'The Ingraham Angle' on Brady vs. Fauci

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on January 25, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Laura Ingraham, and welcome to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. Tonight, "Brady versus Fauci." That's the focus of "Tonight's Angle."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: This is too important, and this is the kind of thing that I've devoted my entire career, certainly over the last 40 plus years in public health, science and medicine. And we are in a crisis right now and there's no chance I'm going to walk away from this.



TOM BRADY, FOOTBALL QUARTERBACK: I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And you know, I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and, you know, figure out in the future what's next.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, both men, world famous. Both men are at the top of their professions. Both stayed longer than anyone who came before them. And both are admired widely by journalists who cover their worlds. And both are at a crossroads, getting to the end of the line.



Will he or won't he? That's what the sports media kept asking after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the LA Rams last weekend.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you be surprised though, Stephen A., if Brady walks away now?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As it stands right now. I think that Tom Brady ultimately is going to be back.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you think the percent chances he retires?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's good. This is really the first time that I've ever heard Tom Brady talk about his football mortality.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: New reporting today shows the Tom Brady is seriously considering his next move. Family and health are major considerations for him. He's pushed the limits of what we thought possible for the aging human body. He's an amazing leader for his team. Brady's 44 years old. 22 seasons under his belt, Seven Super Bowl rings. Unreal!



So if he retires, it means star tight end, Rob Gronkowski may also leave, and then the entire team is going to suffer as a result. He'll really be missed. Fans are going to be wistful. You bet, if he retires. But they're also going to celebrate his career and all of his achievements. They're going to look back at his classic come from behind magic moments, and remember where they were.



But if Fauci retires, Biden will be better off and the country will definitely be better off, because Fauci has missed his mark so many times on so many issues. And the reason Fauci gets paid the big bucks is directly related - it was supposed to be - at least to his ability to inform the nation about health issues and explain the basic facts of what was facing us with real credibility.



But Fauci has failed at his task. He's partisan, he self-aggrandizing, and he's now, obviously, short tempered. His talents are limited. He's a bureaucratic insider, who is a good networker for sure and can be brutally effective at maneuvering against people who disagree with his pronouncements.



Look at what he did to the Great Barrington doctors and how he helped steer the entire conversation away from that Wuhan lab story.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: If you look at the virologist, not the people who want to politicize this, they tell you that it is much, much more likely that this was a natural evolution from an animal reservoir.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And in 2020, Fauci was very skilled at dissing President Trump with his facial expressions, his body language, his intonation, and of course, all those off the record interviews with his beltway journalist pals. He worked up everyone behind the scenes to stop inconvenient narratives before they gained a foothold.



So these are the skills of a down and dirty political operative, more so than a well-respected, unbiased leader in public health. Unlike, Tom Brady, he's really overstayed his welcome. We told Trump to sideline him, we told Biden to do the same, but Fauci still doggedly holds on.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: You keep coming back to personal attacks on me that have absolutely no relevance to reality. You go to Rand Paul website, and you see "Fire Dr. Fauci" with a little box that says, "contribute here."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I loved the prop, as if that's helping. But nothing fazes Fauci, whenever he's wrong, he either digs in, changes the subject or moves the goalposts. The same skills and talents that made Fauci a formidable weapon for the Democrat Party are now working against Democrats in 2022, and certainly will in 2024, if he's still around.



He's just a drag on their party, on their brand, and on their officeholders now. It's always raining viruses in Fauciville.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FAUCI: You have such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging. We have disinformation that is entirely destructive to a comprehensive public health endeavor.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: As long as this gloomy, angry, pessimistic divisive figure is speaking for the administration, the Biden team, they're just doomed, for the ugliest crash and burn since 1994 in these midterms. He's the equivalent of cottage cheese in the back of the refrigerator. You know, when you forgot about it, it was there since like last September. It's long past its expiration date.



It's really important to know when to say goodbye gracefully. Brady is 37 years younger than Anthony Fauci, but at his age he seems to have more patience, more perspective, and more clarity about life.



Imagine if Brady was saying that he wanted to hang on to prove his doubters wrong, which is what Fauci seems to be telegraphing in some of his public statements. At this point, Fauci knows that half the country is tuned him out. But he wants to hang on just to annoy us for a little while longer. How arrogant that is, and how sad it is?



Same with his current crop of old fogies running the Democrat Party. They're almost staying on for the spite of it at this point.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): I don't know why people come saying, you need to step aside for me. No, if you want my seat, come get it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: 81 years young. Clyburn and friends have nothing positive to show for these past 13 months, only the wreckage they've left behind, but they're still hanging on.



And let me be clear, obviously, being a senior citizen doesn't disqualify anyone from making huge positive contributions. Remember, Benjamin Franklin was at the Constitutional Convention at age 81, same age as Clyburn. Reagan left office days before he turned 78. They're both towering figures in American history. There many more examples as well.



But age is supposed to bring us maturity and wisdom, not vindictiveness and stupidity. Both traits of today's Democrat elders.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): They are not only suppressing the vote - suppressing the vote, they are nullifying elections, saying well, what it doesn't matter who gets more votes--



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I still don't understand what she means by that. But back to Brady, whatever he decides, he is going to remain respected and beloved, as the greatest quarterback of all time. A beautiful example of an inspirational team leader, he truly - and you could hear this in his voice - he loves his teammates, and he wants them to do well. That's a great leader. He took Tampa Bay from near bottom of the barrel to Super Bowl champs in one season. He is headed for the Hall of Fame, obviously.



But as for Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, they'll think they deserve to be in the political equivalent of the Hall of Fame, but after they leave, they're defeated or they finally retire, there'll be rightly forgotten. Future liberal historians are not going to look back on 2021 as a great year for their worldview. So they'll just have to basically try to write them out of the history books all together.



How much do you hear about the glories of the Carter years these days? And that's "The Angle."



Joining me now. Dinesh D'Souza, host of the Dinesh D'Souza Podcast, and Jason Nichols, Progressive Political Analyst and Senior Lecturer at the University of Maryland.



And gentlemen, breaking late today - they knew what we're doing "The Angle" on, an announcement from Speaker Pelosi, trying to discount all those rumors we've been hearing, saying she will seek reelection. And it seems to reverse that earlier vow to turn over her party leadership.



Now, Jason, as a Democrat, is there really no one else at this point, there's no young blood, it's just hold on, regardless of what the results have been?



JASON NICHOLS, PROGRESSIVE POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I think what Jim Clyburn said was actually correct. If you want it, come get it and get the votes. That's the way our system works. Unless, you start to bring in term limits, which I would, you know, totally be open to that conversation.



And I'm glad that you want to get rid of Hal Rogers or Don Young or Chris Smith or Mitch McConnell. The first three I named have 130 years in Congress combined. Hal Rogers, I think, has been in since 1973. Five years before I was born. So I think, you know, there's a conversation to be had about bringing in term limits. But if you want those seats, come get it. Biden got the votes. She keeps waiting--



INGRAHAM: So there's no exit. So Jason, I get you. I get the term limits, that's a whole separate debate. But what we're talking about, and Dinesh you can chime in on this, is having the maturity to know that what you did isn't working from the cities to the crime to the border to the economy, to all the partisan bickering, it's not working.



And I bet some of those Republicans should retire. OK? You're right, Jason. But Dinesh, these are the guys in charge now - and gals, with Pelosi digging in. Your reaction all this tonight?



DINESH D'SOUZA, HOST, DINESH D'SOUZA PODCAST: Well, my reaction is that, yes, I mean, I agree that we - this can be a bipartisan phenomenon. But what you're really dealing with here are people who came as young alligators to the swamp. I mean, the real difference between Brady and Fauci, is the difference between the athletic field and the swamp.



Now, if you show up as a young alligator in the swamp, you see all these goodies in the swamp, you go for them, but bigger alligators will muscle you out, they'll push you to the side. You realize, wow, I really don't know how to operate in the swamp, it's going to take me many years, until I figure out all the various swamp arts that I need to fully capitalize on this position I'm in.



And so these guys learn the art of the straight face lie, the art of stabbing people in the back. It takes a full career to perfect these arts. And I think at the time that these guys really are doing well, and cashing in - and I'm cashing in, I don't just mean money, I mean, money and power and ego and all the benefits of the swamp. They become very reluctant to leave. It's sort of like I invested my whole career and getting this point. Why do I want to turn over the keys now?



INGRAHAM: Yes, when they're holding planes for you at Reagan National Airport, which rumor was they used to do, that's pretty good deal. Just that aspect of it.



Now, Jason, Biden's team, we learned has completely reshaped his schedule and his movements around COVID. POLITICO is reporting that "Aides fear that Biden catching COVID has prompted the White House to limit his travel and interactions with voters during his first year in office. The logistical challenges grow tremendously when he stays somewhere overnight, as they try to keep him in a COVID safe bubble in a new environment."



But Jason, how can he expect to effectively govern the country if he's trying to do the kind of hologram presidency, as he did the hologram campaign? He said he was going to be with the people, that's what he just promised a couple of weeks ago or it was last week at his big press conference.



NICHOLS: Well, I hope that he actually gets out and speaks to the American people, that's what it's going to take to win or to avoid the catastrophe that she talked about for Democrats during midterms, is that he has to get out.



But keeping him safe from COVID is to keep him from doing the labored breathing that we saw President Trump doing when he caught COVID, when he was hospitalized and wasn't able to govern or go anywhere--



INGRAHAM: Well, wait a second. Wait, well - the vaccine works. Right? Why are we saying that - he is vaxxed and he's boosted. So his whole thing is get vaxxed and boosted. So he's gotten vaxxed and boosted. He's done what you're supposed to do. Right? So why does he have to hide? That's my whole point about it. Right?



NICHOLS: So absolutely that is true. Absolutely. Vaccines work to keep you out of the hospital for 90 percent of the people and 90 percent of the time. But, again, going back to the age factor, the fact that he is in his late 70s, why take a chance? You know, why go out there and take unnecessary risks when you can keep him healthy and keep safe?



So I believe that, of course, he will be--



INGRAHAM: But he is President. Wait, I don't mean to - Jason, I'm not trying to jump on you. But, Dinesh, you can say this about Republicans too. He or she at any age is President of the United States, they have to be out and about with the people. They can't - for foreign policy, you don't want that guy looks like, "Oh! my god, I got to be in a COVID bubble. I can't move." That's the point. Is it not?



D'SOUZA: It is the point. But I see - I think the problem with Biden is a lot deeper. The problem with Biden is that he sold the American people on a completely different person than he actually is. He sold the person on unity. He's a divider. He sold the person - the American people on the fact that he's kind of this gentle guy who's open to reason, and argument. He's a bitter, cranky and vicious old man.



So to me, the more he shows himself to the American people, the more they see, wow, this is not really what I signed up for. I'm getting major buyer's remorse right about now.



INGRAHAM: Jason, just finally, if you could give Nancy Pelosi advice, would you tell her to stay with it until her 82nd birthday or just keep going or I don't know what age is she? She's - yes, she's 81 now, so 82 just keep it going?



NICHOLS: Well, I think she's been winning so much that she doesn't necessarily need my advice. But--



What? What is she winning? What is she winning?



NICHOLS: I would give Democrats some advice to start looking at grooming successors to some of these people who are going to be out of the way sooner or later.



INGRAHAM: OK. With that we made progress. Gentlemen, great to see you both tonight thank you.



And back to Fauci. His apocalyptic pronouncements seem to be losing sway, not just with the public, but among some of his cronies as well. First came the CDC's big admission that natural immunity was stronger than the vaccines. Then they were forced to admit that cloth masks were worthless. We told you that almost two years ago. And now some of the most strident supporters of some of these mandates are beginning to see the light.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. SCOTT GOTTLIEB, FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER: It's in a world where we have a lot of immunity, and we're dealing with less virulent strain. The expectations will get reset a little bit. We need to look at the things that have been the most divisive, and may not necessarily be contributing the most to trying to reduce further spread in society.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist, Epidemiologist, based in Dallas, Texas. Dr. McCullough, first of all, you were awesome at that rally over the weekend. I watched all the video. I wasn't able to be there. But that was such an impressive show of support and clarity. And it was a diverse crowd. It was just awesome. So I want to say that first and foremost. But do you sense a shift in some of the thinking of the medical talking heads?



DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH, CARDIOLOGIST, EPIDEMIOLOGIST: It's clear, and I think they're listening to Senator Ron Johnson, who clearly understands pandemic response, better than anybody in Washington. He held a five hour Senate panel yesterday, titled "A Second Opinion."



And there were dozens of physicians, clinical investigators, scientists, nurses, patients, and they made it clear that America is always needed early treatment for COVID-19 to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. And that the science now is settled that the vaccines aren't sufficiently effective to reduce or handle the pandemic and they're not safe enough to mandate.



INGRAHAM: Well, Biden's Surgeon General now believes the key to ending the pandemic, apparently, is censorship. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. VIVEK MURTHY, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: This is not just about what government can do. This is about companies and individuals recognizing that the only way we get past misinformation is if we are careful about what we say, and we use the power that we have to limit the spread of that misinformation. That's going to be a critical part of how we get through this pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, Dr. McCullough, you know this, I know this, a lot of the doctors who have appeared on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE over the last two years know this all too well. They have been censoring anyone who questions their narrative, including treating physicians who saw success with certain therapeutics.



MCCULLOUGH: I asked that question yesterday in public, on the Senate record now, who's actually received - have been the recipient of censorship or reprisal of professional injury? 80 percent of people in the room raised their hands - doctors, scientists, nurses, patients. Believe me, censorship is incredibly divisive in the United States today in the scientific community.



The high quality doctors always cite the science. Those who claim misinformation never have any backup. So the problem is, those who are hunting misinformation are the spreaders of misinformation.



INGRAHAM: Well, there are a lot of folks that I talked to - some offline, because they're afraid of losing their privileges at various hospitals. You know some of them Dr. McCullough, who say that they're very worried now about this talk about an Omicron designed booster - a special booster just for Omicron. They're worried about the antibody dependent enhancement and other issues that may come down the road. How concerned are you about this? Because it's gaining steam.



MCCULLOUGH: We're on the back end of the Omicron curve. I was on your show a few weeks ago, I predicted this, that this was going to be a rapid - tall peaked, but narrow outbreak and indeed it is. We're deeply on the backend.



World Health Organization has already put out a warning that future boosters could actually weaken the immune system. And by the time a vaccine for Omicron could be ready - and it definitely needs to be tested in randomized trials - that variant is basically going to be extinct, and we could be on to new variants or hopefully, at the end of the pandemic.



It was clear in the - our panel, by the way, that we - we made it clear that the emergency phase of the epidemic is closed now. We should move on to just treating the occasional high risk patient and then moving on with normal life.



INGRAHAM: Dr. McCullough. Thank you. Great to see you tonight.



And why did the Biden Administration revoked the use, speaking of this entire COVID issue, of the emergency use authorization for life saving monoclonal antibody treatments? Florida has benefited greatly from these treatments. And Governor Ron DeSantis thinks there's something more to this move. He's here next. He'll explain it. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: The Biden Administration just escalated its war against lifesaving COVID therapeutics. Today, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for monoclonal antibody treatments, claiming that they're highly unlikely to be active against Omicron variant.



Well, first of all, how do we know there's zero delta in the entire population of COVID patients? If the FDA really wanted to be consistent here they should, then I guess, also be questioning the use of vaccines against Omicron? They too, are dramatically less effective against the new variant.



Of course, you know, the impact of this has been immediate and devastating. Florida has been forced to shut down treatment sites across the state, denying access to 1000s and 1000s of patients. That has understandably upset Floridians and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who joins me now.



Governor, welcome to the show. Your reaction to this decision and a proclamation by Anthony Fauci that it's 100 percent Omicron. Now, so no more monoclonals?



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Yes, Laura, first of all, that is all modeling. They don't know that for sure. These monoclonals were highly effective against the Delta variant to keep people out of hospitals. We have been using them with patients coming in during the Omicron wave and we have seen success anecdotally.



Now, we haven't run a clinical trial, but neither did the FDA. They're relying on one study, which was an observational study. It was not a clinical trial, it was not peer reviewed. That said, the two monoclonals aren't effective against Omicron. It was done by a consultant for one of the rival drug companies.



Now, if you do clinical trials, maybe it'll end up being the case. But, man, that's very flimsy evidence to take this treatment away from people. And we had 1000s of people in the queue at our treatment sites in Florida, Laura, and they all of a sudden wake up to saying that you're out of luck, because of the whims of the Biden Administration. What they're doing is just fundamentally wrong.



INGRAHAM: Well, and as we know, people who've been vaxxed and boosted are still getting Omicron. Now, thankfully, it looks like Omicron itself, whether vaxxed or unvaxxed, if you're fairly healthy person, is very mild. But if that's their barometer, governor, then it kind of throws into question the entire approach to Omicron if that's what they're going to do here, without any data to back it up. And they have, as you said, no data.



So what do you think is really going on here? They really seem to have a bug, you know where, about Florida especially. You bug them. You're handling of this, bug them a lot.



DESANTIS: Well, Laura, it's also, if you look at this Remdesivir, which people like Fauci have talked about being the standard of care for hospitalized patients. There's not great data on that. They're not revoking EUA--



INGRAHAM: Never worked.



DESANTIS: --for that. They're only focusing on these two monoclonal antibodies, which have shown to be have tremendous success against Delta. And yes, I do think that they were upset when Florida did that, because their view is, you should only worry about vaccines, don't discuss treatment.



We reject that. Because for the reason you said, people are still getting infected, even who've gone through vaccinations. In fact that our vaccine sites, Laura, it's usually 75 to 80 percent of the people that go into get treatment have been vaccinated. Many of them have gotten booster shots, and yet they're still getting infected. And so this is not on the up and up here.



And look in Florida, we just anticipate hostility from this administration. That's just what they do. They're much more interested in picking political fights than they are of actually being there for the people in our state that need this assistance.



INGRAHAM: And Governor, it's not just the COVID issue, as I said, they're coming you after - after you for. "The Washington Post" reported that over the past six months, Florida's home prices have risen faster than those of any other state. According to "The Post" analysis of Zillow data, the lack of affordable housing presents an emerging political challenge for Governor DeSantis, who frequently argues that his hands off approach to coronavirus pandemic is bringing as many as 800 new residents per day to the state."



So go there now, they're coming after you for your successful real estate market. And I guess, it's - I don't know they want to push Palm Beach County to have more, what, affordable housing or Tampa, Florida. I don't know what the complaint is?



DESANTIS: Well, look, I can tell you--



INGRAHAM: If your housing prices are going down, it would be bad too.



DESANTIS: If you look at their policies, they've turned in - they've turned great cities in this country states into dystopias. These are hellscapes with crime out of control, homelessness, you have all these different problems, and they're still mired in a lot of coronavirus restrictions.



We are a free state. I mean, we are the rock of freedom in the United States. And we're building our future off that. People are responding to that. And - but I think it's much different than say the last housing boom where you had a lot of speculation. I think there's just a lot of authentic demand for people to want to move to Florida.



But I can tell you what also is making housing prices go up, Laura, the Biden inflation. You talk to homebuilders in the state of Florida, and their inputs have gone up dramatically. The supply chain is a disaster. They are fueling the inflation with their reckless policies.



INGRAHAM: Governor, finally, I need to get your response to another game the media are played out there. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is with the bad blood between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis?



TIFFANY CROSS, MSNBC HOST: We have to talk about Freddy versus Jason, and that is, of course, DeSantis v Trump.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC ANCHOR: You actually have Ron DeSantis in Florida, criticizing Donald Trump subtly for being too liberal on COVID. That is exactly where the Republican Party is going.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, Governor, what is the truth here? Do you still speak to President Trump? Are you guys OK? Do we need to have Dr. Phil come in and mediate?



DESANTIS: The corporate media is trying to manufacture something where something doesn't exist. When I ran for governor, he endorsed me when everyone said don't do it. And he had my back. And then when he ran for reelection, we had his back in Florida, raised a bunch of money. He had a great margin of victory in Florida. We see eye to eye on all the big issues. So I have zero, zero animosity or anything, and they are just trying to create divisions.



And why are they doing that, Laura? Because they know Biden is failing. He had the worst first year of any president in the United States history since the 1800s. And they know he is failing on all fronts. So they are trying to divert attention away from those failures and trying to create fishers in the Republican Party. That ain't going to happen.



INGRAHAM: Governor, it's great to see you tonight, as always. Thank you.



And why has the border of Ukraine become more important our political elites than the border of the United States? Senator Tom Cotton is here with reaction on that. Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



MARIANNE RAFFERTY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Welcome to FOX News live. I'm Marianne Rafferty.



President Biden warns the U.S. could impose sanctions on Vladimir Putin's personal finances if Russia invades Ukraine. In response to Russia's troop buildup at the border, the Pentagon has put 8,500 U.S. troops on heightened alert to deploy, if requested, by NATO. NATO has already reinforced eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets. Russia is demanding that Ukraine will not be admitted into NATO but denies planning an attack.



And the second NYPD officer has died from his injuries following last week's deadly shooting in Harlem. Twenty-seven-year-old Wilbert Mora was shot after being called to an apartment by a woman who needed help with her adult son. Mora's partner, 22-year-old rookie officer Jason Rivera, was also killed. A third officer shot the suspect who also died from his injuries.



I'm Marianne Rafferty. Now back to THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



INGRAHAM: After a three-week delay, Border Patrol just announced that its officers arrested nearly 179,000 illegals in December. That is up 142 percent since last December, 2020, which, of course, is back when we had some sane immigration policies under Trump. And instead of sending them all back to Mexico, the Biden administration has taken a very different approach, as FOX's own Bill Melugin witnessed in Brownsville, Texas, earlier today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: These are all single adult men. They were just dropped off on an ICE bus here. As you can see, dozens of them, they are just leaving this NGO directly across the street here. You can see these manila folders they're holding. These are the travel documents they received from the NGO. There are no families. There are no children in this group. Some of them, you can see, have ankle monitors on. That is what's known as ATD, alternatives to detention.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So where are all these illegals going? The real question might be where they aren't going.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Miami?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Atlanta.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wherever they want to go, that's the answer. So presumably many unvaxxed illegals can just get free rides to wherever they please. But unvaxxed truckers can't cross the border? Of course, logic, consistency, they've never been a strong suit in the Biden administration, and they don't really, as Jen Psaki made clear earlier today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Migrants who cannot be expelled under Title 42 are placed into immigration proceedings, and one of those avenues could be placement in an alternative to detention program in the interior of the United States.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Just between March and August, which is a very small sample size, DHS says more than 47,000 of these migrants that were given notices to report did not show up. So why let them into the U.S. unsupervised in the first place?



PSAKI: Well, again, we have stringent protocols and processes that we implement here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Here now is Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton to react to all of this. Senator, I think of what we have done to our children over the past two years, what we still do to our children. We are separating them if they are not masked, or maybe even vaxxed down the road, in their separate areas. But people can just walk across our border, unvaxxed, and then get shipped basically wherever they want on the taxpayers' dime, to just obviously take a job for less wages than traditional Americans would get. How do we stop this?



SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): Yes, Laura, it is criminally negligent. You have Democrats across the country who are still trying to shut down schools. They're insisting that kindergartners wear masks, sending them home if they don't. Meanwhile, your tax dollars are supporting single grown men crossing this border and being shipped wherever they want to coach, which we just saw in that video. That is a far cry from what that federal courts have ordered that Biden administration to do, which is to reimplement President Trump's remain in Mexico policy.



I was shocked by the Biden administration's response to it. They said that they sometimes help with the orderly processing to get these migrants to their final destination. Well, Laura, when someone crosses our border illegally, their final destination should always be turning them around and sending the back to post home country. It shouldn't be putting them on a bus or an airplane at taxpayer expense to go wherever they want in the United States.



INGRAHAM: And to your point to, Senator, according to this DHS data that we have, this is from December, that numbers of those who were actually sent back work very, very low, just a few hundred. So doesn't this mean that they defying what the court said about remain in Mexico and they are actually not doing that?



COTTON: I don't see how you could reach any other conclusion, Laura. When you see that video of single grown men, these are not little kids that were sent here with human traffickers. These are not pregnant women. These are not frail older people. These are single adult men who are plainly coming here not because of violence in their home country or to escape persecution, but because they want to get a better job, a job that an American citizen could be doing.



That is in direct, direct violation of the court's border. One of the reasons we know this, the Biden administration had to respond and provide this information to the court. I hope the court holds him accountable. I hope they hold Secretary, DHS, Mayorkas accountable for this.



INGRAHAM: If they keep doing what they do, which is not enforce the law, America is essentially changed in profound ways going forward, maybe forever. So do you discount the possibility that the House could actually bring up a serious perhaps impeachment inquiry just on this issue of the border alone? Is that out of the realm of possibility?



COTTON: No, Laura, I don't think it is out of the realm of possibility, because of all of the abuses of the Biden administration, I think what the Department of Homeland Security has done to undermine American sovereignty, to open our borders, to undercut wages and jobs for American workers is probably the most egregious. And they are open about it. Secretary Mayorkas has said it in speeches, that being illegally present in the country is no longer even a priority for deportation. They admit these things publicly.



INGRAHAM: Finally, it looks like Senator Chuck Schumer is now under fire for his handling of things in the Senate on the Democrat side. "Politico" reporting that staffers are incensed at Schumer. You must be watching this, maybe a little bit of schadenfreude here, glee. What is this, really quick?



(LAUGHTER)



COTTON: Laura, I can tell you that Chuck Schumer is protecting number one, that's Chuck Schumer. He is afraid of a leftwing primary challenge. He is especially afraid of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and he is using his position as the Democrat's floor leader to protect himself and protect his left flank. He is not using it to solve problems for the American people, and he has forced his members to take very, very bad votes. And those votes cast by people like Mark Kelly in Arizona or Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada are going to be centerpieces of our campaigns this fall thanks to Chuck Schumer.



INGRAHAM: All right, Senator, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



And up next, hockey legend Theo Fleury reached out to this show with a warning that what is happening in Canada right now is slowly being attempted right here in the United States. We want to hear what he had to say, so we took him off on his offer. He's here next to paint a very troubling picture. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It seems pretty obvious to me that Democrats wish we were more like Canada. Let's face it, Canada has a lot of things they wish we had here in the United States. For instance, they have no first amendment in Canada, which means government could punish citizens for saying things it doesn't like. Of course, there's universal healthcare, and they tax C02 emissions in Canada, both of which the Democrats want to impose here.



And now liberals Canada envy extends to COVID, and my next guest says that should terrify Americans. Joining me now is Theo Fleury, former NHL phenom and two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Theo, great to see you. It does seem like there's a subtle creep by leaders here in the United States to make us more like Canada, but in your estimation, as a Canadian, that would be a mistake?



THEO FLEURY, TWO-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST: Yes, very much so. Basically, for the last two years, basically for the last two years we've had a prime minister who has vaccine-derangement syndrome where every day he stands up at the stump, and that's all he talks about. He doesn't talk about the economy. He doesn't talk about the supply chain. He doesn't talk about us losing our rights, lockdowns, nothing. It's just straight vaccines.



But what's happening, Laura, is right now in Canada, we have one of the biggest revolutions happening. And you probably haven't heard about it, because nobody's talking about it, but right now there's 50,000 truckers and about 1.4 million people headed to the parliament in Ottawa, and they're going to stay there until Trudeau resigns or they give us back all of our freedoms and rights.



When you separate people, it's easy to create power through separation, but like I said, what we're seeing in the country right now with these truckers and it, honestly, it has ignited the whole entire country of Canada. And I know that I've been spending a lot of time on social media helping promote the truckers and getting their word out and all of that. And so even I, big, tough hockey player have shed a few tears because I haven't seen my country this behind something and this excited about something in a very, very, very long time. So hopefully --



INGRAHAM: Theo, it takes a lot to get the Canadians angry. It's like the Minnesota nice -- if Minnesota is nice, Canada is like jubilant all the time, because it's not a protest culture in Canada, correct?



FLEURY: Right, that's the thing is in Canada, we're considered really nice, and all of those things. But the thing about Canadians is actually our fuse, our long, long fuse burns out. And that's where we are in the country. And everybody wants change, and we definitely want to have an impact with this movement or revolution or whatever you want to call it. We want change to happen.



And I'm sitting in downtown Calgary right now where this place used to be one of the biggest meccas for oil and gas in the whole entire world, and 30 percent of the office -- or 30 percent of the office space is filled, and the rest is empty. And so we went from this incredibly bustling, amazing place to people are losing their jobs. We've had a lockdown.



INGRAHAM: Ghost town. Horrific.



FLEURY: Yes, we've had all these things. So for me as a guy who played, I played 10 times for my country, and I put my jersey on and had the maple leaf on, and I know I was representing the people of Canada. And I could tell you that what is happening in the country right now is every -- it's way bigger than that. And that's why I've loaned my name to this, because I'm a patriot, and I like my freedom, and I want my freedom back, and so do the majority of Canadians. We don't want government no longer involved in our lives. And what's happened is --



INGRAHAM: This is a warning. Yes. Theo, we have got to roll, but this is a warning to Americans who are sitting by ideally who say I can't fight, I'm too scared. Your message to them is you have no other choice but to stand and to speak the truth on this. And we really appreciate your voice, and we wish all the truckers and everyone supporting them on this supply chain issue and all the rest the best of luck. Thank you.



Why might Fauci be so reluctant to step down? The Last Bite reveals the media's hand in all of this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Back to the theme of my Angle to start the show -- why would Fauci retire when he has the press eating out of the palm of his hand?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sincerely appreciative you are not walking away from this post. You make us smarter and safer and better every day. Thank you so much, Dr. Fauci.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: Thank you for having me. Appreciate it.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People born December 24th, they're really special.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: That's right in the tradition of "60 Minutes," isn't it, those tough follow-up questions?



Well, that's it for us tonight. Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here.





Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

