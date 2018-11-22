House GOP targeting Clinton Fountation

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," November 21, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LISA BOOTHE, GUEST HOST: I'm Lisa Boothe in for Laura Ingraham tonight, and this is a special Thanksgiving Eve edition of "The Ingraham Angle." Coming up, politics is not taking a break for the holidays.

Republicans going after the Clinton Foundation before they lose control of the House. And U.S. troops are spending Thanksgiving protecting our border from reports of a human stampede by caravan migrants. The dangerous details coming up.

And shocking new videos reveal what college students really think about Thanksgiving. Spoiler alert -- they say it's racist. Plus, Raymond Arroyo and Laura breakdown Thanksgiving dos and don'ts. They also talk to a real live turkey expert.

But first, a subcommittee chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee heading to Fox News tonight that there may be new evidence that the Clinton Foundation is engaged in illegal activity. Congressman Mark Meadows setting a December 5th hearing on the Hill to see where the Justice Department stands in the Clinton Foundation and pay to play allegations.

And says there may be some whistle-blowers willing to testify as well. Fox chief intelligence reporter Catherine Herridge is here and she has got the story.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS: Lisa, tonight House Republicans are trying to finish up some of their investigative work before they lose control of house committees, including the Clinton's and their controversial charity.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Why don't you give back the money? I think it would be a great gesture.

HERRIDGE (voice-over): On the campaign trail, candidate Trump had harsh words for the Clinton Foundation.

TRUMP: It's a criminal enterprise. Saudi Arabia giving $25 million, Qatar, all of these countries.

HERRIDGE (voice-over): Writing to Congress last spring, then Attorney General Jeff Sessions tapped a Utah federal prosecutor John Huber to probe the foundation which took tens of million of dollars from foreign interests while Clinton was Secretary of State under President Obama.

When the foundation set up by Clinton and her husband has consistently denied wrongdoing, House Republicans are now calling for Huber to testify about his findings. In a phone interview, Congressman Mark Meadows said the hearing will be public.

REP. MARK MEADOWS (R), NORTH CAROLINA (via telephone): On December 5th, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will be holding a hearing where we will request Mr. Huber or his designee to come in and testify along with potentially a couple of whistle-blowers based on previous conversations with the Department of Justice weeks ago. They had indicated that Mr. Huber was making good progress.

HERRIDGE (voice-over): Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said congressional investigators also have new records about the foundation's work.

MEADOWS (via telephone): There is at least a question of impropriety as it relates to the Clinton Foundation, whether it is quid pro quo, whether it is improper use or of charitable giving.

HERRIDGE (voice-over): Along with the foundation, Huber is investigating allegations of surveillance warrant abuses targeting Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The Justice Department inspector general is also investigating alleged surveillance abuses as well as media leaks by the DOJ and FBI to include former FBI director James Comey and his memos about his meetings with the president.

(on-camera): Fox News reached out to the U.S. Attorney's office in Utah and the Clinton Foundation but there was no immediate response. With less than six weeks before the Democrats take over the House, the Huber testimony may be the last chance for Republicans to get foundation evidence into the congressional record. Lisa?

BOOTHE: Thank you, Catherine. And joining me now is Corey Lewandowski, Trump's 2016 campaign manager and co-author of the new book, "Trump's Enemies" out next Tuesday, and Antjuan Seawright, former senior advisor to the Hillary Clinton campaign in South Carolina and the CEO of Blueprint Strategy. Thank you both for being with me tonight.

ANTJUAN SEAWRIGHT, CEO, BLUEPRINT STRATEGY: Hello, Lisa.

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP 2016 CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Hi Lisa.

BOOTHE: So Antjuan, I want to start with you. Hi, Corey. I want to start with you, Antjuan. If there is potentially new information here, oversights committee's job is to investigate. Why wouldn't they look into it?

SEAWRIGHT: Well, Lisa, this is a prime example why the Republicans lost control of the Congress just a few weeks ago on Tuesday, November 6th. They have investigated themselves into the minority. Here we are once again wasting taxpayers dollars on something that does not exist.

They spent so much time focusing on Hillary Clinton that they have not spent time putting forth a policy agenda that would move this country forward and the voters responded the way they did on Tuesday night.

BOOTHE: Well, Corey, what do you make of what Antjuan just said? I mean isn't it the obersights --

SEAWRIGHT: It's the truth!

BOOTHE: Isn't it the oversight's committee's job to conduct oversight?

LEWANDOWSKI: Well, of course, Lisa. If new information is available, Mark Meadows and the committee have an obligation to the American taxpayers and to the constitution to do their job to investigate wherever that may lead.

So let's be very clear, we all know that the Clinton Foundation was not on the up and up. My only disappointment was that the Congress has taken this long to continue the investigation, that it wasn't done for the Justice Department prior to now.

There is no way that the individuals or those countries from overseas that gave tens of million dollars for access to the Clinton Foundation or either one choose the Secretary of State or after were doing so out of their good will because what you have seen now is that the Clinton Foundation is not receiving those types of donations anymore.

So clearly, it was a pay to play scam and now there should be a much larger investigation to bring it to light because the Clintons have always operated. It's one set of rules for everyone else and a different set of rules for them.

SEAWRIGHT: Corey. Corey.

LEWANDOWSKI: That's the truth.

SEAWRIGHT: Corey, you just swallowed the biggest --

BOOTHE: Hold on. No, Antjuan, hold on. I want to ask you that. I want to follow up on what Corey just said. If we have seen a drop off in donations -- if donations weren't meant to get access to Hillary Clinton why the drop off?

SEAWRIGHT: That just means perhaps people had moved on and maybe the Clintons have moved on in courting those donors. Corey just swallowed the biggest pill of hypocrisy I've ever seen. Now, here we have the president and the Republican majority trying to strike fear in the American people about investigations, after investigations if the Democrats take over the Congress.

And now you are sitting here tonight, Corey, that it's OK. The Congress has a responsibility to investigate. So, which one is it? You can't have your cake and eat it, too, my friend. We know that this is the last straw by the Republicans to drive a wedge into the real issues in this country and separate Democrats from Republicans and that is what this is all about.

BOOTHE: Well, Antjuan, I'm pretty sure --

LEWANDOWSKI: Congress has an obligation to investigate and they should investigate Clinton and Comey and McCabe and Jim Baker who was the general counsel.

SEAWRIGHT: And Ivanka Trump e-mails at the same time?

BOOTHE: Hold on, Antjuan.

LEWANDOWSKI: OK, let's go into the e-mails! Let's do it.

BOOTHE: Antjuan, hold on!

LEWANDOWSKI: Ivanka Trump did not BleachBit 33,000 emails on a private server or have classified e-mails on her own server and say, whoops, I didn't know that as a Secretary of State or as a former U.S. Senator that I can to store classified information on my own private server. She never did that.

So let's go and investigate Hillary Clinton for putting out classified information onto Huma Abedin's server, of which her ex-husband had access to, the FBI knew about it and did not prosecute any of them, but actually gave them leniency because they claimed they had attorney-client privilege between them all, Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, and Hillary Clinton. You should read the book. All the information is in there.

BOOTHE: Antjuan, does none of this concern you at all? I mean you look at it -- one of the things that we know the DOJ is looking into, potential pay to play. You look at things like the "Associated Press" reported about Clinton donors getting access to Hillary Clinton with meetings.

You know, that a Bahrain prince went to the Clinton Foundation to try to get access to Hillary Clinton when he couldn't get to her via the State Department. You look at things like the "International Business Times" reporting that arms sales increased to Clinton Foundation donors. How does none of this concern you?

SEAWRIGHT: Lisa, what you and Corey and I both know, all three of us now, is that if there was an inch of wrongdoing by the Clintons, it would have been headlined, front and center, all the way through every news outlet and you can imagine in this country --

BOOTHE: The DOJ is looking into it.

SEAWRIGHT: -- and the investigation would have been the top front and center of his network and every other right-wing network you can imagine. You and I both know that. There is no there there and I think we are going to find this out. And this is just the last straw by the Republicans who are going to make their way to the majority next year to try to raise an issue where there is no issue.

BOOTHE: Well Corey, we don't know that yet, do we? I mean, the DOJ is looking into this. We actually don't have those --

SEAWRIGHT: Trump's DOJ, Lisa, would have settled this by now.

BOOTHE: -- well, they are looking into it, Antjuan. Corey?

LEWANDOWSKI: We don't know what the bottom line is but what we do know is that the inspector general is still looking at the crooked members of the FBI, whether that is Comey or McCabe --

SEAWRIGHT: Here we go.

LEWANDOWSKI: -- or Page or Strzok. Look, that's a fact. The I.G. is looking into those people. The deputy director of the FBI has been referred to a criminal referral for lying under oath on three separate occasions. We know that they are part of the Clinton team that Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr, who is his wife, who is part of Fusion GPS.

They are all tied to the Clinton cabal, and we are going to find out once and for all what they did to try and subvert the will of the American people and if they were involved in any way, shape, or form in falsifying a FISA application to spy on American citizens because if Donald Trump wasn't elected, we would not know anything about those things.

BOOTHE: Antjuan, real quick.

SEAWRIGHT: Corey, bless your heart. You've done a good job of repeating the facts.

BOOTHE: Antjuan, you and your bless your heart. I know this from you.

SEAWRIGHT: You've done a good job of repeating talking points but you know and I know that is a different set of reality. That is fiction, not fact.

BOOTHE: All right, we are going to end --

LEWANDOWSKI: Also, Happy Thanksgiving. It's a good fact.

SEAWRIGHT: Happy Thanksgiving to you, my friend.

BOOTHE: Happy Thanksgiving to you both. Thank you, gentlemen. I appreciate you joining me tonight. All right, we are also learning more tonight about what Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked in that list of questions to President Trump and what they could indicate about the status of the Russia investigation. Kevin Corke is with the president tonight in Palm Beach with the story, Kevin.

KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDET: Good evening, Lisa. Now we wait. That that is the White House's feeling as they await the special counsel's next move in the ongoing Russia probe, hoping obviously that sooner than later, this will all come to a head.

As you know, the president submitted answers to a number of questions issued by the Mueller team yesterday. Among them, we have learned according to Axios, questions about his knowledge of the infamous Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump, Jr. A classic what did he know and when did he know it scenario that obviously can trip you up. You have to play that went straight down the middle.

There was also at least one question, by the way, we are told, Lisa, about Russian hacking. After the president made -- we'll just call it a quip about getting the Russians to look for Secretary Hillary Clinton's missing e-mails during the campaign.

Also, we have learned that White House counsel Don McGahn implored the president to not pressure the Department of Justice to investigate Secretary Clinton and James Comey because it might be seen as obstructing justice during the ongoing Russia probe.

Which the president says quite forcefully he did not do nor did he collude with the Kremlin about which Rudy Giuliani told Axios, "I don't think they -- speaking of the Mueller team -- have any evidence of collusion of any kind. I think their obstruction case, as a legal matter, doesn't exist."

Clearly, a very strong opinion and a very strong argument made by the former mayor of New York City. But clearly his opinion, Lisa, is not the one that matters the most. That distinction belongs of course to the special counsel himself, Robert Mueller. Lisa?

BOOTHE: Thank you, Kevin. You always do such a great job breaking these things down. All right, joining me right now is Wisconsin Republican Congressman Sean Duffy and former prosecutor for the DOJ, Jim Trusty. Jim, I'm going to start with you. So you believe that the questions are actually a win for President Trump and potentially show that there is not a serious direct threat to the president? Why do you say that?

JAMES TRUSTY, FORMER DOJ PROSECUTOR: Well, look, I've been involved in criminal prosecution or criminal defense for a long time and if your client is told that I have a take-home exam, that is a great moment. I mean, ask any college kid, would you rather have a take-home exam or the one of the class? They usually going to want the take home.

This is one where he can huddle up with his lawyers, come up with some answers, not worry too much about it. I can't imagine anybody is going to let that piece of paper go back to Mueller with any sort of glaring confessions on it and basically be done, bang the gong, no cross- examination, no real follow up. It's a pretty simple task.

BOOTHE: And congressman, let's talk about that. So, we've got -- you know, what do you make of these Mueller questions. Apparently the two main focuses that Kevin laid out are the DNC hacking as well as the Trump Tower meeting. Do you see any legal liability for President Trump with those?

REP. SEAN DUFFY (R), WISCONSIN: I don't. The president has been very clear he has not colluded with Russia. I have always President Trump had a hard enough time colluding with the Republican Party in the primary, let alone colluding with Russia.

And I find it rich that we are going through an investigation right now on Donald Trump colluding with Russia -- you and I both know this, Lisa, and your viewers know this that this whole investigation started based on the dirty Hillary Clinton dossier where she actually colluded through Fusion GPS with none other than Russians that started this whole investigation.

And so I think Donald Trump, he ran a great campaign. He campaigned in places like Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania and won them. And now the remnants of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the dirty dossier are coming to bare by way of the Mueller investigation. Donald Trump is not going to set himself up for perjury trap and is going to answer the questions truthfully in regards to the questions that were submitted to him by the Mueller team.

BOOTHE: Well Jim, speaking of Hillary Clinton, so Michael Flynn sentencing is coming up here. Do you see inconsistencies in the way that Michael Flynn has been treated and the way that the Hillary Clinton team was treated?

TRUSTY: Well, it's kind of broader than just Flynn. But if you remember from the inspector general report and some of the information that came out about the Hillary Clinton probe, it became very clear that Comey was very much -- overtly describing this prosecution or investigation I should say, as one where they were not going to use false statement charges against any of the potential witnesses or targets.

They swore it off and said I think in front of a number of FBI personnel, he made the comment about, you know, we are not going to waste our time with these low-hanging fruit prosecutions for false statements. What has happened in the Trump investigation is the polar opposite of that. And I find that really kind of intriguing, like, who makes these decisions about how to enforce 1001, the false statement statute?

In the Trump investigation, there have been false statement prosecutions left and right. It seems to be the coin of the realm. And so the inconsistency in the approach is one that I think has to get some scrutiny from somewhere.

BOOTHE: So what does that tell you about the Mueller investigation?

TRUSTY: Well, it tells me that the Mueller investigation is taking the Trump aspect incredibly seriously, that they would use every tool at their disposal to try to get down to the bottom line. In the abstract, there is nothing wrong with that concept of really investigating hard and using your legal tools, but the comparison is one where I think people can have fair questions.

BOOTHE: So congressman, Rudy Giuliani laid out all the information that they have given to the Mueller team. I think it was something like 30 witnesses, 1.4 million pages of documents -- also submitting these written questions. There's been talk about tying a Mueller protection bill to a spending bill in Congress. Does this, you know, does this get rid of that idea now that President Trump has been a full participant in this?

DUFFY: First of all, I don't think that is going to be necessary because I think as Republicans we understand that President Trump didn't actually collude with Russia. He's innocent of the allegations that Hillary Clinton has made against him. And if you impede the Mueller investigation, what's going to happen is there will always be a cloud over the president and it will affect his 2020 prospects.

You want him to be exonerated and that means you got to let the investigation roll forward. But to James' point also, Lisa, I think if you look at prosecutors, if you look at the DOJ, they have partisan positions. They are not unbiased individuals. Everyone has a view on Donald Trump and their position on Hillary Clinton was, you know, we don't really want to investigate her. We actually favor her over Donald Trump.

And then you take the Donald Trump investigation and they are putting the screws to him, not to find out what role Russia had in the American election, but they are trying to actually prosecute Donald Trump himself, which is a far cry from the original charge that the Mueller investigation had, which is to say what did Russia do? What influence did they have and who did they partner with? This is an attack group that is going to try to take down a president and undo the will of the American people from the 2016 election.

BOOTHE: Is the scope too big for Robert Mueller?

TRUSTY: Well, I don't totally accept what was just said. I mean, obviously there's a lot of room for questions about how these investigations got handled, agent Strzok's role, some of the communications were devastating in terms of being politically oriented.

But at the end of the day, I don't have a complete loss of faith in Mueller in terms of his integrity. It is a case where and investigation that has been monitored closely by Rod Rosenstein. I think he is an honorable guy. So I think at this point we have to wait for the finish line to see what comes out before we announce that it's an attack dog going after --

DUFFY: Well, hold on. If I could, Lisa, I mean, what is important to note is if you want to have a fair and impartial investigation, you should build a team of Hillary Clinton and DNC donors. There's a lot of investigators. There's a lot of prosecutors who don't give money to Republicans or Democrats.

Mr. Mueller actually put a team together of left-wingers who have given money to Democrats so there is no doubt an air of partisanship in this investigation where Mueller could have taken a different track where there is great prosecutors, great investigators who don't give any money to either party.

And if he had done that, we would have far more faith in the investigation, but some say Mueller is a Republican, the air of this team seems to be left-leaning and anti-Trump.

BOOTHE: So Jim, real quick, we don't have a lot of time. Is this winding down anytime soon, the Mueller investigation?

TRUSTY: Yes, I think so. I think that the whole situation with the president feels a little bit like checking a box, like let's get this information, get them committed, not cross-examine him and move on. Never change their status as a subject rather than a target.

The fact that they are going to sentencing on a couple of weeks on Flynn tells me they are basically done with any cooperation from him and they have let some people kind of trip out of the team. So, I think that all adds up to something where we're, you know, finally at an end game.

BOOTHE: I think a lot of people have their fingers crossed on that.

DUFFY: That would be nice.

BOOTHE: Yes. Thank you both so much for joining me tonight and Happy Thanksgiving. Thank you. Up next, they did it in Guatemala and now we are hearing that massive migrated caravans may be planning to stampede our southern border. And thanks to the Ninth Circuit court, they will get asylum if they make it. That hot debate coming up after the break. Stay with us.

BOOTHE: Welcome back. Well, many of us are spending Thanksgiving with our families, nearly 6,000 members of our armed forces will be meeting the migrant caravan down at the U.S.-Mexico border, this, as we learn new dangerous details about a reported human stampede. Fox's Kristin Fisher is here with all the latest. Kristin, what is going on? What do we need to know?

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS: Lisa, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the White House has just given him explicit authority to use military troops to protect Customs and Border Patrol personnel and that includes with lethal force if necessary. The secretary also insists that those troops will not have firearms, only things like batons and shields.

Here is the direct quote of how the secretary explained the Pentagon's expanded powers today. He says, "If someone is beating on a border patrolmen and if we were in a position to have to do something about it, we could stop them from beating on them and taking him over and deliver them to a patrolman who would then arrest them for it."

So, Secretary Mattis is going to great lengths to say that the U.S. military still does not have arrest authority nor are they doing any law enforcement at the border. So far the mission for the nearly 6,000 active- duty troops is mainly been putting up barbed wire and other barriers along the border and to transport border patrol personnel as these caravan of migrants continues to head north.

Now, the founder of the aid group "Angels Without Borders" is telling the Telemundo station in San Diego that he believes thousands could try to make that jump over the border and a councilman in Tijuana told Telemundo that that would be an immediate provocation to the United States.

Meanwhile, President Trump is continuing to claim that "there are a lot of criminals in the caravan. We will stop them. Catch and detained. Judicial activism by people who know nothing about security and the safety of our citizen is putting our country in great danger. Not good."

As of now, Lisa, more than 3,000 migrants have reached the border city of Tijuana and Mexico, Lisa.

BOOTHE: Thank you, Kristin. I appreciate it. All right, well, joining me now with reaction is Ann Coulter, a conservative commentator and author of "Resistance is Futile." Also, Allen Orr, immigration and civil rights attorney. Ann, I want to start with you. What recourse does the Trump administration have in dealing with the migrants that are illegally crossing the border while trying to seek asylum?

ANN COULTER, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Well, I think may be having firearms would be helpful. That was hilarious. What? They are like British cops, they don't have guns? Do our troops on the DMZ have firearms? This is a little more important than protecting South Korea, as important as that is.

It's our country. I mean, there are a lot of things Trump could do if he has to -- if he's not going to build a wall, which apparently he isn't. He could go a few yards into Mexico, have an emergency military action there. But I don't think it's going to help with (inaudible) clubs.

BOOTHE: So Allen, I wanted -- so Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said yesterday that there are 500 criminals involved or in the mix of the migrants as well as gang members. I want to play some sound for you, former ICE director Tom Homan and get your thoughts on it. Take a listen.

TOM HOLMAN, FORMER ICE DIRECTOR: I was called a fearmonger , but you what, unfortunately I was right. Now, we're going to talk more caravans come, enter illegally, putting themselves in the hands of criminal organizations. We're going to bankroll -- smuggling organizations. We bankroll drug cartels who control the corridors heading to the border.

And these people are put at risk. Women will be raped, people will die crossing the borders, children will drown, people will be misused by these criminal organizations as we have seen over and over again. Last year and a half, how many people have died at the heads of these criminals?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: So Allen, to Mr. Homan's point as well as with Secretary Nielsen laid out, aren't there real national security concerns and, you know, defense concerns at the southern border right now?

ALLEN ORR, IMMIGRATION AND CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I don't think there is any more concerns than there are at the other border, right? Every day, hundreds of thousands of individuals apply to enter into this country. And specifically at the Tijuana port, at least 100,000 individuals apply every day.

So, an extra 2,000 or 4,000 for the United States to sort to see if they are available for entry should be turned away should not be a problem for the United States. So therefore, this whole thing is basically a theater, political theater --

BOOTHE: How so?

ORR: Because the caravan has been coming for years. And Ann has actually also said that on her show. And this is the first time that we've ever deployed -- actually, we have the National Guard and the troops at the border (inaudible)

BOOTHE: But he's not the first president to send troops to the border. President Obama did that, President George W. Bush, President H.W. Bush, certainly not the first president to do that. That's not (inaudible).

ORR: No, to send to the border at this level and this number and of this magnitude, to address individuals who are coming here and which I don't even call them the caravan. I call them survivors because they are sort of fleeing for their lives.

So to me, people who are fleeing for their lives with guns instead of welcome them and using the American laws that we've all agreed on for Congress to let them allow to apply for asylum, that is not very American.

BOOTHE: Well, it is not just President Trump and Republicans that have concerns with what is going on at the southern border. We have the Tijuana mayor wearing a hat saying, you know, "Make Tijuana Great Again." You have Mexican protesters out there saying this is our country and having concerns with what is happening. So, what do you make to what Allen just said?

COULTER: Well, that is the proof positive that they are not fleeing for their lives, which is why, for asylum, you either have to apply in your home country or you apply in the first country you come to. All of the Mexican protesters -- and by the way, I mean, I guess it's fun needling the Mexicans for being hypocrites on illegal immigration, but I don't really care what Mexico's policy is. This is our country.

Our policy should be what Donald Trump ran on. We are trying to run a country here. It isn't an international lounge at JFK. But you have to apply either in the country you are in or the first country you come to --

ORR: That is just factually not correct.

COULTER: -- that someone fleeing with their lives.

ORR: Please stop saying that. You are not immigration (inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: Well, Allen, but why aren't these migrants doing it the right way? Why aren't they going to parts of authority? Why do you see some of them breaking the law and illegally crossing the border if they truly have a credible fear threshold that is being met? Why not just do it the right way?

ORR: Well, let's just correct the record first of all. You can't apply for asylum in your home country. It does not work that way. There is a rule you can of course apply to their first country, which in Mexico --

BOOTHE: We of course have seen people who are not doing it the proper way or illegally crossing the border. That's a fact.

ORR: Let me finish. In Mexico, over the course of the last couple of the months, has accepted more immigrants than they have in the past. They have actually stopped at the numbers of actually immigrating people into the society more than the United States has. So, all those things combined, with people who are fleeing for their lives, coming thousands of miles, they don't know where the port of entry is, right.

If you've never been to a city before, you don't know where the port is. And continually, this administration has made it hard for individuals who do appear at the port. As you have seen on Tuesday, when the president closed down the port for no reason at all, but to (inaudible) fear and then only allowing a couple families in at a time.

So therefore, this concept of them crossing the border illegally or them being illegal or them being illegal aliens where they are not even in a country really, we should stop saying that, right. And so the law allows, the constitution allows, through the Administration Act, that doesn't matter how they enter the country between ports, which we heard from the Ninth Circuit, they are still allowed to apply for asylum. And if we want to change that, we should change Congress.

BOOTHE: Well, the laws are also being exploited. We know that as a fact. That 80 percent of these individuals passing their initial threshold with immigration officials and then only 20 percent are actually granted asylum in immigration courts. So that is also a fact.

Ann, I want to get your take on what Chief Justice Roberts recently said and criticizing President Trump and going after the Ninth Circuit saying, "We do not have Obama judges are Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges." Your thoughts on that?

COULTER: Well, I warned the country about Justice Roberts. I thought he was a mistake. The one thing I will definitely give President Trump credit for is appointing justices like Kavanaugh and not Harriet Miers and Justice Roberts. I don't know why he is jumping into this. I have a lot of complaints with Trump. That tweet was absolutely right. I'm glad he's appointing judges that are enforcing the law. And, yes, the law is you seek asylum in the first country you get to. You are by definition not fleeing for your life when you are trekking through thousands of miles of other countries, and oh, well, welfare isn't good enough here in Mexico, I think I'll keep going.

The reason they keep going to the U.S. and the reason it makes a difference where we set up the troops -- they should be, as I said, a few yards into Mexico, is once a non-Mexican steps on U.S. soil, we can't turn them away. The idea was to stop human smuggling when in fact it's done exactly the opposite. It's creating human smuggling.

So Mexicans, we can turn away at the border if we catch them. That is why we wanted a wall. Anyone who is a non-Mexican who has just walked through this enormous country, not fleeing for their lives, looking for better welfare, once they step on U.S. soil, we can't just send them home. We have to give them hearings. The hearings go on and on, they just escape into the country and there you are.

BOOTHE: Thank you, Ann, Allen, appreciate it.

Coming up, shocking admissions from college students heading home for the holidays. Take a listen to this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's definitely a racial history, or a racist history to Thanksgiving.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: My panel is here to respond to that, plus a campus crusade against Chick-fil-A after the break. Stay tuned.

BOOTHE: We've heard about the war on Christmas, but now college students are declaring a war on Thanksgiving. A shocking new video from Campus Reform shows students from the University of Oregon saying that the holiday is a racist celebration of ongoing genocide. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There is definitely a racial history, or a racist history to Thanksgiving.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are racist aspects of its history, definitely.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are celebrating taking away land from the natives.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. OK.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's pretty racist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: And that is not the only school speaking out. "Daily Caller" went to America University, and here's what those students had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's a genocidal holiday, so yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I guess if you think about it, yes, it kind of is, because we are celebrating taking over people's lands.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kind of, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think there is elements of that in the holiday.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would say yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Here to react to this is Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, Horace Cooper, co-chair of Project 21, and Cathy Areu, the publisher of "Catalina" magazine. Cathy, I'm going to start with you. Do you agree with those students? Is Thanksgiving racist?

CATHY AREU, "CATALINA" MAGAZINE PUBLISHER: I agree they believe it's racist and there are groups of native Americans --

BOOTHE: Why?

AREU: A movie came out, "The Addams Family Movie" came out, and it did make that point, that this is a holiday that celebrates the genocide of the Native American people. And then every year since the '70s, there has been a red power movement on Alcatraz with Native Americans fighting Thanksgiving, calling it un-Thanksgiving day. So there are a group of people who do basically it is a racist holiday.

BOOTHE: Charlie, I see you shaking your head. What do you think of that?

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: Cathy, it takes an unbelievable amount of intellectual effort for you to be able to believe that, because there's no way you could think that's true. People are not gathering around their dinner table tomorrow thinking and celebrating genocide. Thanksgiving is uniquely American holiday because we take pause and we say thank you, God, for the amazing abundance we have in this country, thanks to freedoms and liberties that only the system that we enjoy today has made possible. It's a day of gratitude, it's a day of reflection.

And this is what I fight every single day on these college campuses, Lisa, is you have these group of professor elites that teach such a misrepresentation of American history. They don't teach the founding ideas, they don't teach history. And this is what you have. You have the most luxurious generation in American history that has the highest standard of living imaginable, thinking that Thanksgiving is now a racist celebration holiday. Complete misrepresentation of reality, and it's too bad because we have a whole generation of which, that I'm a member of, that does not understand that we do live in the greatest country ever to exist.

BOOTHE: Horace, what you make of this? I donŸ_Tt know about you, but I always just look at Thanksgiving as a day to give thanks, to be with my family. I have a new baby niece, I'm looking forward to spending time with her. What do you make of this?

HORACE COOPER, CO-CHAIR, PROJECT 21: It's really sad when you hear people that live in a country where they are blessed in so many special ways, and it's a time that we would normally think of as exactly as you said, let's see family, let's see our loved ones, let's take some time and be thankful for the great things that are going on. In fact, it's even a time to reach out to those who are not doing so well.

What it's not a time to do is to -- which is weird, this idea that people are sitting around gloating in some way, or that people are wondering about what happened 250, 350 years ago, to which group, and that kind of thing. This is uniquely a time where our country acknowledges how appreciative we are with the things that have been accomplished in our lives and in our country. This is what Thanksgiving is about.

BOOTHE: I want to get to another topic about Chick-fil-A. So I think we can all agree that Chick-fil-A has some pretty amazing sandwiches. I'm sure you guys agree with that. The students at New Jersey's Rider University think so, too. So they actually voted to bring the chain to campus to their school. But the school quickly shot down that idea, and they said in an email to students that they wanted to promote inclusion for all. And Chick-fil-A's corporate values have not sufficiently progressed enough to align with those of Rider. So Horace, is excluding Chick-fil-A really the best way to bring inclusion?

COOPER: Absolutely not. In fact, what we are seeing at a university when it does something like this, is it's no longer teaching young people that they need to understand and be tolerant of different perspectives, and they are also saying, if you are a young person, or even a faculty member who happens, as I do, to enjoy Chick-fil-A and the services and the great products that they provide, that those people shouldn't get any voice? They shouldn't get any expression of the positive feelings that they have about it?

It's really, really a narrowminded, active intolerance to say no, we can't have Chick-fil-A, not at this university, all because a few people, most of them on the faculty, just don't like the particular political views of a few members of the executive board over at Chick-fil-A. If America is going to be run like that, then you are going to have to stop shopping at the mall, driving cars, all kinds of things once we start digging into what the executive board of a given corporation thinks about an issue.

BOOTHE: And Cathy, this is what the students want. The school is essentially denying them their wishes with Chick-fil-A. But isn't it sort of intolerant to exclude people who share the opinion of Chick-fil-A, perhaps?

AREU: But I think they are trying to keep the peace on their campus, and maybe if the LGBT community on their campus is aware that Chick-fil-A is on their campus. And Chick-fil-A has been quite vocal. The executives there have been quite vocal against the LGBT community, against same-sex marriages. So if they are going to cause some kind of stir in the campus and maybe some kind of protest, maybe it's best to let Chick-fil-A not join their campus, bring another restaurant that is less controversial, and keep the peace, and it will be forgotten in about a month or so and people can enjoy another food from another fast food place.

BOOTHE: I want to get Charlie in here. Isn't inclusion including all?

KIRK: The most intolerant people in the world are liberals that preach tolerance. You can see this in this example. So they are upset that Chick-fil-A is intolerant, therefore they must be intolerant of Chick-fil- A. The real issue here is that the university structure, they hate anything that is rooted in the Judeo-Christian fabric or tradition that defends western civilization. And even beyond that, Chick-fil-A, if you are really worried about tasty sandwiches, waffle fries, and being greeted warmly when you walk in, besides that, I don't understand what is so dangerous about Chick-fil-A. To the point that Cathy, you made, they are pandering to the activists. They are pandering to a small group of activist students --

AREU: Activists or people?

KIRK: -- that get upset with whoever comes on campus no matter what happens.

BOOTHE: Sorry, Cathy. We are running out of time.

COOPER: This is the classic heckler veto.

BOOTHE: I'm so sorry, but we're running out of time. We've got to go. But thank you all for joining me tonight.

And when we come back, did you know that Butterball has a turkey hotline for your Thanksgiving emergencies? Laura and Raymond talk with one of those turkey hotline experts coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOOTHE: The turkey challenge is scaring parents all across the country. Kids are asking how to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave. We tested it out, asking one of our producer's mothers what she would do. She said, you can't do that! Your grandfather is probably rolling over in his grave. Wow. Way to take it to the next level.

We have got news for you, though, Denise. Butterball says you can microwave a turkey, albeit a very small one. And they should know that they have an entire hotline dedicated to helping frantic scholars fix their turkey troubles for decades. Laura spoke earlier with Janice Stahl, one of those turkey experts, and Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. Take a listen.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Janice, OK, are you at the official turkey talk headquarters right now? Tell us.

JANICE STAHL, BUTTERBALL TURKEY TALK LINE EXPERT: I am at the official turkey talk line headquarters.

INGRAHAM: OK, you've only got one. OK, so, Janice, what is the craziest thing someone has tried to get you to fix for them on Thanksgiving?

STAHL: When people call in here, for them, it is go time. They are trying to make this turkey, and they are trying to either avoid a disaster or they already see a disaster coming down the line. And our goal here at Butterball is to really make you cook like a boss, make you own that turkey. This is going to be fun and good.

And one of my favorite calls that I took, oh, gosh, maybe three or four years ago. She was a new bride, and I could barely hear her. I said, can you talk up a little bit? I really can't hear you. She said, I have a turkey in the oven but I don't know if it's done. She said, and I'm calling from the hallway closet. I am like, OK. All right. I get this. My mother-in-law, she owns a catering business. Oh, wow. I get it.

INGRAHAM: That was a little pressure on people. The new brides -- the first turkey you ever made, I remember when I made my first turkey. It was dry as a bone. I wish I knew you, Janice. That thing was dry. But it looked brown on the outside, so that was good.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Janice, I have a question. Are you supposed to put the stuffing inside the turkey before you cook it? A doctor told me this could be a fast pass to give uncle ted salmonella at the table. Is that true?

INGRAHAM: What? That's ridiculous.

STAHL: You can absolutely stuff your turkey. I stuff mine. It kind of comes down to a family tradition. My mom always stuffed hers so I stuff mine. You just want to make sure you get a temperature reading on the stopping of 165 degrees.

ARROYO: To make sure all the bacteria burns off.

(LAUGHTER)

STAHL: To make sure it's good to eat.

INGRAHAM: Janice, my mother always made the giblet stuffing. So she had the organ grinder, literally. I think it was from the Depression, her mother had it. It survived a flood in Connecticut. So she would grind those giblets, I was like -- and all you had to see when you are seven or eight is to see the kidney and the heart and they are grinding. But I'm telling you, that was good. That tasted really good.

ARROYO: Sweeney Todd at the Thanksgiving table.

INGRAHAM: Janice, does anyone call and about a different type of animal they are cooking?

STAHL: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: A goose or a duck or a hen or a pigeon or seagull, or anything?

STAHL: Absolutely. Absolutely. We get those calls all the time, where I am making a chicken but we here you are home economist, so can you help us. I got a call and how to make meringue. So yes, I got all kinds of -- meringue for the lemon pie.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: But don't you agree that a goose is not easy to cook? They say your goose is cooked, but a goose is not easy to cook. It's always greasy. I'm sorry, my brother wanted it once a year, wanted the Charles Dickens Christmas. And we were cursing him out by the end of the year. That goose was a greaseball. It was not a Butterball, a greaseball.

STAHL: Yes, not very tasty in the end. Let's stick with a Butterball turkey.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Janice, when should you cut the bird? It continues to cook up to take it out of the oven, correct? When is the ideal time to cut the turkey?

STAHL: Good question. And that is one of the questions that comes in on our phone lines a lot. If you let it rest for about 20 minutes, and if it's a bigger target, you can let it rest 30, 40 minutes. All the juices will come back together. And then it will easily carve. And if you've ever carved too soon, it shreds, the meat shreds. So let it sit there 20, 30 minutes. You can make your side dishes then and put them in the oven then.

INGRAHAM: Janice, we are out of time, but don't you agree that the fried turkey, everyone is like you've got to fry the turkey, everyone has the thing, fry the turkey, bury it in the ground. I'm like, just put a darn turkey in the oven. They are all coming up with it. But the fried turkey does taste really good. Like, everything fried.

STAHL: Fried turkey is the best, absolutely. I couldn't agree more. And If you have any more questions, you can ask Alexa now. So you can ask Alexa, ask Butterball how to fry my turkey.

INGRAHAM: No, we donŸ_Tt want that. We want to talk to you. Alexa? We want to talk to you, Janice.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BOOTHE: If anyone has any trouble tomorrow, now you know who to call.

Stay with us, Laura and Raymond are back with their Thanksgiving dos and don'ts next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOOTHE: Whether you're cooking the turkey tomorrow are just simply showing up, Raymond and Laura have got you covered with some Thanksgiving dos and don'ts. Take a listen to this.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I can tell you everything you need to need to know.

INGRAHAM: OK.

ARROYO I've studied it, researched it, and I've lived through the trauma of bad Thanksgivings, and good ones.

INGRAHAM: He's a Raymond of all trades. What is the biggest don't for Thanksgiving?

ARROYO Here is one thing, don't create a family-wide fast where you deprive the people in the family of food all day long until you are ready. I'm just telling you, ladies, and I love you all, men do not like to go all day without eating. They get angry --

INGRAHAM: You do.

ARROYO: I do, I admit it. And that causes all kinds of problems at the table. So if you want a sullen, very quiet meal because everyone is scarfing down the food, do that. But my advice, put finger sandwiches out, let them eat around 1:00, 2:00, so they are not angry bears.

INGRAHAM: I have a question -- who makes finger sandwiches still? That is something my grandmother made. What are we talking about?

ARROYO: When you are cooking six or seven courses, buying finger sandwiches are easy. That's an easy thing to do.

INGRAHAM: My mother always just left nuts and stuff out --

ARROYO: Nuts? Were you a family of squirrels?

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Walnuts. She had the big old fashion cracker, it would crack the nuts. We would get into a fight right before the meal, though.

ARROYO: What I think giving you much have had. Break out the nutcracker, kids. It's the Ingraham family --

INGRAHAM: My mother, God bless her, would start playing the Polish Christmas carols. Now I actually love them, but as a kid, could we have some rock and roll.

ARROYO: No Brenda Lee at your house.

INGRAHAM: Christmas three, mom, I am so sorry. She was so great. But it would be like --

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Like a polish funeral. Those hymns are a little dreary, I have to admit.

OK, we've got to get our dos and donŸ_Tts. Don't cook a turkey if you don't know how to cook a turkey. Disaster can ensue. And you had a quick don't.

INGRAHAM: Don't try a recipe on Thanksgiving for the first time.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: It's is a terrible thing to do.

ARROYO: It is a terrible idea.

INGRAHAM: I had the bright idea of making an apple cranberry pie for Thanksgiving. My mother was -- she was an unbelievable cook but especially of pies.

ARROYO: She was like Marie Callender.

INGRAHAM: There is no way to ever replicate what my mother did. I can still taste the pie. I made this thing, I thought I was rolling it out, rolling it out. Horrible.

ARROYO: The thing you don't want to do, you never want to overcook anything, particularly the bird. Watch.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: It is like the puff of smoke that goes up at the end. I think I've seen one or two of those.

INGRAHAM: So dry.

ARROYO: The other thing you shouldnŸ_Tt do.

INGRAHAM: I didn't even finish my story.

ARROYO: You can finish that in the book.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: The other thing you don't want to do is to create moisture, people think, put more grease or olive oil in the pan that you are cooking the bird in. this never works.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God.

ARROYO: I've never seen anything quite that bad. But some of these kitchens just go up in flames.

INGRAHAM: My mother used to always say, and I always think of her this time of year, I miss her a lot, is that people eat fast and then they just leave the table. I slaved all day with my crippled hands Ÿ_"

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: She pours no the guilt.

ARROYO: Nothing like glares of guilt for Thanksgiving.

The other thing I would recommend people do before we get to this next clip, make sure you spread the pain at your holiday table. That means, separate the disgruntled member of the family who might fight. Put them far away from one another.

INGRAHAM: How about across the country?

ARROYO: Across the country is an even better way to separate them.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: You are thinking way ahead. And if you happen to be a volunteer at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, make sure that you have a workout routine or where heavyweight, otherwise this can lead to catastrophe.

INGRAHAM: I never was a fan of Barney. If one balloon had to go away, that's the one.

ARROYO: He slammed into a light pole because the women couldn't hold him down, and they're sliding across Seventh Avenue.

INGRAHAM: It is a lot of work for people to put on a Thanksgiving dinner. And there are a lot of people who are just like, you know, I'm exhausted because -- and they just -- I would rather have someone else do the cooking. A lot of people do go out.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BOOTHE: We'll be right back.

BOOTHE: Sadly, that is all the time that we have tonight. I'm Lisa Boothe in for Laura Ingraham.

