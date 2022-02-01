'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's handling of Russia-Ukraine tensions

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," January 31, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Some alarming news broken by the Washington Free Beacon. The Biden administration is in possession of nearly 1 billion records that detail American firearms purchases. So here's the question, is this the first step toward a national gun registry? We have that breaking news in moments. It's unreal. But first, Biden botches another one. That's the focus of tonight's 'Angle'.



Now, on Saturday, the New York Times had to run one very embarrassing article. After weeks of beating the war drums on Russia, the great lady had to admit that Ukrainian officials were furious with the Biden administration. So the differences between the Ukrainian government and team Biden had simmered in the background for weeks.



But finally, the Ukrainian president criticized the White House in terms that were so blunt that even The Times had to report them saying, "They keep supporting this theme, this topic", Zelensky said, "of the repeated warnings by American officials. And they make it as acute and burning as possible. In my opinion, this is a mistake."



But just a few hours after that embarrassing dressing down from Zelensky, the gloom and doom twins issued another dire warning.



GENERAL MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: This is larger in scale and scope, and the massing of forces than anything we've seen in recent memory.



LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: That number of troops and that amount of hardware that's in the border region, it far in a way exceeds what we typically see them due for exercises. And so it's very concerning. Where this could lead us in terms of a type of conflict?



INGRAHAM: OK. The level of incompetence here really defies belief. They've been trying to scare Americans with endless stories about how Ukraine is on the verge of attack. But now, we learned that Ukraine is opposed to Biden's approach, and they just desperately want them to shut up.



OKSANA MARKAROVA, UKRANIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S.: We are open and candid, and we're discussing it with our partners here. Again, we just cannot afford to panic with the United States, especially and with other partners and allies. We may have difference of opinions on when to introduce sanctions, we may have difference of opinions on some issues.



INGRAHAM: How did the White House get into this mess? Now, at this point, you'd have to think that Kramer and Newman playing risk on the subway would manage the Ukrainian situation better.



INGRAHAM: Now, the Biden folks are headed for yet another disaster. And it's important that all of us understand why this is happening. Now, first off, they don't understand Europe. They believe that we have allies in Europe who need to be defended from Putin and Russia. But at this point, that's just nonsense.



Europe knows war with Putin would be catastrophic for their economy since they get about 40 percent of their natural gas from Russia. So if they fight Putin, it means the gas stops flowing and they're all freezing.



Moreover, Germany sees no threat from Russia. The Germans are happy to work with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. And they have no intention of providing Ukraine with any weapons. In fact, both Germany and France have opened their own negotiations with Russia and Ukraine without the United States.



Now, the truth is that Germany, France and Ukraine are all closer to the Russian position than they are to Biden's threats. Those of us on the populist side here in the United States tried to warn the Biden folks that we don't really have allies in Europe, not the way we used to at least, and they should have listened.



Second, the Biden team doesn't understand China. Some of the Biden folks, including Biden himself and John Kerry, his climate czar, are apparently still committed to the old idea that a rising China is good for the world. Of course, that's nonsense.



While Russia has a GDP of $1.65 trillion, China's GDP is nearly $17 trillion and rising. The CCP is turning the world's second largest economy into a prison driven by the whim of its president, President Xi. And it is the greatest threat to peace and freedom on Earth. So focusing on Russia and neglecting China is a cataclysmic mistake.



Now, other Biden's supporters along with some of the warmongers in the Republican Party, you know who they are, claim that if we don't fight for Ukraine we'll encourage China to take Taiwan. But nothing would make President Xi happier than for the U.S. to waste money, troops and equipment in Eastern Europe.



And third, the Biden team doesn't understand the United States. Now, I get the political calculation here. They've had a terrible time in 2021. They have another terrible year coming up, and they're likely going to lose control of both the House and the Senate. So I guess with no good news on the horizon, why not play the war card at this point. Heck, they can always count on members of both parties to join in on the saber rattling.



SEN. JIM RISCH (R-ID): The people who are saying that we shouldn't be engaged in this at all are going to be singing a very different tune when they go to fill up their car with gas, if indeed there isn't invasion and by Russia.



SEN. BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ): Putin will not stop with Ukraine if he believes that the rest will not respond. And so, at the end of the day this is about defending Ukraine, but it's also about sending a message.



INGRAHAM: Why have two parties? Now, these people live in an alternate reality where standing up for democracy means protecting Ukraine's borders. Why? While we just systematically dismantle on our own. These quotes show that our political establishment really is deeply out of touch.



Team Biden probably hopes that talking about big bad Putin would rally the people, much like 9/11 did for Bush and Cheney. But that is a grave miscalculation. The United States isn't the same country it was in 2002.



Our so-called elites have made too many mistakes. We don't trust the Pentagon, the CIA, or the National Security Council now, least not the way we once did. Too much money has been wasted. And too many good Americans have died fighting in the Middle East and Afghanistan.



And we've had too many woke lectures from the President and the military about how America is systemically racist. We won't support Joe Biden's attempts to start another foolish war. We know that any problems in Eastern Europe can and should be handled by the Europeans. We know to their own military has to be rebuilt. And we must focus on protecting our interests, not promoting efforts designed to change the narrative about a failing presidency.



What the American people want, I think, and what they deserve is a government that really works for us. We need a credible Secretary of State. We need better and fairer trade deals. And we need a military of its leaders who know more about winning battles than giving press conferences.



Now, that won't be possible for a while and the Biden team was going to stagger from one embarrassment to the next. But Biden is already losing power. And a new presidential election is less than three years away. So better times are coming. And that's the 'Angle'.



Joining me now is David Tafuri, former Obama foreign policy adviser and state department official. David, it's great to have you on tonight. Do you think it's a sign of foreign policy success when the president of a country you claim you're helping says, you're overstating the threat?



DAVID TAFURI, FMR OBAMA STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Well, there's undoubtedly a significant threat that Russia might launch an offensive in Ukraine. It has over 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. I think what President Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, is trying to say is that he needs to calm his country. And he wants to make sure that nobody overreacts, because he's still hopeful that diplomacy will win out.



You also have to remember the Ukrainian mindset. This isn't new for them. They've been dealing with the threat of Russia, since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. It's been a gradual escalation of attacks on Ukraine and interference in eastern Ukraine by Russia and Russia's military.



INGRAHAM: So David, you're saying the President of the Ukraine is playing like a fake game here in his public statements? To me that makes no sense whatsoever. So you think we know what's threatening them better than they do when they're on the ground there?



TAFURI: No, I'm not saying that at all. And I was in Ukraine twice last year. Ukrainians do feel threatened by Russia. They do feel threatened by Putin, and they of course feel threatened by the 100,000 troops that are on their border. And they've been fighting a war with Russia since 2014.



INGRAHAM: But why does that have anything to do with us? Why does that have anything to do with us when - well, when Germany clearly



TAFURI: Well, you're asking different question.



INGRAHAM: They are - It's related to the question I just asked. You first say that the Ukraine is threatened when the President of Ukraine says that Biden has overstated all this. Second point is that Germany refuses to offer any military help. Third thing is they're already negotiating without Biden now. They've been doing negotiating talks with France and Germany and Ukraine and Russia without us even present. So what does that say about faith in Biden?



TAFURI: I think all of the NATO countries, the U.S. and the UK, and Germany and France, we're all united in our objective, which is we want to make sure that Russia does not invade the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Ukraine is a sovereign country. Now, they're going about it in different ways.



But President Biden didn't tell President Macron or the leader of Germany that they shouldn't also be having discussions with Putin. In fact, it's a good thing that each leader is trying to have discussions with Putin--



INGRAHAM: Without us?



TAFURI: We will find a way out of this.



INGRAHAM: Wait a second.



TAFURI: It's not without us.



INGRAHAM: David, David, David, we're going to be sending most of the money and most of the military assistance. You would - if this actually happens the way it looks like a lot of the war hawks want it to happen, it will mostly be on the backs of the U.S. military and the U.S. taxpayer, correct?



TAFURI: Well, that's not entirely clear either. Obviously, if your point is that Europe has more at stake in many ways than the U.S., I agree with you. This is on the doorstep of Europe. And if Russia succeeds in invading Ukraine, it's probably going to take offensive measures against other countries in Eastern Europe, including possibly countries that are members of NATO. They're even closer to Western Europe.



So they have to worry about and they have a lot at stake. And it shouldn't be contributing along with us in supporting Ukraine.



INGRAHAM: But - so you think it's a good sign that they're not inviting Biden to these Normandy side talks. The Biden team is not even going to be participating in those. He's - Blinken's talking to Lavrov tomorrow on the phone.



TAFURI: That's not what's happening. That's not an accurate reflection of what's happening.



INGRAHAM: Yes, it is what's happening. They're talking tomorrow.



TAFURI: They are having talks.



INGRAHAM: Without the United States.



TAFURI: But the U.S. is having talks too. Secretary Blinken is in constant talks with his Russian counterparts as well. So these talks are happening separately, and some of the talks are happening together. There are bilateral talks, and they're multilateral talks, and there are multiple efforts to try and resolve this, which is what the countries should be doing. But if you can't resolve this--



INGRAHAM: Do you think this transcript should be released?



TAFURI: We should ensure that Europe works with us to support Ukraine.



INGRAHAM: Right. Do you think that the transcript of the call with Zelensky, since I guess there seems to be a difference of opinion about actually what happened in the call. We heard about the perfect phone call with Trump and everyone at the transcript release, including Biden. We have all the tape on that. But should we release this transcript so people really know all about Joe Biden's great diplomatic skills and discussing a situation as dangerous as this?



TAFURI: Well, now you're comparing a very different phone call that President Trump had where he was trying to--



INGRAHAM: According to whom?



TAFURI: President Zelensky - where he was trying to get President Zelensky to investigate Biden, his political opponent in the upcoming election. The call that happened between Biden and Zelensky was very different.



INGRAHAM: How do you know?



TAFURI: I don't think President Biden is hiding anything. There may be some things that are classified--



INGRAHAM: Then release the transcript.



TAFURI: --in that conversation. But my understanding of it is that it was a conversation about how they can work together. President Zelensky is calling for more help from the U.S. and hoping to get more help. And that's what most Ukrainians are aspiring for is support from the U.S. And that's what the conversation was about.



INGRAHAM: So you think, David, that Anthony Blinken inspires confidence in the European Diplomatic Corps, the way he's handled things and the way - you think it's inspired more confidence?



TAFURI: I think Secretary of State Blinken is a very good secretary of state, very knowledgeable. I think he understands the situation and he's leading a diplomatic effort with very talented people around him. That doesn't mean he's going to be successful. He's up against a Russia which has its own specific objectives. And he wants to keep Ukraine under its thumb. And he feels threatened by democracy on its border.



And this is - that's what this really is about. This is about democracy and a war for democracy. And Russia wants to make sure there aren't democracies in its neighborhood.



INGRAHAM: Right. Well, it seems like Germany should be more concerned about the situation than the United States. But we'll leave that for another day. David, it's great to see you tonight. Thank you.



And late today, we received another disturbing development. This one on the domestic front. The Washington Free Beacon reporting, "The Biden ATF disclosed to lawmakers that it manages a database of nearly 1 billion firearm purchase records, including both digital and hardcopy versions of these transactions. Congressman Michael cloud warns the ATF's database could be exploited by the Biden administration to surveil American gun owners as it pursues new restrictions on firearms."



Joining me now, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Congressman, you actually wrote a letter back in November, voicing your concern about this, but this is beyond anything you ever feared even at this point, correct?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): No, this is frightening. You got the FBI going after parents, you got the DOJ setting up a domestic terrorism unit. Now we find out the ATF is going after law-abiding gun owners.



I mean, I - think about this, Hillary Clinton destroyed 30,000 emails while she was under investigation, and now every single gun purchase by a law- abiding American is being preserved. So what? So that the federal government can set up a national database?



This is scary stuff, what they've done to our First Amendment rights, and now what they're doing to our Second Amendment liberties. All from one administration, all in a single year. So yes, there's a number of us who are very concerned about this. And this is why we wrote the letter.



And frankly, we didn't realize it was quite this number of purchases over the last 20-some years that the federal government is now compiling.



INGRAHAM: And now they say, the records are being digitized for searchability. So if you're not keeping a gun registry - I mean, look, I'm not an expert in this. I don't pretend to be. But the digitizing apparently was surprise - a surprise to members of Congress. The government - the Biden administration says, No, we're just keeping the records in West Virginia. I guess that's where they're stored.



But given the tendency to surveil Americans and tendency to think the worst of Americans expressing free speech rights, there's an understandable cause for concern.



JORDAN: Right, because you got to view it all in context. It was just a few years ago, the IRS went after conservatives. Then we find out the FBI spying on a presidential campaign, then we learn that there's all kinds of abuses in the FISA process, not just what you and I've talked about, and others have talked about. But the inspector general pointed it out with two separate reports, unbelievable abuses of the FISA process.



Then you see just three weeks ago - Joe - in one day, Laura, in one day, we had the President of United States give a speech in Georgia, where he called half the country terrorist and racist. That same day, we learned the FBI and the DOJ have set up a domestic terrorism unit. And that's also the same day we learned that the Department of Education solicited the letter from the School Boards Association. So they would have the pretext to do what they wanted to do, namely go spy on American parents, moms and dads showing up at school board meetings.



So that's the context. And now we learn, almost a billion purchases are in this database that is searchable and usable by the government that over the last two years, and you were the first to say this. I remember, in April of 2020, you said when they started this lockdown stuff with COVID, where's this going to go? And look what's happened in the last two years. So that is the context that we have to view all this. And that's what scares us so much, and why we wrote the letter and why we're going to continue to scream and shout about what's going on in this administration.



INGRAHAM: Well, Congressman, that means that you're concerned about perhaps, in the future cross referencing this 1 billion purchase. And these are lawful purchases with potential or suspected "domestic terrorists", which could include grandma in solitary confinement, I guess, today. And anyone else that they think might be a problem at a rally, even if they didn't necessarily intend bad things or commit a crime.



JORDAN: I mean, you hate to even say that, think that, that that could happen in the United States of America, the greatest country ever. But in light of what we've witnessed, in light of the crazy things we've seen with businesses being shut down, rights of Americans being attacked, the woke culture, what is happening to every - Joe Rogan, for goodness sake, just has someone on the show, and they say something, and the next thing you know, they're trying to cancel the largest podcast in history. This is scary stuff. So that's the context.



INGRAHAM: Yes. And well, you have to look at the whole picture. And I understand what you're saying. Congressman, thank you.



And Canada's Justin Trudeau has declared war on truckers opposed to the authoritarian vax mandates. The man who organized the very first convoy responds to the Prime Minister's latest smears in moments. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: As a little boy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must not have liked to play with trucks very much.



JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA: Canadians were shocked, and frankly disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags, to anyone who joined the convoy, but is rightly uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display. Join with your fellow Canadians. Be courageous and speak out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: from the bunker. Now, in the twisted minds of the globalist elites, like turning on your fellow citizens is kind of the highest calling. And the same elite snobbery of Trudeau crossed the border. It was on display this morning on MSNBC.



MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: Dozens of trucks and other vehicles could be seen blocking the downtown area of Ottawa as protesters rallied against vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.



JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: That's because they are so put upon for being asked to do what they've been asked to do, required to do their entire lives.



BRZEZINSKI: Coming up.



SCARBOROUGH: It's a cult.



BRZEZINSKI: Yes, it is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Dozens of trucks. Joining me now is Rick Wall, who organized the very first protest against the trucker mandate in Manitoba earlier this month. Rick, did you have dozens of trucks out there or your fellow trucker who has dozens of trucks?



RICK WALL, ORGANIZED TRUCKER PROTEST: First of all, Laura, good evening, and thanks for having me back. I truly appreciate the opportunity. And yes, the mainstream media is - it's - they seem to always be turning their cameras in a direction where there's maybe just a few trucks.



But then you consistently see it on social media where somebody else is actually covering the truth. And then usually behind the mainstream media's camera is where the thousands of people that are actually supporting this movement are.



INGRAHAM: Well, I noticed in Nova Scotia for some reason, I was reading the Nova Scotia news over the weekend. They actually prohibited people from going out and standing and sharing the truckers on. I don't even know how they got away with that. But they just cited the general state of emergency. They didn't even mention COVID. They just said that, the power they have by the general state of emergency declared in March of 2020. Does that surprise you?



WALL: You know what, at this point, there is nothing that surprises me. I mean, they seem to just be continuing to push their narrative. But you know what, the Canadian that - the Canadian citizens, they're awake. The unity is so tight in this country unlike we've ever seen in history. And in trucking - the trucking industry has done, I think, it has done a fabulous job of just bringing the people together.



And this whole movement isn't just about the truckers. Basically, it's the trucking industry that's been able to unite the people of this country. And you have to be part of these rallies to see the emotional effects of this whole thing. I've been a part of a number of these rallies.



I was part of the big Canada wide trucking convoy just in Manitoba. And you see the people sitting on the sidelines, and it's a really emotional experience. You try to focus on the road as a driver, but if you just turn your head to the side you see these protesters. They're waving and every type of piece of patriotic piece of material they can get their hands on, cheering, jumping, dancing. It's just absolutely incredible.



INGRAHAM: Now, I wish I could have been there. It was a beautiful thing. And, Rick, Trudeau and the left are, of course, are slamming you and your fellow truckers as white supremacists. But someone forgot to tell this particular trucker.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My name is Sukhwinder Brar and I came from (inaudible) We are here. Because of (inaudible) the government telling us. Why they're telling me what to do. I need my freedom. So we're here for freedom. And I'm also a trucker. I'm trucking for 17 years. And I need to know. I know what I need to do. So that's what we are. We stand free and we're not like part of (inaudible). And I love Canada. I live here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK. Rick, he's a Sikh Canadian. And he's part of the group being smeared as white supremacists. Is this working anymore? I mean, is this really working in anywhere except the elite circles of the (ph) Upper Crust set in Canada at this point?



WALL: Absolutely not. I mean, our federal government and our prime minister is completely out of touch at this point. I mean, he does not have the best interests in mind, not in the general public. There might be a small minority that may still support what he's doing. But the general mass of Canadians, they're just completely done with this narrative and we're just tired of it. We just want our lives back.



And most importantly, we just want - we just want to be able to have the right to provide for our families. And that's been ripped away from us, and we're not going to stand for it anymore. We're out there peacefully protesting, calling for all mandates to be ended in this country. And we're not stepping down until we see change in our - within our government.



INGRAHAM: Rick, we're with you a 110 percent. And so, please keep it up.



WALL: Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you for having me.



INGRAHAM: All right. And Canada's COVID tyrannies spread south of the border to DC, where a prominent local bar and restaurant, The Big Board bar just had its liquor license suspended for having, well, the audacity to defy the city's COVID mandates.



Earlier this month, The Big Board was hit with hefty fines and as well as written and verbal warnings for unmasked employees and not checking patrons' vax status. Joining me now is Eric Flannery, co-owner of The Big Board bar.



Eric, I know what the left is saying. They're watching this and saying, why don't you just comply and you won't lose your liquor license, Eric?



ERIC FLANNERY, SMALL BUSINESS OWNER: Because, Laura, it doesn't really make any sense. And what I mean this with the mask mandate, if you are sitting right where I am, you don't have to wear a mask. You could be eating and drinking. But if you are sitting right over here, just on the other side of this bar, you are the bartender serving them, you have to wear your mask at all times. These bartenders and servers, they're not second-class citizens. They should be able to choose from themselves whether they want to wear the mask or not.



INGRAHAM: Eric, this is always painted as a political issue, but I have made more friends on the other side of the political aisle because of my advocacy against these mandates -- masks, vaccine, all of that stuff. But I've made a lot of friends on the other side, a lot of people in the middle. I think that's a good thing, but they don't want to betray us that way, the media does not.



FLANNERY: So Laura, I'm apolitical. Democrats come in here, Republicans come in here, libertarians come in here. They actually sit down and talk with each other because this has been a place where everybody has always been welcome. So they come in, they have good times, they are friends. I meet them, and they're like, wow, I can't believe I liked this person when they actually just sit down with each other and talk.



INGRAHAM: And do the masks, in your mind, hamper that communication? Because I always feel terrible for the servers, who are running around, they're hot, and they have to be mast, as you said, as patrons sitting two feet below them are just having a merry old time without their masks. It's ridiculous.



FLANNERY: I agree, it's ridiculous. And the thing is, customers will come in all the time, and some will be there, and they repeat their orders to us. And we are like, oh, it is just my mask. I can't hear it. It is really hard to hear people when you can't see their lips move.



INGRAHAM: Did you ever think this was going to happen in the United States of America to you, for just wanting to make a living?



FLANNERY: I did not. And that comes for me as a Navy veteran, a guy who served for 10 years. I know what this is. I never thought that in the capital city of the United States of America it would be somewhat controversial to open up a bar where everybody was welcome.



INGRAHAM: Eric, we're with you. Thank you. And we'll be praying for you.



The media has found a new number one enemy. You might have heard about him, Joe Rogan. Plus, Biden embarrasses himself in front of our nation's governors now. Raymond Arroyo has it all. "Seen and Unseen" is next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we unpack the big cultural stories of the day. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, the efforts to cancel Joe Rogan from Spotify continue. It started with some kind of extremely talented musicians, in their day, threatening to withdraw music from the platform. And now what?



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, well, this whole drama is about a couple of episodes of Rogan's show featuring medical guests, Laura, who have appeared on this program, credentialed doctors discussing findings that contradict widely reported COVID ingo. Well, you would have thought Rogan regularly features war criminals on his podcast from the media reaction.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A lot of people do listen to it, and they are false, incorrect information, and that's why it seems so dangerous.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a life or death issue. That's why it's in a special category.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Crucially, they still wouldn't trust more mainstream media sources. And I think that's what's really, really frightening people.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm disappointed that more musicians and singers, et cetera, did not pull out. Let's see some young people. Let's see Taylor and those guys take a stand.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: So Behar is actually urging artists, Laura, to help her censor unpopular views. If the CDC had been so right on masks or vaccine efficacy, you might be able to argue that they have a case. But when the experts were so very wrong, we need more information. And that's what Rogan and this show have been doing for years. I don't know what the danger is there.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Ray, I was thinking about this Spotify removing artists thing. And I think we have a duty to kind of move it along in a way. So rather than just Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, they need to scare up some other septuagenarian and octogenarian people. But we need some younger artists to get involved in this whole thing.



ARROYO: Oh, really.



INGRAHAM: Yes, So Spotify is -- there are just a few of them that we could work on. You know who they are.



ARROYO: I'll let you, that will be your special project, Laura.



INGRAHAM: Well, Lizzo, they're not on my -- so it's Sam Smith, and Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo. Maybe they should join the Spotify boycott movement.



ARROYO: Spotify doesn't even make their money off of the music. They pay artists all those big royalties. They make their money off of podcasts. So now they are putting warning labels, Laura, on any COVID-19 podcast. Rogan reacted this way.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: I'm not sure I like he being so accepting of these warning labels. You didn't do anything wrong, Joe. He had other voices talking about things they know a lot about. Are we saying that Neil Young knows more about MRNA vaccines than Dr. Malone? Is that what they're suggesting?



INGRAHAM: He is standing by Malone. That's smart. But I was expecting him to be this -- no one is changing the show, it's all free speech, we do a lot of great vetting of our gas. We are not perfect, but nobody really else is, certainly not Anthony Fauci. But I was surprised to see Joe Rogan getting up there, like, well, I'm sorry if I -- blah, blah, blah. Spotify. That kind of took me back a little bit.



But, Ray, apparently fellow podcasters, I'm one, but I'm not one of this group, Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their concerns with Spotify about the COVID misinformation on the platform. Oh, God.



ARROYO: Look, this couple can go Sussex as part as I'm concerned. They have been paid $25 million, Laura, by Spotify. They've turned in one podcast so far, one. And given the stories they've spent about the Royal Family, I would be very careful about calling out others for misinformation.



And Laura, so as long as everybody is airing their concerns, I have a few about the president's address to the nation's governors today. Listen to this very cogent message.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You know, the -- I had a chance to hear from several leaders, my administration, this morning, including former governors. And governor of why -- you have worked, you've talked about the 10,000 state workers that you are able to keep on the job. I'm not sure where you are sitting, but anyway. There you are, Gov. Sorry. And I know you spoke today with the CDC -- not the CDC, but you had the head of the COVID team in here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: My lord. That should've come with it "uh" warning. Uh, uh, uh -- that's so sad. Imagine being a governor listening to that.



INGRAHAM: Who needs Sominex and melatonin when you have Joe.



My favorite moment, though, was this one, a new segment we are calling "Saved by the Yell."



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



Let's go, you guys. Come on, let's go.



(MUSIC)



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Why don't I stop and take any questions you all may have. And they tell me I am supposed to call on Governor Cox first.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you. Thank you, guys. Come on, thank you, guys, let's go. Thank you, guys. Thank you. Time to go. Thank you. Thank you, guys.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Thank you. He did enough damage in his remarks. Thank you.



ARROYO: Goodbye, thanks.



Laura, imagine if the moment you asked a question, the staff would come on and go, thank you, Laura, thank you. Let's go. Let's go. Let's go to a break. No one would tolerate this, but they sit for this, and the media just says, oh, that's fine.



INGRAHAM: Poor Biden is like, I think I'm supposed to go to Governor Cox.



ARROYO: That energy is so low, my Lord.



INGRAHAM: No, no. Thank you. They need a hook, OK. Just take an old- fashioned hook, Raymond. Thank you, good to see you.



ARROYO: And a hot cocoa for him.



INGRAHAM: Yes, a little cocoa. I will have some, too.



We're going to explain how NASCAR has declared war on its own fans, and why the Super Bowl halftime show is a little tone-deaf. Horace Cooper, Clay Travis are here, both, in moments.



INGRAHAM: First, NASCAR endorsed Bubba Wallace's fake noose sighting, and then earlier this month they nixed a sponsorship deal between one of its drivers and a cryptocurrency that was inspired by racing fans favorite chant of 2021.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, my God. This is a dream come true. Talladega --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Brandon, you also told me, as you can hear the chants from the crowd, "Let's go Brandon."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: This begs the question, is NASCAR turning on its own fan base? Joining me now is Clay Travis, founder of Outkick and co-host of "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show." Also with me is Horace Cooper, Project 21 Co- Chair. Clay, NASCAR is an incredibly awesome sport, and great people associated with it, but what is going on with the woke-ification of NASCAR?



CLAY TRAVIS, OUTKICK FOUNDER: They're making a bad decision, I think, Laura. And look, this is a delicate dance that many businesses at some point in time try to finagle. They're trying to figure out how do we keep the longtime, diehard NASCAR fans, but also get younger? And instead of trying to appeal to them based on a sports-related angle, they are going with a woke angle. And they'd open headlong into the culture wars.



I think it's a really bad decision, because neck ophthalmic NASCAR has been on a downward hill for some time now, Laura. And the way to get everybody back, I think, is by having great, entertaining races and incredible stars to build around. They haven't been able to do that. Instead, they have tried to go the woke route.



And look, to the NFL's credit, Laura, they have pretty much abandoned woke sports. Thankfully, colleges never really got into it thankfully. The NBA is pretending that the bubble, and remember all the names on the back of the jerseys, that that never happened. They are hoping that is going to end up in a memory hole. And here is NASCAR sitting around banning things left and right, alienating their audience, and still trying to figure out how to play people. It's not working.



INGRAHAM: NASCAR should just act like the SEC acts. That's who we are, and we are part of it. We welcome all people. But Horace, NASCAR's president, who came from the NFL, I believe, tried to claim that they were apolitical, saying "I think, unfortunately, it speaks to the state of where we are as a country. We do not want to associate ourselves with politics left or right." But embracing that noose hoax, and then the "let's go Brandon" ex- nay on the deal, I don't know, it doesn't smack of moving to the middle, or even to its fan base.



HORACE COOPER, PROJECT 21 CO-CHAIRMAN: As we say down in Texas, you've got to dance with the ones who brought you. And in this case, NASCAR fans have stood with this fantastic sport. If you happen to go to any one of these events, what you're going to see is a really, really raucous crowd, an exciting crowd of people that predominate from the southeast part of the United States of America. Those individuals happen to bring a different set of values that aren't easily crammed in to what we look today as the woke agenda.



Clay, I'm not going to take a little bit of difference with you on the NFL. You know my Dallas Cowboys, they are no longer in the Super Bowl hunt.



(LAUGHTER)



TRAVIS: If you're a Cowboy fan, I'm not even going to listen to you, because it's been 25 years since you guys have mattered.



COOPER: But my point in this, I got to see those terrible NFL lies in commercials, claiming that blacks are somehow systemically denied loan applications, and the like. It is a real turnoff. And for a lot of my friends, it is enough to say, if my boys aren't in it, why are we going to watch it? And I think NASCAR is taking itself in the same direction.



INGRAHAM: They can turn it around. Bristol, Charlotte, I love these tracks. They're all fun.



Speaking of the NFL, Clay, they announced they had a lot of interesting headliners for their halftime show. Eminem is one of them. I just want to give you a quick taste of what kind of music we might hear. This is from his song "Murder Murder." Watch.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Kill, kill.



EMINEM: Left the keys in the van, with a gat in each hand, went up in Eastland and shot a policeman.



Grabbed her by the throat, it's murder she wrote. You barely heard a word as she choked. It wasn't nothing for her to be smoked. But I slammed her on her back till her vertebrae broke.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Clay, given the recent uptick of violence against police officers, is this the right way to go?



TRAVIS: Look, I have been an Eminem fan, Laura, for some 20 some odd years.



INGRAHAM: You're cool.



TRAVIS: I would like to believe if you look at lyrics -- I'm not cool at all. I have got three kids. I haven't been cool for a long time. If you look at his lyrics, they often are filled with hyperbole, not literal truth. But the larger context here is, Laura, I actually wished we gave artist more leeway everywhere, right. I wish everyone had the freedom the rappers have to say with a really think in this country, Joe Rogan, everybody else, instead of less.



INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, great segment. And I won't tell you that I am kind of a fan, too. Gentlemen, thanks.



Up next, Last Bite.



INGRAHAM: We have a FOX News alert. Pfizer is expected as soon as tomorrow to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization for the COVID vaccine for babies and toddlers, six months to four years old. What's the emergency? Six months, four years old. Parents, prepare yourselves for the coming pressure campaign by the COVID fanatics.



That's it for us tonight. Up next, Gutfeld.



