House Democrats at odds over timing of Trump impeachment

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Good evening.

I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, Fox News has confirmed the FBI is issuing an ominous

warning about plans for planned armed protests in all 50 states. All state

capitals before during or after Joe Biden's inauguration January 20th.



The Homeland Security Department meantime is ordering that pre-inauguration

security measures begin this Wednesday instead of next Tuesday.



We learned about an hour ago, the head of Homeland Security Acting

Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down all in the fallout from last

Wednesday's event on Capitol Hill where he criticized President Trump.



All of this is happening as the investigation continues into the violence

last week at the Capitol. That mob violence that killed five people.



Let's get the very latest from Correspondent David Spunt at the Justice

Department. Good evening, David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening to

you. From FBI agents on the street all the way up to Director Christopher

Wray, the FBI taking this incredibly seriously, I'm told from a source.

They do not want to see a repeat of what happened last week on January 6th

at the Capitol.



Now, right now, federal authorities are talking about a bulletin,

circulating this bulletin, talking not just about protests but armed

protest, Bret, that could pop up not only in Washington but around the

country.



Right now, governors taking this memo seriously from the FBI including the

governor of Wisconsin, who mobilized the National Guard to protect the

state capitol. Also, California Governor Gavin Newsome here he is this

afternoon.







GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): The answer is pretty self-evident for anyone

who's been around the Capitol,



that everybody is on, I think, a high alert in terms of just making sure

that everybody is safe and protected. People's free speech can be advanced,

but there's no violence.







SPUNT: And breaking this evening, as you mentioned, acting Homeland

Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced he's done, stepping down before the

end of his term.



This comes as the Department of Homeland Security announced just a few

hours ago, it will up security measures even more for this year's

inauguration and do it as soon as possible, earlier than expected.



Wolf wrote to staff in part "I am saddened to take this step, as it was my

intention to serve the department until the end of this administration.

Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the

ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority

as Acting Secretary."



Bret, authorities continue to identify those behind the riot outside and

inside the Capitol last week. New video shows a pro-Trump extremist

dragging a Capitol Police Officer down the steps and beating him with a

pole carrying the American flag.



Fox News has learned there are at least 25 domestic terrorism cases now

open and the FBI is going through some 40,000 tips related to the siege at

the Capitol last week.



Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio was briefed said two Capitol

Police officers were suspended this afternoon 10 to 15, under investigation

for what happened last week.



Also, Bret, the National Park Service is closing the Washington Monument to

public visitors until January 24th because of potential violence. The FBI

actively looking for tips. There is a number out to the public. You can

remain anonymous. They just want the information. 1-800-CALL-FBI, 1-800-

225-5324, Bret.



BAIER: If you see something, say something. David Spunt live at the Justice

Department. David, thank you.



Lawmakers in the House are considering a single charge of incitement of

insurrection. As they move toward a second impeachment of President Trump.

They say the president remains a threat to national security, democracy and

the Constitution.



A vote is planned in the House the day after tomorrow. As far as the

Senate, I will talk with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in just a few

minutes live here.



But first, Democratic lawmakers also tried and failed to pass a resolution

calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and then

remove the president from office. Chief congressional Correspondent Mike

Emanuel has all the details tonight.







UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For what purpose does the gentleman from West Virginia

writes?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I object.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice

over): House Republicans blocked a move by Democrats to formally call on

Vice President Pence to strip President Trump of power under the 25th

Amendment. With the expectation Pence won't act has Democrats say they will

quickly pivot to impeachment.



They charge "President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United

States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of

the Democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and

imperiled a coequal branch of government."



It also includes a reference to the 14th Amendment, barring anyone engaged

in insurrection or rebellion against the United States from holding any

future office.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): Well, I like the 25th Amendment because it gets

rid of him. He's out of office. But there is strong support in the Congress

for impeaching the president a second time.



EMANUEL: But key Republicans are warning this could derail the Biden

agenda.



SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): I mean, Joe Biden is not going to get anything done

if he continues down this path, and neither will the Democrats.



EMANUEL: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell notes taking the session out of

pro forma session would require unanimous support, which is highly

unlikely. So the earliest the Senate trial could start would be

Inauguration Day, January 20th.



The House Democratic whip suggests Pelosi might hold on to the article

until spring.



REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): Let's give President-Elect Biden the hundred

days he needs to get his agenda off and running. And maybe we will send the

articles sometimes after that.



EMANUEL: Democrats are defending potentially holding an impeachment trial

after President Trump leaves office.



Isn't that potentially a big distraction and perhaps waste of time?



REP. DAVID CICILLINE (D-RI): Well, I don't think it's a waste of time. I

think there it's not a waste of time for everyone in this country and

around the world to see us stand up and defend against an ef fort to

overthrow a duly elected president and to engage in a coup d'etat, which is

what these terrorists did on Wednesday.







EMANUEL (on camera): There's a split among top Democrats on the timing

issue. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer push back on those arguing for delay and

sending it to the Senate to allow Biden to fill his cabinet and pass

another coronavirus relief package.



Tonight, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer could be trying to force

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's hand into allowing a potential trial to

start right after the articles are sent to the Senate, Bret.



BAIER: Mike Emanuel on the Hill. Mike, thanks.



One of the president's options for communicating with his supporters is

offline tonight. The social media platform known as Parler has been booted

off several hosting services. Parler is now going to court in response.

Correspondent Gillian Turner tells us what all of this means tonight.







GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Parler is

fighting back tonight suing Amazon for banning the social media site. It's

the latest development after Apple, Amazon and Google ganked Parler from

their app offerings this weekend. And so far, the decision is essentially

killing the social media app.



Parler CEO explains to Fox News: Wherever the Big Five go, the rest of the

tech industry usually follows.



JOHN MATZE, CEO, PARLER (via telephone): Every vendor we talked to, you

know, says they won't work with us because if Apple doesn't approve and

Google doesn't approve, you know, they won't.



TURNER: Google made the first move Friday suspending Parler from its app

store for failing to take down violent content posted by users they say

orchestrated the siege on Capitol Hill.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Parler is a fun new social media app.



TURNER: Parler is most well-known for gaining popularity among President

Trump's supporters in recent months. But the tech giants are alleging the

site is lawless, allowing users to promote and organize violence and hate

speech totally unchecked.



Republican lawmakers are calling foul, claiming big tech is now censoring

conservatives.



REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): The effect of this is that there is no longer a

free and open social media company or site for any American to get on any

longer.



TURNER: They also point out some of the world's worst dictators are alive

and well on Facebook and Twitter.



SCOTT: These social media platforms are making a big mistake what they're

doing now because they're not being consistent.



TURNER: At a speech this afternoon, the Secretary of State said banning the

president is un-American.



MIKE POMPEO, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: Censorship, wokeness, political

correctness, it all points in one direction, authoritarianism cloaked as

moral righteousness. It's not who we are as Americans. It's time that we

simply put woke-ism to sleep.



TURNER: But not everyone agrees.



CHRIS KREBS, FORMER DIRECTOR, CYBERSECURITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY

AGENCY: The First Amendment doesn't apply to private sector organizations.

These are companies that have their own ability to enforce their standards

and their policies.



TURNER: Industry insiders say social media companies like American citizens

are also protected by the First Amendment.



MATT SCHRUERS, PRESIDENT, COMPUTER & COMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION:

Free speech isn't speech free from consequences. It means speech free from

government consequences.







TURNER (on camera): Breaking tonight, Amazon's telling Fox News there is

"No merit" to Parler's claims filed in this suit."



And this also just in a new policy from Facebook ahead of Inauguration Day.

They're pulling all content that contains the phrase stop the steal from

Facebook and Instagram. This comes after they already pulled the group

called stop the steal back in November, Bret.



BAIER: Gillian, thank you.



TURNER: You bet.



BAIER: Let's talk about all of this, the situation with the outgoing

president, the prospects for the incoming administration. Joe Manchin is a

Democratic senator from West Virginia. He joins us now. Welcome back to

SPECIAL REPORT.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV) (on camera): Good to be with you, Bret. How are

you?



BAIER: I'm doing well. Happy New Year. I want to talk to you first about

the impeachment effort. You know, the House, it seems, is going to vote the

day after tomorrow on impeachment. It seems like House Speaker Pelosi is

going to have the votes.



Is there any scenario where you see that the U.S. Senate would try and

convict President Trump?



MANCHIN: I don't see any of that because, you know, there'll be 48, still

48 Democrats, until we see Warnock and Senator Ossoff. So, until that

happens, we need 67 votes. I think my arithmetic that means we have 19

Republicans; I don't see that.



And I think the House should know that also, we've been trying to send that

message over. They know the votes aren't there, you would think that they

would do that.



I think this is so ill advised for Joe Biden to be coming in trying to heal

the country, trying to be the president of all the people when we're going

to be so divided and fighting again. Let the judicial system do its job,

Bret.



And then, you know, we're a country, the rule of law. That's the bedrock of

who we are. Let that take its place. Let the investigations go on with the

evidence come forth, and then we'll go forward from there. There's no rush

to do this impeachment now. We can do it later if they think it's

necessary.



BAIER: But is there any credibility to doing an impeachment trial after the

president's already left office?



MANCHIN: Here's the thing, the politics that you would -- you know, yes, I

think that basically, if it comes to that point, and there's enough

evidence that we show and we have proven evidence of what we have seen

already, and there's probably more that we haven't seen. And I don't think

that basically, you can ever condone the type of actions and the

insurrection that's happened to our -- to our country and to our Capitol.



But with that, if they're trying to do it now, it's not going to happen.

He'll be out of office, no matter what happens. Because Mitch does not

going to take it up. Mitch is still the majority leader until the two new

senators are sworn in.



So, and Mitch doesn't have unanimous consent to bring it up, to take it up

immediately so they can pass it. Tomorrow or the day after, send it over

and Mitch won't take it up and then basically, until the 19th and nothing

would start until after Joe Biden is sworn in as president.



BAIER: Senator, some of your colleagues who are saying that Republicans who

voted to challenge the electoral college or voted against that

certification, or other colleagues who talked openly about stop the steal

should somehow be disciplined. Some of your colleagues have even said they

should be thrown out of the Senate of the House. Where are you?



MANCHIN: Well, the Senate -- Senators, there's only a hundred of us, Bret.

You know, how the power that the Constitution gives each senator. They were

acting within the confines, it was bad. I do think it was very, very, very

bad judgment and those who held their ground, I could not believe it.



You know, after we all gathered, and we took us down that secure place. And

we were all there together three, four or five hours, I spoke to each one

of them and I said, please, you see what's happened. We didn't know the

gravity of what had happened, Bret until we went down into that secured

area and we saw the monitors. We couldn't believe what we were seeing

because we had no idea. It was at that level at all.



So, once we saw that, and then we heard about the deaths, and there might

be more. I talked to those people who were objecting, and I said, I know

you have the right within the Senate to do as you're doing. But look at

what you're doing to our country. Shouldn't you think about this? We're

better than this.



And I think five or seven of them did not, they change their minds. And I

was proud to see that happening. But those who went and doubled down

afterwards, and we went over for the Pennsylvania vote Bret, we were in the

House chamber in Pennsylvania, congregation stood up and I think had to be

50, 60, 70 Republican Congress people stood up and still doubling down and

then Josh Hawley stood up and confirmed with the Senate. So, we went back

over to the Senate, and it was voted down again by over 90 to --



BAIER: But just to be clear, you're not saying that they should be

disciplined for that, they were operating within the confines of that vote?



MANCHIN: Bret, they have to live with their conscience. They have to live

with them (INAUDIBLE) they have their constituents.



BAIER: I want to move on, I talked to you back in November, and we were

forecasting about these Georgia runoffs. It was an uphill battle for

Democrats. They thought to win both, they did and now, technically have

control of the -- of the chamber in the new Congress, although it's

tenuous. Here's what you told me about the filibuster back then.







MANCHIN: I will not be the 50 of Democrat voting to end that filibuster or

to basically block -- stack the court and in all the other things you're

hearing about Bret, also, is defund the police. I don't know if any of the

Democrats in the caucus that are for defending the police. We're not for

that whatsoever.



And when they talk about basically Medicare for All, we can't even pay for

Medicare for some.







BAIER: All right, Senator, are you in the same spot today as you were back

then?



MANCHIN: It's all true, Bret. It's all the same. Nothing's changed.



Here's the thing, Bret, my job right now, being in position, I am always

being in the middle is basically, I'm doing everything in my power to bring

this country together, to heal the country, and to work in a bipartisan

fashion. Which is the one reason that we have the Senate.



I'm going to do the job I've always done. I'm going to continue to try

working with the minority and the majority. And now that we're split, we

need to bring this country together, and I think people want us to. I can't

(INAUDIBLE)



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: So, if the pressure is on -- if the pressure is on from Chuck

Schumer to get you to break the filibuster, to change the rules, what are

you going to tell him?



MANCHIN: I would say, Chuck, if you sit down and try to work with Mitch,

and Mitch would you sit down with Chuck and you all will try to work this

out. Can we find some compromise to where we can get 60 or 65 of us voting?

For the same thing, I would like to think we could if it's that important.

And sometimes --



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: But D.C. statehood -- let's say, let's take an issue by issue. D.C.

statehood, Puerto Rico statehood, you said you're examining that. In order

for that to happen, there would have to be a filibuster change in the rules

to get to that vote, right?



MANCHIN: I don't -- you know, from the standpoint, you're saying there

wouldn't be 60 senators to do that. I really don't know. I haven't really

research that.



You brought up to me the first time there's been so much going on. I'm

happy to look at all of these issues. But I've said what I've said on the

others, I want the Senate to work. The Senate was intended to work. And

founding fathers, Washington, Madison, Jefferson, this was the intent of

the Senate: work where the minority has input.



I've been in the minority and we've had very little input, and I intend to

work with my minority partners to have input -- for them to have input.



BAIER: If the -- if the pressure, Senator, was too great from Democrats on

that front, would you become an Independent?



MANCHIN: What do you mean that -- I don't -- I don't think a Democrats will

throw me out, do you think? I'm not sure. I mean, where they going to

throw?



I'm a good old West Virginia conservative Dem. There's not a whole -- I

understand that, Bret, but I'm still (INAUDIBLE) Virginia, Bret, who loves

my proud West Virginia Republicans. We'll get along. The least we used to,

I hope they don't push us apart. But I intend to stay where I'm at. I can

work I found very comfortable and we just have to see what happens.



But the pressure doesn't mean I'm too old to be pressured. And my goodness,

what they going to do to me?



I want a place to (INAUDIBLE) of our country. I love -- I love the process

we have. I want the democracy to work. I respect my Republican, my friends,

and I really worked that -- I try like the Dickens to work with the

president for three years. I always want my president just succeed. And I

want Joe Biden to succeed. I'm will do everything I can, and I would like

to think my Republican colleagues feel the same.



BAIER: I think the dog agrees with you. If you would for a couple more

questions, I have a couple more after the break if you wouldn't mind

sticking around.



MANCHIN: Sure thing, Bret. Sure thing.



BAIER: All right. Then, later, while President Trump is not saying much

today, his wife Melania is speaking out. What she had to say about last

week's violence on Capitol Hill, coming up as well.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LESLEY STAHL, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, 60 MINUTES, CBS: What about the

COVID relief package --



PELOSI: Yes.



STAHL: -- that was held up for eight months?



PELOSI: But that was their obstruction. Understand this.



STAHL: But wait --



PELOSI: It was their obstruction.



STAHL: Yours too.



PELOSI: Their obstruction.



STAHL: No, yours too.



PELOSI: Yes.



STAHL: Take two to --



(CROSSTALK)



PELOSI: No, it wasn't obstruction.



STAHL: You held out for eight months.



PELOSI: No, that is a total game-changer. A new president and a vaccine.

This is -- has simplicity; it's what we've had in our bills; it's for a

shorter period of time. But that's OK now, because we have a new president.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Both Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on "60 Minutes" last night and one in

December after a new president was elected.



We're back live with West Virginia, a Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has a

lot of back and forth about why that COVID relief was delayed. Fair to say

that the House Speaker was waiting until the election?



MANCHIN: Is that up for me, Bret?



BAIER: Yes, that's to you.



MANCHIN: Well, that's up for me, then. I don't -- I don't know, Bret. I'm

not going to second guess what, you know, I didn't have any conversations

on that. I thought it was ridiculous that we couldn't come to an agreement

before.



But, you know, on the other hand, you know, and Mitch McConnell started out

1.1 trillion back in, I think, it was in July, maybe. You know, July when

he put his heels package out. And then, he came back after the August and

went down to 500.



So, I guess, in (INAUDIBLE) and just they thought everyone was dealing in

bad faith, they hunker down in their corners, which they do an awful lot

and nothing got accomplished, until we got the bipartisan bicameral group

together to find out what the emergency. And the absolute -- the people

that would lose everything.



You know, we just -- we just need to start working in a new era of

bipartisanship. It's really what it's all about. And with common sense --



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: Senator Schumer, Senator, says he wants to move forward with the

$2,000 direct payment checks. Do you have a problem with that?



MANCHIN: That moment I tell you, I would do whatever it takes to help those

people in need, whatever it takes to keep this economy. But I want it to be

targeted, Bret. I'm -- I want it to be targeted to make sure it gets to the

people that need the help. That's all I've said.



And I'll do whatever it takes to help our economy and help those people in

need. But let's make sure it's targeted. Let's make sure it's getting to

the right place.



BAIER: Have you spoken to the President-elect Biden?



MANCHIN: Yes, I have. (INAUDIBLE) conversation.



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: And his feelings about this -- I'm not -- I don't want to get into

the private conversation you've had, like -- there's obviously, I talked to

you about pressure from Chuck Schumer on you. There is obviously going to

be pressure on then -- after January 20th President Biden, from the

progressive side of your party.



How do you think he deals with that specifically?



MANCHIN: Let me -- yes, let me tell you. We talked about that. I will tell

you that. We talked about that and I said, Mr. President, so, you know, I

have -- I'm -- I have some pretty, pretty strong beliefs, and I really want

to place to work. I think you have the greatest opportunity, and the

greatest opportunity with the knowledge you have of how the Senate and how

Congress is supposed to work because you've been in it, and have more

experience than anyone since Linda Mais Johnson (PH) sitting that position

that you have right now coming into it.



So, with that, use it, use the knowledge you have, bring us all back

together. And he said, Joe, I'll never ask you to vote for something or

I'll never ask you to go against your convictions. I says, I know that, Mr.

President-elect. I know that, Joe Biden. And I appreciate that very much

because I am who I am.



I said we're all a product of our environment, you are who you are. But how

you was raised, where you were raised, and who raised you. And I was very

fortunate that wonderful people.



But I think, you know, we talked about upbringing. It come from Scranton, I

come from low Farmington, West Virginia, most beautiful old town. But a

little coal-mining town, full of hardworking people. But he gets it, he

understands it, he won't put that pressure. That's the worst thing you can

do is put pressure.



You can basically bring the fact -- change.



BAIER: Yes, quickly, how -- you think confirmations will happen quickly?



MANCHIN: I sure hope it does. But, you know, this is -- impeachment doesn't

help anything. That's the thing I'm talking about. Makes no sense

whatsoever, and we would push this impeachment, thinking we're going to do

a little bit of this, a little bit of that. It doesn't work that way.



Let the judicial system do its job. If you still think it's needed for

impeachment, do it later. But the bottom line, Joe Biden should want us to

put a government together, confirm immediately. We need to get secretary of

defense; we need to get people in place. Tony (INAUDIBLE).



We get to our intelligence. We need to protect our country and get a

functioning government as quickly as possible. And get people vaccinated

immediately. Warp speed.



I said I appreciate the president bringing a vaccine on -- the quicker

than, than what we thought could have been done. It's our job now to get it

in people's arms and protect the citizens of the United States. I know

what's --



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: That's things sound -- do you feel safe? Does your staff feel safe

in the U. S. Capitol?



MANCHIN: I would hope. I do -- I do. I think that this is a wake-up call. I

really think it's a wake-up call. I never felt threatened at all, Bret. I

really didn't. But it maybe didn't for lack, I didn't know exactly be what

was going on outside, the immenseness of this insurrection.



But with that being said, yes, and I still feel safe, and I think there's a

lot of people who care about our safety. There's a lot of good people out

there.



And my goodness, I don't -- I don't have an enemy on either political side.

I really don't. My Republicans and my friends but Democrat, my friend, we

might disagree. It's not a reason to both bodily harm.



And what we saw, don't you think we have to have a dialogue to bring people

together? How do we get this far apart? How do we get this absolutely far

apart that it came down to insurgence that we're seeing, the insurrection?

How did we believe that they think the government is against them? We

better start talking to people, not double down, and make it worse. And

that's what will happen if we continue down this road.



And I think Joe Biden, I would hope that he would speak up and say, listen,

let's work, let's put this government together. We'll take care of that

later.



BAIER: Well, Senator, we appreciate your time. We would love to continue

that conversation here on SPECIAL REPORT.



MANCHIN: Well, we'll see. But anytime, I'm happy to come back. Thank you.

Thank you for what you're doing. I appreciate it, Bret, very much.



BAIER: Thanks.



Up next, he is not in office yet, but there is some unhappiness from

President-elect Biden with his own coronavirus response team. We'll tell

you why what's being said.



First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. Fox 2 in San Francisco, as authority -- authorities in

central California search for six inmates who used a homemade rope to

escape from the county jail.



The Merced County Sheriff's Office says all six should be considered armed

and dangerous tonight.



Fox 2 in Detroit as the FBI warns a possible protest around the

inauguration. We told you about that. The Michigan State Capitol Commission

votes to ban the open carry of firearms within its facility in Lansing.



The council found itself at the heart of a gun debate last year when

several men armed with large guns -- long guns entered the Capitol. Gun

rights groups are expected to challenge in court.



And this is a live look at Denver from Fox 31, one of the big stores there

tonight. Denver public schools reopen for in-person learning today for

students in early childhood education through fifth grade.



Middle and high school students will transition back into the classroom in

Colorado beginning next week.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll

be right back.



BAIER: President Trump is at the White House tonight, remaining largely

silent since his suspension from many social media platforms. He obviously

has other venues that he can talk to reporters or make a speech and it

would be covered, but the threat of another impeachment looms this week as

well. As chief White House correspondent John Roberts tells us, the

president's aides are trying to put the focus elsewhere in his final days.







JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Muzzled on

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, President Trump was silent today but

aides say angry over big tech taking away his megaphone.



HOGAN GIDLEY, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: I think the president is

frustrated with what's going on with these censorship tactics. He's

definitely upset with the Democrats.



ROBERTS: Upset with Democrats for again going down the road of

impeachment, a road that will almost certainly dead end in the Senate,

little chance there could be a trial before President Trump leaves office

next Wednesday, a move the president's colleagues say will only further

divide a fractured nation.



REP. MICHAEL WALTZ, (R-FL): I think this is just going to pour fuel on the

fire. The president himself has come out repeatedly now and said he intends

to peacefully transfer power, he intends to leave the White House.



ROBERTS: White House staff is trying to keep the temperature down, keep

President Trump focused on the accomplishments of his administration, and

bring the train into the station next Wednesday.



Tomorrow, the president will travel to the southern border to inspect new

border wall that has replaced old fencing. The White House wants to arrange

other events on Operation Warp Speed, rebuilding the military, and economic

growth.



SEN. RICK SCOTT, (R-FL): Let's figure out what we can do to help get this

economy going again, make sure we can continue to get the vaccine out, make

sure we help our schools, help our law enforcement, those are things that

Americans care about, make sure we have a strong military.



ROBERTS: For the first time, first lady Melania Trump weighing in on the

events of last Wednesday, a statement that drew some criticism for sounding

like a complaint. "I find it shameful," she wrote, "that surrounding these

tragic events, there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal

attacks, and false, misleading accusations on me." But the first lady going

on to say, "Our nation must heal in a civil manner. We must listen to one

another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us."



As Democrats try to punish the president politically, corporate America is

hitting him in the pocketbook. The PGA canceling next year's PGA

championship at the president's golf club Bedminster, New Jersey.



JIM RICHERSON, PRESIDENT, PGA OF AMERICAN: It has become clear that

conducting the PGA championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to

the PGA of America brand, it would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver

our many programs, and sustain the longevity of our mission.



ROBERTS: Other corporations have either suspended campaign contributions

to lawmakers who opposed the certification of electors, or are just taking

a temporary pause in political spending.







ROBERTS: Officials acknowledge that there has been a serious falling out

between Vice President Pence and President Trump. The two of them,

according to official, spoke for the first time today. Pence was here at

the White House, Bret, chairing a coronavirus task force meeting. Back to

you.



BAIER: John Roberts live on the North Lawn. John, thank you.



The U.S. Supreme Court refusing to fast-track election challenges filed by

President Trump and his allies. Today, the court rejected pleas for quick

consideration of cases involving the outcome in five states won by

President-elect Biden -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and

Wisconsin. The justices had previously taken no action in those cases in

advance of last week's counting of the electoral votes in Congress which

confirmed Biden's victory.



Up next, reports there is growing frustration over the vaccine rollout from

the incoming president. We'll take you there.



BAIER: The Georgia Democratic Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman says she

has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed during protective

isolation on Capitol Hill during Wednesday's rioting. She was among dozens

of lawmakers whisked to a secure location.



There's heavy criticism in New York state tonight over the vaccination

program there. The government is responding by opening immunization sites

and adjusting eligibility requirements to allow shots for the elderly,

teachers, police officer, and transit workers.



And two captive gorillas as the San Diego Zoo have tested positive for

COVID-19 after falling ill. California Governor Gavin Newsom says a third

appears to be symptomatic.



Stocks were off today to open the week. The Dow lost 89, the S&P 500

finished down 25, the Nasdaq dropped 166 today.



President-elect Joe Biden says he is not changing his inauguration plans

even as the FBI, as we told you at the top of the show, is warning of armed

protests all across the U.S. on January 20th as well as in D.C. As

correspondent Peter Doocy reports, he is also feeling even more protected

against the coronavirus.







PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Biden's first priority isn't

impeachment.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT-ELECT: My priority is to get first and foremost

the stimulus bill passed.



DOOCY: But his first act may be a balancing act. Here's one idea he has

got to keep the Senate advancing his agenda during an impeachment trial.



BIDEN: A half day on dealing with the impeachment and a half day getting

my people nominated and confirmed in the Senate.



DOOCY: There's just one problem, Senate rules might prohibit that kind of

multitasking.



BIDEN: I don't know. I haven't gotten an answer from the parliamentarian

yet.



DOOCY: The president-elect got his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19

vaccine today, and at a Delaware hospital, he was asked about a report in

"Politico" that the team he's got in place to vaccinate 50 million people

in 100 days led by Jeff Zients is underperforming.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you feel confidence in your COVID team that they

will be able to vaccinate 50 million Americans in the first 100 days?



BIDEN: I do. My number one priority is getting the vaccine in people's

arms, like we just did today, as rapidly as we can.



DOOCY: He is hoping to rapidly confirm critical national security

nominees, too, including the latest pick to lead the CIA, William Burns, a

career diplomat with 33 years of experience at state.



BIDEN: It's time to restore the independence of our intelligence

community, and equally critical to restore trust and confidence in our

current officials, including those at the CIA.



DOOCY: Intel suggests a possible terror threats to Biden's inauguration,

but despite that danger in COVID-19 concerns, he plans to put his hand on

the Bible in the same spot as his predecessors.



BIDEN: I'm not afraid of taking the oath outside.







DOOCY: That's even though Biden is leery of the capitol police calling for

a thorough investigation into the officer who has now been suspended for

taking selfies with rioters, but the president-elect says he feels better

about swearing in security because that is run by the Secret Service. Bret?



BAIER: Peter Doocy in Wilmington. Peter, thanks.



The Trump administration is redesignating Cuba as a state sponsor of

terrorism. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo citing Cuba's continued harboring

of U.S. fugitives as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas

Maduro. Then President Obama removed Cuba from that list during his

administration. Today's move includes sanctions barring most travel from

the U.S. to Cuba and transfers of money between the two countries.



Up next, the panel on impeachment, the capital riot, and the president

versus big tech.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. JOE MANCHIN, (D-WV): I think this is so ill-advised for Joe Biden to

be coming in trying to heal the country, trying to be the president of all

the people, when we're going to be so divided and fighting again. Let the

judicial system do its job, Bret. There is no rush to do this impeachment

now. We can do it later if they think it's necessary.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on our show earlier talking about

impeachment and what it looks like in the Senate. Let's bring in our panel,

FOX News senior political analyst Brit Hume, Kimberley Strassel, a member

of the editorial board at "The Wall Street Journal," and Jeff Mason, White

House correspondent for "Reuters."



Brit, your reaction to Manchin specifically on the issue of impeachment.



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: It seems to me that perhaps

some cooler heads may be heard now in the Democratic Party about this

action, which would be anything but healing, and it certainly wouldn't do

any good to promote Biden's speech when the Senate would be simultaneously

conducting an impeachment of a president already out of office, which is

why I think Clyburn suggested in the House, James Clyburn, who is the

majority whip over there, suggested they could hold the impeachment

articles having voted them for 100 days while Biden got his administration

up and running. I wonder if after 100 days of the president gone, they'll

be any stomach for it then. But we'll see. I think "ill-advised," which was

the words that Manchin used, are probably the right words.



BAIER: Jeff, just moments ago, John Roberts reporting from an

administration official, the president and the vice president met this

evening in the Oval Office. The two had a good conversation discussing the

week ahead and reflecting on the last four years of the administration's

work and accomplishments. They reiterated that those who broke the law and

stormed the capital last week do not represent the America First movement

backed by 75 million Americans, and pledge to continue the work on behalf

of the country for the remainder of their term. That was one of the

questions about their communication, what the relationship looks like.

Patched up, Jeff?



JEFF MASON, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, REUTERS: I think it's probably too

early to say patched up, but certainly critical and important that they

met. I had spoken to one former White House official last week who

speculated that the two men might never speak again. So this is perhaps the

process in patching up that rift.



What is interesting to me, though, also about that statement that you just

read from a senior administration official as it reads a little bit like a

readout that the White House would release when the president meets with a

foreign leader. And the fact that they needed to release a readout between

the president and the vice president at all is certainly reflective of how

bad the breach was in the last few days.



BAIER: Sure. Kimberley, the president was out on that speech before all of

that happened last Wednesday, saying he was disappointed, he tweeted all

these things about Pence, and then all the stories about him not reaching

out in the middle of the mayhem. What about the status of impeachment,

where it goes, and the timing here as we have probably a little bit more

than 200 hours left of his administration?



KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, WALL STREET JOURNAL: I think that's a crucial point

because it's not that there isn't the will for this in the Senate. You

don't have the number of people you need to convict, but you don't have the

time. It sounds as though the House is going to bring this up on Wednesday.

Even if they did it all in a day, that would leave six days for the Senate

to get through an entire impeachment process, and that would be just to

then deprive the president of one day in office.



And look, I think one of the most important things Senator Manchin said

there is this is most hurting Joe Biden. We don't have any of his national

security staff or nominees confirmed yet. That's unprecedented, and the

Senate simply doesn't have time to do both of these. So it would be better

if the vice president, or the president-elect, came out and told his party

to stand down.



BAIER: Brit, at the same time, we have the acting Homeland Security

secretary stepping down, saying it was warranted by the actions of the past

few days. It's going to be a bumpy ride January 20th.



HUME: Well, he also said, didn't he, Bret, that because it had been -- a

court had ruled that he was not legally in office because of the manner of

his appointment as acting, that that was one of the reasons, too. But

people are leaving this administration. This administration is ending. It's

days away, as you point out, from being completely gone. So these steps are

not surprising, and it illustrates how little is left of the Trump

administration and the Trump presidency.



So it suggests to me, at least, how unnecessary the act of impeaching would

be, although a lot of people think this guy did this stuff, it was

terrible, it was insurrection, and all the rest of it. But as has been

aptly pointed out here, this steps all over the moment in which Joe Biden,

the healer and the new president has intended to step forward and convey

his message of togetherness and unity to the American people on the day of

his inauguration, and to get done the cabinet appointments that he is

hoping swiftly to complete as he starts his administration.



BAIER: Jeff, there is this trip tomorrow to the border, and that's in a

town called Alamo, that was planned beforehand. But a lot of people looking

at this and saying what will the final days of this administration look

like. There's a lot of story about aides trying to focus on the

accomplishments of the past four years.



MASON: Yes, I've reported that, too, that the president's staff are

encouraging him to discuss and focus on his legacy, the last remaining days

of governing, and to talk about his accomplishments. But in that same

breath, I've spoken to White House officials who say it's tone-deaf to try

to do any of that in the wake of what happened at the capital. And so one

White House official telling me a few days ago that nobody cares at all.



And that I think was a reflection both on some people at the White House

and people elsewhere in the country. I don't think that is true for

everyone. Certainly, there are people here at this White House who are

deeply saddened and really, really upset about what happened on Wednesday

because, they feel, not only because but at least partially because they

feel it's overshadowing what they believe should be a strong legacy from

this president.



BAIER: Yes, I think that's a common refrain from Trump supporters I've

talked to, is sadness. Panel, thank you very much. We'll cover it all.



When we come back, a disco party celebrating all things, a shot in the arm.







BAIER: Finally tonight, a party where they are doing a lot of shots,

vaccine shots. Brookfield's Congregation Home wanted to celebrate its

residents receiving the coronavirus vaccine, so the staff threw a disco

party. OK, there is one person dancing. The Wisconsin facility had groovy

music and lights for residents Saturday as they took the first dose of the

vaccine. I don't know, maybe a sock hop would have been better.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That is it for the SPECIAL

REPORT. Fair, balanced and still unafraid. "THE STORY" hosted by Martha

MacCallum starts right now. Hey, Martha.



