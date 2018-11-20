Hollywood liberals threaten to boycott Georgia after Republican Brian Kemp's victory in governor's race

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 19, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she snorkel with a macaroni, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

After nearly two weeks of gripes, goodbye, Brenda Snipes. She resigns after the Florida senate race ends. Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams asked the self-obsessed snobs of Hollywood not to boycott Georgia because she lost. Yet, some stars have threatened to boycott the state because the vote that made Brian Kemp the winner still stands. Ron Perlman, Alyssa Milano, Bradley Whitford, Georgia is really going to miss you guys. So, now we know how to keep papist Hollywood crybabies out of our state. Win elections. This is a better incentive than lower taxes and safer streets. A vote for a Republican means Alec Baldwin won't punch locals in the face. A vote against the leftist means you'll never run into Jim Carrey weeping in the park.

But clearly this is another tantrum disguised as a principled stand. It's easy to boycott something you don't need. Something tells me Ms. Milano or Mr. Perlman didn't have lucrative projects lined up in savannah. It's pure destructive selfishness. Let's push boycotts that don't affect me but harms the economy that supports millions of middle-class Americans. Hell, I'll just stay in Bel Air. The royalties from full hell house will pay for my bean paste facials. And I still get to virtual signal on twitter.

Boycotting a state is an even sadder version of I'm moving to Canada, because even if they sneak into Georgia, they'd never move to Canada. Boy, it's great -- it's far easier to boycott a body of work than a body of land, everyone can do it. And once Alyssa or Bradford star in anything beyond a tweet, Georgians is going to exercise their rights too.

All right, Juan, there's no -- how can we not please you guys? You guys got -- you basically did get a blue wave, let's face it. Close to 40 seats, should be happy.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Yeah.

GUTFELD: I mean, I would be happy, but they're still like mad. They're going boycott Georgia.

WILLIAMS: You must have missed Chris Wallace's interview with Donald Trump?

GUTFELD: I was. I was out drinking.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I was late coming home.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But the president said he won. He said that he won the Senate, that's what counts. And when Chris said what about the House and he could lose, like, 36 seats? He said no, no, you didn't hear me. We won. We won the Senate.

GUTFELD: I mean, he's being an optimist. But on the other side the Democrats are still mad. They're still angry, even winning that many sits -- and what is it?

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

GUTFELD: How many governorships? Seven governorships?

WILLIAMS: You're confusing what happened in Georgia. It wasn't the senate seat in Georgia. I don't think that was the issue. I think it was the governorship --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- the gubernatorial race. And there you see Stacey Abrams saying that Brian Kemp, who was also secretary of state, somehow managed to push people out --

GUTFELD: What I'm saying is you can't win them all, so don't be a sore loser. That's all I'm saying.

WILLIAMS: I think that's kind of dirty tactics, but I'll leave the rest --

GUTFELD: Dirty -- OK, all right, all right. Jesse?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I just like in the monologue you admitted that you too get facials.

(LAUGHTER)

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, I wanted to ask you how you liked the dean paced facial? I've never seen that.

WATTERS: Yeah. I usually go with pumpkins spiced facials. The dean one I haven't tried yet. But it will do you well.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: First of all, are you going to missed Ms. Snipes?

WATTERS: Sneaky?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: She retired.

GUTFELD: I know.

WATTERS: But I'm sure she'll pop up somewhere on my feet. I will miss her dearly. But I think, Greg -- I think Democrats always expect to win for a few reasons. One, they live in a bubble, a social bubble and a media bubble. Two, they think controlling government is their rightful destiny because they believe they're progressives and its progress. And also, they believe their whole governing philosophy is about controlling government, that they're supposed to be in charge. And then, Democrats believe this is life and death. Good versus evil. So when they lose, I mean, it's a soul crushing loss. That's why they have to question each loss and say it's illegitimate. It's like therapy for them.

Most Republicans, when they win, Democrats don't think they're legitimate at all. I mean, if you think -- you go back, look at Bush in 2000, look at Trump in 2016, look at all the Scott Walker election, they've questioned his legitimacy. Look, you have Kemp now, DeSantis and Scott, and every single time there's an excuse from Democrats. It's gerrymandering. It's racism. It's sexism. It's the Russians. It's voter suppression. Hillary Clinton, 60 excuses for her loss. So in the grand scheme of things, you look at Florida and you think in the last couple of elections there, you've had tons of shenanigans by people like Sneaky Snipes. Ballots were destroyed. Ballots were miscounted. They found ballots. Things were done in secret. And now, judges have to come in and say, guys, knock it off.

And Republicans say, you know, things are getting fishy. This could be some kind of fraud taking place. And then, Republicans are cast as conspiracy theorists. How dare you question an election? You're not allowed to do that. But if you look at the poll, economist poll said 67 percent of Democrats, 67 percent believe that Russians tampered with votes to elect Donald Trump in 2016. Now, that's just false. Votes were never tampered with. Yet, two-thirds of Democrats believe in that conspiracy.

GUTFELD: Could I -- not helping that is -- this is an interview Jake Tapper did with Ms. Abrams about the legitimacy of the election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: Do you think that there was deliberate interference in the election?

STACEY ABRAMS, FORMER DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Yes. And I believe it began eight years ago with the systematic disenfranchisement of more than a million voters.

TAPPER: Is he the legitimate governor-elect of Georgia?

ABRAMS: He is the person who won an adequate number of votes --

TAPPER: But that's not --

ABRAMS: -- become the governor --

TAPPER: You're not using the word legitimate. Is he that legitimate governor-elect of Georgia?

ABRAMS: He's the legal governor of Georgia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What do you think, Dana?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I think a couple of things, and I read -- the Weekly Standard had an editorial today talking about these claims about that she's making, she says were happening in Georgia. But if you go through them one by one, they're talking about people who are purged off of the rolls.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: That was 1.5 million. Why is it so many? People that died, people that moved. And there was a lawsuit in 2015 that meant that nobody came off the rolls that year, so this is the first year that you see it. So it looks like it's doubled, and I didn't know that until I read --

GUTFELD: I didn't know that until -- this is what's great about Dana. I didn't have to read that article.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: I'm sure Jesse read it before I did.

WATTERS: Standard subscriber.

PERINO: I do think --

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: You bought me those subscriptions.

PERINO: I know. Do you love it?

WATTERS: I love it.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: So, the president and others who were calling -- were saying that there was voter fraud in Florida, and may be in Georgia too, that was the suggestion. The Democrats are saying there's voter suppression. Neither presenting adequate evidence either. And so, I don't know what happens going forward. I do think about someone like a Brenda Snipes. We can make fun of her, whatever. And it looked like some incompetence but she gets it done in the end. And now she's retiring. But you think about -- who's willing to serve their community? These public servants. And like, we have to figure out a way to support them and to provide them with what they need and the resources that they need, or we have to go to the robot.

GUTFELD: The robots. I say the robots, Katie. They'll take care of all of this.

KATIE PAVLICH, GUEST CO-HOST: Did you see the robot anchor that came out in China?

GUTFELD: Oh, yes.

PAVLICH: It looked a lot like you, Greg.

GUTFELD: Thank you. I'll take that as a compliment. I'm very smooth.

PAVLICH: You're very smooth. That's true.

WATTERS: It's official.

PAVLICH: Yes. But there are legitimate questions about what happened maybe in Georgia but also in Florida in terms of the voter rolls not being cleaned up. Brenda Snipes got sued also for having people who were 114 years old on her rolls, and people who had, you know, left the county, all of those things. And so, the follow-up has to be not just one of appointing someone new, but the secretary of state office, especially in Florida, for Broward and Palm Beach County, and pushing them to say, OK, 2020 is coming. This type of behavior actually does undermine democracy as we always hear about. So we have to make sure that things are cleaned up for the presidential election so it doesn't come down to two counties that have repeatedly have problems for a decade making these determinations and questions about where the ballots were found, and why they're being transported in private vehicles, and that kind of thing.

PERINO: Can I say one other thing, though, about Stacey Abrams? She did something pretty remarkable. She's a progressive liberal. And she came pretty close in Georgia.

PAVLICH: Yeah.

PERINO: And so -- Georgia is not going to change overnight --

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: -- but she says she wants to run again. So can she figure out a way, like -- how can she make up those 60,000 votes or whatever it is? Can she find 60,000 votes so she can become the legitimate winner?

GUTFELD: And she did a nice thing where she said boycotting Georgia is stupid. Don't do it. I mean, she didn't encourage that sort of behavior.

WILLIAMS: And now you have a runoff I think for secretary of state in Georgia, and I think that's really important because -- you know, even Jimmy Carter, I guess that doesn't mean much with you guys, but Jimmy Carter --

GUTFELD: I love Jimmy.

WILLIAMS: -- the former president said Kemp should have never been in charge of the election in which he was competing --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Can I just say something about what Dana said about Stacey Abrams. I think she undermines her own case when she's not willing to just accept the results with class and move on, because she does deserves a lot of credit for the job that she did there. And by her saying that it was stolen or that these things happen, she'd actually delegitimizes all of the hard work she put in and the votes that she got.

GUTFELD: Well, I would like to add at the end of this segment that this may be the last recount segment we do in two years.

PERINO: Maybe.

GUTFELD: Isn't that great?

WATTERS: We still have the caravan.

GUTFELD: We do have the caravan. Three segments on the caravan, Jesse. A Democratic congressman making a stunning comment about the government going nuclear on gun owners, see it next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: All right, Democrats promising to pass gun-control legislation after retaking the house. And California congressman Eric Swalwell causing controversy a little bit for a response during a twitter battle with a conservative pundit, the social media has been erupting after a second amendment supporter pointed out that Swalwell once called for gun owners to surrender their assault weapons. The congressman tweeting this response, quote, and it would be a short war, my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they're legit. I'm sure if we talk we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. Swalwell later backtracked after getting slammed for his remarks claiming he was just being sarcastic. I think -- can we give him a pass on being sarcastic, Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, this is the issue -- there's no sarcastic font on twitter and everybody gets burned on this. I know what he was saying. If you take it at the initial, it's like saying, yeah, your guns are no match for our nukes, but that wasn't really what he was saying. What he was saying is that -- it's pretty unlikely an armed population would be able -- it's irrelevant in this day and age with nuclear power. In the 1800's, it would. But the thing is I think that's flawed because no country like the United States would actually use nuclear weapons on a city. They wouldn't do that --

WILLIAMS: But wait, let's take your argument seriously because I hear this from gun owners who say, you know, if I keep my guns and the government -- tyranny cannot occur in the USA --

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: -- because we can fight back. So, forget the nukes stuff which I think what sarcastic and over the top. But the reality is what a bogus argument because it's not a matter of nukes. Gosh, the U.S. stockpile of weapons and the number of people in our military is so amazing that some guy who wants to go communist -- posse Comitatus is going nowhere.

GUTFELD: I think --

WATTERS: I disagree.

GUTFELD: Armed population, people that have a lawful, abiding owners of guns exists as a reminder of what right protects the other right. It's like, this is the last stand and you feel -- also, everybody remembers back in the day people lived in places where they had to protect themselves. Now we have more police officers. But the fact is there's a feeling that this protects other rights. The problem with Swalwell is his buyback isn't really a buyback of its tie to criminal prosecution and that is a confiscation. And I think -- it's hard to trust people who play with the language. I mean, he said that a rifle is more powerful with a pistol grip. It's not more powerful. That makes no sense.

PERINO: We can ask Katie about that.

GUTFELD: Yeah. So, anyway -- what's ironic for me and then I'll shut up, people tying criminal prosecution to a buyback, if you don't give back the weapons, these are the people that say prisons are overcrowded. So you're going to get rid of a lot of people from prison and then packed them all with law-abiding gun owners.

PAVLICH: Well, there are 300-plus-million guns in America. Buybacks are never voluntary. In Australia they did a buyback. And it was the government saying you're going to give us your guns or we're going to come prosecute you. Juan, you think the argument that having firearms is a deterrent against a tyrannical government is one that is may be updated or irrelevant now. But the entire purpose of the second amendment was for that sake --

WILLIAMS: Yeah, but that was a different time.

PAVLICH: But the second amendment is a right. It is not something you just change based on the times. And the idea that an armed society is a plague society is still important. And, although, we have more police officers, we have more government, in the end people still have to protect themselves inside their homes, in their cities, and when the government fails like after Hurricane Katrina and other natural disasters. So this idea that just because the government has nukes and can now take on their own people if they feel like it because they're fighting back with their second amendment rights is a little bit hard to swallow when it comes to the original intention of people having firearms to prevent against --

GUTFELD: It's hard for Swalwell. Thank you.

(LAUGHTER)

PAVLICH: No pun intended.

WATTERS: I call him General Swalwell.

PERINO: He might run for president and it would be -- that's a hard name.

WATTERS: Yes. It doesn't roll off the tongue. I think he just nuked his chances to get pass the commander-in-chief test. Plus, you can't use a nuke in a civil war, everybody dies and everybody knows that. Democrats just have a hard time talking about guns. It's like a different language.

PERINO: May I interject, though?

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Michael Bloomberg put in a lot of money to candidates -- talking about every -- what is it called? Every town, I think it was called. They had an 83 percent win rate for the targeted 66 races with their endorsement and their money. They won 83 percent of those. And even candidates, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Washington, and in Colorado suburbs, in particular, they ran on sensible gun control. I'm not defining it, but that's what they would call it, and they won.

WATTERS: You know, I'm not so sure I could translate that money from Bloomberg into yes. Let's now claim we have a mandate to confiscate guns. I think they'll probably ran to the center, to a moderate center on guns. But the Democrats did not put like a contract for America out there like Newt Gingrich did, and now say, you know, we were given the keys to the house and now we're going to take away guns and we're going to impeach. That's not what the American people sent you guys, therefore. You guys won on running that Trump is mean to minorities and women and health care, that's why you won. So, to misinterpret the mandate and go hard left on guns, they're going to really hurt themselves.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: If you want to reduce gun violence you do two things, you increase the number of police officers and you have a great economy. Since 1980, gun homicides have decreased by two-thirds and they've linked it to an increase in police, the calm stat system. But also, and it correlates with low unemployment. When low unemployment, then you have low homicides. So a great -- I mean, a great economy and more police, you have less violence. I don't think buybacks -- I think buybacks are -- actually, the worst kind of thing to do because it's symbolic and not practical.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Who's not doing guy buybacks, people who want to do mass harm.

GUTFELD: Yeah, criminals don't turn them in.

PAVLICH: Right. And each situation -- the frustration for me all the time is like each situation is very different, whether you're in Chicago, California, Florida. Each circumstance surrounding has happened, especially in Parkland, we're not holding people accountable who missed all the warning signs. You can implement all the gun control you want, but if you're not --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, we just had a terrible shooting in California. We know about the terrible shooting in Las Vegas.

PAVLICH: Which also have gun control.

WILLIAMS: And here we have a situation where there's just too many guns --

PAVLICH: So you want confiscation then. Is that what you want?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You have so many people who have multiple weapons, all kinds of semi-automatic weapons, and this is not about defending your home. This is not about forming a militia --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: This is about people who have a fetish about guns --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Juan, I'm a person, I'm a person --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: And this is the reason why you see people like Bloomberg put money in and why it works because most Americans, and I think most of the people at this table if they told the truth are for --

GUTFELD: Excuse me. I've never -- OK. Saying too many guns is exactly the mirror image of saying not enough guns. You're at one extreme demonizing the other.

WILLIAMS: No, because if you look around the world, you look at other industrialized --

GUTFELD: You have low rates of violence.

WILLIAMS: We have higher rates of gun violence --

GUTFELD: No, look at the stats. You've got to look at the stats. You're conflating suicide with homicide --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm talking about gun violence like we saw in California.

GUTFELD: No, you're wrong.

PAVLICH: I'm a person who owns firearms in exactly the way that you just laid out. And I think that we have a pretty good relationship about who I am as a person. So, for you to indict people like me all over the country as people who are irresponsible who have fetishes over something that is a constitutional right --

WILLIAMS: It's a constitutional right out of time. You've said, oh, this is a constitutional -- that goes back to the forming of a motion. But I will say this for you, the Supreme Court came down on your side. I'm just saying most Americans approves a reasonable inhibition on gun ownership in this country.

GUTFELD: How dare you insult fetishes?

WATTERS: She has a fetish for the constitution.

WILLIAMS: Oh, no.

GUTFELD: I have a fetish for things I can't talk about.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: On that note, ahead, what grade does President Trump give himself so far? The answer next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Somebody is calling Greg right now. But, welcome back. In his revealing sit down on Fox News Sunday, President Trump credits his tone for his achievements on a variety of fronts. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think that if I was very different, I wouldn't have gotten what we had to get. We've got the biggest tax cuts in history. We got Anwar approved. We got rid of the individual mandate, which is the most unpopular thing you can imagine, health care. I got rid of it. Everybody said it would be impossible. We've got rid of it. And many, many -- you know, the regulations. I think if I was, you know, more modified, more moderate in that sense, I don't think I would have done half of the things that I was able to get completed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So, Jesse, the White House has been able to get a lot done in the first two years. Do you think that he's right about his tone? Could another Republican president have gotten as much done if they weren't taking the same tough approach as Trump has?

WATTERS: You don't have to be moderate when you have the house and the senate, so there's that. I think he got a lot done with his tone and with his really aggressive approach on trade, on ISIS, on North Korea, and the economy, and judges, especially. But if you look at the two deficiency the first two years, we saw the wall wasn't built and health care. Now on health care, he didn't really have his heart in it and he farmed out to the congress and, you know, they kind of blew it for him. But -- and then McCain sank it at the end because of a personal vendetta and you want it to be bipartisan.

On the wall, I thought he was pretty moderate on the wall. He was willing to give millions of DACA recipients a pathway to citizenship in exchange for funding, and then he had the S-hole country comment and the Schumer shutdown which screwed that up. I think the problem with Trump right now is he's wasted goodwill with the American people in certain circumstances. When the country is not looking for a fighter, when the country is looking for a healer, he says things. If it's in Charlottesville, or if it's a moment of healing, if it's a national disaster, shootings, where the country wants when he mocks as boring and presidential.

And I think being like that on 10 percent of the time would serve him well. But the people that are complaining about his style and tone, this country was going over a cliff. If Hillary Clinton had been elected president that would have been 12 years after Barack Obama with a Democrat in the White House. And now people are complaining because he kind of ripped the wheel to the other side. It's jarring, but I rather, you know, be alive than dying a slow death.

WILLIAMS: The country was going over a cliff, Vladimir?

WATTERS: Why am I Vladimir?

WILLIAMS: Well, that's exactly what the Russians -- I don't get it. They put out this propaganda.

WATTERS: Who's Russia? Why are you talking about Russia?

WILLIAMS: Oh, Russian propaganda --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Oh, Hillary Clinton is such --

WATTERS: Three terms of a Democratic president --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: What is it -- you know what amazed me about this interview? He gives himself an A-plus. An A-plus.

PAVLICH: We have the sound, let's listen to that and you can respond.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I would give myself -- look, I hate to do it, but I will do it. I would give myself an A-plus. Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: A-plus, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Again, it's unbelievable. It gets set in -- but he's done so much, I'm like -- well, first of all, A-plus? After you lose the house, you hear former presidents speak about being shellacked or thumbed, no, not Donald Trump. We won, we won. And then secondly, 38 percent of the American people approve of Donald Trump. My gosh, he gets an A-plus? That's the rate of real clear politics average. And I'm just saying, my gosh, he gives himself an A-plus and it's just hyperbole. But it plays into this idea that, "Oh, yes, everything is great with North Korea." What did you accomplish with North Korea? I think they're building additional - -

WATTERS: They haven't tested a nuclear rocket since the tough talk, Juan.

WILLIAMS: What, this is the greatest economy ever, says Donald Trump. Not true says all the fact-checkers. Not true.

WATTERS: Better than the Obama economy.

WILLIAMS: Get out of here.

PAVLICH: How would you rate President Trump's performance, either on his tone or on his accomplishments?

GUTFELD: Well, here's the deal, OK? This is under the assumption that the media would hate anyone less who was in the office other than Trump. They would have done this to Marco Rubio in a second, because he's pro-life. They would have ripped him to shreds.

So I mean, the idea that, like, you know, this guy has a volatile -- believe me, no one would have fared well who lost [SIC] to Hillary Clinton, because it was a kick in the gut to everybody.

Here's the issue. In negotiation, you stake out a far position, and you work to your middle. That's what you do in business, and he's translated it to politics. And people aren't used to the extreme positions that he takes in order to move back in the middle.

So he'll talk about terror: "We kill all their families." Well, that's not what happens, but he works -- he gets people to thinking about terror, right? Or immigration, he'll say something. But now we're all talking and thinking about immigration.

We're doing the Muslim ban, and we started talking about an actual practical ban on certain countries that weren't all Muslims. In fact, most Muslim countries weren't.

It's like offering $25,000 for a $100,000 plot of land. That's where you start. And so he -- his opening bid gets everybody in the room's attention, and then he works back.

Is it working? Yes. Because you noticed it's being adopted by the new Democrats. AOC, as I like to call her, you know, is the closest you're going to get to a young Trump.

WATTERS: Who is AOC?

WILLIAMS: Alexandria.

GUTFELD: Alexandria. She -- she makes these really hard-core comments about socialism, and then she makes flubs but she, like, she's engaging.

WILLIAMS: No, but she is an extreme in the party. I mean, this guy --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So Trump now is the party. It's the party of Trump.

GUTFELD: She takes a position and then moves back.

WILLIAMS: I mean, yesterday he goes after a former SEAL, 37 years, the man who captured [SIC] bin Laden and basically says, this is some Clinton supporter, Barack Obama supporter. Because the man says the kind of statements that Trump makes are so --

GUTFELD: Why are you surprised by this? This is what he's been doing for two years. He -- if somebody says something bad about him, Juan, he's going to say something bad about him. I've learned to live with that and put that into a box.

WILLIAMS: How do you put it in a box when he says, "Oh, I don't know who killed Jamal Khashoggi." You know, that --

GUTFELD: That was premature.

WILLIAMS: -- Mohammad bin Salman just told me. He told me, despite all the intelligence collected by the CIA and everybody else.

PAVLICH: Dana, do you want to put things in a box for us?

PERINO: Well, let's just be practical for a second. So Greg said he's learned to be able to put that in a box; it doesn't bother him. OK?

For other people, it bothers them a lot, and it's all they think about. And they think he's ruining their lives with his tone.

GUTFELD: Unhealthy.

PERINO: OK. So there's -- So going forward, and now he's got to split Congress, so does the -- does his tone change in range? Does he figure out a way to, like, stake out a position that gets Nancy Pelosi to say, "OK, I'll meet you there"? I think it's going to be difficult to do. And as soon as they start picking at him for all the investigations, he's going to get his backup.

But does he really want to get criminal justice reform done? I think he does. So there is a range, but the tone issue, that was part of what the midterm was about.

PAVLICH: Yes.

PERINO: The question will be -- like a midterm is a referendum on the presidency, the president, but an election for a president is a choice between two people. So in 2016, that was your choice.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: The two most unpopular candidates in the history of the country running against each other. He wins. Who do they put up in 2020 that could beat him? And I don't think it's just a matter of tone. It's going to be about policy, as well. So --

PAVLICH: Absolutely.

PERINO: -- stay tuned.

GUTFELD: Michael Moore.

PAVLICH: OK, Michael Moore. All right.

Anger boiling over at the border as Tijuana residents clash with the caravan. How President Trump is responding. Up next.

GUTFELD: Caravan.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(MUSIC: DANNY AND THE JUNIORS "AT THE HOP")

PERINO: What?

WILLIAMS: Throwback music.

Tensions rising along the border with Mexico. Angry residents in Tijuana clashing with thousands of migrants from the Central American caravan, entering their city in the hopes of seeking asylum in the USA.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SHOUTING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We don't dislike a certain group of people, because they're from a country -- one country or another. We are here because our government has not taken control of these what we call invasions.

(CHANTING IN SPANISH)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (SPEAKING SPANISH)

GRAPHIC: What Donald Trump said is true. It's an invasion!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The mayor there, quote, "warning" of a tsunami of nearly 3,000 people. It could last six months or more, they said. The Mexican government saying that the numbers could swell to as many as 10,000.

Meanwhile, President Trump is demanding Democrats help secure the border.

So Katie, I mean, the news as we are coming on air tonight was, oh, you know, those additional troops that were sent to the border? They're being pulled back.

PAVLICH: Well, what was the mission? The mission was to help build fencing and barbed wire. And if you look at the photo the president sent out today, there's razor wire all over Tijuana's fence where these people are as a deterrent. So we'll see what they'll say about whether the mission was completed or not.

But I find it interesting that a couple of weeks ago, everyone was wondering why President Trump was talking about the caravan. He's fearmongering, because it's so far away. Well, he was talking about it because now it's here. And we have a bottleneck now of thousands of people who are waiting around in Tijuana and stuck there as a result of not listening and going back to their home countries before getting there and claiming asylum.

They're processing 100 people per day, and there's another caravan behind them of about 10,000 people that is going. And if you look at the screen to your left, this is a kind of violence that we've been hearing not from President Trump but from the Senate Judiciary Committee, reporters who been inside the caravan to see what's going on.

And it's coming to a head now, and I'm just wondering if the people in Mexico are going to be accused of racism, like people in America, who warning about this type of humanitarian disaster that we've allowed to come into the country or beyond the border as a result of bad policies and laws that Congress refuses to change.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, also we have judges, lawsuits being filed about the fact that the caravan, or immigrants seeking asylum, are being directed to ports like Tijuana, as opposed to being allowed to go to any spot which is what they lot now currently says in claim asylum.

WATTERS: I haven't heard that. I just can't believe how bigoted Mexico is. You know, Mexico should just be accepting these people. I mean, they are fleeing violence, Juan, and they're mostly women and children.

WILLIAMS: In fact, the Mexicans --

WATTERS: How dare these Mexicans treat these people so inhumanely?

WILLIAMS: Hey, wait a second, Jesse.

WATTERS: They should be baking them goods and helping them on their travels.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, when the president was stirring this fear storm, you said, or maybe it was Greg, that that if the immigrant -- the migrants really were in danger, why don't they accept Mexico's deal? Which Mexico said, "You can stay here."

WATTERS: Did they? Is that what Mexico said?

GUTFELD: And they said no. Because they want -- which was the dumbest thing and why it was driven by activists, is that they had -- they were offered a place to stay and they said, "No, we'll keep going. Thank you."

WATTERS: They don't want to stay there.

WILLIAMS: Now you changed your mind. All right.

WATTERS: They want to keep going to America. I didn't change my message. I know what your message was. Your message was the caravan was going to disappear.

WILLIAMS: No, I didn't say that.

WATTERS: Once the midterms happened --

WILLIAMS: I never said that.

WATTERS: -- because you said this was a whole fantasy and Trump was stoking anger from his base to scare people up to voting.

WILLIAMS: That's what he did.

WATTERS: And then all of a sudden, that after the midterms were over, we weren't going to hear about the caravan. Well, what -- you know what? The caravan is here, and the caravan is real. And the people in Mexico don't like it.

You know what they said? They said, "I want a president who enforces immigration law, unlike our president, who's not doing it." They're very dissatisfied. And if you look at the local reporting, NBC did a very nice job. They said there are people scaring children at schools, doing things I'm not even going to repeat. They're begging, they're drinking, they're doing drugs. Five hundred of the members of the caravan in Tijuana right now are gang members, according to the reporter had on Dana's show, which I watch every single day, 2 p.m. Eastern. Don't miss "The Briefing."

WILLIAMS: So Dana, the question now also before the courts is does violence, even domestic violence justify a claim of asylum?

PERINO: Well, we've been talking about this for a little while. Because it will break your heart, right, but the government is not after you. I think it's one thing if you're fleeing violence. Is the government unwilling or unable to protect you?

So if someone from a Syrian refugee might seem more -- you might feel more sympathetic towards that person then somebody who is fleeing a situation where they just want to have a better job and a chance at a better life.

I feel like we should solve a lot of these problems at their sources. There's also two big lawsuits that are happening regarding the asylum claims.

I would just say this to Democrats. If the president is still willing to put that deal on the table, take him up on it. Because I don't think --

WILLIAMS: The one about the wall?

PERINO: Well, it wasn't just the wall. It was DACA and you could fit -- you could figure out other conference of pieces of immigration. The business community wants more legal immigration.

Take him up on it, because I don't think it will hurt your chances in 2020. I think it would be a wash. So if they're thinking that, "Oh, we can't give him a win, because it will hurt us politically," I think they should sweep that aside. America needs to get this done.

PAVLICH: I think this also proves that countries have borders, whether you're Mexico or the United States. And Mexico is dealing with the problem of allowing these people to move up through, and now they have this very serious situation where thousands of people are camped out inside one of their cities. And the mayor and the people are saying, "Look, we just don't have the resources." It's the reality of the situation.

WILLIAMS: So I think it was driven to Tijuana. But Greg.

GUTFELD: OK, here's -- there's an upside to this that we're missing, and that is that Mexico and America agree on something, and it's something that is actually universal.

It is human nature to desire a process, an order and a border and, also you do feel a sense of line cutting. Especially with something that is politically manufactured, like this caravan, for lack of another phrase. That's why they call it an invasion. Because there is really no other name for it. But the fact is itis human nature to be upset about this, and it's not racist. It's not racist.

WATTERS: Because these Mexicans are upset from Central Americans.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: They're the same race.

GUTFELD: It proves a very, very potent human point.

WILLIAMS: I don't think it was about race. I think it was about Trump trying to stir his base to get out and vote.

WATTERS: Juan, you said it was about race for the whole midterm. Pull the tape.

WILLIAMS: You do that. Up next, get ready for a food fight. We're guessing the price of Thanksgiving staples in a new edition of "Supermarket Showdown."

PAVLICH: Is it New York prices?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Back by popular demand, a brand-new edition of "Supermarket Showdown." There it is. Best-dressed guy in the supermarket.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, battling it out over our favorite Thanksgiving dinner items. Whoever guesses the closest without going over is the winner. And just a reminder: I won last time. And I don't know the answers ahead.

First item is a frozen 15-pound turkey. We do not know if it's organic or not. It is just a frozen turkey. So everybody write their prices down.

PAVLICH: Butterballs. Butterballs are nice.

WATTERS: Everybody up.

PERINO: Fifty dollars?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I said 21.

WATTERS: All right, so the winner is -- The prices, ooh, $12.15.

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: Wait, for that turkey?

PERINO: very good.

GUTFELD: Does Juan win?

WATTERS: No, it was whoever was under.

PAVLICH: Yes, under.

GUTFELD: Wait a second. That's how much a turkey costs?

WATTERS: Juan was over. Can't give it to him. Everybody has --

GUTFELD: I'm getting ripped off, buying my turkey.

WATTERS: Greg pays $50 for a turkey.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, I was the closest, Jesse.

WATTERS: Closest but over, Juan. Typical Democrat, doesn't want to follow the rules.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: Recount.

WATTERS: Next up, 5 pounds of potatoes.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: Hold on. I have to erase my other one. Five pounds of potatoes. Everybody write this down.

PERINO: Wow, Katie, you really think?

PAVLICH: It's five pounds, times per pound.

WATTERS: Everybody up.

GUTFELD: I say $4.

PERINO: I say $3.50.

PAVLICH: I said $8.

WATTERS: OK. What do we have? Five pounds of potatoes. The price is --

PERINO: Where's Drew Carey?

WATTERS: -- $3.70.

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait, wait.

PERINO: Three-fifty, $3.50, $3.50!

PAVLICH: Dana won.

GUTFELD: I was over by 50 cents.

WATTERS: That was close. Greg was in there. All right. Dana is now the leader. All right.

GUTFELD: I drew Jesse, just if people want to know.

PERINO: Next one.

WATTERS: Very expressive drawing.

So we have 14-ounce Ocean Spray cranberry sauce. So, you know, cranberry sauce in a can. What do we say the price is there?

GUTFELD: I'm going to do that. I did $0.89.

WATTERS: I am way over.

PERINO: I did $2.85.

WATTERS: I did $3.99.

PERINO: What do you think it's going to be?

WATTERS: Cranberry sauce. Eighty-nine cents?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Are you going the lowest so you win, like "Price is Right"?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: One fifty-nine.

GUTFELD: Wow.

WATTERS: Juan! Dana and Juan are tied for the lead at one apiece. Still everybody's open game.

All right. Stovetop stuffing. All right. What do we think Stovetop stuffing is? Just a box. Stovetop stuffing.

PERINO: Small box.

WATTERS: All right, everybody up.

GUTFELD: You can't win now, Dana.

WATTERS: What does everybody have? $2.89? Who wins?

PERINO: Juan.

WATTERS: Oh, my gosh. Juan is going to win this thing, unless Dana scores the next one.

PERINO: The pumpkin pie came from New York.

WATTERS: The pumpkin pie is local. That means it's --

GUTFELD: Four hundred dollars.

WILLIAMS: Supermarket or a bakery?

WATTERS: Juan, stop asking so many questions.

PERINO: Supermarket.

WATTERS: Pumpkin pie, everybody. Manhattan pumpkin pie.

GUTFELD: All right.

WATTERS: What do we have?

GUTFELD: I haven't won a single thing.

PERINO: Eight twenty-five.

PAVLICH: Thirteen fifty?

WATTERS: It's Manhattan.

PERINO: OK, OK.

WILLIAMS: That's true.

WATTERS: Ready? I'm in control here, Dana. Fourteen ninety-nine. Watters puts one up there, but you know what? I didn't win. Juan won.

PERINO: Good job, Juan.

WATTERS: Juan won. Williams, congratulations.

GUTFELD: I think America won.

PERINO: Does he get to take this home?

WILLIAMS: Yes, I could bang my head with it. You know what's amazing about this?

WATTERS: What's that?

WILLIAMS: I never go in a supermarket anymore.

PERINO: But you're really in touch with the American people.

WATTERS: Dumb luck, Williams. Dumb luck. All right. "One More Thing's" up next.

WILLIAMS: A man of the people, Jesse.

WATTERS: That's right.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: All right. It's time for --

GRAPHIC: Greg's Fox News

GUTFELD: "Greg's Fox News." Well, I'd like to congratulate FOX News on moving to Russia. We have a FOX News in Russia now, check this out.

This is at the -- I guess this is at a recent Moscow metro ride. A Russian woman with a pet fox nonchalantly perched on her shoulders raised a couple of eyebrows, but not many because it is Moscow. They usually have a lot of fur on. But it's not covering her body. I guess they have a lot of domesticated red foxes.

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: Not the Redd Foxx I remember. He wasn't domesticated. He had a lot of blue humor. Let me tell you, Dana. You're next.

PERINO: Well, I have a much cuter animal to show you.

GUTFELD: Please.

PERINO: I believe in giving the people what they want on this show. And I haven't shown --

GUTFELD: When are you going to start.

PERINO: -- people Jasper for a long time. Jasper and I got -- we were separated for a week last week. We reunited. And here we are reunited. We can go through these a little faster.

He slept for two hours in all these different positions holding onto me. We just had the best time. We went shopping and we got some Christmas gifts. He ate some yogurt out of a tub, and he fished in the lake.

GUTFELD: All right.

PERINO: And that's all. That's Jasper for you.

GUTFELD: Any more? Any more pictures? Please, let's go through it again.

PERINO: OK, fine.

GUTFELD: Juan.

PERINO: We were separated for a week.

PAVLICH: Very cute.

WILLIAMS: So over the weekend I did a book signing at the Howard University bookstore Barnes & Noble, HUB. I was interviewed by Chris Steele. And that was a treat for me, because even though he's now a State Department diplomat 20 years ago he was a researcher for my Thurgood Marshall biography.

Here I am signing a huge poster advertising the event, over posters of other authors, James Baldwin, Maya Angelou. And here I am at a table where they surprised me with a display of my other books.

So thank you so much to the folks at Howard. And if you're looking for a conversation starter this Christmas, like me and Jesse would talk about it for years, be sure to pick up a copy of the book.

WATTERS: And I just want to congratulate Juan. Two men have won the supermarket showcase showdown on the show. So you know what?

WILLIAMS: Me and you.

WATTERS: We're dispelling a lot of myths here, Williams.

WILLIAMS: There you go.

WATTERS: Do you know what I mean? Maybe the ladies will win one, one of these days.

WILLIAMS: Whoa.

WATTERS: All right. Not a challenge. It's a fact.

All right. So do you remember how we were talking about swiping your credit card when you're alone to kind of, like, put a fingerprint down to make sure you don't get busted and set up. Well, this happened to a guy. He was facing 99 years in prison for slicing his girlfriend up with a box cutter. Turns out he took a selfie with his mom. Ended up getting him off. Time stamped on the iPhone ended up saving his you know what.

PERINO: So take a lot of selfies.

WATTERS: I took another. There I am on my selfie. So no, I did not commit a crime while I was taking the selfie.

GUTFELD: No, that selfie is a crime. Katie.

PAVLICH: That was good. OK. Wreaths Across America. It's Thanksgiving week. However, we are all grateful for our fallen veterans. Wreaths Across America needs volunteers for 1,400 locations across the country to put wreaths on the graves of veterans. So you can sign up to donate or to volunteer at Wreaths Across America.

And another thing, real quickly, my parents are in the middle of Arizona, elk -- scouting for elk. My dad has a hunt soon. And they are holding up "The Five." And they're saying, everybody here, happy Thanksgiving.

WATTERS: They have such a fetish for guns.

GUTFELD: Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. Bret Baier.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Thanks, Greg.

