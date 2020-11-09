How would US handling of coronavirus change with Biden victory?

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” November 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

At some point soon, we're told, maybe tonight, possibly, Joe Biden may take the stage declare himself effectively the President-elect of the United States. It is a highly aggressive and very unusual move. Keep in mind there is vote counting still underway in a number of states.

But then the Biden Campaign's behavior in the last 48 hours, like so much we've seen recently raises profound questions about our electoral system, and whether it is really what we've assumed it was. We'll address all of that in a moment.

But the first question tonight is far more basic than that. Who exactly is Joe Biden: this man who claims to be our President? We probably ought to find out. Put that on the to-do list.

The truth is, as of tonight, we don't really know. We have no clue what Joe Biden actually thinks, or even if he is capable of thinking. He hasn't told us. No one has made him tell us, for a full year now. That's by design. In fact, it's becoming clear there is no Joe Biden.

The man you'll remember from the 1980s is gone, he no longer exists. What remains is a projection of sorts, a hologram designed to mimic the behavior of a non-threatening political candidate. Relax. Joe Biden is here. He smiles a lot. Everything is fine.

That's the message from the vapor candidate. Don't think too much.

So who is running the projector here? Well, the first thing you should know is the people behind Joe Biden aren't liberals though we've often called them that incorrectly on this show. A liberal believes in the right of all Americans to speak freely, to make a living, to worship their God, to defend their own families, and to do all of that, regardless of what political party they belong to, or what race they happen to be born into, or how far from Midtown Manhattan they currently live.

A liberal believes in universal principles fairly applied.

And the funny thing is, all of that describes most of the 70 million people who just voted for Donald Trump this week. Most of them don't want to hurt or control anyone. They have no interest in silencing the opposition on Facebook or anywhere else. They just want to live their lives in the country they were born in, and it doesn't seem like a lot to ask.

So by any traditional definition, they are liberal that way, though, our language has become so politicized and so distorted, that you would never know it. What you do know for certain is that the people behind Joe Biden are not like that at all.

They don't believe in dissent. You think one thing, I think another, that's okay. No, that's not them at all. They demand obedience.

Diversity, which is to say legitimate differences between people is the last thing they want. Diversity? It's a cruel joke. They must mean it ironically. These people seek absolute sameness, total uniformity. You're happy with your corner coffee shop. They want to make you drink Starbucks every day from now until forever, no matter how it tastes. That's the future they promise: everyone doing the same thing.

Now, if these seem like corporate values to you, uniformity is the most basic corporate value, then you're catching on to what's happening. The Joe Biden for President Campaign is a purely corporate enterprise. It's the first one in American history to come this close to the presidency.

Its values, its slogans, its goals come straight from the HR Department. If a multinational corporation decided to create a presidential candidate, he would be a former credit card shill from Wilmington, Delaware. And that's exactly what they got.

What's good for Google is good for the Biden Campaign and vice versa. We have never seen a more soulless project.

They literally picked Kamala Harris as the Vice President, someone who can't even pronounce her own name, not that it matters because it's purely an advertising gimmick.

We watched all of this come together in real time. We stood slack jawed in total disbelief, as a man with no discernible constituency of any kind, rose to the very top of our political system as if by magic. We looked for wires. How did he do that? He keeps rising.

It's possible in the end that Joe Biden himself never convinced a single voter of anything over the entire duration of the presidential campaign, not one. But he didn't have to. Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination because he wasn't Bernie Sanders. He came to where he is today because he isn't Donald Trump.

That is the entire story. It's the shortest political book ever written.

Now, whatever you may think of Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, they did it the traditional way. Each one of them had the support of actual voters, living breathing people loved them, believed in them, vested their hope in them, and by the way, agreed with their ideas, which they articulated clearly.

But Corporate America hated them both. They couldn't be controlled, particularly Donald Trump, whose complete unwillingness to submit made him the greatest possible threat and that's why they hate Donald Trump. That's the reason because he won't obey.

Tonight, it is possible that these forces may be winning. We can't say that now, of course, we would never say that until it is absolutely certain. But it could happen.

What then? Who will we say really won the election? Joseph R. Biden?

Please, that's insulting.

The tech companies will have won. The Big Banks will have won. The government of China, the media establishment, the permanent bureaucracy, the billionaire class, they will have won. And not in a way that democracy promises.

With numbers alone, if a single person equaled a single vote, a coalition like that could never win anything. There aren't enough of them. But as a group, they have something that Donald Trump's voters sadly do not have, and that is power. They have lots of power, and they plan to wield that power, whether you like it or not.

It's all starting to look a lot like oligarchy at this point. The people who believe they should have been in charge all along now actually may be in charge.

So what does that mean for the rest of us?

Now that Corporate America controls everything -- which is what they wanted

-- will they declare victory and back off finally? Can we speak freely again? Will they take the boot from our necks? Can we have America back?

Now that the great orange emergency has passed, will the mandatory lying orders finally be lifted? Those are the questions we will be paying attention to since we plan to stay in this country.

And one other thing, by the way, while we're at it, who is excited to greet our new corporate overlords who plans to collaborate particularly who on the right side? The Republican side? The side that said it was defending you? Who is happy about all of this? That seems worth keeping track of just so we know who we're dealing with here?

Ned Ryun is the CEO of American Majority. He does keep track and he joins us tonight. Ned, it's great to see you.

NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: Good to be with you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So, this is -- it goes without saying, not any kind of call, we don't know where this is going. Votes are being counted. There are apparent irregularities. Those will be examined. We pray in some cases, they'll be litigated.

But a lot of people in Washington feel that this is over, and some of them seem pretty happy about it. Who are they?

RYUN: Well, first of all, I want to highlight you are right. And I think your opening monologue was -- it is incumbent upon Trump to not stop, to use every option at his disposal, if nothing else, for the implications of it and the American people deserve a free and fair election that they can trust and trust in institutions instead of what half the people think has been stolen.

But think about it, you're right. This ruling class of administrative state, Big Tech, corporations, all of these people think that they can get rid of Trump, and we'll go back to normal. We'll create a normal. We'll go back to it. They're delusional.

I mean, the point I want to make here tonight is that Trump has red pilled, literally 70 million American people. He has illuminated everything, whether it's the danger of China, whether it's the danger of Big Tech, the administrative state, fake news, a whole litany of issues.

They're delusional if they think that these people, myself included, are somehow just going to disappear if they can somehow take out Trump, and they are wedded to a broken system. That's the other thing, Tucker. They're wedded to a broken system that has sold out the American people, and now they want to go and you know they are going to try and snap back to advancing policies that are actually going to sell out the American people and the middle class especially.

They are not going to fix immigration. They are not going to fix trade deals. They're not going to break up Big Tech. They are not going to do any of these things.

And yet, this is only going to accelerate whatever comes next; again, America first is not going away.

CARLSON: So I was particularly interested and there's a lot of this, but just want to highlight one to begin -- in the comments of Lindsey Graham, who just won re-election in the State of South Carolina because conservatives voted for him.

The Trump -- people around Trump put a great deal of pressure on Lindsey Graham to send them money, so after a day or two, they made a great show of sending 500 grand. But then on the issues that matter, Lindsey Graham immediately ran away from the ideas he claimed to support and said he will be happy to sell out his voters with an amnesty deal, like within hours of the election.

RYUN: But this is the surrender caucus. It feels like they've been waiting in the wings. They can't wait to get back into where they actually control the Republican Party and I'm talking not only about Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney, heck even Liz Cheney, these neocon globalists who can't get enough of the vulture capitalism and the selling out of the American middle class, they can't wait to get back into power.

And the shameful part of it is, you know that they have not embraced Trump for a variety reason, because he is a repudiation of everything that they have stood for, and he has taken and has been in control of the party. And now they're waiting in hopes that he somehow will be removed from it.

And these are the kind of people, Tucker, who quite frankly, have been surrendering -- on to getting along, don't know how to win, and quite frankly, a lot of their policies, as we have seen, they have been more concerned about rebuilding the Middle East than the Midwest. That is a shameful part of the Republican Party and they are doing nothing for the most part right now, to stand up and say, we're not going to let this happen what is taking place with this election because they fail to understand.

If we don't fix what has taken place, and I am convinced that major fraud has taken place, it is the end of free and fair elections. Republicans won't win again. They will be in a permanent minority if we are not careful, especially if we are not careful about these Georgia Senate races and we have no backstop if we lose the majority in the Senate.

CARLSON: Well, that is exactly right. And of course, that's the tragedy.

You have a deeply flawed party that refuses to protect its own voters and represent their legitimate interest.

RYUN: That's right.

CARLSON: But they are the only hope that this country doesn't descend into something totally unrecognizable.

RYUN: That's kind of scary, though.

CARLSON: It puts 70 million decent people in a tough spot. Ned Ryun, we will talk to you again. Appreciate it.

RYUN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So there is a political realignment coming. The distance between what people want and what they are getting from their leaders is just too vast. Some Democrats understand this and they are very nervous about it.

We've got the tape, next.

CARLSON: Well, we've got an awful lot of polling and expert analysis this year. It's been a bad year for the experts between COVID and the election results. But one of the things the moron class predicted, of course, was a disaster for the G.O.P. in the House of Representatives. Republicans were going to get absolutely crushed.

So let's examine very quickly the gap between their projections -- the experts' projections -- and what actually happened. It looks like Republicans will gain between five and 10 seats in the House, some are predicting more. They also put control of two state legislatures.

Now, if you're a Democrat, that's got to lead to some tough questions.

Maybe identity politics and corporate economics isn't a great combination because most people hate that. They hate that. They want the opposite.

They want stability, moderate social conservatism. They believe in families because they have them. And they don't actually think that the corporate bottom line is the most important thing in their family. Maybe a little bit of economic populism is okay with them.

So possibly, the Democratic Party needs to stop catering to the Women's Studies Majors at Wesleyan and start thinking about everyone else.

Andrew Yang has been kind of a party man recently, but that is of course, he is a smart guy, raised that possibility last night, here's part of what he said.

ANDREW YANG, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: I had that experience countless times on the trail, Don, where I would say hey, I'm running for President to truck driver, a retail worker, a waitress in a diner and they would say, what party? And I'd say Democrat and they would flinch, like I had said something really negative or I just like had -- like turned another color or something like that and there is something deeply wrong when working class Americans have that response to a major party that theoretically is supposed to be fighting for them.

So you have to ask yourself, what has the Democratic Party been standing for in their minds, and in their minds, the Democratic Party, unfortunately, has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life that has been declining for years.

CARLSON: Exactly. And you'd think they would know that because they probably take Uber like everybody else. And how many immigrant Uber cab drivers at the very bottom of the gig economy the Democrats created, are listening to FOX News on the radio? You ever noticed that? If you haven't, then you're not an Uber, because they are.

And those are exactly the kind of people the Democrats claim they represent. But instead, they've ignored for the past four years and yelled about Russia, Russia, Russia.

Now privately, some Democrats know they need to figure this out right away.

On a call with other Democrats yesterday, Abigail Spanberger, she is an elected Member of Congress from Virginia made that clear.

REP. ABIGAIL SPANBERGER (D-VA): I think that we need to be pretty clear about the fact that Tuesday -- from a congressional standpoint -- it was a failure. It was not a success. We lost members who shouldn't have lost.

We need to not ever use the words "socialist" or "socialism" ever again because while people think it doesn't matter, it does matter. And we lost good members because of that. And if we are classifying Tuesday as a success from a congressional standpoint, we will get [bleep] torn part in 2022.

CARLSON: Ooh, Abigail Spanberger points out the truth. Of course, most of the Democrats who lost were more moderate Democrats, meaning that Sandy Cortez who is not only stupid but radical will have more control of the party and that's a huge problem for Democrats.

Spanberger went on to point out that most voters -- meaning, people who don't live in gated communities or have security guards like Nancy Pelosi -

- don't want to, quote "defund the police." Another Democrat on the call agreed with Spanberger. Will the party acknowledge this?

Bryan Dean Wright is a former C.I.A. officer. We're happy to have him on tonight, a longtime Democrat. Bryan, thanks so much for coming on. So why did it take totally unexpected losses in the House, pretty significant losses for the Democratic Party to realize that "defund the police, put your life in peril" is not a winning campaign message?

BRYAN DEAN WRIGHT, FORMER C.I.A. OFFICER: Well, the party is unfortunately full of a lot of dumb people. And amazingly, Donald Trump figured that out.

Because if you look at the coalition of people who voted for him this past election, he's got the working class coalition, people who earn less than

$100,000.00 pulled the lever for him. He got more black and brown and gay people voting for him than any other G.O.P. candidate since 1960.

So the question is that Andrew Yang is thoughtfully asking is, can the Democratic Party actually build back that coalition that brought it into existence? The answer isn't just no, but, hell no, Tucker. And there are four reasons why. Let's talk about the first.

In 2016, when Trump won, Democrats had this soul searching conversation for why they lost, and they came up with the number of reports and one of them

-- and I love this one -- I'll read this sentence, "The lack of diversity in consultants that we hire contributed to our loss."'

That's right. Maybe politics was the solution. Right? So it's the consultants. How swampy of an answer, right?

But look, they took that answer and they actually adopted it as their belief system, as a rhetoric. We got white man, bad stuff, racial divisions and rhetoric, and then they sprinkled in some Marxism and a little bit of America is terrible and bad and awful, right? That's what we got for four years, which is then the second issue.

What is the leadership of the Democratic Party belief, right? We know that Tom Perez, the Chair of the D.N.C. said Ocasio-Cortez and her socialism -- true story here -- said that she is the future of the party. Show me one damn Democrat over the past four years who said that's wrong. Pelosi, didn't. She was on "Rolling Stone" magazine, you know buddied up next to Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, rabidly anti-Jewish. Right?

So then we get to the third issue, which is what do these people actually believe? How are the things that they are going to adopt as law, how that actually impact the working class? You and I have talked a lot about on this program, immigration.

When you have immigrants come across the border who can't speak English and have poor education. They take jobs from those who don't have high school education in this country. That depresses wages. That hurts the working class.

The Green New Deal: they want to phase out the cattle industry. How does that affect ranchers and farmers? What about the timber industry they want to get rid of? How does that affect folks who are working in our forest tonight?

The point is that what they believe also hurts the middle class and the working class and my God, let's look at the trade agreements. Why is it over the 50 years that Joe Biden has been in Washington, every one of these trade agreements have somehow benefited countries like China and the folks on Wall Street, but the towns where you are and folks watching this program tonight come from originally, they are dying, right?

I mean, we have pride, but we get cheap crap at Walmart and we get injected with booze and opiates. Right? And then that's the final piece of it. So where is the money that feeds the Democratic Party? Where is that coming from?

We talk about the Wall Street folks or people from China, the folks that bottom line is, they are getting money from the Big Tech people, and that ain't going to change. Democrats aren't going to change the hand that feeds them.

That's why, four reasons, Democrats are not going to change who they are.

CARLSON: I think that's a really smart analysis from the inside. Someone who knows the party well. Bryan Dean Wright. Great to see you. Thank you.

Well, if the corporate hologram known as Joe Biden wins, Big Tech will have more than an ally in the White House, it will have a lackey in the White House. What does that mean for freedom of speech: your ability to say what you think is true? We will tell you next.

CARLSON: So we don't know what's going to happen in the presidential race.

Still, they are still counting votes. Some people think they know. And so it's interesting to see who is excited about the idea of Joe Biden becoming President, so if you are spending time browsing social media or watching bitter ex-comedians whine about politics, you know that a lot of people aren't that happy on the left. The same people pretend that Donald Trump caused all of their problems: coronavirus, their barren personal lives, seasonal allergies, actually seem full of angst tonight.

But we do know at least one core Democratic Party constituency that is thrilled, it's Corporate America and especially Big Tech. Take a look at the stock prices of a big data analytics company like Palantir over the past three days. Massive surge, unprecedented.

So now that the power of the Executive Branch, the Federal government could align with the tech monopolies, what's going to happen? The people who have more data on you than you have about yourself, could shut everything down.

Will they?

Well, here is one sign of what we can expect.

The night before Election Night, we opened our show with an argument for why Donald Trump's campaign mattered to decent people in this country, the forgotten people, the people who live outside of New York, millions people viewed that monologue when we uploaded it onto the internet.

And then Facebook censored it. On what pretext? They said it contained, quote, "Partly false information." They said that a fact check from a political organization, a partisan organization called PolitiFact -- according to PolitiFact, it was quote, "mostly false" for us to say that elites in Washington ignored the opioid epidemic.

Why was it false? Because, quote, "By 2015, the White House was calling for a major increase in spending of $1 billion over two years to combat the opioid epidemic," which, by the way, continued. In other words, politicians in Washington eventually after like a decade, threw a big number at a problem. It didn't solve it, they just growled about it a little bit.

If you claim otherwise, we will silence you. So data guys with partisan agendas have power over what we say and what we think. We shouldn't be surprised because it's not just here, everywhere. We've given fake experts with no knowledge of anything with agendas they hide control over policies from climate change, to housing markets to polling in election results.

So if you think these people are going to be content with censoring Donald Trump or banning "The New York Post," unfortunately, think again. The more they screw up, the more control we give them over every part of our lives.

And if Joe Biden and Kamala or Kamala or whatever, she is calling herself, make it to the White House, they will have more power they've ever had before. How should we feel about that? Afraid.

So why was our monologue censored? And what role did Big Tech play in getting Joe Biden elected? Allum Bokhari is the author of "Deleted: Big Tech's Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election." What a title in retrospect -- he joins us tonight.

Allum Bokhari, thanks so much for coming on. So, we're hoping that Joe Biden -- Joe Biden will not become the President? If he does, you're going to have this alliance that is going to have consequences for the country, no?

ALLUM BOKHARI, AUTHOR, "DELETED": We certainly will. And you know, I've been covering these tech giants and what they have been doing over the past four years at "Breitbart News."

Actually, no, let me rephrase that. It's not what they have been doing over the past four years, it is what political elites have allowed them to do over the past four years.

CARLSON: That's right.

BOKHARI: All the institutions that are meant to defend the public interest, just sat on their hands and watched, as these Big Tech oligarchs developed the most powerful censorship machine for controlling and manipulating information and swaying elections that we've ever seen, and we now are living with the consequences.

Everyone who says the role is to defend the American public interest from corporate interests and special interest did absolutely nothing, and now, we're looking at the possibility of, as you say, a Biden administration that is totally in bed with the tech giants.

I'll give you just one example. In the six months leading up to the election, Google took "Breitbart's" search visibility on searches for Joe Biden to zero, total erasure on the world's leading search engine. So they absolutely went all in for Joe Biden.

We are seeing Twitter doing it, too. Censoring the President in the most closely fought and disputed election, in living memory. So you can only imagine what Joe Biden is going to do to amplify this. He has called for more censorship. He has called for that on the campaign trail, and if he gets in, he will have the power of the Federal government behind him. It's a very scary situation.

CARLSON: So may I ask, I mean, tonight, there are a lot of people, many of whom I respect, and I'm paying close attention to them, looking for voter fraud, looking for cheating that may have affected the outcome of the election. I hope they keep looking, because it's important.

But this seems like voter fraud and cheating and a distortion of our democracy that took place right out in the open. Why is what Google did more significant than what corrupt ballot counters in Philadelphia may be doing? It seems like it's more significant.

BOKHARI: Immensely more significant, because where does an undecided voter go if they want to find out more information about a presidential candidate about Joe Biden or about Donald Trump? Well, they will go to Google. Where else would they go? And what are they going to be met with? They're going to be met with a stream of propaganda from the mainstream corporate media, which by the way, is now funded by Big Tech and artificially amplified in their algorithms, even while they are suppressing their competitors, you, Tucker, they are suppressing you. They are suppressing "Breitbart." They are suppressing all of conservative media.

So it's impossible to say that undecided voters weren't influenced by that in a big way. I'm sure they were and you mentioned voter fraud. If there is voter fraud, they won't let you talk about it. Not even the possibility.

They won't even let the President talk about it.

So this is where we're at. This is where our ruling elites have allowed us to come because they did nothing about the problem for the past four years, much as they as much as the opioid problem you talked about in that segment. They also didn't talk about it now.

CARLSON: I'm just ashamed that I ever called any of these people liberal.

There's nothing liberal about this. It's fully authoritarian. It's the opposite of liberal. It's really scary.

Allum Bokhari, great to see you. Thank you.

BOKHARI: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So if power in Washington changes hands, what happens to our response to the coronavirus? Joe Biden promises a Coronavirus Taskforce.

What will that mean? Will we ever see anyone's face again?

Dr. Marc Siegel joins us after the break to let us know.

CARLSON: We are not going to accuse anyone of this because it's so low and you always want to assume the best motive of everyone, even people you disagree with. But let's be honest, the coronavirus has been a very politically useful tool for the Democratic Party. That's just true.

So if Biden wins, what do they do with coronavirus? Dr. Marc Siegel is a FOX News medical contributor. He is the author of "COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science" and he joins us now. Doctor, great to see you.

DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, everyone is wondering what a Biden administration would do with COVID-19, right? Well, the first thing, you know, you have a clue.

Scientists around the world agree that travel restrictions work to help decrease the spread of the virus. Well, what was Joe Biden's response to President Trump's travel restriction at the end of January? Take a look.

CARLSON: Racist.

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: ... time for Donald Trump's record of hysteria and xenophobia -- hysterical xenophobia to -- and fear mongering to lead the way instead of science.

SIEGEL: The next question is, what about lockdowns? Because Joe Biden is talking about national lockdowns. Well, he too has a Coronavirus Taskforce, Tucker, and the mainstay of that taskforce right now is Obamacare architect, Dr. Zeke Emanuel and Dr. Emanuel has talked extensively about the need for another national lockdown, and also about how we need

subcommittees: subcommittees on testing, subcommittees on vaccines.

You know what subcommittees do? They meet and they discuss, they don't necessarily do anything, right?

Let's hear what Dr. Emanuel has to say.

DR. ZEKE EMANUEL, AMERICAN ONCOLOGIST: Realistically, COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications.

All of that economic pain worth trying to stop COVID-19. The truth is, we have no choice.

SIEGEL: Actually, we do have a choice.

CARLSON: Yes.

SIEGEL: And one of the things we have a choice about is this vaccine that came out, Tucker, right? Operation Warp Speed: this vaccine will be out in the next month or two. So why is he talking about 18 months? And why wouldn't he give credit about Operation Warp Speed?

Well, you know, something? Dr. Emanuel has something called the Fair Priority Model. You know what that is? That sounds like future speak, right? But you know what it is? It means assessing people to see if they have enough quality of life left so that they would qualify for this vaccine. How scary is that when you consider our elderly are the ones most at risk of complications and dying of COVID-19? I would put them right at the front of the line.

And guess who wouldn't qualify for the vaccine under the Fair Priority Model? Joe Biden wouldn't qualify. And then there's Governor Cuomo, who has been out there on a book tour and taking credit even though 33,000 people died of COVID-19 in New York and he is calling -- he is by the way for sure going to also advise Joe Biden. Cuomo is calling for a national mask mandate. Take a look.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): I think it is disrespectful of people not to wear masks, and should there be sanctions? Yes. Yes. Because it is a public health emergency and I think there should be a penalty, because you can literally -- literally kill someone.

SIEGEL: How about that for fearmongering, Tucker? You could literally kill someone. Well, I have a problem with a national mask mandate. First of all, there's plenty of parts of the country where there is not a lot of COVID-19 and if you extend this mandate, you're going to be punishing people.

How about we look at personal responsibility to get people to comply? I'm a believer in masks. I'm a believer in physical distancing. I'm a believer in targeted testing. But I'm a believer mostly in public health. And the idea of superimposing a mask mandate they were some public health official comes up to your face and says you're not wearing that mask properly, come with me or pay a fine. That's the opposite of what this country stands for, Tucker.

We don't need the politics of fear. We need personal freedom -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Amen. I'm for physical affection and looking into people's faces.

Sorry. I am. Dr. Siegel, great to see you. I'd give you a hug.

SIEGEL: Thank you, Tucker. Thank you. Me, too.

CARLSON: So identity politics literally means judging people on the basis of how they were born, not on what they do. It's grotesque no matter what Harvard graduates tell you on cable news. This week, there were signs that the most liberal state in the country finally had enough of it because it is poison.

Back in 1996, California voters banned the State of California from using racial preferences because they are immoral. This year, California has considered Proposition 16 that would have reversed that ban and allowed the state to, quote, "Consider race and sex in government hiring and contracting and in public universities," which by the way they already do, but it would make it official.

Voters rejected Proposition 16 on Tuesday by a 56 percent to a 44 percent margin in a majority nonwhite state. What does that tell us? It might be hopeful news among the sadness.

Bob Woodson is the founder of the Woodson Center. He led the campaign against this law. He joins us now. Mr. Woodson, thank you so much for coming on.

ROBERT WOODSON, FOUNDER, WOODSON CENTER: Pleased to be here.

CARLSON: So what should we take away?

WOODSON: Well, we should celebrate the fact that this law was rejected.

It's based on the assumption particularly in black America that when it comes to performance on jobs and education that the standards have to be dumbed down in order to be fair to blacks.

It operates on the false assumption that when it comes to black Americans, we have to have the standards dumbed down. It also assumes that any evidence of disparity, negative disparities are associated with racism, but positive disparities to individual niches, for instance, black men are only six percent of the population, but they are 80 percent of the NFL and the NBA.

Well, but no one discusses why is that individual initiative when it comes to education and jobs is racist. So that's something we need to discuss.

Also, what it ignores in the black community is a rich tradition of the best antidote to disrespect is performance, and this was illustrated by one of my heroes, Joe Lewis. Joe Lewis fought at a time when his opponents was racist. The fans were racist and so were the judges.

So Joe Lewis said in the face of this opposition, knock the sucker out.

Never trust your faith to a decision. And that's what -- and that's a rich tradition in the black community are doing exactly what Joe Lewis did.

For instance, Tucker, in 1899 to 1954 there were five black high schools, Dunbar in Washington, D.C., Frederick Douglass in Baltimore, Atlanta, Booker T. Washington in Brooklyn; and New Orleans, McDonogh. These schools, Tucker, where crumbling buildings, crowded classrooms, 50 students, used textbooks, half of the budgets of the private school and as a consequence, they outperformed -- every one of those black high schools, 50 percent, they had a higher score than all of the white schools in those cities.

The same was true in 1943 when there were no -- there were no black naval officers -- thank you -- no black naval officers in the Navy and Eleanor Roosevelt forced the Navy to train them. Well, the Navy selected 16 black men with college education and they were going to wash them out.

So they put them through eight weeks of training where they were normally put 16 weeks for white trainees. When these men found out, they covered the windows, and they scored in the 90th percentile when they scored.

So Tucker, this is an example of the resilience in the black American self- determination that gets ignored today.

CARLSON: In favor of patronizing and dehumanizing policies like the ones that you fought against. Very quickly, Mr. Woodson, do you see the defeat of this law as a sign of hope going forward?

WOODSON: Absolutely. The fact is that it is a sign of hope. The very fact that in one of the most liberal states around the country that they rejected this means that maybe white people are getting race fatigue and are finally standing up.

But Tucker, I think I'm going to try to profit off of this to, you know, instead of DEI training, I'm going to engage in what I'm calling CRE training certified racial exorcist.

CARLSON: A lot of people need it, Mr. Woodson. You're going to be a busy man.

WOODSON: They really do. All the guilty white people ought to come to me, it'll be a lot cheaper than the other training you're getting, so maybe this is a way we can begin to change things, and stop blacks -- patronizing black. So we'll see, Tucker.

CARLSON: Do your good work, Father Woodson. I appreciate it. Great to see you tonight. Thank you.

WOODSON: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, it was one of the great mysteries of this presidential season. What happened to Joe Biden? Where was he? He was hiding. Where? We may now have the answer. That is next.

CARLSON: Joe Biden picked a pretty weird time to take a year off, an election year, he kind of disappeared. His running mate did, too. She didn't hold a single press conference. That's kind of impressive in a perverse way. It's been 100 years since someone won the presidency from the front porch, not that Biden has won. We're hoping he doesn't, but if he does, he'll be the first since Warren G. Harding. And Harding didn't have corporations working on his behalf.

So why did Biden go with that strategy? Roger Kimball is with "American Greatness." He wrote a really smart piece, one of many written about this today. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Roger Kimball, great to see you.

ROGER KIMBALL, "AMERICAN GREATNESS": Great to see you.

CARLSON: So tell us about the basement strategy. What did it amount to do you think?

KIMBALL: Well, it wasn't a strategy propagated by Joe Biden. Joe Biden is a kind of cipher or empty bladder, into which has been injected the somnolent, but dangerous agenda of wokeness and identity politics, the far left-wing of the Democratic Party. He has no real ideas of his own, he merely excretes what he is demanded to excrete on cue.

I think everybody looking at this election has to -- have understood that -

- one of the things that was so odd about it was that the President would be dashing around the country, giving press conferences, holding interviews, he talked to anyone in the last several weeks of the election.

He was, you know, holding two, three, four, five rallies a day, all across the country.

Toward the very end of the campaign, he covered 3,000 miles in five different states, when Joe Biden went 30 miles from his house to talk to 12 or 15 people in Pennsylvania. It was an incredible contrast. Why would that be?

Because Joe Biden understood that the fix was in and the fix was in. You could see it in the pollsters, the wild exaggeration of Joe Biden's numbers all down the campaign. He is ahead by 10 points, by 15 points. It is going to be a blowout, not only in the presidential race, but also in the congressional race. This clearly turned out to be not the case.

Then of course, it was big media. The media was 100 percent behind Biden and against the bad orange man. And then it was the big interest. It was the -- you know, not only Big Media, Big Money -- Wall Street. It was Big China definitely behind Joe Biden.

And finally, you had the Deep State apparatchiks. I know some people don't like that phrase, Deep State, but these are the people who -- the army of people who on the ground, would -- we have video evidence of it -- instruct people, instruct Postal workers to hand stamp ballots with a previous time so that they could be counted.

Well, how is it possible, and we have this I believe, from the world's greatest psephologist, Nate Silver that 23,000 ballots showed up in Philadelphia, all bearing the name of Joe Biden. That is an impossibility unless it was on purpose.

So Joe Biden didn't really campaign he merely offered himself up for acclamation by the party of woke identity politics.

CARLSON: There are probably not 15 people in this whole country who know what Joe Biden really believes and want to be led by him. He was irrelevant to this process.

Roger Kimball, one of the rare people who speaks as crisply as he writes.

It's a pleasure to have you on tonight. Thank you.

KIMBALL: Thank you, Tucker. Our time is done this week. We'll see you Monday.

We will be back 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. Have a great weekend.

