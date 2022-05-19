'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's 'epic collapse'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



Late tonight, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the U.S. Marshal Service to assist in providing 24-hour security to justices because of all the threats that they've received. So in other words, all that calm and healing and serenity that Biden promised, it's been further eroded.



This came after we learned that the Biden Department of Homeland Security took a break from targeting political opponents to issue what's a stunning document. In the memo obtained by Axios, we learned that the U.S. government is bracing for a potential surge in political violence once the court hands down the ruling, which is expected to overturn Roe v Wade.



Now, when this document was leaked, the White House was given the chance to condemn it. But they chose not to, and even went so far as to say that Biden was energized by the unprecedented protests outside the justices' homes. Now, they brought this anger to the fore and now the only responsible thing to do is to release this ruling.



Right. The court has to release the ruling now. And the leaker, are we ever going to find out who the leaker is? Chief Justice John Roberts, we await that.



Now, we're going to have more on our panel on this topic in just a moment. But first, Biden's epic collapse. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Now, I don't look at the stock market as a means by which to judge the economy like my predecessor did.



The stock market has gone up exponentially since I've been President. You haven't heard me say a word about it. Trump likes to boast the single best measure of the economy is the stock market. I never thought that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, I guess it's a good thing for Biden personally, if he never really worried that much or cared that much about the stock market. Otherwise, he'd be feeling like the millions of Americans who are super stressed out about it. They're even frightened after what they saw happened today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ERIN BURNETT, CNN HOST: Stocks plunge. The Dow closing down more than 1100 points today. That is the biggest loss since 2020 at the height of coronavirus. And it was just yesterday that Walmart stock suffered its worst day since 1987.



U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel created more pressure. And that pressure is hurting Americans. It is outpacing any wage increases and it is doing so everywhere. And the economy is the number one issue for voters.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: In just the past 48 hours, the prospects for Joe Biden and the Democrats have gone the way of the Dow. They've plummeted because of multiple setbacks.



First, and the stock market is an indicator of this. We're riding toward recession on the wave of spending that we couldn't afford and we didn't need, on COVID, on infrastructure, on climate, on bailouts, and with $40 billion more soon slated to go out the window to Ukraine. This is a total and complete travesty. And by the way, the recession the inflation. It was preventable, but now it's too late.



Meanwhile, mothers they're still struggling to find baby food, basic nutrition for their infants. Now, when Biden said, he'd have the most diverse cabinet in history, we didn't realize that also meant turning America into the third world, which brings us to setback number two.



Beyond the dismal economy, the Biden team's disinformation board and their misinformation who ran it, they're kaput.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The board has never convened it - so that's - it never convened and the board is - yes, the board is pausing in the sense that it will not convene Nina Jankowicz. She has strong credentials and a history of calling out misinformation from both the left and the right.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I never thought I'd say this, but I miss Jen Psaki. I really miss her.



All right. Don't buy the lame red line that this is just a pause for the disinformation board. OK. As if it's being retooled to emerge better and stronger at some later date. This Orwellian nightmare is never going to see the light of day again, never.



Hey, it's shocking that it actually lasted what three whole weeks, or about as long as CNN plus. And guess who the Washington Post resident TikTok reporter is blaming for this very real victory? The right wing media, of course.



Now, contrary to The Post whining, that's not what killed it. The DHS thought police collapsed under its own weight and its own stupidity, and likely its own unconstitutionality.



All right. The third pillar of the collapse is Democrat billionaires are basically saying, we can't take this anymore. Today, Elon Musk sent a simple tweet that read: "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were mostly the kindness party. But they've become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold."



All we can say is, Elon, welcome to the club.



Now, this followed, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' slamming Biden on inflation last week. Remember, he said, "The administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already overheated inflationary economy and only Joe Manchin saved them from themselves. Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn't help the country."



Now, if only Jeff had listened to the 'Angle' a year ago, when we were begging Biden's economic team to listen to Larry Summers, who of course, saw all of this coming. But better late than never.



Number four. Yesterday, Biden's dereliction on our southern border exploded into the headlines once again. We learned about a major drug smuggling tunnel linking Tijuana with San Diego. Did you see, it looked like it did have carpeting in it and full electricity. We have no idea the amount of deadly drugs that actually have come through it, and how many American lives have been destroyed with the help of it.



But the sheer number of illegals crossing the border, that hit another high. DHS says, now that over 234,000 were encountered at the southern border in April alone. That, my friends, is the highest number ever recorded in the agency's history.



Now, these numbers are - they're incomprehensible. The equivalent of medium-sized towns and cities now crossing nearly every month into the United States. And by the way, some were sent back. But nearly 118,000 were released just last month into the interior part of the United States.



This is purposeful sabotage of America, the country we love, where - You have to think about legal immigrants, who have come here, who've worked so hard to come here and do it the right way, thinking to themselves, why did I bother doing it the right way? They're just walking right across.



And every migrant who crosses will take resources from Americans in need. Have you been to your local train station lately? I have. Do you have tent cities out there, like we do in our nation's capital, homelessness, drug addiction. It's exploding across America. So why aren't we taking care of our own?



And the fifth major sign of the coming Democrat wipe out were the results and turnout from Tuesday's primaries. Now, whichever way the Pennsylvania Senate race goes, one thing is for sure, America First is the dominant force now in Republican politics.



Now, Oz promises he'll follow the policies of Trump on all major issues, and so does David McCormick, who's going to join us shortly by the way. In North Carolina, the GOP Senate nominee Ted Budd is MAGA all the way.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TED BUDD (R) NC GOP SENATE NOMINEE: I don't think North Carolinians are going to buy that Cheri Beasley is in America First Democrat. It just don't actually exist. The Democrats here in North Carolina realize that their party has long since left them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: In fact, in dozens of races across the country so far, Trump's endorsement record has been consistently strong.



ABC News noting that, "While Trump wasn't successful across the board, at least 22 of his 25 endorsed candidates for the Senate, House and Governor, mostly in non-competitive races, though, won Tuesday night."



And do not forget, the old GOP guard on Capitol Hill, they're still fuming over J.D. Vance's win in Ohio last week.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



J.D. VANCE, GOP SENATE NOMINEE: I got to say, a lot of the fake news media out there. They wanted to write a story that this campaign would be the death of Donald Trump's America First agenda. Ladies and gentlemen, it ain't the death of the America First agenda.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, the globalists now, that he's going to be a reliable vote against all of their moronic spending and all the foreign adventurism and they also know he's going to vote to rein in China, keep the tariffs and bolster U.S. manufacturing. That's what we need.



The fact that the governor's races in places like Nebraska and Idaho didn't go Ultra MAGA, I think it says more about how tricky it is to wade into those state races. It says more about that than it does about the power of Trump's ideas.



Remember, these five strikes that I just laid out, are only from the past 48 hours. And as his party's prospects become bleaker as the weeks wear on, Democrats - Biden's Democrats, I expect them to escalate things. It's going to get a lot uglier. You're going to have more racial recriminations, aggressive protests, demands for more mail-in ballots and dropboxes. Oh, Yes, just you watch.



But as we saw with the massive GOP turnout in the primary so far, the momentum is with the Conservatives. Americans know they cannot afford any more of this epic failure. And that's the 'Angle'.



All right. Joining us now is Mollie Hemingway, Fox News contributor and editor-in-chief at The Federalist; and Charlie Hurt, Fox News contributor as well and Washington Times opinion editor.



Mollie, as we report at the top with the anger that Biden's DHS expects that we've already seen after the leak of that draft Roe opinion, now Democrats seem to be setting the stage for a really dirty and some say, potentially violent midterm election season. Thought?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, THE FEDERALIST: I think that's true. And I think that we've seen that with Democrats for the last few cycles, how they have actually been able to use street violence as part of their agenda, their campaign agenda. And it's pretty clear that this leak and the response to it was designed to gin up outrage.



I think they were frustrated that even with Texas, essentially banning most abortions after a heartbeat is detected, or very - for much of the pregnancy. And with everyone knowing that Roe is about to be overturned or believing that to be the case, they were upset that they weren't getting a huge amount of outrage from it.



There's so much failure in the Democrat party that they're resorting to trying to take that base. The people who really support abortion and get them outraged just to get some excitement going for their party. But I don't think it's going to be anywhere near enough with the economy failing and so many other things failing in the country.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Charlie, you get the sense that they're hoping like, OK, the Republicans went there on the big social issues, now we'll show them. It's a big fizzle so far. They have the activist types out there, but I don't see it connecting at all.



CHARLIE HURT, WASHINGTON TIMES OPINION EDITOR: Yes. And there's a lot of evidence that they're actually having to pay people to go out there to protest.



Not that this is an important issue, but I think that the - most American people, whether wherever you come down on the issue of abortion, you believe that actually putting these questions in the hands of the electorate of the American people to pick their representatives, to make laws, that's actually an eminently sensible way of dealing with an issue that has divided this country for 50 years exactly. Because as you point out every night, the justices ripped the decision away from the American people and put it in the hands of nine unelected Roe justices.



But we're entering a very - kind of a scary time right now. Because there's nothing more dangerous than dangerous - than desperate politicians, who have enjoyed power and have enjoyed complete power in Washington for a year now, for two years now.



As they watch this unfold, and they watch the disasters that they have created, and even they realize that they're their fault, and that the American people are going to blame them for it in the election. It's going to be pretty scary between now and November, I think.



INGRAHAM: Now, over at MSNBC today, Mollie, Donny Deutsch, who is supposedly a big branding genius. He kind of said the quiet part out loud about what the Democrats' strategy is going to be.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONNY DEUTSCH, "ON BRAND" PODCAST HOST: We don't have the economy on our side as Democrats. So you have to scare the bejesus out of people. The way to scare it is say, this replacement theory, this is not just coming from some dark corner of the web, this is the Republican platform. Make them--



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mollie, the Democrats have zero to run on. They're admitting we have to go to these bizarre theories that no serious person out there campaigning for Office is espousing. They want a secure border and a strong economy. Big deal. That's what most people want.



HEMINGWAY: Well, and it's Democrats who keep on saying that they're going to replace Republican voters with other voters. But it's actually really stupid that they thought that demographic change would harm the Republican Party.



Right now, the Republican Party is a multiracial working class party. It has made tremendous gains in recent years with a wide variety of Americans of different ethnicities and economic classes, because it's creating policies that are appealing to those people.



What we saw in the last five or six years with an embrace of protecting the border, of caring about middle class workers, of taking on global threats to the country, of not doing these never-ending wars without a clear entrance or exit strategy. That appeals to a broad multiracial group of people. And so for them to run this thing right now is the worst possible moment that they could be doing it.



INGRAHAM: That's a great point. The Hispanic vote is again exploding for the GOP and registrations are up across the board. And Charlie, I should say that there is a lot more are from what we're calling Biden's 48 hours of hell. OK, that we didn't have time to get to.



HURT: Oh, yes.



INGRAHAM: The pathetic use of the Buffalo tragedy to smear tens of millions of Americans. And of course, late today, the city's mayor, again, they're reeling from pain and suffering there. But he did make some astonishing remarks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BYRON BROWN, MAYOR OF BUFFALO: Hate speech on social media and radicalizing people on social media has to end. Certainly, that played a large part in this massacre that occurred in Buffalo, New York, this past Saturday.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Rhetoric that is inciting violence is already - we know that's not protected by the First Amendment, Charlie. But he had actually gone on in those comments to say, that it should have - there should be no person who espouses that basically online.



Now, the problem is, how would that work exactly? What is hate speech to one person may not be hate speech to another as we can see from these protests in the streets.



HURT: Yes. Right now, it's so despicable. And think about what kind of monster's take a horrible tragedy like this, a personal tragedy, that breaks everybody's hearts. Takes a tragedy like this and uses it to advance some weird political agenda that they've got going.



You've got to be really, really messed up in the head to see an opportunity, see this as an opportunity to do that kind of thing. But look at their two biggest agenda items, race - playing race politics, and global warming, which are both these fearmongering, really disgusting tactics.



And the reason they do that, the reason Democrats resort to that is because they have no hope of actually fixing any of the real problems that affect people's lives. And in fact, they've made them worse, and those things are a distraction from it.



And going back to Mollie's great point about the Republican party today, the reason so many Hispanic voters have come to the Republican Party is because they believe in a secure border too. And think about this, how racist is it that you have an entire Democrat Party who believes, Oh, you're a Hispanic voter, therefore you must love open borders? That's the most racist thing I've ever heard.



I know. Plenty of - I know plenty of Hispanic voters. They want a secure border as much as anybody else.



INGRAHAM: You bet. Well, I want to get to this point about what Chuck Schumer said today, Mollie, about one particular Republican senator. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): It is repugnant that one member on the other side, the junior senator from Kentucky, chose to make a show and obstruct Ukraine funding, knowing full well he couldn't actually stop its passage. For Senator Paul to delay Ukraine funding for purely political motives is to only strengthen Putin's hand.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mollie, there's some Republicans in leadership and the senators saying something almost similar to what Schumer said there about Rand Paul. So now everybody has to be for $40 billion going out the window to Ukraine to be a real American. Is that what they're saying?



HEMINGWAY: Yes. What Senator Paul wanted was, if we're going to spend this money for Ukraine, which is more than Biden even asked for, that there'll be just a modicum of accountability for how it's spent. This is a tremendous amount of money. And this is not the first tens of billions that we've sent to Ukraine. It is presumable that people who are pushing for an expansion of the war there will be asking for even more funds to come.



And nobody's even debating how it's going to be spent, what accountability there will be, what is the strategy for how this money is to be used. And whether it's in Ukraine's best interest, or this country's best interest to have this kind of escalation there.



INGRAHAM: Mollie, Charlie, great to see both of you. Thanks so much.



Now, up next is votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania. The race keeps getting tighter. In moments, we're going to have the latest on where the count is. We're going to speak exclusively to Dave McCormick, who's battling Dr. Mehmet Oz, and the margin is narrowing. Stay there.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DAVID MCCORMICK (R) PENNSYLVANIA SENATE CANDIDATE: We're going to win this campaign. We're going to win this campaign. We can see the path ahead. We can see victory ahead and it's all because of you. So thank you, Pennsylvania.



MEHMET OZ (R) PA SENATE CANDIDATE: When all the votes are tallied, I am confident we will win. We have the ability in Pennsylvania to fight for the soul of this country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now last night, Senate GOP primary in Pennsylvania is still too close to call. Total nail biter with Dr. Oz and Dave McCormick in a virtual tie. Now, this is certainly going to trigger what looks like an automatic recount, meaning we're likely not going to know the winner until early June.



Now, not many people know Pennsylvania's politics better than my next guest, Selena Zito, who's Washington Examiner national political reporter.



Selena, thanks for being with us. Now, before we get into the surprises from last night, take us through where the outstanding vote will come from.



SELENA ZITO, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: So the outstanding though will come from Lancaster. But there's also a lot of military ballots and still some mail- in ballots that will be coming in within the next day or two.



So I'll keep my eye on Luzerne County and Lancaster County. But also just to look at the military ballots in particular from Allegheny County, where McCormick has done very, very well, to understand what's going on in this election.



INGRAHAM: Now, we see that political election projections is saying that CNN is reporting the Beaver County absentees with McCormick netting 217 votes. That close the margin earlier today. And that's a small - relatively small county. But the thought is, I guess, on a lot of these mail-in ballots, he's outpacing Oz. Why is that?



ZITO: Yes. McCormick did very well in the West. And if you know anything about this conservative populist movement that's come through Pennsylvania, actually really beginning in 2006, when Republicans lost the House. But you saw voters becoming more anti-establishment, right, and moving towards for different candidates.



And so, his energy has come from the west. So as you look at some of these counties that still have some outstanding, either mail-in ballots, or military ballots, those benefit McCormick. I mean, this is going to be incredibly tight results.



However, if you ask me tonight whose campaign I would want to be in, it would probably be McCormick's.



INGRAHAM: Hmm. So even though right now he's down by what is it? What's the exact number, by 1200 votes? What is it?



ZITO: Yes. The last time I checked--



INGRAHAM: Something like that. That's wild. OK. Well, we're going to see how it goes. Selena, we love having you on. Thank you.



Now, joining me now is one of those candidates - one of those two candidates. Everyone has their eyes on right now, Dave McCormick exclusively on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.



Dave, thanks for being with us tonight. I know you're exhausted. It's - this is neck and neck between you and Oz right now. He got back from - he got the backing from Trump. You wanted it, as did Barnette and others. And you didn't get it.



But with these absentee votes, at least right now, you seem to be outpacing Oz. If that holds, what did you do to secure that?



DAVID MCCORMICK (R) PENNSYLVANIA SENATE CANDIDATE: Well, good evening, Laura. Thanks for having me. It's great to be with you. And I'm excited about where we are.



A couple days before the election, I think I was on your show. And I told you that even though it wasn't showing up in the polls, I felt huge excitement, and that definitely showed up yesterday. And I was really pleased with it. It was a record turnout in Pennsylvania. As you said with the three leading candidates, all running on an America First agenda.



And our campaign had put a lot of energy and time into focusing on these absentee voters and focusing on our ground game. And so that has paid off big dividends. And there's a huge number of absentee ballots, which we're winning disproportionately.



And that's why I have a lot of confidence, I'm going to win this. Because there's tens of thousands of outstanding absentee ballots. And I'll win those disproportionally and that'll put me over the top. And that's what you saw happen over the last 12 hours or so, is that Mehmet Oz's lead got cut by more than half because of the absentee ballots that came in.



INGRAHAM: Now, Dave, in the last hour on Hannity show, Oz appeared. We're going to play part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OZ: You've covered all counties to ensure that the ballots are correctly counted. This election is ours. We have done well.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Reaction to that, Dave.



MCCORMICK: Well, listen, I see it differently. But we'll figure this out soon enough. I think that what happened was really a groundswell of support for me. And I'm really pleased with where things stand. And if you look at just what's happened today, what I've been saying.



And I said last night when we shut down for the evening. I said that, there are tens of thousands of absentee ballots that will be counted. And when they're counted, I will ultimately take the lead. And we're on that path, and I think it'll be a great moment for Pennsylvania and a great moment for our party because it'll offer the opportunity once we get through this and resolve this to bring our great party together.



And I look forward to doing that. I think there's a great opportunity to bring our party together around in the America First agenda that can go into November and beat John Fetterman. And the great news is, there's lots of independents and conservative Democrats who are deeply offended by the extreme liberal socialist agenda. And that's an opportunity for us, as Republicans, to consolidate apart.



I've met a number of Democrats, former Democrats that came into our party because of President Trump, and there's more opportunity there.



INGRAHAM: Dave, the new thing, and we kind of alluded to this last night, the new thing is that Fetterman is a populist. He's got a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and short, athletic shorts. Obviously, we wish him well. He's recovering from his defibrillator insertion. But do you by that, that he's going to fight for the everyman? I believe he just sent out a thank you tweet to Joe Biden for all his help.



MCCORMICK: I wish him well, as you do, and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail. But no, I don't think it is authentic. I think that there's a history there of a guy that went to Harvard and has a trust fund, and ultimately is going to have to defend the extreme policies of Joe Biden, which have been a failure. They haven't just been a failure for Republicans. They have been a failure for all Pennsylvanians and all Americans. And you can't run away from that. It is obvious with the inflation numbers. It is obvious with the war on energy that has made us dependent, driven up the price of fuel. It's obvious with the Fentanyl crisis we have in Pennsylvania. And John Fetterman is going to have to own that.



INGRAHAM: Fetterman is going to be a vote for Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader. It's as simple as that. He's never going to challenge Schumer on any major issue.



Now, Dave, given your background, I want to get your reaction to this. J.P. Morgan is saying that gas prices will surpass six dollars a gallon nationwide by August. That sent shutters down, shivers down everybody's spine today. What would that mean for Pennsylvanians?



MCCORMICK: It would terrible. But the first thing I learned at West Point was accountability as a leader. And the thing that really offends me about what is happening in gas prices is Joe Biden is trying to blame it on Putin. And when in fact, it's the direct consequence of these terrible policies that have made as energy dependent. We went overnight under President Trump from being energy exporters and on the way to energy dominance to being energy dependent. That's what's driving up the price of fuel.



And you know this, of course. It hurts all of us, but it hurts working families in Pennsylvania and across our country the worst. It hurts small businesses that are getting crunched.



INGRAHAM: It's a disaster.



MCCORMICK: Right, it's an absolute disaster. By the way, it's also one of the main drivers of inflation, which is the silent thief that is really putting a huge burden on Pennsylvanians as well.



INGRAHAM: Dave, when you start to lose Jeff Bezos on the inflation issue as a Democrat, you know it is not going well for you.



(LAUGHTER)



MCCORMICK: You know you've crossed a line. You know you've crossed a line.



INGRAHAM: All right, Dave, if you pull ahead and if, if, if, we expect you back on. This is a fascinating race, and we are on it every night. So thank you so much.



MCCORMICK: I will be back. Thank you.



INGRAHAM: Get some sleep.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we discuss the cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo. Ray, we start with a national obsession.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, it's become the television event of the spring, the Johnny Depp defamation trial. And while much of this testimony strikes me as largely extraneous since it doesn't really touch on the defamation charges, the trial has become something else -- two movie stars trying to convince the public that they are the wronged party. Now, Depp was compelling. His ex, Amber Heard, not so much. I give you this week's "Shades of Amber."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AMBER HEARD, ACTRESS: Scary. Scared. Scared they wouldn't remember.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Objection. Calls for speculation.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The best of moods, you can hear.



HEARD: I didn't want to hurt him. I don't want anything from him. Just don't call me a liar. That is all I said, just don't call me a liar.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, the strained theatrics, I'm not sure if it's working or not. But look, since the public is the real jury in this Depp trial, I asked people on the street their thoughts.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Who do you believe, Amber Heard or Johnny Depp?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely Johnny Depp.



(LAUGHTER)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely. She is lying.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Johnny Depp.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Johnny Depp.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Johnny Depp.



ARROYO: I have not gotten one Amber Heard all day.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You have heard of me?



ARROYO: I don't believe any of them. I think they're celebrities and we should be worried about our own lives and communities. But if you're going to be with somebody, I guess Johnny Depp is fine. I wouldn't want to be married to her, I'll tell you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: She really cut off his finger, that's what I want to know.



ARROYO: You are worried about the finger?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did she cut it off?



ARROYO: Did you see what happened in that bed?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A little seasoning.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: Laura, no matter how many lawsuits Amber has won in Britain, and she has, this one is likely to hurt her reputation more than her pocketbook. Performance matters.



INGRAHAM: Yes. And the people have spoken. The merits decide that Depp is more convincing.



ARROYO: I think the people think that too. I just hope Amber Heard doesn't have a Mastercard, Laura.



INGRAHAM: Why is that?



ARROYO: Because Mastercard is now considering facial recognition as a way to verify a cardholder's identity. Imagine that appearing on the card. This is a bad idea.



But this is true. Mastercard, they can't protect your account from fraud. Now you're going to give them biometric data of your face. This is terrible. We should not be doing this at all.



INGRAHAM: No, I'm not for that biometric facial tracking by Mastercard or any other credit card company.



Before we go, the president is invoking the Defense Production Act as a way to kind of, they think, solve the baby from the crisis, right?



ARROYO: Well, don't worry, Laura. I'm sure the formula crisis is good as solved. President Biden has been on the phone, you see, with formula makers. This is a glimpse of his high-powered meeting, courtesy of the White House. What the intensity.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: How are you?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good. How are you?



BIDEN: Thanks for taking the time to speak with me.



(MUSIC)



BIDEN: Tell me how things are going at your factory and there's something you would like us to be doing and you think we should be doing, we could helpful?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, he is literally reading the questions off the cards. He seems to have no grasp of what he is even discussing. I don't think the president really engaged until he realized there might be a shortage of Ensure. And then he really, well, we've got to fix this. And this is how Biden wrapped things up. Listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much for your cooperation. Thank you for what you're doing. And again, anything in the next week, month, anything you think we should be doing or not, please call.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Yes, he called them tonight, and he announced that he is taking federal control of formula suppliers as well as manufacturers. This is a crisis that was caused by his FDA, his administration, and their slow roll on closing down that factory in Michigan and having no plan when they shut it down. Now it's going to cost them millions to fix it.



He has got this one plan, this operation fly formula. You know, or yes, operation fly from to wing in formula from other countries. But it sounds like he is providing nutrition to flies. I'll leave it there.



INGRAHAM: No, no, no. We need a Defense Production Act for the dribble bib that he needed during that call.



Speaking of presidents, a former one accidently let the truth slip today. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: The absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one-man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine. Iraq. Anyway.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Oh, boy. Oh, boy. A slip of the tongue, Laura, often belies slips of the mind and the heart. This was an uncomfortable moment.



INGRAHAM: I like the shoulder shrug. Well. All right, Raymond, thank you.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: Two weeks ago, we showed you that absolutely horrific video of Dakotah Earley being shot three times in the head and also in the back by Chicago thugs. Tonight, we have brand new information for you, including what the suspects were doing right before this happened. The shocking update in moments.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(GUNFIRE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Less than two weeks ago, we brought you that heartbreaking story of Dakotah Earley, a 23-year-old culinary student. He was ambushed on the streets of Chicago. thugs demanded his phone. They shot him three times in the head and back and they left him for dead. He miraculously survived the attack and is recovering.



Tonight, we have some updates. One suspect finally has been caught, 19- year-old Tyshon Brownlee was charged yesterday with attempted murder and five counts of armed robbery. So why five, you might be asking? Because the day of the attack and the day before it, Brownlee was allegedly involved in four other robberies, one being just five minutes before Mr. Earley was shot. Just one hour before that, Chicago police decided not to chase the stolen BMW that this alleged attacker used.



Joining me now, Garry McCarthy, former superintendent of the Chicago P.D. and current police chief of Willow Springs, Illinois. Garry, I want to be clear, I'm not blaming the officers here. It seems these chase rules about when you can chase or when you should chase involved like a big balancing test. Tell us why this is problematic, and it seems to be leading, in this case, to an attempted murder.



GARRY MCCARTHY, FORMER SUPERINTENDENT OF CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT: Laura, you can boil those 13 pages down to one sentence. It's really simple. The danger created by the pursuit has to outweigh the danger of that individual getting away. And in this case, we seek the circumstance where obviously, since this guy got away, a couple of people have paid for it, dearly including obviously this young man who got shot.



But I've got to tell you something, the people creating these policies are not people who should be doing it. And at the same time, we're coming up with wrongheaded policies, whether it be pursue policy based on the Toledo shooting, whether it be you have to do a report every time you unholster and point your weapon, which in my book, is a direct result that resulted in Ella French's murder, or the police reform act signed by the governor.



Those pale by comparison to what has happened to the landscape of policing in this country, which I believe is what happened in this particular case. You are better off not doing anything than getting involved. And the officers on the street feel that way. Those officers could have very easily pursued that vehicle. It was 2:00 in the morning, probably not as many people on the street as 2:00 in the afternoon. But they chose not to do it because you are better off not doing anything.



INGRAHAM: This is crazy.



MCCARTHY: You get involved, you get in trouble. You get fired.



INGRAHAM: Garry, this is horrible.



MCCARTHY: This is the anti-police rules that's destroying these cities.



INGRAHAM: So people ask, Garry, you guys are against police reform, and this will help the community heal and bring people together. This is in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. This is a tony area, Garry. This is not where, in Englewood or some of these other areas that have seen, obviously, horrific violence. This is bleeding into all parts of Chicago now. I was really -- this is so upsetting.



MCCARTHY: We have surrendered the jewel of the city. We have surrendered the jewel of the city, which is downtown. If you look, now that the mayor has created a curfew for young people downtown, that's akin to moving around the deck chairs on the Titanic in my book. The ship is sinking. You have to right the ship. You have to change that narrative of what's happening about policing in this country. And nobody has the audacity to stand up and say it.



These young men and women are literally dying as a result of these policies and the politics and the narrative about police in this country day after day. And it has got to change.



INGRAHAM: Apparently, Mr. Earley, even his jaw wired shut, part of his leg was amputated, these are horrific injuries. But he was able to point out the suspect in a lineup just with his hand. He was able to do that. His mistake, Garry, was that he couldn't get his cell phone code, passcode out fast enough. I guess the assailant wasn't happy about that.



MCCARTHY: No, he wasn't, he wasn't. But that is the nature of these individuals today. The number of guns that were recovered in Millennium Park the other day, I believe it was seven guns were recovered overnight. And I'm told by officers that the guns were being passed back and forth right in front of officers when they went in to try and get the individuals. They were overwhelmed by the crowd. We have a real problem in Chicago, and law and order has to be returned, otherwise the city is going, it's going.



INGRAHAM: Garry, thank you very much for your statements tonight. We really appreciate it.



