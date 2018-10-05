Hannity: What more is the FBI supposed to do on Kavanaugh?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 4, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker.



Thanks for being with us. What a busy news night.



Welcome to "Hannity."



The FBI investigation is over. The results are in. The Senate's findings have been totally confirmed and Judge Brett Kavanaugh is an overwhelmingly qualified candidate for the United States Supreme Court.



Now, he is backed by a long and extra ordinary track record. He is admired by his colleagues, well-liked by the community, loved by his family and friends, until 17 days ago. And the FBI inquiry showed once again that the allegations against him have zero corroboration. None. Instead, the claims are refuted, denied, by everyone who was interviewed.



Now, the Democratic witch hunt is officially over. Their delay tactics have hit a dead end, but the crybaby smear merchants on the left -- they're still grandstanding. They're resistance holding protest on Capitol Hill.



Senate Democrats bashing the FBI tonight in their investigation. Democrats across America -- well, they are extreme they worried because their shameful attempts to ruin a man's life for political gains have now been exposed.



And we are just 33 days away from the important midterm elections, and what do we see in the polling tonight? Republican candidates are now surging. Truth, justice, common sense, it might prevail after all.



Judge Kavanaugh is once again coming to his own defense and a brand-new op- ed just released.



Now, sit tight, buckle up. It's time for our breaking news, busy news night, opening monologue.



(MUSIC)



HANNITY: The seventh FBI background check into Judge Kavanaugh is finished, it's wrapped, and now, a confirmation vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh could come as early as Saturday.



President Trump, he is looking forward to this vote.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Democrats have been trying to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh.



(BOOS)



Since the very first second he was announced, and he was announced for one simple reason. He has an incredible intellect, an incredible person, an incredible talent.



(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)



He's been an incredible judge. Because they know that Judge Kavanaugh will protect, uphold, and defend the Constitution of the United States as written.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And tonight, many U.S. senators, they are on the fence, but they're responding positively to today's FBI report. According to Senator Jeff Flake, a swing vote, the FBI's report revealed zero new evidence against Kavanaugh. Senator Collins of Maine, another crucial swing vote, praised the investigation for being very thorough.



Here is bottom line. If both Flake and Collins vote in favor of Judge Kavanaugh, he will be a Supreme Court justice.



And today, at a very fiery press conference, Senate Republicans had this to say about the impending vote and this horrific process. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPO)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R—K.Y., MAJORITY LEADER: What we know for sure is the FBI report did not corroborate any of the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.



SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, R—IOWA, JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: This is the 87th day -- that is three weeks longer than the average of the last three or four nominees to the Supreme Court. So, don't tell me we haven't spent enough time.



What I have been dealing with since July 10th, the downhill slope that Schumer has put us on is really dealing with a demolition derby. They just about destroyed a good person, to be on the Supreme Court.



SEN. JOHN CORNYN, R—TEXAS: A vote against Judge Kavanaugh tomorrow will be a vote for abusing the confirmation process and a good person. And it will be a vote for the shameful intimidation tactics that have been employed as part of an orchestrated smear campaign. This is a search and destroy mission. This is not a search for the truth.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And tonight, it is important to remember, more documentation was provided to the Senate judiciary committee, than any Supreme Court nominee in history. And so far, this nomination process is the third longest in the past 50 years.



But tonight, the smear merchants on the left are in full on freak-out mode. Senate Democrats who all demanded an FBI investigation to be done quickly with limited scope, just last week, they're now trashing that very same FBI investigation.



New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, he called it a B.S. investigation on Twitter. Naturally, the whining continued when there's a television camera in front of these -- well, publicity hungry Democrats. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D—N.Y., MAJORITY LEADER: We Democrats had many fears that this would be an all too limited process that would constrain the FBI from getting the facts. Having received a thorough briefing a few minutes ago, our fears have been realized.



SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D—CONN.: This set of interviews is, at best, most charitably, woefully incomplete. To put it bluntly, it smacks of a whitewash, even a cover-up.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In your view, is this a fulsome and credible investigation?



SEN. ED MARKEY, D—MASS.: It's obviously a cover-up. They are making a mockery of the constitutional requirement that the Senate provide its advice and consent.



SEN. BOB MENENDEZ, D—N.J.: That report, if that's an investigation, that's (EXPLETIVE DELETED) investigation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Every one of these Democrats were against Judge Kavanaugh or anyone president Trump would have nominated to the court.



On this program, while we have exposed the few, the few, top echelon, in the FBI that did abuse their power, we have always made a point almost on a nightly basis to stand up for the rank-and-file FBI agents, field agents, you know, the ones that risked their lives, like other law enforcement, for us, every single day. Including those that conducted the supplemental background check.



The FBI acted in a fair, independent manner. Some on the left don't like the results. The calls for a more thorough investigation is beyond absurd.



What is the FBI supposed to do? We don't have a location to investigate, no date to investigate. There's no physical evidence. There's no forensic evidence. And we don't even know the day of the week.



And every single person that Professor Ford listed to corroborate her story denied any knowledge of her claims. And the one eyewitness that she listed, totally refuted her claim. Even her longtime friend had no idea what she was talking about. They all refuted her claims under penalty of perjury, now twice.



The other allegations against Kavanaugh, they are even more shaky. The second accuser making decades-old claims that Kavanaugh had exposed himself as a freshman in college at a party. Well, she wasn't even sure that Kavanaugh was the perpetrator. Even "The New York Times" wouldn't publish her claims, and they searched far and wide for evidence to corroborate her story. They found nothing, except that she had been making calls to other Yale classmates at the time saying, I'm not sure it is him, do you remember?



And the third accuser making systematic, drugging, gang rape allegation against teenage girls and her story has changed many times in about a week. She is facing serious credibility issues, and of course, represented by Michael Avenatti, you know, lawyer of the year.



None of these allegations have dates, locations, witnesses, evidence, corroboration, of any kind, of any of these claims. So do Democrats really expect to be FBI to magically find decades-old evidence proving that Kavanaugh was an evil sexual predator, systemic gang rapist, somebody that drugged teenage girls. They really believe that the American people would suspend all decency, all common sense and a belief that a man with an impeccable 40-year track record was really secretly a monster in his youth and did this almost on a weekly basis?



In reality, this has always been about politics and power. A delay tactic, a transparent attempt to literally ruin a man's life, destroy his family. Because they lost an election and they want the power. This has become a national disgrace.



And in some cases, these political tactics worked. Democratic senator from North Dakota, Heidi Heitkamp, by the way, now down 11 in the latest poll, claimed to be an independent voice for the people of North Dakota. Tonight, we know she is nothing more than a shill for Schumer and the Democratic Party. Now, I guess she assumed she is not getting reelected, so she is trashing the will of her own constituents in voting no.



Then you got John Donnelly, Indiana, also a "no" vote. By the way, he's up for reelection in 33 days. By the way, Indiana voters, you can send him a message and get out and vote.



We are seeing the Democratic Party play -- literally, their playbook roll out in full force. Everything that we have chronicled on a regular basis on the show, we now begin our 23rd year on the FOX News Channel, 30 in radio. There's now a big crescendo into one of the most despicable displays in anything we have ever witnessed.



And I warned you, they are going to try and bork Kavanaugh or whoever the president picked, and then bring back the Clarence Thomas tactics. The smear machine of the left is in full gear. They know no bounds.



And some on the left are actually claiming, well, OK, our allegations didn't work, let's go after Judge Kavanaugh's temperament. That might be disqualifying. They're saying he was just too aggressive when defending himself against false allegations of drugging and gang raping teenage girls.



Ask yourself this question. OK, how would you react if you were falsely accused of rape? Of drugging teenage girls, happened on an every weekend basis, gang raping them, boys lining up in the halls? How would you react? What is the appropriate reaction? How would you react if senators were on national TV calling you evil, comparing you to Bill Cosby, suggesting that you're guilty of serious crimes you never committed?



Far left retired Justice John Paul Stevens weighing in: Oh, this should disqualify him from becoming a justice. This is the same radical former Supreme Court justice that doesn't believe in the Constitution. He once demanded the Second Amendment be repealed, and wrote that the election of George W. Bush violated our Constitution.



And just moments ago, Judge Kavanaugh, in an op-ed just will released with "The Wall Street Journal," he eloquently defended himself on the eve of what will be a historic vote. This is a tipping point for this country. He talked about these ridiculous allegations.



He wrote, quote: After all those meetings and after my initial hearing concluded, I was subjected to wrongful, sometimes vicious, allegations. My time in high school and college, more than 30 years ago, has been ridiculously distorted. My wife, my daughters have faced vile and violent threats.



And against that backdrop, I testified before the Judiciary Committee last Thursday to defend my family, my good name, my lifetime of public service. My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegations against me.



He continued: Yes, I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. Well, I know that my tone was sharp, I said a few things I should not have said. He did apologize once in the hearings.



I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, a husband, a dad, and I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all, my two daughters.



Sadly, this kind of common sense and logic and decency from Judge Kavanaugh, it means nothing to the left. How would you respond?



By the way, it means nothing to their cohorts, their friends, in the mainstream media. You got all the people on the left whining, crying, complaining, those that believe in guilt by accusation -- just doing what they do best today, feigning outrage.



By the way, when did any of these people on the Judiciary Committee, the snowflakes on the floor of the Senate being taken out all day, did they ever protested Bill Clinton like this? Did they ever stand up for Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, Paula Jones?



Oh, that's right, Dianne Feinstein, who recommended Debra Katz -- well, Debra Katz didn't believe in Paula Jones. It was only ten or 12 minutes. So, you have a lot of hypocrisy, feigned, selective moral outrage.



And today, you have far left protesters erupting all over Capitol Hill. And as you can imagine, emotions were running high. Logic was running very low. Even sent our own Griff Jenkins down to the middle of all of this in the middle of the mob, asking these people what they thought about due process, the presumption of innocence, the rule of law.



The answers will stun you, take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a job interview. There is no presumption of innocence in a job interview.



GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDEN: Do you believe that he was given a fair chance in his confirmation?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A fair chance? This man is sitting amongst friends of his.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Clearly, there been enough allegations swirling around that we know that this job application needs to be denied.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The public is the people who should be making decisions about what they need and what they deserve, not the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) rich white man who doesn't give a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) about us.



SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D—MASS.: In my view, Judge Kavanaugh made it pretty clear that he does not have the judicial temperament, he believes the Supreme Court is just one more political football. That's not what the Supreme Court is about, and I think in that hearing, Judge Kavanaugh disqualified himself.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: No presumption of innocence, no due process. Let me tell you, if that's the case, there's no country, there's no Constitution. It's sad, it's shocking, and it's frankly beyond chilling.



Coming up, we are going to have a lot more of Griff, including his full interview with Senator Elizabeth Warren.



Today, she led this horde of demonstrators demanding that Kavanaugh's life and reputation continue to be destroyed without these fundamental beliefs that we as Americans should all share regardless of political orientation. You have to have some corroboration. There's got to be some evidence, some presumption of innocence.



The only good news tonight is the left -- well, they officially have been officially exposed to the American people. See those protesters? You are looking at the modern radical left Democratic Party, and the media, the party of double standards. The party of smears, lies, character assassinations, family bludgeoning with no plans to offer the hardworking, law-abiding, taxpaying citizens, you, the American who make this country the single greatest, best, last great hope for man on this earth.



Look what they do. The people, that's not the people of this country. That is one party, though sadly, that has abandoned any sense of fundamental decency, fairness, and common sense.



Now, thankfully, you, the American people, it has now awoken a lot of people in this country. Look at this Rasmussen poll on President Trump, it's his highest approval rating ever. According to an NPR poll of all places, remember the Democratic enthusiasm, blue wave edge that they had? It's totally evaporated.



Today, at this hour, we are seeing the chaos, the mayhem, the madness, the insanity. You got the leaders of the Democratic Party, full on assault on the integrity of the FBI. They have so convinced their party activists about guilt upon accusation, that that's fine in America. No due process is fine in America. No presumption of innocence is fine.



How does that work for you and your family in your life? Slander, smear, character assassination, that's one party in America today. Great job, Dianne Feinstein, Chuckie Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters. Do you want them in power in 33 days?



Now, the American people, now that the people that they're leading causing pandemonium in our nation's capital because their so-called leaders convinced them that guilt by accusation is okay. That defining someone as a rapist, a gang rapist, a drugger of teenage girls without cooperation in America is okay?



Well, those are the tactics of today's radical Democratic Party. This is why, for years, I had pointed this out on the show. This happens every two and four years, and now with every Supreme Court appointment, nearly everyone.



They disseminated salacious lies about President Trump before and after the election. They advanced a bizarre conspiracy theories that one candidate actually paid for. Hookers urinating in beds, they talk about it as if its truth. They disseminated as propaganda before elections.



They do it to start up a witch hunt investigation and conspiracy. They call people racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, that Republicans, conservatives want dirty air and water. We drink the water and breathe the air. They want children to die.



Well, if you're only going to raise Medicare 7 percent a year, that means you want to throw your own grandmother off the cliff. We hear it every two and four years.



And when these vile accusations of drugging, gang raping teenage girls without evidence, that's not to be believed by the FBI, these are the consequences? That's the reaction? Is this the party you want in power? You want to elect these people and 33 days?



Look at your screen. High drama tonight with these four senators. They appear to hold the keys to the Kavanaugh vote.



Are they going to give into this in new America of guilt by accusation, lying, smearing, slander, character bludgeoning? Of the last 17 days. Forget the last 40 years of this man's life.



No corroboration. Are they going to give into this? Has any of this had any impact on those four senators? Do they believe in the presumption of innocence? That's their question tonight. Do they believe in due process, the rule of law? Do they have common sense and decency?



Do they believe that you've got to have some corroboration? Do they believe in our great Constitution? Or are they going to reward forever the slanderous tactics of the hard left that only want power?



Here with reaction, Fox News investigative reporter Sara Carter, the author of "The Deep State: How an Army of Bureaucrats Protected Obama and Working to Destroy the Trump Agenda," Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz.



Sara, let's begin with you.



You saw this unfold today, it has been building, it looks like it comes down to three Republicans -- Murkowski, Collins, and Flake. And may be Joe Manchin, a Democrat, but I don't think he'll vote for Kavanaugh unless the Republicans have the vote already.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right. Nobody wants to take a guess, Sean, as to what they're going to do. I have been talking to people do, however, on the Hill. And some of them believe that Susan Collins may vote to pass confirmation for Kavanaugh, as well as Manchin. Manchin is up there.



I think one of the interesting things about Manchin is he is in West Virginia. West Virginia where there's a lot of support for President Trump. He is sometimes called a Trump Democrat. So, I think that's what they are going to see here.



Look, Sean, what we are hearing today, what we have seen over this last week, the op-ed that was written by Kavanaugh, I can't believe he didn't go further. Can you imagine going home to your daughters and having to explain --



HANNITY: No.



CARTER: -- to your young daughter why they are calling you a gang rapist? Why people are shredding your name, your good name, that you spent over 30 years building? Pulling out stories that aren't even true?



The American people are not dumb, Sean. The American people see what is happening here, and now they see the rise of this very frightening left movement.



HANNITY: Well, let me ask -- Congressman, without any corroboration on any of these charges, I don't believe it's profile in courage for these four senators to say he's had a 40-year track record versus 17 days of smears. Everybody else that seems to know -- have known him and know him say just the opposite.



Are they going to give into these tactics? Because if they do, I would argue America is forever changed for the worst.



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I hope that three of the four will actually get there. I'm not so sure about Murkowski.



But I've got to tell you, that Kavanaugh family, they have taken every hit, every cheap shot, every blow, and they are the toughest family that I know of, because everything that has been thrown at them has been so unfair.



I do, I am encouraged by what Collins said today, I was encouraged by what Jeff Flake said. He is on the record of passing them out of committee, and I think he'll hopefully get there. And I think Manchin --



HANNITY: Well, he got what he wanted, Congressman. And he got the FBI corroborating with the Senate Judiciary investigating committee found themselves, and there's nothing else to investigate except talking to the four people. We don't know where it happened, when it happened, what day of the week it happened. We don't know -- there are no forensics in this case.



CARTER: There is just nothing there, Sean. I mean, we talk to people --



CHAFFETZ: There's been seven investigations.



CARTER: Seven -- seven investigations piled high, hundreds of pages. There is nothing there to find. Except we have to stand our ground here.



And I'm talking to the journalist here, but also as an American, you are innocent until proven guilty. They should not be allowed -- people should not be allowed to slander another person with no evidence, no corroboration, and try to make that stick. That does not happen in the United States of America. That happens in country like Russia and other places.



HANNITY: Well, we'll find out by Saturday at 5:00 p.m., won't we, Congressman?



CHAFFETZ: Yes, I think ultimately he gets 53 votes and he is the next justice on the Supreme Court.



HANNITY: How many votes?



CHAFFETZ: Fifty-three.



HANNITY: OK.



Sara, what do you say?



CARTER: I'm in total agreement that I'm kind of iffy on one of them, but I say 52 for sure, 53 maybe.



HANNITY: All right. We'll see. Thank you both.



When we come back, Gregg Jarrett, Kimberley Strassel, Monica Crowley. We have the latest news on the liberal activism caused by liberal leaders, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GRASSLEY: I would never use the word "fake news". I consider you folks a policeman for our democratic system of government. But I want to show you where some of you have bias.



I have demonstrators in my office for two weeks now, both for Kavanaugh and against Kavanaugh. And one time, the people that were for Kavanaugh wanted to be interviewed. And they said, we are only interested in interviewing people against Kavanaugh.



Now, that's a bias that none of you should be proud of.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley criticizing the liberal media for their shameful coverage of the Kavanaugh nomination. As always, usually, one sided.



Here with more reaction, "Wall Street Journal's" columnist Kimberley Strassel, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, Monica Crowley, author of "The New York Times" number one bestseller, "The Russia Hoax," Fox News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett.



Kimberley, let me start with you. It's either going to be one way.



It's either going to be 49 or 52. That's my guess. I don't think there's going to be any middle ground here.



KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, COLUMNIST, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: No, I think that's probably right. And to go to your topic, we know which side the media is rooting for. And this is really disturbing to those of us who started on the news side.



Look, this used to be really simple. There was a divide between opinions and news side reporters. I'm very clear, everything I write, I'm an opinion writer. It is delineated in the newspaper as opinion.



But on the news side, so many and so many organizations, they don't abide by that rule anymore. They are out there -- and, you now, its' undercutting the journalism industry, which already is one of the least trusted industries out there. But they're, through omission, through misrepresenting a fact, they have chosen a side, and it does not reflect well on anybody.



HANNITY: They have more than chosen a side, Gregg Jarrett. They are now advocates themselves of guilt by accusation. You know, they are not telling their audiences about the lack of corroboration in every case. I am a talk show host. I am a conservative.



As a talk show host, sometimes we do straight news. We break news, we do investigative reporting. You've been part of our investigative team. Other times, I give strong opinion. I give opening monologues. We're the whole newspaper.



But they say they are the news division, and they're not. We do everything, we admit up front, like Kimberley said, they do not admit -- they claim to be something they're not.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: There is no shortage of media malpractice in the age of Trump. And this is a perfect example. The mainstream media became witting, willing accessories to character assassination.



They demonized Kavanaugh, corroborating evidence be damned. They drove this constant narrative that guilt should be assumed and presumed. And that an accuser should never even be question, much less doubted.



They attacked, at every turn, you know, Kavanaugh's temperament, they attacked his yearbook. They attacked his denial. And it was really a shameful example of how the media has become overwhelmed by its own bias.



HANNITY: Yes. And Monica, I mean, 48 for 52. Not 49, my mouth was off slightly. But to me, this is no profile in courage. If there is no corroboration -- on any case, and just the opposite, the Professor Ford she identified an eyewitness to the alleged crime what she was talking. The eyewitness says it didn't happen.



Why do so many people from the beginning, they said, we believe her. Well, there is no presumptive innocence there. There is no due process. They made up their mind without hearing anything. And then they are literally hemming and hawing at the FBI tonight. What was the FBI supposed to do beyond that which they did?



MONICA CROWLEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, then that's exactly what the Democrats, the left, and the media profess that they wanted, right. A full, thorough FBI investigation then they got one, and of course that wasn't enough.



You know, Sean, talking about the press, most of the mainstream press has been biased to the left for decades, we've known that. But what's different in the Trump era is the level and intensity of their advocacy and activism.



So all of the facts that you just laid out there about Dr. Ford's testimony, the lack of corroboration and on substantiation, very little of that has been reported in the mainstream press because now the press is an active and proactive member of the left. And the left is at war for the future of the country.



They are at war with a Constitution, free market economics, individual liberty. All of the things that Judge Kavanaugh will fight for as a justice on the Supreme Court. Therefore, he must be destroyed and the press is actively doing that.



HANNITY: Why, Kimberley, they have had all day now to look at the FBI report. Why are we still waiting to hear from Murkowski, Collins, Flake, and Manchin?



KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, WRITER, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yes. I mean, it would be nice if they declared on this so that we can start to put this episode behind us. Look, I think, that they, for the same reasons that they wanted the FBI investigation, it provided them some additional cover to say, that everything has been vetted. They are going to make us wait, I think, until tomorrow morning. Look, almost every other senator has--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Well, we'll know at 10.30 do you think that vote will be the indicator?



STRASSEL: Well, it will be because -- look, that is -- historically, every time that you have this, that particular vote, that is the indicator. If you vote to move forward, it's essentially a vote for the nominee.



HANNITY: yes.



STRASSEL: Now and historically, as well, that usually meant you immediately had a final vote. I would wager Democrats are going to try to prolong it as long as they could so their protesters can keep going.



HANNITY: Predections, Kimberley, what do you say?



STRASSEL: I'm hopeful, I think, that he will be confirmed.



HANNITY: Gregg Jarrett, how is this coming down and why are they waiting?



JARRETT: Well, Jeff Flake wins the Charlie Brown wishy-washy award. So, you know, there is no predicting that. Murkowski and Collins -- their -- they don't have courage. They're waiting to see what the other one does, so who knows?



HANNITY: What you think, Monica?



CROWLEY: I say he gets confirmed by the Clarence Thomas split, 52-48.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you for all being with us. I hope for the sake of fairness and due process that equal justice under the law and the presumption of innocence prevails here.



When we come back, more of Griff Jenkins on his exclusive reporting. He went in the middle of a mob earlier today in these protests. We have Dr. Sebastian Gorka and Dan Bongino they're next as we continue to monitor where will this go. Judge Kavanaugh writing in the Wall Street Journal, "I am an independent and impartial judge," this very evening. More next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Earlier today, our own Griff Jenkins spoke with a lot of these crazy protesters at the anti-Kavanaugh rally. By the way, you could really think Chuck and Nancy and Maxine waters and Michael Avenatti for this bizarre well, happening earlier today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Do you feel that he was afforded the presumption of innocence?



WARREN: This is a job interview. And the question is about the evidence that's presented and the credibility of her claim.



JENKINS: Do you believe that Judge Kavanaugh had presumption of innocence, got a fair shake in the hearing?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. I think that he didn't give himself a fair share because he lied the entire time.



JENKINS: Do you believe Judge Kavanaugh was given the presumption of innocence?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is this a court of law?



JENKINS: Why do you believe Judge Kavanaugh shouldn't be confirmed?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I feel like he's lied multiple times, and he feels -- he acted crazy.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Clearly there has been enough allegations swirling around that we know that this job application needs to be denied.



JENKINS: Judge Kavanaugh was not given his fair presumption of innocence?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that Judge Kavanaugh refused the investigation, right? He did not want it. That is not the behavior of someone who is understand, like, that, as a man, it is his benefit and the country's benefit, to say, let's discover the truth.



JENKINS: Do you believe that he was given a fair chance in his confirmation?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A fair chance? This man is sitting among friends of his.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The public is the people who should be making decisions about what they need and what they deserve, not the (muted) little white man who don't give a (muted) about us.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because her allegations of sexual assault gets him that quite likely are true. I believe they are true, but it hasn't been proven yet one way or another.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a job interview, there is no presumption of innocence in a job interview.



JENKINS: And in your mind, Judge Kavanaugh failed that?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely, he failed the job interview.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is nothing short of a desperate grab by the old, white, male, rich patriarchy.



WARREN: In my view, Judge Kavanaugh made it pretty clear that he does not have the judicial temperament. He believes the Supreme Court is just one more political football. That's not what the Supreme Court is about. And I think, in that hearing, Judge Kavanaugh disqualified himself.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: No presumption of innocence. This confirms everything you need to know about the party of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Michael Avenatti.



Here with reaction, author of the book, "Why We Fight," Dr. Sebastian Gorka. Author of the book "Spygate," former Secret Service agent NRA TV contributor, Dan Bongino.



Dr. Gorka, we will begin with you. May be, in ways, regardless of the outcome of the vote, maybe we will now -- maybe the American people, I think these polls show tonight, see what this -- there is one party that doesn't believe in our Constitution.



Basic, fundamental, you know, generational principles that have served us well. They will throw all of that to the wind, guilt by accusation. Mob rule seems to rule the day.



SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Sean, as the child of parents who suffered as children and then adults under fascism and then communism, I am deadly serious when I say it's people like the people you just showed being interviewed that make dictatorships possible.



Those people are ideologues. They don't care about the truth. This, interesting that three people used the same talking point. It's a job interview, therefore there is no presumption of innocence. Presumption of innocence isn't just in a court of law. It's base -- it's the basis of Anglo-American society, of our civilization.



The idea that he didn't show the requisite temperament for 31 hours, he showed exactly the temperament that was needed for a Supreme Court justice. And then, when he was slandered, he showed what an innocent man does when you react to being called a serial rapist and accused of attempted murder when he is innocent. These people are frightening.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: And a drugging women systematically almost on a weekly basis. Dan Bongino?



DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: You know, Sean, we've crossed the Rubicon here, the other side wants chaos. But here's the problem, Sean. I want your audience and you to smile a little bit tonight.



The left isn't ready for the storm they think they want, Sean. These people are soft. One of those guys had a man bun. These guys have been and women have been brought as educational institutions, they've been coddled.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: hang on.



BONGINO: They had people kiss their butts.



HANNITY: I don't want to get dragged into one thing. I'm not criticizing. I'm just saying here. I don't want to go after how people look, I want to deal with substance here. The substance is, do you believe in the presumption of innocence? And many on that video said no. I don't care what they dress or how they wear their hair. They said no.



BONGINO: Sean, they want chaos. Chaos is the opposite of due process. What I'm trying to get at here is these people are soft. This entire ideology, that our emotions matter, law, reason, rule of law, none of that matters. They have been coddled.



You understand, they have been coddled their entire time through college, through their educational institutions. Liberalism has been the default position they're not ready for the fight ahead. We are, we know how to exercise--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: But in 33 days the American people--



BONGINO: Sean.



HANNITY: If you listen to the media, that party of Schumer, the ones that I would argue initiated this belief that Judge Kavanaugh is guilty by accusation, they want power. Nancy Pelosi wants to be speaker, Chuckie wants to be the head of the Senate.



GORKA: But Sean?



HANNITY: Yes, Dr. Gorka?



GORKA: Sean, the American, the sleeping giant has awoken. There are people, millions that have been angered by the way Judge Kavanaugh was treated. And even if they didn't vote for Donald Trump, you can bet they are going to vote Republican in 33 days.



HANNITY: Do believe that, Dan?



BONGINO: I do. I think they've pulled the pin on an electoral grenade, they can't possibly put back in, they may have a little bit of trouble on the House side, but I think the Senate, the Democrats are regretting every minute of this right now.



HANNITY: But remember, if they get the house, and Nancy Pelosi is speaker, Maxine Waters as chair committee, they want to impeach, they want to rescind the tax cuts, they want open borders, eliminate ICE, they want to keep Obamacare. This is just the beginning.



All right. Thank you both, we have to end there. We appreciate our time. When we come back, we're going to expose more liberal double standards, and why isn't the left in this country demanding an FBI into allegations against Keith Ellison?



Do any of these people ever stick up for Juanita Broaddrick? Well, that's right, the left has selective moral outrage. No FBI investigation for Juanita Broaddrick, Kathlyn Willey, Paula Jones. Interesting.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: So with reaction to the ongoing Kavanaugh nomination saga, president of the New York Civil Rights Coalition, former vice president of the ACLU, Michael Meyers. You saw the ad we played last night, Michael. For what, since 1981 to 2005, you were a member, a high-ranking member of the ACLU?



MICHAEL MEYERS, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT, ACLU: I was on the national board, I was with the American Civil Liberty Union, I was also a voting member most of those years on the ACLU national executive's committee.



HANNITY: How do you feel?



MEYERS: I was proudest of the ACLU when the ACLU resisted fascism, when they stood up to the mob. Now the ACLU has become the mob. And it has become what they are not supposed to be. You are supposed to stand up to the mob, it's supposed to stand for freedom and individual liberty, it's supposed to stand for the presumption of innocence.



It doesn't make -- it doesn't make assumptions. It makes a presumption that a person is presumed to be innocent unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. In terms of civil matters, the person is innocent unless there is a preponderance of the evidence. The ACLU now--



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: What happened, Michael? What happened to your organization?



MEYERS: The ACLU now is hijacked by the lunatic left. They don't believe in process. They don't believe in due process. They don't believe in free speech anymore. They don't believe in anything other than the resistance. Or rather as opposed to resisting fashion, they have become part of the resistance movement. I



HANNITY: Where does this end, Michael? Does the -- do civil libertarians come back to where you were, or you know, do you now join people like me, which I know will give -- you know, send shock waves through your spine?



MEYERS: Well, let's put it this way. The ACLU has become like the NAACP. Once you lose control of your board, once you do not have civil libertarians on the board, you don't have a civil liberties union organization anymore. And you have people who are bottom-line lunatics in terms of the left.



They want, quote, unquote, "justice" so if a woman encourages a man, the mere accusation is enough for the ACLU. This has never been a principal of civil liberties. You can't accuse somebody and don't expect evidence to show the person is guilty of something. And you can't presume the person is guilty as opposed to innocent.



HANNITY: Michael, there are people like you, Alan Dershowitz in this case, you stand alone and you've been consistent in your views. I've great admiration for both of you on this case. Thank you both -- thank you for being with us.



MEYERS: Thank you.



HANNITY: Joining us now, Keith Ellison's opponent in the race for Minnesota A.G., Doug Wardlow is with us. Doug, you met with the president after he arrived in Minnesota tonight. I heard you're hanging out with my buddy, Michael (Inaudible) Mike. I love the guy, one of my best friends.



When the president spoke on this issue Kavanaugh tonight, the reaction, from what I could hear, was one of the loudest of the night. Was that your perception?



DOUG WARDLOW, R, ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE, MINNESOTA: Absolutely right, Sean. You know, people in Minnesota understand that there is a terrible double standard that the Democrats are foisting upon on the country right now.



On the one hand, they are going after Judge Kavanaugh, who is a good man base on -- and they are doing it base on unsubstantiated allegations. On the other hand, we've got the deputy chair of the DNC, Keith Ellison, my opponent running for attorney general of the State of Minnesota, and there are credible allegations against him by two women, two women. We've got medical records, as well as a witness.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Text messages, doctor's reports.



WARDLOW: Exactly.



HANNITY: Well, is that -- here is my question.



(CROSSTALK)



WARDLOW: there text messages. There are doctor's report.



HANNITY: Any member of the Senate judiciary committee called for an FBI investigation on the most powerful man on the Democratic National Committee?



WARDLOW: No, they haven't. No, they haven't. It just reveals the double standard. It reveals that the Democrats they care about power in politics. They don't care about the welfare of women, they don't care about truth or justice. Terrible.



HANNITY: Yes. Will he win in Minnesota? Do you think he--



(CROSSTALK)



WARDLOW: No, he is not going to win in Minnesota.



HANNITY: -- may step down but a solo FBI investigation.



WARDLOW: There is no FBI investigation. But we're neck in neck in the polls. You know, in 33 days Minnesotans are going to go to the polls they are going to retire Keith Ellison from politics. It will be a great thing for the nation. I would encourage conservatives all across the country to visit my web site, DougWardlowag.com to join the fight to stop Keith Ellison.



HANNITY: All right. Please send my regards to our mutual friend Mike. And thank you for being with us. All the best 33 days from now.



All right. So the president was in Minnesota tonight, huge rally there. We got the highlights, we'll play that for you coming up next on this busy breaking news night. Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: And speaking of Minnesota, earlier tonight, the president held a rally there. And here are some of the highlights. We haven't been able there so far.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: The only reason to vote Democrat is if you are tired of winning. That's really it. Because you are winning. You are winning a lot.



(APPLAUSE)



TRUMP: There has never been an administration that in already less than two years -- but can you believe? We all did this together? We are coming up on two years. Can you believe it? There has never been an administration with you that's done so much in so little time. Two years. No administration has come close.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Thirty three days from tonight, you, the American people decide if Nancy Pelosi become speaker, Chuck Schumer the Senate Majority Leader, Maxine Waters chairs committee, and Michael Avenatti becomes the new star of the Democratic Party. Should they be rewarded for what they have done? This has been a national disgrace where you don't have the presumption of innocence.



All right. Thanks for being with us. We'll be back tomorrow night with some more answers. There's going to be a lot. Laura is next. We'll see you tomorrow. Laura?



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.

