed up, because they don't like being like you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just to be clear, it's not in the curriculum in Virginia. Just to be--

SCOTT: I hope we have and - here, let me just read you a few things. In 2015, while Terry McAuliffe was governor, the Virginia Department of Education promoting, incorporating a critical race theory lens in education. You can still find it on the Department of Education's website. Still there.

In February 2019, (inaudible) for the Virginia's Department of Education promoted critical race theory and the idea of white fragility.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's not - it's not part of the curriculum. It's not part of the curriculum. I would like to move on with you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Senator, senator, please don't bombard me with facts, because my producer can't talk quickly enough in my ear to give me a comeback. That was pathetic.

Now, parents have always known that teachers tended to be more liberal. We knew that. But the unwritten compact was always that politics would stay out of the classroom. But now the school boards are brazenly violating that understanding. And this gives license to educators and officials to openly mock parents.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: B****, if you're going to call me out, I'm going to f*** you up. Sorry, that's just me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They want to pick on us, because they want their babysitters back.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have the meeting open to the public right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Nuh-uh.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's what Laurie just said.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Great. And they know that the school boards will almost always back them up. So here's my message to the school boards and the Democrats who've been covering for them. Now, you can spend your time trying to convince yourselves or us that it's not technically CRT that you're using. But you know darn well, what you've done. The type of books on your syllabus, the language you use in class, the literature you aren't assigning to your students, and your attitude toward conservative students and parents. You know it.

So, good for the Times as Michelle Goldberg for seeing the writing on the wall on some of these issues. But for many people, it's already too late for the public schools. It's obvious that the type of education most parents want, and most kids need in a competitive world is not something they're willing to provide.

So the public schools will continue to lose enrollment, because the left will never back down on using the schools to push its ideology. Nor will they force the teachers unions to take measures that would allow the schools to return to normal. That means, parents, you're going to have to continue to vote with your feet and your money. And that's the 'Angle'.

Joining me now is Daniel Buck, Wisconsin teacher and editor-in-chief of the Chalkboard Review; and Shawn McBreairty, a parent who's fighting warped curriculum in Hamden, Maine.

Daniel, you went viral recently for pushing back on the narrative that this CRT type pedagogy is being pushed in the schools. What's the truth?

DANIEL BUCK, TEACHER SAYS CRT IS IN SCHOOLS: So, like I said in the video, it's so much more than just critical race theory. It's what we call critical pedagogy, which is this very radical, very activist, very politicized form of teaching that they teach in schools of education.

And it started with this theorist Paulo Freire that viewers might not know. But he's one of the most read authors in future prep programs. And he cites the Maoist Cultural Revolution and the Leninist Russian revolution as ideals of his thought and action. And this guy is the author, the theorist that our teachers are learning in schools of education.

INGRAHAM: So they're playing a semantic game of the whole CRT or no CRT. It's a total fig leaf.

Now, Shawn, Kelsey Stoyanova, named 2022 Teacher of the Year by the Maine Department of Education released a reading list that included a book called 'Middle School's a Drag'. And it concerns an enterprising boy who starts his own junior talent agency and signs a 13-year old aspiring drag queen as his first client. Shawn, how pervasive is that in our schools?

SHAWN MCBREAIRTY, FIGHTING CRT IN HAMPDEN, ME SCHOOLS: Yes. It's very factual. I mean, I spent a lot of time on this, what I would call, a woke book list and really did my homework. She gets an F for this particular book list. Her book list is full of anti-father, transgender, LGBTQ, critical race theory books, and sexual education. And frankly, it's just sickening.

INGRAHAM: Well, Daniel, MSNBC's Nicole Wallace has a very interesting theory as to what's driving this parental backlash.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: The reason so many voters in Virginia, especially rural Virginia were so animated by education is because their kids were home all last year and the Internet sucks in a lot of places in Virginia. The White House has to sort of read the - sort of, the country and turn these massive legislative accomplishments into things that people are looking for.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Daniel, is this the message parents are sending to schools across the country? They want better internet, that's why they went and voted the way they did?

BUCK: Oh, no. That's not true at all. When you look at places like Seattle, where they see their math curriculum. Their math curriculum, it ask questions like, how important is it to be right? Well, when you're designing a bridge, when your kids are learning their math facts, it's pretty important that you're right.

When the themes of, again - of this math class are things like power, oppression, identity, liberation. Things you might want to learn in a intro to sociology class, not a math class when every math class, every book, every social studies lesson is all being pushed to advance the same ideology. People are frustrated by that. They want their kids to learn how to read. They want their kids to learn geometry, and algebraic equations, not the proper political views in a K-12 classroom.

INGRAHAM: Now, back to this issue that's happened in Virginia. And I know both of you have followed this. Shawn, the election's over, but the Loudoun County parents are not done. This was from earlier tonight. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Election is over. And we're still here, because despite what when you stated, this is never about politics. We're still here because we have no choice, but to defend children from the mess you've made.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Schedule a town hall, engage with us instead of staring at us in silence.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Parents of America, it is time to step out from behind your keyboards. For all of the sidelines and into the fight, because your voices matter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Shawn, a lot of parents think their voices don't matter. They'll be mocked and their son or daughter will be penalized. What's your message to them tonight, given the reading list that you've exposed?

MCBREAIRTY: Yes. Thank you, Laura. There are lot of parents that are afraid of the canceled culture. Canceled culture is venomous, even in these small towns here in Maine. And essentially, what's happening is the school board or these teachers union, or teachers, or the superintendent are pushing back. And they're doubling and tripling down, not on the root cause of the problem not on this woke book list, not on this ideology of, again, liberal progressives trying to tear apart the moral fabric of America.

They're just pushing this emotional based piece. And really, canceled culture is real. I've been kind of the tip of the sword here in Maine. There are a lot of people behind me that will say, Shawn, I fully support your efforts. I'm just scared to speak out. So I'm asking parents, if you want me to speak for you here in Maine, that's great. You got to get behind me, or you got to get off the couch, because your kid is suffering the consequences.

INGRAHAM: I could not say it better myself. Both of you, your voices tonight, so important. And I will post later about this other book called 'It's Perfectly Normal', which you posted about, Shawn, on Facebook, which a friend of mine alerted me to. OK, 'It's Perfectly Normal'. Wait till you see what's in here for your, what, 10-year-old. I don't even know if it's a picture.

MCBREAIRTY: Yes. It's not perfectly normal to learn this stuff before it's time, before the policy. So, it's almost child porn in these libraries in these public schools.

INGRAHAM: Yes. And the kid - and the parents don't even - aren't even aware of it half the time. Gentlemen, thank you on both issues.

Now, the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, they didn't just clear the way for the left's dream legislation. They might have done something far worse. What is it? Newt Gingrich will tell us.

Plus, Stephen Miller just subpoenaed - was just subpoenaed by the runaway January 6 committee. His exclusive reaction, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Last night, we called out the House and Senate Republicans who voted to pass the Democrats' pork-laden infrastructure package. It's less about the hundreds of billions those 13 GOP members handed Biden and his cronies. It's more about the disastrous bill that their votes paved the way for. And over in Glasgow, today Old Nan could barely contain her excitement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Our congressional delegation comes here with the - of an advancing - fresh from advancing legislation to build back better, which represents the most ambitious and consequential climate and clean energy legislation of all time.

Our legislation advances our mission to decarbonize and realign every sector of the economy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Every sector of the economy. Joining me now is Newt Gingrich, former House Speaker, Fox News contributor. Newt, now, the 13 Republicans gave Biden the fig leaf of (ph) I act in a bipartisan way. But what impact did they have on the party going into the 2022 elections when it comes to spending all this money?

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Look, I think both the senators who voted for this bill, and the House members of Republicans who voted for this bill, both of them undermine the core argument for a Republican Congress.

The fact is that there's no reason to have voted for this bill. None of those 13 could tell you what they got and what they're paying for it. It's like sending your child out to buy something and they put down $100 to get a 12-cent toy. The fact is that they have been manipulated by Pelosi.

And I think that it's - I was shocked. The 13 House members would do this. They had no role in writing the bill. They have no understanding of what's in the bill. Most of what's in the bill, they would oppose if it came up individually. And I think that it's just very sad that they did.

And I think back home, both the Senate and House members are going to have a hard time explaining why they did it. And why they're voting with Nancy Pelosi. This, by the way, is at a moment where Pelosi is very unpopular. Biden is a 38 percent approval, Kamala Harris is a 28 percent approval. We just had an 8 percent increase in the Producer Price Index, which is a huge jump in inflation. And people feel it every day.

So the average American's smart enough to know, you don't want to add more spending, when you already have gasoline going up, food going up, et cetera.

INGRAHAM: Yes. But, Newt, Joe Biden wants us all to believe that this massive spending is actually going to bring down inflation. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: 17 Nobel laureates in economics have looked at my plans and said that it will ease inflationary pressure. So for those Americans who focus on the cost of living, it's even more important to pass this legislation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Newt, 17 Nobel economists. Another reason the Nobel Prize means nothing, I guess.

GINGRICH: Well, Ronald Reagan used to say, if you laid every economist in the country end-to-end that'd be a good thing. The fact is, I don't know any theory which suggests that increasing spending in the middle of an inflationary surge is a positive thing. And I think most people would agree, it's going to actually increase the inflation rate.

But we've already been told by the government, we're going to have the most expensive Thanksgiving in history. We've already been told by the government, people will pay up to 50 percent more to heat their houses this winter.

And frankly, for everybody who's watching us tonight, go out and look the next time you fill up your car, or your truck with gasoline.

INGRAHAM: I did today, $4.

GINGRICH: And it's very clear, the prices are going up.

INGRAHAM: Yes. $4.1 for gasoline for me today. Newt, great to see you. Get some water.

All right. What else did Republicans who voted with the Democrats pave the way for? Well, mass amnesty for illegal aliens, including those with criminal backgrounds. According to analysis by the Senate Republicans that was shared with the Washington Free Beacon, the reconciliation bill would shield illegals who committed heinous crimes, such as manslaughter, assault, domestic violence from deportation.

Here now is Stephen Miller, former Trump Senior Advisor, America First Legal founder. Stephen, so the infrastructure bill doesn't contain amnesty. But your point is, because it's kind of a glide path for Build Back Better, that's the problem. Explain.

STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER: Yes. Well, Nancy Pelosi and the squad have been quite clear that the two bills are linked. And Speaker Pelosi has said that now that the first bill is passed, that they're going to try to vote next week. Just days from now, Laura. Days from now on what's called the Build Back Better plan, what some have called the socialist spending scam, what some have called the reconciliation bill. Call it whatever you want, Laura, it's mass amnesty for illegal aliens, including criminals.

I've actually read these provisions. So I can tell you as someone who has worked on this for years now, it would allow people who've been convicted of serious crimes, including felonies to be able to get amnesty in the United States of America to continue committing crimes against America.

INGRAHAM: Now, what's their rule? How would they justify that?

MILLER: Inside this spending bill blows my mind.

INGRAHAM: Stephen, how would they justify that?

MILLER: Well, if you may remember, Laura, a while ago, there was a committee markup of the bill in the House. And they tried to offer an amendment to at least block amnesty for illegal alien drunk drivers. So people who broke first or last to come into the country than broken again by getting behind the wheel drunk, and they voted down that amendment. And they offered an amendment. So what about five DUIs? What about seven? What about 10?

This was something that was voted on in the committee, and they voted it all down. And the reason is very simple. People on the left know that a large number of illegal aliens have criminal records, and they'd rather have a larger amnesty and keep all the criminals. It's that sick. It's that twisted and it's that true.

INGRAHAM: Now, a new poll is showing that this immigration provision in the Build Back Better bill could actually tank the Democrats next year, finding that 63 percent of Indian dependents oppose giving legal status and work permits to illegals; 59 percent oppose lifting immigration caps, 70 percent oppose mass amnesty. They are plowing ahead anyway, Stephen. You and I have been around this issue now for, what, 20 years together in Washington. They are fanatics.

MILLER: Yes, and you have been a leader on it. And I will say this, Laura, to put a finer point on it, Republicans are running out of time to sound the alarm on this. That poll, and God bless Tom Emmer for putting that poll out, Representative Tom Emmer, that poll shows the way to kill this bill. Exposed to the public in the time that we still have, days now, this isn't a social spending bill. It's a mass amnesty, open borders, no green card caps giveaway bill that would fundamentally end all immigration control in America even for criminals.

INGRAHAM: Where are the Republicans in the messaging?

Stephen, finally, the House select committee, the January 6th committee, subpoenaed you and some other former Trump officials today. What are you going to do in response?

MILLER: I haven't received any documents, Laura, or any communication at all. But what I'll say is this. It's just an attempt, and you know this as well as anybody, to distract from the horrific failures of the Biden presidency. President Trump left Biden a secure border, a successful, roaring economy, peace in the Middle East, low, stable inflation. Everything was primed for unprecedented success. Biden took a wrecking ball to it. He took a wrecking ball to our country. He took a wrecking back to our economy, and we're now living through those disastrous results.

INGRAHAM: So that means no. You're not going to --

MILLER: And this is just one more attempt to change the subject.

INGRAHAM: You're not going to show up to testify to this so-called select committee.

MILLER: I don't even have the documents, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Well, a judge apparently ruled today that some of the communications of the president can be released, which I also saw breaking late today. So we'll have to be following up on that. Stephen, thank you. Good to see you tonight.

And what happened at that Astroworld festival in Houston wasn't just tragic. There is potential criminal wrongdoing here. So why is the county demanding outside investigators keep an eye on the police as they investigate? The Houston police union head is here next on what's really going on. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Amidst all the chaos at the Astroworld music festival last weekend, heroes stepped up to try to save lives. One of them was a police officer who can be seen in this video trying to help a man who is clearly nonresponsive. This occurred as Travis Scott, bizarrely, continued to perform. The Houston P.D. is investigating how eight people died at this concert. It was tragic.

But now the top elected official in Harris County, Judge Lina Hidalgo, is calling for an independent investigation. Joining me now is Officer Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston police officers' union. Officer Griffith, you have questions about how and why this concert was permitted to occur in the first place. Explain that.

DOUG GRIFFITH, HOUSE POLICE OFFICERS UNION PRESIDENT: Yes, ma'am. We are trying to find out who gave the authorization to have this on a county facility like this. I know Ms. Hidalgo runs the county, and Commissioner Ellis runs that precinct in this county, and yet we've been unable to find out who permitted that to go on. Maybe the permits are with his fancy art collection or something, but we have been unable to get any of that information.

And the whole time they're wanting to throw our officers under the bus trying to say that we were responsible for that. That's just not accurate.

INGRAHAM: So people understand what happened here, and I know this investigation is ongoing, including an independent investigation, when concertgoers decided to run through the magnetometers and just burst into the barrier there, break it down, your view is that it should've been stopped right there, if it was permitted at all, correct?

GRIFFITH: Correct. They should have stopped that immediately. They did the same thing at the Cardi B concert, and they didn't have a problem stopping that. They should've been in the same manner. We had over 500 of our officers out there for this event, and they knew it was going to be a problem from day one. And why did we have 500 of our officers out there? This is a county facility. Why are there no county officers? There's eight constable offices here, none of them were out there either.

And yet at the press conference, she makes a comment about our policing efforts out there. Our officers and the fire department did everything they could to save lives that night. They did everything they could. They were prohibited from some of it because promoters wanted their security inside the areas where they had these, quote-unquote, mosh pits. So they are responsible for this. Live Nation has a hand in it, Travis Scott has a hand in it, and that promoter has a hand in it.

INGRAHAM: It's impossible for 500 police officers to control a crowd of, what, 100,000? Good luck.

GRIFFITH: They had well over 50,000 there just at the beginning of the event.

INGRAHAM: Oh, 50,000. OK.

GRIFFITH: Yes, ma'am, but they were expecting 100,000. There were more people supposed to be there. There was going to be a second night --

INGRAHAM: Excuse me.

GRIFFITH: And bless you. That is part of the issue. We were more concerned about the second night and how that was going to go. And things went very, very bad that night, and our prayers go out to all the family members because you don't expect that to happen when you send your family out to an event like that.

INGRAHAM: Officer Griffith, thank you. We're going to check back with you as the investigation unfolds.

And 37 minutes after police and firefighters declared this mass casualty event, as I said, Scott continued performing. In fact, concert staff reportedly ignored pleas from audience members to stop the show. At least two fans climbed the camera platforms to warn about the death and chaos. So how does this happen, and who should be held accountable?

One man searching for these answers is Tony Buzbee. He's representing one of the victims of the concert. Tony, so far, what have you been able to learn? And you can also react to the Officer Griffith's comments.

TONY BUZBEE, ATTORNEY FOR AN ASTROWORLD VICTIM: What we know for sure is that based on the radio traffic that at 9:00 a.m. there were concertgoers who were breaking down barriers, were moving around, described by the police department as a mob, totally overran the merchandise facility such that they had to cordon it off and close it. They were people by noon up on top of the buildings.

The point is it continued to get worse. Remember, the deaths occurred at 9:00 p.m. that night. This was other chaos from the moment that they went into the gates. And a lot of the video that has been seen of a large group of people running through security and running through barriers, that is into the VIP area. That's at 2:00 in the afternoon. These same people had already busted through the entry gates, had bypassed completely the COVID - - they were supposed to be doing COVID screening and also screening of any purses or baggage. None of that occurred.

And it was also know that in addition to the 50,000 ticketed individuals who had tickets to be there, there were many thousands who just burst through. There was one person caught with clippers cutting the chain-link fence. The police department was as busy as a one armed paper hanger, if you will. And it was all day long. And to suggest anybody -- I was thinking about this. This could have been anybody's children. In this cases it was Axel Acosta who was literally squeezed to death because of this utter chaos. This as a young man that just went to have fun, and died right there.

INGRAHAM: Doesn't Live Nation, the big music festival promoter, doesn't it have a long history of safety violations? Fans sued Gwen Stefani, Live Nation, for a stampede. We've seen the headlines, Snoop Dogg, Live Nation saved by concert collapse victims. They have a $20 million record judgment for pain and suffering. This is a lot.

BUZBEE: They are the ones that put on the concert in Las Vegas where they recently settled with all the parties for $800 million. This is the same outfit. And let's not forget Travis Scott, who has been arrested on two occasions for inciting a crowd and encouraged them to burst through barriers and to run over police officers and encouraging people to jump from the top deck, encouraging the crowd to beat up people in the crowd.

INGRAHAM: There's so much negligence to go around and recklessness to go around here. There's so many levels of it, Tony. I know you're going through it for your clients, but please keep in touch with us on how this investigation goes. Thank you.

And vaccine bullies from coast to coast aren't just ignoring the science on kids and COVID, they may be putting kids in danger now. The facts and figures the medical cartel does not want you to see, we'll show you in moments.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: At what point will you ask restaurants, gyms, all of those organizations and institutions to also start checking vax cards for five to eleven-year-olds?

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, (D) NEW YORK CITY: It will take a number of weeks for that age group to get vaccinated. We want to get to the day where we actually could vaccinate the youngest New Yorkers and get that rolling.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Get that rolling. Well, 66 children aged five to 11 have died from COVID between October of 2020 and October of 2021. Of course, always tragic, but does that number justify forcing tens of millions of kids to take an experimental vaccine?

With us now, Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale School of Medicine epidemiologist, and Phil Kerpen, president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. Dr. Risch, that data is fairly shocking. What is the justification here?

DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: There isn't any justification. Those 66 deaths are associated with COVID. Only half are from COVID. So you there's 20 times, 600 deaths a year from motor vehicle accidents and kids. And those 33 deaths are all in kids with chronic conditions -- diabetes, obesity, cancer survivors, and so on. Healthy kids do not die from this illness. There will be way more deaths caused by the vaccines than the number of deaths in healthy kids that are occurring. There's no motivation, there's no rational reason to give this in kids that age.

INGRAHAM: Phil, Bill Gates, of course, one of the biggest vaccine promoters in the world, made a stunning admission last week. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL GATES, CO-FOUNDER OF MICROSOFT: We didn't have vaccines that block transmission. We got vaccines to help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmissions. We need a new way of doing the vaccines.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What? Phil, doesn't this undermine the entire rationale of forcing these vaccines on every person out there?

PHIL KERPEN, PRESIDENT, THE COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY: Yes. It's interesting, Laura, if you or I say that on YouTube, they will take it down or flag it with a misinformation flag. But Bill Gates is allowed to say it. And I'm glad he did, because it's accurate.

Look, these are vaccines that are pretty effective for people who are in high risk. They significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. They have almost no effect on infections or, therefore, on transmissions. So this idea that we are going to mandate it for some societal benefit completely falls apart. Any benefit that might exist is a private benefit, not a societal benefit, and therefore it absolutely should be the individual's own decision. There's no case for mandates anymore given what we know about the vaccine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there going to be an annual vaccine for COVID 19? Is a booster shot enough right now?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It looks like that it will last for a year. It looks like there is a time that this will become an annual vaccination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: If you could understand that, the nine month boostering of people, Dr. Risch. Now, why would he want that, the CEO of Pfizer? It's not like he has any vested interest in saying that about every nine months, get a shot, Dr. Risch.

RISCH: It's not every nine months. It's every four to six months. It's two or three times a year.

INGRAHAM: Because the studies show that the waning immunity happens at six months, correct?

RISCH: Correct. The waning immunity for symptomatic infection is at six months, a little longer for a severe infection and hospitalization. But basically every six months is when it would be needed if we're going to do that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I wonder, am I the only one who is going to wear a mask now even after the pandemic, traveling. I'm just going to do it. Joe, it protects you from the flu and stuff.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's been really nice not having the flu for a couple of years now. If I can go another year-and-a-half, two years without the flu, I will put that mask on in a plane whether I like it or not.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There you go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: On a private plane, really? Phil, your reaction to that insanity? That's why there isn't flu. Isn't it viral interference which is causing the flu diminution?

KERPEN: But Laura, flu disappeared everywhere in the world at the same time, including Sweden where nobody ever put on a mask, completely skipped flu season. Brazil, where they basically had no interventions, and once they did the president told people to ignore, they skipped two flu seasons in a row in Brazil. So this really was a global phenomenon where COVID was just so dominant and so contagious that it sort of elbowed flu out of the way. Flu is now back, though, in the Indian subcontinent. They've had a flu a epidemic followed by a flu b episode in all those countries.

INGRAHAM: Right, but really quickly, Dr. Risch, the flu and cloth masks, not the N95, we know that that has been proven, or shown in studies, not to have much of an effect, yes or no?

RISCH: Correct, 100 studies.

INGRAHAM: So it doesn't help not get the flu. Right, no effect. But why let facts get in the way. Gentlemen, great to see both of you tonight.

Could "The New York Times" be right twice in one day? The Last Bite explains.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: We know a broken clock is right twice a day. Could the same be said now about "The New York Times."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BINYAMIN APPELBAUM, ECONOMICS WRITER, "THE NEW YORK TIMES" EDITORIAL BOARD: Blue states are the problem. Blue states are where the housing crisis is located. Blue states are where the disparities in education funding are the most dramatic. Blue states are the places where tens of thousands of homeless people are living on the streets. Blue states are the places where economic inequality is increasing most quickly in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wait, didn't THE ANGLE say that like in May of 2020?

Don't forget, set your DVR so you never miss an episode of THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.

