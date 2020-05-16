House Democrats pass voting by proxy, Nancy Pelosi's $3 trillion stimulus bill

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 15, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JASON CHAFFETZ, GUEST HOST: Welcome to this special edition of "Hannity: Far-Left Overreach."

I'm Jason Chaffetz, in tonight for Sean.

Tonight, we start on Capitol Hill where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is about

to ram through a $3 trillion liberal wishlist filled with proposals that

are totally unrelated to COVID-19. The bill is so blatantly partisan and

toxic that some Democrats are coming out against it.

Democratic Congresswoman Kendra Horn from Oklahoma wrote, quote: This is

not the time for partisan gamesmanship.

Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger from Virginia tweeted: This

bill stands far -- strays far beyond delivering relief or responding to an

urgent crisis. And it has no chance of becoming law.

She's right. This bill will die in the Senate. This is nothing more than a

political stunt in the middle of a national crisis.

Joining us now live with the very latest detail is Chad Pergram -- Chad.

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Jason.

Well, they're in the middle of this vote right now. There are 12 nos on the

board so the Democrats have a little bit of a cushion. They can lose up to

17.

This is the largest bill in U.S. history. There have been no hearings on

this bill. It provides money for the Postal Service. There is food aid.

There's direct payments that the Democrats wanted. The cost traumatized

some Democrats.

Now, think about some of these Democrats. You're moderate Democrats from

battleground districts like Iowa, Cindy Axne, and Abigail Spanberger of

Virginia, opposed the bill. Some Democrats were concerned that Republicans

would weaponize the bill against them.

But it actually gives vulnerable Democrats like Axne and Spanberger a

chance to vote no and show independence for the speaker of the House.

Now, the bill was written by Nancy Pelosi as a nod to her left flank, but

it was actually liberals who wanted to delay the vote because of size and

scope. Washington Democrat Pramila Jayapal was a "no". She said the measure

didn't have enough money for minority-owned businesses and did not

safeguard pensions.

Now, Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, he says he wants to hit

the pause button on these big bills for coronavirus, but he has not ruled

out doing another bill. And as you know, the speaker of the House, Nancy

Pelosi, she is always in negotiation and from her perspective, this is the

start of a negotiation.

The chair of the Federal Reserve, Jay Powell, said that more money could

boost the economy. Now, something else that happened just about an hour and

a half ago, they have approved proxy voting in the House of

Representatives, 217-189, that was a party line vote there. That means that

on future votes, all members don't have to show up. They can essentially

phone in their votes.

Now, I'm looking at my monitor here. The vote is still open. This bill is

passing.

There are still 12 Democratic nos on the board, one Republican, this is

expected to pass but it's going to be by a narrow margin.

Jason, back to you.

CHAFFETZ: Chad, thank you.

Joining us with reaction is House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana,

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, one of our favorites,

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin and FOX News contributor Charlie Hurt.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining all of us -- with us tonight.

I want to start with you, Whip Scalise. I've got to tell you, this does

give Nancy Pelosi more power when she tells members of Congress -- you

don't even need to show up anymore. You need have proxy voting, and we can

just do this without you, right?

REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): Yes, Jason. You know, the thing is, it gives

Nancy Pelosi power.

But imagine being a Democrat who goes back home in a swing district. You

just voted to give your voting card in Congress to Nancy Pelosi. And she

doesn't represent the values of a lot of those districts.

You know, you now signed on for San Francisco values and, by the way, what

are you doing there? Why are you collecting a paycheck if you want Nancy

Pelosi to be the one to vote for you and represent your district, and you

are representing a swing state somewhere else?

And so, this is going to be a tough vote for those people to explain. It's

unconstitutional first of all, because a quorum under this -- just this

resolution they passed, 20 people on the floor. 20 Democrats can constitute

a quorum of the House of Representatives, 435 people. That goes against

Article 1 of the Constitution, but they don't seem to care about any of

that. They just want to consolidate power and spend money.

I mean, a drunken sailor would be offended to be compared to them in with

what they do but this bill -- money to illegals, taxpayer funding of

abortion. This is crazy.

CHAFFETZ: But I've got to ask you, Congressman. Does that mean that you're

going to challenge this in court? Are you going to go to court and say,

hey, and challenge the constitutionality of this?

SCALISE: Well, if they pass any bill using these new rules, they haven't

done it yet, but they are now creating this opportunity to have 20 people

on the floor to the constitute a quorum and Nancy Pelosi literally be able

to hold all the voting cards of so many of these people. If they pass

anything significant --

(CROSSTALK)

CHAFFETZ: I just think it's going to be interesting question.

SCALISE: It will be challenged. It will be challenged.

CHAFFETZ: That -- that will be interesting because I believe that you would

certainly have standing.

Now, Congressman Zeldin, this bill that's being voted on right now is just

on the verge of passing, $3 trillion. This thing is larded up with all

kinds of pork and other things. How do you see this bill?

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): Over 1,800 pages, $3 trillion. This isn't a bill

that was drafted through partisanship, vetting, debates, compromise, none

of that.

It gives a stimulus checks to people who are illegally in the country,

massive prison release. It legalizes throughout America ballot harvesting.

It outlaws voter ID. It extends unemployment in a way that will keep people

out of work for almost another year.

I will add another one to that, it provides more money with local

governments in the hundreds of billions and beyond what our local

governments are even asking for.

So, Speaker Pelosi chose this hyper partisan path to nowhere rather than

pursuing the alternative, which was working with President Trump, working

with congressional Republicans and trying to negotiate a compromise. This

is something to appease her left flank.

Now, this is one, though, that turns off most of America, and she is going

to end up with a bill that's dead on arrival in the Senate and not going

anywhere.

It's a strategic failure on her part on multiple levels, on the process, on

the substance. This is a waste of everyone's time and certainly a waste of

a whole lot of tax dollars, especially all those liberal fantasy items --

totally unrelated to coronavirus response.

CHAFFETZ: I mean, Matt, if you spend a million dollars a day every day, it

would take you almost 3,000 years to get to $1 trillion, and this is $3

trillion. That is $10,000 per person in the United States of America.

Why not just give them $10,000 each?

(CROSSTALK)

MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION PRESIDENT: Thanks for doing the

math. Thanks for doing the math for me, Jason, because it's staggering. And

we already did $3 trillion.

So, what I think what Republicans are saying, which is rational, is let's

let all of the money -- we've already spent like drunken sailors because

the government shut down American businesses. Let's that capitalize in the

system.

And, Jason, this is the critical point, which is more bridges and more

stimulus is not what the American economy, nor its people need. They need

to be legally allowed to go back to work. They need to be able to open up

their shops.

If you're a mom and pop, you should be able to be open just like the big

box retailers are able to be open. We have these indiscriminate, silly

rules out there by most blue state governors, and it needs to end. No

business can survive if it can't make a product nor transact with

customers. It's simply that clear.

CHAFFETZ: Now, Charlie, the Democrats have tried to say oh, we just need to

work together. We've got to find something that's bipartisan. But Nancy

Pelosi didn't do any of that. I mean, they say one thing and do something

that's totally opposite.

How in the world to they go back to the American people and say, hey, we're

the adults in the room, we're the ones that will work together to get

things done, when they put this monstrosity in front of the Congress and

then vote to say, hey, we don't even need to come back into session?

CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's incredible. This should be a real

wake-up call because if anybody doubts what is at stake in this election

coming up, this is what's at stake. This is what these people will do. If

they get control of -- if they hold control of the House, they get control

of the Senate and Lord forbid they get control of the White House, this is

the kind of insanity that you're going to be looking at.

And, of course, I've seen the particulars are just astonishing, the stuffs

to illegal aliens, from all of that stuff is absolutely, just absolutely

reprehensible.

But let's step back for a minute. Let's -- how in the world does piling $3

trillion in additional debt on hardworking Americans, how does that help

them recover from this -- from this pandemic and recover from shutting down

the economy?

And we should look back. You know, imagine where we would be right now,

Jason, if we hadn't already piled up $20 trillion of debt on hardworking

American taxpayers? But that's all these people want to do.

CHAFFETZ: Yes, so --

HURT: They want to pile more and more on there. And with it comes just

mountains of regulations that throttle American ingenuity and industry and

work that destroys Americans.

CHAFFETZ: Congressman Scalise, you're in leadership there. Nancy Pelosi and

what she's done is signaled also in the bill that the House of

Representatives may not come back into session until July 21st.

I mean, why do members of Congress even get paid if they don't have to go

to work?

Postal workers go to work. Truckers are going to go to work. Health care

workers go to work. But Nancy Pelosi is saying, no need to show up anymore.

SCALISE: Yes. Can you imagine? Even the United States Senate is going to

work, and there's no reason. We were here today voting. You know, there

were about 24 members who couldn't make it out of 435.

And so, to suggest that it's complicated to get here is just fallacy. So,

why she did this, it's about a power grab and it certainly has nothing to

do with health and safety, because as you mentioned, we have the front line

workers back at home, in our hospitals, our grocery stores.

Now, in Louisiana today, we just started opening up, so you can go into a

restaurant today at 25 percent capacity. We can finally go back into places

of worship. And yet, she's going to say that she doesn't want Congress to

be meeting in Washington, debating bills. She just would rather just take

your proxy vote and hold onto it so that she can vote for you.

I'll tell you this and, of course, Jason, you would have never done this

either -- Nancy Pelosi is not going to get my vote, she surely would not

have gotten yours. But for any of those folks that voted for this bill

today, how do they go back home and explain today they voted to allow Nancy

Pelosi to vote for them so that they don't have to go to work anymore?

Why don't they just resign their seat and send somebody up here who wants

to come and fight for restoring the American dream up here in Washington?

CHAFFETZ: Congressman Zeldin -- thank you so much.

Congressman Zeldin, last word, we've got 15 seconds.

ZELDIN: If there's a member of House leadership viewing the House of

Representatives is not essential that House leadership member should step

aside if there's any member of the House who views themselves as

nonessential, they should step aside.

We should be here. We shouldn't be AWOL. We shouldn't be going home right

now.

There's an important work to do for the American people, for our economy,

for businesses, for the workers, and now, everyone is leaving. And as you

pointed out, it might be a long time until we come back.

CHAFFETZ: Unbelievable, thank you gentlemen for joining us tonight. I

really do appreciate it.

Well, coming up next, Joe Biden is still hiding out in his basement, and

it's not going well. He continues to move further and further left to

appease the socialist wing of his party. We'll explain.

Plus, we'll show you his latest campaign blunders right after the break.

You don't want to miss this. It's unbelievable.

Stay with us as this special edition of "Hannity" continues.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity."

Now, Joe Biden's biggest opponent continues to be himself, after another

disastrous media blitz last night where Joe tried to talk to a prerecorded

video. Have a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Hi, Vice President Biden. My name is Namid.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hi.

QUESTION: -- from San Mateo, California.

And thank you so much for allowing me to participate in this town hall with

you.

(CROSSTALK)

BIDEN: Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: And things only got worse from there because Biden is now telling

Democrats who believe Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation not to vote

for him. And he is still claiming he had no involvement in spying on

Michael Flynn. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you say to women who were ready to vote for Joe

Biden, eager to vote for Joe Biden, but this gives them serious pause

because they do believe Tara Reade, and you're not going to change their

mind about that? What would you say to them about their vote?

BIDEN: I think they should vote their hearts. If they believe Tara Reade,

they probably shouldn't vote for me. I wouldn't vote for me if I believe

Tara Reade.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Vice President, what was your involvement in the

investigation of Michael Flynn and the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn?

BIDEN: I was never a part or had any knowledge of any criminal

investigation into Flynn while I was in office, period

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: Seriously?

Now, even as the media continues to play defense for Biden, he can't get

out of his own way. Just listen to Biden botching again key details about

the impact of the coronavirus. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Where, we are in the middle of a pandemic that cost us 85,000 jobs

as of today, lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of

jobs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: And it's not just numbers giving trouble. Biden is still

struggling to keep track of who's who in his own party.

Take a look at praising him, quote, Andrew Young. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I'm sure we can do better on the Internet. I'm positive of that, but

the fact is we are trying to my recent events of Instagram question and

answer with one of the leading soccer players in the world, the latest

episode of here's the deal podcast with Andrew Young. We are trying to get

better with it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: It is Andrew Yang it. He ran against you for the presidency and

his stomach he was on the show. His name is Andrew Yang.

So, from nonstop pointers to corruption with his sons overseas dealings in

Ukraine to now being implicated and the biggest abuse of power in

corruption scandal in American history, Joe Biden keeps putting his

campaign and nonstop damage control, and continues to raise further and

further left to try to pander to the new extreme socialist.

Like picking Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to serve on his campaign's climate

change panel. But tonight it could not be clearer with 171 days until

Election Day, the Democratic Party finds itself in a state of dysfunction,

division and all-out desperation.

Joining me now for a reaction, FOX News contributor Ari Fleischer.

Ari, I do appreciate you joining us tonight.

I mean, you just -- I can be on the air every hour and probably give you a

new Joe Biden blunder. But is that just prebaked into the electorate? Are

they just going to accept that, hey, that's just the way he is, or at some

point, does this actually catch up to him?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: First of all, Jason, I think you've

got to put into context, remember how exhausted he has to be from the

travel he's doing. I do think you have to make an allowance for that. He's

to go down for stairs to the basement, come upstairs from the basement.

Travel can really wear you down when you are running for president.

Look, I do think that it's baked in in a serious element where people kind

of notice about Joe Biden. But the real question is, is something going on

that is getting worse? This is where I regret the fact that the candidates

are stuck home.

It is only right for the American people to see these people in the thick

of a campaign where they are mettle is tested. Let's see what Joe Biden has

got. Let's see if this is just minor things and lots of people can get

mixed up on words, gets

statistics or numbers wrong. It does happen, but is this really a feature

of Joe Biden that is getting worse or a one offset that we all have

sometimes have?

A campaign should test that. We want all our candidates to be seen and

tested.

CHAFFETZ: Well, it is. That's what I like about a campaign. It is vigorous.

It is difficult and the camera is on you 24/7. It is grueling, but that's

part of the way we kind of shake the tree and figure who the nuts are and

you're right, walking in the basement, really not that much of a test.

But one of the things I see Joe Biden continue to do is to do is lurch to

the left. Normally, candidates when they wrap this up, they go to the

center, but that's not what he's doing.

FLEISCHER: No, he's not doing it because the Democratic Party stopped doing

that a long time ago when it was going to the center. You know, I look at

it up. There is a Gallup poll that showed in 1994 when Bill Clinton was

president that only 25 percent of the Democrats self identify as liberals.

Today, it's 51 percent of Democrats self identify as liberals. So, there's

just hardly conservative or moderate Democrats left.

So Biden is a modern day reflection of a party that is running to the far

left. Now, putting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on this committee, a co-chair

about climate? What type of terrible signal is that to put a socialist in

charge of your climate committee and America's energy needs?

I mean, there is one thing about running to the left. There is another

running off the cliff in the left. And that's an indication that he's

heading that direction.

It also just shows he's not strong enough to stand by his track record

where he was previously known for some moderate votes. He's walked away

from all of it. What kind of strength, what kind of backbone you have when

you change who you are, such a great degree so fast, including running

toward AOC?

CHAFFETZ: Now, the Senate is going to wrap up, or -- start to ramp up, I

should say, some heavy-duty investigations. You have Attorney General Barr,

and Durham doing their investigation. You have Lindsey Graham, Senator

Johnson, Senator Grassley, very keen on getting to the bottom what happened

with the whole Russia hoax.

But that's going to come to play soon. How is Joe Biden going to handle

that when he can't even admit he was part of unmasking Michael Flynn and

it's in black-and-white?

FLEISCHER: Well, you pointed out, Jason, one of the ways he's going to

handle this is to shield him from having to handle it because the press

won't go there. Even when you have a long-hour interview, as Lawrence

McDonnell on MSNBC did, he didn't even ask him a question until the very

end and then he let it go. No follow-up, no tough questions about it.

Why do you need to unmask General Flynn? What were you told? What did

Barack Obama say and what did you say to Barack Obama? None of that is

being presented to Joe Biden in any way if there is pressure on him.

So will conservative outlets be able to ask those questions when he is out

on the stump? May be but they protect him then too. The staff will shield

him, and this is what's so sad about the media breakdown today. These are

legitimate, good, fair questions and who is asking them to Joe Biden?

CHAFFETZ: It's so true, Ari, because the intellectual curiosity of the

media has gone out the door. I've got to tell you, eight and a half years

in Congress, it's one of my biggest disappointments that some of the icons

in the national so-called mainstream media were not inquisitors. They did

not call balls and strikes.

They had an agenda and it was clear to me at the end of that. I know you

are right in the thick of that as well.

Ari, thank you so much for joining us tonight. Have a wonderful weekend. Go

ahead, go ahead.

FLEISCHER: Let me just add this, there is a reason people are masked to

begin with. And anybody who cares about civil liberty should pay attention

to it. You're masked because the government did not have a warrant and they

listen to your phone calls. People should be masked. That should be the

proposition and we should be aware that somebody is unmasked, not common.

CHAFFETZ: That's right. That should be a bipartisan thing no matter what.

Again, Ari, thank you so much.

All right. Coming up we have an important question, does the left ever want

this country to be reopened? What is their end goal? Alan Dershowitz and

Gregg Jarrett will weighing in next.

Plus, we'll have a full report on what the Trump administration is doing to

get America back on its feet. And we're going to continue to monitor the

House floor where the vote is currently underway on Pelosi's $3 trillion

bill.

Don't go away as this special edition of "Hannity" continues.

CHAFFETZ: This is a FOX News alert. The House just passed Pelosi's $3

trillion coronavirus bill.

Also tonight, ever since the first cases of coronavirus showed up in the

United States, President Trump has been working to combat the deadly virus.

And today, he took that battle to the next level when he announced a

public-private partnership to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today, I want to update you

on the next stage of this momentous medical initiative. It is called

Operation Warp Speed, that means big and it means fast, a massive

scientific industrial and logistical endeavor, unlike anything our country

has seen since the Manhattan Project.

Its objective is to finish developing and then to manufacture and

distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine as fast as possible. Again, we'd

love to see if we can do it prior to the end of the year.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: Joining us now with more from Washington is Kevin Corke -- Kevin.

KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Jason, good to be with you.

President Trump ever the optimist, as you can imagine, is doubling down on

his belief that Americans could see a vaccine for the coronavirus by the

end of the year. In fact, he said as much at the event that you showed a

bit of today. His administration's, of course latest efforts to expedite a

vaccine. As he said, it dubbed "Operation Warp Speed."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We think we're going to have a vaccine in the pretty near future.

And if we do, we're going to really be a big step ahead. And if we don't,

we're going to be like so many other cases where you have a problem come in

and it will go away at some point. It will go away.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: The former head GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine's division, Moncef Slaoui,

will help to lead that effort alongside four-star Army General Gustav

Perna.

Now, White House officials insist that yes, it is an aggressive timeline

for the vaccine, it just a goal, not a certainty but they're going to give

everything they have, Jason.

Also, in the meantime, they believe that reopening our economy could well

prove just as important as long-term health of our country -- Jason.

CHAFFETZ: Kevin, thank you.

While the Trump administration is doing everything, it can to get America

reopened quickly and safely, some of the left appeared to be spreading fear

about the push to reopen the country.

Now that some governors have taken steps to loose and stay at home orders,

the media is once again showing their liberal bias. For example, the

governors of Georgia and Colorado have both taken similar steps to reopen

their state.

But Brian Kemp of Georgia, a Republican is getting singled out. "The

Atlantic" accused him of experimenting with, quote, "human sacrifice".

Despite the media's fearmongering, many Americans have had enough with the

forced lockdown. Earlier today, hundreds of Pennsylvanians gathered around

the state's capital to protest coronavirus restrictions put in place over

two months ago by Democratic Governor Tom Wolfe.

And don't forget the passionate rant against the lockdown by Barstool

Sports founder Dave Portnoy that has gone viral. Elon Musk the owner of

Tesla who stood up to the overbearing regulations in California praised

Portnoy, saying he should run for office.

Joining us now with reaction is author of "Guilt by Accusation", Harvard

Law professor Alan Dershowitz, and author of the "Russia Hoax", one of the

best books on the topic, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

Gregg, I want to -- I want to start with you. You are actually in Georgia.

One of the things that bothers me is the way they treated Brian Kemp, the

governor who took one of the first steps out there, compared to Jared

Polis, a liberal Democrat who's the governor of Colorado, because they

really did do similar things.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yes, because -- excuse me, here in

Georgia, I've been following it very closely. In a desperate treatment,

Jason, is really quite striking. Governor Kemp, a Republican, has been

bludgeoned daily by the mainstream media, mostly the national media. You

are right, "The Atlantic" accusing him of human sacrifice and "The National

Journal" three weeks ago wrote: Mark this day three weeks from now, there

will be blood on Kemp's hands.

And, of course, the opposite has actually occurred. The total number of

cases declined by 12 percent and juxtapose that with the treatment of Jared

Polis, the Colorado Democratic governor, nary a word of criticism by the

media.

So, you know, the lesson is really twofold. Number one, the media is

perpetuately wrong, and number two, they're hopelessly and profoundly

biased and thus the moniker "fake news", which is richly deserved.

CHAFFETZ: Now, Alan, you have a Democratic history and a perspective at

least in your background.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, AUTHOR, "GUILT BY ACCUSATION": Yes.

CHAFFETZ: How do you read this? Because it doesn't seem, at least as

conservative when I see Brian Kemp on this topic and it doesn't seem the

same went Jared Polis was actually a friend of mine but he's about as

liberal as you get out there in Colorado, they don't treat him anywhere

close to being the same.

DERSHOWITZ: Look, I'm a liberal Democrat and I want to praise President

Trump for initiating this Warp Speed Manhattan project. That's what we

should be doing, getting a virus, giving it as quickly as possible, using

all the resources. I don't care if it's Pelosi who does it, or Trump who

does it. I refuse to be partisan when it comes to fighting this horrible

coronavirus.

I don't think we should be partisan. We're all in this together. It is a

reflection of how bad things have become in this country that even the

virus becomes a divisive issue based on partisanism.

Again, you know, I was in Israel when this broke out. I was with my friend

Benjamin Netanyahu on the two nights before election when he closed down

their country. He got universal support when he closed down the country,

near universal support.

Now, he's opening up and he's getting support, not on partisan grounds.

People still vote against him, but the issue of the disease has become

partisan. I think that is true in most of the European countries. But in

America, everything is partisan. Everything is who's side are you on.

It's a tragic reality what's happening in America. We have to get together

and fight this virus. It doesn't attack Democrats or Republicans, liberals

or conservatives separately.

We have to do two things: public health and save our economy. And we have

to strike the appropriate balance.

CHAFFETZ: No, and you bring up the good point. The president is there

trying to accelerate the way we produce a vaccine and you would think both

sides of the aisle would stand up and applaud, but they don't, but they

don't.

Alan Dershowitz, Gregg Jarrett, thank you so much for joining us here

tonight. We really do appreciate it.

All right, coming up, KT McFarland and Reince Priebus will weigh in on the

unmasking scandal that is now rocking Washington and the swamp, as well as

the left.

And later, we'll discuss the weirdly cordial relationship between Democrats

and the communist party of China as this special edition of "Hannity"

continues.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this "Hannity" special: Far Left Overreach.

This week, we witnessed bombshell new developments and perhaps the biggest

abuse of power scandal in American history. The president is calling it

Obamagate and in a recent interview with Maria Bartiromo, he had a strong

message for those who abuse their power in the Flynn unmasking scandal.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It was the greatest political crime in the history of our country.

If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would have

been in jail a long time ago, and I'm talking with 50-year sentences. It is

a disgrace what's happened. This is the greatest political scam, hoax, in

the history of our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: President Trump also asked a great question about the Flynn case

on Twitter. Where is the 302?

And remember, as Trey Gowdy pointed out, leaking Flynn's unmasked name to

the media is a felony punishable up to ten years in prison.

Joining is now correction the author of "Revolution: Trump, Washington and

We the People", former U.S. deputy national security adviser, KT McFarland,

and Michael Best Law president and former White House chief of staff,

Reince Priebus.

Thank you for being here.

And, KT, I want to start with you first -- 302 is what is developed by the

FBI. They don't report interviews, but they will take and make notes for

the record and it's called a 302s. It's supposed to be done within five

days of an interview.

But the president points out and there hasn't been enough attention, where

is this 302 that they did on Michael Flynn?

KT MCFARLAND, FORMER U.S. DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Yes. This is

got to be one of the most important set of notes taken by the FBI in

decades. The fact that it is mysteriously missing is really just completely

unbelievable. What a 302 this happen in my case as well is that the two FBI

agent sit down, one of them is a note-taker, the more junior, and one of

them more senior, one starts out asking the questions.

Between the two of them, they take notes but the junior takes the note.

They leaved and then the two agents are supposed to get together, go back

and forth with each other and then make a, you know, as best they can

record. So the problem with the 302 to start with because what if done

inaccurately, what if they've taken things a little bit out of context?

They are not taking shorthand and as you point out, these are not

recordings.

So, the 302s are never considered to be 100 percent accurate to start with.

And the fact that these were edited -- General Flynn's were edited so many

times and now the originals are just mysteriously gone, it just doesn't

pass the smell test.

CHAFFETZ: How convenient.

Now, Reince, you were the chief of staff. You were actually on "FOX &

Friends". I believe you were on "FOX News Sunday". And you had said that

senior people within the intelligence committee have told you that there

was nothing to this so-called interaction between the Trump campaign and

Russia.

Explain to us what ultimately happened there. How did this go down?

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, I started --

thanks, Jason. I started telling Sean Hannity part of the story on Monday

when the first "New York Times" story hit that said they were constant

Russian contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

McCabe came into my office in the doorway shut. He told me that the story

was B.S., was inaccurate. And I said, what can you do about it? I called --

he told me to call them back in two hours, I did that, there was nothing

that I could do, but later in the afternoon, Jim Comey gave me a call and I

said to him, what are we going to be able to do about this? McCabe came

here.

He said no, there's nothing that can be done about it. And he specifically

told me that I could say that "The New York Times" story was inaccurate,

overstated and wrong. That was in February of 2017 that the story was

wrong.

So I said, I can say this on television and I have been informed this story

is inaccurate and wrong? The answer, yes.

I mean, I was very careful. I'm not going to -- I was careful to a fault in

fact. So I'm not going to go on TV and say something like that if I wasn't

given authority to do that. So, I went on television.

I went on "FOX News Sunday" and other shows and I told anyone who would

listen that I have been informed by the intelligence community that story

about constant Russian contacts and the Trump was wrong. And in fact, of

course, it didn't matter because we spent the next two years fighting the

same kinds of people that publicly were saying the story was true, but then

privately, telling everybody that it was wrong, and obviously, it's been

going on for years.

CHAFFETZ: Well, to the two of you that were there in the White House in

those early days when this ambush was set up, the senior levels of the

Department of Justice, my hats go off to you and to General Flynn. I got to

tell you, it doesn't smell right, it doesn't look right, and all we ask for

is the truth.

But when you have a 302 and you can't even find it, come on, that is

ridiculous. I wish I had an hour to explore this with you, but I have to

go. And I appreciate both of you for joining me tonight.

PRIEBUS: OK.

CHAFFETZ: All right, coming up next, a report on China's rampant

dishonesty, and we'll ask the question, why are Democrats refusing to call

them out?

Stay with us as the special edition of "Hannity" continues.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this special edition of "Hannity."

While Nancy Pelosi busy pushing another far left wish list under the guise

of a coronavirus package, she is also slamming President Trump for daring

to take on China. Have a listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Let me just say that what the president is saying

about China is interesting. It's an interesting diversion. Right now, our

focus should be on meeting the needs of the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: A diversion?

The Democrats are pulling even further left than we thought. Now

apologizing for the communist party of China and downplaying their

involvement in the spread of the coronavirus.

But Republican lawmakers understand the threat all too well. According to

an outlet run by the communist party, China is now considering punitive

measures against Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt who filed a lawsuit

against China for the damage caused to his state.

Let's face it, the Chinese government cannot be trusted. According to "The

New York Post", China isn't just fudging their death toll numbers by a

little bit, try by over half a million.

Joining me now with reaction, author of the "The Coming Collapse of China",

Gordon Chang, and Chinese strategy director at the Hudson Institute,

Michael Pillsbury.

Gentlemen, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

Michael, I want to start with you. Nancy Pelosi says, you know, this is

just a diversion. Isn't this core to one of the big problems that's

happening in the world right now?

MICHAEL PILLSBURY, HUDSON INSTITUTE CHINESE STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Yes, and

also China says the same thing. The Chinese and the Democrats in Congress

have pretty much taken the same line over the past months but there is

nothing to investigate and China. Both China and the Democrats have accused

President Trump of botching the recovery.

They have almost daily stories and their newspapers on the front page about

how much Mr. Trump is not doing well and not doing the right thing. Today,

Jason, they had a huge photo in color, Richard Bright, the whistle-blower,

and said he is basically correct. So we have this strange enlightenment of

the Democrats in Congress with the communist party in China. I can't

explain it.

CHAFFETZ: Gordon, "The Global Times" there in China, which has ties to the

Chinese government, they are going after the Missouri Attorney General,

Eric Schmitt. They also mentioned Senator Tom Cotton and Senator Josh

Hawley.

How big of a threat is this to the three Americans who are in elected

office?

GORDON CHANG, AUTHOR, "THE COMING COLLAPSE OF CHINA": I think what the

communist party is worried about is that an investigation into the origins

of the coronavirus are going to show the malign actions of Beijing. That

Beijing took action that it knew would inevitably lead to the discredit of

coronavirus me on China's borders.

Now, you have Senator Cotton, Senator Hawley and a number of political

figures who have been pressing China and not giving up. And that really is

the important thing here because we need to get to the bottom of this

because, you know, China says that we need to cooperate with him, but how

can you cooperate with someone who has deliberately killed 87,000

Americans? Just -- to me, we have to answer that core question.

CHAFFETZ: Well, we've got to be careful. We don't know that they were

purposely were trying to do that directly to Americans, but an

investigation would certainly lead us a long way.

We have only got a few seconds left here. But to the core of the question

that was asked at the beginning, Michael, why are the Democrats so hesitant

to actually join Republicans and join America in the concern about what

China was involved with the virus?

PILLSBURY: Jason, I think it is the kind of fatalism they have about the

elections. If they admit that President Trump was right back in 2016

campaign, that China has been taking advantage of us and it is time to stop

that behavior, they are essentially surrendering to President Trump's

successful dealing with China. And it will look bad in the polls. They will

probably lose the House and President Trump will stay in the White House.

There's a lot at stake in this.

CHAFFETZ: Gordon, I've got to get yours -- if only got 10 seconds. Give me

your quick thought on this.

CHANG: Well, the Democratic Party foreign policy establishment is

notoriously pro-engagement, pro-Beijing and so the Democratic Party is

responding to the advisors it has, in addition to all the other reasons

Michael talked about.

CHAFFETZ: Gentlemen, thank you. I've got to leave it there.

All right, well, earlier today former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

had some heated moments with the ladies on "The View." We'll play the tape

next as this special edition of "Hannity" continues.

CHAFFETZ: Welcome back to this "Hannity" special.

Chris Christie was on "The View" this morning and clashed with Joy Behar

after she blamed Republicans for not trying to help Americans. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, HOST, "THE VIEW": When it comes to actually helping people,

Republicans don't -- all of a sudden, we don't have any money, we don't

have any money.

CHRIS CHRISTIE (R), FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR: It's unfair, Joy, to say

that Republicans don't support any of this stuff and they only have money

for big business. That is a typical Democratic talking point.

BEHAR: They want -- they want to pay their rent, they want to pay

mortgages, they don't have enough money for that. That's what they're

crying about, and I don't see the Republican Party helping them. What

they're doing is blaming everybody else.

CHRISTIE: That's just wrong. It's just absolutely wrong. You're welcome to

your views, but not your own set of facts.

Republicans have voted to support all of those programs you just talked

about, food programs, aid programs to people with direct checks to them,

aid programs to small businesses, aid programs to frontline health workers

at hospitals. All those things have gotten overwhelming, in fact,

unanimous, Republican support.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHAFFETZ: Governor Christie, we love it. Well done.

Unfortunately, that's all the time we have tonight. I want to put in a

picture for my book "The Deep State." It is certainly timely, you want to

get it, "The Deep State".

Sean Hannity will be back on Monday. I appreciate him letting me sit in his

seat.

I hope you have a great and wonderful weekend. Have great time.

