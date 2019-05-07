Hillary Clinton suggests the 2016 election was 'stolen' from her

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: It's "Hannity" at 9:00 p.m. in East, 6:00 p.m. on the West Coast. We're glad you're with us. Buckle up.

The Democratic mob is out of control, grasping at straws. It is officially a psychotic state of denial. This is the absolute truth and reality that the Democrats in Washington and the media mob cannot possibly come to grips with the reality, the truth that will set them free. They are in now a psychotic rage and it keeps spinning over and over in their little liberal brains.

Every single thing -- I will say it tonight once and for all -- you will hear from this day forward about Mueller, Russia and collusion and obstruction and Trump is nothing but forever meaningless and just a lot of noise by bitter people. Four separate investigations concluded no Trump campaign, no Trump Russian collusion -- none, zero, nothing. Nothing they say is going to change that.

The FBI's nine-month counter intel investigation, nothing. The House Intel investigation, nothing. The bipartisan Senate investigation, nothing. And special Robert Mueller's witch hunt found nothing. And they were trying.

Mueller is done. It's over. This is like worse for them an selection night 2016 especially when the exit polls showed at 5:15 that Donald Trump didn't win. It's like it's shown in 2004, John Kerry was the next president. Wrong again.

Look at the liberal tears, panic, mayhem and downright unhinged nature of everybody. Tonight, continue the hysteria. And, frankly, I may be blunt here. This is now officially a mass mental disturbance never before seen on this kind of level, full-blown psychotic meltdown.

The rage Trump's mob new favorite target, they have to blame somebody for themselves for the lies they told, the conspiracies and the hoax they believe and spread. This is where it gets so absurd. Listen closely to this: under federal law, yes, the law, the Attorney General Barr was not required at all, zero, to release any portion of the Mueller report. He didn't have to release one word.

But in an effort to be transparent, he did it anyway. He didn't have to. The A.G. released the report after redacting that was legally required, including the grand jury investigation, investigatory sources and methods.

Prior to full release, we know Barr submitted March 24th, a public letter outlining the report's key findings, no collusion, no determination on obstruction. But the attorney general, the deputy attorney general, the Office of Legal Counsel, all concurred pretty much within an hour that there was no obstruction. While offered Mueller the chance to review his letter before he sent it. Mueller declined, speak now or forever hold your piece.

Mueller later admitted, Barr's summary was in no way inaccurate or misleading, despite writing a whiny letter about he's misinterpreted by the media mob. Me and Mueller have something in common. We see the media mob for who they are.

And Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee but refused to be interrogated in the House, not by the congressmen and women that are unaccountable and elected to office but by Nadler's lawyers and staff. This has never happened in the 206 years of history of that committee, and Barr was not going to let it happen now. He is still willing to testify before actual committee members. I think they are afraid of him.

Now, during this entire process, Barr told the truth. He committed no crimes. He went above and beyond what the law requires in terms of transparency.

Now, laughably, because of what I just outlined for all of you, and described the list of prominent Democrats, they are still calling for Barr to resign or be impeached including crazy Uncle Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, the cowardly Schiff and, of course, there's always Maxine Waters. No one else is calling for impeachment, she is.

Citing little evidence, Speaker Pelosi even claims Barr committed the crime of lying to Congress. No, he didn't.

And Nadler is moving to hold Barr in contempt to Congress. And his colleague, yes, Chicken Little himself, Congress Steve Cohen, he actually - - he's calling for Barr to be locked up. This is -- they lost it. They are unhinged.

Look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: Do you actually support the idea -- I mean, putting him -- are you talking about just having him sit for a hearing or locking him up somehow?

REP. STEVE COHEN, D-TENN.: You have to have him sit for a hearing and I think you have to him locked up unless he agrees to participate and come to the hearing.

COOPER: But do you actually believe that your committee is going to order the attorney general of the United States to be arrested by the sergeant of arms and put in jail?

COHEN: I don't know what we will do. But we can't just go to the Justice Department. It's meaningless.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: They lost their mind.

The Democratic congressman wanted to handcuff, get this, the attorney general of the United States, have the sergeant of arms drag him before the committee or to prison. No trial, no charges, nothing. Well, welcome to Saddam Hussein's USA.

Now, keep in mind as we have been predicting now, been predicting for years, the Democratic mob's real goal has been and continues to be the impeachment of the president. They won't let the truth or facts in any way get into their narrative and conspiracy theories on collusion, collusion, collusion.

Take a look. Two top Democrats, what they said over the weekend. They've lost it. Look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFEID MALE: Are you concerned that impeachment talk may help the president's reelection?

REP. AL GREEN, D-TEXAS: I'm concerned if we don't impeach this president, he will be get reelected. If we don't impeach him, he will say he has been vindicated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have said that. You think that the House Judiciary Committee should open impeachment proceedings?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think they should begin the process. I do think they should begin the process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: OK. At least Congressman Al Green, give him credit, I got to give him a credit, an honest Democrat. He's being honest about this. It's all about politics.

They want to impeach President Trump, he said it, why? They can't beat Trump in 2020 and they know it. It's the only way to get rid of him. Now, congressional Democrats are calling for Mueller to testify, of course, another desperate attempt to keep the collusion hoax, conspiracy theories going for as long as possible. Let's milk it dry. It doesn't matter what Mueller would say at this point. It doesn't matter in the least what he says.

Now, maybe Mueller would love to take another parting shot at Trump and the administration and get another dig in. But he still gets invited, if he does, to the good D.C. establishment parties. It doesn't matter one iota legally. The decision by Barr is made. It's done. It's finished -- all noise.

That's why the president rightly said, why let Mueller testify? He works for Barr.

And, by the way, the endless smearing of an innocent man, the duly elected president of the United States, this now gets serious. This has to stop. Now, if you don't like President Trump and you are suffering from this psychotic rage against him, my advice to you is go try and beat him at the ballot box and, by the way, good luck with that. Crazy Uncle Joe, good luck.

But if Mueller does testify, he should definitely be forced to answer significant questions about his two year, $30 million political persecution. Why did he think it was OK to hire a team of biased Democratic donors with major complex of interests, question one, to investigate the Trump campaign? Why did he even hire Hillary Clinton's former lawyer? That's pretty ballsy.

And also, why did he hire Andrew Weissmann, his pit bull, who literally at Hillary Clinton's victory party, he was trying to celebrate but it didn't happen? Why did he hire zero Republicans?

Why did Mueller -- when did Mueller know that the Russian collusion was a real hoax? There's no evidence it didn't happen. Did he conceal that fact from the president to set up a perjury trap? And why didn't he tell us? Why didn't he tell the country?

By the way, that would be -- a perjury trap on obstruction. By the way, if Mueller's mandate was broad enough to investigate taxi cabs, loan applications, FARA violations, tax violations, why would it not have been broad enough investigate Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for dirty Russian collusion, again, created by a foreign intelligence officer spy, we know now full of Russian lines and even the "New York Times" admitting that Hillary Clinton's dirty Russian dossier could have actually been official Russian disinformation campaign chaos creation from the very start?

Well, what about spying? Did Mueller even bother to investigate the fact that members of the Trump campaign were spied on? How many instances were they spied on? How many spies were involved?

Thanks to our a year plus, two years of reporting and a new story from "The New York Times", thanks for catching up, guys. You are slow on the up take but I know you were pushing lies for two years. We know that the Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, he was spied on by an informant named Stefan Halper, and a blonde bombshell we now learned undercover agent sent by our own government who was flirting with him and using her charms and suggestions of information, well, we're going to have a great relationship. That actually happened, right out of a bond movie.

And on Friday, "The New York Times" reporter who broke the story had this pretty stunning admission. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was she an FBI agent?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm just going to leave it right now as a government investigator.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I use that wording for a reason, and I'm going to leave it at that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: George Papadopoulos said everything was true except that person being an FBI employee. Who was it? Was the CIA spying against one of our own citizens? How many spies ultimately were utilized to spy on the Trump campaign? Who ordered the spying on the Trump? And what did Obama and Biden know and when they did know it?

Did top intel officials try and abuse their power, bypass American laws? Did they outsource illegal spying on we the people, U.S. citizens? Did they outsource that which they knew was illegal to friendly countries to do the jobs they would not be able to do?

Well, the attorney general is now definitely investigating this spying and probably sooner than later, we're going to have the answers we deserve, even sooner, we'll have the results of the Inspector General Horowitz's investigation into FISA abuse. And let's not forget John Huber's investigation to all of the leaks. Speaking of which, more unearthed texts, it never ends, the endless stream of new information from the former FBI lovebirds Page and Strzok suggesting that America's top intel agencies were rampantly leaking sensitive information about the Russian investigation just after President Trump was elected.

In December 2016, Strzok writing Page, quote, Think our sisters, other intel agencies, have begun leaking like mad, scorned and worried and political, they're kicking into overdrive.

In an email in April, Strzok also wrote, quote: I'm beginning to think the agency got info a lot earlier than we thought and hasn't shared it completely with us. That might explain all these weird, seemingly incorrect leads all these media folks have. Would also highlight agency as the source of some of the leaks.

Now, there are concerns that these leaks were coming from either the National Security Agency or the CIA, all under Obama and Biden's watch. Those agencies were led by Clapper and Brennan, two of the biggest Trump haters in America. What did they leak? What did they know? When did they leak it? When did they know it?

Republican lawmakers, they are rightfully calling for a new investigation into all of these leaks surrounding the Russia probe. That's only a small portion of what we will be getting night after night in this program. We told we're not stopping. We're going to continue to demand, truth, and justice, because the rule, the application, equal application of laws and, frankly, with no hyperbole, our constitutional republic is at stake here.

Now, we do have some really good news to report. The media is trying really hard to ignore the economy in this country is booming like we have not seen in over 50 to 60 years. One-point-three-million more jobs opening in American than we actually have jobless individuals. Think of that.

Financial optimism is at 18-year high. Unemployment at a 49-year low. In Pennsylvania, Uncle Joe's home state, guess what, they are so desperate for workers that they are actually having job seminars in prison. When are you getting out? We need to hire you, no kidding.

We're seeing record low unemployment for those with a high school degree, even those who dropped out of high school. Record numbers of unemployment for women, African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, youth unemployment.

On Friday, in order to explain the Trump's great economic boom and recovery that we never got in eight years of Obama-Biden, well, you have MSNBC junior conspiracy theorist Chris Hayes, he actually took Twitter to issue brand new multipart conspiracy theories, this time about how businesses and Republicans conspired, they were so out to get Obama, that they all conspired intentionally to make the economy bad under Obama's presidency. And now, they're working hard to make the economy good.

Maybe it has to do with the tax cuts, the deregulations, the better business conditions, the limited government, low taxes philosophy that worked for John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and it is now working for Donald Trump.

Thankfully, Americans are tuning out these conspiracy threorists on NBC News. Look at this Gallup poll. Now, the president now has from Gallup the highest approval numbers of his presidency. Gee, how did that happen? A few points up from President Obama during his 3rd year in office.

We have a lot to get to tonight. Joining us with a lot of reaction, FOX News contributor, Sara Carter, investigator, and the author of the bestseller "The Russian Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and to Frame Donald Trump", Gregg Jarrett.

Here's the thing. We have exploding -- John Solomon is working on this. Sara is working on this. This is a big part of it. Ukraine now has evidence, they're admitting they try to conspire, to influence the 2016 election.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Right.

HANNITY: People that were all about Russia collusion, collusion, they don't care. There's only Trump possible collusion.

JARRETT: Right.

HANNITY: The ones that say, what about obstruction with Donald Trump? They don't care about Hillary Clinton's deletion of subpoenaed emails, acid washed, Bleached Bit, hammers devices, and SIM card, they don't care. The "I believers" that wanted to bludgeon Trump through Kavanaugh, you know, in his high school year, none of them are "I believing" these rape and serious allegations -- they're not principled. This is selective moral outrage, has been and always will be. This is all a political game that came desperately close to impacting and then literally taking out a duly elected president.

JARRETT: And Barr is now their new villain. And this was all by design of Robert Mueller. He left these little obstruction crumbs for people in Congress who are determined to undo the presidential election and remove Trump. He implied obstruction where none exists.

If you read his report, studiously, you will see that for every negative, there is a countervailing positive. He knew there was no obstruction of justice. But he couldn't bring himself to say it.

So, he decided "I'll let Barr say it. He'll be the villain. And they'll use my report as a pretext for impeachment.

And, you know, it's gotten pretty vicious towards Bill Barr. I mean, they are accusing him of lying, if you actually read his testimony under questioning by Charlie Crist. He didn't lie at all. They are saying he ought to be impeached because he won't show up for questioning by investigators. There is no justification for that.

HANNITY: And, Sara, this goes -- there were some of us doing this whole pile, if you will, of investigative work, but we were 1/10th of 1 percent. The 99.9 percent of newsrooms in America got it all wrong. They advanced conspiracy theories, lie after lie, anonymous source after anonymous source.

And it's not like they are going to be introspective and say, Hannity, Gregg Jarrett, Sara Carter, John Solomon and company were right. They're just going to double down on stupid. But the difference now is, Barr was clear.

Mueller is over. The decision is made. It's all noise from here on in. But he did say the fix for Hillary for rigged investigation, he did say the FISA abuse, and the lying before FISA judges and fraud, and then literally the abuse of power in the intel community, et cetera, it's all now on the table and coming.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right, Sean. It's all on the table because now what Barr has to do and John Huber is going to do, I'm sure, is look at the expansiveness of what happened here during this investigation. They want to take a close look at John Brennan's role in this, the CIA, and how that played into Azra Turk, for example, who was dealing with George Papadopoulos.

HANNITY: Well, she is the 30-year-old blond spy that was very flirtatious --

CARTER: That's right.

HANNITY: -- with Mr. Papadopoulos.

CARTER: That's right. And I think what's going to be essential here, Sean, is that they gather all the communications, communications and emails between Brennan and Clapper and others. If those are classified, then they can review them in private, in camera.

They need to get those text messages of Andrew McCabe that Judicial Watch has been waiting for and fighting for. Those are going to reveal an enormous amount of information. I can tell you this because I've spoken to sources who are familiar with them.

They need to get ahold of the all of these texts, emails, and find out how expansive this investigation was because I'm going to tell you this right now, it didn't just revolve around Trump and those in his campaign. I believe when they take a good hard look at this, they're going to find out that the abuse of power extended years before and that they were utilizing and weaponizing the intelligence community to investigate people that they considered enemies. If that's the case, this is the biggest scandal in the United States intelligence community that has ever existed. And that is something that needs to be rectified and we need clarity on.

HANNITY: We go back to you. So, they want to impeach the president and impeach Barr and now they want Robert Mueller to testify. I raised a whole list of questions that I like Mr. Mueller to answer.

I think they're -- remember once in this program, look at that camera and said, Jim Comey, you have the right to remain silent. I suggest you use it. He didn't listen. I think he is now in moral legal jeopardy as a result. You agree with that now, I know?

JARRETT: Oh, absolutely.

HANNITY: What about the -- if Robert Mueller testifies and these questions that I'm raising and you're raising are asked, what does that mean for him? Because I don't think he will have good answers.

JARRETT: Well, one of the principal questions is, when did you first realize that the evidence did not support collusion? Wasn't it a year ago? Didn't you -- more than a year ago tell the attorney's lawyer that you knew there was no evidence?

HANNITY: The prior year.

JARRETT: So, why did you disable this presidency and put the nation through the trauma of the collusion hoax.

HANNITY: By a biased team of investigators?

JARRETT: Yes, absolutely.

HANNITY: And why did you ignore the dirty dossier?

JARRETT: Absolutely.

And, you know, there is so much in his report that he will need to justify. Why didn't he look into Hillary Clinton paying for the dossier?

HANNITY: Oh, "The New York Times" said it might be a Russian --

JARRETT: Paying Russians for --

HANNITY: -- disinformation.

JARRETT: Yes.

HANNITY: Sara, last 15, it's all yours.

JARRETT: Look, it's going to be an avalanche of information. The only way for any of this to be rectified is for Attorney General Barr to have his say, to be able to investigate this and to move on from the Russians conspiracy hoax theory, and move on to what really was happening, and that was an investigation, a weaponization of the intelligence community into the president, to unseat a duly elected president of the United States.

HANNITY: Notice, they are clinging to their lies and their own conspiracy theories. And they have no idea, the media and Democrats are going to be hit so hard with that avalanche, that literally their newsrooms will be shaking to its foundation, that they're not going to be able to handle it and the mass psychosis continues.

Thank you both.

Hillary Clinton suggesting the 2016 election was stolen from her. More conspiracy theories. Sean Spicer and Larry Elder.

Later, the Robertsons of "Duck Dynasty" are here. Wow, we need to hear what they project about the 2020 Dems.

We'll be back.

HANNITY: All right. Hillary has been busy giving advice to Democrats running for president in 2020. But from the sounds of it, she is still just making excuses for her lost to President Trump which, frankly, most Democrats, most in the media cannot accept. And Mueller is probably worse than that for them.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I think it's also critical to understand that as I have been telling candidates who have come to see me: you can run the best campaign. You can even become the nominee. And you can have the election stolen from you.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, poor Hillary. Well, maybe Hillary will also advise Democrats maybe not campaign in Wisconsin. That was a brilliant decision.

Joining us now is America First Action senior adviser, Sean Spicer, Salem Radio nationally syndicated host -- I actually decide which person I will ask the first question to based on who laughs more.

Larry, you won but not by much.

SEAN SPICER, AMERICA FIRST ACTION SENIOR ADVISER: Oh, come on.

HANNITY: Well, just saying. I mean, your reactions are priceless, but, you know, it's now new vast right wing conspiracy. But the problem for Hillary is, the attorney general was clear he was going to investigate the rigged investigation into her. That's a problematic for her.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Tell me about it.

In 2004, when John Kerry was losing to George W. Bush, he had a reporter with him as they're watching the returns. And John Kerry said and quote, I can't believe I'm losing to this moron, close quote. They think even less of Donald Trump than they think of George W. Bush. They think of him as a racist, a fascist, a dictator, a moron, you name it.

She still doesn't understand why she lost.

Donald Trump and the Russians had nothing to do with her failure to step foot in the state of Wisconsin. Donald Trump had nothing to do with her arrogance and assuming the so-called blue wall will be there for her. Donald Trump and the Russians have nothing to do with her putting an unsecured server in her basement and then lying about it and destroying 30,000 emails under subpoena. She did that. She ought to look at the mirror.

I can't believe the candidates are coming to her to get advice in the first place. Why would they?

HANNITY: You know, that's a good point. I wouldn't want it.

You know, Sean, 2004 and 2016 have one thing in common that everyone overlooks, and that is the exit polls were wrong. The exit polls showed John Kerry was the next president and Donald Trump didn't win a state.

And I remember -- I actually called then candidate Trump, and I said, you don't poll well. I don't believe this. I told him about 2004. Dick Cheney called my radio show that day, at 5:35 on election day 2004 to talk to Florida and Ohio.

My question is this, I think that the media started out their coverage of the election day but it was so happy because they thought they knew the answer. And then as the night went on--

ELDER: It sure did.

HANNITY: You could see the significant change in shifted mood, and by the end of the night it was just an outright funeral for a lot of these folks they couldn't believe it. I actually think their reaction to the Mueller report is as bad or worse. They can't handle that their own collusion conspiracy theory narrative was all a hoax and a lie. Am I wrong?

SPICER: No, you're not wrong at all. In fact, the - but the other point is, that a lot of the folks who cover these races haven't taken the time to really understand how the game is played. #1, electorally, but #2, how data has really changed how elections are won and lost?

And they look at these public polls that frankly don't - are not that accurate, because they are the cheapest ones available to the media and they kind of look at it from that perspective, as opposed to looking at the turnout models, who's up and who's down.

But let me just say four things about Hillary Clinton. #1, I hope she keeps giving advice to candidates. #2, she didn't run a great campaign. #3, it's not like this was close. It was 80 electoral votes or just shy of 80 electoral votes in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, all throughout the country that the Donald Trump turned from blue to red. So it's not like this came down to a single state or one congressional district Maine - Second District or something. This was a big win.

But #4 and this is important. This is what Hillary Clinton said when she questioned what Donald Trump was saying. She said, "We've been around me in the United States for 240 years. We've had free and fair elections. We've accepted the outcomes we may not have liked them. He is talking down our democracy and I for one am appalled".

Then she sent out a tweet where he basically said, "Donald Trump refuses to set this, by doing that he is threatening our democracy". So at the time the media was in an outrage that Donald Trump was threatening, isn't going to accept the outcome of the election and this was undermining the integrity of our institutions.

And yet no one has a problem right now with Hillary over and over again undermining the outcome, which is not in question. All of those states Trump won, because he ran a better campaign.

HANNITY: But he is going forward, Larry. There's now - let's say it's Crazy Uncle Joe or Russia and the chaos, well that all happened on Biden, Obama's watch. The crappy blank economy was on their watch, the dopey Iranian deal was on their watch.

Now it's going to be Trump's record versus their record. And are you better off than you were four years ago? And to that - he - how do they justify what they did for eight years and compare it to the incredible record- breaking success we've had?

ELDER: You know the answer to that, they scream racism, they scream sexism, this scream xenophobia, they scream homophobia. That's all they've got. This has been a great economy. Donald Trump has delivered what he said he was going to do.

Obama gave us the worst economic recovery since 1949. Not a single year of 3 percent. We had 3 percent last year. We've got 3.2 percent the first quarter, so the economy is rocking. Out will come the race card, the sex card, the gender card, because that's all they've got.

HANNITY: They already did. I actually have the proof and I'll play it next. I got to let you both go. Good to see you both. Thank you. Karl Rove analyzes that will discuss Biden's latest, another priceless gaffe, and the media is already shameful. 2020 coverage later, yes, they are here. They want to interview me, the Robertsons, Duck Dynasty, we'll get their thoughts on all things Donald Trump, politics, 2020 and everything else. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: While nearly two dozen Democrats are running for the party's nomination. Crazy Uncle Joe Biden, his biggest opponent may actually be Crazy Uncle Joe Biden. he's continuing to make the same embarrassing divisive gaffes over and over and over again, now accusing Republicans of wanting to bring back Jim Crow.

Oh, let's see, Larry Elder just predicted this and it actually happened, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Last year 24 states introduced or enacted least 70 bills to curtail the right to vote, and guess what, mostly directed at "People of Color". You see it we got Jim Crow sneaking back in - no, I mean it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: --looked down at my notes, very energetic. He couldn't get a thousand people in Iowa - oh, oh. Crowd size matters apparently. Biden's troubles extend far beyond gaffes and bad language, Crazy Uncle Joe is already running scared, backtracking on his comments, downplaying the threat of China where he said, "China was not competition for us".

And don't forget of course allegations of international corruption that continue to creep closer and closer to his son and his work in Ukraine and in China. Remember Joe Biden, we have him on tape, bragging about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired or else he's withholding a billion taxpayer dollars.

That guy was investigating his son and it's even catching the attention of Left-wing outlet Vanity Fair. But will anyone else in the media mob ever cover it? Or will they just resort to the same Russian lies and hysteria and conspiracy theories that crippled down their credibility forever.

Donald Trump has forever branded them fake news. It's tattooed all over their slogans. And according to a new poll from Rasmussen, majority of you, the American people, now see the anti-Trump bias is a top reason why political reporters get it wrong so often.

And with reaction all of this, Fox News Contributor Karl Rove. Nearly seven in 10 say the media reporting is wrong - nearly 70 - a lot of the times - nearly 7 out of 10. Karl Rove how are you?

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Man, I'm worn out after all that, man. You are on a tear.

HANNITY: That's my job. What's going on? Well, you analyzed it. Well, where's the whiteboard? Where's your props.

ROVE: Well, I got whiteboards. Let's start with our man Joe Biden joke the Jim Crow. He's not the only Democrat incidentally to say that in recent days - Kamala Harris also used that same analogy.

And what's amazing is to me is - first of all, Jim Crow was a reality in our country and it was an evil and dark period. And it sort of devalues it to today toss it around as easily as the Democrats do.

Georgia, we've heard a lot about this from Stacey Abrams, who has been touted for the U.S. Senate, now is going to hold off and run for Governor, she may run for President. But this is one that Democrats point to all the time.

In Georgia, the increase in black turnout in the last election - it was up by 16% in Georgia, nationwide it was up by 11. In fact, the non-white percentage of turnout in Georgia was higher in 2018 than it was in 2016, let alone 2014.

So this idea that somehow or another these the laws that are being enacted to protect the sanctity of the ballot are somehow aimed at blacks and reducing black turnout, is not happening across the country--

HANNITY: Hey, Karl, I've got a quick interruption.

ROVE: --in all but two states. Yes.

HANNITY: Now, who is disproportionately impacted by the eight years of the Biden, Obama economy with 13 million more Americans were on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty worse, recovery in the 40s, lowest homeownership rating in 51 years, lowest labor participation from the 70's, and accumulated more debt than all 43 Presidents before him combined.

Was it African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and women disproportionately, negatively impacted?

ROVE: Yes.

HANNITY: And has benefited the most under the Trump, tax cuts and deregulation?

ROVE: Absolutely. I mean, think about it. We have the lowest unemployment rate among African-Americans and Latinos since we began breaking the numbers out by race in 1948. Think about that. I mean we got a 50-year low in unemployment.

But we haven't even - and even longer low in unemployment for African- Americans and Latinos back to the point where we began collecting data that allowed us to identify it. It is amazing to me that this is an appeal to race. This is an attempt to fomate (ph) dissent in our country to pit American against American around completely phony charges - you are being kept from voting.

In Georgia, the voter registration rules, even after you take out the people who are removed, because they had moved or died or didn't participate, grew by 20%. The country - and Georgia leads the country in automatic voter registration and yet this is the #1 example Democrats point to as evidence that somehow or another the Republican state legislatures and Republican Governors are actively trying to disenfranchise African- American voters.

HANNITY: Factor--

ROVE: --it is laughable.

HANNITY: Factor in the New Green Deal, factor in everything's free, 70 percent individual rate, 90 percent corporate rate. Everything free again, and then no combustion engine, planes oil, gas or cows, that's going to go over really well - no cows.

ROVE: Well - and yes, well flatulence from cows, I mean, that's a #1 - it's a deep and important issue for us to confront.

HANNITY: This flatulence is out of D.C., but it's not from the cows.

ROVE: Yes, yes. But, look, and think about this, what is that going to do, it's going to beggar our economy. And who is that going to hurt more than anybody else? It's going to hurt the people on the bottom of the economic scale by removing opportunity.

I'm sure that the Warren Buffett and I'm sure that of Mayor Bloomberg and the very wealthy, they're going to make out OK. They're going to be able to get by. But the people are going to be hurt by that are going to be people who are working in the oil patch. You go to those - you look at those very diverse workforces, lots of Latinos, lots of African-American--

HANNITY: Last question, though.

ROVE: --working working-class people.

HANNITY: Karl.

ROVE: --and those are the kind of people that are going to get hurt with these kind of the social policies.

HANNITY: Well, energy independent for the first time in 75 years. We're talking about literally raising the standard of living and putting Russia on its knees, if we out produce them in oil and gas, am I right or wrong, real quick?

ROVE: Absolutely. And look, no longer having to send money to a part of the world where they don't like us. And here's the other thing, we're the only major industrialized economy in the world that is able to grow its economy while reducing CO2 gas emissions. We're leading the world in reducing CO2 gas emissions because of our energy independence.

HANNITY: All right, Karl Rove, thank you so much, always appreciate you being on. All right, when we come back "Duck Dynasty" gang right here in studio - beards and everything, well, apparently they want to talk about 2020, Donald Trump, Second Amendment rights and apparently have some questions for me that I have no idea what they're going to say. Next.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with reaction of the "Unashamed" podcast, this book is just out today and I literally couldn't put it down it's called "America's Soul: Blowing the Lid Off the Lies That Are Destroying Our Country". He is the patriarch of Duck Dynasty, Phil Robertson along with Jason, Al and - you have no beard which makes you the outcast.

Al ROBERTSON, "UNASHAMED" PODCAST CO-HOST: I'm Marilyn Munster in this family.

HANNITY: You really are. I don't know what that means, yes. But I remember the Munsters. Well, I'm really worried about the country.

PHIL ROBERTSON, "UNASHAMED" PODCAST CO-HOST: So are we.

HANNITY: Two years on this program I have an ensemble count - I don't want to take any credit for. We all - we've been digging and digging this Russian conspiracy lie, collusion, attempt to take down a President, rig an election, rig an investigation of the opponent, spy on Americans is real. A real clear present danger to our future in my opinion - your book captures it.

ROBERTSON: Well, I've just tried to warn the country I love. I'm told to love God and love my neighbor. Therefore--

HANNITY: That mean liberals? Sorry just kidding.

ROBERTSON: Love them all. I love them all. I love every one of them. You can't eat me because I don't like you eat meat, I'm like calm down, let's talk.

HANNITY: Yes. I'm not giving up my cows, nope.

ROBERTSON: So we go through the food laws and all this stuff. But I love them, even if they don't sit down and listen. The scary part about the liberal Left, because they did not think it worthwhile, the Apostle Paul said, to retain the knowledge of God he gave them over to a reprobate mind to do what ought not to be done and the list is this long, and it ends up there God hater slanderers and their senseless, faithless, heartless ruthless - I mean--

HANNITY: One of the big 10 commandants.

ROBERTSON: That's why I said the "Theft of America's Soul", I meant the evil one.

HANNITY: This is a true story. Jase you know this is true, Al, you know. I'm at your place in West Monroe, Louisiana. I watch Duck Dynasty. I remember the alligators that were on your property. You live in a trailer with - you're your rich man and you have a filthy seat that you won't get rid of, you the seat in time.

ROBERTSON: That's true.

HANNITY: I'm like change the seat. Ms. Kay has a mansion - a kitchen behind your trailer. It's unbelievable to me. You wanted to take me in that alligator pit - there here I am, I'm skinnier then, and you want to dunk me in the alligator swamp to baptize me--

ROBERTSON: You have to learn to trust in the Lord Jesus.

HANNITY: There is an article out today about a crocodile leading a pastor baptizing people.

ROBERTSON: For your sake, because you're a little spooked about alligators, you got to remember something. It's more - you will have more trouble with cottonmouths, but I kill most of those in my yard--

HANNITY: I don't even know what the hell it is.

(CROSSTALK)

JASE ROBERTSON, "UNASHAMED" PODCAST CO-HOST: You can learn to trust god or not--

ROBERTSON: Pick a Jacuzzi in New York City and this bill (ph) when somebody has one, and we'll go down to the Jacuzzi, where I know there's no--

HANNITY: I'm going to do in Jacuzzi. You could baptize me in a Jacuzzi. I believe in Jesus the Son of God, King that cleanses us from our sins, I believe that.

ROBERTSON: All you do now is get rid of the old Sean - look, I asked the President about this he said, "Yes, I was a sinful man". I said, "So was I".

HANNITY: You were bad, by the way. You are a bad ass.

ROBERTSON: You know what about two, what a few. Kabuto (ph) said, well, are you talking to me? And he's--

HANNITY: Kabuto is a good one.

ROBERTSON: Yes. He said it's getting hot in here.

HANNITY: All right, true story. So you guys are in trouble. I've learned a long time ago from a very dear friend of mine. You don't call your friends when they're happy, you call them when they're in trouble. You get in a controversy, I remember I called you.

JASE ROBERTSON: Yes.

HANNITY: you're the only one. Willy was in a tree hunting - good grief.

JASE ROBERTSON: And I answered.

HANNITY: You answered. It was 6:00 a.m. your time in West Monroe, Louisiana, you guys are out on duck hunting. This is how the conversation goes. " How, y'all holding up? Is it okay?" And this is like oh hang on a second "quack, quack, quack, boom".

And I'm finally - I'm like, he forgot I'm on the phone. He doesn't give a rip what I have to say. You didn't care. You didn't even want to talk to me. Remember that call?

JASE ROBERTSON: Oh, yes. Well, because we've gone public with our faith and when you do that you're going to be attacked. Well that's the bottom line. That's why we're doing our podcast now.

HANNITY: But you all see your sinners. You say you're the--

JASE ROBERTSON: We are--

ROBERTSON: And everyone is, Sean.

HANNITY: Well, I'm more incorrigible than you. But go ahead.

JASE ROBERTSON: Yes, we're all sinners. The difference is when we mess up, we're honest about it, we're truthful and we use that as a way to show people to overcome adversity and trust in God, that's what we do.

But what we're trying to do is change the human heart. You see in the political world, everybody's up in arms, because every time a school shooting happens - I mean, it pains us and it hurts us.

And so we get into the same debates about guns, which we use common sense, because we all have guns. We know it's the human heart, is my point.

HANNITY: Surround schools with retired military, retired cops - guess what, that's the end of school shooting.

ROBERTSON: I've got some ideas. Let me give you my idea right here. You train a couple of teachers and if you don't have them there, we'll bring them in there. Don't tell anybody who it is, just like they do in plain clothes. And then you do the greatest thing, you teach about love, that's a required subject.

HANNITY: You can't mention god in a public school.

ROBERTSON: Don't mention - love.

JASE ROBERTSON: I will quote verse, "Love is kind, love is patient. It does not envy. It's not easily angered".

HANNITY: Your book and podcast I threw it up on my website Hannity.com. Great to see all. God bless you all. Thank you for coming. Jase, good to see you. Al, you need a beard man. You got to stay up--

JASE ROBERTSON: You get more airtime with a beard.

ROBERTSON: Trust god and try, that's all this--

HANNITY: Love God and your neighbors and yourself.

JASE ROBERTSON: Teach love in schools.

HANNITY: "Villain of the Day" is next. It's not them. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: "Villain of the Day", Congressman Omar again, defending a terrorist organization - again, tweeting, "How many protesters must be shot? Rockets must be fired and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends? The status quo occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace".

Congresswoman, I dare you, come with me - come with me. I was in the tunnels that were made from Gaza to Israel to kill the Jews by the very organizations that are threatening Israel's existence every day. And by the way, Israel provided cement and electricity that they were supposed to use in schools and hospitals.

All right, we are not the hate-Trump media. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is standing by.



