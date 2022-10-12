'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's weak stance against Putin

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on October 11, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: As always thank you for joining us, and making this show possible. We hope you'll set your DVR, so you'll never, ever, ever miss an episode of Hannity. And don't forget for news anytime all the time foxnews.com, hannity.com. In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE is next. Hello.



LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Wait, I told you to wear pink?



HANNITY: You told me to wear yellow. You told me last night, I have the tape. You said.



INGRAHAM: I switched it. I sent you an email. I sent you an email about an hour ago. Oh wait, you're on the air.



HANNITY: I have not had an email account in five years. What are you talking about?



INGRAHAM: I do know that, I do know that for a fact. The bounce backs get very depressing after a while. By the way, the bounce back messages is from like your old AOL account in the nine days.



HANNITY: Sorry. Well it's not like I can say just abandon it then somebody will grab it. And then somebody old friend will write a letter, you know, five years later.



INGRAHAM: That is true.



HANNITY: Well. Anyway.



INGRAHAM: Well, next time. Well, I love Dr. Phil, by the way. He's so awesome. He loved that interview. I was mad that I didn't get it. But I loved watching him. You guys were cute. You guys were cute together.



HANNITY: We're not competitors. We're colleagues as long as we kick everybody else's ass, its fine.



INGRAHAM: All right, on that note, thank you, Hannity. All right. I'm Laura Ingraham, this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Nowhere to hide, that's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'. So we were all excited for what we assumed would be an hour long sit down interview rare for Joe Biden in primetime tonight. But Jake Tapper, fairly friendly interviewer was only able to get 15 minutes out of our 46th President, of the United States. 15 minutes. This was the big exclusive. I mean, that's hardly enough time to cover Hunter in the hookers. Well, not to mention the foreign policy mess we're in now with the Russia, Ukraine conflict.



Remember, it was only late last week when Biden was warning of nuclear Armageddon. He called it the worst risk since the 62 Cuban Missile Crisis. But tonight, Biden give a very different assessment of the situation.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE TAPPER, LEAD WASHINGTON ANCHOR, CNN: Do you think Putin is a rational actor?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I think he is a rational actor who's miscalculated significantly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: But then Biden seemed to contradict himself just moments later.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I think the speech.



TAPPER: OK.



BIDEN: His objectives were not right. I think he thought, Jake, I think he thought he's going to be welcomed with open arms that this was this has been the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait, I'm very confused. So Putin is a rational actor, with rational goals. How does that make sense? So Biden's inability to provide a cogent clear answer to an important question that involves the safety of every living American. It's not just disastrous for him politically. It's extremely disturbing, not to mention dangerous. No wonder the interview was cut so short.



And to that point, CNN does have an obligation, does it not, if there are any questions about this to release the entire exchange with Biden? Was any part of this interview edited? Any questions off limits, any restriction set by the White House beforehand? Biden's very shaky exchange comes on the heels of more terrible polling that was just released. Numbers that point to Democrats dimming chances of holding on to power.



Now this was from Reuters tonight, Biden's approval numbers remain near the lowest of his presidency, just four weeks until November's Election Day. And a new IMF report also just out, spells more bad news for America under Democrat leadership. Check this out for 2022, The IMF is projecting that U.S., growth will only hit 1.6 percent. And for next year, it gets even worse, with the real GDP expected to be a pathetic 1 percent. The Biden administration just ignores the harsh truth. They were literally lying about how things really are.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANET YELLEN, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY: From the perspective of the United States, I think the United States is doing very well. I remain encouraged the U.S., economy is strong. We had an employment report just last Friday that shows we continue to have a very resilient economy.



BIDEN: I don't think there will be a recession. If it is there'll be a very slight recession.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, they need to hit the shuffleboard court. I mean, I mean America the truth is, is facing a prolonged period of economic decline. And yet, Biden's Wall Street backers, they're somehow just coming around to the idea that some of his policies may have spiked inflation. The Pro China globalist wanted by nomics, and they got by nomics.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RAY DALIO, AMERICAN BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR & HEDGE FUND MANAGER: The Fed and the government together, gave an enormous amount of debt and credit and created a lurch forward is a giant lurch forward and created a bubble, OK. And now they're putting on the brakes. OK so now we're going to create a giant lurch backward.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Is that the sophisticated analysis Ray, lurch backward? What do you think would happen? Everything Biden said on the campaign trail signal trouble, printing money, borrowing money.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're going to have this big fiscal stimulation, you're going to get a lot of stimulation. You choose to get more of Biden.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course. There's during the 2020 campaign, we heard the same stunning lack of insight from billionaire Larry Fink as well, because the Blackrock founder has two black eyes, one for pushing the idiotic and destructive ESG agenda and another for this post-election comment about Biden.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LARRY FINK, CEO OF BLACKROCK: They're looking for a voice that moderates that a voice at insights. I truly believe President elect Biden can be that voice of reason. The marketplace is encouraged by having a leader now that is more inclusive, a leader that could probably bring a little more global harmony.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, how is that marketplace is looking for you now, Larry, or they call this global harmony. Yes, Biden and his economic team of dullards and dimwits were propped up by big time by Wall Street. Even the suppose it reasonable Democrat like Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, he got in on the act. Back in October of 2020, he took great comfort in the fact that Biden was from Delaware, which he described as a pro business state adding that, I'm hopeful Joe Biden has been around the block. He knows a lot of people. He's a compromiser, a unifier in a good way by nature. Well, and what's Jamie saying two years later.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAMIE DIMON, JPMORGAN CHASE CHAIRMAN & CEO: And this is serious stuff. OK, this is inflation. And it's the war. And these are very, very serious things, which I think are likely to push the U.S., and the world. I mean, Europe is already in recession, then they're likely to put U.S., in some kind of recession.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Aren't diamond supposed to shine brightly, be really clear. Well in 2020, Joe Biden was incapable of campaigning, I'm sure Jamie saw that. But when Biden did speak, he mouthed the platitudes of the left, including all the anti-oil and gas nonsense that we've gotten used to. And yet Wall Street still backed him. They thought it was a good idea to put a $23 trillion economy in the hands of a Dataran goofball. They showered Biden and the Democrats with huge campaign contributions.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to be clear in making that from my getting to know the leaders and I don't know she, but I know the those around them, that they are reasonable people. I think the longer term picture in China is still bright, because I know the people, and I know the culture, and I think it's good.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: They were either sucking up to China or sucking up to Biden. Well, how long will it be before key members of the plutocracy admit they were wrong, because they deserve part of the blame here because they gave Biden cover. The entire world economy is now being flushed down the toilet; our 401(k)s, our home values, savings, all down, down, down. It's going to be years before these losses are made up. And for many Americans, they may never see a positive swing back in their lifetime. Millions of Americans could lose their jobs. So a lot of people owe America apologies.



The media created the Biden wrecking ball because they didn't really recover. And the Craven Kads on Wall Street funded him. And it'll be up to all of us to take our business and our votes elsewhere. And that's 'The Angle'.



Joining me now is Ben Domenech, Editor at large for the Spectator and Fox News Contributor, Monica Crowley, Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Host of the Monica Crowley podcast, and Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA Founder and Author of The College Scam. Ben, the media did, of course, help create this Biden wrecking ball was on full display tonight on CNN. So in the wake of the recession that's looming, the midterm wipe out that's coming. The majority of the questions that Biden faced were about Russia, odd?



BEN DOMENECH, THE SPECTATOR EDITOR AT-LARGE: You know, I think one of the things that is so odd about this Biden presidency is that he's still behaving as if he's just a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as if he just you know can spout off all the time with his opinions. They can be all over the map. They don't have to have any kind of consistency. You know, he can speak off the cuff about things that are of enormous importance to world affairs. And he's also behaving like someone who frankly is not concentrating on how bad things have gotten at home. Everything that you just outlined there about the way, the economy is headed about the concerns that Americans have when it comes to their own pocketbooks their own 401(k)s, their own retirement, these are all very real. And yet, apparently CNN doesn't have time to talk about those things. By the way, Laura, this is like the third time in a row, I've been on with you and you've made me watch CNN. I'm starting to think I am owed hazard pay out now.



INGRAHAM: I'm sorry.



DOMENECH: This is ridiculous.



INGRAHAM: I'm sorry. And I'm sorry. And I apologize to feel you.



DOMENECH: But its note, but it's embarrassing. It's embarrassing. They should be more serious than that. Absolutely.



INGRAHAM: All right. Well, Monica, I preemptively apologize to you as well, because here's what Biden says he's done for those struggling in the economy that he helped destroy, watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: There's more than one way to bring down the cost monthly cost for people who in fact, are struggling, just to make sure they have ended the ends meet and they have enough money. And that's what we've done with Inflation Reduction Act.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Monica, they continue to lie to the American people about the state of things about the state of where things really are today. Can there be anything worse with given what we're all facing?



MONICA CROWLEY, FMR TRUMP TREASURY ASST SECRETARY: You know, Laura, when President Trump handed off the economy to Joe Biden in January of 2021, he gave him the strongest economic recovery from any crisis on record. Gas was about a $1.90 a gallon and inflation was little to non-existent. And Joe Biden and the Democrats with unified control in Washington DC, deliberately torpedoed this economy. This is not incompetence. This is not by mistake. This is all by design. They needed to make up for the last time under Donald Trump four years. Remember, Trump was not supposed to be elected, the last four years under Donald Trump, which is why they have worked with all deliberate speed in order to make up time and what does that mean?



That means a more collectivist Neo communist kind of model to the economy, central planning, all of this is deliberate. And the American people are suffering the consequences of this. You asked Ben about why CNN is focused on Russia and Ukraine and not the subjects that matter to the American people. It's obviously that CNN and the propaganda press continued to run cover for this administration and the Democrats. But you know what, Laura, the American people are crystal clear that this presidency is an historic catastrophe. They're living this catastrophe on the ground every day, whether it's rising inflation, gas prices, or whether it's catastrophic crime, and that bill is going to come due on November 8.



INGRAHAM: Well, Charlie, I mentioned Hunter and the hookers in the angle. Well, tapper did get one question in about potential charges for Hunter, watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: Prosecutors think they could they have enough to charge your son Hunter for tax crimes and a false statement about a gun purchase, personally and politically. How do you react to that?



BIDEN: Well, first of all, I'm proud of my son. This is a kid who got out a kid. He's a grown man. He got hooked on like many families have had happen. Hooked on drugs. He's overcome that, he's established a new life. He is, I'm confident that he is what he's says. And does are consistent with what happens.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Charlie, he squeezed a lot of money out of the Chinese and is a hell of a painter, your reaction?



CHARLIE KIRK, THE COLLEGE SCAM AUTHOR: Yes, I just love how his automatic reaction is autopilot reactions. Well, you know, I'm proud of him. You know, if, if Jake Tapper really wanted to get an honest question, and he should ask Joe Biden, do you plan on pardoning your son? That would have been a real honest question, I'd of like, hey, that's the question that Donald Trump would get. I don't know, every single day, the last couple years of his presidency.



One of the things about your opening terrific job, Laura, that made me think is the only thing about making people live through miserable circumstances is telling people they're not living through miserable circumstances. I can't believe that this administration is there, they've totally turned their back on the Democrat playbook of the 1990s when Bill Clinton would say, I feel your pain now it's like actually you don't you're not in pain, doesn't matter that you're paying higher for more for gases for gas or for groceries, or for everyday goods. Now, they're intentionally telling people that what you're feeling is actually a really good thing, a green energy transition.



And I have to believe, Laura, there's going to be a massive price to pay this midterm election that it's not just that people are living through circumstances they've never lived before. But the administration tells them the exact opposite and tells them everything is wonderful, and just live with it. And I think there's going to be a massive political reckoning because of it. And for Jake Tapper, I thought this, this interview was exactly what I would have expected him to do.



INGRAHAM: Now, I think, I think you're raising an excellent point. It's just insulting to people, right? It's basically telling people families, well, the gas is too expensive, carpool, that's what or go buy an expensive electric car, carpool or drive less or don't have as much fun or don't travel. I mean, you're fine, if people aren't fine. Ben, I want to play an exchange from tonight on the nuclear issue, watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: What is the red line for the United States and NATO? And have you directed the Pentagon and other agencies to game out? What a response would be, if he did use a tactical nuclear weapon or if he bombed this app or Asia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine or anything along those lines?



BIDEN: There's been discussions on that, but I'm not going to get into that, it would be irresponsible made us talk about what we would or wouldn't do.



TAPPER: Have you asked the Pentagon to game it out though. I mean, just in case?



BIDEN: The Pentagon didn't have to be asked.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, Ben, first of all, this pentagon gaming out anything after what they did in Afghanistan is terrifying in and of itself. But second of all, he's the one who threw down the Armageddon gauntlet last week, and now it's like, well, we can't discuss this. So which is it?



DOMENECH: Well, I think I think it's even worse than what was led on by that exchange, because what we know from a lot of other reporting is that the Biden administration has basically backed off of America's deterrence policy that it's had for decades now, when it comes to any kind of use of nuclear weapons.



And one thing that I think that we could should understand about the value of the kind of, you know, purportedly irresponsible fire and fury talk that came from the prior administration, is that it did have its effect of delivering the message that there would be serious consequences if the nuclear line was crossed.



I think instead, this Biden administration is enabling this type of behavior by behaving weak and by behaving in a way that I frankly, think is inviting and increasing the prospects of a nuclear exchange. It's a totally irresponsible, but it's totally consistent with the Joe Biden approach, as Bob Gates said, of having the wrong answer to every single foreign policy question that he might face throughout his entire career.



INGRAHAM: Never gets it right. Panel, thank you. And up next, Ohio Republican Senate Candidate JD Vance absolutely wiped the floor with the full populace Democrat Tim Ryan last night. But more importantly, he revealed why debates do matter and why in America first mindset matters and why it works. He's here next, he'll explain stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Over the past few months, we've been reporting on the new habit of Democrats. It's called ducking debates. And given the performances of those who do show up it's not hard to see why. Take last night's debate in Ohio between Republican JD Vance and Democrat full Congressman, Tim Ryan. Ryan claims to be of course a man of the people but he spent an entire career in public office making their lives worse, instead of owning up to it he, lies.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. TIM RYAN (D-OH): I've been a natural gas proponent, since I've been in Congress.



JD VANCE (R), OHIO SENATE CANDIDATE: Tim Ryan just told a big fib. He said he supported Ohio's natural gas industry. And he's always done so and yet Tim Ryan when he ran for President was it two years ago, you supported banning, fracking both on public lands, and generally speaking.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Bingo, Ryan might like gas, but that's only because he usually sounds like a gas bag. And he hasn't just sold out his constituents over high energy prices. He said idly by while their jobs have been shipped overseas.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VANCE: Tim Ryan represents a congressional district that has lost 50,000 jobs just in his time in office. I'd like Tim Ryan to lecture me on my business background a little bit less and maybe explain why the guy who's the biggest fighter of China had his own congressional district lose tens of thousands of good manufacturing jobs to China just in your time or service.



RYAN: Can I, can I.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Can I, can I, Tim Ryan needed to pull out another pull up at that point. I mean, that's how you do it, though. But that wasn't just the most effective takedown of the night, they were many more. At one point, Tim Ryan thought the advance over the ropes over one issue that Democrats put above all others, of course, I'm talking about abortion. Now after claiming that Vance wouldn't support abortion in the case of the rape of a young girl, which is a lie, he refused to explain the background behind the tragic story he used, enter Vance.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VANCE: Why was a 10-year old girl raped in our community raped in our state in the first place? The thing the media and Congressman Ryan they talk about this all the time. The thing they never mentioned is that poor girl was raped by an illegal aliens. You voted so many times against border wall funding, so many times for amnesty, Tim, if you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place. Do your job on border security. Don't lecture me about opinions. I don't actually have.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, Tim like, can I buy a vowel? It's not just enough, though, to point out the lies. All Republicans need to explain why it is the Democrats who are excusing policies that allow all this evil to occur in our communities. The time for defensive candidates it's over.



Joining me now JD Vance, GOP Senate Candidate in Ohio. JD, I didn't get to watch this live. I had to watch it online. But it seemed like you were actually having fun up there. Were you just acting or were you actually he seemed to be enjoying it. And I certainly enjoyed it was awesome.



VANCE: Yes, I was definitely having fun. Laura, thank you for having me. I mean, you know I've listened for four months, this guy tell lies about my own record, tell lies about his record. Then I just really thought it was a great opportunity to actually correct that record and tell the truth about what a complete fraud this guy is. I mean again 100 percent voting record Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi pretends he's a sensible moderate. It just doesn't hold up to scrutiny. So I definitely relish the opportunity to get in the ring with him a little bit and actually shake things up.



INGRAHAM: Yes, he seemed at several points during the, during the debate, like he had to like pass a kidney stone or something. He looked very uncomfortable. And he had an interesting takeaway, though, from the debate, watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RYAN: And by all accounts, we won the debate, and, you know we got a lot of people wanting to help and support the campaign now. Mitch McConnell gave him $40 million bucks, Peter Thiel gave me $15 million. You know, we're out here slog and it's David versus Goliath. But I think we got a really, really good shot to win this thing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: JD, I am trying to figure this out. He's trying to pay himself as an outsider in the race. Is that what he just said?



VANCE: Yes, that's his whole shtick Laura. Of course, he just tells whopper after whopper. He doesn't tell you, of course, that the National Democratic Party has supported tens of millions of dollars into this race that they've consistently tried to define this guy in a way where he runs away from his record and again, pretends these a monitor, even a MAGA conservative, I mean you watch this guy's TV commercials, Laura, you would think that he was a right wing Republican because he knows his record of achievement is non-existent.



And this is one of the arguments I tried to hammer home yesterday, Laura, at the end of the day, the substantive disagreements between me and Tim are less significant than the fact that he's been in Congress for 20 years, and he's gotten nothing significant accomplished for his congressional district. He is the poster boy of a failed establishment elite that tries to fail upward, get promotions for having failed with their basic job. I don't think those of us in Ohio we're going to fall for it.



INGRAHAM: No, I don't either. And again, you really showed Republicans how to do this. JD, an invaluable service. Thank you.



Now to Illinois, where Governor JB Pritzker, the human damageable spent must have much of last Friday's gubernatorial debate defending his controversial SAFE-T Act.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JB PRITZKER (D) ILLINOIS GOVERNOR: The Republicans have put out a lot of disinformation, there's no such thing under the SAFE-T Act does not entertain more offenses.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you willing to answer the question, one specific change you would make.



PRITZKER: Again, I think there are clarifications that can be made in the law to make sure that everyone understands what this law is all about.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: All right, we're going to move on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, this was on Thursday. But JB, let's go through what this criminal justice reform package is really all about. First, it's going to abolish cash bail in Illinois starting January 1, meaning criminals will be out on the street as soon as they're caught. Police can now be investigated by someone lobbing an anonymous complaint against a police officer. I'm sure that's never going to be abused, right.



And if someone commits a felony like a robbery, burglary or sexual assault, and the crime results in someone's death, they may not have to face first degree murder charges. Isn't that lovely? According to a new poll, nearly 48 percent of Illinois residents expect the bill will increase crime. And even though the police support Republican Dan Bailey, who's running against Pritzker, because he would repeal it Pritzker is expected to lumber, to victory.



So in places where the GOP probably won't win, they're could always win, but probably won't. How can they continue on with this fight? Well, one of the leaders showing how to do this is Keith Pekau, who's the Mayor of Orland Park, Illinois, and a congressional candidate. Mayor, great to see you tonight. Your reaction to Pritzker's casual dismissal of the concerns about this law.



KEITH PEKAU (R) MAYOR OF ORLAND PARK, IL: Well, thank you for having me, Laura. And Governor Pritzker, casually dismissed COVID. He casually dismisses this, because that's his reaction to everything. He doesn't actually tackle serious problems. And there's no question about the fact that there are there are offenses here that are not attainable, unless very specific criteria are met.



So they're going to be required to be released for things like second degree murder, for arson, for aggravated assault, for aggravated discharge of a weapon, they're going to be required to be released. And that to keep someone in jail, you're basically going to have two options, you're going to be able to either hold them or release them. Now, when people are already for ag for offenses that fall in that category are being released on bail is that they have to put $250 cash up to get out. You think a judge left someone leave for $250 cash is going to keep them or release them. I think it suspends disbelief to believe that they'll keep them in jail.



INGRAHAM: Oh, I have to say what I don't understand about this Pritzker, Bailey race. Illinois is seeing company after company leave, right leaving and now we have Boeing, McDonald's all these companies are either thinking about leaving or leaving. How was JB Pritzker even seriously can considered at all for reelection at this point, given what they did during COVID. The kept the students locked down. The increase in crime, and the fact that all of these people are abandoning the state, how does he even thought to be reelected?



PEKAU: Well, I think you see it nationwide. It's the urban areas that do this. But as you know, I am running for Congress. And I have a piece of Chicago. And we're going to flip this seat. I think you are going to see several seats in Illinois in Congress flip. And you can learn more about it at KeithPekau.com. But my opponent supports all of these policies, and I can tell you the constituents in my district don't support it. And I think Darren Bailey has a real shot. It's an outside shot because he has been climbing an uphill battle with the city of Chicago, but he has a chance to win. And I think you're going to see a lot of state senates, state rep, and congressional seats flip.



INGRAHAM: And we want you to win, Keith. Mayor Pekau, thank you very much. And everyone get out there and vote.



And in moments, why did Bill Gates just give $200 million towards the production of international digital I.D.s? Plus, a former climate alarmist turned climate realist is here to tell us what led to his transformation. Stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: How do you deal with it when people have these ideas about you?



ROBERT GATES, FORMER DEFENSE SECRETARY: I'm not sure I know how to get rid of it. Simple explanations are kind of fun to click on, and they spread.



And what about tracking people, I don't know why they think I am interested in knowing people's locations. That one I still have to laugh at.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Laugh away, Chuckles. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation just announced an investment of just $200 million to expand global digital public infrastructure. What exactly does that mean? The expansion of interview digital I.D.s, among other things. A recent piece from "Wired" explains why this is so concerning. Author Brett Solomon says, "Digital I.D.s pose one of the gravest risks to human rights of any technology that we've encountered. There's the capacity for geolocation of identifiers -- that is the tracking of digital "you" -- in real time."



Joining me now is Michael Rectenwald, author of "Google Archipelago, The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom." Michael, has there really been a greater threat to individual liberty, in modern times, than the promotion of global digital I.D.s?



MICHAEL RECTENWALD, AUTHOR, "GOOGLE ARCHIPELAGO": It is one of the most -- and thanks for having me, Laura. This is one of the most pernicious developments technologically. It represents the greatest threat to individual liberty I think that's yet been conceived, because what it promises to do is to keep a complete record on individuals from the cradle to the grave, really. It includes their vaccine statuses. It could include such things as their personal carbon footprint allowance. It could include an ESG score for individuals and environmental social and governance score. And they could keep adding elements to this digital I.D. It's not merely a means of identification. It is a total database about all of your behavior from online behavior and so-called offline behavior, basically everything.



INGRAHAM: "Fortune News" supports Gates' donation, Michael, saying that "A digital identity isn't just a good idea. It's a human right." And I think what they're going to do is what they did with COVID and masks and stay at home and social distancing, that was all to help you, right, to help children stay safe. We've got to stay safe, and that was a new normal. But isn't this ushering in a new type of new normal, again, with safety and concern about community being put at the forefront here to justify this?



RECTENWALD: Yes. As C.S. Lewis put it, there is no worse tyranny than that which is supposedly being undertaken for our own good. And that's exactly what they are trying to position this as. They're talking about it in terms of inclusion. There's 1.1 billion people in the world that have no identification. And so this is a means of bringing them into the system, inclusion.



But we should remember, when they speak about inclusion, that means that if you don't have a digital identity, you can't participate in life. And if do have one and it doesn't have the right records, for example, the right vaccine status, et cetera, you won't be able to participate in various aspects of life as well. So they always use the euphemistic terms, inclusion and shared destiny and equity and all this. And every one of them is almost the inverse of what they are saying.



INGRAHAM: So on this inclusion deal that you're talking about, Gates tried to defend his actions in this arena back in 2020. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ROBERT GATES, FORMER DEFENSE SECRETARY: Our foundation is about reducing death and bringing equity to health. I think we just need to get the truth out there. We need to explain our values so that people understand why we are involved in this work.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Michael, this is how he sells it, to make sure people are involved? Who elected him the mayor of global city? He is just taking it upon himself because he is rich to proclaim that he is an expert on everything because of Microsoft. I don't get that connection at all.



RECTENWALD: Right. Well, he is able to do that simply because he is funding all these projects. He's funding the U.N.'s project to create a universal digital I.D. he's funding various other projects in India which have gone awry, very badly, in fact, contrary to what he claimed. They didn't promise inclusion and equity, but they actually ended up in human rights abuses and exclusion. This was from the New York University Law School saying basically the digital identity is they rode a digital road to hell. So this is hardly the panacea that they're making it out to be.



INGRAHAM: And we don't have time tonight, but we are going to get into what China is doing with its vaccine passports and how they can turn them on and turn them off for geofencing, and ultimately that's what a lot of people are worried about. Michael, brilliant. Great to have you on. And thank you for quoting C.S. Lewis on this show.



Speaking of Gates, one of his cause celebs is the injection of billions into green energy boondoggles. We know that. And it's just warped. It's combined with shortsighted geopolitical maneuvering. It's crippling global energy supplies. We know that. We see it, we feel it. And we are seeing this happen across the E.U. And shockingly, the complete destruction of global supplies of energy didn't stop the U.N. today from urging a complete transformation of the global energy system.



The most maddening part of all that, though, is that these policies are not just destroying lives, they are rooted in lies, all of them. Tom Harris is executive director of the Interview Climate Science Coalition. He joins me now. Tom, good to see you tonight. You actually say the only way to get rid of this is to go after the science of climate change. Explain.



TOM HARRIS, INTERNATIONAL CLIMATE SCIENCE COALITION: Yes, exactly. A lot of people will say, well, Canada, for example, puts out so little greenhouse gas emissions that we shouldn't actually try to reduce it because China is double the United States. The trouble is people argue that, well, yes, but we have to set an example to the world and we have to be good citizens, and all that sort of thing. So they're using these arguments quite often that the China is double the emissions of the U.S., et cetera.



But the real underlying thing is that there is no climate crisis. I was originally an aerospace engineer, and I would give speeches and I wrote articles. I wrote one in "The Ottawa Citizen" about comparative planetology, how studying the planets helps us understand the earth better. And I used the example the runaway greenhouse effect on Venus. I said this could happen on the earth if we don't reduce carbon dioxide.



Well, a local professor at Carleton University, a professor of geology, he liked my article so much he used it in his course on climate change. But he said to the students, but that part about Venus is wrong. What happened on Venus cannot physically happen on the earth, and he explained why. I thought who is this climate change denier? He invited me into his lab, and he showed me the geologic history that he and others are finding, and they found no consistent correlation between carbon dioxide and earth's temperatures. At times CO2 was 1,300 percent of today and we were stuck in very cold conditions. So it was all over the board.



So I started wondering, well, maybe me is right. He exposed me to a lot of people who actually showed me that there are thousands of scientists, and here's a book actually that illustrates that. It's called "Climate Change Reconsidered," and this is on ClimateChangeReconsidered.org. There are thousands of references here which talk about the fact that there is no foundation to the climate scare. It's all based on models that don't work.



INGRAHAM: But Tom, when you hear politicos, especially, but not just politicos, celebrities, it's settled science. Science is settled. Is science ever settled, really?



HARRIS: No.



INGRAHAM: Except over time where you really, what is H20. We know what H20 is, right. We understand that. But is this science settled, really quickly?



HARRIS: No, in fact, it's a very immature science. In fact, we don't even know whether it is going to warm or cool in the future. Various people who study the sun, for example Dr. Patterson (ph), they show that we're headed into a grand solar minimum around 2060 and that we'll see gradual cooling over the next few decades. So the bottom line is, we have no clue what's going to really happen. So the only sensible approach is to get ready for it, to make our infrastructure hardened, to use solid, dependable sources of energy like coal. This is a piece of coal from eastern Kentucky. And not to turn off solid, reliable energy sources for flimsy wind and solar power.



You'd laugh. It's appropriate that I'm based here in Ottawa, because right now here in Ottawa, Canada, they are running a municipal election. And it is the most corrupt election I have ever seen. They are trying their best to bring in a climate alarmist as mayor. So guess who they put in charge of the four debates they've had? Climate activists. They have climate activists running the mayors' debate. That's just crazy.



INGRAHAM: Yes, it doesn't surprise me that this is happening in Canada. It's happening in the United States, and we need real facts to discern what the real truth is here. Professor, thank you for this invaluable work that you're doing.



And Planned Parenthood has just revealed itself to be no better than a creepy guy using candy to lure kids into his van. We're going to show you the video that explains what we're talking about, so stay there.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There are medicines you can take to delay puberty for a while. They're called puberty blockers, and they work like a stop sign by holding the hormones, testosterone and estrogen, that cause puberty changes like facial hair growth and periods. Puberty blockers are safe and can give you more time to figure out what feels right for you, your body, and your gender identity.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God, just to get a sense of who Planned Parenthood really is targeting, puberty can start as early as age eight for some girls, and nine for boys. Joining me now is Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, board certified family and emergency medicine physician. She's also a FOX News contributor. Dr. Nesheiwat, your response to this Planned Parenthood push, it's a push, for puberty blockers?



DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Laura. So this morally corrupt video, it's deceptive, and it's medically unsafe. And what it's doing is it's luring in these vulnerable children, pushing puberty blockers on them, all the while bypassing their parents, their parents who have the right to be informed of the health and well-being of their child.



When it comes to gender dysphoria, if I have a patient struggling with it, the first thing I do is I take a history. I take a physical. I then recommend therapy and counseling. We don't jump to medications and hormones and drugs which ultimately the goal is to lead to surgery. The first thing we do is we recommend psychotherapy with the involvement of the parents.



Laura, your prefrontal cortex, this is a part of your brain that helps you make rational decisions. And yet organizations like Planned Parenthood want children and even the American Academy of Pediatrics want children to make decisions on their own. This part of your brain that helps you make decisions isn't fully developed until you are about 21. This is why we don't let children pilot airplanes and we don't let kids drive, because they're just not mature enough to make these decisions that could be life- changing and life-altering, yet we want to allow them to make decisions on gender transition at such an early age. It's ludicrous, it's immoral, and it's unethical.



INGRAHAM: Yes, and in some cases it can lead to permanent to sterility. We've had guests on the show that have documented that. Dr. Nesheiwat, Montgomery County, Maryland, it's the state's largest school district, is reporting a drastic increase among gender nonconforming students, a 582 percent increase between 2019 and 2021. The idea that we're underestimating acute gender dysphoria by 600 percent in two years is absurd on its face, is it not?



NESHEIWAT: Yes, this is not a peer reviewed study, number one. And this is the exact reason why doctors recommend, good doctors who understand the oath to do no harm, recommend first step therapy and counselling, because a lot of it could be underlying anxiety and depression and PTSD. That is the root core. That must be acknowledged first.



INGRAHAM: And it's suggestive selling in some cases as well. Doctor, thank you. Great to see you tonight.



Now, there was one moment from Biden's interview tonight that we had to save, we had to save it for the Last Bite. You'll understand when we come back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Joe has dropped the ball on the economy, and he has dropped something else, too.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're in a better position than any other major country in the world economically and politically. We passed so much legislation that significantly makes a point about, for example, the American Rescue Plan, the legislation to deal with inflation - - the inflation act. We've moved along. I mean, there's so much that has been accomplished.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: So much has been accomplished, but I need the cards to remember it all.



That's it for us tonight. Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here. We watched so you didn't have to.



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.