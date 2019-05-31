Hillary Clinton rages against President Trump in commencement speech

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 30, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Katie, Juan, Dana, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

President Trump fired up and tearing into Robert Mueller, the president ripping the former special counsel to shreds after his first public comments on the Russia probe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: It was to me the same as the report. There's no obstruction. There's no collusion. There's no nothing. It's nothing but a witch hunt. This is a witch hunt by the media and the Democrats, they're partners. I think he's totally conflicted. I think Mueller is a true never-Trump-eer. He's somebody that dislike Donald Trump. He's somebody that didn't get a job that he requested that he wanted very badly and he was appointed.

And despite that, and despite $40 million, 18 Trump haters including people that work for Hillary Clinton and some of the worst human beings on earth, they got nothing. It's pretty amazing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Trump's blistering condemnation of Mueller comes as Democrats and the media are ramping up their impeachment push.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To impeach or not to impeach? That is the question now confronts House Democrats.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Prepare for impeachment that's what I told my colleagues.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Democratic control Congress will have no choice but to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I believe that the president obstructed justice and I would vote to impeach.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Act now or lose our democracy forever, and the only method that we can do that is for our representatives in Congress to begin impeachment proceedings.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It sounds like the special counsel is calling for Congress to pick up where he left off. That process has a name, it begins with the letter I, Impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Trump shooting down all the impeachment talk, though.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don't see how they can, because they're possibly allowed. Although, I can't imagine the courts allowing it. To me, it's a dirty word, the word impeach. It's a dirty, filthy, disgusting word, and it had nothing to do with me. So I don't think so, because there was no crime. You know, it's a high crime and, not with or, or, it's high crimes and misdemeanors. There was no high crime and there was no misdemeanor. How do you impeach based on that. The whole thing is a scam. It's a giant presidential harassment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Greg, tell everybody why you're laughing so hard.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Don Lemon, he's so funny. It begins with the letter I, and you figure it ends there, and he goes impeachment. Oh, Jesus. I thought it was something else.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Investment.

GUTFELD: Oh, my God, the drama. This is so much fun. It is so much fun. You know, here's a long analogy, let's say you and your spouse have plans to go see her in-laws, right? But she gets a cold and can't go, that's the opportunity when you can fake how badly you wanted to go even though you didn't want to go. You go, but I wanted to see your parents. That's what impeachment is for the Democrats.

This is an opportunity for them to say how badly they want it knowing it's not going to happen, because it's not going to happen. So all the small Democrats, the Swalwell's and the Beto's of the world, they can play the theater of really, really wanting it and getting attention, but it's really not going to happen.

By the way, so this really isn't Trump's problem, it's a Democratic Party problem.

PERINO: Yes, definitely.

GUTFELD: Right now -- you guys see Poseidon Adventure?

WATTERS: What?

GUTFELD: There's a point in Poseidon Adventure where the survivors are deciding which direction to go in the capsized boat, and so they're arguing and then one group leaves and they all die. If they listen to the media, if the Democrats listen to the media they're gonna go the wrong way on the boat.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: Impeachment, and they're all gonna perish underwater.

WATTERS: Not one of your best analogies --

GUTFELD: I thought it was beautiful, Jesse.

WATTERS: No one has ever seen that movie.

PERINO: The in-laws one --

WATTERS: The in-laws one was great.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And, Dana, I was reading Axios this morning. And to Greg's point, they only did a whip count and found 20 to 30 House Democrats that are supporting impeachment right now. That's not a lot.

PERINO: And I think that -- that's why I think that the media coverage of impeachment is way overblown compared to what people really want. And also remember, House Speaker Nick Pelosi is speaker now because moderate Democrats won in swing district, 31 of them, and she's holding the line. Like, she will not be speaker if those people don't win again.

WATTERS: Hold the line, Nancy.

PERINO: The other thing is -- I think that the question that I would want to ask Mueller, if when did you know that you -- when did you make the decision that you could not indict? And if you had that early on, wouldn't some sort of a smoke signal have been helpful? Because now, unfortunately, I think that it's all muddled.

WATTERS: I think he's using that as an excuse because he came to that conclusion after the fact.

PERINO: I don't think so --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I also ask him, when did you know there was no collusion? Did you know it before the midterms? But that's why he doesn't want to face Congress or the media because he doesn't want to answer those questions.

PERINO: He just wants people to read his report.

KATIE PAVLICH, HOST: To pick up on Dana's question about when he knew about not being able to indict, the Justice Department in partnership with the special counsel last night released a joint statement after all of this confusion about the discrepancy between indicting, not indicting, what's allowed under the OLC rules, and it seems like based on the statement they released that there was an agreement almost from the beginning about the fact that you can't indict the president, but that does not preclude you from going and looking and investigating and finding may be co-conspirators or other people that you can indict on other crimes.

But based on that statement it seems like there was an agreement very early on that they were on the same page when it came to what the Justice Department regulations said you could do in terms of indicting a sitting president. But on that note, going back to the media, it's like have they not learned their lesson about how they handled these kinds of stories? I mean, they're going to get President Trump reelected.

There's a huge risk for Democrats here, not only in losing the House for Nancy Pelosi, but also the political blow back. If they're going to push this so hard in the primary and just drop it off in the general election, it shows that they're not willing to do what they actually said they were going to do, which is the politician speak that everybody is trying to get away from.

WATTERS: All right, Juan, you weren't here yesterday, so I will let you take the floor.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: You know. I'm just reacting to what I saw today, and what I saw today is the president going after Robert Mueller. So I'm thinking to myself, wait, he can't have it both ways. In one juncture he says no collusion, right, no obstruction of justice, according to the Mueller report. Now he comes out and he says, that Mueller, so prejudice, so much a witch hunt, he hates me, he had a bad business deal with me. You can't trust that guy. He's got all the Hillary Clinton --.

You say, wait a second, you a minute ago were citing this man's work, now you're condemning this man. I think you've got a problem, Mr. President. I think you are being contradictory, hypocritical, and it's just like you go off and you attack everybody. And you know, you said something a moment ago, you said, oh, no evidence of any kind of conspiracy. That's not what Mueller said. Mueller said insufficient.

And I think this comes back to the fact that so many people were misled by Bob Barr. But even more than that, I noticed today, the reaction from conservative suggests to me that they never read the Mueller report because if they had, they would have known everything that Mueller said yesterday. It's in the report.

WATTERS: Juan, if the media is saying the president is a criminal, and he's colluding, and there's a grand conspiracy between himself and the president of Russia, and the special counsel comes back and says there's insufficient evidence to charge anybody with a crime related to conspiracy, isn't that just legally is for no collusion?

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: You know what? I mean, literally, there are -- I think it's a thousand former prosecutors who says, with regards to obstruction of justice, if this guy wasn't president, he would have been charged --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: We could go out right now and find a thousand other lawyers who say the other thing. I think one of the problems is that the law is vague. The law is -- I mean, the Congress, if you want to have a more clear law, then past one.

GUTFELD: Insufficient evidence that I kidnap the Lindbergh baby. It doesn't matter. Insufficient evidence, if that's the end -- by the way, can I use another literary analogy?

WATTERS: Please.

GUTFELD: OK. The media are like the sirens in the odyssey, right? They're luring sailors to their death. In this case, the media is luring the media -- I mean, luring the Democrats to their death by telling them to impeach. And if the Democrats listen to the media, they're going to end up on the rock, 2020 Trump.

WILLIAMS: Let me use an analogy.

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: I think a lot of conservatives are like Donald Trump in Japan hiding the USS McCain, keeping it out of pictures because I don't want a picture --

GUTFELD: Fake news.

WILLIAMS: You know what? He's trying to hide from the reality of what he did.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Maybe shut that fake news story down. You know what? We've got to go, bad analogy. Next, Hillary Clinton delivers what may be the worst commencement address of all time, the low lights will show you next. And later, it's the big day for us on The Five, our good friend John Rich is here and he's going to be performing our song, shut up about politics.

PAVLICH: Well, the class of 2019 may have gotten an unexpected torture session from Hillary Clinton, the failed twice Democratic nominee, using her commencement speech at New York's Hunter College to get political, attacking President Trump, the Russia probe, and more, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Our democracy feels far from secure. They banned Muslims from entering the country. And our government is tearing children from the arms of their parents at the border and locking them in cages. Make no mistake. We are witnessing an assault on the rule of law and the foundation of our democracy.

What do we do when people in positions of authority are not held accountable? When they defy request from the Congress? When Facebook refused to take down a fake video of Nancy Pelosi, it wasn't even a close call, the video is sexist trash.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So, Greg, Hillary was so brave that she wanted to go after President Trump for 30 minutes but didn't say his name.

GUTFELD: Every time she speaks you're reminded how different and irrelevant the typical kind of political oratory has become. It's like when you're listening to her, you just go like -- I think the media is lying that they would have preferred that over Trump, because Trump has made politics interesting for once, she's just old and tired and I mean that, listening to her not as a person.

Trump is a gift. He's actually made -- brought peace and prosperity, while delivering volatility in his own personality. So you get the volatility but you get the success and the achievement so you can still enjoy his personality and not feel bad. By the way, she's speaking -- she was asked to speak at a cybersecurity symposium.

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's like asking -- I don't know, Michael Moore to speak at weight watchers. It makes no sense at all and I can't wait to hear that speech.

PAVLICH: I want to know how much they're paying her. She's speaking at -- she's keynoting the fire-ice cyber defense summit with the world's leading cyber experts. Maybe they can teach her something about that. But, Dana - -

GUTFELD: And they're paying her.

PAVLICH: Yeah, lots of money, like a half million dollars, right? I mean, come on. But, Dana, you've given advice to graduates before, isn't it really unfair that Hillary Clinton would take away this moment from them, their achievements, to talk about herself?

PERINO: Right. Like, so if I was in the audience like I'd might say, oh, gosh, I don't feel very inspired right now. However, a little research, like the graduates that were there they liked it. So I think that --

GUTFELD: They're brainwashed.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God.

GUTFELD: They are.

WILLIAMS: How about this, they're interested in --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Their professors tell them what to think. That's how they get their grades. Come on, we know. We know.

WILLIAMS: You know what? You're just unhappy.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: I'm having a great time. I'm having a great time.

WILLIAMS: Mr. Cranky would prefer if those are the clowns is in the White House --

GUTFELD: Wait, you're running?

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: I think we have the real one. But I mean seriously, the graduates prefer someone, I think, who would have taken away all of their student debt, right?

GUTFELD: Santa Claus.

PERINO: Robert Smith.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, they would have preferred that. But I don't think there's any question that they're interested in current affairs, they're smart people, they're graduating with a degree, and they want to know what's going on. And you talk about somebody who knows what's going on, it's Hillary Clinton. And to talk about cybersecurity, she may be the greatest victim of cyber security.

PAVLICH: Oh, come on, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: You think there's any doubt the Russians put their finger on the scale to help --

PAVLICH: Hillary Clinton should give a speech at the cybersecurity summit about how to start an illegal server from your basement or your bathroom and how to delete hard drives. I mean, there's a lot she could teach people.

WILLIAMS: I wish Trump would give a speech about how we are protecting America against more Russian interference.

GUTFELD: I think he's been harder on Russia than any president.

WATTERS: Juan, here's how you do it. You don't have some guy hand over the password -- it's password to the hacker, like John Podesta did to Hillary Clinton. Juan, this speech was so bad I don't even think the graduates threw their hats up in the air. They were all falling asleep. And, Dana, I would have to disagree, on Watters' World this weekend, we had a family that was so disgusted with the speech, she went off the rail, he was upset because he paid all of these money to have the daughter go to Hunter College, and she gets up there and totally humiliates herself.

He's angry, tune it at 8 o'clock Eastern. And then you know what? She can't read a room either. This is supposed to be inspiring and uplifting, and no one wants to hear --

GUTFELD: It was about her. It was about her.

WATTERS: It was about her. And I want to know how much she got paid, because Hunter College, I'd do it for half that price.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: I like how you make the phone sign, you know, because they still use the phone.

PAVLICH: But, Greg, isn't this the point that, you know, you pay to go to college and then you pay these massive amounts of speaker fees while these students have all these loans, and they're trying to get into the real world, and yet it's hijacked by someone who wants to talk about herself and issues that really are unrelated to --

GUTFELD: I don't see it as hijacking. I think this is completely -- it's exactly what -- it's what they want.

PAVLICH: A parent who's paid like thousands -- hundreds of thousands of dollars for your kid to get a degree, and you listen to that --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: What I'm saying is, this has been going on for decades, they have liberal commencement speakers. They have liberal administration. It's just one big liberal love fest. When I see this, it's like -- it's kind of like -- again, you know, it's like being surprised when you find garbage at the dump.

PERINO: Well, also, a lot of commencement speakers, and you didn't see it as much this year, but in 2016 in particular, you saw a lot of commencement speakers use it as a chance to make news. It's not like the purpose -- was like, oh, OK. What can you do to get on cable news? And she gives a speech.

WATTERS: Here's my theory on why she's still staying in the game like this, she thought the insurance policy against Trump would kick in, he would get impeached, and then she would run in 2020 as the rightful heir to the throne, because she was robbed and then she would restore the Clinton dynasty. That's what --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: She kept her server on a throne.

WILLIAMS: I must say, I'm amazed you guys don't say lock her up, because I think that you're still hating on Hillary.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But I must tell you, those graduates and their parents, they're going to always remember who spoke at that graduation and they're terrifically honored as we heard --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I also remember my appendicitis.

WILLIAMS: You just love hating on Hillary. It's an indication there's something wrong here.

PAVLICH: OK. Up next, a foul ball scare at a baseball game raising new concerns about safety protocols. And later, country star John Rich joins us for a very special live performance you don't want to miss.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Oh, boy, it was a terrifying night at the ballpark, Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. breaking down in tears after his line drive hit a young fan in the stands during yesterday's game. The little girl was rushed to the hospital, she's reportedly doing OK. Almora, though, reacting to the scare afterwards.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALBERT ALMORA JR., BASEBALL PLAYER: As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her. I'm speechless. I'm at a loss of words. Being a father, two boys.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The incident renewing calls from fans and players for more safety precautions at major league baseball games.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's just put fences up around the whole field. I mean, it's so sad when you see stuff like that happen. There's a lot of kids come to the games, young kids want to watch us play. I think any safety measure we can take to, you know, make sure that fans are safe, we should do it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Katie, you were at the ball game in Washington over the weekend with your pup.

PAVLICH: Yep.

WILLIAMS: It just strikes me that they put up extra netting over the last few years that cover behind the dugouts to try to protect, but you can't protect everyone all the time.

PAVLICH: Yeah. And I mean, you know, the solution to this might be having kids wearing more protective gear when they're going to the game, helmets for example would be may be an option. You don't want to take away from the atmosphere of the game either. So if they fence everything in, it kind of takes away from being at the game and feeling like you can be and in it rather than just watching it on television.

And the netting, you know, is a good idea, but it's also prevents you from really engaging with the players. So it is balanced, but obviously when something like that happens it's horrible and awful and people have been killed as a result of these things before. So you kind of have to balance out the risk.

But I think when you're talking to parents whose kids get hit with a foul ball, there's not really a lot of room in the middle for negotiation.

WILLIAMS: Really. So, Jesse, you know, I think there's a very low probability that anybody is going to get hit by a foul ball at the game, and kids are actually excited to catch a foul ball.

PAVLICH: Right.

WATTERS: Right. Maybe they should bring their gloves and their helmets like Katie said, but I couldn't even watch this, it makes you feel sick to your stomach. So they should just give this family free tickets for life. That's the only way to solve it. I don't know what you can do about these things, freak accidents happen in life. I'm a freak accident, people have to accept me. There's nothing you can do about it.

Other sports there's risk too, golf, someone slices one half of the tee you get hit in the shoulder, I've seen that thousands of times. Or about boxing, sometimes stuff spill out of the ring and there's a melee and someone gets a chair through the mouth. It happens a lot, and that's part of what happens when you go to a live sporting event.

Baseball it does happen more than other sports, though. But they've already extended the netting, almost every single team has done that. Perhaps you can extend it more, and I'm willing to have that debate. But you can't have some sort of missile defense system where they can knock out a fly ball or a foul ball the minute it hits the bat. You just have to live with these things. And it's sad, but that's life.

WILLIAMS: Man, it's a tough one. You know, Dana, one of the things that struck me was that Albert Almora Jr. had such an emotional reaction as a player.

PERINO: Well, I think -- as he said, because he's a father as well. And he also -- he said that he locked eyes with her, so he knew it was going to happen. I do think that in hockey, they extended the protection for people --

WILLIAMS: NBA playoffs.

PERINO: Yeah, but it happened a long time ago, but it was because people kept getting hit in the head --

WATTERS: I mean, NASCAR, too. You have like car parts flying all over the infield or the outfield.

PERINO: And the thing about MLB, as it's called, Major League Baseball, is that they're trying to figure out a way how do we keep people coming to the game and watching on TV? And so, if extending the netting is something that will keep people coming, because I think that was a good point. People want to bring their families there. You want to take your kids because it's a great American past time.

WILLIAMS: It is. Greg, I will tell you a funny story.

GUTFELD: Sure.

WILLIAMS: Several years back when I was at the Orioles with my wife, and she's a character. So we're sitting there and a foul ball comes screaming in and it bounces into this kid.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And the father sitting next to the kid protects himself, not the kid. Now this is -- remember they have a camera on us, right? Elise jump up and start berating the father as a chicken and a jerk for not protecting the kid. I was like, man, what about the kid.

GUTFELD: But from an evolutionary standpoint, the father was protecting himself knowing that he would be important later in life for the child.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You know what? I'll let you get hit by the ball, because later I've got to pay for your college education and the speech by Hillary Clinton, which is why Trump needs to be impeached? Guess I'm not worked up about this, am I an awful person?

PAVLICH: No.

GUTFELD: I'm not an awful person for saying that. The odds of this happening are so low. It's why you take the risk. You assume the risk when you enter the stadium. You have a greater chance of a fatal car accident on the way to the game than getting fatally beamed by a ball. And like you said, every time this happens in a lot of sports, there's a lot of other interesting stories about sports that we should be covering.

WATTERS: Like, I was researching this topic for the show, 2014 Statistical Analysis by Bloomberg, said that approximately 1,700 fans per year are injured at major league baseball.

GUTFELD: Wow, by what though, did they say?

WATTERS: It didn't say. It didn't go that deep into the survey. But, I mean, baseball - you get hit by a foul ball, I mean, does happen.

GUTFELD: Yes, it does.

PERINO: But I don't go.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I actually am afraid, because I am always talking, I am not paying attention. I'm afraid.

WILLIAMS: No, no.

GUTFELD: But you are a tiny target.

PERINO: So was the kid.

GUTFELD: Well, you're smaller.

WILLIAMS: No, no. And besides you would be, as you told me, in a box.

GUTFELD: Yes, you would be in a box. Yes, exactly, surrounded by --

PERINO: --the box.

GUTFELD: --your entourage would take the hits. They would dive in front, the ball would hit him in the face, then you just hire another intern--

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: --for your dirty, dirty world.

WATTERS: Stop now.

WILLIAMS: You know what, Greg, more people are hurt by the Poseidon Adventure.

GUTFELD: That is true.

WILLIAMS: A data is in, Twitter is making you dumber. The new details ahead right here on THE FIVE. Stay with us.

PERINO: Whoever thought going on Twitter does you more harm than good, now there's scientific proof. A new study shows Twitter is eroding your intelligence. Researchers say indulging in hashtags likes and retweets on the popular social media platform actually has a detrimental effect on learning.

This comes as no surprise to you, Greg?

GUTFELD: You know, now I know I want to be Pro Twitter when this study has come out, because I know this study probably wasn't well done. However, I don't think it makes you dumber. And I'd say - I'm a broken record. It just accentuates the lesser parts of you.

So if you're vain, you're more vain on Twitter, if you're insecure and you're needy and you're looking for attention then that's accentuated. Every weakness that you have is accentuated. I don't have any weaknesses, therefore on Twitter I'm pretty good. I say before, everybody that I like, I like less on Twitter.

PERINO: Fair. Is that why you told Jesse to get off Twitter?

GUTFELD: Yes, I could. I was like I really need this.

WATTERS: He couldn't afford to like me any less.

PERINO: I find that I like being pointed to articles that I might not have otherwise found--

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: --my own.

GUTFELD: You're good schemer.

PERINO: I think that helps, then it's a good way to look for breaking news. But I do - I can kind of understand, it's like the first thing you're always scrolling for the new thing, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, it's like speed dating like you got to go deeper, OK. You can't just scroll headlines. You're not absorbing anything. You got it like take someone out to dinner, meet them, spend a little more time.

PAVLICH: Stop, stop. Stop there, please. That's enough.

WILLIAMS: I thought that was better than Presidion analogy. Also, I'm going to delete my Twitter, because I can't afford to dumb myself down. I have to keep up with Juan half the time and we need to stay alert. But you're already hurting your eyes by looking at the screen.

You're hurting your posture, it's already making you angry and it also can get you fired.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: So there's a lot of inherent risk. It's like going to a baseball game.

WILLIAMS: Yes, you can hit me.

PERINO: Do you think, Katie, that Twitter helps at all for like enhancing a reputation?

PAVLICH: Well, a reputation? I think it can help depending on the way that you use it for brands to increase their reputation or to use it in a certain way. It's a tool, right. So if you use it bad way, it's a tool, it is bad. If you use it in a good way, it can be beneficial.

I think the reason why they're saying that it substantially undermines your intelligence is because it requires a knee-jerk reaction to information, so you're not really diving in and thinking about the consequences of what you're responding to, it's emotional. People are saying things that they wouldn't say to you in person, they'll say it online. So, I think, just like anything else, it's a tool, can be used for good or bad.

PERINO: So this study, Juan, basically it said that it - Twitter reduced performance on the test by about 25 to 40 percent of standard deviation from the average result.

WILLIAMS: Yes, and I think, again, I think we're all in agreement here. I think that you have less likelihood to really think about what's in front of you. You're skimming. You're having quick emotional reactions, as Jesse said.

And to me, a lot of this has to do with people who are distracted or lonely. And so you're just looking at Twitter, it's just something like to eat up your time to make you feel connected. And this is the primary illusion of social media in our age. I think that it makes you feel like you're really connected to what's going on, what's happening.

In fact, you are more disconnected from what's going on. You're not engaged with real people. You're not engaged with real ideas, the challenge the way you think and what you're saying.

You get locked into your bubble - maybe even more than a bubble, it's like a jail cell, because you're - on Twitter you're following people who oftentimes are of like mine. And I don't think that helps you to grow or to think differently or to come to an insight.

PERINO: They said that, Greg, that the decline was sharpest among higher achieving students, including women. Do you believe that?

GUTFELD: So it's sexist. Twitter is sexist.

PERINO: There you go, now we can delete it.

GUTFELD: But - yes. But to Juan's point, it's an illusion of social interaction that replaces real interaction. So it's actually - what do you call that when it's like a double - it's a double cost? It's like you're wasting time, but you're also losing something. There's a word for that.

PAVLICH: The opportunity cost.

GUTFELD: Opportunity cost.

PAVLICH: It looks like you are gaining something with opportunity.

GUTFELD: That's very good.

PAVLICH: So, I think it's a different word.

GUTFELD: No, I think opportunity cost is what I was looking for.

PAVLICH: OK.

WILLIAMS: But I think the hard part for me is that you are - you think the illusion is, I know what's the latest. I know what's going on.

PAVLICH: I know people and I have all these friends.

WILLIAMS: But you don't.

PERINO: There is this total disconnect about - just go back to politics for a second, that you see these polls showing, Biden in is way up in the polls and I was, like, but actually that's not what it says on Twitter, because Twitter is now reality.

GUTFELD: Yes, Twitter will shout impeach.

PERINO: Yes. And - right, that's a great callback to the A Block.

GUTFELD: Right. Well, thank you. Well, you know, it's a lot like the Poseidon Adventure.

PAVLICH: But you also see that the study is on social media that people who spend a lot of time there interacting with other - people can't interact in person anymore. So like Millennials and younger generations have a very hard time making a phone call or--

GUTFELD: Especially the people that keep tweeting about their dog, because what happens is they lose sight.

PAVLICH: Those are the ones that get the most likes.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. This is repetitive nature of seeing this dog, just makes you - you just hate dogs.

PERINO: That's fake news.

WATTERS: Yes, every topic, he's going after you.

PERINO: Oh, really. Was that about me?

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: Oh, no, not about you at all.

PERINO: I thought that was about Jenna Goldberg (ph). All right. Let's shut about politics. A good friend, John Rich, he's here to perform the song you've been waiting to hear. It's next on “The Five.”

GUTFELD: All right. Politics can ruin anything - a dinner party, a holiday meal, California. Politics sucks, especially when it sneaks into places where it shouldn't be. Now politics can be helpful for it's a method to debate ideas, rather than pickup clubs and beat each other to death.

All the energy once reserved for violence gets detoured into arguments, it's ugly but necessary. But decades ago our reliance on politics got out of hand, when the Left announced that the political was now personal and vice versa.

Now politics rears its ugly face at football games and superhero movies and award shows and we're sick of it, which is why “The Five” teamed up with country music star John Rich to write a song with one piece of advice "Shut Up About Politics", because politics is only great if you keep it in its box, separate from all the other fun stuff in life.

Politics is great in “The Five,” but not at the baseball game, so "Shut Up About Politics". It may be the greatest political song ever made, because we're hoping it will be the last political song ever made. So John you're here.

JOHN RICH, COUNTRY SINGER: Here, here.

GUTFELD: Thank you. Thank you very much. How important was my input in this song?

RICH: Wow, it was it was critical, I would tell you. We had the chat about, it would be fun to come up with a song when you guys came to Nashville, and you said I'll send you some ideas.

And so I get your e-mail and it was about I think 37 or 38 paragraphs of a classic Greg rant, and I went through it and I remember I called you, because I didn't want to offend you. I'm like you know songs are generally only about this long.

Yes, I know most of it ain't any good, just pick the stuff you like and let's go. And you had some really good lines and "Shut Up About Politics" was in there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RICH: And so I pulled that one out and then built this song.

WATTERS: So does he really deserve a writing credit if you just use one line from five pages? Given this guy the biggest ego, he is walking around with the guitar done the halls. He thinks he is Hollywood. I mean, what have you done?

RICH: Probably created a monster.

WATTERS: You've created a monster.

RICH: But there in, maybe we should do an entire record because honestly a lot of times opposites attract like that - you never know, you might just don't with some other--

PERINO: So we came to Nashville, we recorded the song and it was so fun, and you're going to sing it for us in a moment. But did - was there any buzz around Nashville about how great this song was?

RICH: Yes, there was a buzz in Nashville that you guys were in Nashville. I mean, that was--

GUTFELD: No, Greg was just buzzed and that's--

RICH: Greg was buzzed in Nashville. It was cool to have you guys there. I mean, you saw there downtown, how many thousands of people showed up to watch THE FIVE.

PERINO: Yes.

RICH: --downtown. It was pretty incredible. A lot of a lot of energy.

PAVLICH: This song is for a good cause though, it's not just for Greg. Right?

RICH: Right.

GUTFELD: Well, I am a good cause.

RICH: Well, we thought if we're going to go through this whole process of recording it, why not go ahead and put it up online where people could download. It's 99 cents and 100 percent of that 99 cents goes to these guys, the Folds of Honor.

And what they do is they put kids and spouses through college who either lost that person or they're 100% disabled. And it goes to fund their college scholarships - thousands of their scholarships, so does Redneck Riviera Whiskey. It's something that I've become very involved in, and I think to me one of the most powerful charity organizations out there.

WATTERS: Are you personally offended that, Juan, skipped the trip to Nashville, because he didn't want to travel with all of us and partake in the song?

PAVLICH: He was on vacation.

RICH: Listen, I was looking forward to having you in Nashville. Somebody walked by in the green room, they said hey what happened to the whiskey and that part, I said, "Oh, Juan, he was--

WATTERS: Juan makes so much sense to this show.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: --there and that was fun.

RICH: Yes, Dana, good--

WILLIAMS: Because I have to worry like shut up about politics, I'm wondering if I'm getting a message out. In other words, if you're coming from anywhere, but the far-Right, shut up about politics.

PERINO: No, in general, everybody shut up.

GUTFELD: No, it's in general.

RICH: I actually think what you guys said earlier, talking about politics if you want to watch the news or whatever. But in regular life people have other things that they're thinking about and worrying about - their jobs and their families and wanting to do well for themselves and their families.

And politics meant why fight about stuff like that when you go to a baseball game or hang out and do something constructive. And that's kind of what the song means.

WILLIAMS: Yesterday, I was talking to some people and they said, "Hey, hey, why are we - why don't we have to talk about politics? And the other people in the room said, no we want to talk. It's like--

PERINO: I want to hear the song.

GUTFELD: Me too.

RICH: You want to hear the song?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Yes.

RICH: OK. Let's do it.

PERINO: This is “The Five” first, we've never had anybody perform.

GUTFELD: Well, I perform every day.

PERINO: No, you and Jesse. That's right. Here we go, here we go.

RICH: Right. You guys are going to help me with the backs, right?

PERINO: Yes, yes, we got it.

RICH: Because there is an answer part. Here we go.

PERINO: The band is here.

RICH: "Shut Up About Politics" live on "The Five."

Shut up about politics ain't nothing but a big pile of dirty tricks I'm tired of all the fighting and the [EXPLETIVE] fits so shut up about politics

You punch left, I punch right we're caught up in the middle of a deep swamp fight some people lie, some people steal But everybody's talking 'bout the great new deal

Shut up about politics ain't nothing but a big pile of dirty tricks I'm tired of all the fighting and the [EXPLETIVE] fits so shut up about politics

All this fussing and carrying on it's been going on a little too long but I got something to fix us all up take a shot of my whiskey from a big red cup

Shut up, Shut up about politics ain't nothing but a big pile of dirty tricks I'm tired of all the fighting and the [EXPLETIVE] fits So shut up, Shut up about politics

So Shut up - Shut up about politics So Shut up - Shut up about politics.

Live on "The Five." Baby live on "The Five."

WATTERS: I always wanted to tell, Juan to shut up.

WILLIAMS: There you go.

PERINO: Shut up.

WILLIAMS: There you go.

GUTFELD: All right. Don't forget these song is available to download on music platforms with all proceeds going to Folds of Honor. "One More Thing" is up next with John.

WATTERS: Welcome back to “The Five” the song, "Shut Up About Politics" written by John Rich and THE FIVE, not just Greg Gutfeld, is blowing up the charts. Apparently what is it?

PAVLICH: It's #21.

GUTFELD: Already?

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: Its #21 on iTunes, so everybody go right now--

GUTFELD: You know what the means? 21, that means you can drink.

RICH: Here you go.

WATTERS: Download the song, and again all the proceeds go to--

RICH: Let's take it to #1.

WATTERS: Folds of Honor. Let's go to #1.

RICH: #1 for Folds of Honor.

PERINO: We can do it. We're ahead of Knockin Boots --

WATTERS: That was the highlight of your career, wasn't that?

RICH: #1 for Folds of Honor. We're right behind Lady Gaga. Come on guys we can do it. American help us.

GUTFELD: Suddenly I regret this whole thing about charity, because we could make some serious money.

WATTERS: What was your famous line about charity? It's the best thing you'll ever do, but you don't get any money.

GUTFELD: Yes. You don't get credit.

WATTERS: That's right. All right. Time now for "One More Thing". I will go first. Work to Ride, I'm a Philly guy, is a nonprofit organization in my hometown, helps improve the lives of disadvantaged inner-city kids through horsemanship and things like polo. OK. And this is one of the participants talking about the program.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Work to Ride is a place we go to learn, work hard and feel safe. We work as a team, play as a team and win as a team - on the field and in life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And now Ralph Lauren is sponsoring the Work to Ride situation and they're giving grants directly to fund college scholarships for all of the program's high school athletes. So donateworktoride.net or check out ralphlauren.com. Greg.

GUTFELD: Let's do one of these, it's been a while.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Animals are Great!"

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Well, if you think Bret Baier is a great golfer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Check out these bears on a green here, helping each other out on a putts. Look at that. I hear their handicap is salmon. Oh, it scared the crap out of him. Speaking of this bear--

WATTERS: Don't go there.

GUTFELD: All right, and that I why.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Animals are Great!"

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: John, could help him with a little bit of jingle there?

RICH: With Animals are Great?

PERINO: Yes.

RICH: Yes, we could probably come up with something.

RICH: But, honestly, I like Animals are Great!

GUTFELD: Yes.

RICH: I did write a song for my son's third-grade class the other day in their creative writing called Unicorn Kitty Rainbow Time and so you've got the cup.

GUTFELD: Yes.

RICH: When you wake up in the morning and you're feeling fine, it's unicorn kitty rainbow time. See, it can be done.

PERINO: It can be done. All right, John, get ready for next one. This comes from my dad in Denver, OK?

RICH: OK.

PERINO: It was all hands on duck from the Denver Fire Department on Tuesday. Truck 28 was on the scene for a morning rescue mission to save five ducklings. They got stuck in a storm drain there. The ducklings got separated from their mom and they fell into the drain, but she was waiting for them on the sidelines, and they all helped him out.

And my dad said that to me, because he thought animals are great, and Greg said animals are--

GUTFELD: One question, who foot the bill?

PERINO: Well, the momma got all her ducks in a row and they all--

WATTERS: Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Casey missed me yesterday. I was in my adopted hometown DC giving the speech for the Rotary Club.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

And by the way if you don't know, Rotary is the second largest service club in the world. They help in DC to feed the homeless, host events for wounded veterans at Walter Reed, dictionaries to schools and support the Boys and Girls Clubs.

That's me with the President Lisa McCurdy and Donnie Shaw, a Rotary remember who's also leader of the Metropolitan Washington YMCA. And here I am with two of the honorees from yesterday's event. Elias Bahanda Past President of Rotary in Uganda and Marilyn Mamua from rotary Tanzania.

Here I am with Marilyn Cruz who heads a program to assist immigrants in DC. Lynn Holec who's the incoming President is also in that picture. Rotary inspiring example of local civic activism. Go Rotary!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Go Rotary!

WATTERS: Go Rotary!

GUTFELD: What's the Rotary?

PAVLICH: Good job.

WILLIAMS: I'll explain it to you later.

PAVLICH: Well, we might not be making money of the songs that these two have written, but you can make some money at the airport.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Did you know that travelers left behind a million dollars in loose change at airport security checkpoints last year that includes $72,000 alone at New York's JFK, LAX had $71,000 in coins and Miami more than $50,000.

So you're probably asking, well - right where is this money going? It typically goes to critical aviation security programs which pays for checkpoint maintenance, translation of checkpoint fine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: But the Trump administration is thinking about diverting it to the wall.

WATTERS: The wall.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my god. Oh, no.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Open change.

WATTERS: John, thank you very much. Excellent performance.

RICH: Thank you guys.

WATTERS: Set your DVRs never miss an episode of “The Five.”

