How will New Hampshire play out for President Trump?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker. Great show as always.

Welcome to HANNITY.

Tonight, we are once again broadcasting live right here from the Live Free or Die Granite State of New Hampshire. It is primary night. The polls are now closed. The results have been pouring in and the radical, far left extreme socialist Bernie Sanders is now in the lead as we begin this hour, 9:00 in East, 6:00 on the West Coast.

We should be able to call this race hopefully within this hour.

The Democratic Party though, they are in full, complete panic mode tonight. One time front runner, quid pro quo Joe Biden is looking like he might be headed for what would be a pathetic and disastrous, for him, fifth place finish. An unmitigated disaster, not only for the Biden campaign, it has put the whole Democratic Party in the state of utter complete chaos tonight.

He's now limping into South Carolina. He had canceled his -- well, supposedly, victory party. He hopes to make what will be one last desperate stand. We'll have lot more coming up throughout the hour.

Plus, our own Lawrence Jones caught up exclusively with Elizabeth Warren. We have that tape and we will show it to you coming up as well.

Also, we have a damning new report on someone not on tonight's primary ballot. This is huge. A newly unearthed audio, numerous audio recordings from former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg -- it's so shocking, even members of his own party tonight are accusing him of racism on what is a massive scale.

Make no mistake: this might be the night his campaign officially dies. We will have a full monologue coming up.

Plus, we have major breaking news from the swamp, huge story after a federal prosecutors requested an insane nine-year sentence for Roger Stone, the DOJ has now stepped in, rightfully so. In just a few minutes, we will address the disgusting two-tiered justice system, and four prosecutors have resigned in just the last few hours.

But, first, joining us now with the very latest, as we are in New Hampshire tonight for our primary coverage, our very own Bill Hemmer. He's at the big board tonight.

Bill, what's going on?

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Let's break it down, Sean, and good evening to you.

We've got 29 percent of the vote reporting here, too soon to make a call statewide. Sanders in purple, Buttigieg in Orange and Amy Klobuchar in green in the map behind.

Part of the reason why we can't made a call in part is because of Hillsborough County. That's what located here in the town of Bedford, southern New Hampshire, Massachusetts to the south, and Maine to the east, Vermont to the west.

Four years ago, Hillsborough County, Sean, cast around 60,000 votes in the primary. Again, it was just two-person, it was Sanders against Hillary Clinton.

But right now, the vote totals just doing quick math here between 1,500, 1,300, about 1,100. So, you're about 5,000, 6,000 votes at the moment cast in this county alone that have been tabulated this far. So, too soon to make a call there.

HANNITY: Any moment.

HEMER: Pop over here to Rockingham County. Anytime you look at New Hampshire, you look at the southern part, the southern tier of the state, these two counties accounted for 50 percent of the vote four years ago. And again, Rockingham, Buttigieg with the slight lead here, but again, the votes are not entirely a 3,400, 3,200, 2,900. There were , votes cast in this county alone four years ago. So we got a bit of a ways to go to and Rockingham as well.

I mentioned Vermont the board over here Bernie Sanders very popular did really well against Hillary Clinton four years ago, you had roughly 15,000 votes cast four years ago, you're at three -- you're about 8,000 votes, just quick math right now on the spot without a calculator on my phone, that's where we are right now.

So, we'll get a little more they're coming in from the west side of Vermont as well, but that's our status for the moment, Sean. I think anytime you consider the race here in New Hampshire, got to look for those most populous counties in the South and that's sort of what we're tracking right now on this map.

I mentioned Sanders in purple -- I take you back four years ago. It was his race. He ran all ten counties against Hillary Clinton.

We'll see whether or not that holds up tonight, or whether or not Mayor Peter or Amy Klobuchar our slides in there. So, stand by, we're not there yet.

Sean, back to you.

HANNITY: All right. Bill Hemmer, thank you.

We'll be checking in with Bill Hemmer throughout the evening tonight.

Joining us now at the very latest, he's at Bernie Sanders campaign headquarters, our own Peter Doocy -- Peter.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And, Sean, we can report from here that every few minutes, whenever the local coverage shows results that have Bernie Sanders with the highest percentage of votes that have been counted so far, the crowd in here who all have signs and which really has filled in goes crazy, which is remarkable and notable because we are on a college campus, and unlike most of the watch parties there is no open bar here. These people are excited. Many of them have been Sanders supporters since he became a senator right next door in Vermont.

And from the behind the scenes angle, I can tell you that as the final results are settling in, I've already gotten a text message from a rival campaign about Amy Klobuchar's position right now with this person from a rival campaign saying that they see what Klobuchar is doing, but they think that she has an infrastructure problem. She doesn't have staff or offices or anything in the places after New Hampshire, and they also don't think that her record has been scrutinized enough.

So as we wait to see who actually won, who will be the big winner of the night, there are a lot of people looking at the Nevada and South Carolina contest next and trying to figure out what's going to happen with Amy -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Peter, great report.

I think I heard you said open bar, and I guess in the true spirit of socialism, that would mean drinks are free, or somebody else pays. Kidding.

All right. Here now with more --

DOOCY: No, no open bar here. No open bar.

HANNITY: No. OK, just checking. Thanks, Peter.

Here now with more of FOX News exclusive voter analysis is our very own Shannon Bream tonight.

Shannon, what do we learn tonight?

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, Sean. As we're waiting for the results, we're drilling down on New Hampshire. What the Democratic primary voters think about economic issues, how much this drove their decision today?

Almost all primary voters think the way the nation's economic system works is unfair to most Americans. More than four in ten say they go so far as to say it's very unfair, only about one in five feel the economy actually works for most people. Now, that said, majority believe that their family financial status for them is holding steady.

Now, one big problem for people all over the country is student debts and New Hampshire does have the highest percentage of college students who graduate with debt. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have both talked about wiping out student loans, it's been popular on the stump for them.

So, what do New Hampshire voters think? More than six in 10 do favor the government finding a way to cancel college debts.

So another big question here? What about the impeachment trial? It's over for President Trump. He's been acquitted. What do voters think that will do? What impact will it have politically?

Many of them think it's not going to make a difference but more of them think it will actually hurt then help the Democrats politically now that it's over. And in the end, will voters be satisfied with any of the candidates as their nominee if their person doesn't win? We asked voters about all of these candidates. Now, most of them you'll see are going to be acceptable but Joe Biden suffers from a lack of support here in New Hampshire.

Biden voters though say they'd be happier with Buttigieg or Klobuchar over Sanders award if they can't have Biden. And, Sean, we keep seeing an interesting thing in these numbers. While people tell us they're generally for more progressive ideas and policies here in New Hampshire, when it comes down to it, they also admit they think that could make it harder for someone who's really progressive in the general election to actually beat President Trump. We'll see if it sways them tonight -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Shannon Bream, thank you for that report.

Joe Biden is already long gone from New Hampshire, even his campaign new tonight would be a disaster and they left the state. His campaign is at best tonight on life support.

Our very own Mark Meredith -- well, he's with us in New Hampshire at the Biden campaign which the event kind of got cancelled, I don't know if we can call that even a party tonight. What's going on there, Mark?

MARK MERIDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Sean, the bar is still open so they are still trying to have some sort of a party here, but as you mentioned, there is certainly a different feel to what was going on here tonight than what was maybe expected 48 hours ago.

The Biden campaign announced this morning that the candidate was no longer going to stay here in New Hampshire and said moved down to South Carolina ahead of that next contest. About five minutes ago, we saw both Joe and Jill Biden addressed their New Hampshire supporters via live stream on just a few of the monitors behind me. Only, I'd say probably about 60 to 75 supporters, volunteers and campaign staff are in this room. It's unclear how many of those people have either moved on to South Carolina or simply because the candidate himself was not going to be here, they decided that was not going to be the case.

We also heard from Joe Biden's sister saying that this is a race that they are still proud of, as the results continue to trickle in and Joe Biden in his message to his supporters tonight said he still believes that he will be back in the Granite State, Sean, to take on a President Trump in the general election.

I also had a chance, Sean, to speak to just a few people give a sense of what they thought about what was going on. One New Hampshire voters, somebody who's been on the ground here said that really ever since Iowa, they felt that the Joe Biden campaign simply didn't have the momentum that was there maybe before and they really felt that that was the case after what happened in Iowa, things weren't the same.

I also had a chance to speak to a Biden volunteer that's been coming up from Pennsylvania, and he said, well, of course, this is disappointing. He's certainly going to stick by Biden and he believes that this is still the best chance that the Democrats would have to take off President Trump in November -- Sean .

HANNITY: All right. Mark Meredith, that that might be an election first, live streaming after you leave this state because you knew the results would not be good.

We're going to continue to bring you updates throughout the hour, all night tonight.

So, now, with quid pro quo Joe's pathetic showing in Iowa, now what looks like a fifth place finish coming up in New Hampshire. Many in the Democratic establishment seem to be jumping ship, looking for plan B.

Many have been throwing their support behind, well, the kind of dull and boring billionaire, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. We know he's been spending hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money, some would say even his fellow Democrats he's attempting to buy the nomination.

Now, America has only been fed what is clearly an extremely slick multimillion-dollar marketing campaign, but over the last 24 hours, a huge problem has now emerged, and that is the former New York City mayor's past comments have surfaced and his remarks about race are downright shocking and disturbing and also revealing. If you are calling a transparent attempt to pander to minority voters, we call it identity politics. Remember when he kicked off his presidential campaign, remember he made that, quote, apology got all teary-eyed over stop-and-frisk.

That was a policy he enthusiastically supported during his entire time as a New York City mayor that was 12 full years. And, by the way, the subsequent five years with Mayor de Blasio, he never once apologized that is until he decided to run for president, so one can only conclude that is so-called apology 17 years later was nothing more than well political expediency, crocodile tears designed to appeal to a big part of the Democratic coalition and African American and minority voters which is a big part of the Democratic party's base.

And now, new audio emerging showing the Bloomberg really thought what he really thought about stop and frisk it's alarming, it's revealing. In fact, it is so bad some of his own party are now accusing him of actually being a racist.

Let's start in 2013. Bloomberg actually complained that, quote, white people were being stopped too much by the police and minorities too little. You heard me right. He actually said white people being stopped too much, minorities were not being frisked enough. You can hear it in your own in his own words.

Let's take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

MIKE BLOOMBERG, THEN NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: It's not a disproportionate percentage of those who witnesses and victims described as committing the murder. In that case, incidentally, I think we disproportionately stopped whites too much and minorities too little.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: That was only seven short years ago and more recently in 2015, Bloomberg, well, he doubled down on his comments, even bragged that he put all -- pay attention to the words "all" -- not some but all the police in minority communities in New York neighborhoods in New York, because, quote, that's where all, not some, all the crime is, and by the way, that's a pretty -- well, inaccurate statement on top of everything else.

In fact, he said that the only way to prevent this crime was to throw minority kids, quote, up against a wall and frisk them in his own words. Let's listen in.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

BLOOMBERG: Ninety-five of murders -- murderers and murder victims -- fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That's true in New York, that's true in virtually every city. And that's where the real crime is.

So one of the unintended consequences is people say, oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities. Yes, that's true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes, that's true.

Why do we do it? Because that's where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids' hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now I've lived in Rhode Island five years, California five years, Alabama two, Georgia four. I grew up in Long Island. I've lived in New York I've been broadcasting this program from there for now in my 24th year.

I can tell you that it is a fact the people of all races commit crimes in New York, and New York City specifically -- but apparently not according to Bloomberg. He thinks 95 percent of violent criminals are, quote, male, minorities, 16 to 25, that, quote, according to him, true in New York, it's true in virtually every city.

Now, is this not the definitive definition of not only racial profiling? All police go into the community, all crimes are being committed but definition of what we say is racial profiling.

He also said, quote, you can just take a description of minorities, Xerox it, pass it out to all the cops.

OK, stop for one second. Imagine a President Donald Trump had said this, imagine the media mob, the hysteria, the outrage. People would be apoplectic. It would be 24/7 coverage until Election Day, which is in 267 days, when you become the ultimate jury and you will have an opportunity to shock the world once again.

If this is a Republican, it would probably, likely, end any and all presidential aspirations. They'd be dead in the water. Well, now, the choice for Democrats is going to be simple. Will they nominate the former mayor of New York City who has said all of this? Again, what if Donald Trump had said it all?

I have been reminding this audience now for many, many years, every two years, every four years, every election season, we have a Democratic Party, they rely heavily on identity politics to win elections. I have pointed out over and over again a history of the race card sadly being played as part of the Democratic Party's playbook every single election.

Which brings us to a short HANNITY history lesson.

Without fail, in these election years, one thing is always a constant -- Democrats will call their opponents: racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobic , homophobic, Islamophobic. They will claim Republicans, their plan -- according to Barack Obama -- is they want dirty air and dirty water, and then they'll get a Paul Ryan or I guess in this case maybe a Kevin McCarthy look-alike to throw grandma over a cliff. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: Many Republicans talking coded racial language about takers and losers. They demonize President Obama and encourage the ugliest impulses of the paranoid fringe.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: If you accept the support of Klan sympathizers before you are president, you will accept their support after you're president.

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: He's going to let the big banks once again write their own rules. Unchain Wall Street. They're going to put y'all back in chains.

AL GORE, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: It's wrong what the leader of the Republican Party and this Congress are doing in blocking an accurate census because they don't want to count everyone that they don't think they can count on.

They are in favor of affirmative action if you can dunk the basketball or sink a three-point shot. But they're not in favor of it if you merely have the potential to be a leader in your community and bring people together. Don't tell me we've got a colorblind society.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: June 7, 1998, in Texas, my father was killed. He was beaten, chained and they dragged three miles to his death all because he was black. So when Governor George W. Bush refused to support hate crimes legislation, it was like my father was killed all over again.

MISSOURI DEMOCRATIC PARTY RADIO AD: When you don't vote, you let another church explode. When you don't vote, you allow another cross to burn.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: How does the president and his rallies usually that signature ending which is we are one glorious nation under God, we are one American family? How does any of that bring this country together?

And as you can see, the Democratic Party -- well, they really seem to only care about race gender when they can use it to club their opponents. For them, it seems to be nothing more than a sad, divisive, predictable political tactic, year after year after year.

And meanwhile in stark contrast, we can now compare and contrast policies success and failure. The president's agenda has been helping minorities in real-life, Opportunity Zones, tax cuts, the biggest decrease in regulation in history. All Americans are benefiting of all demographics and backgrounds, thanks to the Trump economy.

By the way, very different under Biden and Obama. Seventeen -- thirteen million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, the lowest level labor participation rate since the ‘70s.

Now, what do we have? African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian- Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, African-American youth unemployment. We now have the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years in this country, record after record, the president has blown wide open opportunity for every single American. Yes, that one American family, that one glorious nation under God.

And that's not all, look at your screen. You can see it there. Look at that, Alice Marie Johnson, we've had her on last week. Remember, she was serving a life sentence, nonviolent, first-time drug offense.

President Trump not only commuted her sentence, thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but he also did something that many of the presidents had promised but never fulfilled their promise on, and that was, yes, criminal justice reform, prison reform, now, nonviolent first-time offenders won't get a life sentence in jail behind bars, thousands of imprisoned minorities have and well soon will be a second shot at life, that's the kind of hope and change that Democrats constantly promised but it was president Trump that actually delivered that.

And now, several recent polls are showing the president's support among minorities has tripled or even higher. Four years ago, President Trump bowed to improve the lives of all Americans no matter what race or gender. He famously said, what have you got to lose?

Tonight, we can confidently say promises made and kept because now, the Democratic Party veering hard to the left radical socialist left with a scary brand of socialism, New Green Deal, Medicare for All, how did Obamacare work out?

Now, we finally have real measures here -- success, prosperity and, frankly, the very way of life for every single solitary American at stake. In 266 days, you the American people, you're the ultimate jury, you will control the fate of this great country for your children and your grandchildren. And by the way, despite some rumors to the contrary tonight, the other billionaire, Democrat Tom Steyer, he is remaining in the race for president.

All right. We have a lot to get to tonight and we'll be watching. We're waiting any moment now possibly a winner and where we have our FOX News decision desk standing by. Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum.

But, first, we go to FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, FOX News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera.

Dan, I will -- I will break custom and I will start with you tonight because I'll just say this -- if this was a Republican, if this was Donald Trump, if this was any Republican candidate saying, A, what Michael Bloomberg said, what would be the reaction? That's one. And number two, we are looking at a possible fifth place finish for what was supposed to be the Democratic frontrunner by the name of Joe Biden?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. I mean, let me address point two first. The great irony of the impeachment hoax leveled at Donald Trump, Sean, is that it succeeded in impeaching Joe Biden, who's not a president of the United States. His campaign is effectively done. I think it's over with. His goose is cooked.

South Carolina can't be a firewall if it's not in fact a wall. It doesn't look good to be the case in this point.

But regarding the Bloomberg tape, oh, what kind of language is that? I mean, to talk about young minority, 16 to 25 year old, again his words, Sean, not mine, and to say we're going to throw him up against the wall and frisk him?

Now, listen, I was a cop unlike wealthy pants Michael Bloomberg. I actually worked for a living, and I can tell you in my four years with the NYPD before I went to the secret service, I thankfully never had the urge to throw anyone up against the wall and frisk them. You just don't do that.

Now, you can stop and frisk people based on reasonable suspicion, but the language this man uses speaks to when an elitist snob who's probably never worked a hard day in his life. It's really gross and I'm glad he's getting called on it.

HANNITY: All right. Geraldo Rivera, now, you could talk about benefits --

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: Don't miss the point.

HANNITY: But I want to go through this very slowly with you because I think this is in the best interest certainly of our audience here. I want to go through it one by one. Quote, that police stop white people too much of minorities too little. Point two, that literally, they targeted minority kids whom cops must throw up against the wall. Let's go to number three. When you talk about murders and murder victims, you can just take a description, Xerox it, pass it out to all the cops, because they're all, not some, all-male minorities 16 to 25.

Then, of course, you say, he said, yes, we're arresting kids for marijuana that are again not some but all minorities. Then you can go to the next one.

RIVERA: But, Sean --

HANNITY: We put -- hang on, hang on -- we put all the cops, all of them, not some, in minority neighborhoods, and last but not least, because that's where all the crime is.

It's not all, Geraldo. You know that. You live in New York City and I know that, and every New Yorker knows.

RIVERA: Sean, the problem isn't the truth or falsity of what Bloomberg said, whether in private or public. The problem is that Bloomberg disavowed his own policies only when he decided to run for president. It is hypocrisy. That is the issue.

HANNITY: But now he really believe for 17 years, Geraldo. This is revealing.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Now, I supported stop and frisk. I supported Mayor Giuliani --

HANNITY: That's not the issue.

RIVERA: -- in 1994 --

HANNITY: I did, too.

RIVERA: -- when we had over 2,000 homicides a year in New York. By the time Bloomberg left office 20 years later, after 20 years of Republican rule, homicides were just over 400. So, from 2,000 to 400. That I believe - -

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right. Geraldo, let me -- because we're limited on time. I want to focus on this I agree and you go where the great majority of crime is, you don't send all cops, you don't only arrest one group of people and not another --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Homicide is the leading cause of death among --

HANNITY: -- we have to equal application of our laws, what are these words that he is using say about him? That's different from supporting or not supporting stop and frisk.

BONGINO: Yes.

RIVERA: First of all, the homicide is the leading cause of death among young African-Americans from 60 to 34, from 16 to 34. That's the leading cause of death. Most young black men are killed by other young black men, often or most often by with guns.

Police need aggressive, you know, tactics in an urban and it rough and tough urban setting. The problem --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, we're having discussions here. Let me go back to Dan for a second.

BONGINO: Please, please.

HANNITY: Dan, we're talking about the worst and the thoughts.

BONGINO: Yes, Sean. Listen, watch -- Geraldo, way over your head. You're missing the point. Everybody agrees, if there's crime in minority communities or elsewhere, yes, we should police them, people, minorities or otherwise, are entitled to a safe community, we get it. Stop and frisk worked, it was effective, point taken.

RIVERA: Right.

BONGINO: That's not what anybody in this segment is saying. What we're saying is that if Bloomberg's going to run under a party banner that weaponizes race constantly, then --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: No, you're missing the point.

BONGINO: No, no, I'm -- listen, you know, I'm not missing the point.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: He's a hypocrite. The point is he's a hypocrite. He's two-faced.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: He's two-faced, (INAUDIBLE) on the principle, on the man's character.

BONGINO: I agree. I can't believe we're arguing about agreeing.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: He had the policy, the policy worked, and when he talked to the minority community, he lied about the policy. He was suddenly filled with sorrow about the policies that he implemented that were --

BONGINO: Geraldo, do I have to get a sharpie out and put "I agree with you"? You're right, it worked and he's a hypocrite. The point I think Sean and me are both trying to make is he's running as a Democrat. They have used identity politics and race as a weapon, and this guy goes on tape and talks about throwing young black kids up against the wall. That's the problem.

Come on, man. That's what we're talking about. Get with the program.

RIVERA: The genius -- big genius is that Donald Trump is running as a Democrat now.

BONGINO: No, he's not. No.

RIVERA: The fact that Donald Trump is a -- is being -- he's incorporating he's embracing criminal justice reform, you know, giving people a second chance in life, Opportunity Zones, the rising economic tide lift the all the boats. This is why he will --

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Tell to that the judges that got appointed. Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Yes, he's not running as a Democrat that's just nonsense, that's not true.

Hey, listen, just because he supported criminals -- which I was not a fan of criminal justice reform, he's not running as a Democrat. We have a bunch of conservative judges, we have tax cuts, regulatory reform, that's just -- that's nonsense.

RIVERA: All that -- of course, all that, of course, all that. But he's broadening his base.

Sean has reported today how the surveys are showing a dramatic, a substantial uptick in President Trump's African-American support.

BONGINO: Right.

RIVERA: That's not an accident. He understands that he's broadening his electorate.

BONGINO: Sean, Geraldo, but that's not -- again, you're missing the point. It's not because Donald Trump is running as a Democrat. It's because African-American voters, from a guy who's actually knocked on doors running for the U.S. Senate in Maryland, which has one of the largest population of black voters when you knocked on doors and you talked to black voters, Geraldo, you know what happens? You find out they're largely conservative.

Donald Trump is this first ones --

HANNITY: All right, guys.

BONGINO: -- that talks to black voters like human beings and --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right. Geraldo, you got 20 -- Geraldo, last twenty seconds, we got to get back to work here. All right.

RIVERA: I believe that Bloomberg is a good man who unfortunately took the short money in trying to erase history and rewrite it and at court -- a population that he gave the cold shoulder to for too long. He should have - - if that was his policy, he wanted to change his mind --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, it's -- the policy I supported because I wanted to save lives, it's the wording which is so shocking to my conscience and obviously other Democrats.

RIVERA: He's two-faced.

HANNITY: This will be a big issue going forward, but I really appreciate you being with us on this primary night here in New Hampshire. Thank you, Geraldo. Thank you, Dan Bongino.

All right. Time now to go back to the big board, our own Bill Hemmer is standing by. We expect momentarily, we might actually get a call from our decision desk and Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

HEMMER: We could, we could.

HANNITY: What's the latest of the big board, Bill Hemmer?

HEMMER: Hey, Sean, good evening to you. I think the three stories developing. First of all, you got 40 percent of those in here at the moment. So not enough to make a call, but perhaps we're getting close. So, I'll show you why we can't do that in a moment.

I think you've got three stories right now, Sean, of Bernie Sanders in purple goes on to win tonight. He's got bragging rights heading into Nevada a week and a half from now, in South Carolina two and a half weeks from now.

I think the second story right now is Pete Buttigieg and the bounce he got out of Iowa, it's real. The Buttigieg bump is happening here in New Hampshire and there's a bit of a battle right now, let's see -- does he finish the second place as you come back and overtake Bernie Sanders? If he does finish in second, what is that margin between the real vote total? We're watching that.

I think the third one right here is pretty obvious. Amy Klobuchar, the senator she had a what many considered a very strong debate on Friday night and the people in New Hampshire are listening to her message prior to the vote today.

Here's the reason why we can't call it. We're in Bedford, down here in Hillsborough County, right along the border with Massachusetts, you had 50,000, 60, 000 votes four years ago in the primary. Right now, you're at 2,800, 20 -- you're under 10,000 votes.

So, you got a big pile of votes that are still coming in here from the most populated county in the state of New Hampshire. Sanders with about a five- point edge right now over Buttigieg.

Come over here to the southeast. This is Rockingham, a lot of boats over here as well. Buttigieg is doing well at the moment. Again, the numbers aren't nearly what they will be in the final tally, at 50,000 votes four years ago, here at five, nine, you're about -- what is that, it's about 14,000 votes right now from that county.

So we got a bit of a ways to go, but Buttigieg is doing well here. Important to point that out because this is where Elizabeth Warren campaigns so hard, Boston, Massachusetts, down here. Warren really thought she had a chance in this part of the state. It did not happen. The results are already in for her. She is right now in single digits, well down the line.

One more thing I want to show you, Sean. Let me bounce out here. This is Maine. This is Vermont. This is Massachusetts. Sanders ran up the score and Hillary Clinton four years ago in these counties that that border his home state.

I'll just show you this right now. This is Grafton County, still a ways away, it's more rural, not as many votes out here. But again, he got to, 24, two, what is that? Quick math tells you what, is that 6,000? About 7,000.

You got about thousand more votes that will come in here. The point is this, Sanders did very well against Hillary Clinton in these rural counties. He's not running up the same numbers on a percentage basis and a real vote total that he did four years ago. So that's got a bit of an interesting development.

Just popped down here, you find Keene here in Cheshire County, similar story had about 15,000 votes four years ago. So, right now, you're at four, five, six, seven, eight -- you're about 10,000 now. So you're about two thirds of the vote has been tabulated in this county.

Sanders, he was racking up numbers of 70 percent against Hillary Clinton. Again, he's not doing that yet.

One other storyline I think it's developing it's kind of interesting and that is this many thought it was possible that Warren could cut into Bernie Sanders vote tally, that does not appear to be the case here in New Hampshire. Sanders has been his own man so far in the state of New Hampshire and Elizabeth Warren's result has been well as we have seen it so far it has been well below the other finishers.

I'll share one more data point for you, Sean. This is 2016. You're sitting at home, and you're asking, what is this story all about? What does it mean in New Hampshire?

So, really, it's a good question because four years ago when Sanders ran the table, out here in New Hampshire, Democrats then went down to South Carolina and look like look what happened then. Hillary Clinton was in blue, she swept the place in the Palmetto State, won every single county. So, ask yourself tonight, what does it mean? What does it tell us?

I think it's another date of 43 percent of the vote now reporting here in New Hampshire. It's another data point along a race that will in all likelihood go four months from now and possibly into July when the Democrats have their convention in the summertime. So, we'll watch this just one more checker, Sean, for you, Hillsborough County, again, the numbers still are not where they need to be in order to make a call. Maybe we're getting close on that, but we'll stand by and wait for that in a moment here.

HANNITY: All right. Bill Hemmer, you -- honestly all credit to you, you are a master at the big board and it's very informative, it helps so all of us that like to follow the counties pass precedents history and what it means for tonight.

By the way, FOX News correspondent, Matt Finn. He is at the Buttigieg campaign watch party. He joins us now.

What's going on there?

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, hundreds of enthusiastic supporters are in this community college gym here in Nashua, New Hampshire. They've been sharing some of the results as they've been coming in which shows Buttigieg in a close second behind Bernie Sanders as Bill Hemmer just said, and that really aligns with a lot of the notable polls here in New Hampshire, heading into the primary tonight.

And the Buttigieg campaign has crisscrossed this state over the past couple of days, and it became clear that he had momentum in this state. And in the final days, his campaign was really trying to hammer home the idea that his tone is cool and calm and perfect for a president, trying to paint the picture that he's the opposite of President Trump and more like President Obama. And Mayor Pete himself even repeatedly touted that tone is important as a president.

And the majority of supporters that we talked to here in New Hampshire, the first thing that they said that attracted them to Pete Buttigieg was his demeanor, was his tone.

Buttigieg also had two celebrity endorsements. He had actor Michael J. Fox and also Kevin Costner, something for him this weekend into today. And across this state, he had energized supporters and hundreds of them are in this room tonight -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Matt Finn, thank you, tonight at the Buttigieg campaign. Here with the very latest from Bernie Sanders headquarters, we go back to Peter Doocy.

Peter, you say with each new bit of data that comes in, we get a big crowd reaction.

DOOCY: There is, and if you want to know what this crowd is most concerned about, you can just listen to some of the chants that come along with the reaction to the screen.

Just now, there was a chant where people were saying health care is a right and then there was another chant where people were saying Bernie beats Trump. You can see everybody now has been handed a sign so that it looks better behind all the international press that is here. We have started to see some staff circulating as a Bernie chant begins.

And we understand that when the program starts generally senator Sanders will have a lot of people come out and try to pump up the crowd, but this crowd is already pumped up. So as soon as there is a decision by the campaign to send him out, it's just going to be him.

And something else that is notable, earlier in the afternoon, they put up a teleprompter which is very, very unusual for Bernie Sanders who gives pretty much the same speech every day just he seems to have that pretty much memorized where he's hammering home all the points that he wants to about Medicare-for-All, tuition free college, legal pot in all 50 states.

But they've taken the teleprompter down. So things are kind of fluid right now, but it seems like if they want to keep the crowd really excited, they are going to be sending him out soon -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Peter Doocy.

We are moments away for our FOX News decision desk with Brett and Martha. They are standing by. We are in New Hampshire. We'll have those results as soon as we can.

Lawrence Jones also, he met up with Elizabeth Warren. We have that exclusive tape.

Stay with FOX News Channel. Lindsey Graham will join us and our special New Hampshire primary coverage from New Hampshire tonight.

Glad you're with us

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: And this is a FOX News alert. We are in New Hampshire tonight, awaiting results of the primary. Here with the very latest on these primaries is a very own Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

They are at the FOX News decision desk. We are now 41 minutes into the 9:00 p.m. hour on the East Coast, guys.

And Bret, I will tell you amazing. We thought we'd have a call earlier than now.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: No, that's right, Sean, and the reason we haven't is because it continues to tick back as far as the likelihood that Bernie Sanders is going to win. The vote margin is getting tighter.

Bill went through the map pretty effectively just a short time ago, but it's getting a little bit more uncomfortable to make that win. We still believe that Bernie Sanders has a decent shot at winning this, but Pete Buttigieg is overperforming and so is Amy Klobuchar. She has a shot to even close the gap to second.

HANNITY: Yes --

MACCALLUM: Yes, it's really interesting --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Two big stories I see, Martha, oh, go ahead.

MACCALLUM: It just kept tighter and tighter.

Yes. No, I mean, you know the big story obviously tonight is that Biden did miserably and that Elizabeth Warren is you know probably no one who hasn't won their neighboring state as a senator goes on to be -- to win the nomination. So it's obviously a really rough night for her.

But Amy Klobuchar, look at these numbers, she's at 20 percent right now, Buttigieg at 23, Sanders at 26, and, you know, this is a very tight race. We're looking at our numbers, of course, and A.P., and comparing them. "New York Times" right now has flipped a coin between Sanders and Buttigieg.

So, this could get interesting.

HANNITY: Yes, I think you're both right. I mean, Biden now looking at a fifth place finish tonight. Elizabeth Warren neighboring state, as you can see with the results that we have in as of this moment, 47 percent in, only at nine and a half percent, that's a neighboring state.

On a sideline, Mayor Bloomberg who was supposed to be the backup so-called moderate now under a lot of fire tonight, a lot to talk about and we will be headed back to the decision desk when you guys have that call to make.

Bret, Martha, thank you so much.

Joining us now with reaction, senior advisor for Trump 2020, watching all this with us, Lara Trump. Not with us, but she's watching the results.

Lara, your take on what's developing tonight?

LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISER, TRUMP 2020: Well, it's really interesting. Obviously, we've seen, Sean, Joe Biden has been at the top of every poll leading up to this and yet we saw what happened to him in Iowa when we finally got those results in, we see what has happened to him now in New Hampshire -- obviously, doesn't look good for him.

At the top is, as always now, Bernie Sanders, who is a self-declared socialist.

This issue is at the top of the Democrat Party right now and I think it's probably making the establishment folks in the Democrat Party very, very nervous. They know that the only energy in that party behind Bernie Sanders is there on the very, very far radical end of their base there, and how you go up and sell that to the average American I think they still know that they can't do that, especially when you see the great results of our president, of President Donald Trump.

Last night, Sean, in New Hampshire, we had a Trump rally, 52,000 people RSVP'd. Of those people that came to the rally, 25 percent were registered Democrats and 17 percent didn't even vote in 2016.

So I think the Democrats are probably getting really nervous seeing those results come in.

HANNITY: Lara, let's look at the storylines tonight. You got Biden now looking at a fifth place finish. You got Elizabeth Warren below 10 percent, and she is in a neighboring state.

Then, you're looking at Amy Klobuchar's rise. She's now, according to our latest vote tally, which is 48 percent in, she's not far behind Mayor Buttigieg with 23 percent. Bernie Sanders leading with 26, she's at 20 percent as of this moment.

And then on the sidelines, I guess the person that was in supposedly in the -- in the background that might pop in to be a savior if Joe Biden failed out, Mayor Bloomberg, under a lot of fire tonight.

Addressing all of those storylines, how do you describe overall the state of the Democratic Party in this New Hampshire primary night?

TRUMP: It seems I think to most people out there like it's in total disarray. They haven't been able to really formulate who their frontrunner is.

Again, in the polling, it always showed Joe Biden. He's now in fifth place. I mean, by all accounts, he's out of this thing.

And you see Amy Klobuchar coming out of nowhere. Nobody even thought she had a chance and here she is apparently in third place in New Hampshire.

It just seems like it's a mess and I think most people, they saw what happened in Iowa. They saw that they couldn't even get the votes tallied. It took days to get the results back.

You know, the party as a whole seems to be in a bit of a mess because you had the radicals taking over the party. You saw that that AOC and her group of the party are the ones that that really pushed Nancy Pelosi ultimately to try and impeach Donald Trump.

Don't worry, he was acquitted and he's going to be reelected. So I think it's going to work out just fine for him.

But I think the Democrats are probably very, very worried about the base of their party and their future going forward, I sure would be.

HANNITY: All right. Lara Trump, as always, thank you for being with us.

Joining us now, great senator from South Carolina, Senator Lindsey Graham.

On top of everything we've been discussing here tonight, Senator, we got a whole other narrative that is developing .There are no longer outlier polls. I have seen polls anywhere from 16 percent to 34-1/2 percent support for Donald Trump in the African-American community. We see record low unemployment for African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, women in the workplace, youth unemployment, African-American youth unemployment, and the one guy that made a promise of our criminal justice reform and actually got it done is Donald J. Trump.

If those numbers were anywhere near real when he only got eight percent of the African-American vote in 2016, what does that mean?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): It means growth among a demographic that I think can solidify the future of the Republican Party.

Tim Scott, my dear friend from South Carolina, is African-American Republican from South Carolina who came up with the Enterprise Zones, Opportunity Zones, that will change inner cities in this country.

Donald Trump has increased family income among African-American and Hispanic families more than any president in modern history. We're on the verge of this party expanding and the Democratic Party is on the verge of this (ph) party imploding.

HANNITY: Senator, I could add one other thing to this. If we look at big cities -- and I went through a little HANNITY history lesson here, because every two years, every four years, as a conservative, I find racism repugnant in any way, shape, manner or form.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: But I also resent that every two and four years, Republicans are racist, sexist, misogynist, you know my entire list here.

GRAHAM: Oh, yes, yes.

HANNITY: And I'm looking at real results, Opportunity Zones, I didn't mention that with the president as well.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: Even Van Jones and others have been saying the president is rightly looking for every American vote as he says in the close of his speech, we're one glorious nation under God and we are one united family.

GRAHAM: Right. I mean, we're literally expanding the party under President Trump beyond my imagination, again with the African-American community in South Carolina. They're not going to vote for Bernie Sanders. I don't think Mayor Pete's going to do particularly well. I think Joe Biden will do well.

Nevada will be the first really caucus where you have Hispanic voters. So New Hampshire and Iowa are pretty much mainly white voters. Be curious to see what happens to Nevada and South Carolina for the Democrats.

But I've never been more excited in my public life to be Republican than am right now, working-class, blue-collar Reagan Democrats are behind this president unlike anything I've seen since Ronald Reagan, and finally, the party is beginning to reach out to African-American and Hispanics in a way that serious criminal justice reform was a game changer.

Mr. President, keep it up because you're going to transform the Republican Party.

HANNITY: Senator --

GRAHAM: And to my Democratic friends, if you go down the socialist path, you're going to become a marginalized party in this country.

HANNITY: I believed in stop-and-frisk and I believe it did contribute to saving a lot of lives.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: Mayor Giuliani implemented this, took a lot of heat for it.

GRAHAM: Sure.

HANNITY: Went from about 2,500 murders a year, if my recollection serves me well. We even got as low as 300 in some years.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: Major changes.

That's not the issue at stake here. It is the words and the wording and the revelations of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Your reaction to the actual things that he said?

GRAHAM: Well, pretty stunning. I've been a lawyer most of my adult life. Here's what Michael Bloomberg said: A reasonable suspicion of criminal activity means being young and black. That's what he said.

That to stop somebody under the stop-and-frisk laws, you have a reasonable suspicion they're (ph) after criminal activity. What Michael Bloomberg said, you have that just because they're young and black, and that's pretty disgusting.

HANNITY: And he said the police stopped too many white people and too few minorities. And he said, targeting minority kids, must throw them up against the wall, shocking. And then he said oh, yes, well you can pretty much, you know, get the M.O., the description -- meaning, we're talking about racial profiling.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: Xerox it, pass it out to the cops.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: And they only arrest all minorities for marijuana, and they put, quote, all the cops in minority communities because that's where all the crime is.

Those are -- that's not -- there's no hedging there, Senator.

GRAHAM: Well, here's what Michael Bloomberg saying, it's not what you're doing as an individual. It's who you are as an individual. The fact that you're young and black is enough to throw you up against the wall.

If a Republican had said that, you would be eaten alive.

HANNITY: All right. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, thank you.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: Now joining us from Biden campaign, down in South Carolina, our own Jacqui Heinrich is with us.

Jacqui, it was a quick exit out of New Hampshire where it looks like a fifth place finish. What's going on there tonight?

JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Sean, the former vice president just wrapped up his speech. He's walking around shaking hands right now.

He started the night by saying you have no idea how good it feels to be back in South Carolina, and I imagine --

HANNITY: Apparently, we lost that shot. We'll try and get back to Jacqui in a few moments.

Earlier today, our own 2020 correspondent for the HANNITY, program, our friend, Lawrence Jones, caught up with voters as they were coming out of the polls and even bumped into Elizabeth Warren. FOX News 2020 election correspondent Lawrence Jones had that exclusive -- Lawrence.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Sean, earlier today in New Hampshire, I got the opportunity to go to multiple precincts and talk to voters and I actually saw Elizabeth Warren and I asked her the big question, since New Hampshire is in her backyard, is it a must win?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Senator, is this a must win?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hold on, hold on.

JONES: Senator, this is a neighboring state. Is this --

REPORTER: Are you feeling about tonight?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I feel good.

JONES: Senator, this is your neighboring state, is this a must win? Senator, is this is your neighboring state, is this a must win?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: As you can see, Sean, she dodged my question multiple times and judging by the results that we already saw, you see why. But earlier, we also got the chocolate voters about what candidate do they prefer?

Last week, I told you that Biden, I didn't see a good vibe for him that Bernie Sanders had the energy in Iowa, but this time you really can tell in New Hampshire. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Who was the candidate that you cast your vote for?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Elizabeth Warren.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pete Buttigieg.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Biden.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I was torn between Joe and Amy Klobuchar.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I went with Tom Steyer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump.

JONES: Do you believe there's any Democrat in the race that can defeat the president?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nope, nobody.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think anybody can actually.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Sean, as you I heard from that last person, they don't feel like any of the Democrats can beat Donald Trump. A lot of voters were still undecided as they casted their last vote. It's still unknown who wins this election.

HANNITY: Our special 2020 election correspondent, Lawrence Jones, great job today. Hard work. Thank you very much for sharing it all.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is watching this night unfold.

Well, you're the leader of the Republican Party. We've been through an awful lot in the last few weeks. Your reaction to what's going on here in the great state of New Hampshire, the Live Free, Die State, the Granite State?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Well, the first thing you got to see is Klobuchar has twice -- has more (ph) votes than you have Warren and Joe Biden combined. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, this is the end of their campaign.

What you're finding is this Democratic Party turning more socialist. That's why they have a speaker name only, and no strategy outside of impeachment. This is a bad sign for them.

And one thing that's not being reported is President Trump has more votes, with only 54 percent reporting than Obama, than Bush than Reagan had in their reelection.

The president has been breaking records in Iowa, been breaking records in New Hampshire, that's why he's going to expand the playing field. And that's why can we can retake the House, if (ph) you want to takethehouse.com, you can make a fundamental difference and change the course of history.

HANNITY: Let me ask you in other news today, because the DOJ took a pretty unprecedented step. There had been a recommendation, seven to nine years in jail. There was never any need to put frogmen and so many armed agents in the arrest of Roger Stone or even Paul Manafort in the early morning raid that just happened to have CNN camera standing by, amazing.

This screams to me with the four prosecutors that have resigned tonight that there is a five-alarm fire going on behind the scenes at the Department of Justice. And it screams to me possible prosecutorial abuse or overreach. I don't know what to read into this, but this is fairly unprecedented here.

Your take on that?

MCCARTHY: The thing I see is not just on this. Think about what happened in the FISA court. Think about, yes, they had the CNN cameras ready to go with all of those agents storming the house. Why did they need to storm the house?

I think we have an attorney general, Mr. Barr, that is working to clean this up and rightfully so. And when justice is sentenced, it should be a fair justice as we go forward.

HANNITY: I will tell you this, Congressman -- what is at stake here is deep, it is profound. This is about equal justice under the law, equal applications of our laws.

Remember, a lot of people were charged, convicted. What they did to poor General Flynn, 33-year veteran. He admitted to something that they didn't even think he did and that was lying.

But we did have referrals from the inspector general, lack of candor Comey, and McCabe and others. It will be fascinating to see what the prosecutor Durham and our attorney general come up with.

Congressman, thank you for being with us with our election coverage tonight. We appreciate it.

Here with more updates is our very own Bill Hemmer at our big board tonight. Wow, we are now 56 minutes into the 9:00 hour on the East Coast, 6:00 hour on the West Coast. And we don't have a result of this New Hampshire primary.

HEMMER: Yes, a pretty good race.

HANNITY: I'm betting Bill Hemmer knows the reason at this point.

HEMMER: I've got an idea here, Sean, but I can't nail it down for you just yet. But a pretty good race right now between Sanders and Buttigieg. The raw vote totals just a difference of about 4,000 votes with Sanders on the lead here, 26-1/2, 23.7. On the board here, 55 percent of the vote is now tabulated.

We got big old (INAUDIBLE) in some more populated counties. Remember when you look at the state of New Hampshire, think bottom heavy, think about the population being down here near the border of Massachusetts. The more thin you get, the more rural districts you find yourself in in upstate New Hampshire.

Here's where we are. This is Hillsborough County, by far the most populated county in the state and we have roughly 20,000 votes in. You have at least 40,000 more votes to be added to this pile. It's a big reason why we can't call it. Some of the communities down here, along the Massachusetts border, Rockingham County as well, they have yet to report. And that's the reason why we can't make the call just yet, Sean.

But hang on, have faith and we'll have it for you shortly just as soon as we can.

HANNITY: The FOX News decision desk with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

They are standing by tonight.

And joining us now, we have former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, congressman from the great state of Florida, Matt Gaetz.

We got about 3 minutes left. Let's get your take on the night.

Sarah, we'll begin with you.

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, I think the president's reelection chances right now have never looked stronger. The idea that his approval rating is at an all-time high and crazy Bernie may be his opponent. He's a proud socialist, may actually be the Democrat nominee is frankly, I think should be terrifying for everybody.

Not to mention Bloomberg if he continues to rise. He's going to have serious problems with women, with African-Americans. His record, his language is offensive and atrocious. Then, again, maybe he can buy the DNC just like Hillary did and steal it from Bernie like they did in 2016.

Either way, I think this is another great night for President Trump and I think he is going to continue to look strong as he moves to November.

HANNITY: Matt Gaetz -- Matt Gaetz, how do you read this? And maybe you want to touch a little bit in the 90 seconds we have left on the issue I brought up with Minority Leader McCarthy, and that is the four prosecutors and the DOJ stepping in on the Stone case.

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): I believe that Roger Stone has been treated unfairly and I'm hopeful there'll be better results.

I think we're witnessing a hostile takeover by the Venezuelan wing of the Democratic Party. You've got AOC as the most powerful member of Congress. Nancy has got to ask her permission to bring bills to the floor.

And you also have Bernie Sanders now leading this field. And I don't know why everybody is sleeping on Bernie, Sean. Bernie has the most money. He's gotten the most votes. Most of the ideas the Democrats are running on are Bernie's ideas.

Bernie is the spiritual leader of the Democratic Party, and he's not even a Democrat.

HANNITY: All right, thank you, Matt Gaetz, Sarah Sanders.

A lot of story lines coming out. We'll have a full analysis tomorrow. One, obviously, Joe Biden, a very disappointing fifth place finish it looks tonight.

FOX News decision desk is still standing by. We'll have those results throughout the evening.

Amy Klobuchar outperforming expectations. That's the story line.

Elizabeth Warren not breaking 10 percent. She is from a neighboring state.

And then on the sideline, you got the whole Mayor Bloomberg issue.

Our promise to you is to always seek the truth. We're always going to be fair and balanced. We're never going to be the rage-Trump media mob.

And let not your heart be troubled because Laura Ingraham will get the decision I'm predicting in her hour.

Laura?

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.