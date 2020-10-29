Hunter Biden's business partners feared release of China story

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” October 28, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. For many weeks, we've been hearing the outlines of a story about Joe Biden, hard to know what to believe in the late stages of a presidential campaign. But now, we know.

We have now heard at length on camera from one of the Biden family's former business partners. He is a successful businessman, a very successful businessman and a Navy veteran. His name is Tony Bobulinski.

Bobulinski spoke for a full hour last night on the show. He told us -- and this is the crux of what he said -- how he met two separate times with Joe Biden himself, not just with his son or his brother, but with Joe Biden, the former Vice President, the man now running for President to discuss business deals with the communist government of China.

That's a very serious claim and whatever your political views, it is hard to dismiss it when Tony Bobulinski makes it, because Bobulinski is an unusually credible witness.

He is not a partisan. He is not seeking money. He is not seeking publicity, just the opposite. He did not want to come on our show.

But when Adam Schiff and the Joe Biden for President Campaign accused Tony Bobulinski of participating in a Russian disinformation effort, he felt he had no choice. That was a slander against him and against his family. So Bobulinski came. He arrived with heaps of evidence to bolster the story he was telling. He brought contemporaneous audio recordings, text messages, e- mails, many financial documents.

By the end of the hour, it was very clear to us that Tony Bobulinski was telling the truth and that Joe Biden was lying. We believe that any honest person who watched the entire hour would come to the same conclusion.

Well, today a Senate Committee confirmed it. The Senate reported this afternoon that all of Tony Bobulinski's documents are in fact real. They are authentic. They are not forgeries. This is not Russian disinformation.

It is real.

So tonight, we have another recording for you from Tony, Bobulinski and we will add that to the evidence file we will play for you in just a minute.

But we can't help noticing that in a normal country, you probably already would have heard it. Bobulinski told a remarkable story. Joe Biden, who once again could be President of the United States next week, was planning business deals with America's most formidable global opponent.

And when he was caught doing it, Joe Biden lied, and then he went further.

He slandered an innocent man as a traitor to his own country. It is clear that Joe Biden did that. That's not a partisan talking point uttered in bad faith on behalf of another presidential campaign. It's true.

So the question is, what is Joe Biden's excuse for doing that? What is his version of the story? Everyone has a version and we'd like to hear it.

But we don't know what Joe Biden's version of the story is, because no one in America's vast media landscape has pressed Joe Biden to answer the question. Instead, reporters at all levels and their editors and their publishers have openly collaborated with Joe Biden's political campaign.

That is unprecedented. It has never happened in American history.

This morning, the big papers completely ignored what Tony Bobulinski had to say, so do the other television networks. Not a single word about Bobulinski appeared on CNN or anywhere else.

"Newsweek" decided to cover it, but came to the conclusion that the real story was about QAnon, somehow.

This is Soviet style suppression of information of a legitimate news story days before an election. The ramifications of it are impossible to imagine.

But we do know, the media cannot continue in the way that it has. No one believes the media anymore, and no one should.

You should be offended by this, not because the media are liberal. But because this is an attack on our democracy. You've heard that phrase again and again. This is what it actually looks like.

In a self-governing country, voters have a right to know, an obligation to know who they are voting for. In this case, they have the right to know if the Democratic nominee for President is a willing partner in his family's lucrative influencing peddling operation, an operation that went on for decades and stretched from China and Ukraine, all the way to Oman, Romania, Luxembourg and many other countries.

This is not speculation once again, and it's not a partisan attack. It's true, and Tony Bobulinski confirmed it.

Bobulinski met with Joe Biden at a hotel bar in Los Angeles in early May of 2017, and when he did, Joe Biden's son introduced Bobulinski this way, quote, "Dad, here's the individual I told you about that's helping us with the business that we're working on and the Chinese."

The man I told you about, Tony Bobulinski. Now, written documents confirmed this is real. At one point, Joe Biden's son texted Tony Bobulinski to say that Joe Biden, his father was making key decisions about their business deals with China. Listen.

CARLSON: When Hunter Biden said his Chairman, he was talking about his dad.

TONY BOBULINSKI, FORMER BUSINESS AFFILIATE OF HUNTER BIDEN: Correct. And what Hunter is referencing there, as he spoke with his father, and his father is giving an emphatic no to the-ask that I had, which was putting proper governance in place around Oneida Holdings.

CARLSON: So Joe Biden is vetoing your plan for putting stricter governance in the company. I mean -- and it's right here in the e-mails.

BOBULINSKI: Tucker, I want to be very careful in front of the American people. That is not me writing that. That is not me claiming that. That is Hunter Biden writing on his own phone typing in that I spoke with my Chairman, referencing his father.

CARLSON: Exactly. That is not Tony Bobulinski's word. It is spelled out in the clearest possible language in documents that Bobulinski provided us and documents that subsequently Federal authorities have authenticated as real.

On May 13, 2017, for example, Hunter Biden got an e-mail explaining how his family would be paid for their deal with a Chinese energy company. His father, Joe Biden, was getting 10 percent.

BOBULINSKI: In that e-mail, there's a statement where they go through the equity. Jim Biden is referenced, as you know, 10 percent doesn't say Biden, it says Jim. And then it has 10 percent for the big guy held by H. I a thousand percent sit here and know that the big guy is referencing Joe Biden. There it's -- that's crystal clear to me because I lived it. I met with the former Vice President in person multiple times.

CARLSON: So that was three years ago, and we still don't know where all that money went? We don't know because the media haven't forced Joe Biden to tell us.

But last night, Tony Bobulinski did add a telling detail. Joe Biden's brother, Jim saw his stake in the deal double. It went from 10 percent to

20 percent. Was Jim Biden getting his brother's share?

Again, it might be worth finding out. We also know that according to an e- mail from a top Chinese official, this one written on July 26, 2017, the Chinese proposed a $5 million interest free loan to the Biden family quote, "Based on their trust in the Biden family."

The e-mail continued quote, "Should this Chinese company, CEFC keep lending more to the family?" And indeed, CFC was supposed to send another $5 million to the Biden's business ventures. Apparently, that money never made it to the business. Where did it go? A recent Senate report suggests it went to Hunter Biden directly and from there, who knows? Again, no one has asked.

Tony Bobulinski also told us he learned Hunter Biden became the personal attorney to the chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, just as they were tendering

14 percent of the Russian state-owned energy company. That was a deal valued at $9 billion.

It's pretty sleazy. It's pretty amazing, actually, that this happened, and no one noticed.

The bottom line in all of this, and we're not going to spend the next six months leading you through a maze of complex financial transactions. This isn't that complicated at its bottom line.

Here's the bottom line: millions of dollars linked directly to the Communist Party of China went to Joe Biden's family, not because they are capable businessmen, they are certainly not. His brother, Jimmy Biden's one business success appears to have been running a nightclub in Delaware.

Ultimately, that went under.

No, they were cut in on the world's most lucrative business deals, massive infrastructure deals in countries around the world for one reason, because Joe Biden was a powerful government official willing to leverage his power on behalf of his family.

Now, if that is not a crime, it is very close to a crime, and it is certainly something every person voting should know about. The Biden's didn't do this once, they did it for decades. So the question is, how did they get away with it for so long?

Tony, Bobulinski asked Joe Biden's brother, Jimmy, that question directly and to his credit, Jimmy Biden answered that question, honestly. Watch.

BOBULINSKI: And I remember looking at Jim Biden and saying, "How are you guys getting away with this? Like, aren't you concerned?" And he certainly looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said, "Plausible deniability."

CARLSON: He said that out loud?

BOBULINSKI: Oh, yes. He said it directly to me one-on-one in a cabana at the Peninsula Hotel.

CARLSON: Plausible deniability. In other words, we lie. We get away with selling access to the U.S. government, which we do not own because we lie about what we're doing. And as we lie, we try to make those lies plausible.

That's why we call it plausible deniability.

That is the answer that Joe Biden's brother gave when asked directly. So the question is what is Joe Biden's answer to that question? We wish we knew.

Ned Ryun is the CEO of American Majority. He joins us tonight.

Ned, thanks so much for coming on.

NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: Absolutely.

CARLSON: I don't think this is the kind of classic scenario where conservatives say, oh, the media is so liberal, the liberal media. I think this is at a level above that, beyond that, more profound than that, where it's not a question of liberal conservative left or right. It's a question of democracy.

Does the voting population have a right to know what they're voting for?

Who these people are they'll be putting into office? Have you ever seen -- has there ever been anything like the suppression we are watching now of information?

RYUN: No, I haven't seen it. I mean, first of all, we have to disabuse ourselves that we have any real journalists left. I mean, they are partisan operatives masquerading as journalists.

CARLSON: That's true.

RYUN: I mean, we saw that the last four years. They took a fake dossier and acted as an attack machine for the administrative state and the Democratic Party on the left to try and undermine and take out the duly elected President of the United States.

You know, I keep on thinking about "The Washington Post's" asinine and arrogant statement that "Democracy dies in darkness" while the so-called media is the darkness where democracy dies. You cannot have a free society if you have a media that is wildly disinterested in truth and in facts, and is quite simply, Tucker, only interested in one-party rule.

The American people deserve to know: Joe Biden is clearly the big guy. He is the Chairman.

I have to tell you one of the most startling points of last night was what you mentioned earlier, where he nixed the idea of good governance in this corporation. The only reason you do that is to avoid transparency, and you're doing that because you don't want people fully understanding what's going on.

And I have to tell you this, Tucker, we keep on asking, "Where did the money go?" Well, if we are to believe some of Hunter's texts, that half the paycheck goes to pops, how are we to say without -- we can say with some certainty, at least until they deny it, that maybe half of that $5 million Chinese loan went to pops, and he was taking money directly from the Communist Chinese.

And I have to tell you, it's hard to overstate how serious this is that we have a potential President Joe Biden, God forbid, maybe going into the White House. He will collapse any opposition.

We are the only economic and military power right now in the world that can confront China. It is clear that he is heavily compromised on this issue.

The American people deserve answers, but the media is acting as a de facto Biden campaign. They are hiding him in the basement. They are doing all of his fighting for him and they have arrayed themselves against Trump and the American people.

The masquerade is over. The American people, they should understand this.

They have a chance to have a reckoning with the press, with Big Tech, with the swamp, with the administrative state, with the Biden cartel. It is November 3rd when they vote for Donald Trump and give him another four years.

CARLSON: Lots becoming clear. All of this Russia talk? Purely a cover for China. That's obvious now.

RYUN: Totally.

CARLSON: Ned Ryun, thank you for that.

RYUN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, there's always a lot going on that we don't have time to get to on the air. But there is something specific going on behind the scenes right now that we did feel we should tell you about.

So on Monday of this week, we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, they are real, and they are damning.

At the time we received them, my executive producer, Justin Wells and I were in Los Angeles preparing to interview Tony Bobulinski about the Biden's business dealings in China, Ukraine and other countries. So we texted a producer in New York, and we asked him to send those documents to us in LA and he did that.

So on Monday afternoon of this week, he shipped those documents overnight to California with a large national carrier, a brand name company that we've used and you've used countless times with never a single problem. But the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles.

Tuesday morning, we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened, and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared. Now to its credit, the company took this very seriously and immediately began a search. They traced the envelope from the moment our producers dropped it off in Manhattan on Monday, all the way to 3:44 a.m.

yesterday morning. That's when an employee at a sorting facility in another state noticed that our package was open and empty. Apparently it had been opened.

So the company's security team interviewed every one of its employees who touched the envelope we sent. They searched the plane and the trucks that carried it. They went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off. They combed the entire cavernous sorting facility.

They used pictures of what we had sent, so that searchers would know what to look for. They went far and beyond, but they found nothing. Those documents have vanished.

As of tonight, the company has no idea and no working theory even about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now.

We spoke to executives at that company a few hours ago, they seemed baffled and deeply bothered by this and so are we.

After the break, we'll have more information about Joe Biden's business dealings around the world. They were very worried the Biden family about this story coming out. We have audio evidence of how worried.

Plus, a reporter who was in the violent riots in Philadelphia last night joins us with an account of what actually happened. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: We aired a full hour of our interview with Tony Bobulinski last night, but the interview was so compelling and so long, we began to believe him. It was clear he was telling the truth and he was saying things that hadn't been out there, so we kept rolling.

There were parts that we didn't run last night because we didn't have time.

We're going to do that tonight, quickly.

And remember the Biden family brought Tony Bobulinski on board to help structure their overseas business deals. These are not people who are good at business. A lot of them have had liens against them from the I.R.S.

They're bad at business. They can't do math.

Tony Bobulinski has made a lot of money doing business. So he was the math guy. They brought him in to structure the deals.

But it quickly became clear to Tony Bobulinski that they weren't seeking funding for a legitimate business. Watch.

BOBULINSKI: And you can imagine my mouth dropping to the floor when I saw that in August of 2017, remember, the Chinese were supposed to be funding Sinohawk at that time, they were sending money to an entity called Hudson West 3 that is definitively and multiple times referenced in the Senate report.

Take a step back. In the entity that I formed, Sinohawk Holdings with the Biden family. Hudson West 4 was used, not Hudson West 3. They had funded the money into Hudson West 3 and then taking that money and directly sent it to Hunter Biden's firm called Owasco.

I wasn't aware of that fact until I read the Senate report that Senator Johnson and Senator Grassley distributed to the American people. And you can imagine how angry and frustrated I was at that point, not about the money; that I was lied to, you know, cheated from and effectively stolen from by the Biden family.

CARLSON: Joe Biden knew from the very beginning that what he and his family were doing was wrong, that's why they hid it. That's not Russian disinformation, the Bidens have effectively admitted it was wrong and in private, they have said it out loud. Now, we played some audio last night to show you this. We have more audio tonight.

You're about to hear Rob Walker and James Gilliar, those are two of the Biden family's business partners on a call with Tony Bobulinski. They are discussing how very worried they are that this story, the one we're talking about now would emerge into the press that would become public. And they wanted to figure out how to handle the fallout from that. This audio is very new. Here it is.

ROB WALKER: I just think that if somebody comes out now and verifies the

story, it blows up big time, that's all.

JAMES GILLIAR: We've got this situation now where it's escalating again, because somebody, allegedly, one of us three, has quantified the story.

Already it's back on the front pages.

CARLSON: It is almost touching how naive they are. Now, these are politically sophisticated people, of course, they serve the Biden family.

They are Democrats. It goes without saying.

But they are convinced in the call you just heard and this was just taped not long ago, that if this story comes out, the media will verify it and it will blow up. In other words, even the Biden family's business partners, the Biden family itself wasn't counting on the media to side with them to the extent they have, to bury all of this damaging information.

The information is obviously incriminating. They had no idea that every news network and every journalist in this country would actually suppress it because that's never happened in America before. They thought there were going to be busted when it came out. They didn't realize only one cable channel would cover it.

Also on that call, Tony, Bobulinski pleaded with his business partners to just tell the truth, just go ahead and tell the truth. Same thing you said in our interview last night. Instead of lying, Rob Walker and James Gilliar can come out and admit what happened: Hunter Biden was selling access to his father. Everyone knows that. Why deny it? Here's the portion of the phone call. Listen.

BOBULINSKI: He was there because he was selling his family's name and that's the whole reason why the Chinese were there. The Chinese would have never been there if the Biden name wasn't there. They were there for exactly what people are saying they were there for. Like, let's be honest with each other.

CARLSON: Yes. I mean, there's no dispute about that. The Biden family have no marketable skills. They can't actually do anything. They've never done anything except serve in government and make money from that service. Okay.

So Rob Walker and James Gilliar didn't refute what Tony Bobulinski said because they knew it was true. The Bidens were selling their family name.

They were selling the U.S. government.

But that didn't bother them. What bothered them was being exposed doing it.

That's why Tony Bobulinski spoke to us last night and it's why Rob Walker and James Gilliar and the Biden family are effectively in hiding tonight.

Jeanine Pirro is the author of "Don't Lie to Me" and the host, of course, of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on the FOX News Channel. We're happy to have her on tonight. Judge, thanks so much for coming on.

A lot of threads here, but I just can't -- I'm fixated on this one point.

Tony Bobulinski is not a political person. He's just a business guy. He doesn't want to get involved at all.

They accuse him of betraying his country and serving the interests of Russia. He tells them, look, just take it back and I won't expose you. And they refused to take it back, and here we are talking about it. Why wouldn't they just take it back?

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: Well, because of their arrogance and they realize that they've got a lot of protection in terms of Joe Biden running for President. I mean, look, these are people who have been working with other countries for years.

I mean, I'm going to start at the end pretty much and say to you that as you've been saying the Bidens are bad at business. You know, Hunter Biden is the most easily compromised, blackmailed individual in the country, as it relates to other nations and what they probably have on him.

But in the end, they've got all kinds of money. They were like pigs at the trough and they believed that they could continue to con America.

Joe Biden believed he could continue to lie to America, and it was that arrogance that brought them to the point where they were openly -- I mean, dealing with a company that ended up going bankrupt, some of the members being prosecuted for money laundering, that Chinese company CEFC, the energy company where they demanded $10 million.

And then ironically, Joe Biden comes out and says, "China is not the problem." I mean, that is the concern here.

You've got Joe Biden running on the issue of character, basically saying, I'm the man that you can trust. I'm the man that you can count on. When for years, he has worked for government, has houses all over the place, so does his family. All this is a result of the games that they have been playing, leveraging his position in government and his family like pigs at the trough, making sure that they make a lot of money off of it.

This guy, Bobulinski, and I give you a lot of credit for getting to the heart of the issue, Tucker, his information is credible. It is documentary evidence. It is e-mails, text messages, and phone calls, credit cards, corroborated by a Senate Homeland Security Committee.

And in addition to that, this guy is a former Navy Lieutenant. He is a high-end businessman. He put a lot on it -- a lot at stake in order to come out let the American people know that this family is a family that is going to sell you out in a minute, just like Joe Biden when he went over to Ukraine and said, you're not getting a billion dollars, unless you fire a prosecutor.

He was leveraging our money at that point, while his son was on the Board of that company he was trying to save. And Joe Biden knew the whole time.

He knew the whole time his son was doing business. His brothers were doing business. And he lied to us. He lied to the American press.

And this is a con game. These people can be charged with money laundering.

They could be charged with FARA in terms of the lobbying that they have done. This is a RICO. This is fraud. This is conspiracy. Joe Biden is aiding and abetting this RICO.

This guy can't get a security clearance if he worked in the Oval Office.

And they want to impeach Donald Trump? They can impeach him for what he did in the Ukraine.

CARLSON: Yes, I don't think anybody in that world is going to be indicted anytime soon. I mean, they're not Roger Stone or something. So Jeanine Pirro, great to see you. Thank you so much.

PIRRO: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So the people in charge of a very familiar and infuriating habit, it's almost a tick of accusing you of exactly the very things they are doing. It's a cover, of course.

So whenever you hear that Russia is doing something, what they are really saying is China, their ally is doing it.

So Google, Twitter and Facebook all allied with the Chinese government and has been in fact been doing what they say Russia is doing, which is actively interfering in our election.

They have deplatformed anybody who disagrees with their candidate. They have censored politicians. They've suppressed the media, when it may conflict with their political goal.

Today, the people who did that, those tech CEOs testified before Congress.

We will tell you what happened when they did.

CARLSON: "The New York Post," one of the largest newspapers in the country is still being censored by the Chinese allied Twitter company two weeks after daring to publish a story about the Biden family's international business dealings. Twitter is demanding that "The New York Post" delete all tweets about the Biden story before it can regain access to its account.

Well today, finally, lawmakers in the Congress and the Senate that would include Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked The CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey about what is going on here.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Did Twitter block the distribution of "The New York Times" story a few weeks ago that purported to be based on copies of President Trump's tax returns?

JACK DORSEY, CEO, TWITTER: We didn't find that a violation of our terms of service and as a policy in particular, because it was reporting about the material, it wasn't distributing the material.

CRUZ: Okay. Well, that's actually not true that they posted what they purported to be original source materials, and Federal law, Federal statute makes it a crime, a Federal felony to distribute someone's tax returns against their knowledge.

So that material was based on something that was distributed in violation of Federal law, and yet Twitter gleefully allowed people to circulate that, but when the article was critical of Joe Biden, Twitter engaged in rampant censorship and silencing.

CARLSON: So what are the standards at Twitter? That peyote guy you're looking at it the screen didn't really answer, he doesn't know. What's going on here? Are there standards? Should there be standards? Can Congress enforce standards?

Senator Josh Hawley has been on this topic, maybe more than anyone else in the U.S. Senate. He joins us tonight. Senator, thanks for coming on. So what did we learn today?

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Well, we learned that the tech companies are going to keep doing this, they're going to keep censoring conservatives, and they are going to keep putting their thumb on the scale for the Biden campaign as long as Congress lets them.

It's that simple, Tucker. They think they can get away with it. They are totally underpinned. Congress needs to take action.

I'm glad we're talking about it. You know, that's fine. But the time for talk really has passed. It's time for Congress to legislate, take away the special immunity that these tech companies get for this censorship.

CARLSON: This is not relevant. But when you interview these people, do you ever think maybe it is bad for kids to become billionaires? Maybe it does something bad to you. I mean, is it healthy to live in a society where a tiny group of completely out of touch crazy people have power over what the rest of us can say?

HAWLEY: Well, you know, if you want to know what it's like to live in an aristocracy, I mean, just open your eyes. This is it.

I mean, we're one tiny group of, in Jack Dorsey's case, really weird people control what we're allowed to say, what we're allowed to share, what we're

-- who is allowed to report on what. I mean, it's just absolutely ludicrous. It really is modern day aristocracy.

And it's going to continue until Congress stops it, which is why Congress has got to act and do it now.

CARLSON: I mean, do you think the tech barons who testified today in the Senate were intimidated at all? Did they see this as just political theater? They're laughing on the way on their business jets back to San Francisco? Like what do you think they thought?

HAWLEY: Oh, I don't think they are intimidated. Listen, this was a hearing supposedly on Section 230, which is that immunity shield, Tucker, but I think 230 didn't come up until about two hours into the hearing.

I mean, that tells you something. That tells you that Congress is not really focused on this issue. Congress is focused on talking, but Congress isn't actually focused on doing anything and these tech barons whatever else they are, they are not stupid, they know that. Until Congress gets serious, they're going to keep right on doing this.

CARLSON: That's exactly right. Boy, you got right to the nub of it, 230 with defang these companies. That's real, the rest of it is not real. Thank you for telling us that.

Senator Hawley, great to see you.

HAWLEY: Thank you.

CARLSON: Massive Civil Rights demonstration tonight, more than a thousand looters ransacked shopping centers, Walmart, Footlocker, family owned small businesses in Philadelphia. Why do they do that? We will tell you, we have a tape. That's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Violent riots, widespread looting blew up for a second night in the City of Philadelphia. We'll tell you why in just a moment, but first, here's part of what it looked like last night.

CARLSON: The media mostly ignored the looting because they'd have to explain it if they noticed it. They'd have to tell us that poverty is causing this, as if anybody in America is so poor, they have to steal t- shirts or shoes from someone else's store and destroy things.

It's just mass stealing. The pretext doesn't matter. It's wrong. It's always wrong.

But they don't want to talk about it, of course, because it's happening in the swing state just days before an election, and those are not Trump voters by the way. Every one of them is a Joe Biden voter.

Eric Lipton, who calls himself an investigative reporter at "The New York Times" tweeted that the story itself was illegitimate. Conservative voices, he said, were intentionally amplifying and quote, "drawing attention to the riots," as if widespread rioting and looting in a major American city or former capital is somehow not worth covering.

One reporter who did think the riots were worth covering was "The Blaze's"

Elijah Schaffer. So, he went and here's what happened to him.

CARLSON: Elijah Schaffer who just got assaulted is coming on the show tomorrow night, the woman who shot that video, she will be on in just about two minutes. But before she comes on, let's answer the most obvious

question: what exactly were these mostly peaceful protesters protesting?

Well, they are protesting the shooting of a man by police. That man is called Walter Wallace, Jr. He rushed out with a knife toward cops. We should tell you by the way, he was awaiting trial for threatening to kill a woman and shoot up her house.

In 2017, he pled guilty to robbery and assault. In that case, he held a gun to a woman's head. In 2013, he pled guilty to resisting arrest and punching a cop in the face.

Now, they'll tell you, none of that is relevant, but of course, it is relevant. He demonstrated willingness to use violence. He was killed because he waved a knife around in the middle of a busy street in front of police.

And the press doesn't want you to know any of that. They've decided to tell you that he was killed because cops are racist, because BLM wants them to say that, so that's what they're saying. Watch.

QUESTION: The shooting in Philadelphia, what do you say to Philadelphia residents that are outraged by yet another unarmed black man being shot by police?

CARLSON: Yet another black unarmed black man, except he was armed. He had a knife on video. That's why they shot him.

If a plumber or an electrician was that bad at his job, he would be fired immediately. But no such standards apply to American journalists. And by the way, no one ever mentions what were the police supposed to do? If a journalist went toward the police with a knife in his hand, he would be shot and no one would say it was unjustified because if you threaten the police with a knife, you get shot.

Shelby Talcott covered everything that happened in Philadelphia fearlessly for "The Daily Caller." We're happy to have her on tonight. Shelby, what did you see last night?

SHELBY TALCOTT, CORRESPONDENT, "THE DAILY CALLER": So protests started out in West Philly, which was where Wallace, Jr. was killed. And that situation was very tense, but not overly violent, I would say. They did meet a line of police officers while trying to go to the police precinct. So they weren't able to go to the precinct.

They were stopped there and held a sort of a standoff for several hours, and then about 10 miles away was where all of the looting actually occurred. And I think that this was simply a bunch of opportunistic individuals who realized that these protests could be used to loot and steal and destroy parts of the city, and that's exactly what we saw.

CARLSON: Yes, I mean, we've seen that in other cities and you've covered that as well. They steal because we allow them to steal, unaware that if we keep allowing it, our society will collapse.

Eleven people were shot, apparently last night. Where were the cops?

TALCOTT: So that's another good question. Police officers were there on Aramingo Avenue. They were literally watching these individuals run into the Five Below store, hundreds of them would run in and run out for hours, and just down the road in the same parking lot. Actually, police were standing in front of the Walmart just watching it happen.

And I actually asked one of the female police officers why it took so long and what was going on like they didn't seem to have the situation under control and she essentially said that they were understaffed. There were too many people in Philadelphia and they didn't seem to be doing all that much.

CARLSON: I think most people are just completely out of patience for this crap. It's just awful. You're one of the people who has brought it to light doing real reporting, again, fearlessly. I watch a lot of your videos.

Happy that you came on tonight.

Shelby Talcott, great to see you.

TALCOTT: Thanks.

CARLSON: So from the very beginning, from August when she was chosen as the VP candidate, the mystery has been: how exactly do you say Senator Harris's first name? We've made some mistakes. We thought they were mistakes. But tonight, Senator Harris herself is offering new clues on how to pronounce her name. We'll tell you the real answer. Mark Steyn joins us for that.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: If you were watching the show back in August, you may recall we made one of those mistakes that you just can't live down no matter how long you live. We referred to the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee as Kamala Harris, rather than Kamala Harris.

And know, this is not potato-potato. It's not like confusing George Bush for George Lopez. It's not like waving at Stevie Wonder. This is a big deal.

We didn't realize it at the time, but now we do. We've been educated. There are microaggressions and then there's what we did. It was a macro aggression. And our friends at the other networks rightly called us out for it.

ANA CABRERA, CNN HOST: Her name is pronounced Kamala. Now, she is a U.S.

citizen, qualified to run for office.

Just days after being announced as Biden's running mate, Senator Harris, already facing sexist and racist attacks.

JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: I want you to listen to how Tucker Carlson, the best he could do was to somehow mangle her name. Listen.

CARLSON: Just tell Kamala Harris what to say, and she will say it. That is the whole point of Kamala Harris.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Names can be so hard to pronounce sometimes even the names of people who had been on the scene for years.

Say with me? Kamala.

CARLSON: "Say it with me." Hey, racist FOX News guy. It's Kamala. Racist, sexist. So say it with us now. Kamala. Kamala. Kamala. Feel your bigotry ebbing away. It's important. Don't make excuses like pointing out that Joe Biden also called her Kamala.

Can't blame Joe Biden for that. He has no idea who she is or what she is doing on TV all the time. But everyone else, people of sound mind and body have responsibility to get it right, to do your duty. If you see someone else mispronouncing Kamala Harris's name, you need to intervene and call them out for hate speech. And bonus points is to get them fired or post their license plate on social media.

We all share this responsibility. And with that in mind, we have some footage to show you now. It's from one of Kamala Harris's stops last weekend in Cleveland. Again, Kamala Harris has been on the scene for several years now. You should know how to pronounce your name. So listen very carefully.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Are we in Cleveland? Hey, Cleveland. It's Kamala. I just came in to say thank you.

CARLSON: Hey, Cleveland, it's Kamala? Okay, there are dog whistles and then there are fog horns. That was a fog horn. That was racism and sexism combined in a repulsive little Reese's Peanut Butter Cup of hate.

Listen to it one more time.

HARRIS: It's Kamala. I just came to say thank you.

CARLSON: Wow. Kamala Harris says she just came to say thank you. But we all heard what Kamala Harris really said. She mangled her own name in a racist way and we're not going to let her get away with it.

Bestselling author Mark Steyn is as outraged as we are. He joins us tonight. Hey, Mark.

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Actually, it's Marek Steyn, Tucker. I haven't liked to complain, but it's been three years now. So, could you please get it right? There are people who say I don't call -- I don't get your name right when I say, thank you, Tucker. They don't think I put the R on it.

CARLSON: There is no H on my name.

STEYN: Look, she grew up in Montreal, which is a city I've lived in and out of my entire adult life, and I can tell you it is Kamala there and they called her Kamala at high school. Everyone is entitled to a bit of leeway on this kind of thing that you can pronounce it Kamala, Kamala, Kamala, in some places, if you're on the Kamala River, which crosses from India into Nepal, on the Nepal side, they pronounce it slightly differently.

And within the great Commonwealth family of India, Jamaica, Canada, where she grew up, she has heard it every which way. And what was interesting is that when Richard Goodstein slapped you around for mispronouncing it, and I beg your pardon, Richard Goodstein, I shouldn't have done that.

When Richard Goodstein/Goodstein slapped around for mispronouncing it, these guys pounced, and for a moment, the mispronunciation -- the racism of mispronouncing Kamala look like it was going to be a college course in another three months.

Without the pandemic, universities would have been charging 60 grand for kids to do courses in the racism of mispronouncing Kamala, and the idea that these guys all got the facts that morning and they are suddenly experts in Hindu nomenclature is completely preposterous.

And if she -- I don't know where she has been. She is not in the basement in Delaware. Maybe she has gone back to see family in India or Jamaica.

Maybe, she is back in Montreal partying with our old high school friends.

But she has actually been in almost as total a witness protection program as the presidential candidate and that's the only way you get away with your racism, Mr. Carlson?

CARLSON: I'm just glad to know that I'm joined in that bigotry by Kamala Harris herself.

STEYN: That's racist you are. The systemic racism is so prevalent that she is now racistly racisizing herself.

CARLSON: Someday we're going to get Don Lemon when there's a shakeup at CNN and Jeff Bezos finally buys it and he's looking for a gig. I want him to come in here and give us the full explanation on how I pronounce her name. That will be the greatest segment we've ever done.

Mark Steyn, great to see you. Thank you.

STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.

CARLSON: I wish we had more time. We are out of time. However, we will be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. Eastern. And a special programming note, this show will be here on Sunday night, 8:00 p.m. for a bonus episode as we approach the election.

Have a great night, here is Sean.

