How will individual states distribute the coronavirus vaccine?

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: The first shots in a matter of days.



The word out of the United Kingdom now that it is officially sanctioned and

said it can go ahead and see Pfizer and BioNTech come up and out with a

vaccine, oddly before U.S. authorities here do the same.



But it doesn't matter. People are going to be getting it. And more are

coming on the way.



Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto.



And we are looking at a stunning development, when people thought it was

unthinkable, impossible that, in the middle of a pandemic that was gripping

the world, that a vaccine, two, maybe three, could be available by year

end. One is out there now. A couple are waiting at planes at La Guardia.



So it does seem that they're coming soon and they're coming fast. And

they're going to be in millions of doses by the end of the year, possibly

more than a billion doses in the new year.



What to make of this with Laura Ingle and the fallout in this country, and

then, of course, Greg Palkot with the fallout from London that, well, got a

jump on this country.



We begin with Laura in Malverne, New York -- Laura.



LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.



Well, the CDC's advisory committee made that vote last night that basically

green-lights a plan of action of getting a couple of groups ready to go,

front of the line when this vaccine, maybe one or the two that are on the

table right now, in front of the FDA get approved.



Those are the front-line health care workers and those living in long-term

care facilities. Now, the panel of outside scientific experts who make up

the CDC's advisory committee voted 13-1 last night to recommend those two

critical groups.



The news comes just as Britain, as you mentioned, gave emergency

authorization today to Pfizer, something Health and Human Services

Secretary Alex Azar says should be reassuring for Americans, as the FDA

works through its own process to ensure the vaccine is safe and effective

for use here.



ALEX AZAR, U.S. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: They have a very

detailed approach. They look under the hood. They're going to look at all

the data to make sure that it proves to be as good as it appears.



And we will have that meeting of our advisory committee on December 10.



INGLE: And, Neil, just hours ago, the CDC also released revised guidance

on quarantine time for those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus

and have tested negative.



They're moving the goalposts from 14 days to seven days, and then 10 days

for those who have not been tested at all. And the director of the CDC

says, while all of this is very encouraging news, we still have the next

several months, which they predict to be some of the toughest months of the

pandemic, ahead of us.



And they're also asking people today not to travel for the holidays. We saw

how that went for Thanksgiving, but that's the recommendation from the CDC

today -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you very much for that, Laura Ingle.



Now let's skip across the pond here, the Atlantic Ocean, more to the point,

Greg Palkot in London with the fallout there, that it got regulatory first

approval in London than in the United States. It's not meant to disparage

anything here in this country, just different time standards, different

allowances for different things.



Greg, what are you hearing?



GREG PALKOT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, it's big stuff here and

possibly big relief, as the U.K. becoming the very first country to give

approval to a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine, getting that emergency

authorization, a vaccine from the German firm BioNTech and, yes, the

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.



In studies, it was proven to be 95 percent effective in dealing with the

coronavirus. Some 800,000 doses will be distributed here starting next

week. It takes two doses within a month for treatment, millions more

expected.



First to get, very similar to the United States, nursing home residents and

staff, front-line doctors, medical, social workers, then the elderly, the

vulnerable, and working your way down.



Here is how U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock described it:



MATT HANCOCK, BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY: In our battle against the virus,

help is on its way. Today is a triumph for all those who believe in

science, a triumph for ingenuity, a triumph for humanity.



PALKOT: There are hitches, though, Neil.



Maybe the biggest, these vaccines have to be stored and transported at

super cold temperatures, about 100 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. But the

company say they have special dry ice shipping containers which have GPS

monitors in them, and they should be able to handle it, just in time, Neil.



The U.K. authorities have announced just in the past 24 hours here in the

U.K. there were 650 more deaths due to COVID-19. Of course, the U.S. will

be watching very closely as the U.K. starts this, rolls it out, to see how

it will go -- back to you.



CAVUTO: All right, and that could all be within 48 hours.



Greg Palkot, thank you very, very much.



So, the implications of all of this not only for this Pfizer offering, but

the others that are out there.



Dr. Mike Varshavski joins us right now, the board-certified family medicine

physician,



Doctor, very good to have you.



How will this process go then, Doctor? What do you think?



rMD-UL_DR. MIKE VARSHAVSKI, FAMILY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN: Hey, Neil. Thank

you so much for having me.



It's an exciting day for us in the health care community. We have been

battling this virus on the front lines for going on nine, 10 months now,

these trials have been going on for that same period of time. And so far,

the results have been so reassuring.



We have tens of thousands of candidates in randomized controlled studies

proving the effectiveness and safety of this vaccine. To us, effectiveness

is equally, if not more important, than safety. So, to have both of those

boxes checked at this time is amazing.



And, Neil, we did this in a span of 10 months in a process that usually

should take 10 years.



CAVUTO: Incredible.



VARSHAVSKI: And it's really been an incredible undertaking, coming

together, technology working with us.



But, Neil, I do have a concern. Because, right now, the CDC has been

working with their advisory committee, the ACIP, the Advisory Committee for

Immunization Practices, and they have recommended that health care

professionals on the front lines and long-term care residents get this

vaccine first, that doesn't mean it's guaranteed to happen, because this is

ultimately still going to be under state control in how they want to

administer vaccines.



I hope that it happens in this manner, because these are the highest-risk

groups, especially the long-term care residents, Neil. Forty percent of all

deaths related to COVID-19 came in this vulnerable, frail population, and

we need to get them vaccinated.



CAVUTO: So how does this work, then, Doctor?



I understand, I think I heard it correctly, 20 million doses would be

available this year. But, really, it would be for 10 million individuals,

because they get two doses, right, over time. How does it work?



VARSHAVSKI: Well, Neil, the way that it works is, it's going to be unclear

from the outset of how many people are going to get it how quickly.



We're just making a lot of predictions right now based on how many people

are going to get it, how many are going to be shipped appropriately. And we

do have Operation Warp Speed in effect, but our dates are not yet perfectly

set. And I know, like, the whole purpose of us discussing this right now is

the differences between the U.S. and Europe and who is going to get the

vaccine first.



Ultimately, it's not even clear right now, Neil. In Germany, for example,

they're hoping to get the vaccine ready to go in mid-December, yet the E.U.

is aiming for regulatory approval in late December. So, right now, the

dates are not clear, the numbers are unclear. That should not be what we're

focusing on right now.



What we should be focusing on is that there is, in fact, a vaccine that's

efficacious, that is safe. We have multiple options. Each come with their

own challenges, because, as your colleague said, they need to be stored

differently, they need to be administered differently.



But if we take this seriously, and we continue doing all the safety

guidelines laid out by the CDC, we can have a positive return back to

normal in 2021.



CAVUTO: Doctor, how do you advise your patients, knowing that, besides

this Pfizer/BioNTech drug and Moderna one to come -- and I know AstraZeneca

is getting a lot of attention, maybe the next to launch, Johnson & Johnson,

a host of other players.



I assume they will do different things. So you have to sort of play it by

ear then, right, yourself, don't you?



VARSHAVSKI: Well, Neil, that's not unusual for us.



For example, when I want to give a patient the influenza vaccine, which we

do year in, year out, there are always multiple options, different brands,

different formulations. For example, if you're over the age of 65, and you

need a flu vaccination, we give you one that is of higher potency, because,

generally, your immune system needs that higher potency in order to kick

in.



So we are used to having multiple vaccine options available for patients.

This is going to be nothing new for us. We just need to make sure that we

do this carefully, safely, and do not rush this process.



CAVUTO: Yes, you said that from the very beginning, Doctor. Wise words,

then, wiser words now.



Thank you. Very good seeing you. Continued good health yourself.



VARSHAVSKI: Thank you.



CAVUTO: All right, Dr. Mike.



Let's go to Ned Lamont. You know him, of course, the governor, beautiful

state of Connecticut, what he makes of all of this.



You know, Governor, I understand that governors themselves, yourself

obviously included, will decide what works best in their respective states.

Any early thoughts, sir, then, how you handle it in Connecticut, once you

get enough available doses available?



GOV. NED LAMONT (D-CT): Yes, we get our first doses from Pfizer -- Neil,

nice to see on -- the 14th.



We're ready to roll that out of through our hospitals. Our hospitals

already have the refrigeration units, so -- and those are the front-line

folks we need to take care of.



But more complicated, we had to put together a vaccine advisory board made

up of ministers, made up the labor leaders, politicians, do everything we

could to give the community confidence that, when the vaccine is available,

take it. It only works if you get the shot.



CAVUTO: Is it good enough for you, Governor, if the FDA says, ready to go,

this is good stuff? Technically, it has not done so yet. Britain has done

that.



And I'm told that there's no significance to that, just that the FDA is

dotting the I's, crossing the T's, making sure it's effective and all that.



But, until you get that, do you hold off, or what do you do?



LAMONT: People ask me that, and I say, look, I'm going to take the vaccine

as soon as I can. I would like Dr. Fauci to take it first, if you want to

know what my seal of approval would be.



LAMONT: But I have talked to Pfizer. I have talked to the pharma

companies.



I think maybe it got off to sort of a rushed or political start. But I

think, here we are in December. I think they're ready to go, ready to do it

safely.



CAVUTO: You know, a lot of people have said, if not for Operation Warp

Speed, this effort to get this done, organized, searched out, remove the

hurdles as quickly as possible, we might not be here today.



Do you agree with that?



LAMONT: I'd say it's coming in the nick of time.



I didn't want to wait another year. I can tell you that people are

exhausted here in the state and throughout the region. We're -- still have

a low rate at 5 percent. But, man, it's a lot more than it was a month ago.

And people are tired. And they don't necessarily have the same discipline

they did in the spring.



So, thankfully, we can say there's an end zone in sight. And that's called

the vaccine. So, be careful for a little bit longer.



CAVUTO: What are you advising for your residents, Governor, as far as

gatherings?



I know you put a limit on crowds at Thanksgiving. Dr. Fauci, you mentioned

earlier, had been saying, we need one more holiday to get this right, limit

your Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's gatherings as much as possible, one

last attempt to get this from getting out of control.



So, what are you planning for the holidays?



LAMONT: Well, Thanksgiving was a little small. And the kids are tired of

my same old stories. I can tell you that.



But I think the most important thing we can do is those informal social

gatherings. You can look at hockey rinks, you can look at restaurants, you

can even look at bars, because those are informal social gatherings.



And that's where we got to be careful. So, you're right. We have said no

more than 10 people. Stick to your family as much as you can. That's how

we're going to power through this. That's the most important discipline you

can exact.



CAVUTO: So, I just want to be clear. You're telling me I should not see my

in-laws? Just want to bounce this off my wife. Is that right?



(LAUGHTER)



LAMONT: Well, if they're the 11th and 12th people, say, you would love to

have them, but the governor says no more than 10.



CAVUTO: Gotcha. All right, I will just say, the governor just said that.



Governor Lamont, very good seeing you. Continued good health, sir. We

appreciate you taking the time.



LAMONT: Be good, Neil.



Thanks, everybody.



CAVUTO: You know, we're focused on -- thank you, Governor.



We're focused on Georgia right now, not only the continued count on the

election that was more than a month ago, but the upcoming Senate run-off

elections right now, and the secretary of state looking into allegations

that a number of progressive groups are trying to entice folks to move to

Georgia to vote in Georgia, and then they can go leave Georgia.



There's only one teeny problem with that, if true. It's illegal -- after

this.



GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA VOTING SYSTEM IMPLEMENTATION MANAGER: We do

everything we can within the bounds of law to assure that Georgians and

only Georgians are the ones who vote here who are legally registered and

available to vote.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CAVUTO: All right, the problem is, they can't be too sure of that.



The Georgia secretary of state is now looking into allegations that a

number of progressive groups are trying to entice those who live outside

the state to temporarily move in, vote in Georgia, presumably for the

Democratic senatorial candidates.



And then they can do what they want. There's just one little problem with

that. It is illegal. You can't do that.



But Jonathan Serrie following some of these fast-moving developments and

what the charges actually are -- Jonathan.



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi there, Neil.



Well, George's Republican secretary of state is really fighting forces on

the left and the right. He's trying to ward off legal challenges by

Republican electors who want to gain access to the state's voting machines,

conducting forensic investigations, which state officials say would

actually cause potential security breaches.



At the same time, the secretary of state has launched an investigation into

liberal groups allegedly trying to register out-of-state or deceased

residents to vote in the January 5 Senate run-offs.



STERLING: We have New Georgia Project that you might know associated with

Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock that sent voter registration forms to New

York City.



So, we're continuing to dig in this investigation. We're finding more and

more information every day.



SERRIE: Meanwhile, a progressive political action committee has purchased

ad space on nine billboards across Georgia, not to rally Democrats so much,

but to exploit divisions among Republican voters who are torn between

loyalty to their party and President Trump.



While this unusual tactic, it's not illegal, it is raising some eyebrows.



Now, Neil, tonight at midnight is the deadline for all 159 Georgia counties

to finish their machine recounts of ballots in the presidential race

requested by the Trump campaign. Already, 132 counties have wrapped up

their tallies, and state elections officials expect that the remaining 27

will finish well in advance of the midnight deadline -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, thank you very, very much, Jonathan Serrie.



Again, that count that Jonathan was referring to, the hand count of the

election, does seem to closely mirror what these Dominion systems' votes

were, almost to an individual vote.



The read on all of this and what's going on now in the Senate run-off

election with the lieutenant governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan.



Governor, thank you for joining us again. Very good to see you, sir.



LT. GOV. GEOFF DUNCAN (R-GA): Yes, absolutely. Thanks, Neil.



CAVUTO: Let me ask you first about the hand count right now. This is the

third vote going through all of the votes right now.



And up to now, it seems that the counts have pretty closely matched these

machine-processed Dominion system votes, uncannily so. So, what can we

conclude from that?



DUNCAN: Yes, not a lot has changed the last few weeks, Neil.



We continue to watch now our final count, recount, which was asked for by

the president. And I think all signs point to the results continuing to

match the other counts that we have had, so not a lot of news with --

pertains to the outcome.



But I will tell you, the mountains of misinformation continue to flow in at

an alarming pace. And it is very -- it's very alarming to me.



CAVUTO: All right, that misinformation is -- are you saying that

misinformation is coming from the president?



I know he's disparaged some things you have said, what the governor has

said, what the secretary of state has said. You want to clarify?



DUNCAN: Yes, that information -- misinformation is coming from every

single angle, Neil.



And I got to tell you, it's disheartening. It's definitely not our finest

moment. We continue to get hundreds, if not thousands of pieces of

misinformation flowing in almost by the hour from folks seeing something on

Facebook or Twitter. And it takes 10 seconds to debunk.



And, really, I think the troubling part to me, Neil, is that so much of

this is flying in just under the premise of not rooting out fraud, but to

simply try to flip an election. And, certainly, my job is too important to

take that bait.



I'm going to continue to work with the secretary of state and attorney

general to make sure we have a fair, legal election.



CAVUTO: All right, I assume what you're referring to is the president's

charge that thousands of votes that went to him are not coming up in these

counts and recounts.



Can you unequivocally state that is not the case?



DUNCAN: Yes, so we're four weeks into this, Neil, four weeks into this.

And we have not seen -- the attorney general, the secretary of state, the

investigators have not seen any signs of systemic or organized fraud.



And, Neil, I got to be honest with you. As a Georgian, as the lieutenant

governor of this state, I'm proud of that. Even though the guy I voted for

isn't going to win Georgia, I'm still proud that we were able to put on a

fair, legal election.



CAVUTO: Now, he is going to be in your state on this weekend, in which

he's going to try to help out those Republican senatorial candidates.



Do you think his actions have hurt them?



DUNCAN: Well, look, my encouragement -- and I have said this a couple of

times to our senators that we're fighting hard for, to the president and to

Republicans as a whole -- we need to redirect our post-election focus here.



Short term, we need to make sure that we send two Republican senators back

to the Senate, not just for us here in Georgia, but for Republicans all

over the state -- all over the country.



But also, long term, we got to protect this Republican brand. We are bigger

than one person. We need to -- we need to continue to champion and see the

wins that President Trump had for us. I mean, his policy positions were

phenomenal. The grounds gained by an outsider were awesome and should be

championed.



But there's more work to be done. I think this Republican Party can get

better. I think we can take on some big issues, like immigration reform,

like health care. These are big issues that we can gain ground on in the

coming years.



CAVUTO: Will you support him, the president, if he runs again in 2024?

He's hinting at that.



DUNCAN: Well, look, I'm not going to -- I'm not going to project out four

years from now. I think we have got a lot of time to keep working hard.



And I think, look, this is an important reminder, Neil. On January 20, when

Vice President Biden is sworn in as president, this will still be America,

and we will still have the Constitution to protect our conservative point

of view.



And I'm going to fight hard to protect small business owners that can't

afford tax increases. I'm going to support folks like myself that want the

Second Amendment to be strong. Those are things that the Constitution

affords us the rights to have. And I'm going to fight hard for.



CAVUTO: Are you going to meet the president when he comes to your state

this weekend?



DUNCAN: I got good news. I'm actually hanging out with my three kids all

weekend, and so excited about it. My wife and I have got plans with the

kids, but certainly wish him the best of luck.



I hope Senator Loeffler and Senator Perdue are able to rally up a lot of

support and get folks to show up for them on January 5, because I'm

counting on it. I know Republicans all across this country are counting on

them winning. And we need them.



CAVUTO: All right.



So, to be clear, you will be with your kids. Great. You're a great dad.

There's no denying that. But you will not be meeting with the president?



DUNCAN: No, sir. I'm going to be hanging out with my three boys.



CAVUTO: OK.



Governor, thank you very much, Geoff Duncan, the Georgia lieutenant

governor.



We will have more after this.



CAVUTO: All right, you are looking at the 737 MAX, American Airlines

showing off the brand-new Boeing plane and inviting media and a lot of the

corporate types to go for a spin from Tulsa to Dallas.



Everything went OK.



Back after this.



CAVUTO: All right, another big company from Silicon Valley is saying

goodbye to Silicon Valley, not entirely, but Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

indicating it's going to move a lot of its operations to Houston, Texas.



Sam Liccardo joins us right now, the mayor of San Jose. He has been doing

his best to stop this sort of thing, but it has happened yet again.



Mayor, very good to have you. What do you make of this?



Now, it looks like, reading from Hewlett-Packard Enterprises' comments on

this, that it's not abandoning your area, but it certainly is cutting down

its presence in your area. Does it alarm you?



SAM LICCARDO, MAYOR OF SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA: Well, certainly, it's a

wakeup call for all of us, Neil.



And the good news is, here in the city of San Jose, they're actually adding

hundreds of employees, because they're consolidating their operations here

in Silicon Valley, in my city.



But we are seeing the headquarters move. And we know that this is a story

we have seen before, that, certainly, for the kind of talent that you

really need to find in Silicon Valley, that highly specialized, if it's

around artificial intelligence, or engineering, or software, you will find

it in Silicon Valley, and folks will want to locate here.



But if you're looking to expand operations for accountants, or lawyers, or

administrative assistants, you can do that in a lot of other places for a

lot less. And we have got to do more to make this region and the state more

affordable.



CAVUTO: You have been trying to address that.



You were reelected in 2018 with more than 75 percent of the vote at the

time, and largely by taking on unions and entrenched pension-funded

organizations, where you just wanted to ease back on those obligations,

because they're a good reason why San Jose and other areas across the

country that have similar issues are so pricey, and, well, actually being

priced out, and having companies move.



But that apparently wasn't, isn't enough. So what does the state have to

do, do you think?



LICCARDO: Well, the biggest challenge I think we all have is with housing

costs. It makes it so expensive to live here. Obviously, companies need to

pay a lot just to keep people here.



And there's a lot more we need to do to ramp up production. We can

certainly get some of the red tape out of the way. And I appreciate some

recent efforts of the governor, for example, to be able to, for example,

waive CEQA on the construction of affordable housing we need for homeless

residents, for example.



And that enabled us to build three separate developments in four months,

rather than four years. Those are the kinds of things we need to do. It

mostly is just getting out of the way.



But, also, we need to be more innovative in how we're building housing.

We're using a lot of different technologies, for example, prefab and

modular housing. And that takes local bureaucracies to be able to be

nimble, to enable the permit those kinds of things, make sure they're safe,

but obviously still allow the innovation.



So, housing is really a core of it. But we know there's a lot else going

on. It's taxes. It's regulation. It's a lot of issues where I think we just

need to be very cognizant in California. We have been taking it for granted

for too long that tech employers want to be here.



That won't happen forever.



CAVUTO: Did you offer an alternative deal to Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

from making this move? Or did they say, our mind is made up, we're building

this big facility in Houston, we're going there?



LICCARDO: No, I have been very clear that we don't want to offer companies

deals of any kind. When Amazon was announcing its beauty contest for the

move of its headquarters, I wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal

saying, thanks, but we're not giving you any money.



I don't believe in giving taxpayer money to companies. And H.P. never asked

for it. To their credit, they have been completely aboveboard with us. I

understood clearly why they'd be going to Houston. They have a lot of

operations already there and a lot of employees.



But for those headquarters operations, you don't necessarily need the top

technical talent. They can keep all of that here in Silicon Valley. And

they can hire elsewhere.



CAVUTO: You know, do you think it's about more than taxes, though, and the

cost of living, Mayor?



I know you have apologized for this incident where you joined your family

for Thanksgiving. It was quite a large gathering, larger maybe than even

you suspected. But it came at a time when number of other top politicians,

mostly Democrats, I hate to say that to you, did one thing and practiced

another.



Do you think that people look at that, Mayor, and say, the guy's a

hypocrite?



LICCARDO: Sure. I recognize folks will come to those kinds of conclusions.

And I made a mistake, and I own it. And I certainly should have been more

astute about the specifics of the regulations.



I knew that there were advisories, and I simply should have been more

astute to it. And I -- as I learned, when the media reported that I was at

home, we immediately disclosed, no, actually, I was at my parents' house.

And that's how all this came out.



So, I have (AUDIO GAP) going forward and, certainly, I'm going to do

better.



CAVUTO: When you entered your relatives' house, did you notice, oh, wow,

there's a big crowd here, and I'm the mayor of San Jose, and I have just

been telling my constituents, keep it small, keep it limited?



LICCARDO: No. No, I can't claim to have been...



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Did you think, I'm looking a little hypocritical?



LICCARDO: The reality is, I have got a big family. I'm one of five kids.



And so, typically, Thanksgiving for us is 25 people. We actually had eight

adults dining at the same time. And the problem was, under the state rules,

you can only have three households. And so we had too many households

there, even though all of us -- many of us had been dining together every

week.



Simply, the rules have changed, obviously, as we have gone into -- deeper

into the -- this challenging period of high infection spread. And I should

have known better. I should have done better.



CAVUTO: Well, unlike a lot of other politicians who did the exact same

thing, you got ahead of it. You apologized for it. You did so again. If

more did, maybe we would just -- it would be easier to move on.



Mayor, thank you very, very much. Good having you. Be well. Let's see how

the whole Hewlett-Packard thing goes.



LICCARDO: Thank you.



CAVUTO: All right, the mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, on that.



In the meantime, this growing concern of keeping a prosecutor going to

explore Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that has its

origins in something that Joe Biden once thought was a very good idea, this

very thing -- after this.



CAVUTO: All right, here in a nutshell was Democrats' prominent reaction to

Bill Barr appointing John Durham as a special prosecutor to look into the

whole Russia and the investigation mess that followed on all of that.



But they might want to be a little careful criticizing it, because no less

than Joe Biden had been warning back in 1987 that such prosecutors aren't a

bad idea, quoting here: "History proves that those who would strike down

the independent counsel statute as unconstitutional base their claim on a

flawed factual premise. History teaches that prosecutions have not always

been controlled by the attorney general, and that they have not always been

public. In my view, the independent counsel statute can and should

withstand constitutional scrutiny."



To John Yoo, the former deputy assistant attorney general on, all of that.



What do you make of that, John? Because here we go with yet another one on

this, where I guess Joe Biden could contend, well, this is a good idea. I

don't think he's saying that. But what do you think?



JOHN YOO, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, Neil, I think

that Joe Biden wished that there were no Internet where you could easily

find articles and speeches that he gave when the independent counsel law

went to the Supreme Court for the first time back in 1987.



And, in fact, Joe Biden loved special counsels so much then that he wanted

them to have even more independence and more protection than Durham has. He

wanted to make it almost impossible for presidents to order independent

counsels around or fire them.



The one that we have now, the independent counsel is really under the

control of the attorney general, still can be fired by the president. But,

more importantly, look at what he said in the quote that you just read.

Biden should welcome John Durham's appointment, because he said, even

though the president should generally control prosecution, when we have to

investigate the highest-ranking members of the government or the Justice

Department themselves, then we got to have independence.



And independence means a special prosecutor like Durham.



CAVUTO: So, what happens to Durham? What can he do? Obviously, Illinois

investigation will continue. He will have to bring him or whatever he's

coming to find to whoever Joe Biden's attorney general is going to be.



Explain that process.



YOO: He can basically do everything that Robert Mueller did. He's going to

be able to hire up a full staff. He's going to have a pretty large budget.



And, most importantly, he's going to be able to follow the evidence

wherever it leads him. And that's what I think ought to worry Biden, just

like independent counsels tormented Clinton, tormented Trump, tormented

Reagan, because it may start off on one subject. He's going to follow the

evidence. Other things may come to light.



You never know. And so that's why presidents end up burning up a lot of

time and energy and find these kinds of investigations quite crippling.



Durham is going to start by looking at, what were the origins of this probe

into Russia collusion? Some of these meetings are ones where Biden himself

was president -- was present as vice president. Who knows what else might

be there once Durham starts digging?



CAVUTO: But he's not exactly Johnny rocket ,though, right, John Durham, I

mean, in getting stuff out. Do you suspect that this could go on for years?



YOO: You know, if you are Biden, you wish he would hurry up now, wouldn't

you?



CAVUTO: Right.



YOO: Because the last thing you want is this to be the sword of Damocles

hanging over the Biden administration's head for two or three years.



But you're quite right, Neil. Durham doesn't feel like he has to hurry up

for anybody. I mean, I'm sure President Trump and Attorney General Barr

would have loved for him to wrap up his probe over the summer, but COVID

got in the way. I think maybe some witnesses gave him a hard time.



And so he's had to delay past the election. I could see him easily taking a

whole 'nother year to complete his probe, especially if he starts finding

evidence of new kinds of wrongdoing that we don't even know about yet.



CAVUTO: All right, we will watch it closely. John Yoo, thank you very

much, John Yoo following all these developments here.



In the meantime, following what is again another hopeful sign out of

watching them that we could see a lame-duck stimulus package, to the tune

of about $908 billion. It has bipartisan support. It has Nancy Pelosi and

Chuck Schumer saying it's a very, very good beginning, but it has just one

problem, the White House not keen on it -- after this.



CAVUTO: It had bipartisan support, still does, a number of senators from

the left and the right, and from all sizes of states, supporting a $908

bipartisan plan to help those who are dealing right now with the fallout

from COVID-19.



There's just one problem. They're not exactly on the same page, and the

White House so far not a fan of what they have produced.



Let's get the latest from Susan Crabtree, RealClearPolitics.



Is this too soon to call dead on arrival, Susan, or how would you describe

it?



SUSAN CRABTREE, REALCLEARPOLITICS: Well, in Washington, Christmas and

December is not a very cheery month, because it involves deadlines.



And this is when Congress -- push comes to shove, and Congress finally gets

to work on things. I thought that this coronavirus stimulus bill was pretty

much on life support last week, but it's revived by the centrist group.

People like Susan Collins and Mark Warner are getting together, Joe Manchin

and Lisa Murkowski.



Usually, these moderates don't have a lot of heft, and they have been

criticized for not being able to produce results. But they seem to have at

least revived the talks right now. You have both sides exchanging paperwork

this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talking to House

Democratic leaders.



Steve Mnuchin seems to want a deal. The White House has said they would

accept the $500 billion that Mitch McConnell produced for his stimulus

bill, just today and yesterday announced those -- that $500 billion, but

that's pretty far away from this centrist $908 billion bill.



So we're still a ways to go. And we have a very limited amount of time

left. December 11 is the deadline for these talks to end and Congress

members to go home.



CAVUTO: You know, when you talk about the White House, I don't mean that

that includes -- I'm not trying to be flippant here -- the president,

because he was a fan of going big, and the bigger the better during the

campaign, and urging that, if it meant signing on to something -- I don't

remember the exact figures -- of $2 trillion or more, where Nancy Pelosi

was, and a little bit north of that, that was fine.



So, now is the issue that $908 billion is too pricey? So, where does that

leave it?



CRABTREE: It seems like there's some concern on behalf of Republicans,

mainly Senate Republicans, most -- probably, most likely, that's where the

concern is, because they're looking at this Georgia race, and they know

that they have been leading a lot of huge deficit spending during the last

four years during the Trump administration.



They don't want voters to take that out on them. But, meanwhile, you are

seeing the coronavirus numbers skyrocket, and businesses really been

suffering. In California, there's going to be new lockdowns in place.

Americans are really hurting.



So, I think that that's what's driving this. There's some concern, if they

do nothing, they're going to face criticism. Yet they still are worried

some people, certainly the Democrats, Senate Democrats and House Democrats,

think their hands will be strengthened next year, if they have Biden in the

White House, which looks almost like it's obviously going to happen.



CAVUTO: Yes.



CRABTREE: So, that's what...



CAVUTO: So there's no reason for them to accept something they don't like,

yes.



CRABTREE: Well, they're too far apart right now on the numbers.



We will see in the next few days.



CAVUTO: Got it.



CRABTREE: It's going to be really telling. It's going to be really telling

in the next few days if they can make some move -- there will be movement

there.



But, right now, McConnell said that Democrats needed to accept half-a-loaf.

And I don't think they're going to be accepting half-a-loaf right now, not

with Biden coming into the White House.



CAVUTO: I suspect you're right.



Susan Crabtree, thank you very much, RealClearPolitics.



Do you remember the requirements here on quarantines? It used to be 14 days

if you tested positive for the virus or you were around anyone else who

had. Now talk that they could limit that or the CDC is open to limiting it

to as few as seven days. What happened?



After this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CAVUTO: All right, have you had it with these states that say you should

quarantine for 14 days, even at the slight chance that you have been

exposed to COVID-19?



Now the CDC is saying, you know, seven days could work just fine or down to

that.



Tom Frieden is the former CDC director, Resolve to Save Lives president and

CEO.



Director, good to have you back.



What do you think of those guidelines? And what might have changed them

from two weeks to as little as one week?



DR. THOMAS FRIEDEN, FORMER DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND

PREVENTION: Well, we're learning more about COVID every day. And it's

clear that people who get infected usually get sick within about a week.



So, if you can test at the end of a week, or quarantine for at least a

week, especially if there are no other cases that are spread from the

person you were exposed to, then it may be safer.



So, it's an evolution of the CDC guidance. But, really, the big picture

here is that, while we are all rooting for a vaccine and hoping for a

vaccine to come, for the time being, we're going to have to double down on

those protection protocols, because the pandemic is still very much with us

and, unfortunately, over the next few weeks is likely to get worse.



CAVUTO: So, if the pandemic is, to your point, Tom, still with us, what

has changed in dialing back the number of days you have to quarantine

yourself once exposed to it? It's the same COVID-19, right? It's the same

threat.



So what brought the cut in days?



FRIEDEN: I think what we're seeing is that people weren't really complying

with 14 days of quarantine.



So, let's get real, and let's do what we can to reduce spread. And that

means the three W's, wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands. It

also means, for people who are sick, immediately isolate and get tested,

because what we're finding is, people are waiting a day or two after they

feel bad.



In that day or two, they're spreading it to a lot of other people. And

then, if you have been exposed, quarantine, new guidance says, at least

seven days, so that you won't spread it to others.



Now, in the second seven days, it is still possible that you could become

infectious. But the risk of that goes way down, especially if you have had

a test at the end of that first seven days.



And I think the basic idea is, better people really quarantine for one week

than pretend to quarantine for two.



CAVUTO: Oh, that's -- you know, that's a very good way to describe it.



Director, what do you make of what a lot of people are saying, all right,

the United Kingdom wrote off on this Pfizer vaccine, but not our own FDA?

And a lot of people say, I don't touch it until the FDA rules on it.



What do you say?



FRIEDEN: Yes, I learned something here.



I thought, well, what's taking the FDA so long? All they have to do is

review the documents. Actually, that's not what they do. If you remember,

thalidomide, a medication that caused terrible birth defects, was used in

Europe for a long time before it was brought here.



So, we do have more rigorous safety protocols here than many of the

European agencies. And the FDA actually doesn't just look at and review

what the companies have done. They actually redo the work. They reanalyze

all the data. They look at the production facilities.



These are new vaccines. And one of the biggest fears we have is that we

will have a great vaccine, and people will too suspicious of it to take it.



So, I think it's better to be safe than sorry. We want the vaccines as soon

and as safely as possible. There's a lot of data that we still haven't

seen, the rate of different adverse events.



We're looking at company press releases now, not scientific articles. When

the U.S. FDA, if they give it an approval, they're going to have a lot of

data that has not been in the public domain before. And I think it's going

to give us -- I hope it will give us a lot more confidence in the safety of

the vaccine.



The key is not necessarily to be first, but to get this out widely as soon

as possible. And the recent recommendation to give it to nursing home

residents and staff and health care workers first is a great

prioritization.



The key is going to be to roll this out. A vaccination program is

enormously complicated. And it will only succeed if people trust it. And it

can only be trusted if there are no corners cut on safety.



CAVUTO: Got it. Yes, better to be late and exactly right than early and

possibly wrong.



Tom Frieden, very good seeing you, the former CDC director and much, much

more.



FRIEDEN: Thank you.



CAVUTO: To Tom's point here, people are doing better dealing with this

virus.



Keep in mind, 87-year-young Chuck Grassley, the senator, will be talking to

us, the first time since getting diagnosed. He's doing just fine. He's here

tomorrow to tell us how fine on FOX Business. We will see you then.



Here comes "THE FIVE."



