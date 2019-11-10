How would a Bloomberg run affect Biden in 2020?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 9, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TAMMY BRUCE, HOST: Hi, everybody. Welcome to this "Hannity" special: Trump Versus The Left. I'm Tammy Bruce, in tonight for Sean.

This is now a FOX News alert. Breaking just moments ago, Republican lawmakers have formally requested that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff testify in a closed door setting about his and his staff's contact with the so-called whistleblower. We will have more on that in just a minute.

But, first, as the Democrats' impeachment mania continues today, President Trump responded to the ongoing insanity, asserting that it is, in fact, making him stronger.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: What they are trying to do is weaken me but it's actually made me stronger. And interestingly, if you look at the polls that just came out, my polls are up. The fundraising is through the roof. It's never been this high. We'd just set (ph) fundraise -- because people are angry about it.

And it's made Republicans and people that vote for me, not just Republicans, really angry. They -- they have really become angry because it's a hoax.

BRUCE: Indeed.

And now, the Democrats' Ukraine obsession may actually be hurting Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden. Two Republican senators are asking for the State Department to hand over any documents related to Hunter Biden and the Ukraine energy company Burisma.

Here now with more on the 2020 race is Trace Gallagher -- Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: And, Tammy, the past two months, there's been a lot of whispering about Democratic anxiety over the current field of 2020 presidential contenders. But whispering is no longer necessary because Michael Bloomberg is saying it out loud.

A spokesperson for the former New York mayor says Bloomberg is considering a White House run because he wants President Trump to be held accountable and, quote, Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well-positioned to do that.

That view is shared by a lot of Democratic strategists. For example, there are questions about former Vice President Biden's age, his fitness, and fundraising ability and concerns about Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren's race to the far left.

This week, Bernie Sanders released an unprecedented immigration plan that would, among other things, impose a moratorium on deportations, break up immigration enforcement agencies like ICE, grant full welfare access to illegal immigrants and welcome a minimum of 50,000 climate migrants in Sanders' first year as president. The fear is that Bernie's plan will have swing states swinging away from Democrats.

But then there's Elizabeth Warren's $52 trillion Medicare-for-All plan, which promises not to raise taxes on the middle class, a promise that nearly everyone, including swing states are skeptical.

But if Bloomberg, Biden, Bernie or Warren are not on your wish list, how about former Attorney General Eric Holder? An MSNBC analyst says Holder might join the race. Experts say the fact that Holder is even considering a run is an indication that he sees an opening -- Tammy.

BRUCE: Well, Trace, thank you very much. A lot of chaos it seems there on that end. Thank you very much.

Now, joining us with reaction is American Conservative Union chairman, Matt Schlapp, former White House press secretary and FOX News contributor, Ari Fleischer, and former Obama economic advisor. Austan Goolsbee.

Gentlemen, thank you for joining me tonight.

Not that there is anything to talk about, right?

MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIRMAN: Right.

BRUCE: Look, let's start, Matt, with you. There is an extraordinary development here, as we are looking at the statement that is made. I think of this as somebody who is actually -- not that I agree with any of the Democrats, but appreciate the fact that they stepped forward.

They have raised money. They have followed all the rules, right? They have been debating each other in this environment and they have stepped forward and now you've got people effectively saying you're no good and we're going to do it better.

Matt, do you think that Bloomberg actually will do this seriously and what, exactly, would be the impact, do you think?

SCHLAPP: Look, Tammy, it is a little bit odd. We are awfully late in terms of having to file and register in these states to jump into this race. We've had so many debates as you said.

But what I think is happening in the Democratic race is that you have socialists and you have non-socialists. And I think for the non- socialists, most of them are still liberals, they look at the Squad and quite frankly, they look at Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and they say there has got to be somebody who can pick up the flack with just a little bit more -- a little bit more reasonable policies.

They thought that was going to be Joe Biden. Joe Biden is clearly flailing. The people around Hillary Clinton say she is really -- the people I talked to says she is actually really looking at it. There are other names floating.

This is an SOS from the Democratic Party.

BRUCE: It is, which is -- I find, Ari, kind of strange considering you had eight years of Barack Obama. You had, you know, a development of the Democratic agenda and the narrative and, yet, there seems to be this void. Now, of course, the people running would disagree.

Shouldn't the, I guess, the establishment of the Democratic Party allow the Democratic base to decide what they want the party to be? Don't they deserve that at least?

ARI FLEISCHER, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you know, in the modern era, it's up for the candidates to decide. There really is no establishment organization. There are no parties anymore that have control over candidates. So, that's why people like the former Attorney General Eric Holder, they are free to just jump in a race if they want.

But Matt has put his finger on it. There is a tremendous split in the Democratic Party and splits between liberals and socialists. There are no moderates left. There are no conservatives left.

And so, the realization is they may blow their opportunity to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 if they go too far to the left. And even their former conservatives and moderates like a Joe Biden, he has run too far to the left.

BRUCE: Yes.

FLEISCHER: So, I think they are just hurting themselves and in a year in which they could potentially win but not if they nominate that wrong candidate.

BRUCE: Well, and this is it. I think, Austan, that for you being involved, of course, with the Democratic Party and with Obama and the nature of the narrative of what the Democrats care about, isn't it kind of strange that with -- whether it's Holder or Bloomberg, wouldn't this just create more division, more chaos that would lead to people not even having a nominee that would be able to garner the complete support, not just of the base but of leadership in general as it exists in the party?

AUSTAN GOOLSBEE, FORMER OBAMA ECONOMIC ADVISER: Maybe, boy, I hope not. You know, I kind of agree -- what Ari said is right that the party doesn't decide these things. So, anybody is free to run. And, you know, if somebody got $50 billion, they can run a lot of ads. But remember, if Mike Bloomberg self-finances, he doesn't get to join in any of the debates.

BRUCE: Right.

GOOLSBEE: They have the cut-off criteria to get in the debates. And if he doesn't get in the debates, I think he have hard time. I applaud that he would do this within the Democratic Party, not play the role of kind of third party spoiler.

BRUCE: But isn't he a spoiler internally? Because, I mean, look, isn't it convenient be able to do a dynamic and not have to face the debates?

GOOLSBEE: He might. I don't think he has that much support.

BRUCE: Isn't it stealing it from the other individuals who have been running, following all those rules? I mean, this is the nature of what he is suggesting here is that he is going to walk in and steal it.

GOOLSBEE: If the Democratic electorate wants to vote for him, then it's not really stealing. But, as I look at it, I don't really see that -- I don't know how old Mayor Bloomberg is. I think it's 75, 76. An old white guy, there have been a lot of old white guys running. So I don't know where he is fitting into the firmament.

BRUCE: Yes. Matt, this is, of course, great news for President Trump. It's great news for Republicans. And I would have to disagree that suddenly there is this argument that there's no establishment. We're seeing when it comes to the resistance of president Trump --

SCHLAPP: Right.

BRUCE: -- that there is. And then in fact, there is a DNC. There is supposed to be some infrastructure here that's running the debates and running, you know, fundraising and is involved in all those races.

Was it Hillary's collapse that destroyed any kind of infrastructure? What's going on here?

SCHLAPP: Yes. No, it is interesting. I think a lot of the socialist activists in the Democratic Party have taken over the levers of power, Tammy. And I think they are the ones that are going to be the dominant voices in these primaries. It's actually the establishment in D.C. and New York City Democrats that are pushing back against these activists in these early states. And they're saying, my Lord, we are not going to let somebody of the ilk of the squad get the nomination a socialist, get the nomination of our party. We have to do something to push pack.

I agree with Austan that, you know, the voters should get to decide in the end. This is going to be a messy process for them like it was for us three years ago. That can be good for a party. But, and I don't want the Democrats to succeed, but I don't think this looks very good.

I actually think the biggest problem they have is that we are in a very strong economy. And we're not going around the globe apologizing about being Americans anymore. I think the president in very strong shape to get reelected.

BRUCE: You know, Ari, at the same time, if you are looking after, of course, eight years of Barack Obama. You would think that there would be some kind of understanding of what the Democratic Party stands for. What happened that created void of leadership and of ideas and of theory?

It seems remarkable that you would have such a control over the government, change the healthcare system and walk out with no talent bench -- and forgive me for those who are running -- but it really does seem be a lot of chaos and even with the polls, Joe Biden is the one still leading.

How did this happen that the Democrats have been left high and dry?

FLEISCHER: Well, first of all, I would slightly disagree there has not been a void of idea. There has been a void of good ideas.

BRUCE: Oh, these are good ideas. There is no new -- the socialism clearly is an old dead idea and it's recycled. There's nothing new about it.

FLEISCHER: What's happened inside the Democratic Party is ideas that previously were thought to be too radical have now become mainstream, such as if you cross the border illegally this morning, you get free government sponsored healthcare this afternoon, that everybody in America should have free pre-K. Everybody should have free healthcare. Everybody should have free college.

SCHLAPP: Ari, what are your pronouns? What are your pronouns, Ari?

FLEISCHER: This is the problem with the Democrats have espoused. Is they are running full bore to the socialist left with specific policies that the American people largely reject.

BRUCE: Let me ask Austan.

FLEISCHER: People missed the left.

BRUCE: Ari, let me ask you.

GOOLSBEE: I think you guys are kidding yourself.

BRUCE: Wait, wait, wait, where is Barack Obama? He has a phone, I'm sure. When he was president, he had a phone and a pen.

Is he not talking with anyone or trying to have some kind of leadership? You know, Hillary is obsessed with her own loss and her inability to accept that. Wouldn't Barack Obama be trying to perhaps inspire or direct or try to, you know, contain some of the nature of what's going on here? Where is the guy?

GOOLSBEE: I don't think he is trying. I think he is actively, like previous presidents before him, he's actively not trying to take sides and choose up and direct Democrats.

BRUCE: Even as the party collapses?

GOOLSBEE: A lot -- well, the party is not collapsing. That's where I think you guys are kidding yourselves.

If you look at the polls, yes, Bernie Sanders has -- is a self-described socialist. But if you look at the major Democratic candidates, if you look at Mayor Pete's economic plan he put out today. If you like at Vice President Biden, if you look at the policies that you are describing as socialists, they are supported by two thirds of the American people. The giving the choice of Medicare to everyone in the country, that's supported by a majority of Republicans.

BRUCE: Open borders and forgiving all student loans --

SCHLAPP: Reparations.

GOOLSBEE: That was Bernie Sanders.

BRUCE: That's not true. Yes. All right, guys.

FLEISCHER: Abolition of private insurance.

BRUCE: Fellows, thank you very much. Matt, Ari, Austan, I appreciate you joining me tonight. Thank you.

When we come back, right back, more shocking accusations of deep state corruption that's not going to surprise you guys. This time, it involves collusion with the media. Also not a surprise.

And more on the breaking news that Nunes is demanding that Schiff testify in private as part of House impeachment inquiry hearings.

Stay with us.

BRUCE: This is a FOX News alert.

A new letter from Republican lawmakers is demanding that Adam Schiff testify as to his contacts with the so-called whistleblower. More on that just ahead.

But, first, tonight, we are inching closer and closer to truth and justice and holding those that abuse power accountable. So, I think it's going to take a while because there is so many of them. The Durham probe is now a full scale criminal investigation.

The Horowitz report is expected to be out this month. I know we were also told that last month. Hopefully we will get it this month.

And a day of reckoning is on the horizon for the deep state, from the rigged investigation into Hillary Clinton, to the dirty Steele dossier, to rampant evidence of FISA abuse, the media mob continues to ignore the real 2016 election scandal. And tonight, we are learning even more about a massive media scandal because journalist Lee Smith in a new bombshell book has uncovered more evidence of a possible pay-to-publish scheme involving Fusion GPS and high profile reporters.

And as our own Gregg Jarrett points out, the so-called whistleblower may even be implicated in the upcoming FISA report due to his alleged ties to John Brennan and others.

Now, the hysteria we see over Ukraine is just the latest chapter in what's been a three-year-long campaign. You guys, it's been that long. Three years of constant lies, smears, besmirchments, to take down a duly elected president.

It is a never-ending impeachment obsession from even before I would argue, before his actual election. This is now about overturning the results of the 2016 election and overturning the will of the American people.

Now, joining me for reaction, author of the book "Witch Hunt", FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, along with former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman, and author of the book "The Plot Against the President", journalist Lee Smith.

Gentlemen, thank you for joining me tonight.

Gregg, let me start with you with this news about Nunes sending the letter saying we want to you have a witness. I find it, of course, troubles because the Democrats can veto whatever Republicans want. What's your take on this?

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: It underscores the unfairness of this. To think of it, if you want to call a witness, you have to get the other sides' permission. When I tried cases, I didn't have to turn to the prosecutor or the plaintiff's attorney and say, may I please call my first witness? No, you may not.

So, you know, the first witness you want to call would be the whistleblower. Schiff will say, denied. I'd like you, Mr. Schiff to testify. Denied. I would like your staff that had contact with the whistleblower. Denied.

I mean, this anathema to fund mental fairness and due process. But it does underscore that, as well as the conflict of interest. The guy presiding over the impeachment hearing is a fact witness himself? Concealing his contact with the whistleblower who is not a whistleblower under the law. I mean, this is -- this is terrible.

BRUCE: You know, Brett, this is what the American people are seeing. It comes down -- forget about your party and partisanship or whether you like Trump or not, this is inherently unfair. The Americans are willing to have this investigation happen but they want to be able to trust the outcome. And, of course, process is the thing that leads us to the truth.

So when we hear about this and clearly I think the Republicans want to point out this unfairness and this request makes it clear that there is a conflict and that, of course, Schiff is going to say, no, I'm not going to do it. It's going to highlight these things to the American people.

Is that a large part of what matters here when it comes to how this plays out?

BRETT TOLMAN, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Well, this is at the heart and I love what Gregg said because fairness and due process are important in this procedure that is going forward. And the American people aren't seeing it.

And as a prosecutor, I remember being told and taught, fastest way you can throw your case out of court is if the government loses credibility, if the government can't be trusted. Well, here you have the government launching an investigation of a sitting president based on suspicious facts surrounding a whistleblower that appears to be politically connected and then they lie about their interactions with the whistleblower. For me, this would be the -- an absolute nightmare. I wouldn't want to touch this case with a 10-foot pole.

But why are they embracing it? Because they have lost at every point until now. And as you said, they have been focused on impeachment since 2016.

BRUCE: Well, yes, and, Lee, congratulations on your book. We are seeing here at the same time ranging from the Russia dossier hoax to this, there's a -- not just the sloppiness to what's been done, but people who expect not to be found out. But, most of all, they also expect it to be, you know, backed up by media. They have worked with media through this procedure.

Tell us what you think because we have got so many people hearsay and gossip and they've relied on newspaper stories. What's your take on that element?

LEE SMITH, AUTHOR, "THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT": Well, I think what you were saying before about the start of the before the election is absolutely correct and in my book, you know, I have different sources who show documents and sources show this began in March of 2016. And you saw, before the election, you saw coordination between Clinton operatives and the press this lasted until the elections. And then after the election, Clinton operatives were less important than Obama officials.

This is one of the things we are seeing now. The whistleblower issue, the push to impeach the president, this is on a continuum. This has been going on for more than three years.

I think it's -- with all due respect I think it's more than unfairness. I think we are testing the patience of the American public.

BRUCE: Yes. And we can I guess take Mark Zaid at his word that he used the word coup, right, Gregg?

JARRETT: He did back in 2017.

BRUCE: They have no shame about that. They are almost proud of it. They were still on the Twitter. Didn't bother to delete them.

And then we have got this -- the other whistleblower's attorney -- so- called whistleblower sending a cease-and-desist letter to President Trump. What is that all about?

JARRETT: It's an embarrassment to the two lawyers who wrote it. I mean, cease-and-desist from exercising your First Amendment right to defend yourself to rebut a false accusation and they insanely cite three laws witness tampering. The president doesn't even know who the witness is. You can't tamper with a witness you haven't identified.

Obstruction of justice. Nothing has been obstruct you had. That's for sure.

And finally, retaliation against a witness. If you actually read the statute, the witness has to have been killed or harmed already, he hasn't been. This is ridiculous.

BRUCE: They seem to be trying to criminalize when it comes to the president self-defense. And the ability to engage in your defense.

The ability also as president, because one of the reasons he was elected American people noticed that there was something wrong. There was shenanigans, that there was maybe not the rule of law. That there were a separate kind of set of justice for people in general.

Trump's election itself was a statement and a desire that we wanted things to be more clear and confronted. He is doing that and as I have noted, the impeachment -- the effort for impeachment is almost necessary if we were right in 2016 that this was inevitable and now we see historic live that it seems to have been expected and arranged for quite some time.

Gentlemen, Gregg, Brett and Lee, thank you very much for joining me tonight. I appreciate it.

Coming up next, the call to confiscate guns. I guess right next in line, right, from law-abiding citizen has gone mainstream in the Democratic Party. We have the latest example and I will get reaction from Charlie hurt and Larry Elder as this "Hannity" special continues.

BRUCE: Welcome back, everyone, to this "Hannity" special. I'm Tammy Bruce.

Now, before he dropped out of the 2020 race, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke made confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens one of his plain platforms. Remember this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-FORMER TEXAS CONGRESSMAN: Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We are not going to be allowed to be used against fellow Americans anymore.

If someone does not turn in an AR-15 or an AK-47, one of these weapons of war, or brings it out or brandish it to intimidate as we saw when we were at Kent State recently, then that weapon will be taken from them. If they persist, there will be other consequences from law enforcement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Well, now, thanks to Beto, it is now apparently safe for top Democrats to push gun confiscation. According to reports now that Democrats have taken control of Virginia's government, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam has confirmed that he is working on gun confiscation along with other extreme measures.

Here now with reaction is FOX News contributor Charlie Hurt, and Salem Radio nationally syndicated talk show host Larry Elder.

Welcome aboard, guys. I appreciate you joining me.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED TALK SHOW HOST: Thank you.

CHARLES HURT, CONTRIBUTOR: Good evening, Tammy.

BRUCE: Having come from the left, I know that one strategy is to suggest the most extreme thing to take five steps forward and then people will be grateful when only two steps are taken forward, but it did not help Beto. It was shocking and, yet now the shock, now that you have heard it, the shock can be -- it's abated a little bit. And there is this now, it seems like a normal conversation to have. But it is anything but normal.

Larry, would you agree that this is in a way trying to condition the American public to think that this is a normal idea that we should consider? Larry?

ELDER: Well, finally we have truth and advertising Tammy. We have truth and advertising at least we know that they have now revealed their agenda and the agenda is complete and total gun confiscation from the civilian population.

The guy named Nelson Shield he used to run Handgun Control Inc which became the forerunner of the Braidy Center. And he gave an interview in the mid 70's. He specifically said the idea is to disarm the country. We can't do did in one fell swoop he said. We are to do it piece by piece.

BRUCE: That's right.

ELDER: But that is the ultimate agenda. They never ever ask how many Americans every year, Tammy, use a firearm to defend themselves and out of that number how many Americans would be dead but for the firearms there is a criminologist in Florida. He says Americans use guns, 1.25 million times every year for self-defense and of that number 40 percent believe but for the firearm they would have been dead why isn't that part of the con conversation?

BRUCE: We've see every time this comes up whether it was during the Obama Administration or any other time or gun confiscation comes up there is this rush for more people to buy firearms. They know that certainly this is - Americans get it. We know who we are. We are not going to be told who we are by the far left.

But, Charlie, this comes down to, also, an issue of legitimacy for a government. We want the government to be legitimate. We want to be able to trust them. But, when you see political leaders coming up with this idea of that we are going to take away your firearms. That's about - you know, the first amendment, the second amendment, Charlie, do you think this has a larger impact on people trusting the government at all as we move forward?

HURT: Well, of course, the entire tradition and culture of Americans defending themselves and defending their families and their neighbors with their own firearms is based in the notion that the understanding that you can't trust government to be there to solve all your problems all the time.

I live in a part of the country where I and my neighbors are our own 911 if something happens, and somebody needs to be protected, you can't expect a police officer, you know, in a massive county to show up in a timely fashion. People have to defend themselves.

And that's why people these sorts of attacks on law-abiding citizen who want to defend themselves and their families and their neighbors, it's so appalling. And you know it's been a generation since we have had a real true gun election. And now that we have Michael Bloomberg who has devoted the last, what, 8 or 10 years of his political year career to trying to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizen.

The fact that we have him at the top and then you have Ralph Northam in Virginia and Democrats in Virginia declaring war on law-abiding citizen who want to defend themselves, I think we are going to have a real gun election coming up.

BRUCE: Now and Larry, this is what is important. When you think about Northam and this is the hypocrisy of the Democrats where last time we heard about him he was talking about how and when to kill the baby after it was born. And we are supposed to believe that these--

ELDER: Keep them comfortable.

BRUCE: Yes, keep them comfortable physical until we eliminate them. And these are people saying we have to eliminate guns because they care about the safety of people and being able to live their lives and life in general. This really must be an issue when it comes to the nature of the left in the country and especially Democratic leadership.

ELDER: You know, and, Tammy, the left calls Donald Trump a racist, a Hitler, a fascist, a Nazi. The second amendment is designed to prevent the rise of a fascist Hitler and Nazi. So if you really believe that Donald Trump was a Nazi why would you want to cure stale very amendment that stopped somebody like that from becoming a tyrant? It's really bizarre. People living in the intercity disproportionately need firearm need self-defense because a disproportion of amount of crime takes place there. And I thought this is the party that cared about the minorities. Don't you care about people living in the intercity and their own safety apparently not?

BRUCE: You know, this is it cuts across politics it cuts across race it certainly cuts across gender. Firearm is the one thing that gives women genuine equality when it comes to self-defense and the ability to live the lives that suit us.

Gentlemen, I look forward to this fight. Thank you for joining me. Charlie, Larry, thanks. Up next, the crisis on the southern border keeps intensifying. Yet, the left in the media don't want you to know about it, of course, but we will have a full report coming up next.

BRUCE: Hi, everyone, welcome back to the Hannity Special. Trump vs. the left. Now, as we mourn the nine American victims tragically murdered in Mexico several media outlets including "The New York Times," "The Associated Press" and "The LA Times" wrote questionable articles this week that appeared to blame the victims.

Meanwhile 2020 candidate Bernie Sanders has unveiled his radical immigration plan to halt deportations, abolish ICE, welcome 50,000 climate migrants and give welfare to everybody. As desperate Dems continue to obsess over Trump's impeachment six House Republicans wrote an op-ed calling them out for ignoring the continuing border crisis.

Joining us now for reaction Trump 2020 Advisory Board Member Jenna Ellis and House Judiciary Committee Member Tom McClintock, welcome aboard. Thanks for joining me tonight.

JENNA ELLIS, TRUMP 2020 ADVISORY BOARD: Great to see you, Tammy.

BRUCE: You know, shocking news, obviously, extraordinary mass murderer of women and children. The details are too horrible to deliver. But really a torturous experience for these Americans dual citizens Mexican and American citizens by we believe a drug cartel. Obviously we don't have the complete story yet.

Yet, the media, interestingly, white washed that, story for them was the history of this particular group of Mormons who splintered off and moved to Mexico as opposed to the shocking nature of what it would mean for the cartels to implement this against women and children at all.

Jenna, isn't it really the story? Isn't this story the chaos and the nature of what is happening in Mexico at this point as opposed to, you know, what was happening 50 or 100 years ago with the, you know, descendants of the family of these people who were murdered?

ELLIS: Absolutely, Tammy. And this is such a horrific story. And it's just the next in line of why border control and immigration policy is so important to President Trump and to the administration and the Democrats by proposing all of these preposterous things that are basically open borders and are just political opportunism. We have to understand the difference here from a 30,000-foot perspective of what the Democrat is actually suggesting?

Because, see, they don't look at the United States government as an intentionally well designed and functioning system. They just look at all of these political things as independent parts and so when they isolate each part and policy issue from the system then it ceases functionality and really that's their goal.

They want to tear down the American system of government, take it out of its original purpose and design for political opportunism so rather than doing their job of Congress promoting the general welfare. Making sure to ensure domestic chain quality and actually looking at why immigration was given as a subject matter to Congress to make sure to protect and preserve the rights that God gives us as President Trump always described that cannot be take away. They are now advocating for policy that is completely anti-theatrical to the design and functionality of our system.

BRUCE: Representative McClintock, I mean what we are seeing here is literally undeniable and yet they are denying it they are like on in an alternative universe here. Isn't this really thought about kind of bringing America down a pager to be ignoring that violence it's because it's inconvenient for their narrative that we are the problem? What's your take on this overall?

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK, R-CALIF.: Well, if you want to know where all these Democratic open border policies and sanctuary laws leads, come to California. Just three days ago I attended the funeral of El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael. The animals who were arrested for gunning him down in cold blood as he responded to a bogus burglary call are illegal aliens from Mexico working for the cartels.

He is the fourth law enforcement official in my immediate region here to be murdered by illegal aliens over the past five years. That's where these policies are leading. The violence that we are seeing in Mexico, we need to understand is already here in our country in our communities, on our streets hunting down our law enforcement officials because we let it in.

That's a question Americans have got to confront very clearly in this upcoming election. That's what's at stake.

BRUCE: We know that President Trump was elected in large part because of this reality hitting home during the campaign with the murder of Kate Stanley. And Americans realizing that Donald Trump was the man who was going to speak the truth and be honest and be transparent no matter what happened.

We have got the families as an example, mourning the victim's murdered women and children saying that it's like Afghanistan 100 miles from the U.S. border to give you perspective. Mexico had 23,000 murders I think was this 2017 or 16; 23,000 murder in Mexico, same year 16,000 in Afghanistan. So if you were thinking about when we think of Afghanistan and the danger that's there, consider those numbers as an example when it comes to what media ignores, what is just before that border.

And not just danger for Americans, Jenna. But for, yes the migrants that we have talked about going through the caravan. The migrants who get here when we release people and ICE does not take them, they're going right back into the immigrant community rapists, murderers, and robbers. The criminal element who have been charged with crimes are going into some other community they're going right back into the immigrant community to victimize those people. How do you think Democrat can defend that that kind of action?

ELLIS: They can't. That's what is just absolutely shocking about their position as they aren't seeing the nature and the necessity of legal immigration pathways. And why we have for example, asylum that you have to qualify for and why we don't have loopholes? Why we have certain policies and why immigration needs to be reformed?

It's not because President Trump is anti-immigration. It's because everyone in this country should be for legal immigration and to make sure that we are protecting the people in our country.

BRUCE: Right.

ELLIS: And we are protecting our border from all of the - I mean, there is horrific sex trafficking that's going on all of that we have to make sure.

BRUCE: I think it is indefensible because again the people that are benefiting first from enforcement and from removing criminal illegal aliens are the migrant community. Those are the people who are being victimized by Democratic policies.

Both of you thank you so much for joining me tonight. I appreciate it. Now coming up next on this Hannity Special, Trump vs. the left. Rapper Kanye West is asking black voters to ditch the Democrats and you don't want to miss what President Trump himself said about this issue earlier today. We will have Larry Elder coming back with us and Kayleigh McEnany on to react coming up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When I ran for office three years ago, I looked at the bleak dismal record of the Democratic Party and asked the African-American community what the hell do you have to lose, right? What do you have to lose?

And I came off stage that night and all these professionals' handlers, right? I don't have too many handlers but they say sir, I don't think they are going to like that. I said no, look. Because I read a list last in crime, last in this, last in home ownership, last in the economy, lowest wages. All of this stuff and I said wait a minute, I'm just reading off a list.

And I said wait a minute, and that's what I said. Under this administration, all of that has changed and it's changing even faster now. We're undoing the damage inflicted by decades of corrupt Democrat rule and creating an historic tide of new opportunity and creating an historic tide of new opportunity and prosperity.

(EBD VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Indeed for everybody. Welcome back, everyone, to this special edition of Hannity, Trump vs. the left. That was, of course, President Trump earlier today speaking at the Black Voices for Trump Event in Atlanta. Reaching out to Black America and exposing the do-nothing Democrats.

Now the President isn't the only one making the pitch as Rapper Kanye West is urging black voters to, "Own your power saying voting for Democrats as a default position is not the power". Joining me now with reaction Trump 2020 Campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and we are bringing back Salem Radio Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Larry Elder because is he so fabulous. Thank you, Larry for come back and thank you, Kayleigh for joining us.

Look, this is President Trump was making it very clear that we have a responsibility to reach out to every American. I felt that the Republican abandonment of the inner cities, the abandonment of African-Americans was shameful and awful. This idea that Democrats were the only ones who would have ideas for them condemns people when you don't give them other ideas, other options for moving forward. Larry, do you think that this kind of outreach from the President makes a difference?

ELDER: Absolutely. I was with the President in Cleveland at a black church and among other things he talked about choice in schools. The polls show that inner city parents, black and brown parents overwhelmingly want choice in school. They realize thought that government school downtown block is not functioning very well.

Betsy Devos, the Secretary of Education also is promoting choice in school. I can't think of anything better than getting a good education to go from poverty to the middle class and Trump made that case and it was very, very receptive. Forever that reason alone it seems to me blacks ought to rethink their allegiance to the Democratic Party for that reason alone.

BRUCE: And we have these numbers in the Presidents as examples take a look at the unemployment rates by the way. From when Trump took office to where they are right now. The last month under Obama and Biden in January of 2017, unemployment amongst African-Americans 7.7 percent, under President Trump, it is now the lowest on record at 5.4 percent. We have also seen that wage gap contract as well when it comes to that issue.

But, Kayleigh, really, this is about reaching out to Americans who happen to be black. Well, all of us deserve to have a hand in this magnificent future that he is creating and that Americans create every day. Kayleigh, do you think that he is really being heard and how do you see us moving forward next year when it comes to the African-American community?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN NATIONAL PRESS SECRETARY: Oh, there is no doubt he is being heard. Look, Democrats have betrayed black Americans for decade's economic betrayal, factories shutting down. Inner cities worsening but President Trump changed the trajectory. You point out those economic numbers.

Never before had black unemployment been below 7 percent. It was an average of 12.8 percent under Obama. President Trump brought it to 5.4 percent a record low. It took President Trump; he said what do you have to lose? And then he proved himself right and backed his words up with action, with opportunity zones.

The First Step Act, 90 percent of inmates release have had been black Americans. This is a President who has defied history and done what Democrats have talked about for decades. It took President Trump yes he will win more of the black vote by a long shot in 2020.

BRUCE: So Larry, I will give you the last word on this because it's really an important dynamic of the fact that everyone deserves opportunity and the President is making a specific effort here.

ELDER: Absolutely. Thomas Sols said years ago Democrats want black people to feel angry, resentful, focus solely on racism. And if the Republican Party can get 20 percent of the black vote, the Democratic Party is literally finished. And that is why they are constantly telling black people you are a victim you are a victim of racism. You are a victim of police brutality victim of this and that.

As opposed to hard work, get a good education, don't make bad moral mistakes. Get married before have you children the same formula that worked for everybody else.

BRUCE: We have a hard break here Larry. Thank you very much. I appreciate both of you joining me tonight. President Trump today issued a challenge to his supporters today to send in best rap videos. I wasn't one of them that did that featuring lyrics about the President. The President says the winners will be invited to the White House. We are not making this up. We will play some of the best submissions coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: And welcome back to this special edition of Hannity, Trump versus the left. And thank goodness he is President Trump launched a viral video challenge now on Twitter today after he re-tweeted a supporter rapping about make America great again movement. Now waves of supporters are posting their own versions and tagging #MAGACHALLENGE that's the tag there in hopes of winning an invitation to the White House. I've had the honor of going, it's a magnificent place. Take a look at a few of the submissions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(PLAYING RAP MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: All right. The "Maga" is for everyone, transcends everyone. Unfortunately though, that is all the time we have left this evening. As always thank you for being with us. My thanks to The Sean Hannity Team and to Sean. He'll be back here on Monday. Have a great weekend everyone. I appreciate it.

