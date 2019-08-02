Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Heavy rain and flooding threat for parts of the plains, Florida and the southwest; Erick and Flossie bring wet weather to Hawaii

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Heavy rain and flooding will be possible today for parts of the Plains, Florida and the Southwest.

We are watching the central and east Pacific with what's left of Erick and Flossie. Erick will continue weakening as it passes south of Hawaii late tonight through Friday night. Behind Erick is Flossie, which will take a more northerly track than Erick, keeping Hawaii impacts early next week a possibility as it likely passes just north of Hawaii.

Far out in the Atlantic a disturbance may develop into a depression east of the Lesser Antilles this weekend into early next week.  That system could be near the Bahamas in 6-7 days, but it is way too early to determine any possible U.S. impacts beyond then.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.