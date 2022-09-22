'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's economy, Trump lawsuit by NY AG

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on September 21, 2022.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE with a very big show tonight. So let's get right to it. 'The Day The Happy Talk Died' that's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now, for all these months, the Biden team, they basically waived off concerns about the economy claiming that, things were kind of evened out that this was kind of a transition to more sustainable growth.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANET YELLEN, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY: We have a very strong economy. I know people are very upset, and rightly so about inflation. But there's nothing to suggest it inflation and if that if that recessions in the works. I believe there is a path through this, that entails a soft landing, with the economy essentially stabilizing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, how's that soft landing feeling to you guys out there tonight? Now how does that woman still have a job when so many Americans are now at a risk of losing their jobs? Well, we know why.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANDREW ROSS SORKIN, AMERICAN JOURNALIST: She became the first woman in the 232-year history of the U.S., Department of Treasury to hold that position.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, come on being a first was always more important to Biden than someone actually being the best. And now, we're all suffering for all the incompetence. Now the Dow is 746 points lower, than it was on inauguration day for Biden. So that's it means all the gains that we made under Trump, were totally wiped out. And that's before you account for inflation. And by the way, things are about to get uglier.



Walmart announced that it would only hire 40,000 retail staff for the holiday shopping period. Well, 40,000, sounds a lot, but until you realize that last year, Walmart hired 150,000 holiday workers. Well, Biden with his team of incompetence, you know starring in the, what, Grinch Who Stole Christmas, it looks like it. But in the updated take on the old classic instead of growing heart, Biden just has a shrinking brain.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Russia shunned the Non- Proliferation of - Proliferation, proliferation ideals embraced by every other nation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: The fact is, there is no Biden brain trust, it's only brain rust. They somehow convinced themselves I guess that they could trust the Fed to fix everything that was going on in the economy, no matter how much they spent, that no matter how much money they borrowed, printed and wasted, there would just never be any consequences for Americans.



But Larry Summers, of course, the old Obama Treasury Secretary, he saw this train wreck coming back in the spring of 2021. Now, let's be clear, the Former Treasury Secretary wasn't trying to undercut the Biden team. He was trying to save them. He's a loyal Democrat. But the laugh the regime media, the adults in the Biden Administration, they didn't care. They just waved them off. They truly thought that they knew better. So they pursued reckless spending and grandiose plans to remake American capitalism. And now, they're facing in November wipeout.



And the American people are facing a long period of decline and despair tonight. Meanwhile, reality is coming for Biden's foreign policy as well. Now here again, we've been fed months of happy talk. Remember, when we were told that sanctions on Russian oil we're going to rob Putin of all the funds he needed to wage this war.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it's causing significant damage to Russia's economy. It has caused Russian economy to fight frankly crater.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Of course, the opposite is true. Foolish energy policies in the West cause energy prices to spike spending more money and sending more money of course into Putin's coffers. Now Russia is getting a big assist at the same time from President Xi and John Kerry's friends at the CCP.



While India is also keeping the Russian energy markets humming, meanwhile, Russia simply turns around and uses its North Stream pipeline as a leverage point.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The French suggesting that there should be a turn down in heating so that they're capping the amount of heating that the energy is being used over the next few weeks.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are there plans in France include delaying heat for public buildings this winter?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And now Europe is facing its own recession. And that's going to drag down the global economy into a very cold winter. And as for the actual progress of the war itself, the entire thing kind of is starting to remind me every rock, lots of happy talk, no reality checks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Ukraine is taking back territory from Russia. Is this a sign that the war is shifting?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think this is indeed a turning point in the war for Ukraine? I mean, if this isn't, what would be?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was a - it's, it's a very good sign.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm normally fairly guarded and cautious about this, but the time clearly has turned.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now over and over, we're told the same message that we heard about Afghanistan, with just a little bit more money from the United States. In this case, Vladimir Putin will crack.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: We're going to stay with them as long as they need our help.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You're already north of $15 billion, in terms of those commitments. How far do you go?



BIDEN: As long as it takes?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ironclad commitment?



BIDEN: Yes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: As long as it takes. That could be many years, because Putin just announced he's calling up 300,000 reservists to send to Ukraine 300,000. Did our crack Military leadership of Austin and Milley anticipate any of this? Even Tom Friedman, the elite's favorite global thinker, he's sounding the alarm, saying, 'How does this war end with a stable result? We still don't know. The E.U. is divided on how to deal with the war, especially where the populist backlash has emerged when people get totally stressed this winter. Some European leaders will begin to ask, 'Is there a way out through negotiations?'



Well, it's a little bit late, don't you think for the establishment and now tell us that the whole Ukraine SAGA may not have a happy ending. Remember, the 'Angle' was warning you in March about the risks of a Biden proxy war.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Because history shows that the longer a war lasts, the more costly it is. The U.S., policymakers have to be very careful to make sure we do not end up in a worse position when this is all over. But the American people must be told that the risks of escalating things with Russia are not negligible. It may in fact, draw us even closer to a direct confrontation with Russia, which as we all know, is a nuclear power.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And today, we inch closer to the nuclear cliff.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



VLADIMIR PUTIN, PRESIDENT OF RUSSIA: And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can also blow in their direction. If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now amazingly, Secretary Austin and General Mark Milley, the same two who oversaw the debacle of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, are still in Biden's cabinet. But incompetence gets people killed here. And the Pentagon is still putting American lives at risk. This time, not just dozens outside of an airport, but perhaps millions here at home. Now, we all want the best for the Ukrainian people. They've suffered greatly. It's a terrible tragedy. But you can't run U.S., foreign policy on a motion alone.



And by the way, one poll more than any other looking toward the midterms may be the bellwether for the prospects, the Democrats. 64 percent of the country now say that we're headed in the wrong direction. And this is a good time to remember what Biden promised on the campaign trail.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I said, I'm running for three reasons. One, to restore the soul of America, the decency and honor of this country. Two, to rebuild the backbone of the country. The backbone of the country, the work of women and men, the middle class. The third reason I ran was to unify the country, do unify.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now the country is getting unified, all right, really united. We're getting united behind the idea that Biden and the Democrats are dragging us down a rat hole. No amount of happy talk, by them by their press pals are going to change those facts. Now, the voters may not agree with Republicans on everything, we know that, but they hate what the Democrats are doing to America. And that's 'The Angle'.



Joining me now, delighted he's with us, Former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute and Fox News Contributor. Mr. Secretary, I think more than anything else here that is disturbing is this lack of accountability, which really offends me most given what's at stake.



MIKE POMPEO, FORMER TRUMP SECRETARY OF STATE AND HUDSON INST DISTINGUISHED FELLOW: It's pretty remarkable Laura, you hear President Biden talk about we're back, that America is back. It does feel like, it feels like 1976, 1979 people are not being told to turn down the thermostat. We're being told that we're not going to have enough energy.



We're not being told that to solve the economic problems. We're going have to lay off hundreds of thousands of Americans get unemployment up to 5 percent or 6 percent to solve this problem, and every family in America can feel that. And when it comes to our national security, we lost the bubble. We lost the deterrence that we had for four years. We're the bad guys, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, the Taliban they understood that they couldn't do what they've done to America these last 18 months.



And I think every American your point about unity, I think every American, not Republicans, not Democrats, every American can feel that they are less secure, less safe, that their borders are under threat, the crime is higher. Those are those are things that come just shoot just four weeks from now, when people start voting in the midterms, I think the American people are going to reject exactly what it is President Biden has given them.



INGRAHAM: Here was Biden today, Secretary Pompeo touting one of his really big priorities at the UN watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: My administration is working with Congress to deliver more than $11 billion a year to international climate finance, to help lower income countries, implement the climate goals, and insured adjust energy transition.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Now, Mr. Secretary, we are wasting more money on projects that do nothing to keep this country safe. Nothing.



POMPEO: Everyone remembers a Solyndra, it seems like history just repeating itself from the Obama years or the Carter years where, where we take taxpayer money and give it to slum slush fund leftist to do something that will have no value for the American people. We can see it we have trapped American energy in the ground. This was a deeply political decision. The President today kind of kind of said the quiet part out loud in his speech. He talked about the Inflation Reduction Act, but said no, this was the biggest climate project in American history. This is bad for the American people. It's a dangerous for security, I am confident that there's not a family in America who thinks that was a good idea or will serve their own family well.



INGRAHAM: The Citibank CEO appeared at a congressional hearing today. And she was answering a question about decoupling from China, which is something you and I have talked about a lot. Watch, what she says here.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JANE FRASER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CITIGROUP: When we look at the clients that we serve, many of them are multinational clients in China. And we see that there is a high degree of interdependence. We've got to take a strategic view in America as to where it is that we need more strategic independence, and to build that in a thoughtful manner. But also in a way that doesn't cause crises, economic crises.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, so Jane Fraser there, Mr. Secretary, she doesn't want to pull back from China, because they have a lot of Chinese clients. I just did that quick summation of what she said.



POMPEO: That's a pretty good summary, Laura, one that you and I have heard from big finance, here in the United States for an awfully long time. I will tell you, it also sounds an awful lot what I heard from Chinese leaders, Chinese leadership saying, Oh, we're so connected, it'll be really bad for you. This is precisely the wrongheaded thinking that for 40 years didn't recognize that the Chinese Communist Party has declared economic war on America, they spoke their economy on the back of America, and we allowed them to do it. I hope our senior financial leaders will begin to truly understand that they are American companies with American interest and do the things that will defend American freedom and put real trust on the Chinese Communist Party to begin to behave.



INGRAHAM: Hey, no, no, they said today oh, well, which is true. They said we don't make policy. But we consult with the U.S., government. I think it was Jamie Dimon who might have said that today. So I mean, so but they're making it clear like you can't decouple because that would cause tumult. When I'd say that Jamie Dimon is you wanted Biden and now you got Biden. How does it feel? Feel good, Jamie?



POMPEO: Yes. And don't forget Laura, when Congress attempted to put some pressure on China about their human rights violations the Uyghur Act, the banks lobbied against it. They went to Capitol Hill.



INGRAHAM: That's disgusting.



POMPEO: --and said this is a bad idea to protect human rights, to say they don't share policy, make policy and impact America is just silly.



INGRAHAM: Disgusting. Mr. Secretary, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



Now another pillar in the left's dream world is this idea that the walls are closing in on former President Trump. And today, the corrupt New York Attorney General, Letitia James filed a lawsuit against former President Trump. Now several of his family members, as well as associates and businesses were also named in the action. And the allegation was that there were numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation in financial statements.



Now, there are many reasons why this charade is an obvious act of political retribution. First, the timing. James is a political hack and dropping this just 48 days before the midterms just reeks. Further, she herself is locked in a closer race, then she's like in deep blue New York. She included the Trump kids which even Bill Barr no fan of Trump these days called a gross overstep. And finally, she campaigned on this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LETITIA JAMES, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF NEW YORK: I'm running for Attorney General because I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate President, when our fundamental rights are at stake. It's important that everyone understand that the days of Donald Trump are coming to an end.



I look forward to going into the office of Attorney General every day, suing him, defending your rights and then going home.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: What an odious individual. Joining me now is Michael Henry. He's the Republican challenging the New York Attorney General, and hit that obviously, the race is coming up in November. Michael, shouldn't Trump's lawyers move to disqualify James given her previous statements about targeting Trump?



MICHAEL HENRY (R) RUNNING FOR NY ATTORNEY GENERAL: Right, like, I don't want to make any comments, conclusion on an investigation I might get hurt when I take office. But I would say what's most troubling about Letitia James is in 2018, she literally ran for office saying she was going to find crimes to charge the former President with and additionally, she went so far as to declare his guilt before she was sworn into office. So I do think she has an issue here. And I think the timing of this correlates with some polling numbers that I think shocked her.



INGRAHAM: Well, right now, New York is lagging behind States of generally the same population. When you look at economic growth and Florida, new businesses have new, new people moving into the state. Florida is just killing New York across the board, killing them by beating them. And yet, this is what the state is focusing on. We have a rampant violent crime problem in the state, and the corrupt state legislature, frankly, throw that into the mix.



HENRY: Yes, we have a cost of living crisis. We have a crime crisis. We have a corruption crisis. I mean, we're in a situation where Everyday New Yorkers is right now, understand that Letitia James does not care about crime. She recently said, she needs more credible data before she'd revisit the Cashless Bail Law. And more credible data means more victims. She turns a blind eye to the daylight broad daylight corruption going on right now with Kathy Hochul, where the taxpayers are apparently subsidizing her reelection campaign. There's a cost of living crisis. Much of this has to do with the inefficiencies of the Attorney General's office and of many industries she oversees. And this is why she's suffering in the polls, because Everyday New Yorkers understand this, and this transcends party affiliation, which is why I have the best polling numbers right now of any statewide Republican in over 20 years.



INGRAHAM: Well, I'm telling you in New York can't want this. I mean, I don't care what you think about Trump. But New York State is not a functioning State right now. It's not functioning, and you're, you're beating Letitia James in the new Trafalgar poll I just saw. And now it's very close, only a point 1.2 percentage points, but still, excuse me point eight. My math isn't very good tonight. But that's pretty, that's pretty cool. We hope, we hope it keeps up.



HENRY: Yes. Look, we knew this was a winnable race, when we got into this race. We seen a pathway to victory. It transcends party affiliation, Republicans, Democrats, white independents are all tired of Letitia James. They understand that she's a complete and effective and the most political Attorney General in the country. And they could go to my website to find out more michaelhenryforag.com.



INGRAHAM: All right, Michael, thank you so much, and good luck to you, New York, you got to make a change.



HENRY: Thank you very much.



INGRAHAM: They're back. Well, the Clinton Global Initiative has resurrected its annual conference in order to promote their latest grift. What is it? We're going to tell you next? Plus, a liberal nutcase admits to running down a conservative teen in his car and killing him. So where are the cries of condemnation from Biden and his pals? That story next?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: Bill and Hill are back with the return of their Annual Clinton Global Initiative Soiree. Tara Palmeri over at PUCK noted that the initiatives muted return is evidence that its first family is doing some brand burnishing. Brand burnishing, maybe their pocketbooks, maybe that's what they're burnishing. It just so happens to be something that we've warned you about now for over a year.



I'm talking about ESG investing that arbitrary rating system that globalists are using to pressure companies to conform their progressive energy practices and other diversity practices. Now this discussion would not be complete without Blackrock CEO and China stooge, Larry Fink getting a tongue bath from Slick Willie.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to thank you for urging people to consider the social impact of their investments. And try not just to go for a quick rate of return, if it's damaging to society, but instead to try to build a future we could all share.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I want to say one thing about Larry that I really admire quite apart from the fact that he's not a climate change denier.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And the target of those.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh my God, I'm sorry, I was still laughing about the tongue bath. Alright, of course, Fink was happy though to use this opportunity to push his new talking point.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LARRY FINK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BLACKROCK: Tectonic shift is happening. We're seeing that in evidenced by where crops are being produced and where they're not being produced. So we are seeing big shifts, or we're because of heat and drought, we're seeing crops moving. And so we're seeing, we're seeing evidence every day that climate risk is investment risk.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: And there's the grift, investment risk is code for Fink and the Clinton Global Initiative to cash in. So where all this money come from, well watch this response from one of the UN's ESG czars.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Who's going to come up with all the money? (inaudible)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I first recognize it's a crisis. And you know, just to how we found is a $14 trillion or $ 17 trillion for COVID. The money must be there somewhere.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Oh, that's a very sophisticated analysis from her, isn't it G. Now this isn't about sustainability of the planet. This is about the sustainability of their own bank accounts. Because while they get rich off this scheme, you're going to continue to get poorer.



Joining us now is one of the leading voices warning us about this Woke Capitol. David Sokol, Chairman and CEO of Teton Capital and Author of 'America in Perspective: Defending the American Dream for the Next Generation' terrific book, by the way.



David, now it shouldn't be lost to anyone that this whole ESG push is happening as the global economy is already sinking. And you when you heard Clinton there, he kind of gave up the ghost, didn't he? Because he said, you know, even if the return to Investors isn't, you know, the greatest, we're not going to hurt the planet. So, it's kind of admitting that they're not living up to their fiduciary responsibility to the Investors correct? The shareholders?



DAVID SOKOL, TETON CAPITAL CHAIRMAN & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER: Absolutely, absolutely. In fact, there was an article today in the Wall Street Journal, where CalPERS points out that for years, as they follow these ESG initiatives if you well, they've underperformed all of the other major pension funds in the country.



They don't they didn't tell their pensioners that they were investing their money this way. And that and that perhaps it would be a bad idea. You know, this whole thing, Laura is part of the breakdown of the institutions that make this country great. You know, this woke is virtue signaling ESG. I mean, you know, trying to trying to put people on a Board of Directors just for diversity purposes, rather than for qualification purposes.



You know, I was the Chairman CEO back in Berkshire of NetJets, with any passengers of NetJets want us to select pilots not based upon their cockpit qualifications, but their sexual orientation, or their gender or their race or their religion? Of course, not. And yet, that's what we're hosting upon America. And what's worse about it is the ESG standard, there are no standards. So.



INGRAHAM: Right.



SOKOL: And I wrote a letter to Larry Fink two years ago, just saying, This is absurd. You're trying to, you're marketing a product for your business by pretending that you're doing something good. If you look at the initiatives that President Biden talked about today, it was supposed to be an Inflation Reduction Act, but all he talked about was $300 billion going into electric car, chargers and things of that nature. But think about there's no plan to deal with the, if in fact, existential threat of our country in our world is CO2, there's not a single plan, but they're going to spend $300 billion building charging stations and the U.S., government hasn't even decided on a single charging method. Tesla has a different one, than General Motors has. It's insane.



INGRAHAM: And, David, I want to play this exchange. This is between Rashida Tlaib squad member, and Jamie Dimon, who's the CEO of JPMorgan, on Capitol Hill today, watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): Please answer with a simple yes or no. Does your bank have a policy against the new oil and gas products? Mr. Dimon?



JAMIE DIMON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CHASE: Absolutely not. And that would be the road to hell for America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Well, that's a good line. But JPMorgan is a Member of that UN backed Net-Zero Banking Alliance, right. So if he thinks that this is nuts, why not withdraw from that?



SOKOL: Yes, I would agree. I mean, the reality is, you know, if a country wants to come together to consensus, which by the way is an important word that we use in the book a lot, which is what our founding fathers formed our foundation around which was consensus you know it takes three quarters of the states to amend the Constitution. It takes two-thirds of the Senate to remove someone for impeachment.



If we actually had a consensus around climate change and a plan to deal with it, you would naturally have to have a slope to decrease using fossil fuels over 30 or 40 years while you increase other forms of energy, et cetera. We don't have any of that. And the last time I checked it's completely legal to utilize natural gas in your home heating to make electricity or petroleum products in your car. And yet our Congress wants to bludgeon banks not to loan money to people, which by the way, he made a correct point. The worst thing you can do for our economy is to take away petroleum products. It is the lifeblood of the American and the global economy.



INGRAHAM: David, your book is so important. You have actual, real-world experience meeting payrolls, hiring employees. A lot of these people in politics have never made a payroll, and I'm so glad you wrote this book, and I hope you come back soon. Great to see you.



SOKOL: Thank you very much.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: You would think that with the way that Biden talks, rightwing violence is pervasive. Yet over the last few weeks it's attacks from the left that are intensifying. In North Dakota over the weekend Shannon Brandt was arrested after admitting to mowing down an 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. In his confession he claimed Ellingson was part of a Republican extremist group. Worse, Brandt was released from jail yesterday after posting just $50,000 in bond.



Here now is Congressman Jim Jordan, ranking member of House Judiciary. Congressman, this guy admits to murdering someone, and he's out already. And meanwhile, January 6th defendants are still being held without bail for things like parading through the Capitol. What the heck is going on in this country?



REP. JIM JORDAN, (R-OH) HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE RANKING MEMBER: Think about this, Laura. You've got this tragic event that you described in North Dakota. You've got crime on the rise in every major urban area in the country. You've got a county in Maryland that has a curfew because it's so bad. And what is Joe Biden doing? Raiding the home of a former president, taking the phone of a sitting member of Congress, and his Justice Department is juicing the numbers and cooking the books and labeling everything domestic violent extremism cases.



So that's what's going on. This is political. And I don't think it's an accident that a term this terrible guy used when he killed this young man was "Republican extremism," the same term Joe Biden used when he stood there in front of Independence Hall in that crazy speech with his fists clenched saying half the country was extremist. So that is a real concern.



The good news is I think the country sees this all for what it is and is fed up with it, and is going to vote on a couple of key issues -- crime, inflation, and freedom. I think that's what the country is focused on.



INGRAHAM: And Biden always goes back to Charlottesville. Charlottesville, and its veins bulging, the Tiki Torches. He goes back to that, I think we played a montage of like 15 times he has mentioned those things. But we've got the summer of love, everything being ripped to shreds in American cities, individuals being threatened for having dinner outside, and now this. And it's crickets from Merrick Garland and Joe Biden. Nothing, zero. Political targeting.



JORDAN: Yes, well, right, because they are so focused on going the other way. They're so focused on, as I said, cooking the books. We've had whistleblowers tell us that they are being forced and pressured to categorize cases as domestic violence extremism cases into the way they are reporting the January 6th incident as if they are happening all of the country when it was one event here in Washington, D.C., to juice these numbers. That's from an FBI agent coming to us under whistleblower protection giving us that information.



So it's all part of this narrative to demonize half the country. Your previous guest talked about consensus. I would love consensus around the things that make America great, that make America special. But when you've got a president who is focused on going after half the country, it is just really difficult to get consensus.



INGRAHAM: Well, the man who promised dignity and unity, that's a hell of a way of pursuing it. Congressman, thank you tonight.



The president loses his way of the U.N., and Raymond Arroyo has a big announcement. "Seen and Unseen" next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we explore the stories behind the headlines. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, you have a big announcement for us, but let's start with Biden at the U.N. Must we? Must we, Raymond?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, people only see the soundbites on the president at the U.N., but here's part of his global pitch that was probably unseen by most of you.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: According to those -- excavated those bodies.



A roadmap eliminating global food insecurity, to eliminating global food insecurity.



Where is the Venezuelan led dialogue and return to free and fair elections?



Thank you for your tolerance and listening to me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: You'll have to extend your tolerance a bit more, Laura. Remember, the president is asking the world to follow him, to defend democracy, follow him. And where is he headed?



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(APPLAUSE)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, thank you. At the end of such a momentous event, the word "thank you" seems kind of inadequate. But for all the millions whose lives will be saved, for the communities where life will be transformed, thank you. So thank you, President Biden, for your outstanding leadership.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Or forget funding Ukraine. The U.N. needs to buy him a seeing-eye dog, OK? He doesn't know which, he doesn't know where he's going.



INGRAHAM: Raymond, you know all those tedious stickers of the grocery store telling us we could only go one way during COVID. All those liberal women would yell at you if you were in the wrong direction. I'm like get out of the way, sweetheart. I'm getting a can of soup, OK. They need to get all those stickers for Biden. He just needs those grocery stores stickers and get them right off the stage.



ARROYO: I'm not sure it would help. We still have given $54 billion, Laura, to Ukraine. That's three times with the E.U. contributed. And he's asking for more money from us, not from the E.U. at the U.N. this week.



OK, I guess to anesthetize people to this wobbly leadership, inflation, crime, the White House has an answer. This Friday they are hosting a concert on the south lawn featuring Elton John. It's called "A Night Where Hope and History Rhyme." The title comes from an Irish poem Biden is fond of repeating.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And hope and history rhyme. Hope and history rhyme.



And hope and history rhyme.



Hope and history rhyme.



And that we can help make hope and history rhyme.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Where does all of this hope and history lead, Laura? While the Bidens are bidding the yellow brick road goodbye at their concert with Elton, the people in Detroit and all of us will be bidding goodbye to a piece of the interstate in Detroit. The highway is racist, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETE BUTTIGIEG, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: There is racism physically built into some of our highways.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: So this rolling national demolition, OK, is starting with I-375 to the tune of a $104 million. It all comes out of that bipartisan trillion- dollar infrastructure bill, Laura. So this is just the beginning of righting racial wrongs by taking down your interstate system.



INGRAHAM: So this is the environmental racism that Kamala and people have talked about. And I know it was last year that you went to the streets of New Orleans, you asked people whether they wanted this overpass in their community removed. Let's watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How would you take down the Claiborne Expressway? That's the only way people get back and forth from work. You know what I'm saying? Now you're trying to say because it starts traffic. There ain't no traffic right there. This is how people get together, get to work. It's how we see each other. We're from New Orleans.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why would you tear it down? It's been there since 1968. Why would you tear it down?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know why they want to take our bridge down when they've got all the people need a bridge for to go to work and to go places and stop like that.



ARROYO: You wouldn't support it?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, I ain't going to support them to take that bridge out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: They are the people in their community, and they are all, by the way, African Americans. They didn't see anything racist about their only way onto the interstate and therefore connection to the larger community. It's pitiful, and it's coming to New York, California, and Arizona next.



INGRAHAM: Yes, and Pete Buttigieg is such a genius, though.



Before you go, we have a big cover reveal of your new book series coming in March. How many books do you have?



ARROYO: Well --



INGRAHAM: It's called the -- OK, we are confusing.



ARROYO: It's called "The Unexpected Light of Thomas Alva Edison." It's part of my new "Turnabout Tales" series. It's coming from HarperCollins and Zonderkidz. And the book focuses on the lives of great Americans, and in this case Edison. How a crisis and a mother's love turned little Al into the world's greatest inventor. It's a pretty great series. So that's coming after the Christmas book "The Wise Men Who Found Christmas." So I've got them coming. I've got to keep them coming. I have college to pay for.



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. All right, all right, all right. All right, Raymond, congrats.



ARROYO: Thank you.



INGRAHAM: All right, and Raymond, stay with us until the end of the show because we have a very special someone to sing happy birthday to you. But up next, you would think that the recent wave of violent crime plaguing the country would spurn defund the police Democrats ahead of the midterms, but think again. Wait until we show you how the Squad has the upper hand, or the lower hand, on crime and old Joe.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When it comes to public safety in this nation, the answer is not defund the police. It's fund the police. Fund the police.



(APPLAUSE)



BIDEN: And give them -- we expect them to do everything. We expect them to be -- to protect us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Not so fast, Joey, because the Squad just scored a huge antipolice win that "Politico" framed as a pre-election deal. So who did the Democrats send out to brief their caucus? Progressive radical Congresswomen Jayapal and Omar. The bill will include a number of reforms, they say, to ensure funds are used to support smaller police departments, to invest in de-escalation, and other important training data collection, and mental health.



Now, as for the moderate Democrat amendments, they all failed on the same day. We saw these headlines, an elderly man attacked in New York, a toddler found dead in a stolen car in Houston, and an armed robber opening fire at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven.



Joining me now, Brandon Tatum, former police officer and author of "Beaten Black and Blue." Brandon, this is almost like it's -- it would be funny if it weren't so deadly serious. The bill is going to ensure, they say, smaller police forces. They set out to brief the public on it, and that was the briefing we got.



BRANDON TATUM, FORMER POLICE OFFICER: I'll tell you what, Laura. These people are either evil or they're deranged, or they're a combination of both. There is no way in the world that you can preach for so many months saying that you want to defund the police and that police are systemically racist, and the now you're smiling in their face with a knife in their back saying that we want to support smaller agencies, we want to get them the training that they deserve, we want to work on de-escalation.



This is all generated from a myth. They believe that policing is systemically racist. They believe that police officers are racially biased towards black people. They are taking these examples of legitimate police uses of force and they're framing them as if police officers are doing things that are inappropriate all across the country every single day. With that lie, they are now coming up with policy that I believe is only going to destroy policing in America, just like they want it to.



INGRAHAM: It's shocking that they are so brazenly admitting what they're going to do here, blaming police, not the criminals, et cetera. This is going to get worse, Brandon, because Democrat Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin against Ron Johnson, he's a leftist, he said this about police and crime back in 2020. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MANDELA BARNES, (D) LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF WISCONSIN: Police don't prevent crimes from happening. We don't live in a surveillance state, nor would you want to. This isn't the minority report. It's not like cops are just showing up to stop something before it happens. They are to respond and to try to solve crimes.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Brandon, I guess it isn't surprising then that not a single Wisconsin police officer supports this candidacy that we could find.



TATUM: Laura, tell me you don't know nothing about police without telling me you know nothing about police. That guy has no idea. He has never done a ride along. He's never done anything. The purpose of policing is to be proactive. It's called proactive policing. When you conduct that traffic stop because you're out working, you catch the criminal, you catch the person before they rob a bank. You catch the person the first time they beat up their girlfriend so they don't go and kill her the next time.



So it's a thing called proactive policing. If you have enough police on the force, you're supporting them, you're backing them, the morale is high, they dominate in the industry of stopping people from committing crimes. So these people know nothing of what they're talking about but they're pushing legislation, which is a shame, and our country deserves better.



INGRAHAM: Brandon, thank you so much for your wise words tonight.



Pop quiz. What prominent politician did we get to sing happy birthday to Raymond? We're going to reveal it in moments.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



INGRAHAM: All right, Ray, we didn't go small this year, because there's a big name politician that we got to belt out "Happy Birthday."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday Danette (ph). Happy birthday to you. God love you, kiddo.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: You shouldn't have. I mean, you shouldn't have. What was that all about?



INGRAHAM: God love you, Raymond. The best is "Happy birthday to you, na- na-na."



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: But couldn't you have put a guy's body? Look at that.



(LAUGHTER)



ARROYO: I'm going to find the graphics person that did this. I'm going to hunt you down all night. That's going to be my birthday present, putting you in that dress.



INGRAHAM: The spider who saved birthdays.



ARROYO: Happy birthday.



INGRAHAM: That's it for us.



