Illustrators create cartoon version of Mueller report to encourage people to read it

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," July 10, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening, and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Like many of you, we've been watching with amazement and some real alarm, as leaders of the Democratic Party day after day attack the country they say they want to govern. It is remarkable. And it's a very new development by the way.

Just a few years ago, even the most liberal Democrats in Congress felt obligated to say patriotic things about America. They may not have felt it, but they said it and that matters.

Now, it's routine to hear Democratic presidential candidates question the basic legitimacy of the United States, even supposed moderates like Joe Biden join in. And that should worry you. No country can survive being ruled by people who hate it. And we deserve better.

For all of our country's flaws, this is still the best place in the world. Most immigrants know that, and that's why they come here. It's also why we've always been glad to have them here. But now there are signs that some people who move here from abroad don't like this country at all.

As we told you last night, one of those people now serves in our Congress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: In fact, the United States is the kindest, most open-minded place on the planet. The U.S. has done more for other people and received less in return than any nation in history by far.

Americans like to help, it makes us feel good. Some of our deepest satisfaction as a country comes from watching penniless, immigrants arrive on our shores, buy into our values and thrive. We call it the American dream and nothing makes us prouder.

It was in that spirit that in 1992, the United States welcomed 10-year-old, Ilhan Omar and her family. Omar was born in Somalia, one of the world's poorest countries, who was then ruled by a Marxist military dictatorship.

When Omar was six, she and her parents and their six siblings fled a worsening Civil War and wound up in a refugee camp in Kenya. They spent four years there until America offered the family asylum here and let them settle in Minneapolis.

Omar's father drove a taxi at first, then got a job at the Post Office working for the government. Omar, meanwhile, grew up free in the world's richest country with all the bounty that that implies.

She became a citizen, then went to work for the State University. A few years later, she became a Member of Congress elected by voters who were proud to see an immigrant succeed.

Omar is now at the age of only 36, one of the most powerful women in America. It's an amazing story really. Only in this country could it have happened.

Ilhan Omar has an awful lot to be grateful for, but she isn't grateful. Not at all. After everything America has done for Omar and for her family, she hates this country more than ever.

In a recent piece in "The Washington Post," the reporter put it this way, quote, "In Omar's version, America isn't the big hearted country that saved her from a brutal war and a bleak refugee camp. It wasn't a meritocracy that helped her attend college or vaulted her into Congress. Instead, it was the country that had failed to live up to its founding ideals, a place that had disappointed her and so many immigrants, refugees and minorities like her," end quote.

If anything, that's an understatement. Omar isn't disappointed in America, she is enraged by it. Virtually every public statement she makes accuses Americans of bigotry and racism. "This is an immoral country," she says. She has undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Think about that for a minute. Our country rescued Ilhan Omar from the single worst place on Earth. We didn't do it to get rich. In fact, it cost us money. We did it because we are kind people. How did Omar respond to the remarkable gift we gave her? She scolded us and called us names. She showered us with contempt. It's infuriating.

But more than that, it's also ominous. The United States admits more immigrants in any country on Earth, more than a million every year. The Democratic Party demands that we increase that number and admit far more.

Okay. Americans like immigrants, but immigrants have got to like us back. That's the key. It's essential, otherwise the country falls apart.

We made that point last night. We'll continue to make that point because it's true and it's important to say it out loud, even if no one else is willing to. Needless to say, the left went berserk. They hate it when you say the truth things.

Ilhan Omar and her allies in Congress immediately demanded that this show be pulled off the air. They didn't rebut what we said, any of our points or even acknowledge them. They just tried to silence us. That's how they operate. And of course they called us racist.

On one level that's amusing given how absurd the charge is. This show more than any other show on television has taken an aggressive position in favor of colorblind equality and against racism, particularly the casual racism of the modern world left.

We despise the current habit of judging people on the basis of their skin color. It's wrong. We say that virtually every night. Racist? No. We're against racism, adamantly.

Omar consistently puts her own race at the center of the conversation, but to us, it's irrelevant. Ayaan Hirsi Ali, for example, would by the standards of identity politics by Omar's standards seem to have everything in common with Ilhan Omar.

Like Omar she was born in Somalia, moved to Kenya and eventually came to this country. Unlike Omar, Ali loves and cares about the United States. She believes our country is superior to the country she came from and she says that.

For saying that, the left despises her. Omar's friend Linda Sarsour once tweeted that Ali deserves to be mutilated for her beliefs. So two Somali immigrants, one among the most impressive people in America, the other among the least, it's not about race.

But of course Omar and her friends already know that. Nothing they say on the subject race is sincere. It's all a hustle designed to get them what they want.

Omar has made a career of denouncing anyone and anything in her way as racist. That would include virtually all of her political and personal opponents. It includes even inanimate objects like the proposed border wall, that's racist. So is the United States Congress, so as the entire state of North Dakota, she once tweeted.

Omar maybe from another country, but she learned young that crying racism pays. The bigger question is who taught her that? She didn't arrive from a Kenyan refugee camp denouncing people as bigots for political gain, she wasn't always a professional victim. That's learned behavior. Unfortunately, she learned it here.

So in some ways, the real villain in the Ilhan Omar story isn't Omar herself. It's a group of our fellow Americans. It's our cultural gatekeepers who stoke the resentment of new arrivals and turn them into grievance mongers like Ilhan Omar.

The left did that to her, and to us, blame them first.

Zudhi Jasser is a physician. He is also the President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy and author of the book, "A Battle for the Soul of Islam." We're proud to have him join us tonight.

Doctor, thanks very much for coming on. So just to boil it right down, does a country -- any country -- have a right and an interest in bringing in immigrants who love that country?

ZUDHI JASSER, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN ISLAMIC FORUM FOR DEMOCRACY: Absolutely, Tucker. I mean, my family escaped Ba'athism, escaped tyranny in Syria and America is a contract. It's an idea. People come here who believe in liberty, who believe in liberal democracy.

We not only have a right, we have a security interest in making sure that people who come here not only want to escape where they're coming from, but also reject autocracy, reject -- you know, reject any type of oppressive ideology, theocracy, and when they embrace American ideas, we should have a right to vet them.

So we shouldn't be accepting not only Islamists, but communists, and autocrats and party apparatchiks from any regime around the planet, we have an obligation to do that and that's the vetting my family went through. And it's the vetting we should hold not only Members of Congress, but every American, too, that wants to come to this country.

CARLSON: So we should be worried when the modern left inculcates in immigrants, an anti-American worldview, shouldn't we? I mean, that's clear what happened to Ilhan Omar, she didn't show up hating America. I am sure she was was grateful to get here, most people are, especially from Somalia.

But she has wound up as a hater of America, someone taught her that. Should we be worried that that's happening?

JASSER: Absolutely. And I have to tell you, this really hits home for me because I served in the U.S. Navy. My parents told me this military, this country is a force for good. She tweeted and said two years ago that our forces in Somalia back in 1993, which I served on a ship that was part of Operation Restore Hope. She said we were terrorists, we were killing thousands of Somali citizens.

That's the world view she has which she has then come up with herself. That's the Islamist lobby. The left, the red-green lobby that she is a part of globally. And the left gets in bed with the Islamist because they want to tear down what America stands for globally and the power that we have to advance liberty and democracy.

And I, as an American-Muslim, I take offense to the fact that they're gaslighting you into saying that you're a racist. This is gaslighting. There's no reality behind it. The bottom line is, Tucker, they don't want to have a conversation with us, Muslims, that we reject theocrats, that we have a diversity of opinion, that we're all just one bunch of ladies in hijab or whatever superficial description they want to have of us and not deal with the ideas in our hearts.

CARLSON: I'm sure you'll be denounced as a racist by the end of this segment, which is right now. Zudhi Jasser, thank you so much for coming on tonight with that perspective.

JASSER: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Appreciate it. Well, Congresswoman Omar is quick to describe all criticism of her as racism. She's done that quite a bit. But in fact, there are serious reasons to wonder about her judgment and her competence.

The evidence suggests that she is an extremist on virtually every topic and has been for quite some time.

For instance, there was the time that she was angry that people seem to treat Al-Qaeda with more hostility than they treat the United States. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: When I was in college, I took a terrorism class. Every time the Professor said Al-Qaeda, he sort of like -- his shoulders went up and you know, "Al-Qaeda" you know, "Hezbollah." I mean, we don't say "America" with an intensity. You don't say "England" with intensity.

You know, you don't -- you don't say "The Army" with an intensity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Al-Qaeda, no big deal. Notice her nonchalance. It shouldn't be surprising though. After all, her summary of 9/11 was, quote, "some people did something."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OMAR: CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: "Some people did something," so she was called out for that, as you remember. It happened not that long ago. And she said, "Well, that phrase was taken out of context," and anyone who criticized her, of course, is a racist. But as it turns out, this is a pattern, this easygoing attitude toward terrorism against the United States.

In 2016, for example, Omar begged a Federal judge to be lenient toward nine men accused of trying to join ISIS. The group that burns people to death.

Omar said the real villain in the story is, you guessed it, America, because America caused what she called systemic alienation in the terrorists and drove them towards violence. It's our fault. Everything is.

Omar has also called, of course, to abolish I.C.E. and create de facto open borders in this country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OMAR: We need to abolish I.C.E. and all inhumane deportation and detention programs. We need to fight back against the criminalization of immigrants and those crossing the border.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Keep in mind as you watch these clips, this is not just a Member of Congress, this is a hero. This is a living folk hero on the left. This is someone who is lionized every day by for example, CNN. Remarkable.

In 2017, Omar attacked U.S. troops, accused them of quote "murdering" thousands of Somalis during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. In fact they were attacked while trying to protect her homeland from warlords, you will remember.

And then there was the time Omar launched an attack on what she said was a hostile religious force, a force threatening to impose a theocracy on the American people. What religion would that be? Christianity, of course.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OMAR: Religious fundamentalists are currently trying to manipulate state laws in order to impose their beliefs on an entire society, all with complete disregard for voices and the rights of American women.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So this is someone clearly with a long history of irresponsible and unsupportable statements, in some cases, lunatic statements. But it's not just what she says, it's what she does.

Omar's past is also full of legal and ethical lapses, real ones, nobody knows that better than Steve Drazkowski. He's a Republican State Representative from Minnesota who has been following her career since the very beginning and he joins us tonight.

Steve, thanks very much for coming on tonight.

STEVE DRAZKOWSKI, R-MINN., STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Good to be with you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So how would you summarize Congresswoman Omar's ethical standards?

DRAZKOWSKI: Well, Tucker, it's really no surprise for the people -- for the people in Minnesota, it's really not a surprise. We have seen Representative Omar in action before. She is unapologetic. She is unethical. She is ungrateful. She is corrupt and she is mean.

And so we have seen that here. She has -- what she does, each and every turn is simply call people racist. She calls Republicans racist. She calls Democrats racist. She even called the far-left "Minneapolis Star Tribune" editorial board racist.

The editorial board of "The Star Tribune" where her huge fawning photo is adorned on their wall. She called them racist for asking her questions about these issues.

CARLSON: Well, of course she did because it works. And as long as we keep rewarding that kind of behavior, she'll persist in doing it. She doesn't believe a word she says. But this country keeps rewarding people like her who bully their opponents into submission with false claims of racism. It's like -- it's a cottage industry. So she has often been criticized. Unpack this for us quickly, if you can. I know it's complex, but accused of gaming the immigration system. What is the truth about what she did, do you think?

DRAZKOWSKI: Well, she had -- she has been involved in a sham marriage, and she is working to cover that up. As a matter of fact, I noticed that she was violating laws, violating ethics and cheating people here in Minnesota.

I filed two complaints with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board. She was able to cover it up long enough in order to skate into Congress and had she not been able to cover it up, she wouldn't be in Congress today.

As a matter of fact, if Congress does her job, she won't be in Congress much longer. But I filed that complaint, and as a result of that complaint, we learned that she was -- she has probable cause for two years of filing tax taxes with someone who is not her husband. She has probable cause for tax fraud, and possibly tax evasion.

We learned very true at that point that she was involved with two different men. One was her husband, which I believe is her brother, and the person who she filed the taxes with was the same gentleman who she has lived with since 2002 and is the father of her children.

CARLSON: So you are saying -- and again, we're not confirming this -- we can't confirm it, but you are saying that you believe that she married someone who was her biological brother as part of an immigration scam. That's what you're saying?

DRAZKOWSKI: Yes, he moved here in 2009. He was here for the three years when they were in college, lived with her and the father of her children and her children while they went to college.

As soon as college was done, Tucker, he went back to Great Britain and that was the scam right there.

CARLSON: She should be asked about this.

DRAZKOWSKI: The question is, what was violated -- what extra benefits did she get that she wasn't entitled to. She should be asked. The media hasn't been asking the tough questions. Thank you for doing it, Tucker.

CARLSON: Yes. Yes, maybe they can wake up and do their job. Representative, thank you very much for that.

DRAZKOWSKI: Thank you.

CARLSON: We are just here to find out what the truth is. Well, before she was elected to Congress, Ilhan Omar made sharp and frequent attacks on Israel, and even after joining, coming to Washington, she has called Israel quote, "an apartheid state."

Despite this, Omar claims she had no idea these remarks could upset anyone in this country. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POPPY HARLOW, CNN ANCHOR: You wrote, "Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel." You've commented a lot since then, trying to explain what you meant by that. And I wonder just what your message is this morning as the first on our game changer series to Jewish-Americans who find that deeply offensive.

OMAR: Oh, that's really a regrettable way of expressing that. I don't know how my comments would be offensive to Jewish-Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Brooke Goldstein is a lawyer who has followed the Ilhan Omar saga from the very beginning, and she joins us tonight. Brooke, thanks a lot for coming on.

BROOKE GOLDSTEIN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THE LAWFARE PROJECT: Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: So, her remarks about Israel reveal something perhaps about what she believes about the world. What do you think those remarks tell us?

GOLDSTEIN: Well, first of all, this is a woman who, by the way, called you a white supremacist, and the irony there is that if she wasn't a Member of Congress, she would be a member of the KKK.

Yes, she has commented on Israel, but she has built a career on attacking American-Jews. She has said that American-Jews control Congress. She has insinuated, for example, that Jews have dual loyalty, she has tweeted support for Hamas. These things have nothing to do with Israel. They are direct attacks on American-Jews, a minority community in the United States.

And what she does is she hides behind the fact that number one, she is a Muslim and a woman as though that insulates her from criticism, and anybody who criticize what she says is automatically Islamophobic or racist.

And she also hides behind, "Well, you know, I'm just criticizing Israel." But think about if you had a problem, for example, with the Chinese government, would you turn around to local Chinese-Americans and discriminate against them? That's exactly what she is doing. She is using politics as an affirmative defense to bigoted discrimination against American-Jews.

CARLSON: I wonder if her fellow Democrats in the caucus in the House recognize this. They serve with her. Do you think they know this? Are they bothered by it?

GOLDSTEIN: Yes, I mean, well, they definitely should be. I mean, this is a party that was unable to unequivocally quickly condemn anti-Semitism because they were pandering to her so much.

But we have, I think, a crisis of consciousness right now, not only in the Democratic Party, but in the left. Most people in the left, embrace the so-called BDS Movement, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, which advocates for commercial discrimination, illegal commercial discrimination against Israeli Jews.

My organization, for example, right now is suing the National Lawyers Guild, one of the oldest lawyers guilds in America, because they have a resolution and they've implemented that resolution and refuse to do business with Israeli Jews.

The rise of anti-Semitism, not just in the Democratic Party, but in the left, I think, is that the level of a national emergency. I mean, we have over half of all hate crimes in this country target Jews, target Jewish- Americans, but you wouldn't know that from you know, reading the media.

And so when you have, you know, Jewish children, for example, going to school with armed guards in this country, in 2019, we have a major problem with the rise of anti-Semitism here and Ilhan Omar is just a small part of it and a symptom of it.

CARLSON: She certainly is a visible symptom of it. I would say. Brooke, thank you very much.

GOLDSTEIN: Thank you.

CARLSON: Appreciate that. Well, we noted at the beginning of this show that Ilhan Omar is trying to take this show off the air, shut us up, silence us. I want to reassure you that it's not going to happen. Why? Because we work at Fox News, and they've got our back. We're thankful for that.

Of course, Joe Biden has long been too old, too male, too pale to get the Democratic nomination, but apparently, he is now also too rich. We will tell you how rich after the break. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, for an awfully long time, Joe Biden was famous as a blue collar guy. He was the poorest member of the United States Senate. He rode Amtrak to work every day from Delaware. Now, like so many other American politicians, Biden has cashed in. Now that he has gotten to the private sector.

Recent financial disclosures show that Biden and his wife made $15 million in the last couple of years, mostly from book deals and speeches. Some Democrats are not happy for his success. Before Biden was too old to be President or had the wrong skin color. Now, he is just too rich to be President. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEOFF BENNETT, MSNBC HOST: Nobody is begrudging Joe Biden for his success, but how does he juggle that while still positioning himself as the guy who can relate to middle class working voters?

JEREMY PETERS, POLITICAL REPORTER, "NEW YORK TIMES": I think Geoff, it's just one of many issues that he is going to have to continue to answer for. He is somebody with name recognition, a legacy, a lot of money, but when it comes down to it, his abilities as a candidate really don't match all the hype.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, so they're telling you rich people shouldn't be President. That's a position. Maybe they're right, maybe they're wrong. But it's funny, it's a new opinion. No one seemed to believe that during the 2016 Democratic race. At that time, everyone in the press was all in behind Hillary Clinton, even though she and her husband Bill made more than $150 million from 2001 to 2015 for doing basically no work.

And then how about the Obama's? They're still pretty popular. What do you think they're doing these days? Saving the world making it better? No, they are cashing in. A lot of people want Michelle to run for President or that she received $65 million for a book advance in 2017, $65 million for a book.

And last year, they signed a deal with Netflix to produce a special series. We don't know exactly how much they're getting paid. Probably, they're not working for free. No one seems to care about that at all. So you know what's going on.

The problem isn't that Joe Biden is too rich, though he is kind of greedy, it looks like, but that's not the problem. They can't find fault with his policies either. He's become just as extreme as the rest of the Democratic Party.

For 2019 Democrats, the problem with Joe Biden is what he looks like, let's be honest. Okay.

Well, speaking of rich people running for President, billionaire Tom Steyer has become the latest Democrat to enter the race. He previously spent his vast fortune trying to impeach the President and fight global warming. At least one of those things didn't work.

Now he says, he is ready to spend $100 million to run the country. Does he have a shot? To find out, we're joined by the coolest head in the Fox News stable, someone with deep analytical skills and our friend, Dana Perino.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Did you need me 20 minutes ago?

CARLSON: We always need you. Dana Perino, host of "The Daily Briefing" with Dana. So Tom Steyer and I'm trying to not be mean. I must say I respect anyone who wants to get into the race and open yourself up to criticism and all of that. So I'm not attacking Steyer. I'll wait for that.

PERINO: Okay.

CARLSON: Does he have a shot?

PERINO: Well, I wouldn't sleep on him. Right? At this point, I think what happened is he spent the last two weeks thinking about the first Democratic debate, and out of those 20 people, he didn't see anybody there that he thought could beat President Trump.

And he either has a strong ego or maybe he has a sense, he might think that Biden doesn't actually really have what it takes to be President.

He was maybe unhappy that they didn't try to push impeachment enough, you know, and he is kind of a one trick pony. Like he's an impeachment guy. And then now, he is a climate guy, though there are some complications, given how he actually made his money with coal, for example.

CARLSON: I noticed.

PERINO: But I do think that he is going to spend a lot of money on political consultants. He'll be out there. I think what it will do is sort of scramble the race a little bit, and he is not going to make it on the debate stage, but he has money, but he doesn't really have another thing that's really important.

If money was all it takes to be President, then you know, Jeb Bush would have been the nominee in 2016 for the Republicans and Hillary Clinton would be President today. It's not money that makes a big difference. You have to have "it." And I don't think Tom Steyer has "it."

I know that people who know him like him very much. They say he is a really nice person. But I don't see the charisma and also he doesn't have any name ID.

When President Trump entered the race late in 2015, he had almost universal name ID. This guy is going to have to start from scratch. He will have to spend a lot of money and maybe he is willing to do that. But I think it could be a fool's errand.

CARLSON: So you spend years and millions of dollars and run commercials of yourself demanding that your party impeach the President -- of course, they could if they wanted -- they have control of the House, and you fail. You can't even get that done.

You can't even get -- you can't even get a party that hates Trump to impeach Trump. So I mean, on what grounds are you running for President?

PERINO: Well, it remains to be seen. He does think that impeachment and climate change are the two big things. But here's the other thing, the Green New Deal has pretty much been adopted by all of the 2020 Democratic candidates.

Tom Steyer, before it was impeachment, he was all in on climate change and the Green New Deal would seem to me to be like perfect, like right up his alley, but they've already adopted that. So what new are you bringing to the race?

And I do think that the Democrats somewhat tried to give Hillary Clinton a hard time. Remember the whole debate about the transcripts of her speeches to Wall Street? Bernie Sanders and his team were the ones who were really kind of pushing on that. I think they're about to do the same thing to Joe Biden.

But you know, Joe Biden has spent 45 years in public service. I don't begrudge him going out there and trying to make money in the market.

CARLSON: I just -- I just wondered, does the Democratic Party really needed another socially progressive finance guy?

PERINO: Definitely.

CARLSON: Isn't that basically -- right, just what America needs.

PERINO: The answer.

CARLSON: More of them.

PERINO: The answer is.

CARLSON: They don't have enough power.

PERINO: You always need more. You always need more.

CARLSON: Socially progressive finance guys.

PERINO: I have this fantasy that we are going to have like this contested convention and we would all get to go cover it and it would be so amazing, but I think this field is going to narrow pretty quickly.

Eric Swalwell has dropped out. Josh Kraushaar of "National Journal" wrote today about four people he thinks are actually hurting themselves for their future political futures if they don't drop out soon. Beto O'Rourke was on that list. Kirsten Gillibrand, Tim Ryan, and Eric Swalwell, of course.

CARLSON: And that Seth Kid, whatever, wherever he is.

PERINO: Moulton.

CARLSON: Yes, Moulton, whatever. He is not going to get a chance to take my guns.

PERINO: Oh, veteran. Veteran.

CARLSON: Dana Perino, it is so great to see you. As always, thank you.

PERINO: Bye.

CARLSON: Well, a recent investigation on this program exposed a glaring security vulnerability at our nation's airports which could have endangered the lives of flyers. We're going to have an update on that story, with more results, we're proud to say. We will tell you after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Last week in an exclusive investigation for this program, Fox's Hillary Vaughn showed how the TSA allowed a major security loophole to exist at our nation's airports.

Every day across the country food catering trucks enter and leave airports without facing proper security screening. It's an obvious problem, one that could be exploited by terrorists.

Now, we're happy to report that our investigation apparently had an effect. Hillary Vaughn joins us tonight. Hey, Hillary.

HILLARY VAUGHN, CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. We just learned that the TSA sent out an internal memo this week following our report exposing the food truck loophole, telling its TSA inspectors changes need to be made to the food truck screening process.

Last week, we gave you a trove of internal TSA documents that show catering trucks roll through our airport gates unchecked by TSA. Instead, they farm out security to airlines who pay private contractors and trust them to stop explosives from ending up airborne in catering carts.

But our investigation turned up TSA internal audits that prove these private contractors repeatedly failed to follow protocol.

In 2018, the TSA audited Flying Foods Catering Company that serves planes at JFK Airport, 95 percent of the airline security contractors failed to check the cargo correctly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT MACLEAN, FORMER FEDERAL AIR MARSHAL: It's a security theater. We're spending all this manpower and hours patting down children and elderly, veterans in wheelchairs. But the airport workers who have -- who could be motivated by greed can smuggle whatever it needs past security.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAUGHN: In the new memo, the TSA recommends something new; that searches now include TSA employees, and not just airline workers and their paid contractors. Two TSA whistleblowers tell us that this is in direct response to the national security threat that we exposed.

Part of what they said includes a pullout -- that says discussions of possible remedies and suggestions for changes to these security programs are related to catering and supplies.

This TSA document says that TSA inspectors around the country need to come up with changes to their catering security program.

The TSA told me tonight they discovered these issues as part of a Special Emphasis Assessment giving us this statement saying in part, quote, "As with each Special Emphasis Assessment, a working group convenes to discuss potential enhancements to policy security measures, training and procedures as a result of the assessments findings."

Tucker, we obtained this Special Assessment and it shows food is not the only thing going on board unchecked. Truckloads of ice, magazines, blankets were being delivered to the cabin of the aircraft without being searched or screened -- Tucker.

CARLSON: It's shocking actually this has been going on all these years since 9/11. Hillary, thanks a lot for that report. Appreciate it.

We're bringing an update tonight from the Dominican Republic, a Detroit native becomes the latest American to suffer a near-death experience after traveling to the DR, and that's not all. Fox's Jonathan Hunt has more on that story for tonight -- Jonathan.

JONATHAN HUNT, CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Tucker. No one either in the U.S. or in the Dominican Republic appears to keep accurate records of deaths and illnesses among tourists in the DR. So it's impossible to know whether there is a real increase or just more reporting of these incidents.

Either way, the latest report involves a man from Detroit who was vacationing in Puerto Plata. Alejandro A.J. Jones told the "Detroit Free Press" he had a couple of vodka-based drinks and ordered shrimp and fish from a local food shack. And then after returning to the resort where he was staying, started to feel sick.

He says he spent the next five days lying in bed then flew to Florida where he has a home. The day after arriving, he says, he collapsed, recovered for a while, then suddenly got stomach pains again and couldn't breathe. His wife took him to the hospital where he says he spent four days in the Intensive Care Unit.

At least nine Americans have died in the Dominican Republic mysteriously this year. DR officials say that's actually a lower number than in some previous years, if that's any comfort -- Tucker.

CARLSON: I don't know that it is, but it's interesting. Jonathan Hunt, thanks a lot for that.

HUNT: Sure.

CARLSON: But we're not on Friday yet, but it is still time, a little early this week for a "Dan Bongino News Explosion." Our favorite former New York City cop is making a special Wednesday appearance to tell us the questions he wants Congress to ask of Robert Mueller. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Officials in Washington spent two years waiting for the Mueller report. Remember the anticipation? But now that it's out, most people in D.C. have decided that while they hate President Trump passionately, they don't actually hate him enough to read 448 pages of texts. That's just too hard.

So now, true believers have produced a cartoon version of the Mueller report, for real. CNN was very excited about this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It covers all of the major moments. You've got the dinner, where President Trump requested loyalty from then FBI Director James Comey. There's the Oval Office screaming match where the President demanded more protection from his then Attorney General Jeff Sessions. And yes, it does as well include his order to fire Robert Mueller.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It may seem odd to do a book review of a picture book, but that's exactly what we're going to do tonight. Dan Bongino joins us. He is a former Secret Service agent and a New York City cop and a frequent guest on this show. Have you looked at these pictures, Dan?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: No, because I haven't taken neuroprotective compounds. I don't want to lose neurons and about 20 IQ points by reading this kind of imbecility.

But I'm just wondering, Tucker, I wonder if they include the part also in the book where Trump tells his Attorney, Dan McGahn to go testify for 30- plus hours? Or if they -- what if they include the Peter Strzok text, right? Where he tells his girlfriend over text, "Hey, I don't think there's any there, there." Or wait, wait, here's another doozy they should have included in the book, when Peter Strzok's girlfriend, the FBI lawyer tells the congressional committee, as Mueller is appointed that this case can still be literally nothing.

So we've been spying on a presidential campaign. You appoint Bob Mueller. I wonder if that "this could be literally nothing" is in the actual comic book. Just checking with the writers. You know, call me, text me. I'd love to know.

CARLSON: I suspect it's not. That might get in the way of the --

BONGINO: That's it. If I am a betting man, yes, you're right.

CARLSON: Yes, I think that's right. So Mueller is coming before the Congress, he will be asked questions. What should he be asked?

BONGINO: Well, the first question he has to be asked is when exactly did you find out that collusion was the biggest political hoax in American history?

Now, Tucker, my research for some of the material I was putting together for a project I'm working on indicates that it's probably no later at best than July of 2017.

Remember, he is appointed in May of 2017 because that's when the Inspector General exposes Mueller's team to this infamous texts about you know, "Smelly Walmart people and how Trump and all of these things --"

So Mueller must know there's something going on there. So we need to know when he found out and what he was doing for 600 days after he found out he was investigating the biggest hoax in American history.

CARLSON: That's a solid question. I wonder if anyone will ask it. So we can't let you leave yet. So normally, we meet on Fridays, but tonight we've got a Special Midweek Edition of the "Dan Bongino News Explosion."

So instead of giving us his top stories this week, Dan has something special for us. He is giving us the top questions he wants Mueller to face. So that is the first one. We already got one. Give us the next one you would ask.

BONGINO: The next one is important. This is a good one. Someone needs to ask Bob Mueller, why it is that he left out all of this exculpatory evidence in his report? You know I love on the left -- by the way, I did read the report, multiple times because I have to for my research project I'm doing here.

But what's fascinating is in the report, he leaves out all the information that indicates that the Trump team is in fact innocent. I'll give you one easy example. They talk about these contacts -- these dreaded contacts -- between Paul Manafort and this guy Konstantin Kilimnik who has connections to Russian it's made to sound all nefarious, by the time you're done reading, you're like, "Oh my gosh, Paul Manafort is like Agent X from the X-Men or something, this is incredible. He sold us out." Until you find out later it is not in the Mueller report.

That Konstantin Kilimnik was a source for the Obama State Department for a long time before that, and nobody brought up any of these issues.

One more quick one, the attorney who shows up at Trump Tower for that evil Trump Tower meeting where he talked about Russian adoptions. The attorney who shows up was working for the team hired by Mrs. Clinton to gain oppo research on Trump -- you're not going to find that anywhere in the Mueller report, which is really the Mueller op-ed. The Mueller -- the longest op- ed in American history.

CARLSON: I thought that was Vladimir Putin's niece or something. But no, Dan Bongino with the facts. Thank you, Dan. That is a news explosion.

BONGINO: You've got it, buddy. Good to see you. Thanks.

CARLSON: Good to see you. Well, many on the left sat silently by or even approved as their party moves forward to destroy historic artwork. How is this happening? One self-described Pelosi Democrat though is standing against the tide and we're happy to have him on the show after the break. So stay tuned for that.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: In a remarkable development, the San Francisco School Board recently voted to destroy permanently, more than a dozen historic murals of George Washington at one of the city's high schools.

The artwork they say is offensive, so it cannot be allowed to survive. What's interesting is that artists and art critics are typically liberal. You'd think they would be standing up in the face of this and saying, "No, you're not allowed to destroy art or burn books," by the way. But most of them have been utterly silent as this art faces total destruction, but not all of them.

Rocco Landesman is a Broadway producer. He is a self-described Pelosi liberal. In fact, he was Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts under President Barack Obama. And then he just wrote a letter to "The New York Times" denouncing the events in San Francisco. We're grateful to have him on our show tonight. Mr. Landesman, thanks very much for coming on.

ROCCO LANDESMAN, BROADWAY PRODUCER: Good to be here, Tucker. It never ever occurred to me that I would be on this show. But MSNBC is happy for me.

CARLSON: We're grateful to have you because we're not sincerely not partisan and I actually love art for whatever it's worth. And I'm bothered by the idea of that art, because politicians don't like it, it can be destroyed. And you are, too, I think I don't want to put words in your mouth. What's your response to this?

LANDESMAN: It's appalling. It's a very nasty story that's going on right now in San Francisco. It's more than about free speech and censorship, though it is about that. And it's not just about philistinism, which is hostility toward art, and what art does, and in this particular case, ignorance and illiteracy about the particular art and question.

It's much worse. What we're talking about here is really vandalism. What's going on here is no different than the Taliban blowing up the Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan or ISIS destroying tombs in Palmyra, Syria. This is really a destruction of a work of art. It's nothing else than -- nothing besides vandalism.

CARLSON: I couldn't agree with that more and I am surprised, we called around the Art Institute of Chicago, The Met in New York, some other art critics, trying to get somebody on the record to say "No, no, don't do this. You know, I'm a liberal, I get it. But don't do this."

We couldn't find a single person other than you. Why? Why is nobody saying anything?

LANDESMAN: I think they're a coward. The feeling is that you'd be attacked as a racist, or white supremacist if you objected to this. There has been some liberal pushback. There Bari Weiss's piece in "The New York Times" that prompted my letter to "The Times."

There were some I thought rather tepid statements from the arts honchos in in San Francisco, very well-crafted, careful statements supporting the murals themselves. Although, in one example, one of the guys said, "Well, maybe we could just cover them up rather than destroy them."

And by the way, this is not about the covering up of the works of art, it's about their destruction. One woman said that she will not be satisfied until the white paint goes on to the murals. There's a very vindictive, hostile, nasty quality to all of this.

CARLSON: So once I -- apparently we're going to sit back and allow this to happen. It looks that way to me. Once it does, what kind of precedent does that set?

LANDESMAN: Well, the destruction of art is permanent. You can't get it back again. And this is done in the name of, you know, presumably protraction of the students there who are traumatized or affected by it.

The Board of Education does not say, you know, "We're philistines, we hate art." They say, "We're protecting the emotional state of these students in the school."

Of course, by that line of reasoning, Jewish students shouldn't read "The Diary of Anne Frank." You really have a situation here where people are deciding -- taking upon themselves and deciding, the San Francisco School Board has total autonomy in this case, they decide what art can be available to people and what cannot and by the way, this is public art.

This was done during the WPA by a communist painter, who wanted to show that that our general myths in America about George Washington have been a whitewash version of history.

So you have Washington with slaves, you have colonists walking over a body of a dead Native American, et cetera.

CARLSON: So, in fact, the vandals misunderstood and continue to misunderstand the purpose of the art, which tells you everything. Rocco Landesman, I can't overstate how brave you think you are --

LANDESMAN: Yes, but there are -- I'm sorry.

CARLSON: I just want to thank you for coming on the show, and I'm sure you will take an enormous amount of abuse for doing it. And so I think it's, it's brave of you, and I appreciate that. Thank you very much.

LANDESMAN: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Of course. We are out of time tonight. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn and sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and especially groupthink, which is everywhere.

Sean Hannity is live from New York - stay tuned.

Content and Programming Copyright 2019 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2019 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.