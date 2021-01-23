House impeaches President Donald Trump for unprecedented second time

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" January 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: We are moments away from seeing Donald Trump

impeached yet again in the House of Representatives.



Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto, and this is YOUR WORLD.



Two hundred and seventeen votes, that's what's needed to approve a

resolution that calls this an incitement of insurrection, a single charge

against the president of the United States that he gravely endangered the

security of the United States and its institutions of government, of

course, referring to the rate on the Washington Capitol just one week ago.



We already know of at least a half-dozen Republican congress men and women

who are going to be part of that, including Liz Cheney, who argued

forcefully for the president's impeachment here, saying that this went

beyond the pale, paraphrasing here, and that the situation around this

requires that he immediately be leaving office.



Again, given the fact that there are 433 members there -- two are not there

-- you need 217 votes to make it pass. The votes are easily there. Where it

goes after this is anyone's guess.



While Mitch McConnell has left open the possibility of voting to convict

the president of the United States, he has urged Republican members that

he's not made up his mind on the matter. He has reportedly made up his mind

on the timing of all of this, and that the Senate won't even be taking this

up until at least January 19.



Let's get the read right now on where this particular part stands with Mike

Emanuel with the latest from Washington.



Hey, Michael.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Neil, Good

afternoon.



The debate is over. All we are waiting for is the final vote count, House

Speaker Nancy Pelosi making the case President Trump must go.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): The president must be impeached. And I believe

the president must be convicted by the Senate, a constitutional remedy that

will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man who is so

resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, criticized President

Trump, but stopped short of impeachment.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): The president bears responsibility for

Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately

denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.



These facts require immediate action by President Trump. Accept his share

responsibility.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: Other Republicans say this taking place exactly one week after

the Capitol riot means it's being rushed and is unfair.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): If it continues, it won't just be Republicans who

get canceled. It won't just be the president of the United States. The

cancel culture will come for us all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: At least seven Republicans are in favor. We await the final vote

count. Democrats are expected to have the votes to pass this impeachment

article for incitement of insurrection.



Their tone is serious.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. LLOYD DOGGETT (D-TX): Today, we not only demand accountability for

his gross misconduct, but, more importantly, we declare to the next Trump-

like aspiring tyrant, not in America. We love our democracy too much.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: And Steny Hoyer saying today he plans to send that article of

impeachment over to the Senate. He would like to send it as soon as

possible.



Timing for action in terms of a Senate trial is unclear. Majority Leader

Mitch McConnell says he is not planning to bring the Senate back before

next week -- Neil.



CAVUTO: All right, Mike Emanuel, thank you very much.



Bret Baier joining me right now.



Bret, if he holds true to that timetable, that is, Mitch McConnell,

impeaching the president in the Senate would obviously be a Herculean time

leap, but what are you hearing?



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes, I think that's right, Neil.



Good afternoon. In the House, Nancy Pelosi will cobble together the votes,

with some Republicans. We don't know yet how many Republicans. But remember

that the magic number is 217. So, once they reach that number, we will be

able to say that the House has the votes to impeach President Trump for the

second time, the first president to face that.



In the Senate, you're right. It's a lot of question about process and

timing and whether this is a fair process. Critics are calling it a snap

impeachment, without due process for the president, without committee

hearings, without witnesses, without an effort to defend himself, the

president of the United States.



And supporters of it are saying that his actions were so egregious that

they need to do this before he leaves office, or even after, some say. I

don't think the votes are going to be there, Neil, but the Mitch McConnell

back-and-forth has been interesting to watch.



CAVUTO: Yes, I caught some of the things he had said to CBS News, I guess,

Bret, and maybe others, where he held open the possibility that he might

convict, or that he tried to clarify to Republican members that wasn't his

intention. He just wants to see how this all lays out and then make a

decision later.



But regardless of the timing of a Senate move to take this up, if one even

avails itself, there's obviously a sign that, if there ever was a bloom on

the rose, it's gone now between Mitch McConnell and the president of the

United States. What do you think?



BAIER: One hundred percent.



And he's telling privately people that he's extremely angry with the

president, that the president has put Republicans broadly in this boat. And

after Wednesday, what happened on Capitol Hill, there's a lot of anger and

efforts to figure out how to go forward, not only as a party, but as a

country.



And I think you're seeing a lot of that on the floor of the House, and

you're seeing a lot of it in backrooms in the Senate.



Neil, I don't think they're going to have the votes. Remember, you have to

have the requisite votes to impeach, and then to try and convict. That's a

big mountain, even if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is one of

those votes.



CAVUTO: You know, I'm just curious.



There's this effort. A lot of people said part of speeding this effort,

trying to see the president get impeached in the Senate would be to cement

forbidding him from ever running for office again.



Do you know, Bret, that, barring that, that it doesn't get to the Senate or

it's rejected the Senate -- I would think you need 17 Republican senators

to go along -- that the president could run for office again?



BAIER: He could.



I mean, in the current -- if the Senate does not convict, there is nothing

to prevent him again from running. And there is some behind the scenes that

some Republicans are hoping to do that.



There's a balance here. There are some people saying, we just want this --

that, from Wednesday, all of the power that he's lost, and it was really

devastating, not only for the Trump political machine, but also for a lot

of supporters who were in the middle and voted for the president.



They were disappointed. The biggest emotion was sadness. But could he come

together and run again in 2024? It's possible if they don't convict him.



CAVUTO: Is it your sense, Bret, that the president remains a force within

the Republican Party? He might not Garner the 74 or 75 million votes he did

in the electorate a couple of months ago, but he certainly has a formidable

lock on a strong plurality of Republican voters, or is that too

significantly waning?



BAIER: I think it took a major hit, a major hit last Wednesday. And

whether -- what percentage of the 74 million are still in the president's

corner, I don't know.



But it really took a major dive, I think. And how he has dismounted here

has raised the question of how powerful he is.



But think about the other side, which is an impeachment that's called a

snap impeachment by critics, social media that shuts down his ability to

communicate on social media, and then suddenly there is this whip-back of,

he has become a political martyr of sorts to some people.



And that is the balance, the calculation that Republicans are making up on

Capitol Hill.



CAVUTO: All right, they have exhausted the time remaining. And do they

reset the clock, then, essentially, Bret, so that the vote can continue?



We're obviously shy of the number needed to make this happen. But is this

sort of one of those...



BAIER: Right.



CAVUTO: ... just administrative details they tend to and reset it?



BAIER: Yes, the clock is never the clock on Capitol Hill.



CAVUTO: Yes.



BAIER: It's just a thing that runs to zero until they get the votes.



There are people coming in. COVID makes it a little bit different, Neil, in

that they have to...



CAVUTO: Right. Right.



BAIER: ... come in, in different waves.



Again, 217 is the number. And you see "the not yet voted" 137. So you have

a lot of people yet to vote. Probably around, I'd say, 4:30, we would get

to about the number.



But you see 149 for the positives on this resolution.



CAVUTO: Now, we know that there could be a half-a-dozen Republicans that

would be on board, as it's indicating right now. It could be more. There's

talk that that could lead or encourage still more Republicans to follow

suit, but this would be a bipartisan impeachment effort in the House,

lopsided though it may be.



But that is how it's going to be signaled, as different from the last

impeachment vote, certainly in the House, 13 months ago. How is that going

to be impacted?



BAIER: Well, that's significant.



And I do think Liz Cheney's statement her decision to vote for impeachment

changed the dynamic for some Republicans. And while you say it's six right

now, I think you could be heading towards 10. I'm not sure.



I have talked to some Republicans that it's 20, but still significant, in

that the first impeachment didn't have any. So there is a distinction

between those two. And, really, the question is how it goes forward, if it

goes forward in the Senate.



The other thing to consider here, Neil, is that the Senate -- the Biden

administration wants to get on the right foot with the Senate, and they

want to push, ideally, stimulus and COVID through the Senate as fast as

they can.



How this cobbles that together and screws up the time frame also factors

into all this.



CAVUTO: Finally, one last question.



I mean, it seemed like, as you indicated, that even to get to a vote in the

Senate, regardless of the number of Republicans who might, in fact, vote --

Lisa Murkowski comes to mind, Ben Sasse comes to mind, even Mitch

McConnell, possibly -- but leaving that aside, this idea of holding it off

100 days, so that Joe Biden would have a chance to do what he's got to do,

I can't even imagine the Joe Biden would welcome that.



BAIER: No.



I mean, at that point, to go back to a president who's already left office,

to convict him, it's tough to connect those dots politically, let alone the

substance of it.



And, remember, I mean, this isn't impeachment that does not have the

traditional setup.



CAVUTO: Right.



BAIER: So, you would get criticized from the beginning.



I think it's going to be a tough -- a tough road.



CAVUTO: Bret Baier, thank you very, very much, my friend. We will be

monitoring your coverage of all of this tonight.



But this is where we stand right now, as Bret said, this vote that would

require 217 congress men and women to, for the second time in little more

than 13 months, impeach the president of the United States, this on a

single article of impeachment, an incitement of insurrection, specifically

saying that the president gravely endangered the security of the United

States and its institutions of government.



Nancy Mace joining us right now, the South Carolina Republican. It was her

first time arriving in Washington, D.C. And, boy, what a welcome, with all

that craziness over the last week.



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Congresswoman, you were not a fan of this impeachment move.



REP. NANCY MACE (R-SC): Right.



CAVUTO: But you were for some sort of action against the president.



I don't know whether that would be censuring him or what, but could you

update me?



MACE: Right.



In the House of Representatives, I gave my first floor speech today. It was

not my intention to do a floor speech in my first week as a member of

Congress. But the House of Representatives does have every right to impeach

the president.



But the way that they're going about it today, the lack of due process,

bypassing the Judiciary, and doing articles of impeachment in a few hours

of debate on the floor in one day, is -- is reckless, and it is

unconstitutional.



And it puts due process really at risk. There was a bicameral, bipartisan

effort in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House to look at censure as an

option. That would prevent the president from holding office again, and

would condemn him for what happened last week.



But, unfortunately, because impeachment was politicized, largely by Speaker

Pelosi, she wouldn't allow censure to come up for a vote or a debate or

even have that as an option.



So, that just wasn't simply an option. But I do know there were Democrats

and Republicans that were working very hard this week to try and make that

happen.



But, unfortunately, impeachment was the only option. And with impeachment,

articles of impeachment, they only get to the U.S. Senate until January 19.

And Biden is sworn in on the 20th.



And, from my understanding, I read this morning that, if the president is

not an office, then there cannot be an impeachment trial. So, then what is

all of this effort for? Is it moot at the end of the day?



CAVUTO: Congresswoman, do you believe the president incited that crowd a

week ago, that, if he had not done that, it wouldn't have turned into the

tragedy it ultimately did?



MACE: I do hold him responsible for much of what happened last Wednesday.



I also believe that there were members in Congress, members of my own

party, who also contributed to it. If you look at the rhetoric, the

transcripts, the speeches of the rallies even leading up to that, I

personally was concerned that Sunday night



I had my kids up there with me for my swearing-in. And because of virtual

school, because of COVID, they were supposed to be out there all week for

me -- with me.



But because of the rhetoric I was seeing, the way things were being talked

about online, I was worried about violence days beforehand. And I put my

kids on the first plane home on Monday morning. And thank God I did,

because I would be beside myself if they witnessed what I witnessed on

Wednesday.



And rhetoric does have consequences. And I do believe people do need to be

held accountable. And, unfortunately, it was a sad day in America. And this

is another sad day today.



CAVUTO: Congresswoman, do believe the president has a future in the

Republican Party?



MACE: I do not.



I don't know how you go forward and defend the indefensible. What happened

last week was a national tragedy. People violently attacked the halls of

Congress, our United States Capitol. And I believe that every

accomplishment that Republicans and the president had -- and I was a big

supporter of the president over the last four years and worked for him on

his campaign -- but I believe that those accomplishments were wiped out.



We had a great economy pre-COVID. We had low -- low tax rates. We had

Operation Warp Speed during the pandemic, so many enormous gains. I think

that the principles and ideas that he espoused are things we're going to

have to champion in the future, but without -- without his support, his

brand or his name. It's tarnished.



I don't know how you -- I don't know how you defend what happened last

week, by any means.



CAVUTO: Congresswoman, I know you're new, and talk about a baptism by

fire.



MACE: Right.



CAVUTO: You have been very brave throughout all, in how scary it was,

certainly with your little girls and all.



But I'm curious...



MACE: Right.



CAVUTO: ... about your intentions next week for the Joe Biden

inauguration. I assume you plan to attend. But are you anxious? Are you

worried?



MACE: I am.



And, originally -- and I said a couple of days ago I was intent on

attending. But I have heard there's chatter on something happening on

January 17, and there's potential violence on the 20th.



I'm not sure I am going to attend now, because it's just -- it's a sad day

when you have to worry about your safety to go to an event or to go to

work, that -- what might happen.



And last week was a real wakeup call for us. And part of my speech on the

floor today was talking about not just the violence we saw last week, but

violence we have seen all across the country for the last nine months.

Rhetoric by Republicans and Democrats, by the fringes of the far right and

the far left have contributed to the division, the divisiveness we have in

this country.



And I asked my colleagues today to take a step back, take a deep breath,

one, acknowledge that we have a problem in this country, two, take

responsibility for it. It's all on us to do that. And, three, stop being

part of the problem and start being part of the solution.



And I have a real problem with both -- fringes on both sides. I have a real

problem with QAnon conspiracy theorists leading us through this crisis. To

me, it's indefensible.



And I want to be part of the solution moving forward. And I intend to do

that in the days, weeks and months ahead.



CAVUTO: Congresswoman, thank you so much, Nancy Mace, the South Carolina

newly elected Republican congresswoman.



I'm sure she did not have this in her planning for arriving in Washington,

D.C., but she handled it very calmly, very adroitly.



With us now, James Clyburn, the South Carolina Democrat. He's the House

majority whip.



Congressman, good to see you.



This might not go anywhere after the House. Does that concern you,

Congressman?



REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): Thank you very much for having me again.



No, not the least bit. We're doing our jobs here in the House of

Representatives. It is our job to impeach. And once the impeachment is

done, it's up to the Senate to decide whether or not to convict.



Now, if you recall, when we were here the last time with an impeachment,

please remember the closing comments made by Adam Schiff, when he says, if

you don't convict this man, we will be -- he will not stop. He will

continue to do what he's been doing all of his life.



And here we are back to another impeachment, because he continued to do

what he's always done. And what he did last week was the worst thing any

the president of these United States ever -- has ever done. To that, he

deserved to be impeached. and, quite frankly, he should be convicted and

forever barred from holding any office of honor in this country for the

rest of his life.



CAVUTO: Well, the only way I guess that could happen, sir, is if the

Senate were to take up this measure. It wouldn't look like it would happen

so soon, before the inauguration, when they come back.



So, I know another idea has been pushed. And I think you're for this,

visiting it 100 days into the Biden administration. But that would be going

after a former president at that point. Are you still for that?



CLYBURN: We won't be going after him. The impeachment still stands. The

Senate can take it up whenever they want to take it up.



But there's also another option here. It's resting in the 14th Amendment.



CAVUTO: Well, do you understand, sir -- I'm sorry.



Do you know whether Chuck Schumer, who will be the Senate leader, would

indeed support that move to take this up, again, if the Senate doesn't act

now, before the inauguration -- that seems unlikely -- to take it up in the

Biden administration?



CLYBURN: I have no idea what he will do. But, as I said, I'm not too sure

it's up to Schumer if we were to take the 14th Amendment route.



And I would have to say, I always equate the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments

with the institution of slavery and its aftermath. And it's kind of

interesting that we are dealing with that here, after a group of people

descended upon this Capitol, fanning the flames of racism.



That's what was going on, on last Wednesday. And that's what's been going

on with this president for a long time. It would be good to use the 14th

Amendment to bar him from office.



CAVUTO: So, you played a very key role, in fact, I think you were

instrumental in making Joe Biden the president of the United States. Your

support in South Carolina turned everything around. I think it's fair to

say you were a kingmaker there, still are.



So, when you hear from Biden people, sir, who wonder that this fixation on

then impeachment, if it goes into the Biden administration, might rob him

of getting his agenda through, doing the things that he wants to do, what

do you say to them?



CLYBURN: I would say that's a good concern to have, because I have the

same concern.



But you have to prioritize things. And I think the priority here is the

preservation of this democracy. This democracy is worth saving. And I think

I have said here on your show that this country is a great country. It's

not in need of being made great.



I would like for somebody to tell me, when is it that the country was ever

-- has ever been anything but great? It was great enough to get beyond the

institution of slavery, great enough to get beyond Jim Crow, great enough

to make it possible for people like me to be a part of this government,

after such an inhumane condition of 244 years called slavery.



And that's what we have been trying to do. But there seem to be some people

who would like to turn this clock back to relive some of that stuff.



And when I hear some of the speeches being made, and when I hear a former

mayor of the biggest city in this country saying let's have trial by

combat, when I hear a member of this House using all kinds of profane

language, egging people on to come up here and to participate in an

insurrection, when the president of the United States...



(CROSSTALK)



CAVUTO: Congressman, I don't mean to interrupt you, sir. I don't mean to

interrupt you, sir.



But the president has formally been impeached in the House of

Representatives; 217 votes was what you needed. He's now -- they have

gotten that much, at the very least, and a number of votes to come,

including talk that we could get anywhere from a half-dozen to, when all is

said and done, maybe up to 10 to 12 Republicans.



Your thoughts on the number of Republicans who are part of this and agree

with this, Congressman?



CLYBURN: Well, as I look at the board, it's now nine Republicans out of

the 222.



I have been saying between five and 10. I have got a staffer that tells me

it's going to get beyond 10. And I'm going to see if he has to buy me an

ice cream cone.



(LAUGHTER)



CLYBURN: Well, it's now at 10.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: Finally, the president today put out a statement...



CLYBURN: I may have to buy him two ice cream cones.



CAVUTO: ... denouncing violence, doesn't want to see violence, doesn't

want to see any problems for the inauguration.



What do you think of those remarks to sort of tamp things down?



CLYBURN: Well, I don't think anybody takes this president's remarks

seriously.



He has not said anything in the last several weeks, that -- anything akin

to the truth. And he's very seldom told the truth since he's been in

office. So, I don't pay any attention to what the president says.



CAVUTO: Finally, I just spoke to your newly elected and sworn-in

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who isn't quite sure she's going to go

to the inauguration next week. It wasn't a political statement, as much as

a safety one. She's concerned.



Are you, I assume, going? But do you hear a lot of talk like that from

congress men and women, senators who are leery and worried about how safe

it's going to be in the Capitol next week? Do you share their concern?



CLYBURN: Yes, I do.



I have talked to a lot of members over the last several days. And within

the last 24 hours, I have seen a reversal in their attitudes. Members are

now very, very apprehensive about next week.



I'm going to be spending sometime this weekend. As you know, I hold an

honorary position as chair of the Inaugural Committee. I'm not making the

hard-and-fast decisions as to what should or should not be done.



I am offering my suggestions. I am encouraging all of my constituents to

stay at home and watch it on television. They had a pretty good experience

with our national convention. I think they're going to have the same kind

of experience watching this inauguration on television.



So, I have been discouraging people from coming to Washington. The mayor of

Washington have asked them not to come. I think that what we ought to do is

stay in the safety of our homes because of COVID-19 and because of

impending dangers, because so much of this surrounds the celebration of

Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, which is on Monday.



So, you hear them saying they're going to be here on the 17th and come back

on the 20th. I think a lot of this has to do with the symbolism of the

weekend that we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.



CAVUTO: Finally, sir, the president, as you know, will not be at Joe

Biden's inauguration. We don't know where he will be or what he will be

doing. What do you think of that?



CLYBURN: Well, I think that that is indicative of who and what this

president has been since he's been in office.



He has very little respect for the noble traditions that have kept this

country together. If you just think about what we were doing last

Wednesday, we were really formalizing an effort to get beyond an election.



As you know, these elections are certified in the states and the one

territory of Puerto Rico, and they come up here in mahogany boxes. We go

through a ceremony on the floor of the House of Representatives. It's

basically ceremonial. We're actually counting up the votes from each state.

They have already been tallied at the state levels.



And then what we try to do is say, this is an effort of letting the whole

world see what the transfer of power look like. Look, Al Gore had just lost

a very contentious election, but, as vice president and president of the

Senate, he stood on that floor, he did the transfer of power in one of the

closest elections ever in the history of this country, lose about 580-and-

some-odd votes,



Here's a guy that loses by seven million votes, and he wants to overturn

the traditional process.



Al Gore was a classic -- a class guy back in 2000. It's a pity we don't

have that in this president.



CAVUTO: You curious at all, one little bit, where Donald Trump is going to

be on January 20, where he's going to go, what he's going to do?



CLYBURN: I have absolutely no idea where he's going to go. I suspect he

doesn't have an idea either.



CAVUTO: Congressman, thank you very, very much, James Clyburn, the House

majority whip.



CLYBURN: Thank you.



CAVUTO: Very good seeing you again, sir, on this historic day.



For those of you who are just tuning in here, you can see those numbers,

more than enough right now for the House of Representatives, for the second

time in 13 months, to impeach President Donald J. Trump on a singular count

of inciting insurrection and violence in the nation's Capitol.



Chad Pergram on what happens now -- Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, good afternoon,

Neil.



This House vote is still open, but they're going to close it any minute

here. So far, 10 Republicans have cast their ballots in favor of impeaching

the president of the United States. For the first time in history, Neil,

the House of Representatives has impeached a president of the United States

twice.



For only, the second time, the House has impeached the same government

figure twice. For President Trump, the House has now impeached him twice in

13 months. There have been 21 successful impeachments in House history, and

two of them are of Donald John Trump, the president of the United States.

That's where we stand with history.



Now what happens in the next couple of days? The House of Representatives

has to pass some sort of a resolution to send over the articles of

impeachment to trigger the Senate trial. You might remember, in late 2019

and early 2020, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held the ball. She did not send

over those articles of impeachment for 28 days.



Now, just a couple of moments ago on the House floor, the impeachment

managers, the prosecutors essentially who Nancy Pelosi has tapped to

president the House's case on this article of impeachment in the Senate,

they all met on the floor. She's already named them. She announced them

last night. And they are formally set up to present that case.



But we don't know what the situation is, whether or not the Senate -- they

have special authority where, under emergencies, they can come back into

session. And if that's the case, if the House, in fact, votes to send over

that article of impeachment, then you have to probably start right away.



January 15 last year is when the House voted to send the article of

impeachment across to the Senate. They started the Senate trial the next

day. That's where you formally president the articles of impeachment before

the Senate. The impeachment managers are there. People are sworn in, and

then you get going a couple -- a day or two or two later here.



We don't know if that will be the case, if they can work out a deal.

There's some people saying, well, can you continue with an impeachment

trial after President Trump leaves office?



Yes, there is precedent for that. You had that with William Belknap, who

was the secretary of war in 1876, who was impeached, and was in fact

acquitted, even though he had resigned, in his Senate trial.



You had this happen with the very first impeachment, the only other person

other than President Trump who's been impeached twice. This was William

Blount, who was a senator from Tennessee, in the 1790s. And he had left the

Senate, but they still went ahead and at least had a Senate trial in his

instance there.



So, this is up in the air and which side you want to do this on. Just this

afternoon, a couple of hours ago here, Mitch McConnell, for now, the Senate

majority leader has indicated that he would not announce whether he would

vote to convict President Trump, but there have been intimations from

McConnell that he is open to all of this.



He is very displeased with the president. He believes that the president

cost Republicans the Senate. He is very upset at what happened up here to

the legislative branch, and he, as the majority leader, is kind of one of

the guardians of this branch of government.



He thinks that maybe the president, this was a bridge too far. And so he

seems to be open to that process. But keep in mind that it takes two-

thirds, a supermajority, to convict.



Now, earlier, I know you were talking with Bret Baier about what could

happen to President Trump later. You have to pass some sort of a resolution

often after you have convicted somebody in the Senate to make sure that

they don't hold public office. It talks about this in the Constitution.

It's there.



But I will give you an example where they didn't do kind of this auxiliary

motion in the Senate, in the case of Alcee Hastings, the Democratic

congressman from Florida. That tells you enough right there. He has been a

member of the House of Representatives since 1993.



He was impeached and convicted and removed from the federal judge as a --

in an impeachment trial in the Senate in 1989. They didn't do that

secondary resolution. And that's why Alcee Hastings is a member of the

House of Representatives and has been for almost 30 years now. So, that's

something to look at.



But, again, you know, what the mechanics are here, can they actually start

this, is it beneficial for Democrats to start this process right now? Is it

better to wait until they have the majority, once you have sworn in these

two new senators from Georgia, and you have Vice President Harris on board

here, and you technically have 51?



Is this machination between Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader for

now, and Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, is this part of them may be

trying to work out some sort of a power-sharing agreement? You're going to

have a 50/50 Senate. Nowhere is it written down that just because it's

50/50 that the party with the vice president has the majority.



And what you had had happen 20 years ago, when there was a 50/50 Senate

between the Republicans and the Democrats, Tom Daschle, the Democratic

leader, Trent Lott, the Republican leader, they worked out a power-sharing

agreement where you had -- Trent Lott was basically the majority leader,

but Tom Daschle had some rights. You had a 50/50 Senate there.



That has to be approved. Could that be part of this?



And let's just say they agreed to say, OK, let's go ahead, let's have

emergency authority, let's start this trial. Under the Senate rules -- and

we saw this happen with the Senate rules in the impeachment trial last time

around -- you meet every day, except Sunday, at 1:00.



The chief justice presides. There's some question whether or not this

continues past when President Trump's term, whether or not John Roberts,

the chief justice of the United States, would preside. We have had the

president pro tem, the most senior member of the majority party, preside

over other impeachment trials of lower figures.



We had that with a couple of federal judges in 2009 and 2010. So there are

some tremendous questions right now about how they proceed. But make note

of this. There were 10 Republicans who so far have voted for impeachment

here.



I was told that it was going to be somewhere between about five and

probably 20. So we're somewhere in the middle here. We have had a couple of

members come on board that we didn't know last night. Peter Meijer, who is

a Republican freshmen from Michigan, has voted to impeach. You also had

Anthony Gonzalez, Republican congressman from Ohio, who voted to impeach.



Those are some of the new ones today, Dan Newhouse from Washington state.

So that kind of tells you that this is a bipartisan impeachment -- Neil.



CAVUTO: So, if it ever did get to the Senate -- and that's an uphill

climb, I get that -- I could see a Lisa Murkowski voting for impeachment, a

Mitt Romney, a Ben Sasse, maybe a Mitch McConnell?



And he's -- if you buy by some of these reports of conversations he's had

that he supported what the Democrats are doing in the House, but you would

still need about 13 more. Is that doable?



PERGRAM: That's right.



Neil, let me just interrupt you for one second. I will answer your

question.



But it sounds like they're just about to close the vote. Nancy Pelosi is in

the chair here, and she's going to announce the vote total. She's just

asking right now if there's anybody else who wants to vote here, so, right

now, 231 yeas, 197 nays, five members have not voted.



And remember that they can vote by proxy. So let's listen here for a

minute.



CAVUTO: Just to let you know, the vote is now final; 231 U.S. congress men

and women have voted to impeach the president of the United States. That

includes 10 Republicans.



That number was going up throughout the day, and a bigger margin that did

not go strictly along party lines, as it did in the House 13 months ago.

They're calling this over now. As this now moves to the United States

Senate, the timing is the issue here.



Mitch McConnell has already indicated that it is probably unrealistic for

the time being to get them to move before the 19th, the day before the

State of the Union. Let's listen.



PELOSI: On this vote, the ayes are 232, the nays are 197. The resolution

is adopted. Without objection, the motion to reconsider is laid upon the

table.



CAVUTO: All right, back to Chad Pergram.



There you have it, and the House voting to impeach the president of the

United States for the second time in little more than a year.



I was mentioning about the next stop, the Senate, if that ever gets that

far, Chad. Even allowing for the possibility that they can meet and do

something, how many Republicans would likely vote to impeach the president?

They need about 17.



Would they get close to getting there?



PERGRAM: Right.



And this is reflective of the fractured nature of the Republican Party.

There are some members, obviously, on the Republican side who would like to

convict him. There are others who believe that Donald Trump still has some

juice in the Republican Party.



They have been reluctant to get crossways with him, despite what happened

with this melee here at the Capitol the other day. We're seeing some of

that moving right now. There are some who believe that going down this road

with a trial in the Senate for President Trump, that this kind of

martyrizes him. That's something that some Republicans want to try to

avoid.



So, these are the types of conversations that Mitch McConnell has to have.

Mitch McConnell has been known very well for keeping his conference

together. You started to see attrition that on the COVID bill, when the

president initially balked at signing the coronavirus bill and said, wait a

minute, I'm not going to sign it unless you add $2,000 checks to that.



So, you had Republicans all over the map on that. There certainly has been

attrition in support for the president naturally, because his term is

coming to an end. Number two, there are many Republicans in this building

right now who are apoplectic at the president over his conduct last week,

and just how malignant that was, and what happened to the legislative

branch of government.



So, that is a bit of a moving target. People don't really know what's going

to happen there. And, again, as you say, it's two-thirds. It is a high,

high bar.



Now, Neil, as I'm listening here, I'm listening to Betty McCollum, the

Democrat from Minnesota, who presided over the debate. As far as I could

tell, they did not approve that other resolution. So, what that means is

that we're in a very similar position here where, at least for now, they

are holding the ball.



So, the 15th is when the House of Representatives comes back. We don't see

any indication that they would send this directly over. Again, we have

asked aides and people all over the building for a couple of days what the

process is here, because we have only done this now 21 times in American

history. It doesn't always work out the same way.



And we don't have any indication that they passed that separate resolution

to trigger the trial. So, if they just went out of session, that tells me

that Nancy Pelosi is holding the ball.



After President Clinton was impeached in late 1998, about 10 minutes after

the impeachment vote, there were two articles of impeachment that he was --

that they voted out of the four. There were four total articles of

impeachment with President Clinton. And they approved two.



They approved that second resolution and sent it over to the Senate about

10 minutes later, and it included who the impeachment managers were. You

had Henry Hyde, who was the top manager for that Senate trial.



You also had -- Lindsey Graham was a Republican congressman in those days,

and he was one of the impeachment managers for that. But we know who those

impeachment managers will be. Jamie Raskin will lead the charge this time.

It was Adam Schiff last year.



And, Neil, regardless, here's the other thing. This is where I was talking

about Schumer and McConnell getting together and trading horses. What

happened in the Clinton trial in 1999, again, Lott and Daschle got together

and worked out an agreement that was approved by the Senate to set up the

parameters as to how they were going to handle the trial, how much time,

how much time that the prosecution, the House managers would have, the

defense, the president's counsel, what the conditions would be for

witnesses, if they ever got to that stage.



They didn't really have a similar ground framework back in about a year's

time ago here. So, that is very important, that you get to some sort of an

agreement. And if you don't, then those Senate rules kind of apply, those

Senate impeachment rules, which they updated in the mid-1980s.



CAVUTO: All right, amazing, Chad. Your mastery of detail was stunning,

Chad Pergram, again, talking about the historic nature of this and what

happens now, a separate resolution to begin sort of the trial particulars

to go to the United States Senate.



That's a whole 'nother can of worms here. As it stands right now, while the

U.S. Senate would be the next stop regardless, it's a timing issue. And we

have already heard that the Senate majority leader for the time being,

Mitch McConnell, has rejected this emergency session, in other words,

bringing the Senate back earlier than the planned returned on January 19,

the day before the inauguration, that, because of that, it seems unlikely

that action could be taken in the Senate.



There's a separate effort to see, well, maybe, in a Biden administration,

with a Democratic Senate, could they take this up then, and therein an

action against a former president? There is precedent for this sort of

thing when it comes to senators and judges. It's never been tried with a

U.S. president, in this case, a former U.S. president.



Let's go to Tom Dupree, the former deputy assistant attorney general.



Tom, so many legal possibilities here. But assuming that things stand as

they are, that the Senate will not have an emergency early session or take

this up any time before the 19th, at a minimum, where's all this going?



TOM DUPREE, FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: Well, I suspect that this

is going to be question number one for the new Biden administration and for

the new Senate that comes into office.



They are going to have to decide whether they want to move ahead with a

trial on the impeached former president and, if so, whether it's going to

be something that will dominate the agenda for the first few weeks of the

new Biden administration, or if they will try two-track it.



So they might in the morning have a trial of the former President Trump

and, in the afternoon, address new Biden Cabinet appointees. But it

definitely throws a curveball into the works. And I suspect that we're

going to hear a lot of debate in the days ahead about whether the Senate

even should take up this resolution.



CAVUTO: The other issue then becomes taking it up against a former

president, Donald Trump, and whether there would be much appetite for that,

allowing for the possibility, as I even raised with Jim Clyburn, a close

Biden confidant, that, yes, it could muck up his 100-day action agenda as

he takes office.



But it could happen. What would have to happen?



DUPREE: Well, I think what would have to happen is, first, the Senate or

the Senate leadership would have to get comfortable with the idea of

continuing these proceedings against a former official.



There is precedent in our nation's history for doing it, although it's not

something that's ever been sorted out definitively one way or another by

the courts. The next thing they would have to do is, will this approximate

a trial?



We have seen that before. We saw that in the prior impeachment of President

Trump. We saw that in the Clinton impeachment, where you actually have

evidence, you have prosecutors presenting a case, because, if they do that,

I suspect that will consume days and days of Senate time in order for the

Senate to reach its ultimate verdict.



CAVUTO: So, let me just ask you a couple of just general legal questions

here.



It would take a Senate impeachment to prevent Donald Trump from ever

running for office again. So, as things stand out, this is the final stop.

And this is as far as it gets. He technically could run for office again,

right?



I left him -- just no, no.



(LAUGHTER)



CAVUTO: We had a video problem there. But, again, that is the issue.



You hear a lot of talk back and forth about, what is more likely here and

what is the environment that would warrant taking the president out of

running for any office ever again? And it does seem to be found and

convicted in the United States Senate.



I think Tom is back with us.



Tom, what do you think?



DUPREE: I was saying that, if they elect to move ahead with a trial, the

only possible consequence for former President Trump would be

disqualification for holding future office.



Obviously, removal would be a moot point at that stage. So, they really

would just be holding the trial for purposes of disqualifying him from

holding office in the future.



CAVUTO: So, let me just be clear. One last thing, Tom. The -- we're going

to uncharted waters here, at least regarding a U.S. president or a former

president by that time.



But it does raise a lot about what actions you could take against a former

president and how long it would take to go after a former president, to say

nothing of how each side sets up their legal teams and what have you. I

would imagine that would last a while.



Now, I know I heard from Clyburn, the House majority whip, saying, look, we

can, that old line, walk and chew gum at the same time. But the history of

Congress is oftentimes, no, they can't.



So, I'm just wondering if this becomes all impeachment all the time, and

not in Joe Biden's interests.



DUPREE: I think impeachment does have a tendency to become all-consuming.



I suppose they could try to do impeachment in the morning and confirmation

of Biden officials in the afternoon. But that's a very tall order.



CAVUTO: No way.



DUPREE: And, look, you're right.



The way these impeachment trials work in the Senate is, they are like a

trial procedure. You have prosecutor. You have evidence. You often have

testimony. It's not something that you can really just do for an hour or

two a day. You need focused, lengthy amounts of time to hear the case and

make an informed decision.



So, although it's possible to walk and chew gum at the same time, I think,

in this case, it would be a real challenge.



CAVUTO: Are you surprised -- and maybe -- this is maybe a more political

question, so you don't have to take this, Tom -- but that so many

Republicans were on board?



Because leadership was not giving them any guidance, more or less saying,

vote as you feel. And that seemed to be some of the signals Mitch McConnell

was sending to Republicans in the Senate, commending what the House was

doing and Democrats were doing, not necessarily indicating he supports it,

but was fine with it, that they raised a number of very good, solid issues.



He has sent out reminders to Republicans he has not made up his mind on

this, but he seemed to signal, if it ever got to them -- and this is me

taking the leap here -- he's not telling him to vote for or against

something, that it's their call.



What do you think?



DUPREE: That's exactly right, Neil.



And, no, I'm not surprised at all. I think the reason for the Republican

votes that we have seen so far are attributable to two things. One is the

fact that leadership has not sent a strong message that they need to fall

into line behind the president here.



We have seen, in other cases, for instance, with Supreme Court vacancies,

when Leader McConnell gets out in front the moment news breaks, signaling

to his people how he wants them to vote and to make public statements. He

hasn't done that here. He's left people to vote as they see fit.



The second thing is, I have gotten a strong sense from public statements

and from talking to people both in the House and the Senate, a lot of

Republicans are incredibly inflamed by what unfolded last Wednesday. They

saw it as an assault on the citadel of our democracy. They take it

personally. And they have very strong feelings.



So, even if leadership were to tell them to vote one way, this is a case

where I think a lot of people are going to be voting their conscience.



CAVUTO: Yes, there's a lot of anger the U.S. Senate, to your point, Tom.



I think, as one senator was telling me, because of the president and his

actions, particularly in Georgia, and questioning the vote again and again

and again, he grabbed defeat from the jaws of otherwise easy victory.



We shall see.



Tom Dupree, thank you very, very much. Sorry for the technical

difficulties.



I want to go to John Roberts at the White House.



John, any response as yet from the president to this?



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, we had a

written statement earlier today. And I will get to that in just a second.



Right now, the president is in the throes of trying to put together a video

message that the White House will put out on some platform that will host

it. There aren't a whole lot of those left, but the president earlier today

trying to de-escalate the situation, particularly given the fact that the

FBI says that there are violent protests, armed protests that are planned

for all 50 state capitols some time between now and Inauguration Day.



The president, in a statement earlier today, saying -- quote -- "In light

of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be no violence,

no lawbreaking, and no vandalism of any kind. This is not what I stand for,

and it is not what America stands for. I call on all Americans to help ease

tensions and calm tempers. Thank you."



The president is hoping to get that statement and whatever video statement

that he puts out hosted on some of the big social media platforms, like

Twitter, like Facebook, like Instagram, all of which have banned him right

now.



An adviser to the president's telling FOX News' Brooke Singman,

FOXNews.com, Brooke Singman -- quote -- "President Trump is asking all

Americans to join with him in ensuring that there is an orderly and

peaceful transition next week. President Trump is also asking that the big

tech companies join with him in this effort."



And the RNC chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, putting out her own statement

earlier this afternoon, saying -- quote -- "Violence has no place in

politics, period. Let me be clear. Anyone who has malicious intent is not

welcome in Washington, D.C., or in any other state capitol. The peaceful

transition of power is one of our nation's founding principles that is

necessary for our country to move forward."



Now, the president has been impeached for a second time. That's historic.

He becomes the first president in American history to carry with him that

particular designation.



Now the attention turns toward whether or not, Neil, there will be a trial

in the Senate. I am told that the president's aides have reached out to

possible outside counsel. It's highly likely that the team who supported

him the first time around, including Pat Cipollone, Patrick Philbin from

the White House Counsel's Office, Jay Sekulow, the president's outside

counsel, and Pam Bondi and Marc Kasowitz, likely will not be involved.



It is possible, though, that Alan Dershowitz could re-up if this thing ever

gets to the Senate. But White House aides are telling me today that, the

further away from Inauguration Day this thing gets -- if Congressman

Clyburn is correct in saying that they might hold these impeachment

articles until after 100 days to send them over to the Senate, then the

possibility of a conviction really becomes less and less likely.



And if you're not going to get a conviction, you're not going to prevent

the president from running again in 2024, what's the purpose of even

sending it over to the Senate?



CAVUTO: Right. Right. Very good point.



John Roberts, thank you. We will wait to see if we do get a video statement

or anything like that from the president of the United States.



Want to go to Jennifer Griffin. She's been looking at how the Capitol is

getting ready for next week's inauguration, amid ample security concerns.

Thousands of National Guard are troops already in the city, more to come.

They have beefed up police forces and the like.



They're ready, I guess, Jennifer, for anything and everything.



(LAUGHTER)



JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: They certainly

are, Neil. And what a difference a week makes.



We have been seeing dozens of platoons, if you will, of National Guard

walking the perimeter here, some of them armed with him M-4 rifles. They

have been briefed, we're told, that there could be a vehicle-borne IEDs, in

other words, word truck bombs brought into the Capitol in the coming days

to disrupt the inauguration events.



They are being given the same kind of briefs they would be given if they

were going to a war zone. I think it's notable that there are more National

Guard troops right now on Capitol Hill than there are in either Iraq or

Afghanistan.



And by the time that the National Guard deploys the 20,000 troops that have

now been approved to come to the Capitol over the next coming days, that

will be more than three times the number of U.S. troops in Iraq and

Afghanistan combined, so, things very tense in the city, no sign of really

large protests right now, but the threat level very high, according to the

D.C. police chief and also the attorney general and FBI alerts.



That is why you are seeing the Capitol Police asking for reinforcement, and

you see all of these National Guard troops inside the Capitol. We saw some

of them sleeping with their rifles last night. We're told they won't be

sleeping in the Capitol. They will be staying in lodging nearby.



But they are on alert. There is barbed wire going up; 12,000 feet of fence

have been put around the entire Capitol Hill complex in anticipation of the

inauguration. And there are roadblocks across the city, with more to come.

Tunnels and bridges will be shut down in the coming days. It'll be very

difficult. The mayor is saying, do not come to Washington for the

inauguration. They do not want outside visitors, given the current threat

levels -- back to you.



CAVUTO: Yes, even some congress men or women aren't too keen on it.



I had Nancy Mace, the newly elected South Carolina Republican, who said she

was not inclined to come. It's a safety issue for her. She has two young

daughters. She just doesn't want to go. And I'm wondering if there are

others like her.



GRIFFIN: I think, right now, Neil, the real concern -- the Capitol will be

secure. I have spoken to senior officials at the Pentagon and elsewhere

responsible for security who are involved in coordinating. The Secret

Service will be in the lead.



There will be a massive federal law enforcement and National Guard

president in the Capitol. But the threat, according to the FBI, is also on

the 50 state capitols. There are armed protesters threatening those state

capitols. And so they will need National Guard. They will need law

enforcement to protect them.



So, again, this is a very hardened target at this point. It looks like the

Green Zone in Baghdad. It does not look like the U.S. Capitol.



CAVUTO: All right, Jennifer Griffin, thank you very much, my friend. Great

reporting, as usual.



We are getting a statement from Mitch McConnell again, what would come

next.



"Given the rules, procedures and Senate precedents," he writes, "that

govern presidential impeachment, there is simply no chance" -- again, this

is from about Mitch McConnell -- "that a fair or serious trial could

conclude before president-elect Biden is sworn in next week."



He goes on to say: "The Senate has held three presidential impeachment

trials. They have lasted 83 days, 37 days, and 21 days, respectively." Even

if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final

verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office.



All right, so reaction now from Phil Wegmann of RealClearPolitics.



So, the Senate thing, at least this go-round, under this president, seems

unlikely, Phil.



Your thoughts?



PHILIP WEGMANN, REALCLEARPOLITICS: I think we're going to learn a lot of

civics lessons from Chad Pergram in the days to come, as he explains a lot

of these intricate rules in the Senate.



(LAUGHTER)



WEGMANN: But what we saw from Mitch McConnell right now is that, yes,

while there is a 50/50 split in the U.S. Senate right now, he's not going

to bring the Senate back with an emergency session.



And we can't forget that, frankly, there's not a lot of love lost between

McConnell and the president. There are a lot of Senate Republicans who

blame the president for losing the majority.



And, look, even if McConnell was not to vote to impeach, certainly, he

could give a signal to the rest of his caucus that they can go ahead and

vote their own consciences.



CAVUTO: You don't, Phil, if you think about -- I know you and I discussed

this before -- it is a stunning fall from grace.



I mean, if you think about where we were right after the election, it was a

close election. The president, of course, protested a lot of what he saw.

But it quickly morphed into, we were robbed, stolen, chicanery, and all of

that was shot down in one legal case after another, even administered by

judges appointed by Donald Trump that dismissed it as well.



And then, last week -- and I'm just thinking of a figure who did get 74, 75

million votes, who could have been a credible threat on the national front

as a conceivable candidate for president four years from now, even if the

Senate doesn't move on any of this, and thereby negate that possibility.



I wonder if it's even a possibility now. What do you think?



WEGMANN: Well, listen to Representative Nancy Mace that you had on the

program just a second ago.



She was a member of President Trump's 2016 campaign.



CAVUTO: Right.



WEGMANN: And, as we heard, she said that his accomplishments, from tax

cuts to the vaccine to other things, are wiped away.



And other Republicans that I have talked to have shared similar sentiments,

because the conversation about Trump will start and end with what happened

last week. So, yes, this is a debate about whether or not President Trump

should be impeached, whether or not he should be barred from running for

office again.



But I think the subtext here is also about whether or not President Trump's

sort of brand of populist conservatism, whether or not that remains

orthodoxy in the GOP. And, right now, his stock is down.



CAVUTO: It might be down, but even allowing for the possibility -- let's

say he's lost half those supporters who voted for him -- that might be a

stretch -- it's still tens of millions of people who like him, admire him,

respect him.



I don't know. It's like a Teddy Roosevelt Bull Moose Party there that is

just ready to be remade and re-visioned, but I wonder. What do you think?



WEGMANN: Look, I think that Donald Trump surprised the political world in

2015 and 2016. He might have more surprises in the future.



But I think that Republicans, at their own peril, dismiss the Trump

supporters, because, even if you disagree with some of their views -- and,

obviously, Republicans, to a member, condemn the attack on the Capitol --

you still, as an elected member of Congress, need to understand their

thinking and need to understand their concerns, while, at the same time,

condemning violence, because we have been saying this for a long time.



Even if the populist president is gone, the populist sentiment still

remains. And Republicans are going to have to grapple with that, even if

Trump's personality is not on the table.



CAVUTO: Phil Wegmann, very good catching up with you, my friend, Phil

Wegmann of RealClearPolitics here.



So, for those of you just tuning in, the president of the United States has

been impeached yet again, the second time in a little more than 13 months,

this time by a wider margin, though; 232 congress men and women voted to

impeach, and that included 10 Republicans.



That is unprecedented, in and of itself. That number was growing with early

signs Liz Cheney was not a fan of the president's actions last week and how

they triggered the violence and what she called the insurrection that

evolved just hours after.



It is a whole new political landscape. We have yet to hear from the

president of the United States. He will probably provide a video

announcement what he makes of all of this.



But he's been impeached yet again.



Here comes "THE FIVE."



END



